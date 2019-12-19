PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Shackelford Law Firm Hires Three Attorneys for Affordable Housing Team Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas. Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

Family Members of Sanchi Oil Tanker Crew Bring an Action Against National Iranian Tanker Company Family members brought an action under the Alien Tort Claim Act (“ATS”) and the Torture Victims Protection Act (“TVPA”) against National Iranian Tanker Company (“NITC”), Mr. Ali Rabiei and Mr. Alaedin Boroujerdi, alleging that defendants were engaged in a cover up and the report they provided to families, stating that all crew members were dead within minutes of the accident, is completely baseless. - December 17, 2019 - Herischi & Associates LLC

Parnall & Adams Law Unveils New Website Design Parnall & Adams Law, a New Mexico personal injury law firm, recently unveiled their new website. The site contains improved navigation and other functionalities to provide a better browsing experience for visitors. Prior to the redesign, the Parnall & Adams website contained limited information... - December 12, 2019 - Parnall & Adams Law

Feeling Overwhelmed by Estate Planning & Elder Law? Scott Squillace, Esq. of Squillace & Associates, P.C. Shares Answers to Common Questions in His Latest Book Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between. - December 09, 2019 - Squillace & Associates, P.C.

Matthew Prinn to Moderate Webinar with RFP360 on How to Incorporate Technology Into Your RFP Response Process Upcoming webinar: RFP technology for faster legal proposals will explore RFP technology and how to leverage it to improve efficiency, consistency. - December 08, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC

Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group Co-Authors Chapter in Global Law and Business, Titled, "Business Development: A Practical Handbook for Lawyers, Second Edition" "Business Development: A Practical Handbook for Lawyers" is a one stop-shop on business development for law firms, marketing teams and lawyers in private practice. It will also be of interest to in-house lawyers, academics and other professional services providers. - December 05, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC

Green and Spiegel Secures Grenadian E-2 Visa for Chinese Client Matthew Galati of Green and Spiegel, LLC has leveraged a creative solution allowing a Chinese businessman to obtain a Grenadian passport, E-2 Visa, and launch a company in the United States. - December 02, 2019 - Green and Spiegel, LLC

Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange Are Proud to Support Old Newsboys Charity in St. Louis Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange are proud to support Old Newsboys. Old Newsboys is a non-profit organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of area children's charities in St. Louis. - November 21, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Kirk Stange and Jillian Wood Co-Author Two Chapter Supplements to the Missouri Bar Deskbook on Family Law in 2019 Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that Founding Partner, Kirk Stange, and Managing Partner, Jillian Wood, co-authored Cumulative Supplements to two chapters of the Missouri Bar Deskbook on Family Law. These Cumulative Supplements were released in 2019. The two Cumulative Supplements that Kirk... - November 20, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Stange Law Firm, PC Lawyers Listed in Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine for 2019 Stange Law Firm, PC is proud that Kirk Stange is on the list of Super Lawyers for Family Law by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine. Paola Stange and Jillian Wood are on the list of Rising Stars for Family Law. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Kirk Stange of Stange Law Firm, PC is Now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that founding partner Kirk Stange is now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Florida Litigation Attorney Amanda Sharkey Ross Discusses Legal Ethics and More in Fort Myers Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that on Tuesday, November 5, Litigation Attorney Amanda Sharkey Ross was among an esteemed list of speakers discussing “Advanced Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Law” at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers. She presented “Effective... - November 09, 2019 - Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected for 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers List The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Super Lawyers is a national rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree... - November 07, 2019 - Blackwell Law Firm

Frisina, LLC Merges with Buckley King LPA The law firm Buckley King is pleased to announce that Frisina, LLC, a boutique intellectual property law firm, has merged into the Firm. The merger offers expanded resources and legal skills to Frisina's client base, and enhances Buckley King's service offerings to clients, particularly in the area of... - November 07, 2019 - Buckley King

Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo Ranked in 2020 “Best Law Firms” for Tenth Consecutive Year - Recognized in Workers’ Compensation Law U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® recently announced the "Best Law Firms" rankings for 2020, which included Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo, P.C. being recognized regionally for Workers’ Compensation Law. The Northfield, NJ based law firm celebrates a milestone with this... - November 04, 2019 - Petro Cohen

Family Law Attorney Lindsay H. Childs Appointed to Subcommittee of Family Justice Advisory Board Family law attorney Lindsay H. Childs was appointed to serve on a subcommittee of the Family Justice Advisory Board. - November 01, 2019 - Vetrano & Vetrano

Los Angeles Jury Awards $823K in Rear-End Accident Collision Law Offices of Jennie Levin P.C. Receives a Jury Award Over $823K in Alleged Rear-End Accident with Back Injuries for Two Clients. Case # BC594703 - October 29, 2019 - Law Offices of Jennie Levin

