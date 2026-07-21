Recent Headlines
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Laura Ward From R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Earns U.S. Department of Justice Accreditation to Represent Immigrants in Immigration Proceedings
Laura Ward has officially been recognized as a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Representative, a significant professional achievement that expands her ability to assist individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system. - July 21, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
Hallagen Ink Founder Tanya Brockett Featured on Top-Ranked Podcast to Reveal the Hidden Wealth in Your Book
Tanya Brockett, founder of Hallagen Ink, joins the Book Marketing Mentors podcast to reveal how nonfiction authors can turn their books into thriving businesses. She shares innovative strategies for boosting royalties, selling without selling, and using AI to scale content. The episode offers high-impact tips for speakers, experts, and entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on their publishing power. - October 06, 2025 - Hallagen Ink
National Survey Launched to Assess Business Conditions, Policies, and Fees for U.S. Notaries
A new National Notary Business & Policy Survey has been launched to collect insights from notaries across the U.S. on current business conditions, policies, and fees. This survey aims to provide real-world data to help policymakers and industry leaders advocate for fairer fees, improved regulations, and better support for notaries. The survey is open until March 31, 2025, and participants will have the chance to win one of five Amazon gift cards as a thank you for their time. - February 25, 2025 - The California League of Independent Notaries
Paperwork Consulting Named Top Construction Consulting Services Provider 2024 by Construction Business Review
Paperwork Consulting stands by its excellent compliance record through communication, education, accuracy, and efficiency. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual Labor Law Training, Construction AIA Pay Applications, and Aerial Drone Photography and Videography. - June 05, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Launches One-of-a-Kind Virtual Labor Law Training to All U.S. States and Territories
Paperwork Consulting offers this one-on-one support to provide tailored solutions to municipalities, developers, contractors, and subcontractors and also offers any other labor law training needs an organization may have. Learn more and schedule a training at www.paperworkconsulting.com/labor-law-training. - May 07, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Celebrates at Herndon Square II Groundbreaking Ceremony
Herndon Square II is one of many projects Paperwork Consulting assists with, working alongside municipalities, developers, contractors, and subcontractors to provide various consulting services. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual Labor Law Training, Construction AIA Pay Applications, and Aerial Drone Photography and Videography. - May 06, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Participates in the 2024 Wisconsin Federal Funding Conference
The purpose of this annual event is to promote transparency and accountability of federal funds and provide school districts with the information they need to remain in compliance whilst maximizing their federal resources. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual labor law training, construction AIA pay applications, and aerial drone photography and videography. - March 14, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Becomes Member of Louisiana State University’s Construction Industry Advisory Council
Paperwork Consulting joins LSU’s CIAC. The company will also expand its services to clients nationally, offering various one-on-one labor law trainings such as DBRA Compliance Requirements and Related Forms, Reporting and Calculating Overtime, Bona Fide Fringe Benefits, General Wage Decision Proper Classification and Rates, Certifed Payroll, LCPtracker training, Elation training, Section 3, Underpayment Restitution, and Site Visits. - January 31, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting’s 2023 Year in Review
Paperwork Consulting outlines its accomplishments over the past year including team member spotlights, events, and more. - January 29, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Employee Spotlight: Samantha Stewart
Samantha Stewart possesses six years of compliance experience and joined Paperwork Consulting in January 2023. She had served as a lead analyst and accounting for all utilities from the east to the west coast for a respected multifamily construction company in the nation. She then transferred to the construction aspect as a project coordinator. - December 11, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Participates in the 2023 Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Conference
The theme of this year’s event was How Housing Happens, which showcased innovative practices and cutting-edge projects to advance equity in housing and economic opportunities. Panel sessions featured developers, property managers, and industry experts. - December 07, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
GenLaw Legal Summaries is Changing the Way Deposition Summaries are Generated
GenLaw Legal Summaries launches new website. Announcing the arrival of their hybrid Legal Summaries product. AI driven with human quality control. A game changer for the legal community. GenLaw is changing the way deposition summaries are generated. - December 02, 2023 - GenLaw Legal Summaries
Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 National Rural Housing Conference
The theme of this year’s event was Build Rural, which emphasized the collaborative effort, leadership, investment, and planning to build just and equitable communities, provoking action to build and revitalize rural communities by addressing a number of factors based upon community inclusion and justice efforts. - November 06, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Attends Miami-Dade Aviation Department Community Outreach Meeting
