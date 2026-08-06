United Kingdom News
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
ePayment Services Releases Developer-Focused Payment API for Faster Integration
ePayment Services has released a developer-focused payment API, giving developers access to BACS, card payment and Open Banking functionality through one platform. The API is designed to reduce integration complexity, support faster implementation and help businesses build payment workflows into existing systems more efficiently. - August 04, 2026 - ePayment Services
ePayment Services Launches Payment Failover Tools to Improve Payment Collection Reliability
excerpt no more than 50 word - August 03, 2026 - ePayment Services
Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications. - July 28, 2026 - Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd
Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Chasing Wonders" – a journey through Time and Earth by Patrick Daly
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Chasing Wonders" – a journey through Time and Earth by Patrick Daly. - July 27, 2026 - Michael Terence Publishing
Syed Raheel Shahzad Expands Author Platform with Ask SRS and Major Multi-Series Book Ecosystem
Author, Group CEO, Business Strategist, and Systems Thinker Syed Raheel Shahzad brings together "Ask SRS," "The Source of Truth System," "The Architect’s Protocol, The Qur’anic Coherence System" and other major works under one structured author platform. - July 26, 2026 - The Syed Group
Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The 50 Greatest Waterside Pubs in London" – Colour Edition by Ian Hirst
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The 50 Greatest Waterside Pubs in London" – a colour photographic pub guide by Ian Hirst. - July 21, 2026 - Michael Terence Publishing
CavyaQA Launches: AI-Powered Translation QA for Any Language Pair
CavyaQA combines traditional QA validation with AI-powered language review in one platform. - July 20, 2026 - Milestone Localization
ePostcode Releases Developer-Focused API Resources for Faster Integration
ePostcode.com has expanded its developer resources with improved API documentation, practical code examples, REST and SOAP guidance, and easier testing tools, helping development teams integrate address lookup services faster across websites, applications and enterprise systems. - July 16, 2026 - ePostcode
Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "All His Wives" – Psychological Thriller, by Tracy Martin-Summers
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "All His Wives," a psychological thriller by Tracy Martin-Summers. - July 15, 2026 - Michael Terence Publishing
ePostcode Announces Enhanced Data Cleansing Services for UK Address Databases
ePostcode.com has expanded its UK address data cleansing services to help businesses correct outdated, incomplete and inconsistent customer address records, improving CRM accuracy, reducing duplicate data and supporting better operational efficiency across business systems. - July 14, 2026 - ePostcode
Gogetop Marketing Releases RedNote Content Trust Advisory for International Brands
London-based Gogetop Marketing has published a new advisory for international brands using RedNote, also known in China as Xiaohongshu, following the platform’s 8 May 2026 source-labelling update. The advisory outlines practical steps for improving source attribution, AI-content disclosure and search-led customer journeys on one of China’s most influential social search platforms. - July 08, 2026 - Gogetop Marketing
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Secrets and Silence – My Family Between Nazi Occupation and Holocaust"
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Secrets and Silence – My Family Between Nazi Occupation and Holocaust," written by L. M. Davidson. - July 08, 2026 - Michael Terence Publishing
10 Things Every Tradesperson Should Do Before Buying a Used Van, by Dragon Vans
With over 50 years of industry experience, Dragon Vans knows a thing or two about used vans. This is a helpful guide for tradespeople who are looking to purchase a used van. They look at different aspects which you should consider when buying. From mileage to service history, and everything in between. - July 06, 2026 - Dragon Vans
Prox Digital Agency Expands UK Team with Senior Hires in AI Strategy & Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)
Prox Digital Agency has expanded its UK team by hiring senior AI strategy and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) experts. The agency strengthens its ability to help brands improve visibility across AI-powered search platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity. Serving over 500 businesses worldwide, Prox combines AI strategy, SEO, web development and digital transformation to help startups and enterprises grow in the evolving AI-first search landscape. - July 05, 2026 - Prox Digital Agency London
Stonewell Productions Names Alexandra Stonewell Head of Press Relations, Expands Human-Led Hybrid Art
Alexandra Meredith Stonewell will lead public communications as founder Thomas Stonewell focuses on hands-on production, publishing and free creative mentorship through Aurora Creative Studio. - July 04, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
A-Team Group Announces Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2026 Winners and Launches "State of the Market" Report
A-Team Group today announced the highly anticipated winners of the 2nd annual Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2026. These prestigious awards celebrate the most innovative solution providers and financial institutions that are reshaping the capital markets technology landscape across the... - July 02, 2026 - A-Team Group
PureShowers Responds to Met Office's Rare Red Heat Warning With Expert Advice for Showering in Extreme Heat
As temperatures are forecast to reach 38°C, the UK's original shower filter brand since 2008 shares practical guidance for keeping skin and hair comfortable when the heat has us reaching for the shower more often. - June 24, 2026 - PureShowers.co.uk
PureShowers Launches the World's First Personalised Shower Filter Recommendation Tool
The UK's first shower filter brand harnesses AI trained on 18 years of real customer service experience to match any UK customer with their perfect shower filter in under 60 seconds. - June 23, 2026 - PureShowers.co.uk
Bond Rees Launches Dedicated Corporate Bug Sweeping Service Following String of High-Profile Espionage Cases Across London, Manchester and Newcastle
UK private investigations agency Bond Rees has officially launched a dedicated Corporate Bug Sweeping Service after uncovering covert listening devices and surveillance technology hidden within businesses across London, Manchester, and Newcastle. - June 18, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
TN Design & Build Brings Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Weybridge's Most Coveted Addresses
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to homeowners across Weybridge’s most prestigious addresses, delivering seamless extensions, luxury renovations, and custom new builds through a single, accountable team. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
TN Design & Build Delivers Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Cobham's Most Desirable Residential Streets
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to Cobham's most sought-after residential streets. Catering to discerning homeowners, the Walton-on-Thames-based company offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to extensions, renovations, and full house builds that respects the unique character and high standards of the local area. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
Insurd Limited Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Rapid Growth Across Premium, People and Lines of Business
insurd Limited is celebrating its fourth anniversary this year with significant growth across all areas of the business, marking its position as one of the fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in the UK. Since launching in 2022, insurd has achieved exceptional increases in Gross Written... - June 14, 2026 - insurd Limited
The Missing Link Between Rehab and Fitness? OITOO Has Been Using it for Over 20 Years
OITOO Continues Its Pioneering Approach Bridging the Gap Between Rehabilitation and Fitness with Muscle Activation Techniques Too many people are left in limbo between physio and fitness. Their pain may have improved, but they’re not yet ready to train confidently. OITOO spent more than 20... - June 13, 2026 - OITOO
A-Team Group Announces Winners of the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026
A-Team Group today announced the winners of the 2026 TradingTech Insight Awards USA, unveiled at the TradingTech Summit New York. - June 11, 2026 - A-Team Group
Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Otherness: Memoirs of Paranormal Interaction" by Tim Watts
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Otherness: Memoirs of Paranormal Interaction," a collection of heartfelt, hopeful poems written by Tim Watts. - June 08, 2026 - Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Finding a Meaning" by Gillian Barratt
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Finding a Meaning," a collection of heartfelt, hopeful poems written by Gillian Barratt. - June 08, 2026 - Michael Terence Publishing
MCS Stonecare Celebrates Remarkable Growth in Carpet Cleaning Services
Company’s Expansion Reflects Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction - June 03, 2026 - MCS Stonecare
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Where All the Light Comes From" – Based on a True Story, by Françoise Camille Bougourd
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Where All the Light Comes From: Based on a True Story" – a gently humorous memoir written by Françoise Camille Bougourd and told by Bondie the Pug. - June 01, 2026 - Michael Terence Publishing
Polar Insight Launches New Website as It Warns AI is Creating Strategic Blind Spots for Organisations
As AI accelerates internal consensus, the gap between leadership confidence and external reality becomes harder to detect. Polar Insight argues organisations have always faced this risk - AI just makes it form faster and look more credible. Internal alignment is not the same as external readiness. - May 29, 2026 - Polar Insight
Promatics Technologies Strengthens Position as a Leading SaaS Application Development Company in 2026
A global digital product and software engineering company, continues to expand its footprint in SaaS application development by delivering scalable, cloud-native, and AI-powered SaaS platforms for startups, enterprises, and fast-growing businesses worldwide. - May 29, 2026 - Promatics Technologies
STS Defence Sponsors Gosport Marine Festival
STS Defence is delighted to sponsor Gosport Marine Festival, taking place on Saturday, 16th May. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming many visitors to a day of free activities and community engagement. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
STS Defence Supports HMS Collingwood Open Day as Official Sponsor
STS Defence is proud to sponsor the HMS Collingwood Open Day, taking place on Saturday, 4th July. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming thousands of visitors for a day of entertainment, community engagement, and a unique insight into life within the Royal Navy. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
Exeter Cleaning Company Signature Cleans Grows Recurring Contracts and Plans for Further Expansion
Signature Cleans, a commercial cleaning provider serving Exeter and the surrounding area, has announced a new phase of growth after securing multiple recurring commercial cleaning contracts. The business has confirmed it currently supports 170 hours per week of contracted cleaning delivery, with... - May 23, 2026 - Signature Cleans
Noun Town Language Learning Video Game Steam 1.0 Launch
One of Steam's Highest-Rated Educational Games Exits Early Access with 87% Positive Rating and Support for 12 Languages. Noun Town, from independent studio Super Hyper Mega, launches version 1.0 on PC and Mac with 590+ reviews and no subscription fees. LONDON, 20 May 2026 - Super Hyper Mega, the... - May 23, 2026 - Super Hyper Mega
Etellect Data Report Identifies Critical Shift Toward Operational AI Adoption in 2026
Etellect has released a comprehensive analysis of 2026 artificial intelligence adoption trends, revealing that enterprise focus has moved from experimental pilots to deep operational integration. The data indicates that 54% of organizations now expect to have at least 40% of their AI initiatives in... - May 21, 2026 - Etellect
What CEOs Need to Know About AI Readiness, According to New Industry Insights
New findings from Etellect highlight critical gaps in AI preparedness across UK businesses. - May 21, 2026 - Etellect
Etellect Launches Strategic Framework to Prioritize AI Business Value Over Market Hype
Etellect is introducing a new strategic framework designed to help business leaders identify and implement artificial intelligence based on practical ROI rather than industry buzz. This initiative addresses the growing gap between experimental AI projects and scalable business results. Many... - May 21, 2026 - Etellect
A Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2026
A Team Group today announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2026. - May 21, 2026 - A-Team Group
Get Ready for "Lights, Camera, Stirling!"
An exciting new guide to Scotland's cinematic heartland is now available for pre-order from Extremis Publishing - May 20, 2026 - Extremis Publishing Ltd.
Fyt-02 Launches on Kickstarter: The Smart Sensor That Turns Any Chair Into a Posture & Movement Tracker
The chair-based sensor uses advanced pressure and motion tracking to monitor posture, activity, and break patterns in real time, delivering gentle haptic reminders through an intelligent desktop app. - May 19, 2026 - VRGO Ltd
Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Beggars Belief: Deadly Disguise and Web of Lies" by Tony Flood
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Beggars Belief: Deadly Disguise and Web of Lies," a faced-paced whodunit, written by Tony Flood. - May 14, 2026 - Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Spring Days in Winter: A Cold War Spy’s Final Reckoning" by John Michell
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Spring Days in Winter: A Cold War Spy’s Final Reckoning" – matters of the heart catastrophically collide in a drama, written by John Michell. - May 12, 2026 - Michael Terence Publishing
China’s AI Marketing Shift: Gogetop Releases Industry Briefing
London-based Gogetop Marketing has published new industry analysis on the impact of artificial intelligence adoption across China’s social media and digital marketing ecosystem, highlighting emerging trends affecting international brands. - May 09, 2026 - Gogetop Marketing
Ticketory Launches Global Platform for Tours, Tickets and City Passes Worldwide
Ticketory launches a global platform for booking tours, attraction tickets and city passes. Travelers can discover top experiences, access mobile tickets instantly, and explore more than 100 destinations worldwide with a seamless digital booking experience. - May 09, 2026 - Ticketory Ltd.
About Wall Art Expands Into Home Decor with 5,000+ Pieces for Calm, Cohesive Spaces
About Wall Art, a UK-based brand, expands beyond wall art into a full home decor offering with over 5,000 curated pieces designed to create calm, cohesive living spaces. - May 08, 2026 - About Wall Art
Bond Rees Launches Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service to Safeguard the Integrity of Mergers and Acquisitions
Bond Rees, the UK's leading private investigations agency, has launched a dedicated Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service to safeguard the integrity of mergers and acquisitions. Designed for businesses, investors, and legal advisors, this intelligence-led service uncovers intentionally concealed, omitted, or lost assets during the due diligence process, ensuring that high-stakes financial transactions are based on complete and accurate realities. - May 06, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Warns UK Businesses of Rising Corporate Espionage Threat as Demand for Counter Surveillance Services Grows
Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigation agency, warns of a surge in corporate espionage targeting businesses of all sizes. Reporting a sharp rise in demand for Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM), the agency highlights that threats are increasingly originating from both external competitors and internal bad actors, costing the UK economy billions annually. - May 04, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
A-Team Group Announces Capital Markets Pioneers in 2026 Innovation Awards
A-Team Group today officially announced the winners of its Innovation Awards 2026, celebrating the visionaries redefining the landscape of capital markets technology. - April 29, 2026 - A-Team Group
Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market. Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods... - April 26, 2026 - Rasool Limited