Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Resto-Rat Customs to Edutain Crowds at Car and Truck Shows Nationwide Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered. Introducing Bill & Ray Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin Tour,"... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance "If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.

Romeo RIM Host MFG Day 2019 Romeo RIM, Inc. is proud to announce the company’s participation in MFG 2019 on Friday, October 4, 2019. Since 2008, Southeast Michigan has seen a significant reduction in skilled laborers to support manufacturing. This is Romeo RIM’s opportunity to share what skills are required to perform... - October 03, 2019 - Romeo RIM

Resto-Rat Customs, with Parent Company 8 Lug Circus, Release a Sneak Peek Into Their Themed, Vintage Truck Builds Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

Custom Truck One Source Named in Ingram’s 2019 Corporate Report 100 Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the publication’s... - July 26, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Announces Expansion in Odessa, TX Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region. “We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to serve... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King, a Custom Truck One Source Company, Buys Boom Truck, Truck Crane, and Crossover Product Lines from Terex Load King LLC, the well-known manufacturer of quality specialized equipment and trailers, today announced its acquisition of Terex Corporation’s boom truck, crossover and truck crane product lines. The acquisition marks the latest milestone in the continued expansion of Load King’s manufacturing... - April 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with EZ Trac Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with EZ Trac. The partnership positions Custom Truck as an exclusive authorized dealer and installer in the United States. “Our partnership with EZ Trac allows us to offer our customers the very best options for their... - March 14, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Featured on NewsWatch on AMC Network Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) was featured this morning on an episode of NewsWatch, a weekly, nationally televised morning hour program on the AMC Network. - February 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Wins Prestigious 2019 Capstone Award The Kansas City Business Journal announced Custom Truck One Source as a winner of the 2019 KCBJ Capstone Award in honor of the company’s recent renovation of a 119,035 sq. ft. building that sits on the old Armco Steel plant. The renovated production facility now serves as a manufacturing and truck... - February 20, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019 Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Custom Truck One Source Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council Forbes Communications Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Communications, Marketing, and PR. - December 21, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Receives 2018 Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 New Products Award Construction Equipment Magazine (CEM) has named Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer as one of the Top 100 New Products of 2018. Since 1991, CEM’s Top 100 New Products list has been the longest-running, and most respected award program of its industry. Each year, CEM editors evaluate products... - December 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King Announces New Mechanics Body, Propane Service Body Series Today, Load King LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced the launch of its new Voyager® Series, a vocational collection of high-performance mechanics bodies designed to serve an array of heavy equipment industries. Within the new Voyager® Series, Load... - October 31, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Premiere Posi-Plus Cable Placer at Cable-Tec Expo 2018 Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will premiere the newest addition to their telecommunications portfolio, the Posi-Plus Linerunner 700 Cable Placer, at the 2018 Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 22 through 25. Custom Truck will display the Linerunner 700 and Linerunner 800 Cable Placer... - October 15, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Display Oil and Gas Equipment at Permian Basin Show Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will display several pieces of equipment at the Permian Basin International Oil Show in Odessa, Texas, on Oct. 16 through 18, 2018. The equipment displayed in booth OS308 will include cranes, vacuum excavators, and track equipment, and will highlight the wide-variety... - October 08, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

First Ever Lineside Appliance Server - Introducing IIoTA™ “IT Optional” machine visualization and local database storage within a single appliance. - October 06, 2018 - elliTek, Inc.

Load King Announces New 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Today, Load King LLC, the iconic manufacturer of trailers and specialized equipment, announced its LK503/605 SS SF 60-Ton Lowboy, the newest addition to the OEM’s trailer and equipment portfolio. - September 25, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation. This partnership positions Custom Truck as an authorized dealer of Hi-Vac products in the United States. “We’re excited to add Hi-Vac products to our portfolio,” said Paul Brouwers,... - September 19, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Introducing Tydrolyte, a Better Performing, Less Toxic, Drop-In Replacement for Sulfuric Acid in Lead Batteries Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC

Load King Sedalia Office Featured as Sedalia Showcase Load King’s Sedalia, Missouri location was featured yesterday as this year’s Sedalia Showcase. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source, opened the new location at 5105 Pelham Drive in May of 2018. The new facility, located in Thomas Meadows Industrial Park, occupies... - August 18, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Cusco Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a partnership with Cusco. The partnership positions Custom Truck as the authorized dealer of Cusco products in the United States. “We’re excited about adding Cusco products to our increasing portfolio of vacuum products. As part of... - August 14, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Display Load King Trailers at EUFMC Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will showcase a variety of Load King trailers at the upcoming Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) held June 3-6 in Williamsburg, VA. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck, produces first-class trailers and heavy equipment. “We’re... - May 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

B-TEC Systems Makes Drying Test Cards...Easy The ST-01 from B-TEC Systems dries paint in as little as 90 seconds. - May 12, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Custom Truck One Source to Host Ribbon Cutting for Virginia Expansion Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host a ribbon cutting for an expansion at their Forest, Virginia location on May 17, 2018. The ribbon cutting, facilitated by the Bedford County Office of Economic Development will take place at 10:00 am (ET). The ribbon cutting will take place at 1092 Blackwater... - May 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to be Featured on The Fox Business Network’s Manufacturing Marvels Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will be featured on an episode of Manufacturing Marvels, a nationally televised program on the Fox Business Network on April 25th at 8:30 PM CDT. The spotlight will be filmed on location at the Custom Truck headquarters in Kansas City. Produced by Marvel Production... - April 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck Featured by Manufacturing Today for Furnishing Equipment Innovations, High ROI for Customers “There’s no other company like us,” Custom Truck One Source CEO Fred Ross says. When it comes to specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions, the Kansas City, Mo.-based company does it all: sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization and remanufacturing,... - April 20, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Announces Open House at Oklahoma City Office Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host an Open House and Grand Opening, showcasing their facility in Oklahoma City. The event will be held on May 9, 2018 starting at 10:30 am at 6725 SW 44th Street. “We’re excited to open up our facility, allowing our customers and the community... - April 16, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Rolls Out New Load King Propane Crane Service Truck Custom Truck One Source will debut a new propane crane service truck at the NPGA Southeastern Convention & International Propane Expo held April 6-8 in Atlanta, GA. Offering a design specific to the market, this unit continues Custom Truck’s expansion of their propane products and services. “This... - April 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

elliTek Wins Big in Anaheim with Disruptive Technology Brandon Ellis, the owner of elliTek, Inc. was recently awarded the Golden Mousetrap by Design News' editors for his invention of the Data Commander™. The Golden Mousetrap Awards recognize the best technology in the manufacturing industry. Brandon's approach to working smarter rather than harder resonates with his invention and his company. - April 04, 2018 - elliTek, Inc.

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Tornado Global Hydrovac Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into an exclusive partnership with Tornado Global Hydrovac. The new partnership positions Custom Truck as the single distributor for Tornado products in the United States. “We’re proud to partner with Tornado and excited about this relationship... - April 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Esys Automation New Building Groundbreaking Esys Automation began a new chapter in its history this week by breaking ground on a new building located on Brown Rd., just east of Joslyn Rd in Auburn Hills, MI. A groundbreaking ceremony was held, which included a majority of the Esys team and representatives from the developer JB Donaldson, the State... - March 31, 2018 - Esys Automation

Odyne Systems, LLC Secures Investment, Expands Electrification Technology for Large Trucks Odyne Systems, LLC, the leader in electrification technologies for medium and heavy duty vehicles, today announced it has raised initial funds of a financing round, highlighted by an investment from Arenberg Holdings, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. - March 15, 2018 - Odyne Systems, LLC

French SCS Cluster Joins the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) SCS, a large leading European ecosystem of industrials and research laboratories, addressing many of the key IoT digital technologies, today announced that it has joined the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™). Gathering more than 120 key players, representing 10 000 jobs and 3 billion... - February 26, 2018 - SCS Cluster

Going Green with Infrared Infrared paint curing and how it also has a Green side. - January 21, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Ampere Motor USA Launches Most Affordable Electric Sports Car and First Electric Convertible Ampere Motor USA launches the Ampere 1, the most affordable electric sports car and the first electric convertible available for sale. The Ampere 1 fills the current gap in the market for an electric car that combines affordability, stylish design, and a fun driving experience. - December 21, 2017 - Ampere Motor USA

Swedish Electric Car Startup Uniti Launches Record-Breaking Equity Crowdfunding Campaign This record-breaking campaign establishes Uniti’s place as a legitimate contender in the automotive space with a strong grassroots movement. The vehicle is scheduled for launch later this year. It includes significant advancements in safety, sustainability and user experience. - September 16, 2017 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

B-TEC Systems Appoints BC Marketing B-TEC Systems appoints BC Marketing, regarded as one of the best sales & marketing agencies in the USA. - September 05, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

BAND-IT Celebrates 80 Years of Manufacturing Excellence BAND-IT IDEX celebrates their 80th anniversary of manufacturing excellence with the launch of their new global website: www.band-it-idex.com. - August 10, 2017 - BAND-IT IDEX

Maxlider Brothers Customs Featured in National eBay Ad Campaign, eBay Motors Blog Classic car and Ford Bronco restoration shop and builder Maxlider Brothers Customs was recently featured in a national eBay ad campaign. - August 05, 2017 - Maxlider Brothers Customs

B-TEC Systems Tests All Major Automotive Paint Brands B-TEC Systems are completing tests of all the major paint brands to confirm urethane curing times. The brands being tested include Axalta, BASF, Sikkens, Sherwin Williams and PPG. - July 07, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

New Fully Automated Car Factory in Sweden - Automotive Startup Uniti Partners with Siemens to Establish World First Facility Electric car startup Uniti Sweden announces its fully automated car production facility to be in Sweden, in a new foundation partnership with Siemens Nordics. The "industry 4.0" facility will be the first of its kind in the world, focusing on sustainable manufacture of composite materials for... - March 16, 2017 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

New Swedish Auto Maker Completes Historic Crowdfunding Campaign - Announces Intention to "Publish All" 570 crowd-investors aged 18-85 from 45 countries pledged to invest in electric car startup Uniti Sweden AB in one of Scandinavia’s biggest, and one of the world’s most diverse, equity crowdfunding campaigns of all time. The team intends to publish the entire journey from prototype to mass... - November 23, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

B-TEC Systems Evaluates Infrared Pay-Back B-TEC Systems reveals big time & energy savings by using their automotive short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment. - November 10, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Swedish EV Startup Exceeds Crowdfunding Goal after 36 Hours Electric car start-up Uniti Sweden AB exceeded their equity-crowdfunding campaign target after 36 hours and will now release additional shares. After launching their campaign on October 5, Uniti reached its investment goal from 196 crowd investors. The campaign is still running on the Swedish platform... - October 08, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

"Smart Sun Visor" Invention for the Self-Driving Vehicles Smart Sun Visor invention is mainly targeted to be used in Autonomous Self-driving vehicles. The smart sun visor invention is a game changer and will transform the currently outdated sun visor into a multi-functional super-duper sun visor of the 21st century. The "Smart Sun Visor" in vehicles will have a touch screen device mounted/embedded on sun visor and will have the ability to display different camera views such as "See me" or Selfie view, "Polarized Front View," "Rear Passengers" view, etc - October 04, 2016 - Be Topnotch, LLC