Paperwork Consulting’s Kastan Martin attended the Miami-Dade Aviation Department & Miami-Dade County October Community Outreach Meeting on October 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Panelists included the Internal Services Department’s Small Business Development Division alongside other... - November 03, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 Louisiana Housing Conference
Paperwork Consulting attended the Louisiana Housing Conference: Building Pathways, Partnership, and Possibilities for Affordable Housing. Paperwork Consulting assists municipalities, developers & contractors, and subcontractors with various consulting services. Industry events such as these build upon the team’s expertise and commitment to excellence. - November 03, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
KWS Middle East Unearths a New Era of Innovation Aligning with the UAE's Vision
Business consultancy firm KWS Middle East is refreshing their brand to align with the clients' requirements in the spirit of the vision of the UAE. - October 30, 2023 - KWS Middle East
Paperwork Consulting's Kastan Martin Featured in Authority Magazine
As a very family-oriented company, all employees at Paperwork Consulting are highly valued. The firm prides itself in providing a safe, inclusive culture that empowers and brings both personal and professional growth. Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin was recently featured in Authority Magazine... - July 25, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Has Now Served Nearly a Dozen U.S. States and Territories
Paperwork Consulting's expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the firm to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. - July 21, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting’s Terica Starr Recognized in the 2023 American Business Awards®
Paperwork Consulting would like to congratulate Terica Starr for being awarded a Bronze® Stevie for Support Staffer of the Year in the American Business Awards®! Paperwork Consulting highly commends Terica Starr’s excellent performance, both when she first started providing the team... - May 05, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Maxis Clinical Sciences Expands to UK & Europe, Reinforcing Global Clinical R&D Impact
Bridging the Gap: Maxis Clinical Sciences Unveils Expansion Plans to Drive Innovation and Collaboration in Life Sciences and Healthcare - May 02, 2023 - Maxis Clinical Sciences
Paperwork Consulting Extends Services to California and Wisconsin
Due to the demanding regulations governed by Davis-Bacon, Section 3, and prevailing wages, Paperwork Consulting has extended its services to multiple military bases in California and Wisconsin. This has expanded the company’s clientele regarding infrastructure for multifamily buildings to now... - March 28, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Employee Spotlight: Miranda Martin
Paperwork Consulting is recognizing Miranda Martin for her recent promotion to Section 3 manager. Miranda Martin joined Paperwork Consulting in 2020, fulfilling billing/administrative tasks and eventually HR functions as well. In 2021, she became a compliance consultant and she now serves as a... - March 27, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 9th Annual California Construction Law Conference
Paperwork Consulting Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin participated in the 9th Annual California Construction Law Conference on March 8, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. The state's top construction lawyers, mediators, judges, and industry professionals came together to discuss the latest... - March 24, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Welcomes New Davis-Bacon Compliance Consultant: Ashley Salmerón
Paperwork Consulting hires its newest Davis-Bacon compliance consultant to serve its clients. Paperwork Consulting has specialized in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, state, and federal compliance paperwork and acts as a liaison between the general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure project compliance and timely receipt of draws for over 20 years. - March 06, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
"Criminal Record Gone," New Book to be Released in 2023
"Criminal Record Gone A New Book To Be Released," and a document preparation service to help you seal/expunge your Criminal record. - February 28, 2023 - Criminal Record Gone
Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Minnesota Construction Summit
Paperwork Consulting’s Kastan Martin participated in the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Minnesota Construction Summit on January 17, 2023 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Construction industry professionals came together to discuss pertinent topics to improve business processes. Kastan Martin garnered insight from several sessions, including a public owners panel, federal legislative regulatory updates, labor law 2023, and how construction leaders can create a healthy workplace culture. - January 26, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Extends Services to Colorado and Florida
Due to the demanding regulations governed by Davis-Bacon, Section 3, and prevailing wages, Paperwork Consulting has extended its services to Colorado and Florida. Paperwork Consulting specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, and state compliance paperwork. The firm collaborates... - January 17, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Completes Build Up Houston 2022 Cohort
Texas-based firm Paperwork Consulting completed the 2022 cohort of Build Up Houston, hosted by the City of Houston Office of Business Opportunity. Build Up Houston utilizes Interise’s award-winning curriculum to cover business development strategies, strategic planning, estimating and bidding, finance and financial management, bonding and insurance, marketing and sales, human resources, accessing capital, government contracts, and project management. - January 12, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Resume Professional Writers Announce They Have Successfully Ensured Job Interviews for a Million Candidates Worldwide
