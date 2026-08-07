Recent Headlines
Within Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
From the Nile to the Ocean: Novotel Cairo Airport Celebrates World Oceans Day
In a powerful demonstration of environmental commitment, Novotel Cairo Airport successfully hosted its "From the Nile to the Ocean" initiative. The campaign beautifully connected local sustainability efforts in Egypt with the global mission of marine preservation, proving that impactful... - August 07, 2026 - Novotel Cairo Airport
WNFP Seeks City Ambassadors to Lead BizNetwork Destination Tours in Five Major U.S. Cities
Westchester Network for Professionals is recruiting City Ambassadors in New York, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles to help grow its BizNetwork Destination Tours and strengthen local professional communities. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
WNFP Launches LevelUp Network Live to Accelerate Business Growth Through Mastermind Sessions
New mastermind-style program provides entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals with accountability, strategic insights, and a powerful network to help achieve their goals. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
Inside the Future of Human Resources with SHRM CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr. - Sunil Ramlall
In this exclusive interview, Dr. Sunil Ramlall, Program Director at the University of New Hampshire College of Professional Studies, sits down with Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), to discuss the future of human resources, leadership, and the evolving workplace. Their conversation explores how HR has become a strategic driver of organizational success, the growing impact of artificial intelligence on talent and workforce management. - August 07, 2026 - Sunil Ramlall
BDA、東京およびテクノロジーセクターの体制を強化
BDA... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
BDA Strengthens Tokyo and Tech Sector Leadership
BDA Partners today announced an evolution of leadership within its Tokyo office and its global Technology sector team, to support the continued growth of its Japan franchise and Tech practice. Suguru Sasaki, Managing Director, has been appointed Co-Head, BDA Tokyo, bringing his experience in team... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
Mortellaro Law Celebrates New Location at The Villages with August 14 Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Mortellaro Law, an Elder Law and Estate Planning firm is expanding its statewide presence with a new office serving The Villages. The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. - August 06, 2026 - Mortellaro Law
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
Neon Sky Film Festival Launches in Las Vegas, Opens Film Submissions with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator Partnership
Neon Sky Film Festival announces its inaugural festival, taking place May 7–9, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in partnership with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. The festival is now accepting submissions from filmmakers worldwide and will showcase independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, and networking events. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and strengthening Southern Nevada's creative community. - August 06, 2026 - Neon Sky Film Festival
Demand Spring Welcomes Lucian Lui as Senior CMO Advisor
Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is pleased to announce that Lucian Lui has joined the organization as Senior CMO Advisor. Lucian brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, driving growth across startups, midsize companies, and global organizations including Microsoft, Iron... - August 06, 2026 - Demand Spring
AAEON’s 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey Prize Winner Announced!
Following another year of excellent feedback, one lucky AAEON customer will receive the survey’s grand prize as part of their order. - August 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412. - August 05, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
2nd Annual She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon Celebrated WNBA's 30th Anniversary with theme “30 Years of Business & Basketball”
Highlighting the 30 greatest players in league history while spotlighting women's leadership in business and sports who have NOW and not NEXT. - August 05, 2026 - HAG-Helpppp Agency Group
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
ArcSite Launches Topographic Drawings, Turning Elevation Problems Into Something Customers Can See
ArcSite, the field software that keeps the job going with drawings, material takeoffs, proposals, and payments, today announced the launch of Topographic Drawings, a new innovation that lets contractors capture elevation data on-site and instantly generate contour line drawings and color-graded... - August 04, 2026 - ArcSite
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Helps Tampa Bay Homeowners Get Storm-Ready Ahead of Peak Hurricane Season
Trusted electrical, plumbing, and HVAC experts offer generator installation, surge protection, and whole-home inspections to help Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco County families prepare before the storm hits. - August 04, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
Evolving Eve Consulting Services Announces Founder Racquel Maye-David as Featured Speaker at Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover
Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC, a media and business consulting firm specializing in helping entrepreneurs build authority through television, press, and strategic visibility, announced that Founder and CEO Racquel Maye-David has been selected as a featured speaker for Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover, taking place September 26–27 in Dallas, Texas. - August 03, 2026 - Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC
LSEO Launches Mention Engine™, an AI-Powered Platform for Building Brand Authority in the AI Search Era
New platform analyzes more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommends strategic third-party placements designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines. - August 03, 2026 - LSEO
New COMPASS™ Study Reveals Boat Buyers Remain Highly Impressionable Long After They Begin Shopping
