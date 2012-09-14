PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CEE Congratulates Tiffany Oliver The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) congratulates Tiffany Oliver, IB Biology teacher from T.R. Robinson High School, a recipient of a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the highest honor bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12... - December 13, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Stanbridge University Raises Over $28K at Inaugural Orange County Celiac Disease Foundation Turkey Trot Stanbridge University Hosts 5K to Aid Celiac Disease Awareness and Research. - December 04, 2019 - Stanbridge University

Rose State Recognizes Outstanding Oklahoma Educators Eleven local educators were recognized Tuesday evening during the eighteenth annual Golden Apple Awards at Rose State College. The Golden Apple Awards allow current Rose State College students the opportunity to submit an essay that highlights a former K-12 educator. Over ninety essay nominations were received this year, with a team of individuals from various departments at Rose State evaluating each nomination. The stories shared demonstrate the significant impact of these educators. - November 23, 2019 - Rose State College

Innovation on Display at the Oklahoma Young Student Inventors Exposition Young innovators and inventors from across Oklahoma will gather at Rose State College for the thirty-first annual Oklahoma Student Inventors Exposition, Tuesday, February 25, 2019. The event gives young people an opportunity to use their creative-thinking and problem-solving skills and a constructive and competitive manner, while also promoting STEM initiatives in schools. - November 19, 2019 - Rose State College

Applications Being Accepted for 2020 Research Science Institute at MIT The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for its 2020 Research Science Institute, which will be held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, MA. RSI ’20 will bring together top U.S. and international high... - November 15, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

iGrad and Wellable 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report Reveals Older Workers and Millennials Struggling Most The financial wellness of U.S. employees is precarious, especially among millennials and those nearing retirement age, according to the new 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report by iGrad and Wellable. - November 13, 2019 - iGrad

HPU Welcomed 1,200 for Annual Veterans Day Celebration Last week, High Point University honored hundreds of men and women who served the nation during its annual Veterans Day Celebration. The event was held in the James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center on campus and included a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and recognized... - November 13, 2019 - High Point University

The College Diabetes Network Announces a National Advocacy Initiative in Higher Education Reducing Physical and Mental Health Risks for Students on Campus The College Diabetes Network Announces a National Advocacy Initiative in Higher Education Reducing Physical and Mental Health Risks for Students on Campus - November 08, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

Bank of Clovis Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad

New Index of Excellence in STEM Education Compares U.S. Students to Global Competition Analyzes student performance in STEM-related global academic competitions; U.S. Shows improvement, but China dominates. - November 03, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Applications Now Being Accepted for 2020 USA Biolympiad The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that applications are now being accepted for the 2020 USA Biolympiad (USABO). This is open for U.S. high school students nationwide. CEE encourages teachers and schools to register grades 9 to 12 biology students for the Open Exam. AP courses are... - November 02, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

HPU to Host Annual Veterans Day Celebration The university will continue its yearly tradition, pledging American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings. - November 02, 2019 - High Point University

Patrick Henry College Receives Prestigious Recognition from International Association for Intelligence Educators Patrick Henry College's Strategic Intelligence in National Security program is only the second undergraduate program to obtain certification from the prestigious International Association for Intelligence Education. - October 24, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

Ashton College Launches Red Seal Prep Courses for Tradespeople The Red Seal endorsement is a pathway for better jobs, higher wages and enhanced careers. - October 23, 2019 - Ashton College

iGrad Partners with Dot Foods to Provide Financial Wellness Education to 2,500 Employees Dot Foods rolled out Enrich's white label financial wellness platform in June, calling it “Money Matters” and promoting it to 2,500 headquarter employees via social media, company intranet, emails, direct mail and more. More than 300 employees have already started participating. - October 22, 2019 - iGrad

Andrew Nikou Foundation Partners with and Invests in MobLab Inc. to Scale Personalized Learning Platform Collaboration to Deliver Personalized, Interactive, Economic, and Behavioral Lessons to Youth Worldwide. - October 21, 2019 - MobLab

The Center for Excellence in Education Holds Teacher Workshops in Virginia The Center for Excellence in Education’s (CEE) Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP) held cost-free professional enrichment sessions for middle and high school teachers across the state of Virginia during the month of September. - October 17, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Patrick Henry College Begins New Season as Premier Forensics Program in the Nation Patrick Henry College has earned an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 15 American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament Championships, and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA). - October 04, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

Rose State Hosts Annual Oklahoma Water and Pollution Conference Rose State College is pleased to host the 2019 Oklahoma Water and Pollution Control Annual Conference (OWPCC). Sponsored by Automatic Engineering, this three-day event takes place October 1 – 3 in the Rose State College Professional Training Center. The OWPCC brings water control specialists together... - October 02, 2019 - Rose State College

