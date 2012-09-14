PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Devart Excel Add-ins 2.2 Now Support BigCommerce API v3 Devart announced the release of Excel Add-ins with support for BigCommerce API v3 and improvements for Zendesk. - December 19, 2019 - Devart

All-New NVH Simulator 2019.0 Released Improved efficiency and ease-of-use in building and using NVH virtual prototypes. - December 19, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Lemonade Wins Gold Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award Game-based training company wins gold for best advance in gaming or simulation technology. - December 19, 2019 - Lemonade

2019 QuoteWerks World-Wide Partner and MVP Awards Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerks name the Top 10 World-Wide Partners and QuoteWerks MVP every year in December. This year, the top five spots remained the same as 2018, but saw changes adding Tandem Training and Mastermine Software to the list. The "2019 QuoteWerks Top 10 Solution Partner"... - December 19, 2019 - Aspire Technologies, Inc.

Novacoast & EST Group to Partner in Texas-Area Cybersecurity Services Novacoast to combine its international resources with EST Group’s specialized Identity & Access skillsets to expand services for both group’s customer bases. - December 19, 2019 - Novacoast, Inc.

PINC Receives a 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award The leader in yard management systems receives an award for enabling its customers to achieve their sustainability goals. - December 18, 2019 - PINC

InnQuest Software Launches Stayfull Channel Manager Stayfull allows roomMaster users to grow their bookings and take their property’s online distribution to the next level. - December 18, 2019 - InnQuest Software

Azure & AWS Cloud Gateway with Anti-Ransomware by StoneFly Cost-effective cloud storage in Azure, AWS and other S3 clouds with support for NAS & SAN volumes and hyperconverged (HCI) workloads for legacy infrastructures & enterprise servers. - December 18, 2019 - StoneFly

Remarketing for Talent Acquisition: Smartdreamers Launches the New REMARKETING Feature SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its new REMARKETING feature. Companies around the globe now have the chance to launch job ads and employer branding campaigns specifically targeted to users who have previously interacted with the career page. In this... - December 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers

RIMC Hotels & Resorts Automate Revenue Monitoring with Fairmas Software The financial planning software, FairPlanner convinced RIMC Hotels & Resorts to also use PickupTracking. - December 18, 2019 - Fairmas GmbH

FastMove: a New Automatic PC Migration App from WebMinds WebMinds Inc. releases FastMove, a lightweight program for transferring files, software, settings, and more from one Windows PC to another. - December 18, 2019 - WebMinds, Inc.

Algrim.co Unveils Top HR Market Condition Changes Job Seekers Should Know Going Into 2020 Algrim.co, a website that’s dedicated to becoming the largest database of career and HR-related knowledge has shared facts and survey data from their 2019 HR condition report. These findings were conducted by speaking with more than 50 HR executives, CEO’s, and market leaders. - December 17, 2019 - Algrim.co

Smart Sight Innovations Has Developed Innovative Solutions for a Maritime E-Commerce Solution Company Smart Sight Innovations is all set to join the elite club of developing firms after completion and handover of its maritime business commerce solution for one of its American clients. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Litum’s Automated Headcount System Brings Security for Ferrero Group When it comes to emergency services and safety, Ferrero Group has a sweet solution for its chocolate and hazelnut plants, with an automated mustering system for emergency cases designed and developed by Litum IoT. - December 15, 2019 - Litum IoT

Arken.legal (UK) Ltd Makes Private Client Sector Up to 50% More Productive with New Digital Fact Find Tool: Arken Acquire New efficiency tool sends a link to your clients to capture information prior to interview; Seamless transfer of data straight into Arken Professional; Significantly reduces data capture time; Allocate the most appropriate resource to the requirement; Effective lead generation tool; Available with an Arken Professional or Arken Enterprise plan. - December 15, 2019 - Arken.legal

Former Saba Software VP Sales Joins Lemonade Lemonade hires Sal Apuzzio as Vice President of Sales. - December 14, 2019 - Lemonade

Loway Switzerland Announces the Opening of the New Singapore Datacenter for QueueMetrics-Live to Meet the Rising Demand from Asia Loway announced today the opening of the new Singapore datacenter for its QueueMetrics-Live solution service. - December 14, 2019 - Loway

Code2action and Beantown Enterprises Have Executed an Agreement for Mobile Marketing Services with Three Upscale Gentlemen's Nightclubs in Massachusetts Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

The Final Version of WinRAR 5.80 is Ready to Download The latest WinRAR release features enhancements of backup options, increased usability of the command-line modus and improvements in compression of large files and in the handling of big data. - December 13, 2019 - win.rar GmbH

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

SkyVPN Ranks in Top 20 in the 2019 Global Mobile VPN Report SkyVPN, a VPN service used by over twenty million users across the globe, has made it to the top twenty positions in the Global Mobile VPN Report 2019. This report provides mobile VPN app download data at the global, regional, country and app-level over the last 12 months. - December 13, 2019 - SkyVPN Inc.

dbForge DevOps Automation Allows Setting Up the DevOps Processes in TeamCity Devart has announced tangible improvement to the dbForge DevOps Automation tool – the cutting-edge addition to the dbForge for SQL Server product line. - December 13, 2019 - Devart

HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website: Announcing updates to the revenue cycle management technology website, www.healthwaresystems.com. - December 13, 2019 - HealthWare Systems

Keyhole Software Releases New Byzantine API Gateway Tool The new Byzantine API Gateway provides client access to a Hyperledger Fabric blockchain network through RESTful APIs. - December 13, 2019 - Keyhole Software

AI Journey for Furniture Retailers Small to Mid-Size Furniture Retailers Now Have Access to Fortune 500 Technology - December 12, 2019 - XSELL Technologies

mLogic and axle ai Offer Smart mTape(TM), Complete Media Archiving and Search Bundle Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.

