Recent Headlines
Within Lawyers
Mortellaro Law Celebrates New Location at The Villages with August 14 Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Mortellaro Law, an Elder Law and Estate Planning firm is expanding its statewide presence with a new office serving The Villages. The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. - August 06, 2026 - Mortellaro Law
Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)
A Bold Strategy to Secure Economic Resilience, Fortify Geopolitical Defense, and Foster Social Cohesion Across the US, Canada, and Mexico. - July 30, 2026 - RecruiterNetworks.com
Lauren Johnson-Norris Selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers List
Johnson Criminal Law Group is proud to announce that founder Lauren Johnson-Norris has been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to no more than five percent of attorneys in Southern California. - July 29, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, Featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine's July 2026 issue. Her practice focuses on criminal defense and juvenile dependency law. With over two decades of experience, she has served as appellate counsel in landmark cases including In re Drake M. and chairs the Orange County Human Relations Commission. - July 26, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Laura Ward From R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Earns U.S. Department of Justice Accreditation to Represent Immigrants in Immigration Proceedings
Laura Ward has officially been recognized as a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Representative, a significant professional achievement that expands her ability to assist individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system. - July 21, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to Mid-South Super Lawyers List for Thirteenth Consecutive Year
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 13th consecutive year for his inclusion on the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected... - July 02, 2026 - Blackwell Law Firm
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
Johnson Criminal Law Group Continues Growth with the Addition of Associate Attorney Gracie Tran
Johnson Criminal Law Group welcomes Gracie Tran as Associate Attorney, strengthening its juvenile dependency and criminal defense practice. A Cal State Fullerton and Western State College of Law Cum Laude graduate, Ms. Tran brings experience from the Orange County Public Defender's Office and representing indigent families in dependency proceedings. She joins founder Lauren Johnson-Norris and the firm's team serving clients statewide in criminal defense, CPS defense, and child welfare matters. - June 18, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida Has Selected Kurt E. Alexander, Esq. 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida has selected Kurt E. Alexander, double Board Certified in Civil Trial Law, and recently elected to the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar, its 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year. - May 20, 2026 - Alexander Trial Law LLC
New York Immigration Attorney Alena Shautsova Secures Rare Gubernatorial Pardon for Immigration Client
Immigration attorney Alena Shautsova successfully secured a rare and extraordinary gubernatorial pardon for her client as part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent clemency initiative, in which only 19 individuals statewide received pardons. The pardon grants critical relief from the... - May 13, 2026 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova
Southwest Virginia Attorney Whitney Pennington Earns National Recognition for Putting the Human Being Back Into Family Law
Abingdon family law attorney Whitney Pennington of Pennington Law Firm, PLLC was recently featured in the International Business Times for her compassionate, client-first approach to divorce and family law in Southwest Virginia. With a background as a Virginia Assistant Attorney General and a top law school graduate, Pennington believes everyone deserves to be fought for. Now accepting new clients. Call (276) 477-1422 or visit penningtonlawfirmva.com. - April 29, 2026 - Pennington Law Firm, PLLC
Ross Feller Casey Announces Attorney Kevin J. McHale Has Joined the Firm
Ross Feller Casey, LLP, one of the nation’s leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firms, today announced that Kevin J. McHale has joined the firm as an associate attorney, where he will represent catastrophically injured individuals and their families in complex personal injury... - April 15, 2026 - Ross Feller Casey LLP
Rooted Practice: A Path to Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, June 18–20, 2026, Slaty Fork, West Virginia
Legal professionals seeking a more meaningful, sustainable, and impactful approach to their work are invited to attend Rooted Practice: A Path to Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, a transformative 3-day retreat led by Brenda Waugh. Taking place June 18–20, 2026, in the serene mountain setting of... - April 15, 2026 - Brenda Waugh
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Distinguished Family Law Attorney Maria Estela de Orduna as Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a premier California Family Law firm advocating for fathers’ rights in family law, is proud to announce the addition of Maria Estela de Orduna to the firm as a Senior Trial Attorney. Ms. de Orduna brings decades of experience in complex, high-stakes litigation and a... - April 07, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Reel Fathers Rights APC Ranked No. 9 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific List
Inc. magazine revealed that Reel Fathers Rights APC is No. 9 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska - April 01, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Las Vegas Divorce Attorneys Spends $10,000 a Month on "Bold" Billboards Promoting Cheap Divorces?
Right Lawyers, a Las Vegas divorce firm, is spending $10,000 monthly on billboards promoting "No Fight Divorces." Managing Partner Rock Rocheleau believes couples should avoid costly court battles, as divorce divides assets rather than creates winners. The firm prioritizes client savings over firm revenue. - April 01, 2026 - Right Lawyers
Reel Fathers Rights Announces Partnership with Ontario Tower Buzzers in their Inaugural Season
Reel Fathers Rights, a Southern California family law firm dedicated to representing men and fathers in Family Court, is proud to announce an official partnership with the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the newest Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This collaboration aims to bring awareness and... - March 28, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Mama Justice Partners with Local Restaurants for "Dine for Disaster" to Support American Red Cross Relief Efforts
Mama Justice is partnering with the American Red Cross for the 2026 "Dine for Disaster" initiative. From March 23 to 30, residents in Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama are encouraged to eat at participating restaurants to raise funds for disaster relief. As a primary sponsor, the firm aims to support families by helping the Red Cross provide hot meals, blankets, and safe housing. - March 23, 2026 - Mama Justice
Signature Resolution Expands Nationally with Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc.
Signature Resolution announced its expansion to the East Coast through the addition of Massachusetts-based Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc. (CMCI). The transition brings CMCI’s experienced and results-driven panel of neutrals to Signature Resolution, strengthening the firm’s ability to serve attorneys and clients handling complex civil disputes across New England and beyond while supporting its growth as a national provider of alternative dispute resolution services. - March 13, 2026 - Signature Resolution
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Elias Vazquez Jr. as Associate Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Elias Vazquez Jr. to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Vazquez brings a unique blend of fresh legal insight and over seven years of dedicated experience in the... - March 09, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Andrew Chute as Associate Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Chute to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Chute brings a strategic and compassionate approach to his clients' cases, grounded in a background of civil... - March 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Brandon C. Hall Joins Board of Directors of Upstate International
Brandon Hall Joins Board of Upstate International, Reinforcing Commitment to Immigrant Communities in the Upstate Attorney Brandon Hall has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Upstate International, further strengthening his commitment to supporting immigrant and international communities... - February 26, 2026 - Hall Trial Lawyers, PLLC
Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to the position of Senior Trial Attorney at the firm’s Corona office. This promotion recognizes her as a "rising star" and a "fierce advocate" for fathers' rights within the California legal system. - February 18, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
AMZ Sellers Attorney® Named "Best Legal Services in Beverly Hills 2025" by BusinessRate
AMZ Sellers Attorney® named Best Legal Services Beverly Hills 2025 by BusinessRate, based on verified Google reviews, client satisfaction, and reputation, reinforcing leadership in e-commerce law worldwide. - February 12, 2026 - AMZ Sellers Attorney
Campbell Flannery, P.C. Announces Rebrand to Campbell Casto Clark, P.C.
Campbell Flannery, P.C., a premier law firm serving the greater Washington Metropolitan area and West Virginia has rebranded as Campbell Casto Clark, P.C. This change reflects the firm’s evolving leadership and the significant contributions of Shareholders Daniel M. Casto and Matthew L. Clark, alongside Founding Shareholder James P. Campbell. - February 10, 2026 - Campbell Casto Clark, P.C.
Leitner Warywoda Welcomes Trial Attorney Michael P. Napolitano as Senior Litigation Counsel
Leitner Warywoda is proud to announce that seasoned New York trial attorney Michael P. Napolitano has joined the firm as Senior Litigation Counsel, further strengthening its position as a go‑to firm for high‑stakes personal injury litigation. - February 07, 2026 - Leitner Warywoda PLLC
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Three New Attorneys to Their Family Law Practice
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers in family law matters, is pleased to announce the addition of three attorneys to its legal team: Brian D. Mullen, Laura Alvarez, and Nina Tahsini. The arrival of these attorneys further strengthens the firm’s... - February 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of David Taub to Partner
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted David Taub from Managing Attorney to Partner. Based in Corona, CA, the firm specializes in advocating for men and fathers in California family courts. CEO Mark Reel Jr. praised Taub’s leadership and legal acumen in handling high-stakes cases. In his new role, Taub will lead case strategy and mentor the legal team. This move strengthens the firm’s mission, following its recognition as the top law firm on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list - January 25, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Mohr Law Group Opens Nacogdoches Office, Bringing Big-City Experience Home with Small Town Heart
Mohr Law Group is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Nacogdoches County, marking a meaningful homecoming for Founder and Managing Attorney Taylor Mohr (formerly Taylor Lyons), a Nacogdoches native, and the firm’s newest team member, Sophie Perry, who will join the team in... - January 12, 2026 - Mohr Law Group
Breaking the Chain: California Estate Planning Firm Launches Accessible, Flat-Fee Living Trust Service
Leeran S. Barzilai, A Prof. Law Corp., a California estate planning law firm, has launched a new flat-fee service to make living trusts more accessible. The service provides a complete legal package designed to help clients avoid the state's costly and time-consuming probate process, offering a predictable alternative to traditional legal fees. - December 30, 2025 - Leeran S. Barzilai, A Prof. Law Corp.
Ariel Wolfenson and the 2025 Year-End Closing of Wolfenson Abogados
In an increasingly demanding, competitive legal environment exposed to intense public scrutiny, Wolfenson Abogados has successfully closed 2025 as one of the law firms with the greatest recognition, visibility, and strategic projection in Chile. At the center of this story stands its founder,... - December 23, 2025 - Wolfenson Abogados
Bibiyan Law Group Expands North & Opens New Oﬃce in Oakland to Champion Bay Area Workers
Bibiyan Law Group, known for recovering over $500M for California workers, is expanding into Oakland—its first Bay Area office. The Firm’s Northern California presence boosts its ability to fight tech, startup, and industrial sector violations with local litigation power and greater community access, strengthening its mission to protect workers against unlawful employment practices. - December 05, 2025 - Bibiyan Law Group
LJB Legal App Helps Louisiana Accident Victims Understand Their Rights
New mobile app from Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer offers clear guidance for car, truck, and slip-and-fall claims. - November 18, 2025 - Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer
Van Wey & Metzler PLLC Ranked a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers for 2026
Dallas Firm Earns Metropolitan Tier 1 Ranking in Personal Injury Litigation, Reinforcing Expertise in Catastrophic Injury and Medical Malpractice - November 06, 2025 - Van Wey & Metzler
Attorney Launches New Book: Becoming a Restorative Lawyer
Attorney and author Brenda Waugh celebrates the release of Becoming a Restorative Lawyer with events exploring how compassion and connection can transform the legal profession. Highlights include a book launch with Howard Zehr, a global webinar with international lawyers, and statewide community-building circles during Restorative Justice Week. - November 02, 2025 - Brenda Waugh
Jason Derulo and Atlantic Recording Corporation Alleged to Have Engaged in Sexual Harassment and Retaliation in Lawsuit Filed by Derek Smith Law Group
Attorney J. John Bral of Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court on behalf of R&B artist Emaza Dilan Gibson, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, and breach of contract under New York State Human Rights Law and common law. Known for her viral singles, “Crush On You” and “Still Your Best x Come Through,” Emaza has cultivated a major online following of approximately 1.2 million TikTok fans. These are allegations only; the defendants deny wrongdoing. - October 28, 2025 - Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC
SQUARY AI Legal Launches to Bring Reliable, Transparent AI to Every Law Firm
SQUARY AI Legal, a new AI platform for law firms and regulated industries, delivers secure, workflow-integrated, and source-cited intelligence for case review and analysis. Built for mid- to large-tier firms, it helps attorneys locate clauses, generate deposition questions, and summarize records with verifiable sources. Designed for privacy and speed, it enables up to 70% faster document review and is now available. - October 28, 2025 - SQUARY AI
2025 Heida Hermanns International Music Competition Launch Event Held at Prestigious Connecticut Law Firm in Partnership with MoCACT
On October 23, 2025, Conlon Amendola and MoCA/CT hosted a vibrant event in Southport, CT, celebrating the 49th Heida Hermanns International Music Competition. Attorneys, art collectors, and VIPs enjoyed gourmet catering while supporting the prestigious piano competition for ages 18-30. Sponsors emphasized funding needs for young musicians, especially inner-city youth, highlighting the event’s role in fostering creativity and cultural growth through community support. - October 26, 2025 - Conlon Amendola, PLLC.
LawClicks Marketing Unveils DeepSignal™ Targeting — Turning Intent into Impact with AI Ad Technology
LawClicks Marketing, a leader in performance-driven legal marketing, today announced the launch of DeepSignal™ Targeting, its proprietary AI-powered ad technology platform designed to help law firms and brands identify, engage, and convert their most valuable prospects across digital channels. - October 23, 2025 - LawClicks Marketing
Attorney Launches Modern Family Law Firm Serving Miami
Nicole Alvarez Law, P.A. officially launches in South Florida, offering modern, client-focused family law and mediation services. Founded by experienced attorney Nicole "Niki" Alvarez, the firm is dedicated to guiding clients through complex legal matters with clarity, compassion, and strategic expertise. - October 19, 2025 - Nicole Alvarez Law PA
Loyd J. Bourgeois Ensures Future of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for St. Charles Parish Children
St. Charles Parish personal injury lawyer Loyd J. Bourgeois is fully funding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to ensure every child under age 5 continues receiving a free, age-appropriate book each month. Since United Way of St. Charles launched the program in 2010, more than 239,000 books have been mailed to local children. This commitment reflects Bourgeois’ dedication as both a father and community advocate to helping families grow through reading. - October 12, 2025 - Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer
Special Education Teacher Transitions Career from Classroom to Conference Room - Advocating for Children with Disabilities
Forte Law Group Welcomes Veteran Greenwich Public Schools Special Education Teacher Lauren Parlato as Special Education Advocate. Ten years of hands-on classroom experience brings invaluable insider perspective to special education advocacy. - September 25, 2025 - Forte Law Group
Society for Earth Law to Launch at Climate Week NYC Coalition Challenges Traditional Law with Earth-Centered Approach
SOEL is a global membership organization of lawyers, students, scholars, and allies dedicated to transforming law for an ecological age. SOEL's work is rooted in three guiding meta-principles: relationality (everything is connected), reciprocity (giving back and paying nature’s blessings forward), and responsibility (accountability to all life). They believe Earth law must reflect the truth that humanity is part of nature, not separate from or above it. - September 18, 2025 - Society for Earth Law
Emroch & Kilduff Named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly Best Legacy Firms 2025 List
Emroch & Kilduff, PLLC has been named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s inaugural “In the Lead: Legacy Law Firms” list, an honor reserved for firms that have not only endured but excelled for 25 years or more. - September 03, 2025 - Emroch & Kilduff
On Its 50th Anniversary, Keating Wagner Celebrates Prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" Honors for Three Attorneys
Keating Wagner Polidori Free, a Denver-based litigation firm focusing on personal injury, insurance defense, business litigation, and workers' compensation cases, is celebrating all of their attorneys named to Best Lawyers in America and three Lawyer of the Year distinctions in the firm's 50th anniversary year. - August 23, 2025 - Keating Wagner Polidori Free
Lindsay H. Childs Presents at American Bar Association FLS Event
Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC partner, Lindsay Childs, recently presented at American Bar Association Family Law Section’s Vulnerable Adults Committee Lunch and Learn. - August 22, 2025 - Vetrano & Vetrano
Kash Legal Awards Future of Justice Scholarship to Nir Ribak from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law
Kash Legal awarded its 2025 Future of Justice Scholarship to Nir Ribak, a UWLA law student, for his essay on legal accessibility and commitment to public interest law. The $1,500 scholarship honors students dedicated to justice and equity. Founder Jonathan Kashani praised Ribak’s vision, aligning with the firm’s values. Applications for the 2026 scholarship are now open. - August 16, 2025 - Kash Legal Group
The Colwell Law Group Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year
Firm Recognized Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The Colwell Law Group, LLC, a leading New York family and matrimonial law firm, is proud to announce that it has earned a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. This honor recognizes the most successful and dynamic private companies in America based on revenue growth and overall performance. - August 15, 2025 - Colwell Law Group
Turn One Studio Named Finalist for HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards
Turn One Studio, a leading creative services agency serving Long Island’s small business community, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the Small Business category for the HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards. This recognition honors organizations that... - August 11, 2025 - Turn One Studio, Inc.