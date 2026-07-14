Recent Headlines
Within Agriculture, Construction, & Mining Machinery Manufacturing
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
P.L. Light Systems Celebrates 45 Years of Horticultural Lighting Leadership in North America
P.L. Light Systems is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a North American manufacturer of commercial horticultural lighting systems. This milestone represents 45 years of stimulating, supporting, and sustaining growth in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). - April 18, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Core Equipment Group Names John Groff Chief Executive Officer
Industry veteran with 25+ years of dealership leadership joins newly formed Mid-Atlantic construction equipment dealer. - April 14, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
Core Equipment Group Acquires GT Mid Atlantic, a Premier Heavy Construction Equipment Dealer
Backed by private equity firm, Core Equipment Group has acquired all assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC, strengthening CASE Construction Equipment’s dealer footprint in New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware - April 01, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
aicas EdgeSuite Now Supports NXP eIQ® Auto SDK, Unifying Automotive AI Workflow
Enabling a Seamless Edge-to-Cloud Environment for Automotive ML Development and Deployment - March 29, 2026 - aicas
Perfect Patch Landscaping Brings High-Quality Lawn Care and Outdoor Design to Local Residents
Perfect Patch Landscaping is proud to provide professional landscaping and lawn care services designed to improve the beauty and health of residential and commercial outdoor spaces. From lawn maintenance and yard cleanups to landscape improvements, the company focuses on reliable service, quality results, and helping customers create clean, well-maintained properties they can enjoy year-round. - March 10, 2026 - Perfect Patch Landscaping
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
London Consulting Group Launches North America CPG and Food Manufacturing Hub to Support the Industry’s Shift Toward Efficiency-Led Growth
London Consulting Group (LCG) today announced the launch of its new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub, a dedicated platform that showcases the firm’s expanded capabilities, industry focus, and long-term commitment to helping mid-market manufacturers strengthen operations, improve... - November 19, 2025 - London Consulting Group West
Pattison ID Hosts Job Fair to Power North Texas Manufacturing and Create High Skill Careers
A leader in the brand identity and sign manufacturing industry is bringing more jobs to North Texas and looking for over 50 job seekers to join their Fort Worth facility in the areas of fabrication, welding, general assembly, technical design and project management. - September 15, 2025 - Pattison ID
Tenth Edition of Nigeria Mining Week to Feature Exciting New Industry Forums
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will feature exciting new forums to engage mining houses, sector specialists and investors specifically on matters such as steel, gold, gemstones and power. - September 12, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to celebrate industry journey of “progress to global relevance” in October in Abuja
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will celebrate the country’s mining legacy as well as its burgeoning potential when it returns to Abuja from 13 to 15 October. - September 10, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
ToDo Hydro Launches Sustainable Soil-Less Gardening Solutions to Empower Urban Growers
ToDo Hydro introduces innovative hydroponic kits and smart automation devices that allow anyone to grow fresh produce at home while saving water, space, and time. - August 20, 2025 - ToDo Hydro
60 Years of Innovation: Netafim India Leads the Way in Precision Irrigation and Farmer Empowerment
Netafim India, part of Netafim Orbia, marks 60 years of innovation with a large-scale farmer education programme across 10 states, targeting over 1 lakh farmers, including smallholders and women. Having reached 1.2M farmers and 1.3M hectares under smart irrigation, Netafim’s solutions boost yields by 30–40% and cut water use by up to 50%. Celebrations include employee volunteering, skill-building, and showcasing innovations like GrowSphere™ and Toofan dripline. - August 18, 2025 - Netafim India Pvt. Ltd.
JBW Agrotech to Unveil Bertolini Two-Wheel Tractor at Penn State Ag Progress Days
JBW Agrotech will display several models of the Bertolini two-wheel tractors along with implements and a rear tine tiller at the Penn State Ag Progress Days, Aug 12-14 in State College, PA. - August 13, 2025 - JBW Agrotech
Ibcos and Catalyst Announce Leadership Transition
New leadership to support plans for future growth, new markets, and continued customer-centric approach - August 02, 2025 - Ibcos Computers
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Eagle Italy Appoints Massimo Sinopoli as Operations Manager
Eagle Italy has announced the appointment of Massimo Sinopoli as its new Operations Manager. With over 20 years of experience in the sheet metal machinery industry, Sinopoli brings a strong track record in process optimization and building high-performing teams. Throughout his career, he has held managerial roles in sales, product development, and customer service, and has served as Country Manager across various European regions. - May 21, 2025 - Eagle Lasers
Eagle Lasers Appoints Dan Cortez as Executive Vice President & COO of Eagle Americas
Eagle Lasers proudly announces the appointment of Dan Cortez as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of its newly launched U.S. subsidiary, Eagle Americas. With more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and machine tool leadership, Dan brings deep operational expertise,... - May 08, 2025 - Eagle Lasers
PriceEdge Appoints Andreas Lorenius as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth
Price Edge, a leading global provider of cloud-based price optimization and management solutions, today announced the appointment of Andreas Lorenius as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Andreas will spearhead Price Edge’s global commercial strategy, with a strong focus on accelerating... - May 08, 2025 - Price Edge
WCTractor Acquires Houston County Equipment – Kubota Dealer in Crockett, Texas
Award winning Kubota dealer in Texas acquires neighboring dealer’s location. - April 30, 2025 - Washington County Tractor, Inc.