Justice Tax, LLC is Proud to Partner with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) Justice Tax, LLC is proud to partner with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) to provide tax relief for drivers. - December 12, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Devart ODBC Driver Now Supports PostgreSQL 12 Devart has recently presented an updated ODBC driver for PostgreSQL, which supports the latest version of the PostgreSQL database. - December 12, 2019 - Devart

Manish Bhardia Highlights Think AI in Keynote Panel Presented by Gavriella Schuster Manish Bhardia, President at Think AI, joined a panel of Microsoft Partners to discuss company highlights during a keynote by Gavriella Schuster, at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference. - December 12, 2019 - Think AI

Think AI Consulting Named Partner’s Choice by Microsoft Partners in Southern California Think AI was awarded the IAMCP SoCal Area Partner Choice Award at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference. Local Microsoft partners and members of IAMCP SoCal submitted Think AI for the award, deeming the company the best partner to work with. - December 12, 2019 - Think AI

XTM International Successfully TISAX Certified XTM International, the developer of the leading translation management system, XTM Cloud, has obtained the TISAX certificate. TISAX is widely recognized by manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive industry as it ensures the mutual exchange and evaluation mechanism for the information security of... - December 11, 2019 - XTM International

dbExpress Drivers Support the Latest Versions of RDBMS Devart introduced the updated dbExpress drivers. Enhanced products now support the latest versions of RDBMS. - December 11, 2019 - Devart

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Desktop Alert Inc. Garners Record Six Platinum Awards at 2019 "ASTORS" NYC Homeland Security Awards Conference Event American Security Today’s Annual "ASTORS" Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. - December 09, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Migration Monster Launches an Outlook Profile Editor Tool A robust outlook profile management tool from Migration Monster that allows to easily manage one to thousands of Outlook clients from a simple GUI. - December 09, 2019 - Migration Monster

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

Snack Launches to Provide Training as a Service to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Straight-forward, flat-rate training content in an easily digestible form. - December 08, 2019 - Snack Technologies Inc.

Global Snack and Confectionery Manufacturer Deploys StayinFront TouchCG for Field Force Excellence in Mexico StayinFront has announced that a Fortune 500 global snack and confectionery manufacturer has expanded its partnership with a deployment of its technology in Mexico to increase field force efficiency and sales effectiveness. StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions. - December 08, 2019 - StayinFront, Inc.

Matthew Prinn to Moderate Webinar with RFP360 on How to Incorporate Technology Into Your RFP Response Process Upcoming webinar: RFP technology for faster legal proposals will explore RFP technology and how to leverage it to improve efficiency, consistency. - December 08, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC

LogicSource Wins from the Road: Improving the Health and Wellness of FF&E Spend A leading health and wellness retailer had a problem. As part of a national rebranding effort, the company was rolling out a new store concept and design across its 700+ US locations. It was a massive, long-term project that included customized flooring, lighting, signage, and fixtures, with each component requiring bespoke specifications and materials. - December 07, 2019 - LogicSource

Migration Monster Announces New Website Launch The arrival of new website will allow trusted clients & valued visitors to explore website at ease & giving a user-friendly browsing experience. - December 07, 2019 - Migration Monster

Scilligence and Certara Partner to Improve Client’s Data Analysis and Visualization Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research. - December 07, 2019 - Scilligence

cTrader Desktop 3.7 Includes Economic Calendar & Multi-Symbol Backtesting Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made available... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Systweak Launches Systweak Software Updater for Windows PC Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software

DEVAR CEO Anna Belova Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List DEVAR CEO and co-founder, Anna Belova featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list among the most promising entrepreneurs. - December 07, 2019 - DEVAR

Pacific Produce Looks to Continue Rapid Growth with Transition to Produce Pro Software Bay Area Produce Wholesaler Selects Specialized Produce Industry ERP Software - December 06, 2019 - Produce Pro Software

Feedonomics’ Robert Roizen Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List Feedonomics, the leading full-service product feed platform, is pleased to announce that Robert Roizen, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Feedonomics, has recently been named in Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 List in the Retail & Commerce category. Forbes released its prestigious list... - December 06, 2019 - Feedonomics

Sytel Enables Growth of Kelly Services, Russia, with Hosted Contact Center Solution Kelly Services and Sytel have combined to provide a state of the art hosted solution to support Kelly's growth plans in Russia. Kelly's contact center model has been replaced with a multi-channel and multi-tenant solution, hosted within their private cloud. The new system will allow Kelly to conduct... - December 06, 2019 - Sytel Limited