Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10 Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

ST Engineering’s Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Evaluated for US Aviation Use ST Engineering today announced that its award-winning perimeter intrusion detection system, AgilFence PIDS has completed testing and evaluation by US-based National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies). Safe Skies is an independent, third party non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation... - September 27, 2018 - ST Engineering

Datum Government Solutions Announces Contract Award Supporting the 78th Air Base Wing at Warner Robins Air Force Base for Technology Managed Services Datum Government Solutions will now be supporting the 78th Air Base Wings technology managed services under a new task order and provide them with proactive and premier technological support enabling the center to enhance their warfighter capabilities. - August 02, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions

Datum Software™ Announces Re-Brand and New Website Launch for Datum Government Solutions™ Datum Software, a global leader in enterprise architecture, SOA, Application Optimizations, along with Project and Program management, announces today it’s re-brand and new website launch of the Government Solutions branch. This shift in Datum’s strategic initiative comes from a need to... - July 10, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions

Tatum Design Recognized Among Top Agencies at the 2018 National American Advertising Awards in Chicago Tatum Design was awarded four Gold and one Silver National ADDY Awards at the 2018 American Advertising Awards national competition this past weekend in Chicago. - June 12, 2018 - Tatum Design

Construction Begins on Luxury Condo Development Next to Bryant Denny Stadium Spectrum Capital, Developer of WestGate Luxury Condos in Tuscaloosa, AL announces plans to begin construction immediately on luxury development across the street from Bryant Denny Stadium. The 7 story tower will feature 79 luxury residences and include private parking, a front desk for residents, and a rooftop "SkyGate" clubroom that will include catering before Alabama Football home games and view of the Walk of Champions. - May 09, 2018 - Spectrum Capital

Life’s Lessons Music Album by David Sample Donates 90% of Post Tax Sales to Gun Reform Efforts Stemming from Parkland, FL Shooting; Benefiting Orange Ribbons for Jaime Life’s Lessons inspires us and entertains us as it calls us to a higher purpose. - April 16, 2018 - David Sample

My Foodies Launches New Website My Foodies LLC launching new website for their 1.2 million fans and almost 100k subscribers. - February 12, 2017 - My Foodies

SignCommand Announces True Cloud-Based Software SignCommand.com releases easy-to-use LED sign software that can be accessed from anywhere on any device. - January 13, 2017 - EBSCO Sign Group

David Stegall Elected President of the Society of Risk Management Consultants The Society of Risk Management Consultants recently held their annual conference in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and elected new Officers and Directors. - November 01, 2016 - Risk Consulting & Expert Services

"Smart Sun Visor" Invention for the Self-Driving Vehicles Smart Sun Visor invention is mainly targeted to be used in Autonomous Self-driving vehicles. The smart sun visor invention is a game changer and will transform the currently outdated sun visor into a multi-functional super-duper sun visor of the 21st century. The "Smart Sun Visor" in vehicles will have a touch screen device mounted/embedded on sun visor and will have the ability to display different camera views such as "See me" or Selfie view, "Polarized Front View," "Rear Passengers" view, etc - October 04, 2016 - Be Topnotch, LLC

Anthology of Southern "Coming Out" Stories Debuts at AJC Decatur Book Festival Panel of five of the 16 writers from "Crooked Letter" will be at the country's largest independent book festival in Decatur, GA on Sat., Sept. 5. - September 01, 2015 - NewSouth Books

Author Releases Fourth Book of Historical Fiction, "Shamrocks and Skallywags" Author Cabot Barden pens his fourth fiction novel. Shamrocks and Skallywags. A historical fiction that takes place in the old south around the Civil War. A family of Irish immigrants end up being indentured servants on a plantation in south Georgia. They endure a war, murder, mayhem, romance, a myriad of scoundrels, and even an encounter with the supernatural. Based on a story told to Barden about his ancestors. Available online from America Star Books, Amazon.com, and ekindle. - April 01, 2015 - Cabot Barden-Author

April L. Price Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication April L. Price of Jemison, Alabama has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in local government. About April L. Price Ms. Price is the Town Clerk and Treasurer for the Town of Wilton, Alabama. She is responsible... - August 19, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Author to Release Near-Future Action Thriller 2018: An Uncivil War, the new breakout novel by local author Phil Sanderson, will be released as an e-book Sept. 2, 2013 on Amazon Kindle for $2.99. Sanderson wrote all 29 chapters (comprising four parts) of the novel as a result of the many attacks upon the 2nd Amendment by various Americans. The story... - August 19, 2013 - Phil Sanderson

Darren Salmons, Owner of RA CORP, Has Some Business Tips Sometimes, a few good simple tips can go a long way in the business world. - June 17, 2013 - RA CORP

John S. Gould, MD Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John S. Gould, MD of Birmingham, Alabama has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of healthcare and education. About John S. Gould, MD Dr. Gould has over 42 years in the healthcare and education fields. - June 07, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Timber Harvesting Magazine Sets Higher Standard Timber Harvesting & Wood Fiber Operations magazine, a publication of Hatton-Brown Publishers, Inc., will improve and expand its graphics package, editorial content, and circulation in the spring of 2013. - March 01, 2013 - Hatton-Brown Publishers, Inc.

IronWorks Innovation Award Winners Announced IronWorks Magazine, a publication of Hatton-Brown Publishers, Inc., has announced the winners of the 2012 IronWorks Innovation Awards. The awards—also known as the “Stempys” in honor of the magazine’s founding editor Dennis Stemp—have been presented since 2003 specifically to recognize leadership and positive momentum in the motorcycle industry. - January 16, 2013 - Hatton-Brown Publishers, Inc.

RA CORP Posts Video on YouTube RA CORP Consults for Individuals / Organizations / Domestic / International / Commercial / Government (Customers) - December 21, 2012 - RA CORP

Cabot Barden Holds Seminar for Book Writing and Publishing at Nichols Lawson Middle School in Sylacauga, Alabama for Aspiring Writers in the Sixth and Seventh Grades There is an article in the Daily Home in Talladega County, Alabama about Cabot Barden giving pointers about writing and publishing books and songs in a seminar to sixth and seventh graders at a local middle school in Sylacauga, Alabama. Cabot Barden, author of "It's The Bass Player" held a... - March 02, 2012 - Cabot Barden-Author

You Will Never Look at Your Best Friend the Same: Derrell Lawrence's Do You Trust Your Best Friend? Stage Play National Tour The hit stage play, Derrell Lawrence's Do You Trust Your Best Friend?, kicks off its 2012 national tour Easter weekend in Montgomery, Alabama April 6-7, 2012 at the Davis Theater for the Performing Arts, 251 Montgomery Street, Montgomery, AL 36102. Newly engaged couple, Maurice and April couldn’t... - March 01, 2012 - Derrell Lawrence

Cabot Barden to Attend Comer Museum Author/Songwriter Night in Sylacauga, AL. on February 16th Cabot Barden, author of It's The Bass Player, which has been endorsed by his friend, Clive Cussler, will be attending a book signing at the Southern Writers Festival at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Summit in Birmingham, AL on Feb. 11th from 10 to 12 am. He will also be attending another signing at the Down Home Jubilee at the Comer Museum in Sylacauga, Al on Feb. 16th from 6:30 to 9 pm, which will feature local authors and songwriters. The admission is free for both events. - October 09, 2011 - Cabot Barden-Author

InitiumFive, LLC Launches New iPhone App Livewell - The Ultimate Fishing Journal. Featured in the September/October issue of Bassmaster Magazine, this iPhone app represents a balance of technology and outdoors. - September 02, 2011 - InitiumFive, LLC

AmpleHarvest.org Campaign Announces Special Outreach in Tornado Ravaged Alabama All efforts for the immediate future are being focused on helping the Alabama and surrounding area food pantries meet expected increase in need for food. - May 07, 2011 - AmpleHarvest.org

Birmingham International Center is Taking Donations for Tornado Relief Efforts via Cell Phone Micro Donations Financial donations are needed to support disaster relief efforts. The Birmingham International Center asks those who want to help please text “BIC” to 41010 to donate $10 through their cell phone or call 1-205-252-7652. Donations more than $10 can be made online at www.bic-al.org. Checks... - May 02, 2011 - Birmingham International Center

Accomplice Press, LLC Makes an Announcement About the Curvalicious Writing Contest and Their Participation as Industry Professionals at RomCon in Denver This July Accomplice Press announces there are no winners for the Curvalicious writing competition. There were numerous entries, but only one writer grasped the publisher's concept of who a Curvalicious heroine really is. Unfortunately, after some research Accomplice Press found that the winning entry was un-publishable because of undisclosed contractual reasons. The partners are looking forward to new opportunities and will attend Romcon in Denver, along with their best selling author Delinda Jasper. - June 28, 2010 - Accomplice Press, LLC

HDW Selects Microsoft RMS as Preferred Hardware Store POS Hardware Distribution Warehouse (HDW) performed an extensive review of available Hardware Store Point of Sale Systems (POS). Major considerations were: Stability of the POS software company, the number of users worldwide, the support costs (typically a function of the user count), the number of POS support options (the support network of certified professionals for the POS software product) and the ability of the POS software to stay current with technology. Microsoft RMS was chosen. - June 02, 2010 - System Solutions LLC

Historical March: 95 - Mile Walk from Birmingham to Montgomery, Alabama Historical March: 95–Mile walk from Birmingham to the Steps of the State Capitol in Montgomery Alabama. Christian Missions Church is sponsoring “Walking for a Good Cause.” The walk will begin on Friday, June 11, 2010 in Birmingham and end on Saturday, June 19, 2010 in Montgomery, Alabama. "We... - May 24, 2010 - Chrisitian Missions Church

Phone Cards Central - A Fresh and Promising New Entry on the Phone Cards Market Phone Cards Central is a relatively fresh calling cards provider, offering high quality phone cards for all international destinations. - April 24, 2010 - WDN Communications S.A.

Accomplice Press, LLC Announces a Writing Contest to Launch Their New Plus-Size Romance Book Line Called Curvalicious. Two Winners Will be Contracted and Published. Accomplice Press, the boutique-style independent publisher, is launching a romance book line called Curvalicious. To kick off this new endeavor the company is hosting a writing competition beginning on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2010 and ending at midnight on May 14, 2010. The company will be accepting... - February 05, 2010 - Accomplice Press, LLC

Mom and VoteHealthcare.org Purple Bus Roll Into Montgomery AL for State House Rally for Health Reform Now The VoteHealthcare.org Purple Bus National Tour is stopping in Montgomery, AL for a Rally for Health Reform Now! on the steps of the Alabama State House on Tuesday, April 7th at 11:00 AM CDT. The VoteHealthcare.org Purple Bus and Kathie McClure, the Purple Bus Lady, are touring 17 states from April to July, raising awareness of the need for meaningful health care reform. - April 06, 2009 - VoteHealthcare.org

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Ella Joyce Tribute to Rosa Parks - A Rose Among Thorns - Receives Key to the City of Ft. Lauderdale from Mayor Carlton Moore, and Moves on to Montgomery, AL - Feb. 4th A Rose Among Thorns - Tribute to Rosa Parks recently performed during MLK Week celebrations in Florida including the Lou Rawls Center where she received a recognition placque from the Concerned African Women (CAW) sponsored by JEBA--Ed Haynes & Julia Brown. The show moves on to The Alabama Shakespeare Festival sponsored by the Rosa Parks Museum on Monday, Feb. 4, 2008. The show is being booked beyond Black History Month and continues to play churches, schools, theaters, and special events. - January 28, 2008 - Ms. Thing Productions, Inc.

Ella Joyce Tribute to Rosa Parks "A Rose Among Thorns" in Detroit for Community In Schools (CIS) Special Performance Oct. 2007. "A Rose Among Thorns" a Tribute to Rosa Parks will be presented in Detroit at the Metropolitan United Methodist Church for CIS - Community In Schools on Oct. 18, 19 and 20th as it continues an ever growing schedule around the country. October 24th will mark the 2nd anniversary of Rosa Parks' death in Detroit where she resided. This show continues to play for colleges, churches, organizations, and theatres. For more information and booking or sponsorship opportunities visit www.ellajoyce.com. - October 16, 2007 - Ms. Thing Productions, Inc.