Texas Teachers: Obtain CPE Credits Through KDP’s High-Quality Professional Development Kappa Delta Pi (KDP), International Honor Society in Education, has been approved as a continuing professional education (CPE) provider for the State of Texas. KDP offers online professional development to teachers at all stages of their careers through its Educator Learning Network. This innovative... - September 27, 2019 - KDP, International Honor Society in Education

"Moscow Ballet" Ballerina Models for Rose State Art Students A ballerina from the Moscow Ballet will pose for Rose State College art students, and members of the community as part of the Moscow Ballet's "Art, Drawing and Dance" program. This event will feature ballerina Bogdana Kopiy holding classical ballet poses, and will give students, and other artists, access to a live subject that is rarely available. - September 27, 2019 - Rose State College

Ashton College’s Human Resource Management Diploma Program Available Across Canada Ashton College, a leading post-secondary education provider, announced that its Diploma in Human Resources Management program (DHRM), will be offered online across Canada, including Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan. - September 26, 2019 - Ashton College

Ashton College and CAPIC Organized a Joint CPD Seminar in Vancouver Ashton College and CAPIC recently organized a joint CPD seminar titled, “A Smorgasboard of Topics” on May 24, 2019, in Vancouver, BC at the Best Western Plus Chateau Granville. - September 26, 2019 - Ashton College

Ashton College to Organize Open House Event Ashton College will organize an Open House event on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at their Vancouver campus. The event will allow prospective students to learn in detail about the college’s in-demand programs such as Immigration Consultant Diploma, diploma in human resources management and bookkeeping certification. - September 26, 2019 - Ashton College

RSI Alumni Named Davidson Fellows The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) applauds the Research Science Institute (RSI) alumni for being named 2019 Davidson Fellows. The Davidson Fellows Scholarship awards scholarships annually to recognize outstanding students 18 and under who have completed significant work in science, mathematics,... - September 25, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Ben Silbermann Receives Lieberman Award Ben Silbermann, RSI ’98, Pinterest Co-Founder and CEO, Receives Lieberman Award for Outstanding Achievement in Technology and Business at CEE’s 2019 Congressional Luncheon Sponsored by Regeneron. - September 24, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

iGrad Annual Student Loan Counseling Included in Department of Education Initiative iGrad’s video-based annual student loan counseling courses are being used at three universities that are part of the U.S. Department of Education Experimental Sites Initiative (ESI). The purpose of this initiative is to study more effective ways to counsel students about their student loans. - September 16, 2019 - iGrad

Sovereign School of Nursing Offers Grants and Scholarships to Prospective Nursing Students Sovereign School of Nursing, a South Florida based private school offering Practical Nursing (LPN) and Associate of Nursing (RN) programs, announced today that it is awarding grants to prospective LPN students who meet their eligibility requirements. As a private institution, Sovereign provides a pathway... - September 14, 2019 - Sovereign School of Nursing

The College Diabetes Network Teams up with College Health TV to Deliver Video Content to Support Students with Type 1 Diabetes at Campuses Nationwide The College Diabetes Network (CDN) announces a partnership with College Health TV to deliver video content on type 1 diabetes (T1D) to colleges and universities. Educational videos, produced by CDN, will stream at over 200 campus health centers across the US beginning in September 2019. This is part... - September 14, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

iGrad and APTA Recognized with Power of A Gold Award for Financial Solutions Center iGrad and the American Physical Therapy Association were recognized with the Power of A Gold Award - the association industry's highest honor - for their financial wellness partnership. - September 11, 2019 - iGrad

GlobalAir.com Announces 2019 "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship Winners GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship: Austin Fields, Nicole Lund, Savanna Paulsen, and Cameron Sansone. After a successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014, students... - September 08, 2019 - GlobalAir.com

RIO Recognized as One of the Top 20 eLearning Content Providers for Blended Learning in 2019 A brand new list of top elearning content providers for Blended Learning 2019 by elearning Industry is out and RIO is in it. - August 08, 2019 - RIO Learning & Technologies

Student Leaders to Attend AADE19 Meeting with the College Diabetes Network The College Diabetes Network has selected seven students from its NextGen Leadership Program to attend the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) Conference. The American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) Annual Meeting and Conference in Houston, Texas, from August 9-12, 2019, is the... - August 05, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