Eagle Appoints Chad Jackson as CEO of Eagle Americas
Eagle Lasers has named Chad Jackson as CEO of its newly launched U.S. branch, Eagle Americas, marking a significant step in the company’s continued commitment to excellence and growth in the North American market. With nearly three decades of experience in the metal processing industry,... - April 24, 2025 - Eagle Lasers
Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja for 10th Edition in October
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, a flagship gathering for the mining industry in the region, have the announced the dates for this year’s edition in Abuja. - March 09, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Sativa Building Systems Achieves Historic Milestone with ICC-ES Report for Z Panel
First hempcrete product in US to demonstrate 50 state code compliance. - March 02, 2025 - Sativa Building Systems Inc.
Fast Catch Calf Catcher Launches Innovative Calf Lift Attachment to Enhance Ranching Efficiency and Safety
Fast Catch Calf Catcher is proud to introduce its latest innovation, a new calf lift attachment designed to further simplify the calf working process. This cutting-edge accessory is a direct response to customer needs, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making cattle producers' jobs more... - February 04, 2025 - Fast Catch
Zamfara State Governor Lawal Confirmed to Address Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo have confirmed that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal, will attend the event in November. - November 02, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Ultralox™ Railing Systems Partners with Iriaquez Iron Works to Expand High-Quality Railing, Aluminum Decks, and Balconies Across Texas and the Southwestern U.S.
Ultralox™ Railing Systems has partnered with Iriaquez Iron Works to expand their high-quality aluminum railing, deck, and balcony solutions across Texas and the Southwest. Known for its innovative interlocking technology, Ultralox brings seamless installation and durability, while Iriaquez Iron Works adds exceptional craftsmanship. This collaboration enhances local support, faster lead times and a broader range of railing options to meet growing demand in both commercial and residential markets. - November 01, 2024 - Ultralox (Division of AZEK Co)
Nigeria's Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Endorses Nigeria Mining Week
The Nigerian Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has once again confirmed its commitment to the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo. - October 11, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
SENIX Tools Wins a 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award
YAT USA Inc. | SENIX Tools received a prestigious 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award for the CSPX6-M X6 60V Pole Saw. A distinguished panel of judges, including contractors, construction business owners, tradespeople, and media professionals, has completed the vote tally for the world's most innovative... - September 16, 2024 - YAT USA In. | SENIX Tools
Nigeria Mining Week Confirms New Date and Venue for November in Abuja
The Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo returns to Abuja for its ninth edition from 18 to 20 November 2024. This landmark gathering of mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry will take place at the Abuja... - September 15, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Ironwood Connection Becomes Official Licensed Dealer of Ultralox® Interlocking Technology in Texas
Ironwood Connection, a premier provider of high-quality stair and railing products, announces its new status as an official licensed dealer of Ultralox® Interlocking Technology. This partnership expands Ironwood's product portfolio to include Ultralox's durable, easy-to-install aluminum railing, fencing, and framing systems, enhancing their offerings to general contractors, builders, remodelers, and discerning property owners. - July 31, 2024 - Ultralox (Division of AZEK Co)
Agriculture’s New Decision-Making Tool: Biome Makers Launches BeCrop Farm
Empowering Farmer Profitability and Soil Health with Precise Biological Product Placement and Management Recommendations - July 18, 2024 - Biome Makers
Biome Makers' 2023 Impact Report Highlights Innovations in Regenerative Agriculture
Biome Makers, a global agtech company, announces the release of its 2023 Impact Report, which details the company's significant contributions to regenerative agriculture and soil health over the past year. The report highlights Biome Makers’ commitment to sustainability and the innovative use... - May 11, 2024 - Biome Makers
Groundbreaking Research Validates Biome Makers’ BeCrop Soil Intelligence Technology
Biome Makers, a global agtech company, proudly announces its contribution to the publication of two scientific studies validating the efficacy and reliability of the company’s revolutionary technology. These landmark papers demonstrate a significant leap forward in the field of soil health intelligence and predicting soil functionality. - April 06, 2024 - Biome Makers
MDT Agrarservice GmbH Introduces Rapid Delivery Service Across Europe
MDT Agrarservice GmbH, a leading provider of top-quality agricultural machinery, proudly unveils its latest offering: a revolutionary Rapid Delivery Service spanning across Europe. - March 11, 2024 - MDT Agrarservice GmbH
