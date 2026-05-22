Alabama: Montgomery News
Lucky Buddha Casino Expands US Sweepstakes Social Gaming Platform With Mobile-First Entertainment Experience
Lucky Buddha Casino, a US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model, continues expanding its mobile-first user experience with interactive gameplay, virtual Gold Coins, Sweepstakes Coins promotions, and compliance-conscious digital entertainment features for eligible US audiences aged 18+. - May 22, 2026 - Lucky Buddha Casino
Suite Morality Salon Suites Opens in Opelika, Introducing a New Standard of Ownership, Wellness, and Beauty Innovation
Suite Morality launches the nation’s first Hair Health Medspa in Opelika, AL—bridging beauty and wellness. As weight loss treatments and women’s health disorders rise, the medspa addresses their impact on hair through advanced scalp analysis and personalized care. Founded by trichologist Morale Ocain, this innovative model redefines hair care by treating root causes, not just the surface—aligning beauty, confidence, and wellness. - April 22, 2026 - Suite Morality Salon Suites and Hair Health Medspa
Alabama Schools and University Take Proactive Lead on AI Literacy and Student Readiness
Children are encountering digital technology as early as age two, and most teens are already using AI tools often without adult guidance. Rather than reacting later, Alabama schools and a local university are taking action now. Next week, in-person sessions will bring students, educators, and families together to build shared understanding, clear expectations, and practical guidance so AI strengthens learning, leadership, and opportunity from the start. - January 24, 2026 - DISCOVERING AI
When a Hotel Overbooks, Families Pay the Price—And Our Communities Can Do Better
A hotel overbooking in Montgomery left numerous Our Little Miss pageant contestants from around the country without expected lodging, creating stress and safety concerns for participating families. Pageant president Teri Chandler Fowler responds on behalf of families. - January 23, 2026 - Our Little Miss
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Morning Duck LLC Announces the Launch of Morning Duck Coffee: a Bold Brew for Girls Who Get It
Morning Duck, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Morning Duck Coffee, a single-origin Colombian coffee brand crafted for women who know what they want — and how they like their coffee. Launching June 20, 2025, Morning Duck Coffee will be available exclusively online at... - May 31, 2025 - Morning Duck LLC
Great-Granddaughter Stands Where Her Ancestor's Name is Honored: Historic "Lynching to Liberation" Conference Coming to Eufaula Before Juneteenth
Eliza Jane "SouthernBelle Radical" Franklin, a recent USC Heritage Conservation graduate, is hosting Alabama's first official recognition of lynching victims through her "Lynching to Liberation" conference June 6-8, 2025 in Eufaula. The event honors her great-grandfather William "Willie" Jenkins, lynched in 1922, and precedes local Juneteenth celebrations. The three-day lineup includes: Sacred soil ceremony with LA Times Poetry Winner Remica Bingham-Risher Academic presentations by Tuskegee and Emory professors Prison arts exhibit from Alabama Prison Arts and Education Project Group vis - May 29, 2025 - Black Heritage Society of Eufaula, Inc.
Billy Wright’s Newly Released "Don’t Fly Over the Mission Field to Get to the Mission" is an Inspiring Account of Overcoming Adversity and Answering God’s Calling
“Don’t Fly Over the Mission Field to Get to the Mission” from Christian Faith Publishing author Billy Wright is a powerful memoir that encourages readers to find their calling, build God’s kingdom, and help those in need, despite the challenges of life. - May 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Dr. Chris Cook’s New Book, "I Can Be," is a Captivating Book Designed to Help Young Readers Name the Emotions They Experience to Better Communicate How They Feel
Recent release “I Can Be” from Covenant Books author Dr. Chris Cook is a charming book that provides young readers with the different names of emotions they may be experiencing throughout their day. Armed with the knowledge found in “I Can Be,” readers of all ages will be able to manage and communicate their emotions more effectively. - March 27, 2025 - Covenant Books
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
Author Charles N. Smith’s New Book, “The Boardroom to the Courtroom: A Story of Greed and Corruption,” Follows an Educator Who Becomes Trapped in a Web of Lies and Deceit
The recent release “The Boardroom to the Courtroom: A Story of Greed and Corruption” from Covenant Books author Charles N. Smith is a riveting story based on true events that follows Dr. Nathaniel Thomas, an educator who finds himself in legal trouble and his career in jeopardy. Realizing he has become a pawn in a web of lies, Dr. Thomas must prove his innocence or risk losing everything. - February 04, 2025 - Covenant Books
Beagle by YRIG Takes on Overpriced Resident Benefit Packages with Your Renters Kit
Beagle by YRIG introduces "Your Renters Kit," a customizable resident benefits package for property managers, combining affordability and tenant satisfaction. Features include credit reporting, air filter delivery, ID theft protection, legal liability, and concierge services. Beagle automates compliance, integrates with property management systems, and boosts manager profits without complexity. - January 17, 2025 - Beagle by YRIG
Author Chuck Hester’s New Book, "What Rusty Taught Me About God," is a Series of Anecdotes Revealing How the Author’s Dachshund Helped Him Become Closer to the Lord
Recent release “What Rusty Taught Me about God” from Covenant Books author Chuck Hester is a captivating collection of stories that explores how the author’s dachshund Rusty helped to teach him more about God. From first adopting Rusty to their many adventures together, Hester discusses how man’s best friend can be used as God’s vessel to teach his followers. - January 15, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Ron Klein’s New Book, "Grandson Conversations," is a Unique Collection of Essays Containing Life Advice Based on the Author’s Own Experiences Throughout the Years
Recent release “Grandson Conversations” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ron Klein is a riveting series of essays written by the author to deliver valuable insight and advice to his grandson. Now collected here for other young men to read, Ron’s fifty essays cover a variety of topics, from career success to finances and marriage. - November 25, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper Announce Sales Team Consolidation to Strengthen Dealer Support and Efficiency
Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper are pleased to announce the consolidation of their sales teams, effective January 1, 2025. This strategic initiative will streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and provide superior support to dealers and customers across all three brands. - October 18, 2024 - Bush Hog
Margaret Taylor Allen, EdD’s Newly Released “All of Me Loves All of You: A Story of a Father’s Heart of Love for His Little Girl” is a Tender and Uplifting Tale
“All of Me Loves All of You: A Story of a Father’s Heart of Love for His Little Girl” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Taylor Allen, EdD is a heartwarming and inspiring story that highlights the unconditional love of a father for his daughter, reflecting the eternal and unfailing love of God. - July 30, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Larry Craze’s Newly Released "Yet a Remnant" is a Compelling and Intricate Historical Fiction
“Yet a Remnant” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Craze is a richly detailed historical novel that delves into the post-Civil War era, exploring themes of resilience, family legacy, and the complexities of Reconstruction in the American South. - July 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Carole Cummings’s Newly Released "The Fall of Lucifer" is a Riveting and Insightful Examination of Scripture
“The Fall of Lucifer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carole Cummings is a detailed exploration of the origins, fall, and impact of Lucifer, blending biblical scripture with apocryphal texts, global legends, and archaeological records to reveal profound insights about Satan and his demonic forces. - July 12, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Patricia A. Smith Chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Patricia A. Smith of Montgomery, Alabama, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Patricia A. Smith Patricia A. Smith is a... - June 25, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Huskie Tools Unveils Groundbreaking SLA Series: The Ultimate Lineman Driven, 6-Ton Inline Crimping & Cutting Tools
Introducing an utility industry game-changer: New Inline 6-ton battery Lineman Tools from Huskie Tools. Get ready to get your power utility projects done better and faster with our new battery powered (Milwaukee® M-18 or Makita® power) 6-ton inline crimping and cutting tools. Their new SLA series line-up will revolutionize your work experience with their latest innovation, encompassing a stellar lineup of eight powerful tools, including five brand-new additions you've never experienced before. - May 21, 2024 - Huskie Tools, LLC
Leslie C. Hinton’s New Book, "First Lady," Follows the Lives of Five First Ladies of Their Churches Who Must Navigate Their Personal and Church Responsibilities
Fulton Books author Leslie C. Hinton, the CEO and CFO of Angel Haven, Inc. as well as an accomplished classical and Gospel-trained singer, has completed her most recent book, “First Lady”: a fascinating story that follows five first ladies of their churches who meet together for a... - May 07, 2024 - Fulton Books
Affordable Connectivity Program for Alabama Residents Deadline Feb. 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET
The Community Action Association of Alabama (CAAA), in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking all qualified Alabama residents to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) before the enrollment deadline of February 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This federal... - January 22, 2024 - Community Action Association of Alabama
Author Lisa Elliott’s Book, "Weldon Road Ranch," is a Stirring Tale of Love, Loss, and Second Chances for a Woman Yearning for Connection After the Death of Her Husband
Recent release “Weldon Road Ranch” from Page Publishing author Lisa Elliott is a poignant story introducing Lisa Matthews, widowed after the death of the husband she loved as a friend but nothing more and determined to navigate life and the maintenance of her family ranch on her own. A helpful stranger stirs long-dormant emotions that neither can deny; can they overcome the burdens of their past to forge a brighter future - together? - January 15, 2024 - Page Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
DSV Collaborates with Qatar Airways Cargo to Enhance Connectivity to the Middle East and Beyond
DSV - Global Transport and Logistics launches strategic partnership with Qatar Airways Cargo, enhancing North America’s connectivity to the Middle East while strengthening service offerings to the oil and gas industry. Through this collaboration, DSV introduces a new route to its air freight charter network that significantly bolsters access to the Middle East and beyond. - September 08, 2023 - DSV
Segers 10 Year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV
Segers Aero Corp is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded a 10 year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV. Inclusive of Engine Overhaul/Repair, Engine & Module Testing, Component Repairs and Maintenance Services. "I am extremely pleased to announce the agreement... - August 17, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Mary Sue Burt’s Newly Released "Spiritual Renewal: Devotional Readings for Any Season of Life’s Journey" is an Engaging Collection of 240 Devotional Readings
“Spiritual Renewal: Devotional Readings for Any Season of Life’s Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Sue Burt, draws inspiration from daily Bible readings and personal reflections to present readers with an encouraging resource for spiritual rejuvenation. - February 24, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Morgan County Medical Oncology Practices Combine to Provide Comprehensive Cancer Care
Cancer Care Center of Decatur is joining Clearview Cancer Institute. CCI welcomes Dr. Naveen Lobo. - November 23, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
Shoals Medical Oncology Practices Combine
Clearview Cancer Institute (CCI) and the medical oncology division of North Alabama Cancer Center (NACC), formerly Northwest Alabama Cancer Care, are joining together in Florence and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. - November 17, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
T.W. Hicks, Inc. - Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise
T.W. Hicks, Inc. is certified as a Small Business Enterprise and a Woman Business Enterprise by the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency. - October 06, 2022 - T.W. Hicks, Inc.
Meridian Diagnostics Helps Healthcare Practices Make Better Decisions
Meridian Diagnostics is a clinical diagnostic reference laboratory based in Colorado and offers services to clinics, laboratories, employers and healthcare practices nationwide. Their aim is to assist healthcare providers with making informed decisions for their patients. Meridian realizes you have many options for laboratory services, but their 18-24 hour turn-around-time on all results from UTI, toxicology, blood, and various respiratory pathogens makes them the lab of choice for providers. - July 26, 2022 - Meridian Diagnostics
Urban Historic Preservation of the Former Home of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad
Support Urban Historic Preservation - January 18, 2022 - Sajdah Wendy Muhammad
The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc. Will Host a Gala to Assist Women-Led Businesses Affected by the Pandemic
On Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc. will host the 1st Annual World-Class Women's Winter Gala at the River Spirit Casino and Resort. All funds raised will assist minority and women-led businesses affected by the pandemic. - December 10, 2021 - The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
"A Still Small Voice" Book to be Published and Podcast Launched with Timeless Sermons and Life Lessons from Legendary Pastor and Broadcaster
“A Still Small Voice: A memoir of life lessons, collection of sermons and commentaries,” is a collection of curated sermons by Faush, along with commentaries and reflections from other thought leaders who knew him and continue to change lives. The work is also a tribute to the elder Faush that follows the documentary film ON AIR produced by his son, Rev. Dr. Erskine “Chuck” Faush, Jr. “I am sharing what some might call history, and what others might call holy,” said Faush, Jr. - December 02, 2021 - The FSE Company
Underserved Populations in the Broadband Deserts Within the Rural South Black Belt to “Get Wired” with Omnipoint Technology
Getwiredalabama, which is a public-private partnership between the South Central Alabama Broadband Cooperative District (SCABCD) and Omnipoint Technology Partners will provide next generation broadband to the 17 counties of the historic black belt. The black belt communities include Civil Rights... - August 12, 2021 - Omnipoint Technology
iGrad Partners with HBCU Community Development Action Coalition to Offer Student Financial Wellness Platform to Historically Black Colleges and Universities
The Historically Black Colleges & Universities Community Development Action Coalition (HBCU CDAC) has partnered with iGrad to launch a financial wellness initiative for students of color. - July 13, 2021 - iGrad
Reality TV Star Kimberly D. Worthy and Model Darryl “DC” Chambers Bring the #FreakoutChallenge to Social Media
The #FreakoutChallenge is a fun new challenge that the entire family can partake in. You can also win money by participating in the challenge. - June 28, 2021 - Denise S'llure Publishing & Production Company, LLC
Superior Van & Mobility Celebrates Newer Ownership with Ribbon Cutting
Superior Van & Mobility, the nation’s largest family-owned wheelchair-accessible vehicle dealer, opened under new management and ownership last January 2020 in Montgomery, AL. Unable to celebrate last year due to Covid restrictions, Superior Van & Mobility hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 19, 2021 at their 2015 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, Alabama location to commemorate this event. - May 20, 2021 - Superior Van and Mobility
Black Women's Health Imperative Launches Be Seen, HBCU Student Anti-Tobacco Grant Award Program
Mobilizing Black Women Students to live Socially, Emotionally, Empowered - Unapologetically Smoke-Free - March 31, 2021 - Black Women's Health Imperative
Trillium Capital Resources Arranges $27 Million Financing for Two Multifamily Properties and a $37 Million Multifamily with HUD
Trillium Capital Resources, LLC is pleased to announce the successful closing of two new multifamily properties and the successful repricing of a $37 million HUD loan through the A7 program. Palm Bay Grand Apartments, located in Melbourne, FL contains 166 units and was financed with a $21 million... - December 19, 2020 - Trillium Capital Resources
Manimas Offers Electoral Vote Donation to DNC
Write-in Presidential candidate John Manimas and the Real Democracy Party have extended an offer to donate any electoral votes awarded to John Manimas to the Democratic candidate but only if the House of Representatives first passes specified elections reforms, including mandatory voting. - August 12, 2020 - John Manimas Campaign
Superior Van & Mobility Expands Acquiring Presidential Conversions' Three Arkansas Locations Becoming the Largest Family-Owned Wheelchair-Accessible Vehicle Dealer
Superior Van & Mobility Expands to Offer Arkansas Wheelchair-Users Expanded Access to Affordable Accessible Vehicles; Superior Van & Mobility acquires Presidential Conversions to become the largest family-owned wheelchair-accessible vehicle provider in the U.S. - February 14, 2020 - Superior Van and Mobility
Superior Van & Mobility Announces the Acquisition of Phase III Mobility with Locations in Alabama and Florida
Superior Van & Mobility announces the acquisition of Phase III Mobility with locations in Alabama and Florida. The addition of these two stores will mark the 13th "brick and mortar" Superior Van & Mobility QAP dealership with in-stock and ready to deliver mobility vans, wheelchair... - January 06, 2020 - Superior Van and Mobility
Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10
Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands
Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
ST Engineering’s Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Evaluated for US Aviation Use
ST Engineering today announced that its award-winning perimeter intrusion detection system, AgilFence PIDS has completed testing and evaluation by US-based National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies). Safe Skies is an independent, third party non-profit organization funded by the Federal... - September 27, 2018 - ST Engineering