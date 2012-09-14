PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers

Local Dentist Office Founders of Two New National Holidays Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla have founded National Dental Care Month (The entire Month of May) and National Smile Day (May 31st) to celebrate the awareness and importance of regular dental care and to remind people that dentistry isn't nearly as expensive as neglect is. It is a good reason for dental offices to use these holidays for marketing promotions or social media content. - April 30, 2019 - Compassionate Dental Care

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

Deanna Marie Label Presents "Stopping Traffic," a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event Against Human Trafficking Chicago-based designer Deanna Kuempel, founder of Deanna Marie (DM) Label, presents Stopping Traffic, a fundraising event to benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate survivors of human trafficking, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Stan Mansion,... - March 05, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

Stephen Alltop, Music Director & Conductor and David Bachmann, Associate Conductor Announce the Highly-Anticipated Annual Holiday Tradition Labeled a “venerable holiday tradition” by The Chicago Tribune, Apollo Chorus of Chicago’s annual presentation of Händel’s enduring masterpiece is not to be missed. - November 15, 2018 - Apollo Chorus of Chicago

Chicago Workshop Focused on Marketing Blockchain Projects and Raising Investment Announced for December 11, 2018 Marketing Blockchain Projects and Raising International Investments Workshop is coming to Chicago December 11, 2018. The Chicago workshop is organized by Blockchain China Connect and Artisan Business Group. The interactive marketing workshop for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry will discuss... - October 30, 2018 - Blockchain China Connect

Jewelers Direct Taps Into Powerful Branding, Launches New Emoji Domain 100 Member strong jewelry industry group makes headlines again with innovative branding tool. - October 29, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to 15-Year-Old Girl with Type 1 Diabetes in Rockford, IL Today, Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or "SDWR," delivered a very special, custom trained Diabetic Alert Dog to a 15-year-old girl in Rockford, IL. - July 03, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

Renew Moline Inc. Retains Jorgenson Consulting for CEO/President Search Jorgenson Consulting has been retained to conduct a national search for CEO/President. Janet Mathis resigned May 8th after six years with the organization. Renew Moline, Inc. is an award-winning, non-profit economic development organization devoted to the development of the City of Moline (IL). The... - July 11, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois proposes... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

Event Center to be Auctioned April 29th One of the most unique and amazingly fun income producing properties in America will be Auctioned and sold to the highest bidder April 29th, 2017. Property includes: Golf Course, Campground, Amphitheatre, Olympic Swimming Pool, Restaurant, Sports Club, Pro Shop, Ginseng Farm, all inventory and equipment and much more. - April 07, 2017 - Hillcrest Event Center

Terrance G. Lichtenwald, Ph.D. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Terrance G. Lichtenwald, Ph.D. of Loves Park, Illinois has been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of Clinical and Forensic Psychology. About Terrance G. Lichtenwald, Ph.D. Dr. Lichtenwald has over 39 years of experience... - September 10, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Jody M. Deery Honored by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Jody M. Deery, of Rockford, Illinois, has recently been honored as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Leisure Sports and Recreation. - July 14, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Durable, Portable and Easy-to-Install PodRoof Steel Shipping Container Roof Kits Now Available in United States Launched in Australia, PodRoof steel shipping container kits were introduced in the United States in 2014. The PodRoof kit offers a durable and easy-to-install option, made of American galvanized steel, for protecting work areas, creating storage spaces and more. For more information, please visit www.podroof.com/us. - January 28, 2015 - Podroof Inc.

New Doud Publishing Offers Co-Authoring Opportunities to Aspiring Authors For aspiring authors who either lack writing skills, or are insecure about their skills, Doud Publishing will consider co-authoring with them. Besides getting help with wording and suggestions to add interesting content to the book, the new author can get started with no upfront expense. - September 06, 2014 - Doud Publishing

Practice Velocity Named to Inc. 500|5000 List for Third Consecutive Year Practice Velocity®, LLC, the #1 rated urgent care software and services company, announced its inclusion on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies in the United States for the third consecutive year. For more than 30 years, this exclusive list has recognized and commended... - August 21, 2014 - Practice Velocity

Practice Velocity® EMR Ranked #1 by Black Book Rankings 2014 Practice Velocity Medical Software receives #1 ranking for third consecutive year. - April 24, 2014 - Practice Velocity

