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Demand Spring Welcomes Lucian Lui as Senior CMO Advisor
Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is pleased to announce that Lucian Lui has joined the organization as Senior CMO Advisor. Lucian brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, driving growth across startups, midsize companies, and global organizations including Microsoft, Iron... - August 06, 2026 - Demand Spring
Demand Spring Welcomes Shannyn Lee as Chief Growth Officer
Shannyn Lee has joined Demand Spring as the first ever Chief Growth Officer - July 23, 2026 - Demand Spring
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
BadRep Emails Launches to Help Marketers Track and Search Their Competitors' Email Campaigns
BadRep Emails is a new competitive-intelligence platform that captures the emails brands send their subscribers and turns them into a searchable archive. Email and lifecycle marketers can study rivals' welcome flows, promotions, and messaging in one place instead of managing burner inboxes and manual screenshots. - July 03, 2026 - BadRep Emails
April Pad Debuts Automated SEO & Marketing Platform
April Pad Online is excited to announce the rollout of its innovative automated SEO and digital marketing platform, designed specifically for small businesses and bloggers. - June 11, 2026 - April Pad SEO Services
April Pad Online Adds 100 Directories to its SEO Platform
In an effort to promote its SEO for Business Growth program, April Pad Online has expanded its free directory listings on its SEO platform. The project will allow small businesses to improve their backlink profiles and increase their traffic. - June 11, 2026 - April Pad SEO Services
Simple Certified Mail Addresses USPS Postmark Timing Concerns Amid 2026 Tax and Compliance Deadlines
Simple Certified Mail Helps Businesses Strengthen Proof of Mailing and Tracking Workflows. Organizations handling deadline-sensitive mail are reassessing how they document proof of mailing following new clarity from USPS on how postmarks are applied. As tax, legal, and compliance deadlines intensify, gaps between drop-off and official postmark timing are creating new operational and documentation risks. - April 10, 2026 - Simple Certified Mail
cirQQles Launches Three-Tier Revenue Model to Improve Lead-to-Customer Conversion
Marketing today drives engagement but fails to convert it into revenue due to poor follow-up and limited pipeline visibility. cirQQles addresses this with a three-tier model—DIY, Managed Services, and RAAS—supported by Q-Revenue, which centralizes lead management and ensures consistent, accountable conversion across the customer lifecycle. - March 21, 2026 - cirQQles
DoubleDome Launches AI Optimization Services to Help Businesses Gain Visibility Across AI Search Platforms
DoubleDome, a digital marketing agency specializing in performance-driven growth, today announced the launch of its new AI Optimization Services, designed to help businesses get found, trusted, and chosen across emerging AI-driven search platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other large language models (LLMs). - February 02, 2026 - DoubleDome Digital Marketing
Harvard-Incubated Start-Up Ibex Announces AI-Powered LinkedIn Client Acquisition Service
Ibex, a client acquisition agency backed by the Harvard Innovation Lab, officially announced its AI-powered LinkedIn client acquisition service, which has already been helping small businesses, solopreneurs, and software startups generate new clients. The service combines targeted outreach with... - January 26, 2026 - Ibex
Demand Spring Launches The AI Exchange
Monthly virtual roundtable will spur AI-driven peer learning, strategic insights, and innovation for marketing leaders. - January 10, 2026 - Demand Spring
Tech Implement Unveils AI-Enhanced Microsoft Dynamics 365 Solutions to Accelerate Digital Transformation Worldwide
Tech Implement has introduced an expanded range of AI-integrated CRM and ERP services built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. The updated offerings focus on automating business processes, unifying data, and improving decision-making across finance, sales, and operations. Backed by ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications, the company continues to support enterprises with secure, scalable, and industry-specific digital transformation solutions. - January 02, 2026 - Tech Implement
Marketing Angle to Exhibit at FarmCon 2026, Showcasing Proven Strategies for Rural Business Growth and Outreach