College Diabetes Network Members to Attend 2019 Taking Control Of Your Diabetes ONE Conference on Scholarship The College Diabetes Network (CDN) is excited to announce that 17 of its members were selected to attend the TCOYD ONE Conference and Retreat August 16-18 in San Diego, CA through a scholarship program offered by the San Diego-based nonprofit, Taking Control Of Your Diabetes (TCOYD). The scholarship... - July 24, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

E. Reny Tutoring Services Aims at Helping High School Physics Students All Around the World with the Release of a New Online Course on Newtonian Gravity E. Reny Tutoring Services releases a new tool to save high school physics students in disarray: “Gravity, The Basics,” an online course on Newtonian gravity. - July 19, 2019 - E. Reny Tutoring Services

Trisha Granger of UNC REX Healthcare Wins James Julian Ashe Memorial Scholarship Scholarship from WGU North Carolina designated for neonatal or PICU nurse. - July 18, 2019 - WGU North Carolina

Carpa Education to Take Part in the United Nations International Youth Day 2019 Celebrations Carpa Education will celebrate the international youth day organized by Casse Africa to further restate its commitment to quality education among the youths of Nigeria especially to the youth of Akwa Ibom State. - July 17, 2019 - Carpa Education

Student Leaders to Attend Children with Diabetes Friends for Life Conference with the College Diabetes Network The College Diabetes Network has chosen two student leaders from their NextGen Leadership Program to attend the Children with Diabetes Friends for Life Conference. The Friends for Life Conference Conference in Orlando, Florida from July 16-21, 2019, brings together clinicians, researchers, physicians,... - July 15, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

Local Education Consultant Joins National Professional Association The Independent Education Consultants Association, (IECA), today announced Lauren Joyce Hensel, LAUNCH Education Advisors, of Hilversum, the Netherlands, has been accepted as an Associate Member in the association. IECA associate members are professionals in the process of transitioning to a career in... - July 10, 2019 - Launch Education Advisors

The College Diabetes Network to Present Poster at AHEAD Conference The College Diabetes Network (CDN) is excited to announce that they will be presenting a poster at the Association on Higher Education and Disability conference on July 13. The Association on Higher Education and Disability (AHEAD) conference, Equity & Excellence: Access in Higher Education, will... - July 10, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

WGU North Carolina Announces Eastern North Carolina First Responders Scholarship $2,000 scholarship available to an EMT, firefighter or police officer. - July 03, 2019 - WGU North Carolina

OnPoint Community Credit Union Partners with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Financial Wellness Platform OnPoint Community Credit Union is making the award-winning Enrich financial wellness platform available to its nearly 370,000 members. - June 06, 2019 - iGrad

WGU North Carolina and Families Forward Charlotte Sponsor Free Book Fair at Hornets Nest Elementary More than 5,100 books distributed to students. - June 06, 2019 - WGU North Carolina

Select Student Leaders Attending 79th ADA Scientific Sessions with the College Diabetes Network The College Diabetes Network has chosen six students for their NextGen Leadership Program to attend the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions Conference to represent the College Diabetes Network this summer. The Scientific Sessions are the world's largest, most prominent meeting on... - June 04, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

$2.5 Million Gift to Virginia Union is Largest in School History by an Individual Virginia Union University announces a $2.5 million gift, the largest amount the school has ever received from an individual at one-time. The gift was presented Saturday during the 2019 Commencement. Dr. Virginia B. Howerton, a 1965 graduate of VUU, says she hopes other alumni and businesses will feel... - May 23, 2019 - Virginia Union University

Virginia Union University Appoints New Dean of Arts and Sciences Virginia Union University President & CEO Dr. Hakim J. Lucas has announced the appointment of Dr. Ted Ritter to serve as Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences, effective July 2019. During his eight years as a faculty member at VUU, Ritter has chaired the Department of History and Political Science;... - May 22, 2019 - Virginia Union University

Virginia Union University Appoints First Woman Athletics Director Felicia Johnson is breaking barriers, becoming the first woman to be appointed as Director of Athletics at Virginia Union University. Johnson has spent the past 11 years as the Associate Athletics Director for Compliance /Senior Woman Administrator. She joined the VUU Athletics staff in July 2007 as... - May 22, 2019 - Virginia Union University

Braun Ink Launches Braun Collection, Multi-Format CEO Biography Series "Billion or Bust!: Growing a Tech Company in Texas," a book by Lanham Napier, former CEO of Rackspace®, is the first release in the Braun Collection. - May 16, 2019 - Braun Ink

RSLFC Receives A Rating Raise on Portfolio from S&P Global Ratings S&P Global Ratings has raised the ratings on student loan portfolio where RSLFC is the master servicer and administrator. - May 15, 2019 - iHELP Student Loan/RSLFC