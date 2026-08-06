Mortellaro Law Celebrates New Location at The Villages with August 14 Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Mortellaro Law Celebrates New Location at The Villages with August 14 Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Mortellaro Law, an Elder Law and Estate Planning firm is expanding its statewide presence with a new office serving The Villages. The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. - August 06, 2026 - Mortellaro Law

Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)

Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)

A Bold Strategy to Secure Economic Resilience, Fortify Geopolitical Defense, and Foster Social Cohesion Across the US, Canada, and Mexico. - July 30, 2026 - RecruiterNetworks.com

Lauren Johnson-Norris Selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers List

Lauren Johnson-Norris Selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers List

Johnson Criminal Law Group is proud to announce that founder Lauren Johnson-Norris has been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to no more than five percent of attorneys in Southern California. - July 29, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group

Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, Featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine

Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, Featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine

Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine's July 2026 issue. Her practice focuses on criminal defense and juvenile dependency law. With over two decades of experience, she has served as appellate counsel in landmark cases including In re Drake M. and chairs the Orange County Human Relations Commission. - July 26, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group

Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI

Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon

Laura Ward From R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Earns U.S. Department of Justice Accreditation to Represent Immigrants in Immigration Proceedings

Laura Ward From R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Earns U.S. Department of Justice Accreditation to Represent Immigrants in Immigration Proceedings

Laura Ward has officially been recognized as a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Representative, a significant professional achievement that expands her ability to assist individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system. - July 21, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services

Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to Mid-South Super Lawyers List for Thirteenth Consecutive Year

The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 13th consecutive year for his inclusion on the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected... - July 02, 2026 - Blackwell Law Firm

R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services

R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services

R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services

Johnson Criminal Law Group Continues Growth with the Addition of Associate Attorney Gracie Tran

Johnson Criminal Law Group Continues Growth with the Addition of Associate Attorney Gracie Tran

Johnson Criminal Law Group welcomes Gracie Tran as Associate Attorney, strengthening its juvenile dependency and criminal defense practice. A Cal State Fullerton and Western State College of Law Cum Laude graduate, Ms. Tran brings experience from the Orange County Public Defender's Office and representing indigent families in dependency proceedings. She joins founder Lauren Johnson-Norris and the firm's team serving clients statewide in criminal defense, CPS defense, and child welfare matters. - June 18, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group

The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida Has Selected Kurt E. Alexander, Esq. 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year

The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida Has Selected Kurt E. Alexander, Esq. 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year

The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida has selected Kurt E. Alexander, double Board Certified in Civil Trial Law, and recently elected to the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar, its 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year. - May 20, 2026 - Alexander Trial Law LLC

New York Immigration Attorney Alena Shautsova Secures Rare Gubernatorial Pardon for Immigration Client

New York Immigration Attorney Alena Shautsova Secures Rare Gubernatorial Pardon for Immigration Client

Immigration attorney Alena Shautsova successfully secured a rare and extraordinary gubernatorial pardon for her client as part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent clemency initiative, in which only 19 individuals statewide received pardons. The pardon grants critical relief from the... - May 13, 2026 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova

Southwest Virginia Attorney Whitney Pennington Earns National Recognition for Putting the Human Being Back Into Family Law

Southwest Virginia Attorney Whitney Pennington Earns National Recognition for Putting the Human Being Back Into Family Law

Abingdon family law attorney Whitney Pennington of Pennington Law Firm, PLLC was recently featured in the International Business Times for her compassionate, client-first approach to divorce and family law in Southwest Virginia. With a background as a Virginia Assistant Attorney General and a top law school graduate, Pennington believes everyone deserves to be fought for. Now accepting new clients. Call (276) 477-1422 or visit penningtonlawfirmva.com. - April 29, 2026 - Pennington Law Firm, PLLC