Marketing Angle, a full-service marketing agency focused on rural growth, will be an exhibitor at FarmCon 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri, this January. Known for its data-driven strategies and passion for supporting businesses in agriculture and conservation, Marketing Angle brings real-world success stories to the table—making them a standout resource for startups, established brands, and nonprofits alike. - December 16, 2025 - Marketing Angle
Leap Expands Marketing & Analytics Solution with New Key Leaders to Drive Growth
Leap Event Technology just launched a fully built-out Marketing & Analytics powerhouse designed to help clients sell more tickets, reach more fans, and better understand their audiences. Led by top strategists, innovators, and creatives from brands like the NBA, Nike, and Live Nation, this new offering turns data into real outcomes, not more dashboards, giving clients a transparent, end-to-end growth engine across every channel. - November 20, 2025 - Leap Event Technology
SOOPmedia Acquires Planksip: Expanding the Boundaries of Philosophical Publishing and AI-Powered Community Engagement
Something Or Other Publishing (DBA SOOPmedia) proudly announces its acquisition of Planksip, one of Canada’s leading independent philosophy platforms. With this bold move, SOOPmedia accelerates its mission to deliver dynamic, thought-provoking content and establishes a formal presence in... - October 20, 2025 - SOOPmedia
Henricks Outdoors Debuts "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - 300 Hilarious Outdoor Dilemmas to Spark Family and Classroom Fun
Henricks Outdoors proudly launches "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - a screen-free activity book for ages 6–12 packed with 300 hilarious outdoor "Would You Rather" questions. Spark family laughs, creativity, and nature chats during road trips, campouts, family time, or classrooms. Categories: Silly Antics, Wildlife Wonders, Weather Twists, Adventure Trails, Gross Encounters. - October 04, 2025 - Henricks Media
Downtown House of Pizza’s 20th Anniversary Highlights 8-Year Partnership with Orlando's PowerVue Marketing
Downtown House of Pizza, a downtown Fort Myers, FL staple, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on September 19, 2025. Since 2017, the pizzeria has partnered with Orlando-based PowerVue Marketing for continuous marketing and advertising efforts. In 2019, the restaurant had a strategic rebrand, website redesign, and coordinated digital advertising campaigns which helped reposition the business from a late-night slice spot to a downtown destination. - September 15, 2025 - Powervue Marketing
SafetyMails Launches Global Email Marketing Summit 2025, a Multilingual Online Conference with 60+ Experts
A global, online summit on email marketing — fully subtitled in English, Spanish, and Portuguese - August 19, 2025 - SafetyMails
DoubleDome Digital Marketing Presents Popup Product Preview Plugin for WooCommerce
DoubleDome Digital Marketing promotes its innovation for WooCommerce store owners: the Popup Product Preview for WooCommerce plugin. - July 26, 2025 - DoubleDome Digital Marketing
Data Maelumat Unveils Fresh New Logo and Revamped Website to Enhance User Experience
Data Maelumat, a top B2B email data provider, unveils its new website and logo, reflecting growth and innovation. The redesign offers faster, mobile-friendly access and improved navigation. Serving APAC and beyond, the company continues to deliver reliable, verified email data for marketers. - June 20, 2025 - Data Maelumat
Metaverse Digital Launches DigiLink — A Smarter Way to Share, Connect, and Grow
Metaverse Digital has launched DigiLink, a smart digital eCard designed to revolutionize professional networking. Replacing outdated paper business cards, DigiLink enables instant sharing via QR code, NFC tap, or link—while integrating seamlessly with CRM systems, contact tracking, and automation tools. As part of its beta launch, DigiLink is offering a free card to early adopters. Professionals can now create, share, and manage their contacts more efficiently—anytime, anywhere. - June 09, 2025 - MetaVerse Digital
Clickmasters Launches Free SEO Audit Campaign for Pakistani Startups
Pakistan-based digital agency helps new businesses grow online by offering free SEO audits with no strings attached. - May 21, 2025 - Clickmasters Digital Marketing Agency
Michelle Hummel of Web Strategy Plus Honored as Local Business Person of the Year 2025
Michelle Hummel, CEO of Web Strategy Plus, has been named Cincinnati’s Business Person of the Year for the second time by Alignable. Recognized for her leadership, innovation, and dedication to helping entrepreneurs grow, Michelle leads several successful ventures, including Franchise Success Team and Social Media Magnet Academy. - May 06, 2025 - Web Strategy Plus
