Illinois: Rockford News
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
Donald Sykes’s New Book, "Pig Tales," is a Riveting Collection of True Stories That Explores the Author’s Time as a Small-Town Police Officer During the Eighties
Fulton Books author Donald Sykes, a former small-town police officer who later took a position with Homeland Security, has completed his most recent book, “Pig Tales”: an engaging and thought-provoking memoir that centers around the author’s time as a police officer, exploring the... - July 31, 2025 - Fulton Books
Rock Energy Systems Appoints Chris Fillmore as New CEO Following Jeff Townsend’s Retirement
Rock Energy Systems announced a planned leadership transition as Jeff Townsend retired as CEO, with Chris Fillmore assuming the role effective May 27, 2025. Townsend will remain on the Board in an advisory capacity. - June 13, 2025 - Rock Energy Systems
Deborah Burton’s New Book, "The Adventures of Miguelito and Deborahlita," is a Charming and Heartfelt Tale That Follows the Thrilling Escapades of Two Young Friends
Fulton Books author Deborah Burton, a loving wife who has always enjoyed telling stories to children, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Miguelito and Deborahlita”: a captivating story that centers around two young friends who find themselves on a series of... - May 06, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Sebastian Aranda’s New Book, “El hechicero más débil,” Follows a Young Man in a World of Magic, Darkness, and the Ultimate Battle of Good Versus Evil
Recent release “El hechicero más débil” from Page Publishing author Sebastian Aranda is a gripping novel that follows a young man who finds himself lost in a world of magic and limitless possibilities. As he faces the abyss of human darkness, readers are taken on an adventure that explores the delicate balance between light and shadow, and the power of conscience, conviction, and forgiveness. - May 02, 2025 - Page Publishing
siffron Solidifies Market Leadership with Triple ISO Certification at Des Plaines Manufacturing Facility
siffron, a global leader in retail merchandising solutions, proudly announces that its Des Plaines manufacturing facility has earned three prestigious ISO certifications: ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, and ISO 45001:2018 for... - March 18, 2025 - siffron
siffron Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet Growing Market Demand
siffron, a leading innovator in retail display solutions, is significantly enhancing its extrusion manufacturing capabilities in the Chicagoland area to support increasing customer demand with faster lead times, greater efficiency, and superior product quality. Siffron is opening a new... - March 13, 2025 - siffron
Luke O'Brien’s New Book, "$mart Ace," is a Thought-Provoking and Fascinating Collection of Life Lessons and Stories, All Told Through the Lens of Poker
Fulton Books author Luke O'Brien, a loving husband and father, as well as an avid poker player who holds an MBA from Illinois State University, has completed his most recent book, “$mart Ace”: a poignant and compelling collection of life lessons explained through the rules of... - February 27, 2025 - Fulton Books
Rhonda Parsons’s New Book, "Take Five," is a Fascinating Collection of Short Stories That Offers a Pageant Exploration of Love, Loss, Healing, and the Human Condition
Fulton Books author Rhonda Parsons, who has been writing since high school and also enjoys painting, hiking, meditating, and playing with the family chihuahuas, has completed her most recent book, “Take Five”: a riveting series of short stories and poems that follows the lives of... - February 20, 2025 - Fulton Books
Singer and Actress Ann Nesby Returns with Soulful R&B Anthem "My Man," a Celebration of Love, Devotion, and Timeless Artistry
Ann Nesby, two-time Grammy-winning vocalist, returns with “My Man,” a soulful R&B love anthem releasing January 24, 2025. Written by R.L. of Next, Brian Cook, and Nesby, the single celebrates enduring love. Supported by SiriusXM, Music Choice, and iHeartMedia, “My Man” bridges Nesby’s iconic legacy with modern R&B. A celebrated artist, Nesby continues to inspire with her timeless voice and heartfelt music. - January 14, 2025 - Ann Nesby
PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt
siffron® Announces Employee Equity Ownership Program
siffron, in partnership with The Riverside Company, recently announced the launch of an employee equity ownership program, naming all employees immediate owners of the organization. The program is powered by Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization that works with companies and investors to allow... - July 25, 2024 - siffron
Understanding Parkinson's Disease at Right at Home's Community Speaker Session
Right at Home is honored to announce the next free community speaker session, which aims to educate and empower the community about Parkinson's Disease. - April 01, 2024 - Right at Home - In-Home Care & Assistance
