LEER Introduces New Hard Tri-fold Tonneau at SEMA 2018
LEER unveils a new top-of-the-line, hard tri-fold cover - the HF350M - featuring a low-profile design with textured matte black panels that complement every pickup model. On display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas - booth #35039, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, upper level. - October 31, 2018 - LEER
New LEER Concept Cap on Display at SEMA 2018 - Supports Variety of Advanced Access Technologies
LEER, a leader in pickup truck caps and covers, provides a glimpse into its research and design plans by featuring a concept cap at this year’s SEMA Show - booth #35039, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, upper level. Not yet scheduled for production, this cap explores cutting-edge design elements, and includes state-of-the-art access technologies. - October 30, 2018 - LEER
New Roll-Up Tonneau from LEER Delivers Exceptional Value to Pickup Owners
LEER, a leader in pickup truck caps and covers, unveils its new rolling tonneau – the SR250. Features premium features at a great value. On display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas - booth #35039, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, upper level. - October 30, 2018 - LEER
Bridges US
Indiana Disability Task Force Aims to Improve the Military Waiver for Hoosier Veterans and Service Members
On Aug. 22, Jonathan Burlison, CEO of Bridges US, presented a white paper to the Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Task Force on the topic of Military Waiver Slots. The task force seeks to create recommendations to ensure freedom, choices and quality of life for individuals with disabilities. Military... - September 04, 2018 - Bridges US
Hanwha Azdel
Azdel Onboard Provides Lightweight, Cost Effective Insulation and Helps Prevent Indoor Air Pollutants for RVing Families
Hot days and warm nights are ideal for RV camping and enjoying outdoor recreation. Keeping the air conditioner well maintained, while parking in shaded spots may help RVing families beat the heat. Consider the insulation value of materials used in RV construction as summer is the season when many people... - August 02, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel
Hanwha Azdel
Azdel Onboard Provides Lighter Solutions for RV Manufacturers and RVing Families
The RV season is about to go into full swing, and many are planning their summer activities nationwide. For some that includes purchasing a new RV. There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding which RV is right for you, including durability and long-term maintenance. From matching the right dry... - June 05, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel
Kessler
Introducing AutoCam360TM by Kessler: A Complete Solution for Automating Product Photography and Video for E-commerce and Commercials
Kessler, the industry leader in motion control for film and photography, comes AutoCam360TM a new brand of products and services for e-commerce and commercials. - March 19, 2018 - Kessler
Winona Powder Coating Announces Expansion
Winona Powder Coating announced that they have completed the expansion of their batch line to handle products up to 32 feet long. - January 18, 2017 - Winona Powder Coating, LLC
Moran Transportation Corporation
Moran Transportation Corporation Expands into New Facility in Elkhart, Indiana
Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that it has expanding its Northern Indiana operation with the acquisition of a new terminal in Elkhart, Indiana. The new terminal gives Moran Transportation Corporation a much larger facility allowing for growth and efficiency within that market. - November 16, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation
Moran Transportation Corporation
Moran Transportation Corporation Awarded Logistics Management 2015 Quest for Quality Award
Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a Logistics Management 2015 Quest for Quality Award in the Midwest Regional LTL category. The Quest for Quality Awards is the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports, and... - October 01, 2015 - Moran Transportation Corporation
Google Enterprise Features Goshen Indiana Company, TechKnowledgey, Inc
TechKnowledgey Inc of Goshen, Indiana, is excited to announce that out of 6,000 worldwide Google Apps Authorized resellers, Google recently featured their company in a video and associated post on the Google Enterprise Blog. TechKnowledgey, Inc helps companies, large and small, transition from old-school... - August 07, 2013 - TechKnowledgey Inc.
Cynthia B. Burton Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Cynthia B. Burton of Warsaw, Indiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of medical devices. About Cynthia B. Burton Ms. Burton has over 14 years experience in the field of medical devices. She... - July 17, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide
Coachmen RV
Coachmen to Launch Brookstone 50th Anniversary Edition
What do you do when you’ve reached your 50th year of doing business? You take a moment to celebrate, reflect on what has been learned over those 50 years and you re-focus on your future and do something special. Coachmen RV, a division of Forest River, Inc. has done just this with its “All... - June 05, 2013 - Coachmen RV
Thor Motor Coach Motorhomes
Class A & C Motorhome Manufacturer, Thor Motor Coach Continues as Top Retailing Brand of Motorhomes in Canada & United States
Leading Class A and Class C Motorhome Manufacturer, Thor Motor Coach has been recognized as 2011’s top retailing brand of motorhomes in North America. The company’s Class C and Gas Powered Class A motorhomes captured the #1 market position and accounted for nearly 24% of all sales. - March 19, 2012 - Thor Motor Coach Motorhomes
Slingshot SEO, Inc. Ranks #4 in Search Engine Optimization Companies by topseos.com for January 2011
topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best SEO companies for January 2011. Slingshot SEO, Inc. has made it to #4 ranking based upon an in-depth review of the internet marketing service provider. - January 10, 2011 - topseos.com
topseos.com Ranks Top 10 Web Design Companies for January 2011
The Top 10 Web Design Companies for January 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - January 05, 2011 - topseos.com
topseos.com Ranks Best Reputation Management Companies for January 2011
The Top 10 Reputation Management Companies for January 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - January 05, 2011 - topseos.com
Bears on Patrol
Bear Travels Around United States for a Good Cause
An ordinary teddy bear will be making an extraordinary journey around the country to raise awareness for Bears on Patrol. He will be documenting his journey with photos and videos at local points of interest. - May 10, 2010 - Bears on Patrol
Solay Wellness
Solay Wellness Offers Himalayan Salt Inhalers the Same Type as Recommended by Dr. Oz
Solay Wellness has long promoted the health benefits of Himalayan Salt for respiratory conditions. Dr. Oz is now promoting Himalayan salt pipes, too. - February 18, 2010 - Solay Wellness
BCI Aircraft Leasing and Brian Hollnagel, Its President Announces the Novation of Two Boeing 737-200 Operating Leases
Chicago-based BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (“BCI”) today announced that operating leases for two Boeing 737-200 aircraft previously on lease to Aloha Airlines have been novated to Aloha Air Cargo. “We have had a long relationship with Aloha Airlines and we look forward to maintaining... - July 28, 2008 - BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc.
iUniverse
iUniverse Author Gordon Page Featured in Monthly Podcast
iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, is featuring author Gordon Page and his iUniverse title Warbird Recovery as the subject of iUniverse’s August “Author Talk” podcast. - July 24, 2008 - iUniverse
iUniverse
iUniverse Titles Honored in July as Reader’s Choice
iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, announced that 23 titles were awarded Reader’s Choice designation in July. To gain the Reader’s Choice designation, titles must meet several key requirements. The title must be awarded Editor’s... - July 17, 2008 - iUniverse
iUniverse
AuthorHouse Announces Its Top Five Best-selling Titles for June 2008
“How-To” Titles Dominate the List of Top-Five Best-selling AuthorHouse titles for June 2008 - July 11, 2008 - iUniverse
The Sim Factory
ARCA SIM RACING - Now Available - Professional Sanctioned Stock Car PC Simulation
After over two years of anticipation, ARCA SIM RACING 08, from the Sim Factory LLC, is now available for the PC/DVD Rom format. This fully-licensed online stock car simulation software is rated "E" for Everyone and provides the most realistic and immersive, thought provoking racing experience... - May 17, 2008 - The Sim Factory
PR.com
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
PR.com
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
What are the Most Bling MP3 Players for Christmas 2006?
Apple, Microsoft, Creative Labs and other manufacturers in a battle to be top Bling. - November 30, 2006 - AllAmericanBling.com
What are the Most Bling Toys for Christmas 2006?
Tradition Spiked with Electronics... - November 22, 2006 - AllAmericanBling.com
Much Bling Will Be Sold On-Line on Cyber Monday
Which is easier to find during the Christmas Shopping season, a parking space at the mall, or cyber space at your keyboard? On-line retailers think they know the answer. Last year, the National Retail Federation noted a spike in business for on-line retailers on the Monday after Thanksgiving and coined... - November 14, 2006 - AllAmericanBling.com
Strange Bling
New Web Site Finds Success with Strange Bling - November 07, 2006 - AllAmericanBling.com
Find the Bling That's Your Thing
New website helps middle-class find what's bling. - October 30, 2006 - AllAmericanBling.com
Xdata solutions, inc. Scores Major Win with Kansas Department of Corrections
Xdata solutions, inc., was recently awarded a contract to implement Xdata’s GXD Graphical ERP system in nearly a dozen business units ranging from Services to Heavy Manufacturing for the Kansas Department of Corrections. - June 01, 2006 - Xdata solutions, inc.
New ERP Software for IBM iSeries beats IBM's "Interactive Processing Tax"
Xdata software can reduce iSeries acquisition costs by 50% and reduce annual maintenance costs by more than 50% when compared to other Tier-One ERP packages commonly in-use today. Xdata offers incentives like free data conversion from packages such as MAPICS. - October 26, 2005 - Xdata solutions, inc.
Xdata Releases Microsoft-based Software for IBM iSeries Servers.
Xdata solutions inc, a partner with both Microsoft and IBM, leaps forward to help companies modernize their midrange computing systems. New products reduce computing costs and provide frustrated 5250 software users with a friendly and familiar Windows Desktop solution. Incorporating IBM and Microsoft technologies provides a new level of user satisfaction and system reliability. Xdata solutions is located near Notre Dame University and can be reached: (574) 266-0964 or sales@xdata.com - August 17, 2005 - Xdata solutions, inc.