DoubleDome Digital Marketing Unveils Major Update to Its WordPress WordCount Plugin with Advanced Content Intelligence Tools
DoubleDome Digital Marketing has officially announced the release of a significant update to its popular WordCount WordPress Plugin, a precision content analytics tool used by thousands of writers, editors, SEO professionals, and content managers worldwide. The latest upgrade includes robust new features engineered to enhance real-time content metrics, editorial accuracy, SEO optimization, and cross-platform productivity. - April 27, 2025 - DoubleDome Digital Marketing
VitaMail is Launched to Improve Email Deliverability and Maximize Campaign Success
The tool offers 100,000+ validations per hour — ideal for digital marketers and SMBs. - April 23, 2025 - Vitanur
Demand Spring Launches The CMO Exchange
Monthly roundtable series for marketing leaders fosters peer-to-peer knowledge exchange on AI in marketing. - April 07, 2025 - Demand Spring
ExactVerify Streamlines Email List Cleaning and Enhances Data Accuracy with Real-Time Validation Widget
ExactVerify introduces powerful tools for efficient email list cleaning and real-time email validation, helping businesses improve email deliverability, maintain data accuracy, and maximize their marketing ROI. - March 27, 2025 - ExactVerify
DoubleDome Digital Marketing Unveils Tailored Digital Marketing Services for Electricians
DoubleDome Digital Marketing has launched tailored digital marketing services specifically for electricians, helping them enhance their online presence, generate quality leads, and boost profitability. - January 22, 2025 - DoubleDome Digital Marketing
SimplyCast Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Recertification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy
SimplyCast has successfully recertified ISO 27001:2022, reinforcing its commitment to data security and privacy. This certification demonstrates their proactive approach to safeguarding client information with robust security measures, meeting evolving industry standards. - January 22, 2025 - SimplyCast
PowerVue Marketing’s Strategic Campaigns Lead to the Sale of Madison RV & Golf Resort
Orlando Marketing Agency deploys expert strategy to position luxury Florida RV resort, leading to a successful sale. - December 13, 2024 - Powervue Marketing
Florida Memorial University Students Invited to Prestigious Marketing Conference
Local HBCU Students to Attend Lead Generation World Conference at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - December 07, 2024 - Lead Generation World, LLC
BigMailer Launches Influencer Program, Offering Service Credit for 1 Year
BigMailer’s influencer program offers service credit for 1 year to help newsletter operators grow. - October 24, 2024 - Founder Bits DBA BigMailer
DoubleDome Digital Marketing Unveils Specialized Digital Marketing Solutions for Home Services Companies
DoubleDome Digital Marketing, a premier digital marketing agency based in Atlanta, is excited to announce its cutting-edge digital marketing solutions tailored specifically for home services companies. With an innovative approach to SEO, Google Ads management, social media marketing, and website design, DoubleDome aims to help home service businesses maximize their online presence and drive quality leads. - October 17, 2024 - DoubleDome Digital Marketing
Target Access Hub Introduces Advanced B2B Email Database Services to Enhance Marketing Strategies
Target Access Hub launches a new suite of B2B email database services aimed at improving sales and marketing strategies. The curated and high-quality data solutions promise targeted outreach, increased conversions, and optimized ROI for businesses worldwide. - June 09, 2024 - Target Access Hub
Demand Spring Releases First Annual AI in B2B Marketing Report
Majority of respondents recognize the potential of AI use in B2B marketing. - June 01, 2024 - Demand Spring
SimplyCast CEO Enters Atlantic Business Hall of Fame
After being selected as one of Atlantic Business Magazine's Top 50 CEOs for five consecutive years, SimplyCast's President and CEO Saeed El-Darahali has been inducted into the Atlantic Business Hall of Fame. - May 12, 2024 - SimplyCast
Revolutionizing Healthcare Insights: Leading the Way with 42 market research Expertise
In an era where data-driven decisions are paramount, the healthcare industry stands at the forefront of leveraging insights to enhance patient care, optimize operations, and drive innovation. Today, they proudly announce that 42 market research is successfully operating in more than 60 countries... - April 06, 2024 - 42 market research
