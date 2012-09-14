PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Visual Marketing Australia - Is Your Marketing Strategy Ready for the New Decade? A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Visual Marketing Australia Ask Business Owners if They Have Done Their Due Diligence The increasing demand for good online marketing strategies paved the way for the proliferation of digital agencies that cater to those needs. Albeit the numerous advantages that come with this growth, business owners should be circumspect when working out a deal with online marketing companies. - October 29, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

UAE-Based Digital Marketing Agency Expands Into North America Sandstorm Digital, a leading digital performance agency specializing in Content Marketing, Paid Advertising (Search & Social), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, and Analytics, announced the opening of its first office in the United States, just outside of Washington D.C.,... - October 18, 2019 - Sandstorm Digital

Best B2B Lead Generation Company CIENCE Posts Record Growth in Q3 Record Sales and Key Customer Wins Highlight Record Quarter for Industry Leader, CIENCE. - October 15, 2019 - CIENCE

SimplyCast Reveals New Email Editor SimplyCast has revealed its new email editor for its engagement automation platform. The new email editor includes market-leading features for users to create custom emails. SimplyCast is committed to constantly providing innovative solutions for all organizations. - October 04, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Receives Prestigious Award for Diversity in the Workplace SimplyCast has been named the Halifax Regional Recipient of the Lieutenant Governor's Diversity and Inclusion Employer Partnership Award. The award is given to an employer dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. - September 27, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Announces Youth First Fund Totaling $100,000 for Supporting Youth in Nova Scotia SimplyCast has launched the Youth First Fund to support the next generation of workers in the province. SimplyCast announced the fund at its 10-year anniversary celebration on September 20, 2019. SimplyCast is proud to continue to find new, innovative ways to keep youth in Nova Scotia. - September 26, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Visual Marketing Australia Celebrates 10th Anniversary A time to reflect on the past and project into the future. - August 10, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

SimplyCast Announces Theme of 10-Year Celebration: Youth Retention in Nova Scotia The theme of SimplyCast’s upcoming 10-year celebration will be youth retention in Nova Scotia. Over the last 10 years, SimplyCast has provided opportunity and experience to over 200 youth. The 10-year celebration will take place September 20, 2019 at the Cunard Centre in Halifax. - August 02, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Web Agents Now Offers Non Fixed Term Contracts Many businesses hesitate to commit to a marketing plan with an agency because of the upfront financial commitment. Many digital marketing agencies expect clients to pay at least 4 months upfront. Other advertising services, like business directories can demand a 12 month commitment. It’s not surprising... - July 29, 2019 - Web Agents

Pegine Echevarria to Speak at the Bizniversity® Strategic Growth Summit Promoted by XoomIM Inbound SMarketing Be Powerful, Be You! Make a Positive Impact. From Bronx gang member to being inducted into the Motivational Speaker Hall of Fame, Pegine Echevarria, MSW, CSP™ (Certified Speaking Professional by the National Speakers Association®) will be among the leading speakers sharing business growth advice to the attendees at the Strategic Growth Summit taking place Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Miami, FL. - July 23, 2019 - XoomIM Inbound SMarketing

Miami-Dade School Board Invests in Websites That Are Accessible to Americans with Disabilities Local Web Design Agency Chosen as a Pre-approved Vendor. - July 21, 2019 - Inreact

T.O.P. Productivity Plan Positions Solo Entrepreneurs for Success Just-released eBook to guide solo entrepreneurs and micro-businesses improve productivity and develop administrative processes. - July 03, 2019 - Avenue Admin

Alycia Yerves Creative Wins Award for Design Work on Viral Musical’s Album Alycia Yerves Creative, a marketing & design agency on the Jersey Shore, has been honored with two awards from UK-based publication LUXLife Magazine. Honors include recognition for agency’s design work on the album for the musical, "Be More Chill." - June 29, 2019 - Alycia Yerves Creative

SimplyCast Gains Distinguished Global Cyber Security Standard for Engagement & Emergency Platform - ISO 27001:2013 SimplyCast has achieved compliance with the esteemed international security standard ISO 27001:2013. In order to achieve certification, SimplyCast underwent a thorough security audit by an impartial third party. Compliance with this standard proves SimplyCast’s dedication to ensuring information security. - June 27, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Bizniversity™ Strategic Growth Summit Call for Speakers Bizniversity™ encourages leaders, influencers and marketing experts to be considered for the opportunity to be a presenter at the 2019 Strategic Growth Summit. XoomIM Inbound SMarketing is promoting the Bizniversity™ Strategic Growth Summit at the Marriott - Residence Inn - Aventura, this fall. - June 15, 2019 - XoomIM Inbound SMarketing

DashThis Launches the 1st Annual E-Marketing Awards: The Ewards 2019 The first annual Ewards celebrate excellence in more than a dozen fields of digital marketing, ranging from search engine optimization, video content, and public relations. - June 08, 2019 - DashThis

Clutch Features Niswey Among Top 5 Marketing and Advertising Agencies in India With Its Third Consecutive Feature in Clutch, Niswey Continues the Winning Streak - May 26, 2019 - Niswey

Rainmaker Digital Services Acquired by Nimble Worldwide Nimble Worldwide has announced the acquisition of Rainmaker Digital Services, LLC (RMDS) from Copyblogger LLC for an undisclosed sum effective May 1, 2019. RMDS is a Dallas, TX based digital marketing services and technology company that provides companies innovative growth strategies through content... - May 25, 2019 - Rainmaker Digital Services, LLC

A New Zoho Application is Launched – Hub Zoho Marketing Hub is Accessible to Australian Businesses Through VMA Visual Marketing Australia is pleased to announce that the newly-launched Zoho application, Zoho Marketing Hub, is available to Australian organisations immediately after being released on the global market. The Zoho New Application Marketing Hub is a comprehensive marketing automation piece of software... - May 22, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

SimplyCast Partners with the Community Sector Council of Nova Scotia SimplyCast has partnered with the Community Sector Council of Nova Scotia to provide digital engagement technology to non-profit organizations across the province. This partnership will allow non-profit organizations to harness the power of online communication to connect with their audience and stakeholders. SimplyCast is proud to be able to support non-profit initiatives in Nova Scotia through this partnership. - May 09, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Announces Major Unveiling & 10-Year Anniversary Celebration SimplyCast will be hosting a celebration for its 10-year anniversary. The event, to be held in September, will also be host to major unveilings from SimplyCast. SimplyCast is excited for the opportunity to thank its supporters and partners for 10 successful years. - May 01, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

GoBig Creative Launches VaaS: a New Monthly-Subscription Video Marketing Service GoBig Creative has launched a new monthly video marketing service that will provide fresh and consistent visual content geared towards startups and SMEs. - April 18, 2019 - GoBig Creative

GoBig Creative Launches VaaS: a New Video Marketing Service for Startups and SMEs GoBig Creative has launched a new monthly video marketing service that will provide fresh and consistent visual content geared towards startups and SMEs. - April 15, 2019 - GoBig Creative

GoBig Creative Opens New Sacramento Regional Sales Office GoBig Creative just opened a new Regional Sales Office that is geared towards providing low-cost yet high-yield digital marketing solutions to startups and SMEs in the Sacramento area. - April 15, 2019 - GoBig Creative

ArrowShade Announces New Leadership and Executive Changes as the Company Plans for Growth in 2019 ArrowShade is happy to announce exciting leadership changes as the company plans for network growth. - March 22, 2019 - ArrowShade

Author on Networking, Michael Whitehouse, Launches Podcast to Help Non-Profits/Businesses Share Mission/Expertise. Podcast Guest Lisa Saunders Discusses Book Writing. Michael Whitehouse, author of the book on business networking, “The Guy Who Knows a Guy,” has just launched “The Guy Who Knows A Guy Podcast” to help non-profits and entrepreneurs build their networks. His first four podcasts feature digital marketing, business writing, health... - March 21, 2019 - Lisa Saunders

Visual Marketing Expanding with Additional Staff VMA explains new steps of company expansion. - March 17, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

ISlide Announces New Partnership with NASCAR Founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, the former head of Reebok Basketball, ISlide creates high-end and fully customizable athletic slides, allowing the average person to “stand in what they stand for” whenever and wherever they please. Known for their licensed slides with the NBA, they are now announcing an official partnership with NASCAR. - February 11, 2019 - ISlide USA

February: International Prenatal Infection Prevention Month. Teachers, Caregivers, Know Risk for CMV, Says Lisa Saunders. CDC Warns CMV Can be in Saliva of Young Child. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists cytomegalovirus (CMV) as one of four prenatal infections on its webpage, "Protect Your Unborn Baby or Newborn from Infections": Cytomegalovirus, Group B strep, Listeriosis, and Zika virus. - February 07, 2019 - Lisa Saunders

Local Business ISlide Showcases Brand at Nationally Recognized Spalding HoopHall Classic Basketball Tournament ISlide made an appearance at the 18th annual HoopHall Classic, setting up events for high school and juniors athletes to test out their skills or to simply have some fun. The participants and fans jumped at the opportunity to make their own truly custom slides to forever remember this year’s tournament. - January 23, 2019 - ISlide USA

More Affiliate Marketing Management: ArrowShade Introduces New Account Managers to Its Growing Team ArrowShade announced today that it will be adding to its dedicated account management team to support network expansion. ArrowShade is one of the largest affiliate networks in the industry that provides a dedicated affiliate management team. The network focuses on financial offers, benefiting from their... - January 22, 2019 - ArrowShade

Custom Footwear Company Changes the Game, Mixing Innovation with NBA Designs ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end, completely customizable slides allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide has recently secured an investment from NBA star Evan Turner. - January 15, 2019 - ISlide USA

#1 Birth Defects Virus, CMV, Often Found in Daycare Centers; Child Care Providers and Moms with Toddlers in Group Care Should Learn CMV Prevention Says Lisa Saunders In the U.S., 4,000 babies are born disabled by congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) annually. Pregnant moms of toddlers in daycare and child care providers/teachers are at increased risk for contracting CMV. Lisa Saunders, a licensed in-home child care provider, when pregnant, was not told of her occupational risk for CMV until after her daughter Elizabeth was born with a severely damaged brain. Women can learn CMV prevention tips at: CDC.gov/CMV/fact-sheets/parents-pregnant-women.html - December 30, 2018 - Lisa Saunders

Granted Radio Wins OC Weekly’s Best Podcast for 2018 After 6 months of launching the podcast, Granted Radio wins OC Weekly's Best Podcast for 2018. Granted Radio is the hub of the OC music scene, and wishes to give local artists and bands a platform to reach larger audiences. - December 24, 2018 - Granted Records

Digital Marketing Company Niswey Featured Among Top 1000 B2B Companies Globally Niswey is featured as one of the top 1000 B2B companies globally, in Clutch’s recently released 2018 list. - December 24, 2018 - Niswey

Custom Footwear Company and Shark Tank Alum ISlide Adds Portland Trail Blazers Star Evan Turner to List of Investors as Company Closes Latest Seed Round ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end completely customizable slide sandals allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide recently inked retail deals with Fanatics, Neiman Marcus, and LIDS. - December 21, 2018 - ISlide USA

The Barre Code South Bay - Sunnyvale 1 Year Anniversary Barre-ty Their 1 Year Anniversary is Almost Here. To celebrate, The Barre Code will be hosting free classes for 1st time visitors and members Saturday, December 15, 2018, featuring treats, games, raffles, membership deals, and much more. - November 30, 2018 - The Barre Code South Bay Sunnyvale

Gravitational Waves Announces Their Findings in the Field of Physics and Astronomy Definition of gravity has been redefined and quantum physics has been experimentally proved wrong. A unified theory of special connectivity has been proposed which comprises of an underlying theory and a prototype for human teleportation. - November 19, 2018 - Gravitational Waves

Internet Marketing Seminar from Marketing Angle WSI Free seminar at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annex on November 13, 2018, to explain the advantages of different internet marketing strategies that can help Kansas businesses reach their full potential. - November 08, 2018 - Marketing Angle WSI

Halling and Cayo Debuts Fresh Look and New Logo Treatment Halling and Cayo is excited to unveil a new brand that will help move the company forward for many years to come. The brand is a result of the firm’s efforts to increase its presence within the ever-growing digital landscape in addition to more tried and true marketing efforts. Sean M. Sweeney,... - November 05, 2018 - Strategic Digital Marketing, LLC

SimplyCast Wins Experiential Learning Award SimplyCast was awarded the NSCC Experiential Learning Award at the Game Changers Awards 2018. SimplyCast received the award for continually providing learning opportunities for students and making contributions to post-secondary initiatives. The Game Changer Awards, hosted by Halifax Partnership, recognize exceptional Halifax businesses. - October 20, 2018 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Visibly Connected Announces Moving to a Bigger Location in the Lake Houston Area Community Visibly Connected is pleased to announce that their office has relocated to 302 North Houston Avenue #200, Humble, TX 77338. "Although we loved the office we were in, growth had been on the horizon for a while and we knew to accommodate our staff and business, we needed a bigger space," stated... - October 11, 2018 - Visibly Connected

Visual Marketing Australia Becomes an Authorised Consulting Partner for Zoho CRM Visual Marketing Australia has been listed on the Zoho CRM Partners portal page, after becoming an Authorised Consulting Partner earlier this year. This is considered a major achievement for the Australian digital marketing agency, as it takes a few implementations and having a certain number of customers and revenue before you get listed. - October 08, 2018 - Visual Marketing Australia

Measure Marketing Results Inc. Client Wins Prestigious WebAward Measure Marketing Client, SommEvents, Granted 2018 WebAward for Small Business Standard of Excellence - September 30, 2018 - Measure Marketing Results Inc.

New Book, "First Ranger Benjamin Church: Epic Poem About King Philip's War--Church Believed in Indians, God and Rum," by Lisa Saunders Benjamin Church, considered the first American Army Ranger, believed it would take Indians, God and rum to win King Philip’s War. Author Lisa Saunders retells Church's account of his fighting days alongside Native Americans as an epic poem. - September 20, 2018 - Lisa Saunders

International Burlesque Faire Comes to Philadelphia High glamour and even higher stakes on display as 12 professional burlesque artists take the stage to vie for top prize at the International Burlesque Faire. - September 18, 2018 - HoM Consulting

SimplyCast Launches New and Improved Website SimplyCast has launched its new, streamlined website. The new website marks SimplyCast’s transition to complete engagement automation. SimplyCast is pleased to provide visitors with a strong, engaging experience online. - September 15, 2018 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com