The professional resume builder makes callbacks a sure thing in a competitive job market. - January 27, 2022 - Resume Professional Writers
Resume Professional Writers Adds Free CV Reviews to Its Growing Service Catalog
Job candidates get a one-time resume evaluation by career coaches at the online resume service. - January 26, 2022 - Resume Professional Writers
Resume Professional Writers Assists Professionals in Standing Out to Recruiters and Headhunters by Crafting Professional LinkedIn Profiles
Industry leading professional resume writing service also helps people improve their chances of getting employed by creating personalized LinkedIn profiles - December 20, 2021 - Resume Professional Writers
Resume Professional Writers is Quickly Becoming a Hit on Review Platforms Like Facebook and TrustPilot
Leading professional resume writing service has become a hit among clients all around the world for their quality work and on-time delivery. - December 17, 2021 - Resume Professional Writers
Multinationals Are Hiring Employees with Resumes and Cover Letters Written by Resume Professional Writers
Renowned Multinationals have hired candidates whose job applications are written by professional writers of the reputed global service. - December 07, 2021 - Resume Professional Writers
Resume Professional Writers Offers Tailored Federal Resume Writing Services to Help Clients Secure Jobs
The renowned online professional resume writers are helping clients secure federal jobs with tailored writing services for each job vacancy’s requirements. - November 17, 2021 - Resume Professional Writers
California-Based Resume Professional Writers Offers Professional Resume and LinkedIn Profile Writing Services to Clients
Online service employs professional writers to craft attractive LinkedIn profiles for clients to help boost their chances of getting recruited by top companies. - November 05, 2021 - Resume Professional Writers
Resumes Written by Resume Professional Writers Landed Candidates Jobs in Fortune 1000 Companies
The global resume writing company has helped clients secure their dream jobs at Fortune 1000 companies by assisting them in polishing their resumes and optimizing their LinkedIn profiles. - November 03, 2021 - Resume Professional Writers
Resume Professional Writers is Receiving Rave Reviews on Trustpilot and Facebook
Clients on trusted online platforms are delivering positive reviews for the excellent service offered by Resume Professional Writers. - October 13, 2021 - Resume Professional Writers
Gensquared Makes the 2021 Report on Business List of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
Gensquared Makes The Globe and Mail’s third-annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies - September 24, 2021 - Gensquared
Alief Financial Services LLC Has Released a First of Its Kind Cash and Credit Access System for Business Owners
Alief Financial Services LLC has released a first of its kind cash and credit access system for business owners. The Business Finance Suite provides business owners easy access to financing options of all kinds for their businesses. “Access to money has always been one of the biggest challenges a business owner faces,” Tanya Ward CEO of Alief Financial Services LLC. “Through the finance suite entrepreneurs can quickly access the cash and credit they need to grow their business.” - August 21, 2021 - Alief Consulting Services LLC
J. Quinn Consulting Highlights Challenges to Trauma Survivors of Catastrophic Injuries During National Trauma Awareness Month
As we recognize National Trauma Awareness Month and Trauma Survivors Day on May 19, 2021, J. Quinn Consulting LLC, a Nurse Life Care Planning consulting firm, encourages increased education and understanding about the many challenges that trauma survivors of catastrophic injuries face. A... - May 23, 2021 - J. Quinn Consulting
Ohio Inventory Professional Achieves Appraisal Examiner Certification
The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Gina Wagner for achieving the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner. - January 08, 2021 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC
Veteran Entrepreneur Launches Home Inventory Business
Cynthia Breazeale, an entrepreneur and former Claims Adjuster, adds Trusted Inventory to her vast business portfolio. - November 09, 2020 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC
Second Passport: Vtoroipasport is a Leading Immigration Company
Providing Services in 70 Countries Worldwide, Second Passport Helps Citizens All Over - September 28, 2020 - Second Passport
COVID Friendly Location in Unchartered Waters: Lady Justice on Land, Mermaid Justice at Sea
Laguna Legal has entered unchartered waters and has a COVID-friendly solution for boat owners needing a corporation, trust, or LLC: a new location in Marina Del Rey with built-in fresh air and occasional visits from dolphins. Ellie Ortiz owns and operates Laguna Legal, specializing in divorce... - August 15, 2020 - Laguna Legal Document and Mediation Services
Legal Language Services Examines Schrems II and Evidence Taking in the EU
In a recent blog post on Legal Lanaguage Services’ website, two experts discuss the decision Data Protection Commissioner v Facebook Ireland and Maximillian Schrems (Schrems II). - July 29, 2020 - Legal Language Services
Barriers to Collecting COVID-19 Damages
Legal Language Services’ (LLS) senior consultant, Tom McLean, Esq. and LLS’s president, Victor Hertz, reviewed a lawsuit in which the plaintiffs sought to recover one-trillion dollars from the PRC for COVID-19 related damages and consider the economic question of the return on investment in filing this lawsuit. - June 11, 2020 - Legal Language Services
Amani Inventory Offers Home Inventory Services in Indiana and Ohio
“Amani” is the Swahili word for “peace.” Contents inventories bring peace of mind to homeowners and business owners. - May 28, 2020 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC
Two COVID-19 Cases Filed Against People’s Republic of China (PRC)
Legal Language Services' (LLS) law experts reviewed two recently-filed lawsuits brought against the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Are these cases really about justice or about pandemic panic? Will these cases against China rise or fall? - May 05, 2020 - Legal Language Services