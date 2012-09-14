PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019 Author and award-winning editor Kim Childress joins Author Row for Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019, at the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford, MI, and she will be featuring The Legend of the Fairy Stones and other titles, with book-give-aways complements of Girls' Life Magazine and ChildressInk.com. - April 27, 2019 - Childress Ink

Profitability in Disruptive Times: Automotive Industry Focuses on Product Costs This year the FACTON Executive Round Table will take place on August 6th as part of the “Power Lunch” at the Center for Automotive Research Management Briefing Seminar (CAR MBS) in Traverse City, MI. A panel of top experts will discuss the impact that disruptive technologies and new mobility concepts will have on product costs and profitability in the automotive industry and how best to respond to the transition. - April 03, 2019 - FACTON

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to 8-Year-Old Girl in Sand Lake, MI Nevaeh, a 8-year-old Type 1 Diabetic in Sand Lake, Michigan, received a very special delivery of her very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. - November 15, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Tricia Carlson Honored as a Woman of Excellence by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Tricia Carlson of Montague, Michigan has been honored as a Woman of Excellence for 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. This award recognizes women for their outstanding achievements... - July 21, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Professor Creates an Incredible Way to Learn Culture in Belize Matthew Deyoung, a university professor from Grace Christian University, moves his family to Belize and creates the most unique learning experience for students of all ages. The business focuses on cultural intelligence and business retreats. - April 18, 2018 - BluDot Global

Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Honored for His Upcoming Retirement by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. of Grand Rapids, Michigan has announced his upcoming retirement in 2018 and is honored for his legacy by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of law. About Sr. Counsel James S. Brady,... - March 28, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. of Grand Rapids, Michigan has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of law. About Sr. Counsel... - February 10, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

New Book Offers Guide to Understanding Divorce and Relationships "Now That I Am Divorced, I Have Figured Out Marriage" is available on Amazon.com. - January 18, 2018 - Calverton Group, LLC

Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Honored as a Top 100 Lawyer for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. of Grand Rapids, Michigan has been honored as a Top 100 Lawyer for two consecutive years, 2017 and now for 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of law. About Sr. Counsel... - December 12, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Encore Real Estate Investment Services is Pleased to Announce the Sale of a Class "A" Single Tenant Office Building Brandon Hanna, Ryan Vinco and Deno Bistolarides of Encore Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller in the transaction. - November 28, 2017 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services

Tony Russo Honored as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tony Russo of Rockford, Michigan has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of HVAC. About Tony Russo Mr. Russo has over 30 years experience in the HVAC field. He is the... - September 12, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting Lives the Company's Core Values; Assists Those Affected from Hurricane Harvey Shine window care and holiday lighting is a nationwide franchise organization that showed their true colors when Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area. - September 06, 2017 - Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting

Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Recognized on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. of Grand Rapids, Michigan was recognized on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City on July 19, 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of law. About Sr. Counsel... - August 29, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Airtime Trampoline & Game Parks Summer Hoe Down to Benefit Gleaners Food Bank Dust off that ten-gallon hat and get ready for a day of hootin’ and hollerin’ as AirTime Trampoline & Game Park is kicking off Summer with a HoeDown to benefit Gleaners Food Bank on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at all locations in Troy, Sterling Heights, Westland, Novi and Grand Rapids and... - June 13, 2017 - AirTime Trampoline & Game Parks

Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Honored as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. of Grand Rapids, Michigan has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law. About Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Mr. Brady is Senior... - June 02, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Recognized as a Top 100 Lawyer by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. of Grand Rapids, Michigan has been recognized as a Top 100 Lawyer by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law. About Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Mr. Brady is Senior Counsel at Dykema,... - April 01, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Gold Mine Jewelry Into Exclusive, Nationwide Network Saint Ignace-based Jewelry Retailer Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - January 10, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International

K-Line Industries, Inc. Awarded Caterpillar’s Foremost, Platinum SQEP Certification K-Line Industries, Inc. in Holland, Michigan, a leading supplier of Specialty Service Tools has achieved the top one percent of all Caterpillar’s global suppliers and been awarded Platinum SQEP Certification. K-Line is honored to be among the few with this prestigious certification. Caterpillar’s... - November 09, 2016 - K-Line Industries, Inc.

Josh Kent Headlines National Shopify Summit Josh Kent, the CEO & owner of the world’s largest custom t-shirt company, SunFrog, will deliver keynote at E-Com Pro Academy Shopify Summit in San Diego, October 12-14. - October 10, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com

Life-Changing Accident Becomes a Ripple Effect The amazing story of Michigan OB/GYN Dr. David Wolf and how a major accident paralyzed him, yet set him on a new, fulfilling path that has impacted thousands of people. - July 28, 2016 - The Gift Is You

Insight Global Opens Grand Rapids Office Insight Global, a Staffing Services Company, has opened the doors to its newest office location in Grand Rapids, MI. The Grand Rapids office has been operating since early 2016 and has eagerly awaited the official opening of the new office space this week. The new office address is: 45 Ottawa Avenue... - June 20, 2016 - Insight Global

Uncommon Coffee Roasters Releases "Cold Brew for Coffee Lovers" Uncommon Coffee Roasters, a Saugatuck, Michigan based wholesale coffee roaster and cafe operator, has partnered with Guernsey Farms Dairy of Northville, Michigan to create a line of dairy style cold brew coffees. - June 01, 2016 - Uncommon Coffee Roasters

Dementia Society Taps Aging Specialist for Advisory Council Noted aging expert and author Michael Baird Fossel, MD, PhD, has been appointed to the advisory board of the Dementia Society of America. He will serve as a medical consultant on dementia-related illnesses. “The Dementia Society of America is honored to have Dr. Fossel serve as an advisor,”... - April 26, 2016 - Dementia Society of America

Kent Properties Real Estate Group Acquires 4,600 SF Downtown Building in Traverse City Kent Properties, LLC, a division of SunFrog Shirts, is pleased to announce the recent purchase of 4,600 SF office and restaurant building at 127 S Union Street in Traverse City. Dan Stiebel of Coldwell Banker Schmidt and Jennifer Paffi of Kent Properties/Smith Realty Group handled the transaction which... - December 08, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com

U.S. Online T-shirt Authority, SunFrog Shirts, Announces Aggressive Incentive Campaign SunFrog recently announced its latest program for rewarding affiliates that experience exceptional sales. Incentives were carefully chosen to appeal to SunFrog's diverse and worldly affiliate personalities. From the “Edge of the World” vacation packages, to an otherworldly trip to space,... - November 27, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com

Linda Kaye Hartwig Recognized as a Top 100 Educator by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Linda Kaye Hartwig of Wyoming, Michigan has been recognized as a Top 100 Educator for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Linda Kaye Hartwig Ms. Hartwig has almost 40 years experience in the... - November 26, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Asparagus Harvester Slashes Costs and Eliminates Labor Problems Machine harvesting asparagus with a Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester reduces the cost of harvesting dramatically by reducing the amount of costly hand labor required. Harvesting costs represent about half of the total costs of growing asparagus. By switching to machine harvesting growers will be able to compete more effectively against asparagus imported from Mexico and Chile. - September 15, 2015 - Geiger-Lund

Muskegon Homes For Heroes® Lender Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families National Homes for Heroes program honors Dave Lehner for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - August 31, 2015 - Homes for Heroes

Linda Kaye Hartwig Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Linda Kaye Hartwig of Wyoming, Michigan has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Linda Kaye Hartwig Ms. Hartwig has almost 40 years experience... - August 19, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Loren P. Vanportfleet Loren P. Vanportfleet, of Trufant, Michigan, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Business Development. - July 31, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

The Law Offices of David L. Carrier, P.C. Hosts Open House for New Location A new location has been announced for The Law Offices of David L. Carrier, P.C. in a new building on East Beltline NE. The Grand Rapids estate attorney will host an open house on Wednesday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - July 01, 2015 - The Law Offices of David L. Carrier, P.C.

Teleperformance U.S.A Expanding in Grand Rapids, Michigan - Hosting Open House Saturday, June 20th, 2015 Teleperformance U.S.A expanding in Grand Rapids, Michigan with additional growth of clients need: Creating 300 Permanent New Jobs. Hosting an Open House and Career Fair - Saturday, June 20th, 2015. - June 19, 2015 - Teleperformance

Jason Luther Named Vice President of Sales for Blvd Suites Corporate Housing Blvd Suites Corporate Housing, a recognized leading provider of furnished housing, announced today that Jason Luther has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. “Blvd Suites had an incredible 2014, hitting new milestones in unit count and revenue, opening an office in Omaha, and completing... - January 20, 2015 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

Blvd Suites Corporate Housing and ExecNet Properties Complete Merger Metro Detroit-based Blvd Suites and Denver-based ExecNet Properties will operate as Blvd Suites Corporate Housing. Combined operations create national platform for servicing client's temporary furnished housing needs. - November 18, 2014 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

Six Trucks Featuring Odyne Plug-in Hybrid Systems Delivered to Consumers Energy Order Includes First System Powering an Under Deck Boss Compressor Truck - October 29, 2014 - Odyne Systems, LLC

Local Brewery, Hudsonville Pike 51, Taps Fans for Future Growth Today, Hudsonville Pike 51 Brewery launches a crowdfunding campaign to support expanded production capabilities, equipment for specialty brews and even local distribution. - September 30, 2014 - Hudsonville Pike 51 Brewery

Teleperformance Grand Rapids Adds 100 New Jobs Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, is pleased to announce 100 new full-time jobs to the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area. These 100 new career positions have a rewarding bonus opportunity not previously offered. Teleperformance is hiring applicants... - September 12, 2014 - Teleperformance

Bucks Run Golf Club Hosts GAM Scramble State Championship Local Qualifier Bucks Run Golf Club welcomes golfers to its 2014 Golf Association of Michigan Scramble State Championship Local Qualifier on Sunday, July 20th, 2014. - July 14, 2014 - Bucks Run Golf Club

Todd W. Willey Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Todd W. Willey of Onaway, Michigan has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the utility field. About Todd W. Willey Mr. Willey is the President of WD Power Inc. which is a power company in Michigan that provides... - July 10, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

The Society of Healing Arts Institute (SOHAI) Opens in Eastown Grand Rapids' only Holistic Medical Cannabis and Acupuncture opens in Eastown. - June 27, 2014 - The Society of Healing Arts Institute