The National Frame Building Association Awards Metal Masters Buildings the Building of the Year Award Northern Illinois’ Own Bill Peterson Picks Up Top National Honors at Annual Building Convention. The National Frame Building Association (NFBA) selected a building constructed by Metals Buildings of Harvard, Ill., as their Building of the Year winner in the Experts Division, Horse Barns/ Facilities (over 5,000 sq. ft.) category. - March 08, 2014 - Metal Masters Buildings

Practice Velocity Promotes National Influenza Vaccination Week #1 Rated Urgent Care EMR Company Practice Velocity Joins with Other Medical Professionals to Keep Influenza Case Numbers Down This Year - December 12, 2013 - Practice Velocity

Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Web Site Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, the World Wide Hunting Dog Superstore Launches a new state of the art web site. - November 09, 2013 - HuntEmUp.com

Practice Velocity® Named to the Top 100 EHRs List Practice Velocity medical software company amongst the top electronic health records vendors as evaluated by Medical Economics. - November 07, 2013 - Practice Velocity

Red Mango Introduces New Super Biotics Smoothies Expands popular smoothie menu to over 30 new varieties, and announces superhero-themed consumer giveaway on June 29, 2013. - June 25, 2013 - Red Mango, Inc.

Practice Velocity® EMR Ranked #1 by Black Book Rankings 2013 Practice Velocity Medical Software receives #1 ranking for third consecutive year. - April 03, 2013 - Practice Velocity

Practice Velocity® Named to the Inc. 500|5000 List Practice Velocity Medical Software Company named to the Inc. 500|5000 list amongst the top fastest growing privately held companies across the nation. - November 28, 2012 - Practice Velocity

Practice Velocity® Celebrates 10-Years of Serving Urgent Care Clinics Practice Velocity Medical Software celebrating 10th Anniversary serving Urgent Care Clinics. - November 15, 2012 - Practice Velocity

Practice Velocity Now Serving Customers in All 50 States With the addition of Black Hills Urgent Care (BHUC) in Rapid City, South Dakota, Practice Velocity, LLC is now serving customers in all fifty states. Over 800 clinics currently utilize Practice Velocity’s software systems to keep their urgent cares running smoothly and efficiently across the United... - October 24, 2012 - Practice Velocity

Funds Raised Donated to Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care – Catherine McAuley MERCY Foundation Haiti Relief Effort Practice Velocity clients have donated a total of $11,000 during two events hosted by Dr. David Stern at the 2012 Urgent Care Association of America Spring Conference in Las Vegas, NV to be donated to the Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care – Catherine McAuley MERCY Foundation Haiti Relief Effort. - August 21, 2012 - Practice Velocity

Physicians Immediate Care LLC Selects Practice Velocity® as Its Provider of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Practice Management Software Physicians Immediate Care LLC has selected Practice Velocity’s Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Practice Management software systems for the 20 urgent care clinics it manages that operate under the trade name “Physicians Immediate Care.” The announcement of the selection of Practice... - August 08, 2012 - Practice Velocity

Ranked #1 - Practice Velocity EMR by KLAS Research for Urgent Care VelociDoc®, Practice Velocity's Urgent Care EMR has been ranked #1 overall for urgent care by KLAS research, an independent company who monitors vendor performance in the healthcare industry. - May 17, 2012 - Practice Velocity

Carol R. Parks, MD Joins Practice Velocity Practice Velocity has named Carol R. Parks to the position of EMR Physician Specialist. Practice Velocity was recently Ranked the #1 EMR for Urgent Care Centers across the country. Practice Velocity's team has now grown to almost 250 employees. - May 15, 2012 - Practice Velocity

CAT Contracting, Inc. Posts Record Year End Sales In the last 10 years CAT Contracting, Inc has grown from the one man operation of Matt Spanton into the nation's leading restoration company. On its 10 year anniversary it is expected to post sales numbers which will indeed be well above industry standard. "Our expectation is 20 million," says... - December 29, 2011 - CAT Contracting

Practice Velocity Announces Collaborative Campaign Supporting Fourth Annual Urgent Care Awareness Week November 14-18 Practice Velocity, LLC, the leader in software solutions for urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, has announced it will launch a week-long email and social media campaign in support of Urgent Care Awareness Week. The campaign will have two key components: five short videos featuring practical urgent care marketing tips and a call for Facebook submissions to help urgent cares increase the reach of their marketing efforts. - November 11, 2011 - Practice Velocity

Practice Velocity® Urgent Care EMR Adds Client in 49th State With the addition of Fairlight Medical Center in Williston, North Dakota, Practice Velocity, LLC, now serves the medical software needs of urgent care centers and occupational medicine clinics in 49 states. More than 800 urgent care clinics throughout the United States, with the exception of South Dakota, currently use Practice Velocity’s urgent care solutions to serve the needs of their patients. - October 07, 2011 - Practice Velocity

Medical Technology Company Experiences Rapid Growth in Struggling Economy Practice Velocity®, LLC, (www.practicevelocity.com), a medical software and billing technology company specializing in urgent care, is pleased to announce it has hired its 200th employee less than a decade after it was founded. - July 26, 2011 - Practice Velocity

Venture i. Launched New Reverse Cell Phone Lookup Directory Venture i. has updated its main service that helps trace cell phone numbers and other hard to find numbers. The mobile site launched. - June 27, 2011 - Venture i S.A.

Singer, Songwriter Risks All to be Home with Fans Rivera opts out of National Tour launch in favor of releasing his long awaited first album from his home town, Rockford Illinois. - June 23, 2011 - Solaris Entertainment, LLC

Innovative Home Concepts, Inc. is Voted Best Roofing and Siding Contractor in Mchenry County Innovative Home Concepts, Inc., a remodeling company specializing in windows, siding, roofing, gutters, doors, and decks, is the proud recipient of the 2011 Best of the Fox Reader's Choice Award for Best Siding and Roofing Contractor in Mchenry County. Innovative also received recognition for being the best employer with less than 40 employees as well as one of the best handyman service, deck builder, and home remodeler in Mchenry County. - June 15, 2011 - Innovative Home Concepts, Inc

Practice Velocity® Helps Urgent Care Physicians Earn Government Stimulus Dollars Practice Veloticy's VelociDoc® Tablet EMR is now ONC-ATCB 2011/2012 certified to meet meaningful use criteria for government stimulus programs. - May 18, 2011 - Practice Velocity

Feud Between Emergency Physicians and Urgent Care Physicians Boils Over A press release issued by the American College of Emergency Physicians has sparked controversy among emergency physicians and urgent care physicians that has boiled over into a feud between industries. - April 29, 2011 - Practice Velocity

Practice Velocity Announces Membership to Health Level Seven (HL7) International Practice Velocity, LLC, a medical software company that produces the VelociDoc® electronic medical record, adds perspective of urgent care industry to voting process as new organizational member of HL7 International. - April 12, 2011 - Practice Velocity

VelociDoc® Urgent Care EMR Named Semi-Finalist in Innovate Illinois 2010 Practice Velocity's VelociDoc® Urgent Care EMR was named a semi-finalist in Innovate Illinois 2010, a highly competitive statewide entrepreneurial and innovation competition that recognizes high-growth entrepreneurs. - December 24, 2010 - Practice Velocity

Mastercraft Exteriors' Matt Spanton & Richard Spanton Jr Chosen for Best of Success 2010 Matt Spanton & Richard Spanton Jr head out to the Best of Success in Denver Colorado. Matt speaks about SEO development in Roofing. Since its inception in 1996, Mastercraft Exteriors has been a leader in the roofing industry. - October 15, 2010 - Mastercraft Exteriors

Brighton Leadership Group Principals Obtain Advanced Change Management Certification Donna Brighton, President and Founder of Brighton Leadership Group, LLC. in Chicago, IL, along with Scott Beilke, the Brighton Leadership Group Managing Director, have completed Prosci's Inaugural Advanced Change Management Certification Program. The program, taught by Prosci CEO and founder Jeff Hiatt... - April 17, 2010 - Brighton Leadership Group

The Kopley Group Hires New Vice President The Kopley Group, a Chicago based, nation - wide company hires a Vice President for the Real Estate Brokerage Division of the company, Kopley Partners. - April 05, 2010 - The Kopley Group, Inc.

Get Your Home Ready for Spring, Save Money & Increase Curb Appeal Do-It-Yourself Spring Home Maintenance Tips for Safety & Energy Conscious Homeowners. Top Ten Spring Home Maintenance Tips from Mahogany Builders - March 29, 2010 - Mahogany Builders

Boat Dealers Band Together to Promote Safe Boating Practices-Free Boating Safety Classes with United States Power Squadrons & US Coast Guard Auxiliary Boat Dealers in NW Illinois and WI band together to promote Boating Safety. The United States Power Squadrons & US Coast Guard Auxiliary will teach free seminars in Boating Safety at the Northern Illinois Boat Show March 4-7, 2010 at the New Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake, Illinois - February 25, 2010 - Northern Illinois Boat Show