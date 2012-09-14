PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Taste of Nature, Inc. Expands Doughlish Product Line with New Flavor Launches Doughlish, the only shelf-stable edible raw cookie dough on the market is announcing the launch of 2 new flavors. Having launched with a Chocolate Chip Flavor only in March, the December launch of both Birthday Cake and Triple Chocolate Flavors marks a notable expansion in the Doughlish flavors available to consumers. Both new flavors will be available on store shelves prior to the start of the new year. - December 04, 2019 - Taste of Nature, Inc.

Arden’s Garden Newnan Store Grand Opening in Newnan, Georgia Arden’s Garden will open a new retail location at 98 Temple Avenue in Newnan on November 18, 2019. The grand opening event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with Mayor Keith Brady, and guests will be treated to free 16 oz smoothies... - November 17, 2019 - Arden's Garden

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Arden’s Garden Sylvan Road Store Grand Opening in East Point, Georgia Grand Opening of New “Plant” Based Retail Store to Offer Free Smoothies and Modern Digital Menu Boards - October 31, 2019 - Arden's Garden

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Chaumette Celebrates Its History with Wine Tasting Event Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their ancestor, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago. “Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,”... - October 08, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company

Spoonshot Launches AI-powered Insights Platform Designed to Inspire Front-End Innovation for the CPG Industry by Providing Foresight on Trends and Opportunities Bleeding edge technology that combines the power of AI, food science, and large, diverse data sets, to provide companies with validated insights for future product pipelines that will be both on-trend and trend-forward. - October 02, 2019 - Spoonshot

Former Unliver Executive Joins Gut-Health Startup Live Free Foods Live Free Foods (www.eatlivefree.com) is a gut-health focused food brand, aimed at providing support and range of delicious, Low FODMAP certified products for the 46 million Americans suffering from IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Its new COO will help set Live Free Foods apart as a leader in the Gut Health market. - September 28, 2019 - Live Free Foods

Jolly Roger Brew Introduces Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat at the Langtree Lakefront Hops Fest, Saturday, September 21, 2019 Jolly Roger Brew will introduce their Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat beer at the Langtree Hops Fest this Saturday, September 21. Huzzah! fuses a delicate raspberry flavor into Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat, which earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American... - September 19, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat Earns 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition Bronze Award Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American Hybrid category. This year’s competition, held in Mocksville, NC, included 104 North Carolina craft breweries offering 710 entries for the 31 style categories. Walk... - September 05, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Support Innovative Food Repurposing Programs Marcoot Jersey Creamery today announced a new partnership with a nonprofit, The WakWay Foundation, who impacts lives through innovative food repurposing programs. A percentage of all sales from Extreme Ice Pro will go to the foundation in order to support their mission. Earlier this year, President... - August 31, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Jolly Roger Brew Offers Limited Re-Release of RoY’ALL (Rest of Y’all) Championship Ale Just in time for college football kick-off, Jolly Roger Brew is offering a limited re-release of it’s RoY’ALL Championship Ale at their tasting room at 4:00 pm on August 29 & 30. RoY’ALL is a delicious, smooth Pale Ale with a hint of orange (of course) that was originally released... - August 28, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Small Town Farm Makes the Big Leagues with Frozen Whey Protein Marcoot Jersey Creamery, a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, announced that they will be providing a new, innovative product for professional and collegiate athletes. Extreme Ice Pro, an NSF Certified for Sport® product, is made from fresh whey and mixed with... - August 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were tasting... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet

Schnucks Plans to Provide Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Cheese This May Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today that Schnucks will officially provide their cheese in 90 locations throughout the St. Louis, Edwardsville, and surrounding Illinois areas beginning May 8, 2019 as part of a partnership with their seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Delicious Frozen Treat Nationwide Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today the nationwide launch of their new and delicious frozen treat, Marcoot Extreme Ice – which contains crushed fruit and fresh sweet cream whey – as they continue to expand operations out of Greenville, Illinois. “After we began making cheese, we... - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Celebrate National Dairy Month in June In order to kick off National Dairy Month in June, Marcoot Jersey Creamery is celebrating CheeseFest 2019 along with their recent success following the nationwide launch of Extreme Ice and their new partnership with Schnucks. “Spring has been a wonderful time for Marcoot Jersey Creamery,”... - May 13, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale: Ecliptic Brewing’s New Summer Seasonal Summer is nearly here, and Ecliptic Brewing is ready to help quench customers’ thirst with its new seasonal series beer: Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale, which is available late May through mid-August. Pale and wheat malts help create a crisp, tart beer, while Cascade hops complement the citrus notes... - May 02, 2019 - Ecliptic Brewing

Anarchist Wine Co., Founded on a Passion for Creative Offerings, Debuts Enticing Releases in Its New Napa Tasting Room Declaring independence from conformity, Anarchist Wine Co. recently released its fresh and innovative lineup of wines challenging the status quo. Anarchist Wine Co. began as a project at The Wine Foundry in Napa, which specializes in ultra-premium custom-made wines. Alongside The Wine Foundry’s... - March 28, 2019 - Anarchist Wine Co.

Giovanni Rosso to Officially Join the Vias Imports Portfolio Barolos from the legendary Vigna Rionda Parcel will be imported starting on April 1, 2019. - March 25, 2019 - Vias Imports Ltd.

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

William K. Busch Brewing Co. Donates $5,000 to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation Billy Busch and Family of the William K. Busch Brewing Company are donating $5,000 to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) in order to support conservation and youth education statewide. “My family has always supported the environment and conservation here in Missouri for generations,”... - March 14, 2019 - William K. Busch Brewing Company

FemAle Brew Fest to Feature the Special Collaboration Brew Created by the Pink Boots Society Florida Chapter Members in Celebration of International Women’s Day FemAle Brew Fest continuous its highlight of women in brewing at this incredible annual beer festival featuring female beer experts and brewsters. - March 09, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

V.E.S Organic Vodka & Gin Appoints US Model Manager V.E.S "No Hangover" Spirits is proud to appoint Lance Manibog to the position of Social Media Manager. - February 17, 2019 - V.E.S Enriched Creations

All-BBQ.com is Dedicated to the Art and Alchemy of Everything BBQ; It Includes BBQ Informational Resource for Grilling Enthusiasts in the United States Free online resources for every level of grilling or BBQ experience with simple, valuable, useful tools and information. Easy to navigate to quick answers to thousands of common questions grill specific and BBQ agnostic to enhance the art and alchemy of all things BBQ. - February 15, 2019 - All BBQ

Let Sangre de Vida® Tequila Steal Your Heart This Valentine’s Day Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Iconic Brands is rolling out an exciting package fit for both singles and lovers alike. Open your heart to Sangre de Vida® Tequila, the top-shelf 100% agave spirit that took home a coveted Double Gold and Best of Show awards at the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers... - February 08, 2019 - Iconic Brands

Edible, Raw Cookie Dough - Doughlish® Hits Store Shelves Taste of Nature, Inc., the maker of Cookie Dough Bites® will start shipping Doughlish® Edible Cookie Dough to stores this week. The Chocolate Chip flavor is already creating a stir amongst cookie dough lovers, foodies and those seeking an indulgent treat. - February 04, 2019 - Taste of Nature, Inc.

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest® 2019 - South Florida’s 3rd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry The now popular female-focused beer festival is back for its third year and moving to the incredible Pegusus Park in partnership with Gulfstream Park. - January 29, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Vias Imports Announces the Inclusion of Five Italian Wineries to Portfolio in 2019 New Italian Wines Being Offered Include First-Ever Bottled Rosé in Italy/First Rosé to be Sold in US - January 10, 2019 - Vias Imports Ltd.

William K. Busch Brewing Co. Gets Green Light to Build Farm Brewery in Defiance Great-grandson of beer legend bringing Busch legacy back to Missouri with a focus on artisan, small batch brews and craft whiskeys. - December 12, 2018 - William K. Busch Brewing Company

Two Years After Launch, Award-Winning Teaz Vodka is One of the World’s Finest Teaz Vodka is an exotic, premium, award-winning vodka made in France, featuring a silky, soft, fresh flavor and packaged within a carefully crafted, easily recognized bottle accentuating the female figure. - November 12, 2018 - Teaz Vodka

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its "Chop Like a Pro, Faster" Contest Enter now for your chance to win a 3/8'' Easy Chopper 3™ Dicer from Nemco. - November 06, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

A Year of Beer for The Casual Pint in Rivergate (Charlotte, NC) For husband and wife Bruce and Theresa Allen, the doors to their passions opened for the first time November 2017. With the annual celebration marked Saturday, November 10th, The Casual Pint Rivergate looks back on the journey in its first year of business, community and family. “Bruce has a serious... - November 01, 2018 - The Casual Pint

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its "Party On! Contest" Enter now for your chance to win 4 dozen party glasses from Cardinal. - October 13, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Fall Favorites: Expert Beer & Cheese Pairings Fall is a traditional time to explore specialty and craft beers. Josh Bernstein, beer expert and author selects his favorite beers and ales for Fall and pairs them with a selection of delectable cheeses that can be found on cheesesofeurope.com - September 27, 2018 - Cheeses of Europe

William K. Busch Brewing Co. Planning to Build Farm Brewery in Defiance, Roll Out New Beers William K. Busch Brewing Co. is expanding their horizons locally after applying for approval of a Conditional Use Permit at 4151 Benne Road to build a farm brewery and distillery on Blue Heron Farm. The site is located near Busch Wildlife on the old Bridlespur Hunt Club property. Construction is slated... - September 15, 2018 - William K. Busch Brewing Company

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its Better Blender Giveaway Enter now for your chance to win a new Tango® Bar Blender from Hamilton Beach - September 14, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

William K. Busch Brewing Co. Partners with Realtree to Launch Camouflage Packaging Proceeds from limited edition camouflage cans will benefit the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation. - August 25, 2018 - William K. Busch Brewing Company

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its Digital Thermometer Giveaway Enter now for your chance to win a new P250FW Pocketherm thermometer from Comark. - August 16, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its Incredible Induction Giveaway Enter now for your chance to win a new portable Mirage® Cadet Induction Range from Vollrath. - July 21, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

Celebrate Bastille Day by Making Mac & Fromage Bastille Day on July 14th commemorates the storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris and the freeing of political prisoners, a symbolic event in the French Revolution. It’s celebrated with parades in France and with parties all over the world. What’s the perfect party food to celebrate? - July 10, 2018 - Cheeses of Europe

Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents "My Best Sandwich Recipe Contest" Enter now for your chance to win a new Grill Express™ Sandwich Grill from Star® Manufacturing. - June 22, 2018 - Tundra Restaurant Supply

William K. Busch Brewing Co. Wins Silver, Bronze at Major Beer Competitions Missouri brewery continues successful 2018 beer competition season. - June 20, 2018 - William K. Busch Brewing Company

Crackpots Food Co. Launch New Flavours and a Vegan Range Crackpots Food Co., the home of Pork Scratchings launches two new flavours, Applewood and Lemon with black pepper and a vegan range in Ho Chi Minh City. - June 11, 2018 - Crackpots Food Co.