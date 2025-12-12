Indiana: Elkhart-Goshen News
Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT. Clark brings eight years of dedicated service... - December 12, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Searchshop.com Launches as the First Cross-Vertical Marketplace for Vehicle Shoppers
Searchshop.com is the first cross-vertical vehicle marketplace uniting RVs, boats, autos, and powersports in one trusted platform. Shoppers gain access to expert research, specifications, and nationwide dealer inventory, making it easier to research, compare, and connect. With a mission to simplify and reshape vehicle shopping, Searchshop.com delivers clarity, transparency, and efficiency for today’s buyers. - September 26, 2025 - Searchshop
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
Endeavor Communications Engages with Congressional Representatives to Advocate for USF's Critical Role in Providing Americans with Access to Broadband
Endeavor CEO Darin LaCoursiere met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for the critical role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in ensuring rural Americans have access to high-quality, affordable broadband services. They also discussed current broadband deployment... - April 28, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Bart's Water Sports to Open New Store in Syracuse, Indiana, Summer 2025
Bart's Water Sports, a leading provider of water sports equipment since 1972, is excited to announce the opening of a new retail location at 1309 S Harkless Dr., Syracuse, Indiana, in the summer of 2025. The new Syracuse store will offer a comprehensive selection of water sports gear, catering to both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts. Customers can expect top brands and the latest products to enhance their water adventures. - February 18, 2025 - Bart's Water Sports
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Canadian Wonderland - The Largest Canadian Cultural Festival Outside of Canada Celebrates All Things Canuck
Canadiana Fest celebrates the art, music, food (and beer), sports and most of all the spirit of kindness Canadians are known featuring their 3 founding cultures of Indigenous, French and British heritage. Meet Rick Green of the Red Green Show -the iconic Canadian sitcom, try your hand in the sports Centre, get in on the lumberjack village, eat through a poutine passport, dress up in the Cosplay Contest, get down to the sounds of award winning Canadian musical artists. Tons of fun for all ages. - September 11, 2024 - Canadiana Fest
Guy Biddle’s Newly Released “John: The Gospel of Light & Life: A 30-Day Devotional Journey” is an Interactive Opportunity for Spiritual Growth
“John: The Gospel of Light & Life: A 30-Day Devotional Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Guy Biddle is an enriching resource for anyone seeking a closer, more intimate connection with their faith by learning who Christ truly was. - February 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
CEDIA Reveals Global Finalists for 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals, today announces the finalists for the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards projects. Judged by an esteemed panel of global industry experts, the CEDIA Awards program represents the finest residential projects of the year. - August 01, 2023 - CEDIA
Truma Partners with OEM to Showcase Truma Aventa on All-Electric Coast
Together, Truma and Coast will travel from Nashville, TN, to Wilmington, NC, and back with stops along the way in Asheville and Raleigh, NC. Throughout the road trip, Truma and Coast will host consumer meetups to demonstrate how Coast and Truma redefine the concept of comfort on the road. From luxurious sleeping quarters to the quiet cool comfort of the Aventa, travelers can witness how the journey can be enjoyed as much as the destination. - July 12, 2023 - Truma North America
Author Jennifer Penrose’s New Book, "I Am God Breathed," is a Uniquely Fun and Thought-Provoking Children's Book About Handling Complex Emotions
Recent release “I Am God Breathed” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Penrose is about teaching our children to breathe in and through their emotions. It is a great tool for parents and children to use to teach their children how to handle their big emotions and work through them. - December 15, 2022 - Covenant Books
Jerimiah Borkowski Joins Allstar RV Manufacturer
Brinkley RV, a New RV manufacturer of premium fifth wheels and travel trailers hires Jerimiah Borkowski to lead Marketing. Brinkley was founded by five industry veterans who spent the last 20 years building some of the most successful RV brands and companies. - October 29, 2022 - Brinkley RV
ProcurePort Launches a New Version of Its Flagship e-Procurement Suite with an Enhanced User Interface for Ease of Use Coupled with Built in Data Analytics
ProcurePort, the leading e-Procurement software solution provider has introduced a new version of its flagship e-Procurement Suite, designed specifically to enhance the end user experience. The new version is modular in nature and enables clients to automate the Requisitions, Sourcing, Contract Management, Supplier management, and Procure-to-Pay in isolation or as a part of a full suite implementation quickly and cost effectively. - October 10, 2022 - ProcurePort
KMC Controls® Releases New, Adaptable Airflow Measurement System
KMC Controls® has debuted their new KMC Conquest™ Airflow Measurement System (AFMS), a more adaptable and accurate way to measure buildings’ air intake than traditional technologies. In contrast to traditional technologies for measuring airflow, KMC Controls’ new AFMS can be installed on nearly any type of ventilation system and is not impacted by the weather, low air velocities, temperature, ductwork bends, turbulent airflow, or any other traditional pitfalls. - August 11, 2022 - KMC Controls
KMC Controls Invests in Its Manufacturing Future
KMC Controls®, a leader in the building automation and controls industry, has invested in its production process with a new Ersa Versaflow 335 selective soldering machine (SSM), which uses less solder and improves the reliability of solder joints used on circuit boards while cutting down on the time it takes to complete them compared to the widely used wave solder process. - July 14, 2022 - KMC Controls
KMC Controls Names Newberry New Strategic Advisor
KMC Controls®, a leader and innovator in the building automation and controls industry, announced today that longtime CEO Richard Newberry is transitioning into retirement by taking a new role at the company as the Strategic Advisor to the company’s leadership team to assist the... - June 01, 2022 - KMC Controls
KMC Controls Names Kehler New CEO
KMC Controls®, an industry leader in building automation and controls, is pleased to announce that Mitch Kehler will serve as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Kehler takes over from Richard Newberry, who in addition to serving as KMC’s CEO, was formerly the... - June 01, 2022 - KMC Controls
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Truck Accessories Group Announces Acquisition of Se-Gi Products
Truck Accessories Group (TAG) announced today the acquisition of Se-Gi Products based in Lake Forest, California. Se-Gi is a wholesale distributor for RV and automotive windows and replacement parts with manufacturing in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico. This acquisition now positions TAG as the largest supplier of truck cap windows in the aftermarket accessory industry. - December 14, 2021 - LEER
Truck Accessories Group Moving Long Beach, California Operations to Move to New Facility
Truck Accessories Group (TAG) announced today that plans are underway to relocate the Long Beach, California production to its Mexicali facility. This move will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. - August 17, 2021 - LEER
Truck Accessories Group Announces SnugTop, Ford Licensed Accessories Agreement
Truck Accessories Group (TAG) is pleased to announce an agreement with Ford Licensed Accessories to offer Ford truck consumers, SnugTop recreational and commercial truck caps, at Ford dealerships. Specifically, consumers purchasing the 2021+ Ford Ranger will be able to add the SnugTop CH... - April 28, 2021 - LEER
Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. Launches Enhanced Strain of Parent Stock for INDUX® Integrated Duck Production System
The improved white Pekin duck offers greater egg production, hatch and livability. - February 10, 2021 - Maple Leaf Farms
Truck Accessories Group Hiring for Manufacturing Positions Across the Company
Truck Accessories Group (TAG) is actively recruiting for manufacturing and OTR positions throughout the company. TAG locations across the country are hiring for a number of positions including paint preppers, assemblers, headliner installers, painters and OTR Class A drivers. TAG has openings in all of plants including the corporate headquarters in Elkhart County, IN. Other locations are in Milton, PA; Medford, OR; Woodland and Long Beach CA; and Centralia, WA. - January 06, 2021 - LEER
Truck Accessories Group Announces Opening of New Production Facility
Citing a need for expanded capacity, a substantial growth in business and a continued dedication to its customer base, Truck Accessories Group (TAG) announces the planned opening of a fifth fiberglass cap manufacturing facility. “This is an important new chapter in the evolution and success... - December 05, 2020 - LEER
Truck Accessories Group, LLC Announces Collaboration with Tractor Supply Co.
Soon truck owners visiting Tractor Supply Co. stores will have the opportunity to purchase Truck Accessories Group brands directly from store shelves. This includes LEER®, Pace Edwards by LEER and BEDSLIDE® products. “We are excited to announce that starting today, select LEER and... - July 18, 2020 - LEER
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
LEER Introduces New Hard Tri-fold Tonneau at SEMA 2018
LEER unveils a new top-of-the-line, hard tri-fold cover - the HF350M - featuring a low-profile design with textured matte black panels that complement every pickup model. On display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas - booth #35039, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, upper level. - October 31, 2018 - LEER
New LEER Concept Cap on Display at SEMA 2018 - Supports Variety of Advanced Access Technologies
LEER, a leader in pickup truck caps and covers, provides a glimpse into its research and design plans by featuring a concept cap at this year’s SEMA Show - booth #35039, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, upper level. Not yet scheduled for production, this cap explores cutting-edge design elements, and includes state-of-the-art access technologies. - October 30, 2018 - LEER
New Roll-Up Tonneau from LEER Delivers Exceptional Value to Pickup Owners
LEER, a leader in pickup truck caps and covers, unveils its new rolling tonneau – the SR250. Features premium features at a great value. On display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas - booth #35039, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, upper level. - October 30, 2018 - LEER
Indiana Disability Task Force Aims to Improve the Military Waiver for Hoosier Veterans and Service Members
On Aug. 22, Jonathan Burlison, CEO of Bridges US, presented a white paper to the Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Task Force on the topic of Military Waiver Slots. The task force seeks to create recommendations to ensure freedom, choices and quality of life for individuals with... - September 04, 2018 - Bridges US
Azdel Onboard Provides Lightweight, Cost Effective Insulation and Helps Prevent Indoor Air Pollutants for RVing Families
Hot days and warm nights are ideal for RV camping and enjoying outdoor recreation. Keeping the air conditioner well maintained, while parking in shaded spots may help RVing families beat the heat. Consider the insulation value of materials used in RV construction as summer is the season when many... - August 02, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel
Azdel Onboard Provides Lighter Solutions for RV Manufacturers and RVing Families
The RV season is about to go into full swing, and many are planning their summer activities nationwide. For some that includes purchasing a new RV. There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding which RV is right for you, including durability and long-term maintenance. From matching the right... - June 05, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel
Introducing AutoCam360TM by Kessler: A Complete Solution for Automating Product Photography and Video for E-commerce and Commercials
Kessler, the industry leader in motion control for film and photography, comes AutoCam360TM a new brand of products and services for e-commerce and commercials. - March 19, 2018 - Kessler
Winona Powder Coating Announces Expansion
Winona Powder Coating announced that they have completed the expansion of their batch line to handle products up to 32 feet long. - January 18, 2017 - Winona Powder Coating, LLC
Moran Transportation Corporation Expands into New Facility in Elkhart, Indiana
Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that it has expanding its Northern Indiana operation with the acquisition of a new terminal in Elkhart, Indiana. The new terminal gives Moran Transportation Corporation a much larger facility allowing for growth and efficiency within that... - November 16, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation
Moran Transportation Corporation Awarded Logistics Management 2015 Quest for Quality Award
Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a Logistics Management 2015 Quest for Quality Award in the Midwest Regional LTL category. The Quest for Quality Awards is the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports,... - October 01, 2015 - Moran Transportation Corporation
Google Enterprise Features Goshen Indiana Company, TechKnowledgey, Inc
TechKnowledgey Inc of Goshen, Indiana, is excited to announce that out of 6,000 worldwide Google Apps Authorized resellers, Google recently featured their company in a video and associated post on the Google Enterprise Blog. TechKnowledgey, Inc helps companies, large and small, transition from... - August 07, 2013 - TechKnowledgey Inc.
Cynthia B. Burton Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Cynthia B. Burton of Warsaw, Indiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of medical devices. About Cynthia B. Burton Ms. Burton has over 14 years experience in the field of medical devices. - July 17, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide
Coachmen to Launch Brookstone 50th Anniversary Edition
What do you do when you’ve reached your 50th year of doing business? You take a moment to celebrate, reflect on what has been learned over those 50 years and you re-focus on your future and do something special. Coachmen RV, a division of Forest River, Inc. has done just this with its... - June 05, 2013 - Coachmen RV
Class A & C Motorhome Manufacturer, Thor Motor Coach Continues as Top Retailing Brand of Motorhomes in Canada & United States
Leading Class A and Class C Motorhome Manufacturer, Thor Motor Coach has been recognized as 2011’s top retailing brand of motorhomes in North America. The company’s Class C and Gas Powered Class A motorhomes captured the #1 market position and accounted for nearly 24% of all sales. - March 19, 2012 - Thor Motor Coach Motorhomes
Slingshot SEO, Inc. Ranks #4 in Search Engine Optimization Companies by topseos.com for January 2011
topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best SEO companies for January 2011. Slingshot SEO, Inc. has made it to #4 ranking based upon an in-depth review of the internet marketing service provider. - January 10, 2011 - topseos.com
topseos.com Ranks Top 10 Web Design Companies for January 2011
The Top 10 Web Design Companies for January 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - January 05, 2011 - topseos.com
topseos.com Ranks Best Reputation Management Companies for January 2011
The Top 10 Reputation Management Companies for January 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - January 05, 2011 - topseos.com
Bear Travels Around United States for a Good Cause
An ordinary teddy bear will be making an extraordinary journey around the country to raise awareness for Bears on Patrol. He will be documenting his journey with photos and videos at local points of interest. - May 10, 2010 - Bears on Patrol
Solay Wellness Offers Himalayan Salt Inhalers the Same Type as Recommended by Dr. Oz
Solay Wellness has long promoted the health benefits of Himalayan Salt for respiratory conditions. Dr. Oz is now promoting Himalayan salt pipes, too. - February 18, 2010 - Solay Wellness
BCI Aircraft Leasing and Brian Hollnagel, Its President Announces the Novation of Two Boeing 737-200 Operating Leases
Chicago-based BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (“BCI”) today announced that operating leases for two Boeing 737-200 aircraft previously on lease to Aloha Airlines have been novated to Aloha Air Cargo. “We have had a long relationship with Aloha Airlines and we look forward to... - July 28, 2008 - BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc.
iUniverse Author Gordon Page Featured in Monthly Podcast
iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, is featuring author Gordon Page and his iUniverse title Warbird Recovery as the subject of iUniverse’s August “Author Talk” podcast. - July 24, 2008 - iUniverse