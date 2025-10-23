Recent Headlines
A Lifestyle Community for Collectors, Connoisseurs, and Entrepreneurs, Building on of the Finest Quality Car Condominium
Introducing Concours D'Elegance Texas, an exclusive enclave luxury lifestyle condo meticulously crafted for the discerning automotive aficionado, entrepreneur, or business. This groundbreaking Luxury Car Condo development offers a collection of bespoke luxury car condos, providing the aficionado with unparalleled spaces to securely store, meticulously maintain, and elegantly showcase their prized automotive collections, live and work here which makes Concours D Elegance unique! - October 23, 2025 - Devcon Partners, LLC
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. - June 23, 2025 - Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc.
Odyne and FCCC Announce Agreement March 2024
Odyne Systems, LLC and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. Announce Agreement Odyne Systems, LLC, a provider of electrification technologies for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) are pleased to announce that Odyne is now able to offer their zero-emissions... - March 13, 2024 - Odyne Systems, LLC
ResiliAnt Signs a Commercial Partnership Agreement with a Top 15 Global IT Service Provider
Jointly delivering solutions that address cyber-physical systems cybersecurity. - November 20, 2023 - ResiliAnt
New York City Champions a Greener Future: the Innovative Push for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Groundbreaking Shift in the City's Transportation Approach Sets New Environmental Standards - October 25, 2023 - Tarform
Ecocar Motors Inc. Welcomes New COO Elżbieta Cebeńko
Elżbieta Cebeńko is a skilled engineer and businesswoman who was born in Poland and currently resides in Rzeszów. Elżbieta has always been interested in the automotive industry, science, IT, and software engineering as well as solar electric cars and has a deep passion for science and... - July 13, 2023 - Ecocar Inc.
Ecocar for Communities
Ecocar Announces Free Community Ride Share Program (Ecocar for Communities). - March 21, 2023 - Ecocar Inc.
International Fluids Consortium Expands Its OEM Membership
The International Fluids Consortium (IFC) has added another key OEM to its collaborative effort. Aurobay (formerly Volvo Cars), Honda, Hyundai Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Renault, Subaru, Suzuki, and Toyota are recently joined by General Motors in this not-for-profit... - October 13, 2022 - International Fluids Consortium
How Will Siemens and elliTek Partnership Transform Automation Solutions for Area Manufacturers?
The largest industrial manufacturing company globally and a Knoxville-based industrial automation distributor sign a partnership agreement. This partnership will provide area manufacturers with a solutions-based approach to automation challenges, as well as local support and local training. Both companies share the same values of empowerment to ensure each project is a success. - July 13, 2022 - elliTek, Inc.
New Partnership Announced to Help Tennessee Manufacturers Automate
Automating industrial systems alleviates labor shortages while improving production by reclassifying labor to manufacturing processes that are more difficult to automate. - January 07, 2022 - elliTek, Inc.
elliTek, Inc. to Help Remedy Today’s Unprecedented Labor Shortages
Industrial Robots Combined with Mechanical and Industrial IoT Expertise Generates Solutions to Severe Labor Shortages by Creating Labor When It’s in Short Supply - August 20, 2021 - elliTek, Inc.
Azoth Produces First Metal 3D Printed Part on a Production Vehicle for General Motors
Azoth, a vertically integrated additive manufacturing company, is manufacturing the first metal 3D printed part using binder jetting on a General Motors production vehicle. A unique, 3D printed medallion produced by Azoth sits on the manual shifter knob of the new 2022 Cadillac Blackwing V-series... - July 12, 2021 - Azoth Inc
Hanwha Robotics and elliTek, Inc. Partnership to Help United States Manufacturers Safely Reopen
Collaborative Robots Combined with Mechanical and Industrial IoT Expertise Creates Solution to Severe Labor Shortages & Health & Safety Concerns in Post-Pandemic World While Increasing Production. - April 17, 2021 - elliTek, Inc.
Odyne / Interstate Partnership
Odyne Systems and Interstate Companies Grow Deeper Partnership - April 16, 2021 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Custom Truck One Source Named One of Kansas City’s Largest Manufacturers on Kansas City Business Journal List
Custom Truck One Source was recently announced as the seventh-largest manufacturing employer in the region by the Kansas City Business Journal, based on the number of full-time employees as of December 2020. The list ranges from businesses like Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant and Honeywell Federal... - February 23, 2021 - Custom Truck One Source
Odyne Systems, LLC and EnerDel, Inc. Secure Agreement for Battery Supply
Odyne Systems, LLC announced a multi-year agreement with EnerDel, Inc., a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs, to provide EnerDel’s PE500-403 Vigor + units for use in Odyne’s hybrid and electric systems for medium and heavy duty trucks. “EnerDel is excited to have... - August 27, 2020 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Small Vehicle Resource Announces a New Market Study on the Small Task-Oriented Vehicle Market and Urban/Suburban Mobility
A market study of the small, task-oriented vehicle (STOV) market and the opportunities in the emerging urban/suburban mobility market for manufacturers of golf cars, personal transportation vehicles, and utility vehicles as well as new vehicle startups. Discusses the intersection of climate policies, technology and COVID-19 as it relates to the STOV market and urban/suburban mobility with trends and forecasts to 2025. - July 24, 2020 - Small Vehicle Resource, LLC
Odyne Systems, LLC Celebrates 11 Years in Truck Electrification/Hybrid Industry
Odyne Systems, LLC celebrates 11 years of being a leader in the Electrification/Hybrid Industry. Odyne’s plug-in hybrid system uses energy from an advanced battery system to improve efficiency and power during driving. The system operates quietly in an all-electric mode at the work site, and... - July 14, 2020 - Odyne Systems, LLC
ALL Family of Companies Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center
Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that the ALL Family of Companies (ALL) is now an Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes. With locations throughout North America, ALL will service Load King boom trucks, truck cranes, and... - July 08, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Named 11th Largest Privately Held Company in Kansas City
Custom Truck One Source was honored among the Top 150 Privately Owned Companies by the Kansas City Business Journal for 2020. Ranked by 2019 revenue, Custom Truck enters the list at number 11. The list ranges from businesses earning between $15.9 billion (Dairy Farmers of America) to 28.11 million... - July 01, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King Expands Service Footprint, Naming Several New Authorized Service Centers
Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced its partnership with three additional businesses to be Authorized Service Centers for Load King cranes. - April 29, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Terex Service Centers Named Load King Authorized Service Locations
Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that all Terex Services locations will be Authorized Service Centers for Load King Cranes. As an Authorized Service Location, Terex Service Centers will now provide maintenance, repair and parts... - March 03, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
ML Utilities Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center
Today, Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that ML Utilities, a division of ML Cranes & Equipment, is now an Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes. With locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Maryland, and... - February 27, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
IVSG Releases Their California Consumer Privacy Act Compliance Management Solution for Automotive Retailers and Truck Dealerships with Insurance from Lloyds of London
Data privacy and protecting Personal Identifiable Information has entered a new era of risk management in California effective January 1,2020 for dealers generating sales over $25 million per year - no exceptions. IVSG provides cost-effective, liability limiting “Out-of-the-Box” Data Privacy Quality Assurance Solutions that help avoid costly fines and judgments while reducing the training burden dealerships dread from new regulations and associated compliance management. - February 15, 2020 - Sensitive Data Protect, LLC (SDPCompliance.com)
Stevenson Crane Service Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center
Today, Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that Stevenson Crane will be the first Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes. With locations in Bolingbrook and South Holland, Illinois, Stevenson Crane will service Load King boom trucks,... - February 05, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board
Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List
Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Resto-Rat Customs to Edutain Crowds at Car and Truck Shows Nationwide
Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered. Introducing Bill & Ray Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus
elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance
"If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.
Romeo RIM Host MFG Day 2019
Romeo RIM, Inc. is proud to announce the company’s participation in MFG 2019 on Friday, October 4, 2019. Since 2008, Southeast Michigan has seen a significant reduction in skilled laborers to support manufacturing. This is Romeo RIM’s opportunity to share what skills are required to... - October 03, 2019 - Romeo RIM
Resto-Rat Customs, with Parent Company 8 Lug Circus, Release a Sneak Peek Into Their Themed, Vintage Truck Builds
Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus
Custom Truck One Source Named in Ingram’s 2019 Corporate Report 100
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the... - July 26, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Announces Expansion in Odessa, TX
Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region. “We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King, a Custom Truck One Source Company, Buys Boom Truck, Truck Crane, and Crossover Product Lines from Terex
Load King LLC, the well-known manufacturer of quality specialized equipment and trailers, today announced its acquisition of Terex Corporation’s boom truck, crossover and truck crane product lines. The acquisition marks the latest milestone in the continued expansion of Load King’s... - April 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with EZ Trac
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with EZ Trac. The partnership positions Custom Truck as an exclusive authorized dealer and installer in the United States. “Our partnership with EZ Trac allows us to offer our customers the very best options for... - March 14, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Featured on NewsWatch on AMC Network
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) was featured this morning on an episode of NewsWatch, a weekly, nationally televised morning hour program on the AMC Network. - February 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Wins Prestigious 2019 Capstone Award
The Kansas City Business Journal announced Custom Truck One Source as a winner of the 2019 KCBJ Capstone Award in honor of the company’s recent renovation of a 119,035 sq. ft. building that sits on the old Armco Steel plant. The renovated production facility now serves as a manufacturing and... - February 20, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019
Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Custom Truck One Source Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council
Forbes Communications Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Communications, Marketing, and PR. - December 21, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Receives 2018 Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 New Products Award
Construction Equipment Magazine (CEM) has named Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer as one of the Top 100 New Products of 2018. Since 1991, CEM’s Top 100 New Products list has been the longest-running, and most respected award program of its industry. Each year, CEM editors evaluate... - December 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King Announces New Mechanics Body, Propane Service Body Series
Today, Load King LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced the launch of its new Voyager® Series, a vocational collection of high-performance mechanics bodies designed to serve an array of heavy equipment industries. Within the new Voyager® Series,... - October 31, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source to Premiere Posi-Plus Cable Placer at Cable-Tec Expo 2018
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will premiere the newest addition to their telecommunications portfolio, the Posi-Plus Linerunner 700 Cable Placer, at the 2018 Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 22 through 25. Custom Truck will display the Linerunner 700 and Linerunner 800 Cable... - October 15, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source to Display Oil and Gas Equipment at Permian Basin Show
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will display several pieces of equipment at the Permian Basin International Oil Show in Odessa, Texas, on Oct. 16 through 18, 2018. The equipment displayed in booth OS308 will include cranes, vacuum excavators, and track equipment, and will highlight the... - October 08, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
First Ever Lineside Appliance Server - Introducing IIoTA™
“IT Optional” machine visualization and local database storage within a single appliance. - October 06, 2018 - elliTek, Inc.
Load King Announces New 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer
Today, Load King LLC, the iconic manufacturer of trailers and specialized equipment, announced its LK503/605 SS SF 60-Ton Lowboy, the newest addition to the OEM’s trailer and equipment portfolio. - September 25, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation. This partnership positions Custom Truck as an authorized dealer of Hi-Vac products in the United States. “We’re excited to add Hi-Vac products to our portfolio,” said Paul... - September 19, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared
B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Introducing Tydrolyte, a Better Performing, Less Toxic, Drop-In Replacement for Sulfuric Acid in Lead Batteries
Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC
Load King Sedalia Office Featured as Sedalia Showcase
Load King’s Sedalia, Missouri location was featured yesterday as this year’s Sedalia Showcase. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source, opened the new location at 5105 Pelham Drive in May of 2018. The new facility, located in Thomas Meadows Industrial Park,... - August 18, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Cusco
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a partnership with Cusco. The partnership positions Custom Truck as the authorized dealer of Cusco products in the United States. “We’re excited about adding Cusco products to our increasing portfolio of vacuum products. As part... - August 14, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source