Ross Feller Casey Announces Attorney Kevin J. McHale Has Joined the Firm

Ross Feller Casey, LLP, one of the nation’s leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firms, today announced that Kevin J. McHale has joined the firm as an associate attorney, where he will represent catastrophically injured individuals and their families in complex personal injury... - April 15, 2026 - Ross Feller Casey LLP

Rooted Practice: A Path to Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, June 18–20, 2026, Slaty Fork, West Virginia

Legal professionals seeking a more meaningful, sustainable, and impactful approach to their work are invited to attend Rooted Practice: A Path to Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, a transformative 3-day retreat led by Brenda Waugh. Taking place June 18–20, 2026, in the serene mountain setting of... - April 15, 2026 - Brenda Waugh

Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Distinguished Family Law Attorney Maria Estela de Orduna as Senior Trial Attorney

Reel Fathers Rights APC, a premier California Family Law firm advocating for fathers’ rights in family law, is proud to announce the addition of Maria Estela de Orduna to the firm as a Senior Trial Attorney. Ms. de Orduna brings decades of experience in complex, high-stakes litigation and a... - April 07, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights

Reel Fathers Rights APC Ranked No. 9 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific List

Inc. magazine revealed that Reel Fathers Rights APC is No. 9 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska - April 01, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights

Las Vegas Divorce Attorneys Spends $10,000 a Month on "Bold" Billboards Promoting Cheap Divorces?

Las Vegas Divorce Attorneys Spends $10,000 a Month on "Bold" Billboards Promoting Cheap Divorces?

Right Lawyers, a Las Vegas divorce firm, is spending $10,000 monthly on billboards promoting "No Fight Divorces." Managing Partner Rock Rocheleau believes couples should avoid costly court battles, as divorce divides assets rather than creates winners. The firm prioritizes client savings over firm revenue. - April 01, 2026 - Right Lawyers

Reel Fathers Rights Announces Partnership with Ontario Tower Buzzers in their Inaugural Season

Reel Fathers Rights, a Southern California family law firm dedicated to representing men and fathers in Family Court, is proud to announce an official partnership with the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the newest Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This collaboration aims to bring awareness and... - March 28, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights

Mama Justice Partners with Local Restaurants for "Dine for Disaster" to Support American Red Cross Relief Efforts

Mama Justice Partners with Local Restaurants for "Dine for Disaster" to Support American Red Cross Relief Efforts

Mama Justice is partnering with the American Red Cross for the 2026 "Dine for Disaster" initiative. From March 23 to 30, residents in Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama are encouraged to eat at participating restaurants to raise funds for disaster relief. As a primary sponsor, the firm aims to support families by helping the Red Cross provide hot meals, blankets, and safe housing. - March 23, 2026 - Mama Justice

Signature Resolution Expands Nationally with Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc.

Signature Resolution announced its expansion to the East Coast through the addition of Massachusetts-based Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc. (CMCI). The transition brings CMCI’s experienced and results-driven panel of neutrals to Signature Resolution, strengthening the firm’s ability to serve attorneys and clients handling complex civil disputes across New England and beyond while supporting its growth as a national provider of alternative dispute resolution services. - March 13, 2026 - Signature Resolution

Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Elias Vazquez Jr. as Associate Attorney

Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Elias Vazquez Jr. to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Vazquez brings a unique blend of fresh legal insight and over seven years of dedicated experience in the... - March 09, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights

Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Andrew Chute as Associate Attorney

Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Chute to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Chute brings a strategic and compassionate approach to his clients' cases, grounded in a background of civil... - March 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights

Brandon C. Hall Joins Board of Directors of Upstate International

Brandon Hall Joins Board of Upstate International, Reinforcing Commitment to Immigrant Communities in the Upstate Attorney Brandon Hall has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Upstate International, further strengthening his commitment to supporting immigrant and international communities... - February 26, 2026 - Hall Trial Lawyers, PLLC

Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to Senior Trial Attorney

Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to the position of Senior Trial Attorney at the firm’s Corona office. This promotion recognizes her as a "rising star" and a "fierce advocate" for fathers' rights within the California legal system. - February 18, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights

AMZ Sellers Attorney® Named "Best Legal Services in Beverly Hills 2025" by BusinessRate

AMZ Sellers Attorney® Named "Best Legal Services in Beverly Hills 2025" by BusinessRate

AMZ Sellers Attorney® named Best Legal Services Beverly Hills 2025 by BusinessRate, based on verified Google reviews, client satisfaction, and reputation, reinforcing leadership in e-commerce law worldwide. - February 12, 2026 - AMZ Sellers Attorney

Campbell Flannery, P.C. Announces Rebrand to Campbell Casto Clark, P.C.

Campbell Flannery, P.C., a premier law firm serving the greater Washington Metropolitan area and West Virginia has rebranded as Campbell Casto Clark, P.C. This change reflects the firm’s evolving leadership and the significant contributions of Shareholders Daniel M. Casto and Matthew L. Clark, alongside Founding Shareholder James P. Campbell. - February 10, 2026 - Campbell Casto Clark, P.C.

Leitner Warywoda Welcomes Trial Attorney Michael P. Napolitano as Senior Litigation Counsel

Leitner Warywoda Welcomes Trial Attorney Michael P. Napolitano as Senior Litigation Counsel

Leitner Warywoda is proud to announce that seasoned New York trial attorney Michael P. Napolitano has joined the firm as Senior Litigation Counsel, further strengthening its position as a go‑to firm for high‑stakes personal injury litigation. - February 07, 2026 - Leitner Warywoda PLLC

Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Three New Attorneys to Their Family Law Practice

Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers in family law matters, is pleased to announce the addition of three attorneys to its legal team: Brian D. Mullen, Laura Alvarez, and Nina Tahsini. The arrival of these attorneys further strengthens the firm’s... - February 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights

Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of David Taub to Partner

Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted David Taub from Managing Attorney to Partner. Based in Corona, CA, the firm specializes in advocating for men and fathers in California family courts. CEO Mark Reel Jr. praised Taub’s leadership and legal acumen in handling high-stakes cases. In his new role, Taub will lead case strategy and mentor the legal team. This move strengthens the firm’s mission, following its recognition as the top law firm on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list - January 25, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights

Mohr Law Group Opens Nacogdoches Office, Bringing Big-City Experience Home with Small Town Heart

Mohr Law Group Opens Nacogdoches Office, Bringing Big-City Experience Home with Small Town Heart

Mohr Law Group is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Nacogdoches County, marking a meaningful homecoming for Founder and Managing Attorney Taylor Mohr (formerly Taylor Lyons), a Nacogdoches native, and the firm’s newest team member, Sophie Perry, who will join the team in... - January 12, 2026 - Mohr Law Group

Breaking the Chain: California Estate Planning Firm Launches Accessible, Flat-Fee Living Trust Service

Breaking the Chain: California Estate Planning Firm Launches Accessible, Flat-Fee Living Trust Service

Leeran S. Barzilai, A Prof. Law Corp., a California estate planning law firm, has launched a new flat-fee service to make living trusts more accessible. The service provides a complete legal package designed to help clients avoid the state's costly and time-consuming probate process, offering a predictable alternative to traditional legal fees. - December 30, 2025 - Leeran S. Barzilai, A Prof. Law Corp.

Ariel Wolfenson and the 2025 Year-End Closing of Wolfenson Abogados

In an increasingly demanding, competitive legal environment exposed to intense public scrutiny, Wolfenson Abogados has successfully closed 2025 as one of the law firms with the greatest recognition, visibility, and strategic projection in Chile. At the center of this story stands its founder,... - December 23, 2025 - Wolfenson Abogados

Bibiyan Law Group Expands North & Opens New Oﬃce in Oakland to Champion Bay Area Workers

Bibiyan Law Group, known for recovering over $500M for California workers, is expanding into Oakland—its first Bay Area office. The Firm’s Northern California presence boosts its ability to fight tech, startup, and industrial sector violations with local litigation power and greater community access, strengthening its mission to protect workers against unlawful employment practices. - December 05, 2025 - Bibiyan Law Group

LJB Legal App Helps Louisiana Accident Victims Understand Their Rights

LJB Legal App Helps Louisiana Accident Victims Understand Their Rights

New mobile app from Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer offers clear guidance for car, truck, and slip-and-fall claims. - November 18, 2025 - Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer

Van Wey & Metzler PLLC Ranked a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers for 2026

Van Wey & Metzler PLLC Ranked a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers for 2026

Dallas Firm Earns Metropolitan Tier 1 Ranking in Personal Injury Litigation, Reinforcing Expertise in Catastrophic Injury and Medical Malpractice - November 06, 2025 - Van Wey & Metzler

Attorney Launches New Book: Becoming a Restorative Lawyer

Attorney and author Brenda Waugh celebrates the release of Becoming a Restorative Lawyer with events exploring how compassion and connection can transform the legal profession. Highlights include a book launch with Howard Zehr, a global webinar with international lawyers, and statewide community-building circles during Restorative Justice Week. - November 02, 2025 - Brenda Waugh

Jason Derulo and Atlantic Recording Corporation Alleged to Have Engaged in Sexual Harassment and Retaliation in Lawsuit Filed by Derek Smith Law Group

Jason Derulo and Atlantic Recording Corporation Alleged to Have Engaged in Sexual Harassment and Retaliation in Lawsuit Filed by Derek Smith Law Group

Attorney J. John Bral of Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court on behalf of R&B artist Emaza Dilan Gibson, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, and breach of contract under New York State Human Rights Law and common law. Known for her viral singles, “Crush On You” and “Still Your Best x Come Through,” Emaza has cultivated a major online following of approximately 1.2 million TikTok fans. These are allegations only; the defendants deny wrongdoing. - October 28, 2025 - Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC

SQUARY AI Legal Launches to Bring Reliable, Transparent AI to Every Law Firm

SQUARY AI Legal, a new AI platform for law firms and regulated industries, delivers secure, workflow-integrated, and source-cited intelligence for case review and analysis. Built for mid- to large-tier firms, it helps attorneys locate clauses, generate deposition questions, and summarize records with verifiable sources. Designed for privacy and speed, it enables up to 70% faster document review and is now available. - October 28, 2025 - SQUARY AI

2025 Heida Hermanns International Music Competition Launch Event Held at Prestigious Connecticut Law Firm in Partnership with MoCACT

2025 Heida Hermanns International Music Competition Launch Event Held at Prestigious Connecticut Law Firm in Partnership with MoCACT

On October 23, 2025, Conlon Amendola and MoCA/CT hosted a vibrant event in Southport, CT, celebrating the 49th Heida Hermanns International Music Competition. Attorneys, art collectors, and VIPs enjoyed gourmet catering while supporting the prestigious piano competition for ages 18-30. Sponsors emphasized funding needs for young musicians, especially inner-city youth, highlighting the event’s role in fostering creativity and cultural growth through community support. - October 26, 2025 - Conlon Amendola, PLLC.

LawClicks Marketing Unveils DeepSignal™ Targeting — Turning Intent into Impact with AI Ad Technology

LawClicks Marketing Unveils DeepSignal™ Targeting — Turning Intent into Impact with AI Ad Technology

LawClicks Marketing, a leader in performance-driven legal marketing, today announced the launch of DeepSignal™ Targeting, its proprietary AI-powered ad technology platform designed to help law firms and brands identify, engage, and convert their most valuable prospects across digital channels. - October 23, 2025 - LawClicks Marketing

Attorney Launches Modern Family Law Firm Serving Miami

Nicole Alvarez Law, P.A. officially launches in South Florida, offering modern, client-focused family law and mediation services. Founded by experienced attorney Nicole "Niki" Alvarez, the firm is dedicated to guiding clients through complex legal matters with clarity, compassion, and strategic expertise. - October 19, 2025 - Nicole Alvarez Law PA

Loyd J. Bourgeois Ensures Future of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for St. Charles Parish Children

Loyd J. Bourgeois Ensures Future of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for St. Charles Parish Children

St. Charles Parish personal injury lawyer Loyd J. Bourgeois is fully funding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to ensure every child under age 5 continues receiving a free, age-appropriate book each month. Since United Way of St. Charles launched the program in 2010, more than 239,000 books have been mailed to local children. This commitment reflects Bourgeois’ dedication as both a father and community advocate to helping families grow through reading. - October 12, 2025 - Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer

Special Education Teacher Transitions Career from Classroom to Conference Room - Advocating for Children with Disabilities

Special Education Teacher Transitions Career from Classroom to Conference Room - Advocating for Children with Disabilities

Forte Law Group Welcomes Veteran Greenwich Public Schools Special Education Teacher Lauren Parlato as Special Education Advocate. Ten years of hands-on classroom experience brings invaluable insider perspective to special education advocacy. - September 25, 2025 - Forte Law Group

Society for Earth Law to Launch at Climate Week NYC Coalition Challenges Traditional Law with Earth-Centered Approach

Society for Earth Law to Launch at Climate Week NYC Coalition Challenges Traditional Law with Earth-Centered Approach

SOEL is a global membership organization of lawyers, students, scholars, and allies dedicated to transforming law for an ecological age. SOEL's work is rooted in three guiding meta-principles: relationality (everything is connected), reciprocity (giving back and paying nature’s blessings forward), and responsibility (accountability to all life). They believe Earth law must reflect the truth that humanity is part of nature, not separate from or above it. - September 18, 2025 - Society for Earth Law

Emroch & Kilduff Named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly Best Legacy Firms 2025 List

Emroch & Kilduff Named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly Best Legacy Firms 2025 List

Emroch & Kilduff, PLLC has been named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s inaugural “In the Lead: Legacy Law Firms” list, an honor reserved for firms that have not only endured but excelled for 25 years or more. - September 03, 2025 - Emroch & Kilduff

On Its 50th Anniversary, Keating Wagner Celebrates Prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" Honors for Three Attorneys

On Its 50th Anniversary, Keating Wagner Celebrates Prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" Honors for Three Attorneys

Keating Wagner Polidori Free, a Denver-based litigation firm focusing on personal injury, insurance defense, business litigation, and workers' compensation cases, is celebrating all of their attorneys named to Best Lawyers in America and three Lawyer of the Year distinctions in the firm's 50th anniversary year. - August 23, 2025 - Keating Wagner Polidori Free

Lindsay H. Childs Presents at American Bar Association FLS Event

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC partner, Lindsay Childs, recently presented at American Bar Association Family Law Section’s Vulnerable Adults Committee Lunch and Learn. - August 22, 2025 - Vetrano & Vetrano

Kash Legal Awards Future of Justice Scholarship to Nir Ribak from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law

Kash Legal Awards Future of Justice Scholarship to Nir Ribak from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law

Kash Legal awarded its 2025 Future of Justice Scholarship to Nir Ribak, a UWLA law student, for his essay on legal accessibility and commitment to public interest law. The $1,500 scholarship honors students dedicated to justice and equity. Founder Jonathan Kashani praised Ribak’s vision, aligning with the firm’s values. Applications for the 2026 scholarship are now open. - August 16, 2025 - Kash Legal Group

The Colwell Law Group Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

The Colwell Law Group Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

Firm Recognized Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The Colwell Law Group, LLC, a leading New York family and matrimonial law firm, is proud to announce that it has earned a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. This honor recognizes the most successful and dynamic private companies in America based on revenue growth and overall performance. - August 15, 2025 - Colwell Law Group

Turn One Studio Named Finalist for HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards

Turn One Studio Named Finalist for HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards

Turn One Studio, a leading creative services agency serving Long Island’s small business community, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the Small Business category for the HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards. This recognition honors organizations that... - August 11, 2025 - Turn One Studio, Inc.

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