SBBO Attorneys Honored as Barrister’s Best 2019 Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson partners Christian Otteson and Stephen Shapiro have been honored as Barrister's Best 2019 by Law Week Colorado - October 26, 2019 - Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP

Henderson Franklin Expands International Trust and Estate Team Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Gregory Herman-Giddens has joined the firm as a stockholder in the Estate Planning & Trust Administration department based out of the Naples office. Prior to joining the firm, he ran his own law firm in Chapel Hill, North... - October 26, 2019 - Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Jennie Levin Selected as Top 3 Los Angeles Personal Injury Lawyer Jennie Levin was recognized as a top 3 Los Angeles personal injury attorney by Three Best Rated. - October 25, 2019 - Law Offices of Jennie Levin

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Appeal by Jehovah’s Witnesses of 2015 California Trial Court Order The Supreme Court rejected the Appeal of a 2015 Civil Lawsuit Filed by the Zalkin Law Firm on Behalf of their client who alleges they were sexually molested as a child by a JW church leader. The appeal concerned the lower court order for the Watchtower to produce child sexual molestation files in this sexual abuse Civil lawsuit. - October 24, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Vetrano Family Lawyer Sarinia Feinman Was Guest Speaker at Event Vetrano family lawyer Sarinia M. Feinman was a guest speaker and course planner at a panel discussion and networking reception for law students. The panel was held on October 15 at the Kline Institute of Trial Advocacy at Drexel University in Philadelphia, and was organized by Ms. Feinman as Co-Chair... - October 23, 2019 - Vetrano & Vetrano

Vetrano Family Law Attorneys Voted as 2019 Top Lawyers by Main Line Today Vetrano attorneys Kate Vetrano, Anthony Vetrano and Lindsay Childs were recognized as 2019 Top Lawyers by Main Line Today. - October 18, 2019 - Vetrano & Vetrano

Attorney and Mediator Brenda Waugh to Facilitate Restorative Justice Workshop for Newly Formed Greenbrier County Maternal Health Group Providing Support for Addictions Brenda Waugh, attorney, and mediator with Waugh Law & Mediation, will be teaming up with staff and volunteers at the West Virginia Healing Home in Ronceverte, West Virginia, to facilitate a workshop, "Restorative Justice for Children and Families." WVHH is a new organization in Greenbrier... - October 16, 2019 - Brenda Waugh

Buckley King Welcomes Attorney Paul M. Shipp White-collar criminal lawyer, Paul M. Shipp, joins Buckley King's Cleveland office. - October 11, 2019 - Buckley King

Whistleblower Lawsuit Recently Unsealed A recently unsealed lawsuit (unsealed going forward from July 30, 2019) in Federal Court alleges healthcare fraud by Stanford and Stanford Healthcare in Palo Alto, California. Stanford General Counsel and Vice President Debra Zumwalt is a named Defendant for her alleged knowledge and cover-up of the... - October 08, 2019 - GJLaw

Estate Planning for Retirees Kiecker Law presents a seminar designed to help those entering into retirement and those already in retirement to protect and pass on their estate. At Estate Planning: The Ultimate Guide to Retirement, guests will learn the tools and strategies available to protect the nest egg they built up over their... - October 08, 2019 - Kiecker Law Office

2019 SHRM SWFL Supervisor Conference to be Held October 25 SHRM SWFL is proud to present its 4th Annual Supervisors Conference on Friday, October 25, 2019. The Supervisors Conference is designed to educate both new and experienced supervisors on a variety of topics, including legal compliance, hiring/firing, inspiring workers, and empowering excellence. This... - October 07, 2019 - Boy Agnew Potanovic

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brooklyn Friends School Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Rhode Island Maritime Law Firm to Offer Free Wake-Hazard Education Seminar The legal team at Fulweiler llc (saltwaterlaw.com), a Rhode Island maritime law firm representing injured workers and passengers on the East and Gulf Coasts, has announced its intention to hold a free seminar on the hazards presented by vessel wakes and waves. This spring seminar will be timed to open... - October 03, 2019 - Fulweiler llc

Kahana & Feld LLP Adds Partner to Its Labor and Employment Litigation Practice Group Amidst continued growth, the law firm of Kahana & Feld LLP is pleased to announce that attorney Ron S. Brand has joined the firm’s Labor and Employment Litigation practice group as a Partner. - September 30, 2019 - Kahana & Feld

Lagos’ Capital Market Solicitors Association Elects Mr. Benjamin Obidegwu as Its New Chairman Capital Market Solicitors Association Elects Mr. Benjamin Obidegwu as its Chairman, alongside other executives, for a two year tenure. - September 30, 2019 - Hermon Barristers & Solicitors

Vetrano Family Lawyers Attend Montgomery Bar Association Bench Bar Conference Two Vetrano family lawyers, Sarinia M. Feinman, and Lindsay H. Childs, recently attended the 2019 Montgomery Bar Association Bench Bar Conference in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The annual conference, which takes place over one weekend in autumn, allows colleagues to connect and learn from each other at a... - September 28, 2019 - Vetrano & Vetrano

Receiver Mark Adams and California Receivership Group Celebrate Two Decades of Bringing Relief to California Communities Impacted by Nuisance Properties California Receivership Group was founded twenty years ago, by Receiver Mark Adams, to help the people and communities impacted by nuisance properties. Dilapidated properties cause a number of negative effects that extend far beyond the property line. These include decreasing neighboring property values, compromising physical health and safety, as well as rising crime. In keeping with their mission, CRG celebrated its anniversary by organizing a cleanup of their local beach. - September 26, 2019 - California Receivership Group

Houston Attorney Antoinette "Toni" Jackson to Speak at Novogradac Conference Affordable housing professionals gather to learn and network in the Big Easy. - September 20, 2019 - Banks Law Firm

Estate Planning for Parents with Special Needs Children Seminar Kiecker Law is holding an Estate Planning for Parents with Special Needs Children seminar this month on Wednesday, September 25 at 4:30 pm to discuss just this subject. Admission is Free the seminar will be located at 1961 Premier Dr. in the Sakatah Trail Room, Mankato, MN 56001. - September 19, 2019 - Kiecker Law Office

Larry T. McMillan is Once Again Recognized as a Super Lawyer in Super Lawyers Magazine Larry T. McMillan's Super Lawyer status is a natural result of his commitment to the core values and exceptional professionalism that makes the law firm of Donet, McMillan & Trontz, PA an outstanding team of trial attorneys. - September 18, 2019 - DMT Law

Kate Vetrano, Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Family Attorney Named to List of 2020 Best Lawyers in America© Kathleen Vetrano, a family attorney with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC has earned a place on the Best Lawyers® 2019 list of The Best Lawyers in America©. - September 18, 2019 - Vetrano & Vetrano

Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group Selected to Speak at 2019 Legal Marketing Association Northeast Regional Conference Matthew Prinn, Principal of RFP Advisory Group has been selected to present at the 2019 LMA Northeast Regional Conference. Mr. Prinn will be presenting a program titled, "The RFP Storm is Coming - Is Your Firm Ready?" RFPs are changing the way legal departments manage outside counsel spend... - September 16, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC

Canterbury Named as 40 Under 40 Honoree Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Real Estate Attorney Edward Canterbury has been selected as one of Gulfshore Business Magazine’s 40 Under 40. Canterbury is Florida Bar Board Certified in Real Estate Law and handles all aspects of real estate with a focus... - September 15, 2019 - Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Fort Lauderdale Based Law Firm Eskander Loshak LLP Achieves AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell The Fort Lauderdale based law firm, Eskander Loshak LLP, has received the highest honor bestowed upon attorneys – the AV Preeminent Award from Martindale Hubbell. - September 14, 2019 - Eskander Loshak LLP

Pure Tax Resolution Expands Into Boulder, CO Colorado Pure Tax Resolution brings their transparent and proven tax help specialities to individuals and businesses in Boulder County. - September 13, 2019 - Pure Tax Resolution

Louis A. Russo Announces Russo Law LLC, a New Law Firm Efficiently Delivering Cost-Effective Legal Representation to Clients All Over the World Announcing the founding of Russo Law LLC - Accomplished | Cost-Effective | Technology-Driven legal representation on Corporate, Commercial, Employment, Real Estate, and Maritime matters for individuals, senior executives, startups, small businesses, and large institutions all over the globe. - September 10, 2019 - Russo Law LLC

Attorney to Present at Symposium on Restorative Justice in Richmond Brenda Waugh, an attorney/mediator with offices in Charles Town, West Virginia and Leesburg, Virginia, will present at a symposium at the University of Richmond. - September 08, 2019 - Brenda Waugh

Pure Tax Resolution Introduces Their New Business Development Manager Max Reddick brings a fresh business perspective to Pure Tax Resolution. - September 07, 2019 - Pure Tax Resolution

Green and Spiegel Expands Into the Midwest Through Partnership with Ritter Halliday Global immigration law firm Green and Spiegel has just opened a new Midwest office location in Cleveland, Ohio. In a new partnership, Marin K. Ritter and Brian J. Halliday of Ritter Halliday, LLP join Green and Spiegel, LLC as Directors of the Midwest office. - September 05, 2019 - Green and Spiegel, LLC