Smart Healing Massage Launches Affordable and Accredited Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., proudly introduces a groundbreaking online continuing education program for massage therapists in Illinois. Renowned for its affordability, the program enables practitioners to save between 70% and 80% on 24 continuing education hours compared to competitors. As an approved provider by the state of Illinois, Smart Healing Massage guarantees the highest educational standards. - January 16, 2024 - Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Forever Husky Announces Newly Remodeled Rockford Charity Raffle Hall
Forever Husky, a leading rescue organization, is thrilled to unveil the freshly renovated Rockford Charity Raffle Hall. The revamp aims to elevate the experience for raffle enthusiasts, offering a modernized environment for both longtime and new players. - November 03, 2023 - Forever Husky, Inc.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Product Offering Expanding Its Offering to Sportsman
Approaching 20 years in Business, HuntEmUp.com announces new products, additional employees and it's break into other outdoor and hunting lines of product. - March 28, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
Top Winnebago County Republicans Praise GOP Chairman for Leadership
Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli, County Sheriff Gary Caruana, and Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury met with Winnebago County Republican Central Committee Chairman Eli Nicolosi to assess the leadership structure of the local Republican Party. Mr. Nicolosi discussed his successful... - June 04, 2022 - Winnebago County Republican Central Committee
Road Ranger as Primary Partner of Ty Majeski's No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race
Road Ranger has partnered with ThorSport Racing to serve as the primary partner on the No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for multiple NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races starting at Texas Motor Speedway. "The Partnership with ThorSport Racing is an exciting new journey that we are thrilled to... - May 14, 2022 - Road Ranger
Compass Virtual Solving the Growing Shortage of Access to Psychiatric and Intensive Behavioral Health Services in Illinois
Compass Virtual, by Compass Health Center, an evidence-based Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) virtual behavioral health treatment program, announced today its milestone of delivering more than 20,000 patient-days of intensive care in 2021. Compass Virtual's announcement... - February 17, 2022 - Compass Health Center
Converged Technology Professionals Joins Talkdesk Partner Program to Help Businesses Deliver More Unified Customer Engagements
Converged Technology Professionals in Crystal Lake, Illinois, creates a formal partnership with CCaaS leader TalkDesk to serve mid-market and enterprise clients with advanced contact center solutions. - June 08, 2021 - Converged Technology Professionals
"The Path to Healing Show" Launches National Tour of Hope, Healing and Horses
"Healing Has Come Across America" The Cast of The Path to Healing Show is taking their show on the road and Presenting a three day event beginning in Cherry Valley, IL. Text Event to 303-646-6558 for more information and how to register. - April 13, 2021 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
Converged Technology Professionals is Named a RingCentral Premier Partner
Converged Technology Professionals in Crystal Lake, Illinois, is named a RingCentral Premier Partner after an excellent year of global sales with enterprise clients in the financial, manufacturing, legal, government and education industries. - February 17, 2021 - Converged Technology Professionals
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer
Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers
Local Dentist Office Founders of Two New National Holidays
Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla have founded National Dental Care Month (The entire Month of May) and National Smile Day (May 31st) to celebrate the awareness and importance of regular dental care and to remind people that dentistry isn't nearly as expensive as neglect is. It is a good reason for dental offices to use these holidays for marketing promotions or social media content. - April 30, 2019 - Compassionate Dental Care
Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin
Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC
Deanna Marie Label Presents "Stopping Traffic," a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event Against Human Trafficking
Chicago-based designer Deanna Kuempel, founder of Deanna Marie (DM) Label, presents Stopping Traffic, a fundraising event to benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate survivors of human trafficking, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Stan... - March 05, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC
Stephen Alltop, Music Director & Conductor and David Bachmann, Associate Conductor Announce the Highly-Anticipated Annual Holiday Tradition
Labeled a “venerable holiday tradition” by The Chicago Tribune, Apollo Chorus of Chicago’s annual presentation of Händel’s enduring masterpiece is not to be missed. - November 15, 2018 - Apollo Chorus of Chicago
Chicago Workshop Focused on Marketing Blockchain Projects and Raising Investment Announced for December 11, 2018
Marketing Blockchain Projects and Raising International Investments Workshop is coming to Chicago December 11, 2018. The Chicago workshop is organized by Blockchain China Connect and Artisan Business Group. The interactive marketing workshop for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry will... - October 30, 2018 - Blockchain China Connect
Jewelers Direct Taps Into Powerful Branding, Launches New Emoji Domain
100 Member strong jewelry industry group makes headlines again with innovative branding tool. - October 29, 2018 - Jewelers Direct
Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to 15-Year-Old Girl with Type 1 Diabetes in Rockford, IL
Today, Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or "SDWR," delivered a very special, custom trained Diabetic Alert Dog to a 15-year-old girl in Rockford, IL. - July 03, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old
New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr
Renew Moline Inc. Retains Jorgenson Consulting for CEO/President Search
Jorgenson Consulting has been retained to conduct a national search for CEO/President. Janet Mathis resigned May 8th after six years with the organization. Renew Moline, Inc. is an award-winning, non-profit economic development organization devoted to the development of the City of Moline... - July 11, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis
A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois
Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
Event Center to be Auctioned April 29th
One of the most unique and amazingly fun income producing properties in America will be Auctioned and sold to the highest bidder April 29th, 2017. Property includes: Golf Course, Campground, Amphitheatre, Olympic Swimming Pool, Restaurant, Sports Club, Pro Shop, Ginseng Farm, all inventory and equipment and much more. - April 07, 2017 - Hillcrest Event Center
Terrance G. Lichtenwald, Ph.D. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Terrance G. Lichtenwald, Ph.D. of Loves Park, Illinois has been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of Clinical and Forensic Psychology. About Terrance G. Lichtenwald, Ph.D. Dr. Lichtenwald has over 39 years of... - September 10, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Jody M. Deery Honored by Strathmore’s Who’s Who
Jody M. Deery, of Rockford, Illinois, has recently been honored as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Leisure Sports and Recreation. - July 14, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Durable, Portable and Easy-to-Install PodRoof Steel Shipping Container Roof Kits Now Available in United States
Launched in Australia, PodRoof steel shipping container kits were introduced in the United States in 2014. The PodRoof kit offers a durable and easy-to-install option, made of American galvanized steel, for protecting work areas, creating storage spaces and more. For more information, please visit www.podroof.com/us. - January 28, 2015 - Podroof Inc.
New Doud Publishing Offers Co-Authoring Opportunities to Aspiring Authors
For aspiring authors who either lack writing skills, or are insecure about their skills, Doud Publishing will consider co-authoring with them. Besides getting help with wording and suggestions to add interesting content to the book, the new author can get started with no upfront expense. - September 06, 2014 - Doud Publishing
Practice Velocity Named to Inc. 500|5000 List for Third Consecutive Year
Practice Velocity®, LLC, the #1 rated urgent care software and services company, announced its inclusion on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies in the United States for the third consecutive year. For more than 30 years, this exclusive list has recognized and... - August 21, 2014 - Practice Velocity
Practice Velocity® EMR Ranked #1 by Black Book Rankings 2014
Practice Velocity Medical Software receives #1 ranking for third consecutive year. - April 24, 2014 - Practice Velocity
The National Frame Building Association Awards Metal Masters Buildings the Building of the Year Award
Northern Illinois’ Own Bill Peterson Picks Up Top National Honors at Annual Building Convention. The National Frame Building Association (NFBA) selected a building constructed by Metals Buildings of Harvard, Ill., as their Building of the Year winner in the Experts Division, Horse Barns/ Facilities (over 5,000 sq. ft.) category. - March 08, 2014 - Metal Masters Buildings
Practice Velocity Promotes National Influenza Vaccination Week
#1 Rated Urgent Care EMR Company Practice Velocity Joins with Other Medical Professionals to Keep Influenza Case Numbers Down This Year - December 12, 2013 - Practice Velocity
Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Web Site
Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, the World Wide Hunting Dog Superstore Launches a new state of the art web site. - November 09, 2013 - HuntEmUp.com