COMPASS™ is a new syndicated national study examining what happens after consumers enter the boat market. The research identifies where buyers lose momentum, how manufacturers and dealers can influence purchase decisions, and provides companies of all sizes with affordable access to large-scale buyer insights that can strengthen sales, marketing, and customer experience. - August 03, 2026 - Unmuted Consumer Insights, LLC
Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2026 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association's 15th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2026 MobileWebAwards is September 30, 2026. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 03, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
New SumatoSoft Research: Workflow Redesign - Not Technology - is What Moves Enterprise AI from Pilot to Production
Survey of 72 leaders across 30+ industries finds data quality is the top readiness gap and human oversight is near-universal. - August 03, 2026 - SumatoSoft
Why Yes Studio Announces "A Mid-Autumn Moon's Dream" Concert Tour Benefiting Stray Animals
Combining Classic Mythology with Pop Hits, Proceeds to Benefit Stray Animals - August 02, 2026 - Why Yes Studio
Pennington Biomedical Men's Health Summit 2026 Coming Aug. 22
Event at Pennington Biomedical features a variety of educational sessions and health screenings - August 02, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
New Approach to Obesity Classification Could Better Guide Treatment Decisions
Pennington Biomedical researchers examine limitations of “metabolically healthy obesity” and support a framework that connects treatment to organ dysfunction. - August 02, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Denver Therapeutic Coach Launches Bilingual Self-Acceptance Coloring Book to Expand Access to Mental Wellness Tools
Denver-based therapeutic coach, speaker, and creative healing advocate Eve Boyd has released her debut book, The Self-Acceptance Coloring Book, now available on Amazon in both English and Spanish, with the goal of making emotional wellness and self-acceptance more accessible to diverse communities. - August 01, 2026 - inspirationalEVE, LLC
TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
The Rise of the Executive Residency: Clean Living Magazine Launches Founder House for Women Founders
As women founders increasingly seek meaningful alternatives to large-scale conferences and transactional networking events, a new model is emerging: the executive residency—an intimate, highly curated experience designed to foster strategic thinking, trusted relationships, and sustainable business growth. - July 31, 2026 - Cassandra McClure Media
PrimeRFP Supplies OrangeSlices's Arctas Directory with Federal Market Intelligence
Federal Capture Intelligence Turns Arctas into a Resource for Business Development - July 31, 2026 - PrimeRFP
Pennington Biomedical Researchers Part of National Study Showing Proven Childhood Obesity Treatment Also Works at Pediatrician’s Office
Family-based treatment helped nearly half of kids in clinical trial reach healthier weight - July 31, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
AAEON Launches MIX-Q870A1, a Modular Mini-ITX with 65W Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Support
AAEON’s new MIX-Q870A1’s Arrow Lake processing, PCIe Gen 5 with bifurcation, and diverse storage architecture is designed to elevate the potential of Mini-ITX builds. - July 31, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)
A Bold Strategy to Secure Economic Resilience, Fortify Geopolitical Defense, and Foster Social Cohesion Across the US, Canada, and Mexico. - July 30, 2026 - RecruiterNetworks.com
Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform. - July 30, 2026 - Christopherson Business Travel
iStar Society Introduces Structured Vendor Reporting and Business Credit Support System for Entrepreneurs
iStar Society introduces a structured vendor reporting and business credit support system that combines vendor relationships, business payment reporting, and business visibility solutions to help entrepreneurs and small businesses build commercial credibility and strengthen their business foundation. - July 30, 2026 - Istar Society
TradeTek 3.3 Generates Accurate Construction Quotes Faster
TradeTek 3.3 generates faster construction quotes, delivery reports and material and labor data to manage complex construction projects. New takeoff enhancements, AI automation and cloud sharing features lower job cost and risk. - July 30, 2026 - TradeTek Software
Lauren Johnson-Norris Selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers List
Johnson Criminal Law Group is proud to announce that founder Lauren Johnson-Norris has been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to no more than five percent of attorneys in Southern California. - July 29, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
Tri-Star Design, Inc. Announces Completion of Innovative Brailler for Perkins School for the Blind
Tri-Star Design partnered with Perkins to modernize the iconic Perkins Brailler while preserving its trusted mechanical design. The new Perkins Brailler Bloom connects to smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing seamless braille-to-text translation for classrooms and remote learning. The project expands accessibility, independence, and digital literacy for people who are blind or visually impaired. - July 28, 2026 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Milford H. Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness. Beagle, who led the Army's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise across 11 centers of excellence, will advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions. His appointment supports migration efforts driven by federal directives like OMB Memorandum M-26-15. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor for Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has appointed enterprise software veteran Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation. Oshita, founder of North Star Partners and former VP of Industry Strategy at Oracle, brings 30+ years of commercialization experience. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on turning cryptographic evidence into funded enterprise programs ahead of NIST post-quantum deadlines. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
LAVANILA Helped Pioneer Skin-First Fragrance — Now the Industry is Catching Up
As demand for clean fragrance reaches new heights, LAVANILA introduces a discovery set featuring the iconic vanilla collection that helped shape the category nearly two decades ago. - July 28, 2026 - Lavanila
Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, August 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 27, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific