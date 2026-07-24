Recent Headlines
Within Undergraduate
Caldwell University to Induct Six Into Athletics Hall of Fame November 6
Soccer’s Fraser, Softball’s (Jackson) Scull, Basketball’s (Lynch) Emmons, (Chatman) Jones, Volleyball’s Roth Gain Ultimate Student-Athlete Honors in 10th Hall Class; Former Women’s Basketball Coach Cimino Also Feted for Success on Court and Support of CU Athletics. - July 24, 2026 - Caldwell University
Media Source Launches Open Shelf Reviews, Expanding Book Review Coverage for Independent Authors and Small Presses
Media Source, LLC, parent company of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild announced the launch of Open Shelf Reviews, a new service dedicated to reviewing independently published and small-press books. - July 23, 2026 - Media Source
Kate Pellegrino Named Caldwell University's Head Women's Soccer Coach
Kate Pellegrino, who has served as a collegiate assistant coach at Quinnipiac University and Bard College and as a head and assistant at various other levels, has been named Caldwell University Head Women's Soccer Coach, it was announced today by Mark A. Corino, Assistant Vice President and... - July 20, 2026 - Caldwell University
Verto Education Expands Partnership with University at Albany Through Direct Transfer Pathway
Verto Education has partnered with the University at Albany to launch a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration enables students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to University at Albany, an R1 Carnegie-ranked research university. Together, we’re expanding access to innovative, global pathways in higher education. - July 02, 2026 - Verto Education
Mike Seidel Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Communications
Omicron Delta Kappa has named Mike Seidel (Salisbury University) the recipient of the 2026 Pillar of Leadership in Communications award. A trusted voice in broadcast meteorology for more than 43 years, Seidel has helped millions prepare for severe weather through clear, accurate, and compassionate reporting. His distinguished career with WYFF, The Weather Channel, and Fox Weather exemplifies leadership, public service, and excellence in communications. - June 26, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Verto Education and University of Iowa Deepen Partnership Through Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway
Verto Education has expanded its partnership with the University of Iowa to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to the University of Iowa, a leader in public research, innovative academic programs, and student-centered learning, through Verto’s free Direct Transfer Application. - June 23, 2026 - Verto Education
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
O∆K Names Elyse Warren 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty National Leader of the Year
Elyse Warren of Memphis, Tennessee, has been named the 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
O∆K Names Sarp Sahin 2026 National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research
Sarp Sahin Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Academics and Research - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
O∆K Names Mareham Yacoub 2026 National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community
Mareham Yacoub Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
O∆K Names Olivia Danos 2026 National Leader of the Year for Athletics
Olivia Danos Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Athletics - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
O∆K Names Elizabeth Kameen 2026 National Leader of the Year for Communications
Elizabeth Kameen of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
O∆K Names Jonathan Bonamarte 2026 National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts
Jonathan Bonamarte of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
HigherEd PodCon Announces Finalists for Inaugural Higher Education Podcasting Awards
Organized by HigherEd PodCon, the awards program is to formally recognize the innovation and impact of higher education podcasting. - May 18, 2026 - HigherEd PodCon
Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care. - May 15, 2026 - Skillsline
William R. Stanek Announces "Before the Machines Decide," a Timely New Book on AI, Human Intelligence, and the Future We Must Shape Before Technology Shapes Us
A bold, deeply human book argues that the future of AI will depend not only on what machines can do, but on the intelligence, ethics, and humanity we strengthen within ourselves. - April 21, 2026 - William R. Stanek
Verto Education Launches Direct Transfer Admissions Partnership with University of Denver
Verto Education has partnered with the University of Denver to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to the University of Denver, recognized for its strong academic programs, commitment to experiential learning, and leadership in global engagement. Together, they’re expanding access to bold, global pathways in higher education. - April 16, 2026 - Verto Education
Punch Rescue Launches Rescue Card Platform, a Panic Button Solution with Real-Time Visibility and Self-Management
Punch Rescue announced the launch of its Rescue Card Platform, a unified emergency communications system designed for real-world conditions. The platform provides real-time visibility into device health and location, along with self-management capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor and control safety infrastructure without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. - April 15, 2026 - Punch Rescue
iGrad Recognized by 2026 EIFLE Awards for Excellence in Financial Literacy Education
iGrad, the company behind Enrich financial wellness solutions, has been recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with a 2026 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Award. This recognition highlights iGrad’s continued leadership in delivering effective, engaging... - April 14, 2026 - iGrad
Greenwood to Speak on Higher Education Within Prisons in the U.S.
This Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series online event will feature Dr. Michelle Greenwood of Southwestern College, Kans. The talk will focus on the context of the incarcerated (or formerly) students and the teaching experience along with running a program for incarcerated students and the make-up of a successful program for these marginalized students. - April 12, 2026 - Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences
Verto Education and Kansas State University Launch Direct Transfer Pathway for Students
Verto Education is expanding its network of Direct Transfer partners through a new collaboration with Kansas State University, a leading public research institution recognized for its commitment to student success. This partnership creates a clear pathway for students to begin their college... - April 09, 2026 - Verto Education
AI & Burnout Are Rising: Digital Wellness Day May 1st 2026 Offers a Path to Balance in a Hyper-Digital World
Digital Wellness Day, celebrated on May 1, 2026, kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, uniting millions across 64+ countries to address AI burnout and digital overload. This global movement empowers individuals and organizations to build healthier tech habits, reclaim focus, and explore human-centered approaches to AI in an increasingly connected world. - April 07, 2026 - Digital Wellness Day
Verto Education Expands Transfer Opportunities with Loyola Marymount University
Verto Education has expanded its partnership with Loyola Marymount University to include a Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, allowing eligible students to begin college abroad and earn guaranteed transfer admission to LMU. This builds on an existing invite-only channel partnership and broadens access to a globally focused, flexible start to college. - April 02, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education Partners With César Ritz Colleges to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education has launched a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway with César Ritz Colleges. Through this partnership, students can begin their college experience abroad with Verto before transferring seamlessly to César Ritz Colleges, a global leader in hospitality business. Together, the institutions are creating new opportunities for students to pursue globally focused higher education pathways. - March 31, 2026 - Verto Education
Unreal Engine Game Development Workshop Launches at iAnimate
New Unreal Engine Game Development workshop at iAnimate, led by industry professional Matthew Mitchell, teaches animators how to build gameplay systems and real-time character pipelines. - March 29, 2026 - iAnimate
William R. Stanek Announces "Job Apocalypse & the Human Advantage," a Powerful New Book on AI, Human Value, and What Survives When Machines Do the Work
A bold new book for workers, students, parents, educators, community leaders, and readers everywhere argues that the future belongs not to the most machine-like people, but to the most deeply human. - March 25, 2026 - William R. Stanek
Verto Education Announces Partnership with HIM Business School in Switzerland
Verto Education and HIM Business School in Switzerland are working together to create a new transfer pathway for globally minded students. Through this Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, students can start their academic experience with Verto and continue into HIM’s Business Administration program, opening doors to an internationally focused education. - March 24, 2026 - Verto Education
Maurice A. Jones Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Maurice A. Jones (Hampden-Sydney College, 1984) as the 2026 recipient of its Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community. A nationally recognized leader in advancing economic opportunity and social equity, Jones is honored for his transformative impact through public service, nonprofit leadership, and his commitment to expanding access to meaningful careers and strengthening communities. - March 21, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Verto Education Partners with Regis College to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education and Regis College have partnered to create a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, giving students the opportunity to begin their college journey abroad with Verto. They can then earn guaranteed admission to Regis, a values-based, student-centered institution known for excellence in health sciences and professional preparation. Together, they’re expanding access to bold, global transfer pathways. - March 14, 2026 - Verto Education
Khadijah Butler Announces the Multi Format Release of Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition)
Author, nonprofit leader, and community advocate Khadijah Butler proudly announces the expanded release of Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition), now available in three formats: paperback, eBook, and—newly added—a professionally recorded audiobook. - March 03, 2026 - Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation
Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer
Agile Fleet, Inc. Announces Don Dymont as New Chief Executive Officer: Founder Ed Smith Retires After 25 Years and Will Continue as Advisor Agile Fleet, Inc. today announced that Don Dymont has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder and longtime CEO Ed Smith has... - February 13, 2026 - Agile Fleet, Inc.
iGrad Partners with Arkansas Financial Education Commission to Launch Enrich Financial Wellness Platform
iGrad has partnered with the Arkansas Financial Education Commission (AFEC) to deliver Enrich, a free, unbiased financial wellness platform designed to help Arkansans build practical money skills, strengthen financial confidence, and make informed decisions for the future. Accessible anytime on desktop or mobile, the platform offers interactive, self-paced financial education tailored to each user’s unique needs and stage in life. - January 21, 2026 - iGrad
Verto Education Announces Partnership with Bennington College
Verto Education has partnered with Bennington College to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to Bennington, a leader in self-directed, experiential education. Together, we’re expanding access to bold, global pathways in higher education. - January 20, 2026 - Verto Education
Saint Leo University Launches Lionova Institute
New division will expand Saint Leo’s impact in online education, healthcare and nursing — including direct-entry MSN (DEMSN) pathways — innovative doctoral programs, international partnerships, and workforce-aligned learning. - January 09, 2026 - Saint Leo University
JCBank Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Program for Local Indiana School District
JCBank has partnered with iGrad to launch a student financial literacy platform for 11th-grade high school students in the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation in Indiana. The platform aims to equip students with practical money management skills to meet Indiana's new financial literacy graduation requirements. - December 03, 2025 - iGrad
AGI O.N.E. Project Launches: A Framework for Human-Centered Artificial General Intelligence
AGI O.N.E. is a research initiative built on William R. Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, an eight-pillar framework unifying emotional, ethical, creative, analytical, and cultural intelligence. The project provides a human-centered blueprint for the future of AI and AGI alignment, offering a new model for how advanced intelligence can responsibly support individuals, teams, and organizations. - November 21, 2025 - William R. Stanek
CSOC UT Austin Welcomes Community to Special Seminar: Nov. 13
When life gets hard, faith gets real. Christian Students on Campus (CSOC UT Austin), a student Christian club at The University of Texas at Austin is hosting a special community event to explore how trials in our lives deepen our trust in God and make faith a living experience. - November 11, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
ForeU Golf Launches in the New Era of College Sports
ForeU Golf is a first-of-its-kind platform using golf to drive sustainable NIL funding, donor engagement, and real-world development for student-athletes. - November 04, 2025 - ForeU Golf, LLC
American College Health Foundation Receives Major Donation from the Stephan D. Weiss Foundation
The American College Health Foundation (ACHF) established the Stephan D. Weiss, PhD, Mental Health Fund for Higher Education, following a record $2+ million commitment from the Stephan D. Weiss Foundation over the next decade. The fund will support research and programming to improve student mental health and wellness in higher education. This is the largest individual gift in ACHF history. - October 30, 2025 - ACHA
LSU Health Science Center New Orleans Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform
iGrad has partnered with LSU Health Science Center New Orleans to provide its customized, interactive online and mobile student financial wellness platform to over 3,100 university students. The innovative platform offers comprehensive, personalized, and interactive information on important financial topics, including building and maintaining good credit, budgeting student loan/debt management, and loan calculators. - October 28, 2025 - iGrad
A Historic Milestone: Life Chiropractic College West Celebrates the Investiture of Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian as Its Fourth President
On Friday, October 10, 2025, Life Chiropractic College West proudly hosted the Investiture Ceremony of Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian, D.C., formally recognizing his appointment as the institution’s fourth President. The event marked both a moment of celebration and a powerful symbol of the... - October 25, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
CSOC UT Austin Hosting Special Seminar on Faith, October 23
How does faith function in Christian experience? Just as we use our five senses to contact and experience the physical world, faith is the means by which we receive and know God. - October 22, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
Registration Open for 2026 USA Biolympiad
The deadline is November 8, 2025. - October 22, 2025 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)
Verto Education Partners with Knox College to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education has partnered with Knox College to create a new Direct Transfer pathway. Students can begin their studies abroad with Verto and seamlessly transfer to Knox, one of the Midwest’s leading liberal arts colleges. The collaboration reflects both institutions’ commitment to expanding access, equity, and global learning while providing students with a transformative first-year experience and guaranteed admission to Knox. - October 17, 2025 - Verto Education
The 4th Annual San Diego Environmental Film Festival (SDEFF) Announces 2025 Official Selections
The San Diego Environmental Film Festival (sdeff) returns in 2025 with a slate of thought-provoking films from visionary filmmakers around the world. Taking place October 24–25, 2025, the Festival celebrates cinematic storytelling that shines a light on urgent environmental challenges,... - October 14, 2025 - San Diego Environmental Film Festival
Kelly Onu Named Recipient of the Omicron Delta Kappa Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Kelly Onu (Florida International University, 2016) as a 2025 Emerging Advocate Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. A cybersecurity professional and mentor, Onu is recognized for advancing DEI in technology and empowering underrepresented communities. The award honors O∆K members under 40 leading efforts toward a more just and inclusive world. - October 11, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Tamanda Chitalo Named Recipient of the Omicron Delta Kappa Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Tamanda Chitalo (Indiana State University, 2024) as a 2025 Emerging Advocate Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her leadership and commitment to equity, Chitalo exemplifies O∆K’s values of scholarship, service, integrity, and inclusivity. The award honors members under 40 advancing a more just and equitable world. - October 11, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Priscilla Kucer Honored with Omicron Delta Kappa Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly honors Dr. Priscilla “Dr. P” Kucer (Nova Southeastern University, 2008) with the 2025 Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her lasting impact in advancing DEI in higher education, Dr. Kucer’s leadership and mentorship have strengthened opportunities for marginalized groups and inspired inclusive campus communities. - October 09, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Huntington Learning Center Russellville Highlights New NAEP Data
Arkansas Must Rally to Recover Post COVID Learning Loss. As of September 9, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) has released the 2024 Nation’s Report Card (NAEP), confirming a sobering reality: student performance in reading, math, and science remains below pre-COVID baselines, and in many cases continues to decline. - October 08, 2025 - Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
Archie Manning Named Omicron Delta Kappa’s 2025 Laurel Crowned Circle Award Winner
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Archie Manning (University of Mississippi) as the 2025 Laurel Crowned Circle Award recipient, the Society’s highest individual honor. Presented Sept. 25 at Ole Miss, this award recognizes Manning’s legendary athletic achievements and lifelong commitment to scholarship, service, character, and leadership that continue to inspire on and off the field. - October 04, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa