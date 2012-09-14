|
AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting, from LaMar Lighting Company
Product
Adjustable Warehouse Lighting - High efficiency, high output fluorescent available in T5 or T8. Suitable for a variety of applications including warehouses, retail stores and other commercial spaces that...
Motion Control Technology, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost.
Multi-axis control:
- PLC modules with 1, 2, or...
Position Sensing Solutions, from AMCI
Product
AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings.
Encoders:
- Up to IP69K protection
-...
Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer, from APCT
Service
Sometimes it’s better to take the road less traveled. The success of a company is formed from the integrity of its people.
The values at APCT are built upon three key components: Passion, Commitment...
Specialty I/O Modules, from AMCI
Product
Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming.
PLC Modules:
- Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT, LVDT,...
Analog Telephones and Accessories, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
When you need additional analog support devices for your system, Inter-Tel offers a diverse line of high-quality phones including those required by specific industries and businesses. Additionally, our...
Applications Platform: IVR, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
To distinguish yourself from the competition and build loyalty, your customers and clients need access to your services and information 24/7. Inter-Tel Applications Platform is a flexible Interactive Voice...
Attendant Console, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
Your customers and clients expect their calls to be handled quickly and routed to the appropriate person or department. An Inter-Tel Presence and Collaboration tool, Attendant Console software offers a...
Audioconferencing Phones and Bridges, from Inter-Tel Technologies
Product
Success in today’s highly competitive business climate demands cutting-edge communications resources. What better way to connect, collaborate and interact more effectively with you business partners and...
Aurai - Rio Water Eye Massager, from In-Trust
$149.00 - Product
Who is talking about AURAI (Our brand)?
THE VERGE / DIGITAL TRENDS / REFINERY29 / TECHAERIS / TODAY Style and so on
Our Awards：
DESIGN AWARD 2016 / GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2015 / ISPO AWARD WINNER
Rio...