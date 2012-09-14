PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CNet’s Credentials Go Digital CNet Training Launch Digital Badges for All Certified Individuals - December 20, 2019 - CNet Training

New Speaker from UK MoD Announced for Defence Aviation Safety 2020 SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 19, 2019 - SMi Group

Earthing and Joining of Enclosure/Cabinet Panels - a Quick and Easy Solution from DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings The task of joining metal panels while creating an earth point is made easier with the new grounding cage nut from FDB Panel Fittings which is designed especially for use in electronic equipment, 19” racks, server cabinets and similar. It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable... - December 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Stratoscale Closes Down, Sardina Systems Offers Free Migration Path to FishOS OpenStack & Kubernetes Sardina Systems has announced free migration path to FishOS OpenStack and Kubernetes to all Stratoscale enterprise customers that want to continue to benefit from the multi-cloud hybrid platform. The Israeli startup Stratoscale has released an official note that the company has closed down. The Stratoscale... - December 19, 2019 - Sardina Systems

Coventry Floor Sander Announces New Website Launch Ormrod Floor Sanding is extremely proud to announce the launch of their highly anticipated website. - December 19, 2019 - Ormrod Floor Sanding

Ovum Report Says Torry Harris Offers a Means to Rapidly Develop and Scale a Digital B2B2X Marketplace DigitMarket, a digital ecosystem enablement product from Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), has been assessed by independent research and consulting firm Ovum as “a single, comprehensive package providing enterprises with a ready set of tools to create and manage digital platforms and a secure channel to share and monetize data as they proceed through their digital transformation journeys.” - December 18, 2019 - Torry Harris Integration Solutions

SES Water Set to Present Case Study at Smart Water Systems 2020 SMi Reports: Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager at SES Water, will be presenting at Smart Water Systems 2020, which will convene in London on 20th-21st April 2020. - December 16, 2019 - SMi Group

Phone Spam Study – Colombia Reports the Most Callers 2019 has seen an increased volume of phone fraud around the world. The internet can be considered the most effective way of gathering the most relevant details about this alarming issue. Online portals are one of the most widely used methods of reporting spam phone numbers. The information shared about... - December 15, 2019 - Tellows UG

Arken.legal (UK) Ltd Makes Private Client Sector Up to 50% More Productive with New Digital Fact Find Tool: Arken Acquire New efficiency tool sends a link to your clients to capture information prior to interview; Seamless transfer of data straight into Arken Professional; Significantly reduces data capture time; Allocate the most appropriate resource to the requirement; Effective lead generation tool; Available with an Arken Professional or Arken Enterprise plan. - December 15, 2019 - Arken.legal

Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

Exclusive Updates on the UK MoD’s LE TacCIS Programme at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020 SMi Reports: Senior representative from the UK MoD will be presenting updates on the LE TacCIS programme at the conference in London, next April. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, Speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference SMi Reports: Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, will be speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference in London in March 2020. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

New Monthly Puzzle Book Service Launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers

Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations" by Akpan J. Essien Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations" by Akpan J. Essien. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Secret of the Twin Parchments: The Golden One," a Young Adult Adventure by B.A. Knight Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Secret of the Twin Parchments: The Golden One" – the first in a young adult adventure series by B.A. Knight. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" by Malcolm R. Hodson Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" – a humour-filled story by Malcolm R. Hodson – part of the My Life Series. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Air Vice Marshal Warren James of The Royal Airforce to Present at Defence Aviation Safety 2020 SMi reports: Air Vice Marshal Warren James, Air Officer Commanding, No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force, will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group

Exclusive Interview from Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd., Released Ahead of SMi’s RNA Therapeutics Conference SMi has released an exclusive interview with industry expert Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd, ahead of the upcoming RNA Therapeutics conference this February. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group

Elesa Opens the Door for Newgate Secure Access Solutions Elesa UK supply tubular and bridge handles to Newgate for their pedestrian gates and barrier and gate drive units. - December 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

XTM International Successfully TISAX Certified XTM International, the developer of the leading translation management system, XTM Cloud, has obtained the TISAX certificate. TISAX is widely recognized by manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive industry as it ensures the mutual exchange and evaluation mechanism for the information security of... - December 11, 2019 - XTM International

Migration Monster Launches an Outlook Profile Editor Tool A robust outlook profile management tool from Migration Monster that allows to easily manage one to thousands of Outlook clients from a simple GUI. - December 09, 2019 - Migration Monster

Aesthetics Atelier. E-Booklet - An Editorial Debut by dotinspiring's Founder Who Points the Attention Towards the Linkage Between Philosophy and Branding Aesthetics Atelier. E-Booklet -an editorial debut by dotinspiring's founder who points the attention towards the linkage between philosophy and branding. A new way of looking at branding through the prism of philosophy - a booklet. A little booklet on the value of visual aesthetics in daily lives -... - December 08, 2019 - dotinspiring

All About the tellows Android App Redesign Lastest tellows Android app update, including Menu redesign and new features. New Introduction and tutorials for users. Published in December 2019 and available in different languages. - December 08, 2019 - Tellows UG

Migration Monster Announces New Website Launch The arrival of new website will allow trusted clients & valued visitors to explore website at ease & giving a user-friendly browsing experience. - December 07, 2019 - Migration Monster

Pharma Microbiology UK Conference to Discuss Environmental Monitoring SMi Reports: The Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK conference, taking place on 20 and 21 January 2020 in London, will include a variety of innovative presentations from the environmental monitoring field. - December 07, 2019 - SMi Group

A-Team Group Names Winners of 2019 Data Management Insight Awards A-Team Group announced the winners of its 2019 Data Management Insight Awards at a well-attended ceremony at Merchant Taylors’ Hall today. - December 06, 2019 - A-Team Group

Challenge Europe Offer Five Types of Socket Screws Production supply specialists Challenge Europe are pleased to offer five types of socket screws from stock to support the engineering/assembly industries. - December 06, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd

Interview Released: Stefan Przyborski, Chairman for SMi’s 3D Cell Culture Conference 2020 SMi Reports: Co-chair interview released for SMi’s 4th Annual 3D Cell Culture 2020 taking place in London. - December 06, 2019 - SMi Group

Exclusive Platform Updates on the ASCOD, AJAX, Challenger 2, Warrior IFV, PATRIA AMV, and BATCIS at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020 SMi Reports: Senior experts to present exclusive communication and systems updates at the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Conference in London, next April. - December 06, 2019 - SMi Group

Internet of Medical Things - the Latest Developments With IoT, eHealth, medical devices and technology revolutionising the pharmaceutical industry, SMi is pleased to announce that the inaugural Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference will take place in London on January 20-21, 2020 and will feature the latest insights within the industry. Ian Wallace,... - December 06, 2019 - SMi Group

Sytel Enables Growth of Kelly Services, Russia, with Hosted Contact Center Solution Kelly Services and Sytel have combined to provide a state of the art hosted solution to support Kelly's growth plans in Russia. Kelly's contact center model has been replaced with a multi-channel and multi-tenant solution, hosted within their private cloud. The new system will allow Kelly to conduct... - December 06, 2019 - Sytel Limited

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Games You Can Play: Experience the Meaning of Winning-Next Generation Leadership Strategy in Sports" by John W. Grisby Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Games You Can Play – a guidebook" by Professor of Practice, John W. Grisby. - December 05, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

NFC Tagify Now Offering Custom Printing and Encoding NFC PVC Card NFC Tagify, a reliable London based company, now offers NFC cards for businesses or even for an individual, looking to get customized and encoded PVC cards. NFC stands for Near Field Communication, which is used to exchange data between devices, and also for identification and authentication of an employee... - December 05, 2019 - NFC Tagify

Elesa UK Pushes the Boundaries in the World of Metal Standard Elements Elesa is well known for high quality technopolymer machine elements and is committed to maintaining the quality aspect of all their products. Many new stainless steel products are listed in the new Elesa 166.1 catalogue supplement. - December 05, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Challenge Europe Offer Fastener Sourcing and Supply Chain Service to Engineers Challenge Europe is delighted to offer a fastener sourcing and supply chain service and advice on specification of fasteners to manufacturing design and production engineers. - December 04, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd

TDA Announces Munch Studio as Winners in Global Agency Awards Munch Studio is November’s top agency in the category of Graphic Design in the UK. - December 04, 2019 - Munch Studio

Now Edit Programmable NFC Tags with the New iOS 13 With the new iOS update, it is now possible for the first time, to edit and encode NFC tags from your iPhone. With the release of the new iOS 13 on 19th September, people using NFC tags have something new to be excited about. Now reading and programming an NFC tag is possible using your iPhone. iPhone... - December 04, 2019 - NFC Tagify

Top Four Reasons to Attend Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020 in London SMi Group share the top four reasons to attend the only event specifically dedicated to robotics in the land environment, taking place next April. - December 04, 2019 - SMi Group

Third Major Green Apple Environment Award for Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and open... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King

Runecast Leverages Its Expertise to Stabilize and Fine-Tune AWS Hybrid Cloud Runecast Analyzer expanded to provide critical insights into both VMware and AWS hybrid cloud platforms. - December 04, 2019 - Runecast

Rheinmetall and Harris Sign Up to Sponsor Future Soldier Technology 2020 SMi Group Reports: The Future Soldier Technology Conference and Focus Day returns to London on the 9th, 10th and 11th March. - December 04, 2019 - SMi Group

A New Instalment in Glagoslav’s List of Polish Literature, a Collection of Poems and Dramatic Works by the Polish Avant-Garde Poet Tytus Czyżewski, is Published Summary: The history of Poland, since the eighteenth century, has been marked by an almost unending struggle for survival. From 1795 through 1945, she was partitioned four times by her stronger neighbours, most of whom were intent on suppressing if not eradicating Polish culture. It is not surprising,... - December 04, 2019 - Glagoslav Publications

A New Instalment in Glagoslav’s List of Polish Literature, a Collection of Mock Epics by the Polish Playwright Ignacy Krasicki, Was Published Summary: International brigades of mice and rats join forces to defend the rodents of Poland, threatened with extermination at the paws of cats favoured by the ancient ruler King Popiel, a sybaritic, cowardly ruler... The Hag of Discord incites a vicious rivalry between monastic orders, which only the... - December 04, 2019 - Glagoslav Publications

Smart Water Systems - Innovation and Resilience Through Collaboration SMi Reports: Smart Water Systems 2020 will focus on collaboration and explore pivotal topics which aim to provide innovation and resilience to the industry. - December 02, 2019 - SMi Group

Organisers of Global MilSatCom Announce Space Week, Taking Place in London, 27-30 April 2020 SMi reports: Space Week has been launched and will comprise of two exciting conferences – Small Satellites and Military Space Situational Awareness. - December 02, 2019 - SMi Group

Panel Discussion on "Deep Dive Shortages: The Impact on Patient Safety" to be Held at Parallel Trade 2020 SMi reports: An exciting panel discussion on "deep dive shortages: the impact on patient safety" is to be held at the upcoming conference, Parallel Trade, which will convene in London this February. - December 01, 2019 - SMi Group

New PINET 90° Stainless Steel Concealed Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Two new 90° opening stainless steel and steel hinges for concealed installation have been introduced by FDB Panel Fittings. - November 30, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

What to Expect for Air Mission Planning and Support Conference 2020 SMi Reports: Agenda overview for Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 in London - November 29, 2019 - SMi Group