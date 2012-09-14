PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite said... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry" Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Price Edge Named as a “Sample Vendor” in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019 Price Edge, a fast-growing provider of Price Optimization & Management (PO&M) solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner "Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019” report. Price Edge was named as a Sample Vendor in the “Price... - October 03, 2019 - Price Edge

Romeo RIM Host MFG Day 2019 Romeo RIM, Inc. is proud to announce the company’s participation in MFG 2019 on Friday, October 4, 2019. Since 2008, Southeast Michigan has seen a significant reduction in skilled laborers to support manufacturing. This is Romeo RIM’s opportunity to share what skills are required to perform... - October 03, 2019 - Romeo RIM

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

High Pressure – Small Diameter Springs from Lee Spring Enable Smaller Devices Lee Spring has introduced "Skinny & Strong," low index, High Pressure Compression Springs. This new firm, slender spring design offers a high spring rate in a smaller compression spring diameter, without sacrificing any of the pressure and is ideal for operation in confined spaces. - October 02, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap" Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

SureGripControls.com Reveals New Look, New Features Sure Grip Controls recently announced the launch of a completely revamped website at SureGripControls.com. The internal marketing development team designed the site and focused on elevating the end user’s online experience with them. “We took a step back from Sure Grip’s existing site... - September 14, 2019 - Sure Grip Controls

Lee Spring Acquires Longcroft Engineering to Better Serve the UK and Europe Lee Spring, a global leader in stock and custom springs, have announced the acquisition of UK based Longcroft Engineering. Longcroft Engineering is a manufacturer of custom springs operating in Todmorden, Lancashire UK. Steve Kempf, CEO of Lee Spring, commented that “the acquisition of Longcroft... - September 13, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Hover-Davis Announces Its 30 Year Anniversary, Displays New Feeder and Material Automation Solutions at SMTA International Hover-Davis, the global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic component and media delivery solutions, will celebrate its 30 year anniversary at SMTA International Electronics Exhibition on September 23-26 where it will display its latest feeder and material automation solutions. In partnership... - August 28, 2019 - Hover-Davis

Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from current... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr Abdulrazaq... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Lee Spring Draws Attention to the When and Why of Plastic Springs Lee Spring discuss their range of plastic springs for use in demanding industries such as medical, pharmaceutical, electronics, aerospace and similar. - August 16, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

XHVAL Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website for Its Increasing Customer Base XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user experience. “We... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL

Lee Spring Address Extreme Conditions of Varying Types Lee Spring address the issues of extreme conditions through the use of specialist materials such as exotic alloys, super alloys and plastic springs. - July 05, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Wickham Tractor Co. Becomes Top Land Pride Dealer in Colorado Wickham Tractor Co. was recognized this week as a top dealership for Land Pride implements in 2018. - June 12, 2019 - Wickham Tractor Co.

SWOZI Introduces Pioneering Robotic Solution for Sports Field Marking SWOZI announced an autonomous GPS addition to their flagship product SWOZI cart pro. With a maximum speed of 7km/h, the automatic cart marks sports turf with 100% accuracy via GPS. While decreasing the need for manual operation, it can save up to 75% of the time to position and layout sports fields. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, which enable them to perform marking for virtually any desired sport with consistent accuracy. - June 01, 2019 - SWOZI AG

Price Edge Announces Breakthrough AI-Driven Price Optimization Solution Using AI to automatically drive sales and profit online is something that many businesses dream of. Price Edge has now turned that dream into an all-in-one reality. - May 20, 2019 - Price Edge

JDH Decks & Fences Opens New ActiveYards® Showroom in Savannah, GA JDH Decks & Fences, a Georgia-based ActiveYards® Dealer, opened a new location in Savannah, Georgia. The opening of this showroom is a much-welcomed addition to the market, fulfilling the needs of their continually growing customer base including home and business owners, and contractors alike. This... - May 08, 2019 - ActiveYards

Lee Spring Support the Latest in Saturation Diving Safety with Custom Valve Springs for JFD Ltd Lee Spring worked together with JFD Ltd on the specification of four different custom valve springs for JFD’s COBRA diving system. - May 02, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Terra Drone and KDDI Launch Drone Infrastructure Inspection Services Terra Drone Corporation and KDDI Corporation announce a breakthrough in asset management by launching safe, fast, and cost-effective infrastructure inspection services using drones. The solution uses drones with high-resolution cameras to monitor the structural health of industrial systems, such as,... - April 27, 2019 - Terra Drone Corporation

Worms Wriggle Into Dairy Management Plan with WSCC Grant Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington announced today that they have installed a BioFiltro water treatment system at J&K Dairy in Sunnyside, WA. Primary funding for this new project comes from the Washington State Conservation Commission. - April 20, 2019 - Organix, Inc.

