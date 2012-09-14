PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing
Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes
Power Wellness Management
Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center
The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management
FACTON Releases Its New Software Solution EPC Business Case Simulator
Users simulate manufacturing costs and capture the effects on key performance indicators in real time - December 19, 2019 - FACTON
Koda Creative Group
Koda Creative is Coming. Recently, Worcester-Based Marketing Agency Has Staked Its Claim in Town and is Committed to Ripping Bad Ideas to Shreds.
Prioritizing people above profits and quality above quantity, Koda Creative Group has positioned itself as one of Worcester’s fastest-growing women-owned agencies. Located on the top floor of the Ivy Corset Building at 40 Jackson Street, the full-service boutique offers brand strategy, social media... - December 19, 2019 - Koda Creative Group
Shackelford Law Firm Hires Three Attorneys for Affordable Housing Team
Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas. Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP
Media 7 Announces Its Launch to Happen Soon
A leading digital media network that specializes in brand influence and audience engagement. - December 19, 2019 - DECK 7
Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax Firms
Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States. Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew
Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Expansion Plans Throughout the Gulf Region
Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences and Eastern Clinical Laboratories launch plans to extend their operations throughout The Middle East. - December 19, 2019 - Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences
New Speaker from UK MoD Announced for Defence Aviation Safety 2020
SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 19, 2019 - SMi Group
Earthing and Joining of Enclosure/Cabinet Panels - a Quick and Easy Solution from DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings
The task of joining metal panels while creating an earth point is made easier with the new grounding cage nut from FDB Panel Fittings which is designed especially for use in electronic equipment, 19” racks, server cabinets and similar. It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable... - December 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings
BCI Announces CARF International Accreditation for Newest Program
Nonprofit achieves three-year accreditation for nearly year-old vocational training facility. - December 19, 2019 - Boone Center, Inc.
Novacoast & EST Group to Partner in Texas-Area Cybersecurity Services
Novacoast to combine its international resources with EST Group’s specialized Identity & Access skillsets to expand services for both group’s customer bases. - December 19, 2019 - Novacoast, Inc.
FanFood to Donate 10,614 Meals to Feeding America ®
Chicago Tech Startup Contributes to "1 Billion Meals Challenge" to Benefit Feeding America®. - December 19, 2019 - FanFood, Inc.
Stance Healthcare
Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins  Nightingale Gold Award  
Award  Marks  Third  Major  Industry  Accolade  in  Three  Years for  Behavioral Health  Furniture  Designers   - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare
Petrelli Previtera, LLC
Petrelli Previtera, LLC Expands Presence in New Jersey with Opening of Atlantic County Office
Kristin M. Lis, Esq. joins firm in the new Linwood-based office. - December 18, 2019 - Petrelli Previtera, LLC
Future Horizons, Inc.
An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Science & Autism - February 17, 2020
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Lubbock, Texas on February 17, 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Janadhar India
Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India
P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Anita P. Latin Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R.
Dr. Anita P. Latin of Rodeo, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of religion and community... - December 18, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Visual Marketing Australia - Is Your Marketing Strategy Ready for the New Decade?
A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia
Ovum Report Says Torry Harris Offers a Means to Rapidly Develop and Scale a Digital B2B2X Marketplace
DigitMarket, a digital ecosystem enablement product from Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), has been assessed by independent research and consulting firm Ovum as “a single, comprehensive package providing enterprises with a ready set of tools to create and manage digital platforms and a secure channel to share and monetize data as they proceed through their digital transformation journeys.” - December 18, 2019 - Torry Harris Integration Solutions
Sponsor Glenair Italia’s Presentation Released for Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome
SMi Reports: Senior representative from Sponsor Glenair Italia will be discussing updates on the Star Pan at the Network Centric Warfare Conference in Rome, next February. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group
Webtivity Launches New Website for Out of the Blue Yacht Charters
Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The site includes extensive imagery to accentuate the experience visitors are expecting when they think of a yacht getaway. Renee’s experience is highlighted throughout the website to draw attention to her expertise as the owner/operator. - December 18, 2019 - Webtivity Marketing & Design
Remarketing for Talent Acquisition: Smartdreamers Launches the New REMARKETING Feature
SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its new REMARKETING feature. Companies around the globe now have the chance to launch job ads and employer branding campaigns specifically targeted to users who have previously interacted with the career page. In this... - December 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers
US Naval Force Europe Speaker Announced for Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology
SMi Reports: Commodore William Pennington, Commanding Officer, Task Force 67, US Naval Force Europe, will be speaking and presenting at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology in Rome, Italy in February 2020. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group
Voices of the Region Holds March Speaker Series
Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - December 18, 2019 - Psychological Associates
Pulse of the City News Honors Three Companies for Providing Outstanding Customer Service
Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of its prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all of them are consecutive-year honorees. - December 18, 2019 - Pulse of the City News
Business-Inform Review Magazine (Issue #25, 2019), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies
Information Agency Business-Inform presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, Business-Inform Review (issue #25, 2019). The magazine's readers are specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry. More than 40 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections:... - December 18, 2019 - Business-Inform
Doeren Mayhew Expands Houston Presence via Acquisition of Evans & Chastain LLC
Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew
"The John Fresolo Saga" Nominated for 2019 Benjamin Franklin Book Award
NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing
Herischi & Associates LLC
Family Members of Sanchi Oil Tanker Crew Bring an Action Against National Iranian Tanker Company
Family members brought an action under the Alien Tort Claim Act (“ATS”) and the Torture Victims Protection Act (“TVPA”) against National Iranian Tanker Company (“NITC”), Mr. Ali Rabiei and Mr. Alaedin Boroujerdi, alleging that defendants were engaged in a cover up and the report they provided to families, stating that all crew members were dead within minutes of the accident, is completely baseless. - December 17, 2019 - Herischi & Associates LLC
The Kyle David Group, LLC
KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business
The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling
Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America
CareerSprints.com, a Popular Training Provider, Launches Free Half-Day Webinar for Scrum and Agile Aspirants
CareerSprints.com, a popular choice for professional learners, has launched a free half-day virtual webinar for Scrum and Agile. This free webinar will help learners understand the differences between Agile roles and the necessary steps to kickstart their Agile careers. - December 17, 2019 - Career Sprints
Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour Facing Three (3) Lawsuits Alleging Fraud and Stolen Agent Commissions
Allegations in a Florida lawsuit against John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour involve Racketeering "RICO" Charges and Stolen Commissions. - December 16, 2019 - Farrow Law Firm
Color Marketing Group
Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Uni Coral
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group
DECK 7 Interviews Latane Conant, CMO at 6sense
In this Q&A, Latane talks about the critical aspect of ABM powered by predictive intelligence. - December 16, 2019 - DECK 7
Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care Grows Tree Care Company, Expands Team in Norwalk and Sandusky
Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care, a local tree care company serving Avon, OH, and surrounding areas, recently announced the expansion of its team in two locations, Norwalk and Sandusky, OH. Already offering service in these geographic areas for years, Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care now has additional... - December 16, 2019 - Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care
Carlsbad, CA Mold Inspection and Asbestos Testing Services Offered by Murrieta Mold Inspection Company
EZ Mold Inspections expands asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, California. The Murrieta mold inspection company continues expanding in San Diego County. - December 16, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections
SES Water Set to Present Case Study at Smart Water Systems 2020
SMi Reports: Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager at SES Water, will be presenting at Smart Water Systems 2020, which will convene in London on 20th-21st April 2020. - December 16, 2019 - SMi Group
The Photonics Group Named Exclusive US and Canadian Distributor of Lasersafe PC Software
The Photonics Group is named exclusive distributor of LaserSafe PC software for the United States and Canada. - December 16, 2019 - The Photonics Group
Locked On Podcast Network Leaps Into Upper Echelon of Sports Media Industry as Exceptionally Strong Year Comes to an End
Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network
GISS Announced as Latest Sponsor for Mobile Deployable Communications 2020
SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020. - December 15, 2019 - SMi Group
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Arken.legal (UK) Ltd Makes Private Client Sector Up to 50% More Productive with New Digital Fact Find Tool: Arken Acquire
New efficiency tool sends a link to your clients to capture information prior to interview; Seamless transfer of data straight into Arken Professional; Significantly reduces data capture time; Allocate the most appropriate resource to the requirement; Effective lead generation tool; Available with an Arken Professional or Arken Enterprise plan. - December 15, 2019 - Arken.legal
HARVEY'S Pest Control
HARVEY’S Pest Control Provides Top Tips to Prevent Bugs from Spoiling the Holiday Season
Since 1974, HARVEY’S Pest Control has provided local service in Los Angeles and professional grade pest control supplies nationwide. Their slogan is, "The science behind the pest that’s bugging our customers." (www.harveyspestcontrol.com) Helping people solve their problems dealing... - December 14, 2019 - HARVEY'S Pest Control
ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director
The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators
US Army Futures Command to Provide Updates on Military Feeding and Reducing the Combat Load at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020
SMi Reports: Mr. Stephen Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Solider Center, US Army Futures Command will be speaking at the Defence Logistics CEE Conference in Hungary, next March. - December 14, 2019 - SMi Group
West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands
As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures
Sound Royalties
Wyclef Jean Taps Sound Royalties to Finance Music Publishing and Distribution Services in Africa and Developing Regions
Three-Time GRAMMY Winner Seeks to Democratize Global Music Marketplace in Digital Streaming Era - December 13, 2019 - Sound Royalties
Code2action Inc.
Code2action and Beantown Enterprises Have Executed an Agreement for Mobile Marketing Services with Three Upscale Gentlemen's Nightclubs in Massachusetts
Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.