Home Innovation Research Labs Announces State-of-the-Art Fire Testing Facility
Home Innovation Research Labs, a leading research and testing organization dedicated to advancing innovation in the construction industry, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of a new fire testing lab in Maryland. - February 12, 2024 - Home Innovation Research Labs
Durable GreenBed Unveils Redesigned Garden Bed Kits
Offering enhanced convenience and elegance, Durable Greenbed's redesigned garden bed kits are now available for purchase on their website. - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBed Empowers 10,000 People Nationwide to Cultivate Community Garden Spaces
Durable GreenBed, a leading provider of sustainable raised garden beds, proudly announces a remarkable milestone. As a testament to their commitment to sustainable gardening, Durable GreenBed has successfully aided 10,000 individuals, schools, non-profits, and other organizations across the nation... - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBed Unveils Exciting New Brand Design, Including Logo, Colors, and Identity
Durable GreenBed, a leading eco-friendly garden bed company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its fresh, new brand identity, complete with a new logo, color scheme, and overall visual aesthetic. As the industry landscape continues to evolve, Durable Greenbed recognizes the importance of... - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBeds Steals the Spotlight at the New York State Fair: a Showcase of Sustainability
Durable GreenBeds, a renowned leader in sustainable gardening solutions, made an unforgettable mark at the New York State Fair this past fall, where they introduced their latest design features to an eager and eco-conscious audience. The event followed the conclusion of the Fair, an event that continuously underscores its commitment to showcasing the best of New York State agriculture and providing a memorable entertainment destination for families. - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
E-Commerce Website Launch Rethinks MEA Machinery Rental and Sale
No industry is immune to the effects of digital transformation. The construction and heavy equipment supply sector is no different, as it too is feeling the pressure to digitally evolve in order to stay ahead and meet the needs of customers. - November 07, 2023 - Al Marwan Heavy Machinery
Public Comment Period for the 2024 National Green Building Standard Update Opens August 18
The 45-day public comment period is now open for the 2024 National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Draft Standard. The draft is open for comment from August 18, 2023 through October 2, 2023. Any interested party is eligible to submit comments on all changes shown in the draft. It includes changes such as updating reference standards and introducing new compliance pathways. - September 14, 2023 - Home Innovation Research Labs
Nigeria Mining Week's "Great Commitment" as Event Returns to Abuja in October
Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 16–18 October, promises to be a significant platform for key stakeholders in the mining industry. - September 01, 2023 - Nigeria Mining Week
Exhibition Invitation - Jinggong Technology Invites You to Visit UTECH and PUTECH 2023
Zhejiang Jinggong Intelligent Building Materials Equipment Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Jinggong Integration Technology Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Jinggong Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 002006), controlled by Zhongjianxin (Zhejiang) Holdings Group Co., LTD., was... - August 17, 2023 - Zhejiang Jinggong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
Durante Rentals Lands on the 2023 Event Rental Market Movers List
The honor is a testament to the vision, innovation, hard work, and dedication of the entire Durante Rentals team. - June 20, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Trimyxs, a Start-Up Firm, Has Launched Its New Universal Push Lawn Mower Attachment That Enables Users to Trim, Edge, and Mow with the Push of a Finger
The Trimyxs company is excited to announce its product, the universal push lawn mower attachment called Trimyxs. Trimyxs will allow consumers to not only mow their lawn but also trim and edge it all at the same time. Every day people look for convenient, affordable, and adaptable ways to trim and... - May 24, 2023 - Trimyxs
FEIN Joins AMPShare - Powered by Bosch Battery Alliance
FEIN announces it is a founding member of the North American AMPShare battery platform and outlines which tools will convert to the new battery system. - May 17, 2023 - FEIN Power Tools
Durante Rentals, LLC Acquires Assets of Iron Source, LLC
This strategic relationship will enable Durante Rentals to continue building a regional network of equipment rental, sales and service for its expanded customer base. - May 04, 2023 - Durante Rentals
mJobTime Partners with Teletrac Navman to Provide Market Leading Telematics Solution to the Construction Industry
The partnership joins mJobTime’s market leading suite of construction-based daily reporting solutions with the Teletrac Navman TN360 solution, providing equipment and asset detail in near real time. - April 27, 2023 - mJobTime
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts