Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite said... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry" Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap" Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from current... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr Abdulrazaq... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

Packed and Sold-Out 15th Edition of DRC Mining Week Shows Industry’s Belief and Excitement in Country’s Mining Future Record attendance of 4900+ at high-level Lubumbashi expo and conference. - July 12, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

DTI Pavilion at DRC Mining Week Showcases South African Mining Expertise in Lubumbashi This Week More than 3500 international mining experts and local stakeholders from more than 50 countries are expected to attend DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi this week. - June 19, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Standard Bank Exclusive Diamond Plus Sponsor at DRC Mining Week: "We Remain Excited About DRC as Important Mining Investment Destination" The Standard Bank Group is the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the DRC Mining Week that returns to Lubumbashi from 19-21 June this year. - April 28, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Global Interest in DRC Mining as France, Germany, South Africa, UK and Zimbabwe Confirm Pavilions at DRC Mining Week The upcoming DRC Mining Week will have more international pavilions than any previous edition. This year’s indoor and outdoor mining expo and conference taking place from 19-21 June in Lubumbashi, will feature specialised sector-focused products, services and technology with country pavilions from... - April 05, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires ELMCO Engineering, Inc. FEMCO HOLDINGS, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired ELMCO Engineering, Inc., an Indianapolis, Indiana based company. ELMCO Engineering is a leading manufacturer and repair facility for powdered metal compacting presses. ELMCO Engineering... - March 18, 2019 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

DRC Mining Week Celebrates 15 Years as Valued Strategic Industry Partner in Lubumbashi in June “The DRC is just too important a jurisdiction from a resource volume and grade quality perspective for any serious player in the global mining sector to ignore,” says Peter von Klemperer, the Head of Mining and Metals at the Standard Bank Group, and the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the... - March 01, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Mining Filtration System Extracts and Refines Multiple Metals & Eliminates the Need for Cyanide and Carbon - Live Demonstration Precision Periodic, a UCF Business Incubator Company, announces a live demonstration of their Mining Filtration System that extracts and refines multiple metals in one process and eliminates the need to use cyanide and carbon. Alluvial Miners can now extract to 20,000 mesh and tailing owners can process stockpiled tailings to capture valuable metals previously unattainable. - October 31, 2018 - Precision Periodic

Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Practical Business Know-How, Solutions and Updates to Build Country’s Mining Industry The upcoming third edition of the Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja from 15-17 October provides access to all the practical knowledge, valuable connections and decision makers for would-be and established mining companies in the country. - July 25, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

FBNBank DRC SA Returns as Diamond Sponsor at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June “Our presence at DRC Mining Week is to reinforce our commitment to the industry and assure all stakeholders that FBNBank DRC SA remains a key player in the economic development of DRC.” This is according to Akeem Oladele, MD of FBNBank DRC SA, a returning diamond sponsor of DRC Mining Week,... - May 25, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week Announces Official Support for Non-Profit BUMI The non-profit BUMI in Lubumbashi is DRC Mining Week's project of choice as social responsibility outreach programme. Currently BUMI provides global care to 150 children. - April 17, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week to Focus on New DRC Mining Code: “Demand for Cobalt and Copper Will Override the Financial Impacts” “I believe the demand for cobalt, and copper to a lesser extent, will override the financial impacts of the revised DRC Mining Code,” says Laura Cornish, editor of the mining trade journal Mining Review Africa. She adds: “The electric vehicle and battery markets are growing and require... - March 16, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

FEMCO Holdings, LLC to Serve as Certified Service Partner for CDE Global, Inc. FEMCO HOLDINGS, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce an agreement with CDE Global, Inc., whereby FEMCO will serve as CDE’s Certified Service Partner throughout the US, providing factory approved services on CDE equipment, including: field repair... - March 14, 2018 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October to Gather the Industry and Explore Its Potential and Future Nigeria Mining Week, the flagship mining conference and expo in West Africa, will return to Abuja from 15-17 October following its tremendous success in October 2017. “Not only a landmark achievement, but an encouragement for the mining sector” is how Alh. Sani Shehu, the President of MAN... - March 01, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Announces the Recent Appointment of Its Atlanta, GA Location as an Authorized Repair Facility for KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens FEMCO Holdings, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce an agreement has been reached with KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens, whereby FEMCO’s facility located in Atlanta, GA shall serve as an Authorized Repair Facility (ARF) in the Southeast region... - February 13, 2018 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires MAN-TEX Manufacturing & Welding, Inc. FEMCO Holdings, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired MAN-TEX Manufacturing & Welding, Inc., a Western Colorado based company. MAN-TEX is a top provider of high-quality welding, machining, fabrication and field services. MAN-TEX has... - February 06, 2018 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

DRC Mining Week Gathers Over 3000 Global and Local Mining Experts Again in High-Level Lubumbashi Meeting in June DRC Mining Week, the long-running, flagship mining conference and expo in this mining hub, will return to Lubumbashi from 13-15 June as the mining operators are ready to take their operations to the next level. The event is the largest mining and industrial platform in the DRC, showcasing the vast investment... - January 31, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

Tan Delta Announces the Launch of the New Gearbox Monitoring Kit The new Gearbox Monitoring Kit from Tan Delta, enables equipment operators to quickly and easily reduce operating costs, improve reliability and equipment life by monitoring real time oil condition. - December 09, 2017 - Tan Delta Systems Ltd.

Tan Delta: New Oil Condition Monitoring Kit for Gas Engine Application New oil condition monitoring kit for gas engine operators reduces daily operating costs, improves equipment efficiency and extends equipment life. - November 29, 2017 - Tan Delta Systems Ltd.

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja Reignites Enthusiasm for Industry’s Potential and Future “Not only a landmark achievement but an encouragement for the mining sector,” is how the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Alh. Sani Shehu, describes the hugely successful, second edition of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and exhibition that took place in Abuja in October. - November 08, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Designated as Authorized Repair Facility for KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens FEMCO Holdings, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce an agreement has been reached with KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens, whereby FEMCO’s facility located in Punxsutawney, PA shall serve as an Authorized Repair Facility (ARF) in the region East of the Mississippi and thus be enabled to provide factory authorized maintenance, repair, and warranty service on KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens equipment. - October 17, 2017 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

Abuja to Become the Centre of the Nigerian Mining Vision as Nigeria Mining Week Comes to the City from Tuesday Excitement is building in Abuja in preparation before becoming the centre of the Nigerian mining vision next week during the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo with over 500 mining professionals gathering to discuss the state and the future of this burgeoning sector. Nigeria’s Minister of... - October 15, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week

Radon Awareness Ribbon Goes Live to Save Lives Radon Awareness Ribbon Bringing Light to a Hidden Environmental Hazard. - October 12, 2017 - SWAT Environmental

Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja to Welcome Minister of Mines Dr Kayode Fayemi, Latest Mining Technologies and the First Dragons’ Den Nigeria’s Minister of Mines & Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the ministerial address during the opening session of the Nigeria Mining Week taking place in Abuja from 16-19 October. The high-level conference and expo will also provide the industry with access to the latest... - October 08, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

World Bank at Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja: "We Have Managed to Develop a Real ‘Partnership’ with the Federal Government of Nigeria" The World Bank's Francisco Igualada, Senior Mining Specialist, Energy and Extractive Industries (GEEDR), is a featured speaker at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in October in Abuja where he will address the high-level industry gathering on “Establishing a strong foundation for mining sector development: Enhancing competitiveness and fostering domestic investment in Nigeria.” - September 23, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC "Optimistic That Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector Can Contribute Up to 3% of GDP by 2025" “I am quite optimistic that if the right steps are taken and the current momentum is sustained, the solid minerals sector in Nigeria can contribute up to 3% of GDP by 2025 as predicted in the current roadmap, up from a current contribution of just about 0.5%.” This is according to Cyril Azobu,... - August 09, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October as Sector Prepares to Build a Competitive and Sustainable Mining Value Chain “Nigeria is on the mining map and the sector is working hard to prepare its road map because ultimately, there are enormous investment opportunities in the Nigerian mining sector,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director of Nigeria Mining Week, that is taking place again in Abuja from 16-19... - July 12, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

South African Presence at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi Indicates Strong Interest in DRC Mining Sector The South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) is bringing a strong delegation of South African suppliers to the DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition, that is taking place in Lubumbashi, from 23-24 June. - June 17, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

World Bank at DRC Mining Week: "Pre-Competitive Geoscience Knowledge Essential to Attract Investor Interest" The World Bank Senior Mining Specialist Francisco Igualada will address DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June on the “Importance of geoscience data and information to ensure a sustainable DRC mining sector.” - June 10, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

AMDC’s Dr Kojo Busia at DRC Mining Week: "the Africa Mining Vision Truly Represents a Win-Win for All" “Enhancing linkages and diversification will be the key message at DRC Mining Week,” says Dr. Kojo Busia, Acting Coordinator, African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC) and keynote speaker in the opening session of the upcoming mining conference and expo in Lubumbashi from 23-24 June. Dr... - April 20, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires Capital City Machine Shop, Inc. FEMCO Holdings, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired Capital City Machine Shop, Inc, an Atlanta, GA based company. Capital City is a leading provider of machine repair and custom fabrication services. Capital City provides machine repair... - April 11, 2017 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

DRC Mining Week Returns to Lubumbashi and Broadens Focus to Include New Sectors for Agri, Energy and Construction The award-winning DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition is back in Lubumbashi in June and, while retaining its main focus on mining, will broaden its scope to include a focus on related and complementary sectors such as agriculture, energy and construction. Focus on agri to support diversification “DRC... - March 16, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

Abuja Prepares for Nigeria Mining Week and iPAD Nigeria as MAN Unites a Re-Emerging Sector Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the inaugural Nigeria Mining Week which is taking place in Abuja from 25-27 October. “A national mining event, which we hope will grow into an international event,” is how Alhaji... - October 21, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

iPAD Nigeria Partner Man's President Sani Shehu Says: "Nigeria is Now a Re-Emerging Mining Nation Worth Exploring" Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian government to the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria last year, Miners Assocation of Nigeria has joined forces with organisers Spintelligent and PwC Nigeria. - October 02, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Launched in Abuja in October as iPAD Nigeria, PwC and Miners Association of Nigeria Join Forces Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, the Hon. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the much anticipated launch of the Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 25-28 October. Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian government... - September 03, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

DRC Mining Industry Shows Overwhelming Support for DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June The attendance at the DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June more than doubled this year with a record number of more than 1500 visitors from 35 countries at the conference and exhibition in the country’s mining hub. Some 94 local and international companies showcased their technology and services... - June 24, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

Tenke Fungurume and Ivanhoe Mines Big Winners at DRC Mining Industry Awards in Lubumbashi Tenke Fungurume was named Mining Company of the Year for the second year in a row at the DRC Mining Industry Awards on Wednesday, while Ivanhoe claimed victory in two categories. The Managing Director of Ivanhoe Mines, Louis Watum, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Ivanhoe also won the Clean Energy Project of the Year. - June 12, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

5 Star OFS, LLC Announces Acquisition of Two SWD Facilities in the Eagle Ford Shale 5 Star OFS, LLC, which owns a growing portfolio of commercial salt water disposal facilities throughout the Eagle Ford Shale, announces the acquisition of two SWD facilities previously owned and operated by Karis Resources. - June 11, 2016 - 5 Star OFS

Large Delegation of South African Suppliers Taking Part in DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June The South African Department of Trade and Industry is bringing a large delegation of South African suppliers to the mining and related sectors to the DRC Mining Week expo and conference that is taking place in the DRC mining hub of Lubumbashi from 8-9 June. The DRC Mining Week expo and conference is... - June 02, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week to Celebrate Successes and Focus on Challenges of Mining Sector in Lubumbashi in June Ivanhoe Mines, Tiger Resources, Tenke Fungurume, Randgold and Banro are just some of the mining pioneers in the DRC that have been named as finalists in this year’s coveted DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place on 8 June in Lubumbashi. It is part of the DRC Mining Week expo and conference... - May 27, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Community to Honour Top People and Projects at the Third DRC Mining Industry Awards in Lubumbashi in June The mining industry in the DRC will once again honour its top industry leaders and projects at the DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place at the high-level gala dinner on 8 June, during DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi, DRC. The awards bring together 150 of the industry’s most influential... - May 08, 2016 - DRC Mining Week