Lee Spring Now Offer Metric and Imperial Springs for Pharmaceutical Industries Many springs from Lee Spring are especially suited to medical and related pharmaceutical applications where reliability and precision are essential, and potentially life critical factors. Standard spring designs available ex-stock include metric and imperial wire designs including Redux™, Wave... - April 18, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Country Pavilions from China, Czech Rep., EU, Germany, Italy, Nordics and UK at Agritech Expo Zambia The upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia will feature specialised farming products, services and technology with country pavilions and stands from the European Union, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the Nordic countries and from China and Thailand. - April 03, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Price Edge Awarded Grant for Artificial Intelligence in Value Based Pricing by Sweden's Government Agency for Innovation Vinnova awards Price Edge 1 Million SEK - to develop an artificial intelligence solution for value-based pricing, targeted at manufacturing companies. - April 02, 2019 - Price Edge

Price Edge and BuildFlow Sign Partnership Agreement Price Edge, a Price Optimization & Management (PO&M) software provider, is pleased to announce that Price Edge and BuildFlow have agreed to cooperate in all markets served by both companies. Price Edge is an aspiring global leader in software and solutions for price optimization and management... - March 27, 2019 - Price Edge

Agritech Expo Zambia Welcomes iDE Zambia in Chisamba in April iDE Zambia has just come on board as a silver sponsor for the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia, taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. - March 23, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Lee Spring - a Worldwide Supply Chain in Metric and Imperial Lee Spring have increased the number of defined metric springs in their catalogue and can deliver standard metric springs anywhere in the world to clean metric dimensions in parallel with imperial sizes. - March 17, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Agritech Expo Zambia Launches Its Free AgriTEACH Workshop Programme Line-Up The full workshop programme has been launched for the free AgriTEACH training sessions at Agritech Expo Zambia that is taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. AgriTEACH workshops are focused on skills development, aimed at addressing current farming challenges and offer practical, smart and... - March 16, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Lee Spring Discuss Which Type of Spring is Right for an Application Lee Spring offer guidance to spring engineers who are either designing assemblies, developing for production or concerned with installation/maintenance. - March 05, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Country Pavilions to Bring Latest Farming Technology to Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April Agritech Expo Zambia will this year international exhibitors, including country pavilions so far from Germany, China, Czech Republic, the European Union, Italy and the UK, - February 24, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

A Brief Guide to Spring Design by Lee Spring Chris Petts, M.D. at Lee Spring, explains the factors worth considering when it comes to spring design. - February 21, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

SWOZI Appoints US Representative US distributor, Turf Robotics becomes exclusive representative for the US market. - February 04, 2019 - SWOZI AG

Victory Tractor Implements: A New Way for Farmers to Economically Source Tractor Attachments and Spare Parts Victory Tractor Implements provide high quality tractor attachments at the lowest prices available online. In the past, farmers and land maintenance professionals have had limited options when it came to acquiring quality machinery, often requiring costly, time consuming travel and transport. By providing an online resource, farm professionals are now able to access the machinery needed for the job from the comfort of their home. - February 01, 2019 - Victory Tractor Implements

Agritech Expo Zambia Celebrates 6th Birthday in Chisamba in April Agritech Expo Zambia 2019 in May in Chisamba is expected to gather more than 20,000 visitors and over 220 local and international exhibitors, including international pavilions from Germany, Italy, UK and Zimbabwe. - February 01, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

More DIN-Plus Springs from Lee Spring – Standard to DIN 2098 Parts 2 and 1 Lee Spring’s new Centenary Catalogue issue 25 includes a full new section of DIN-Plus parts 2 and 1 compression springs. - February 01, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund

Lee Spring Exhibit New Catalogue, New Products and New Custom Expertise at Southern Manufacturing and Electronics 2019 Lee Spring are exhibiting at Southern Manufacturing 2019 on the 5th – 7th February where engineers will be able to talk with the experts at Lee Spring regarding their design, production and maintenance of spring components. - January 12, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

New Catalogue – New DIN Compression Springs from Lee Spring Lee Spring is delighted to include a range of standard DIN specification compression springs in their new Centenary Catalogue to meet the needs of UK manufacturing and service/maintenance companies. - December 21, 2018 - Lee Spring Ltd.

New AISI 316 Extension Springs in Latest Lee Spring Catalogue A new range of passivated AISI 316 stainless steel extension springs are now available ex-stock from the latest Lee Spring catalogue no. 25 - which is their 100 year anniversary edition, including more than 2,000 new items and over 25,000 in total. AISI 316 is now available in all their imperial sizes... - November 18, 2018 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Lee Spring at Valve World Expo, Dusseldorf, 27-29th November 2018 Lee Spring – global suppliers to the valve industry – will be presenting their new catalogue with 2,000 plus new standard items at the Dusseldorf Valve World Expo from November 27-29th in Hall 3 on stand no. B19. Of particular interest are likely to be their high pressure compression spring... - November 03, 2018 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Lee Spring Exhibit New Catalogue, New Products and New Custom Expertise at Maintec, November 6th-7th at the NEC Lee Spring will be exhibiting at Maintec Exhibition 2018 with experts ready to talk to maintenance engineers about any maintenance, refurb and repair issues. The new Lee Spring catalogue of over 25,000 standard parts will be available. - October 24, 2018 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals