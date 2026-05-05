Recent Headlines
DRC Ministry of Mines Continues Its Partnership with DRC Mining Week
The annual DRC Mining Week mining expo and exhibition that celebrated its 20th edition last year returns to the Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel in Lubumbashi from 17 to 19 June. - May 05, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Returns to Africa's Largest Copper and Cobalt Hub, Setting the Stage for Strategic Growth
The organisers of DRC Mining Week, the region's longest-running and most influential mining platform, have unveiled what it will focus on in June this year, including an expanded vision for investment, industrialisation, and cross-border collaboration in the heart of Africa’s mining... - March 27, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
Tenth Edition of Nigeria Mining Week to Feature Exciting New Industry Forums
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will feature exciting new forums to engage mining houses, sector specialists and investors specifically on matters such as steel, gold, gemstones and power. - September 12, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to celebrate industry journey of “progress to global relevance” in October in Abuja
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will celebrate the country’s mining legacy as well as its burgeoning potential when it returns to Abuja from 13 to 15 October. - September 10, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja for 10th Edition in October
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, a flagship gathering for the mining industry in the region, have the announced the dates for this year’s edition in Abuja. - March 09, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
BitconeMine Eliminates Traditional Mining and Enables Renewable Energy Mining
BitconeMine, the leading AI-driven cloud mining platform, is making waves in the cryptocurrency industry by offering a limited-time $10 login mining bonus to new users. The initiative aims to lower the barrier to entry for crypto enthusiasts and provide a seamless, cost-effective way to start... - February 17, 2025 - BitconeMine
BitconeMine Officially Launches Its New Energy Cloud Mining Platform
BitconeMine, a cloud mining provider, has announced the official launch of its new energy cloud mining platform, designed to help investors realize greater wealth potential with minimal effort. This makes Bitcoin mining more accessible, cost-effective and profitable for users around the world. New... - February 07, 2025 - BitconeMine
AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform BitconeMine Offers Limited-Time $10 Login Mining Bonus to New Users
BitconeMine, an AI-driven cloud mining platform, is now offering a limited-time $10 login mining bonus to new users. The initiative aims to lower the barrier to entry for crypto enthusiasts and provide a seamless, cost-effective way to start earning Bitcoin through cloud mining. What is Bitcoin... - February 03, 2025 - BitconeMine
BitconeMine Provides Cloud Bitcoin Mining Services
Since Bitcoin became the first cryptocurrency in 2009, there are now thousands of cryptocurrencies. These new coins (running on their own native blockchains) are called altcoins or alternative coins. But Bitcoin will always be the cryptocurrency (the boss). In 2024, driven by Trump's lead in the US election, Bitcoin broke through its historical highs, leading the Bitcoin mining industry into its peak era. - January 17, 2025 - BitconeMine
Increase Your Passive Income with the BitconeMine Program
At the heart of BitconeMine's operations is its unique combination of GPU-AI smart chips integrated with ASIC hardware. This cutting-edge technology not only improves mining performance, but also significantly reduces energy consumption and hardware costs, allowing users to benefit from a more efficient and environmentally friendly mining process. By leveraging renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, BitconeMine ensures that mining is both profitable and sustainable. - January 17, 2025 - BitconeMine
Zamfara State Governor Lawal Confirmed to Address Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo have confirmed that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal, will attend the event in November. - November 02, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria's Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Endorses Nigeria Mining Week
The Nigerian Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has once again confirmed its commitment to the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo. - October 11, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Confirms New Date and Venue for November in Abuja
The Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo returns to Abuja for its ninth edition from 18 to 20 November 2024. This landmark gathering of mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry will take place at the Abuja... - September 15, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Precision Periodic Announces PuraLith™ Lithium Toll Refining Services - Refining Lithium from 3% to Battery Grade
PuraLith™ is a groundbreaking toll refining service for transforming low grade/crude lithium into high purity, battery grade material. The company's line of filtration media removes all impurities in one process. Toll refining services can be implemented on site, directly at the source or at Precision Periodic’s location. - August 27, 2024 - Precision Periodic
Newly Re-Elected Haut-Katanga Governor Jacques Kyabula Katwe to Speak at DRC Mining Week in June
The newly re-elected governor of Haut-Katanga, Jacques Kyabula Katwe, will deliver the welcome address at DRC Mining Week on 12 June. - May 30, 2024 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Focuses on Sustainability Win-Win for Mining Houses and Local Communities
DRC Mining Week returns to Lubumbashi in the heart of the Copperbelt in June with a bold, comprehensive and dedicated programme focusing on “Prioritising sustainable mining operations and local transformation in the DRC.” The event has already confirmed the presence and support of an... - May 05, 2024 - DRC Mining Week
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Declares March 25-29, 2024 as Coal Days of West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a Proclamation declaring the week of March 25-29, 2024 as “Coal Days of West Virginia” to honor and recognize coal mining, which has been a foundational industry in West Virginia, providing countless high-paying industrial jobs and... - March 20, 2024 - SEMCO Publishing
Nigeria Mining Week's "Great Commitment" as Event Returns to Abuja in October
Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 16–18 October, promises to be a significant platform for key stakeholders in the mining industry. - September 01, 2023 - Nigeria Mining Week
Business in the DRC is Booming for South African Mining Exporters as They Return to DRC Mining Week
South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) will host a South African pavilion at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi for the fifth time from 14–16 June this year. The South African delegation will comprise companies providing the latest mining technologies,... - April 13, 2023 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Building on Triumphant Return Last Year with an Even Bigger 2023 Edition
Last year’s triumphant, long-awaited homecoming of the DRC Mining Week expo and conference was an overwhelming, record-breaking success, confirming the event’s status as a trusted, indispensable member of the country’s mining community and thé meeting place for mining... - February 06, 2023 - DRC Mining Week
Construction Materials Carbon Management Web Portal Launches as an Open, Neutral Resource for the Buy Clean Era
Market forces rooted in the Buy Clean, Carbon Neutrality, LEED v4 and Net Zero movements have spawned an important new web portal, Construction Materials Carbon Management, www.cmcarbonmanagement.com. The just-launched site follows cement, concrete and steel producer progress in lowering the carbon... - January 19, 2023 - SEMCO Publishing
SEMCO Publishing Launches Women in Aggregates Group
SEMCO Publishing and Rock Products magazine are helping launch Women in Aggregates, a group dedicated to supporting women working in the aggregates industry. The initiative follows the efforts of similar groups such as Women in Mining, Women in Construction and Women of Asphalt. - November 03, 2022 - SEMCO Publishing
Excitement as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to Attend Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja on 1 Nov
The presence of the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week underscores just how serious the Nigerian government is to support and grow the country’s burgeoning mining sector. - October 29, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
The Countdown to 1 November Has Begun: Abuja to Welcome Back Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines and Steel Developmen Arc. Olamilikan Adegbite will personally welcome attendees at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week, when he delivers the ministerial address during the opening session on 1 November, followed by a VIP tour of the exhibition floor. The live event... - October 21, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Makes a Welcome Live, In-Person Return to Abuja in November
The mining sector globally has welcomed the return of Nigeria’s leading industry event on the calendar: Nigeria Mining Week will be back in-person at the Abuja International Conference Centre from 1–3 November 2022. After two years of digital connection, the entire mining value chain... - July 27, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
Strong, Specialised South African Presence at DRC Mining Week in June
South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) is hosting a South African pavilion at the upcoming DRC Mining Week, taking place in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June. The delegation comprises 20 South African firms that specialise in the latest mining technologies,... - May 22, 2022 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Community Prepares for Big Bash in Lubumbashi in June as DRC Mining Week Returns
It’s official, DRC Mining Week is back in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June, and to say that the industry is excited about its homecoming is an understatement. This long-running, award-winning and flagship expo and conference returns to the heart of the Copperbelt and the bustling mining hub of the DRC to celebrate the region’s unlimited resilience, successes and opportunities. - April 14, 2022 - DRC Mining Week
Rock Products Announces Partnership with Burgex Inc. for Updated, Interactive Aggregates Atlas
The publishers of Rock Products magazine announced a partnership with Burgex Inc., the Utah-based consulting and data-analysis company, to update the Aggregates Atlas. The new product, incorporating Burgex’ new Mineralocity Aggregates Platform, will provide the aggregates industry with dynamic, forward-looking tools for decision-making. - October 30, 2021 - SEMCO Publishing
iON United Inc. Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Diamond Innovator
Western Canadian cybersecurity company, iON, achieved NextWave Diamond Innovator partner status with Palo Alto Networks, showcasing their ongoing commitment to clients as a leading advisor for trusted cybersecurity solutions. - October 27, 2021 - iON United Inc.
Africa Mining Forum to Showcase Industry’s Success in Its Commitment to ESG
The ESG principles, environment, social and governance, provide the inspiration and over-arching theme for the upcoming Africa Mining Forum, a tailored mining investment platform for junior miners, mid-cap companies and sustainable technology solutions providers, taking place in November. - October 22, 2021 - Africa Mining Forum
iON, a Cybersecurity Company in Western Canada, Earns a Spot on The Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
Since selling its first firewall in 2003, iON has been a trusted cybersecurity solutions partner for top enterprises. iON's recent acquisition of British Columbia’s Wirefire Solutions Inc. accelerated its ability to offer new services to customers and meet demands of a growing Canadian marketplace. - September 28, 2021 - iON United Inc.
ICMM CEO Rohitesh Dhawan to Address ESG-focused Africa Mining Forum in November
“What we have known for a long time is that countries and jurisdictions that are better governed, tend to generate better outcomes for their people, especially when it comes to the mining sector.” This is according Rohitesh Dhawan, CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals... - September 01, 2021 - Africa Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week Back in October with Seven Compelling Reasons to Invest in Burgeoning Mining Sector
The much-anticipated Nigeria Mining Week expo and conference will return from 12–13 October as planned, but will take place in a digital format again due to the current challenges in the market with regards to travel and COVID-19 restrictions. Supported by Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines... - August 22, 2021 - Nigeria Mining Week
MRA’s Mining Elites in Africa is Back to Celebrate the Industry’s Sustainability Frontrunners
Two of the African mining industry’s most innovative brands have joined forces, which sees Mining Review Africa’s Mining Elites in Africa publication and Africa Mining Forum merge with a Digital Awards Ceremony and winners acknowledgements in November 2021. Now in its seventh year,... - July 07, 2021 - Mining Review Africa
DRC Mining Week Online to Welcome Mining Minister Kalambayi and UK Trade Envoy Lord Popat
The upcoming DRC Mining Week Online’s opening session on 14 June will feature a keynote address by the country’s mining minister, H.E. Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi and enjoys official presidential support. - June 09, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Online in June: the Digital Drawcard to Keep You Connected and Informed
The organisers of DRC Mining Week Online have confirmed the exciting line-up and discussions for their latest, interactive digital event taking place from 14-15 June. - May 28, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
Africa Mining Forum Continues Digital Business Romance for Mining Community with Mine.it Africa - Connect
April sees the launch of Mine.it Africa - Connect, a unique, all-in-one, interactive digital mining platform providing in one place, African mining news and opportunities, live, interactive events and engagement. The platform is the result of the innovative and successful digital and online... - April 11, 2021 - Africa Mining Forum
UK DIT Joins Forces with Nigeria’s Mining Community with Online Trade Show
The UK Department of International Trade (UK DIT) has announced their partnership with the organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, for the launch of an exciting digital trade show, the Alternative Mining Equipment Trade Show, aiming to drive collaboration between the UK and Nigeria for the development... - March 26, 2021 - Nigeria Mining Week
Returning to Lubumbashi: DRC Mining Week is "Embracing the Recovery"
The organisers of the annual DRC Mining Week expo and conference this week confirmed that the next live, in-person edition of this flagship industry event in Africa’s most exciting mining destination, will return to Lubumbashi from 5-6 October this year. - March 07, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
MRA Celebrates Projects and People "Making a Difference" Celebrated Mining Elites in Africa
Mining Review Africa recognises the leaders and projects truly making a difference in the African mining sector in the latest edition of its annual publication, Mining Elites in Africa 2021. - January 31, 2021 - Mining Review Africa
The Australia Connection: Africa Mining Forum Explores How Aussies View Continent’s Mining Potential
The upcoming Africa Mining Forum will shine a spotlight on the “Africa-Australia mining connection” and look at what prospective investors are looking for. “Inspiration and aspiration,” is the answer of the moderator of the session, Duncan Harris, who is the President of... - November 15, 2020 - Africa Mining Forum
Africa Mining Forum Announces Impressive Speaker Line-Up for November
The upcoming Africa Mining Forum Digital Event has a who’s who of the mining sector lined up for its long-awaited digital programme, ranging from successful mining operators to vital institutional partners. - October 28, 2020 - Africa Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week’s Digital Event: a Golden Opportunity to Show the Way Forward for Country’s Mining Industry
The programme for the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event, taking place from 12-16 October, offers an extensive range of sessions that showcases how the various sectors are gearing up for a veritable explosion of the mining industry. - September 24, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week’s Digital Event Receives Strong Support from Industry and Ministry
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event, taking place from 12-16 October, have announced several high-level sponsorships by longstanding partners of the event. These include Emotan Global Ventures Limited, AG Vision, PW Nigeria (PWN), Punuka, Rapidlink and Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (UUBO). - September 09, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Fasten Your Seat Belts as Africa Mining Forum Takes Off (Literally)
The mining industry has gained an exciting new multi-touchpoint partner as Africa Mining Forum the event, transforms into a year-round platform, providing engagement and content for 365 days a year, covering all corners of the continent’s junior mining activities and... - August 06, 2020 - Africa Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week to Proceed Digitally in October and Reconvene in 2021
The mining mood in Nigeria remains upbeat amid the announcement that the Nigeria Mining Week conference will proceed as a digital platform from 12-16 October this year while the event will reconvene as a live event in Abuja on 11-13 October 2021. According to Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and... - July 24, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Wide Industry Support as DRC Mining Week is Moved to June 2021
The long running DRC Mining Week expo and conference which was to take place in Lubumbashi from 7-9 October this year, has been moved to 15-17 June 2021. - July 08, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Barrick and Standard Bank Among Leading Firms to Support Digital DRC Mining Week Next Week
Global mining giant Barrick, leading sector banker Standard Bank and mining services specialist Fraser Alexander are amongst the mining industry’s who’s who that have pledged their support for the upcoming Digital DRC Mining Week that is taking place from 17-19 June. Other session... - June 12, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
IX Water Launches SEC Regulated Crowdfunding for Products to Treat Wastewater Produced by Oil and Gas Industry
IX Power Clean Water, Inc. announced today that it is raising funds through a SEC-regulated crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (StartEngine.com/Ix-Water) to enter the market with its machines that clean highly contaminated water produced by oil and gas recovery, mining, and other industries. - May 23, 2020 - IX Power
DRC Mining Week Launches Free Digital Conference and Webinar Series from May to September
The organisers of the DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference have launched an exciting digital conference as well as a series of topical webinars. The 16th edition of the Lubumbashi event was due to take place from 17-19 June but was recently postponed to 7-9 October 2020 due to the COVID-19... - May 09, 2020 - DRC Mining Week