Stateside Affairs Garners Statewide and International Recognitions in Public Relations and Communications
Stateside Affairs has built momentum following several accolades in the first quarter of 2024. These honors demonstrate the excellence that the firm brings to its clients in the area of public relations and communications. The firm also wants to wish a happy Women’s History Month to all the empowering and strong women across the globe. - April 03, 2024 - Stateside Affairs
DoubleDome Digital Marketing Launches Comprehensive Website Design Services for Business Owners
Leading digital marketing agency, DoubleDome Digital Marketing, introduces a full suite of website design services tailored to empower businesses in the digital realm. - March 01, 2024 - DoubleDome Digital Marketing
SimplyCast Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification for Data Protection and Security
SimplyCast has achieved TX-RAMP Level 2 certification, ensuring its cloud products and services meet security measures, state agency compliance, and continuous improvement in security practices. - February 29, 2024 - SimplyCast
SimplyCast Expands Canadian Server Group in Response to Growing Demand for Data Localization and Privacy Compliance
SimplyCast, a leading provider of engagement automation solutions, announced today the expansion of its Canadian Server Group. This expansion meets the increasing demand from clients across Canada who prioritize keeping their data within national borders. This strategic move reflects... - February 25, 2024 - SimplyCast
Mailmodo Launches State of Email 2024, Its Flagship Report, with Insights from 250+ Email Experts
Mailmodo, an email marketing platform known for simplifying AMP emails for higher conversions, has released the State of Email 2024, which covers tips and insights from 250+ email experts. Every year, Mailmodo prepares this report to provide the email marketing community with a go-to resource that... - February 07, 2024 - Mailmodo
Demand Spring Launches Season Five of Marketing Unplugged
Mark Emond; Elle Woulfe return as co-hosts for season five. - January 20, 2024 - Demand Spring
Crunchy Buzz's New Focus is on Local SEO for the Health & Wellness Industry
Crunchy Buzz's new focus is on local SEO, specifically targeting local health and wellness brands. This strategic shift is designed to enhance the online visibility and community impact of these local businesses. - January 14, 2024 - Crunchy Buzz
E Giraffes Digital Pvt. Ltd. Unveils Cutting-Edge Solutions for Digital Excellence
E Giraffes Digital Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in the digital marketing arena, proudly announces the launch of innovative services designed to elevate businesses in the digital landscape. About E Giraffes Digital Pvt. Ltd.: Renowned for its commitment to delivering tailored digital solutions, E... - January 11, 2024 - E Giraffes Digital Pvt. Ltd.
New Marquee Project Website: Bringing Marketing Consulting to All Industries
Marquee Project, a trusted end-to-end leading digital marketing consulting company known for its expertise in marketing automation, marketing operations and campaign management, proudly announces the launch of its new Marquee Project website. The revamped website displays a good mix of... - January 09, 2024 - Marquee Project
DoubleDome Resource Link Library Available on WordPress, Revolutionizing Content Organization for Admin Teams
DoubleDome proudly unveils its latest innovation – the DoubleDome Resource Link Library. This cutting-edge plugin promises to redefine the way admin teams manage and organize their vast array of resources, making content accessibility and navigation more efficient than ever before. - November 12, 2023 - DoubleDome Digital Marketing
Demand Spring Introduces Managed Services Offering
Provides organizations with a virtual team for campaign development, execution, and optimization. - November 03, 2023 - Demand Spring
Demand Spring Announces New Members to Board of Advisors
Marketing industry veterans add expertise and depth to Demand Spring’s Board. - October 25, 2023 - Demand Spring
Database Reveals Hidden Clinician Fax Numbers
ScribeFax™, comprehensive database of fax numbers for physicians, physician assistants, dentists and other prescribing clinicians, is now available from CarePrecise LLC, a vendor of authoritative healthcare provider data. ScribeFax is created using advanced data mining, compiling monthly updates from millions of clinician, clinic, and other medical facility records to reveal hard-to-find fax numbers. - October 09, 2023 - CarePrecise LLC