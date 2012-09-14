PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Michigan: Grand Rapids-Muskegon-Holland News

Critical Victories, LLC
Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing
John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC
RV Rental Connection, Inc.
RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School
The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.
The Tire Mom
Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness
Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom
Secure Investors Group
Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency
Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group
Childress Ink
Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019
Author and award-winning editor Kim Childress joins Author Row for Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019, at the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford, MI, and she will be featuring The Legend of the Fairy Stones and other titles, with book-give-aways complements of Girls' Life Magazine and ChildressInk.com. - April 27, 2019 - Childress Ink
FACTON
Profitability in Disruptive Times: Automotive Industry Focuses on Product Costs
This year the FACTON Executive Round Table will take place on August 6th as part of the “Power Lunch” at the Center for Automotive Research Management Briefing Seminar (CAR MBS) in Traverse City, MI. A panel of top experts will discuss the impact that disruptive technologies and new mobility concepts will have on product costs and profitability in the automotive industry and how best to respond to the transition. - April 03, 2019 - FACTON
Loggerhead Deco
Glass Bottle Decorator Has Completed Expansion - Supporting Craft Beverage Market
Expansion for Glass Decorator - December 10, 2018 - Loggerhead Deco
Service Dogs by SDWR
Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to 8-Year-Old Girl in Sand Lake, MI
Nevaeh, a 8-year-old Type 1 Diabetic in Sand Lake, Michigan, received a very special delivery of her very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. - November 15, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR
P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Tricia Carlson Honored as a Woman of Excellence by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tricia Carlson of Montague, Michigan has been honored as a Woman of Excellence for 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. This award recognizes women for their outstanding achievements... - July 21, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
BluDot Global
Professor Creates an Incredible Way to Learn Culture in Belize
Matthew Deyoung, a university professor from Grace Christian University, moves his family to Belize and creates the most unique learning experience for students of all ages. The business focuses on cultural intelligence and business retreats. - April 18, 2018 - BluDot Global
Strathmore Worldwide
Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Honored for His Upcoming Retirement by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. of Grand Rapids, Michigan has announced his upcoming retirement in 2018 and is honored for his legacy by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of law. About Sr. Counsel James S. Brady,... - March 28, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Lush Lawn | Safari Tree
Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips
Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree
Strathmore Worldwide
Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. of Grand Rapids, Michigan has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of law. About Sr. Counsel... - February 10, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Book Offers Guide to Understanding Divorce and Relationships
"Now That I Am Divorced, I Have Figured Out Marriage" is available on Amazon.com. - January 18, 2018 - Calverton Group, LLC
Strathmore Worldwide
Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Honored as a Top 100 Lawyer for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. of Grand Rapids, Michigan has been honored as a Top 100 Lawyer for two consecutive years, 2017 and now for 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of law. About Sr. Counsel... - December 12, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Encore Real Estate Investment Services
Encore Real Estate Investment Services is Pleased to Announce the Sale of a Class "A" Single Tenant Office Building
Brandon Hanna, Ryan Vinco and Deno Bistolarides of Encore Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller in the transaction. - November 28, 2017 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services
Tony Russo Honored as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Tony Russo of Rockford, Michigan has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of HVAC. About Tony Russo Mr. Russo has over 30 years experience in the HVAC field. He is the... - September 12, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting
Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting Lives the Company's Core Values; Assists Those Affected from Hurricane Harvey
Shine window care and holiday lighting is a nationwide franchise organization that showed their true colors when Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area. - September 06, 2017 - Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting
Strathmore Worldwide
Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Recognized on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. of Grand Rapids, Michigan was recognized on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City on July 19, 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of law. About Sr. Counsel... - August 29, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Teleperformance
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
AirTime Trampoline & Game Parks
Airtime Trampoline & Game Parks Summer Hoe Down to Benefit Gleaners Food Bank
Dust off that ten-gallon hat and get ready for a day of hootin’ and hollerin’ as AirTime Trampoline & Game Park is kicking off Summer with a HoeDown to benefit Gleaners Food Bank on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at all locations in Troy, Sterling Heights, Westland, Novi and Grand Rapids and... - June 13, 2017 - AirTime Trampoline & Game Parks
Strathmore Worldwide
Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Honored as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. of Grand Rapids, Michigan has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law. About Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Mr. Brady is Senior... - June 02, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Strathmore Worldwide
Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Recognized as a Top 100 Lawyer by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. of Grand Rapids, Michigan has been recognized as a Top 100 Lawyer by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law. About Sr. Counsel James S. Brady, Esq. Mr. Brady is Senior Counsel at Dykema,... - April 01, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Preferred Jewelers International
Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Gold Mine Jewelry Into Exclusive, Nationwide Network
Saint Ignace-based Jewelry Retailer Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - January 10, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
K-Line Industries, Inc. Awarded Caterpillar’s Foremost, Platinum SQEP Certification
K-Line Industries, Inc. in Holland, Michigan, a leading supplier of Specialty Service Tools has achieved the top one percent of all Caterpillar’s global suppliers and been awarded Platinum SQEP Certification. K-Line is honored to be among the few with this prestigious certification. Caterpillar’s... - November 09, 2016 - K-Line Industries, Inc.
SunFrogShirts.com
Josh Kent Headlines National Shopify Summit
Josh Kent, the CEO & owner of the world’s largest custom t-shirt company, SunFrog, will deliver keynote at E-Com Pro Academy Shopify Summit in San Diego, October 12-14. - October 10, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com
The Gift Is You
Life-Changing Accident Becomes a Ripple Effect
The amazing story of Michigan OB/GYN Dr. David Wolf and how a major accident paralyzed him, yet set him on a new, fulfilling path that has impacted thousands of people. - July 28, 2016 - The Gift Is You
Insight Global
Insight Global Opens Grand Rapids Office
Insight Global, a Staffing Services Company, has opened the doors to its newest office location in Grand Rapids, MI. The Grand Rapids office has been operating since early 2016 and has eagerly awaited the official opening of the new office space this week. The new office address is: 45 Ottawa Avenue... - June 20, 2016 - Insight Global
Uncommon Coffee Roasters
Uncommon Coffee Roasters Releases "Cold Brew for Coffee Lovers"
Uncommon Coffee Roasters, a Saugatuck, Michigan based wholesale coffee roaster and cafe operator, has partnered with Guernsey Farms Dairy of Northville, Michigan to create a line of dairy style cold brew coffees. - June 01, 2016 - Uncommon Coffee Roasters
Dementia Society of America
Dementia Society Taps Aging Specialist for Advisory Council
Noted aging expert and author Michael Baird Fossel, MD, PhD, has been appointed to the advisory board of the Dementia Society of America. He will serve as a medical consultant on dementia-related illnesses. “The Dementia Society of America is honored to have Dr. Fossel serve as an advisor,”... - April 26, 2016 - Dementia Society of America
SunFrogShirts.com
Kent Properties Real Estate Group Acquires 4,600 SF Downtown Building in Traverse City
Kent Properties, LLC, a division of SunFrog Shirts, is pleased to announce the recent purchase of 4,600 SF office and restaurant building at 127 S Union Street in Traverse City. Dan Stiebel of Coldwell Banker Schmidt and Jennifer Paffi of Kent Properties/Smith Realty Group handled the transaction which... - December 08, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com
SunFrogShirts.com
U.S. Online T-shirt Authority, SunFrog Shirts, Announces Aggressive Incentive Campaign
SunFrog recently announced its latest program for rewarding affiliates that experience exceptional sales. Incentives were carefully chosen to appeal to SunFrog's diverse and worldly affiliate personalities. From the “Edge of the World” vacation packages, to an otherworldly trip to space,... - November 27, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com
Linda Kaye Hartwig Recognized as a Top 100 Educator by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Linda Kaye Hartwig of Wyoming, Michigan has been recognized as a Top 100 Educator for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Linda Kaye Hartwig Ms. Hartwig has almost 40 years experience in the... - November 26, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Geiger-Lund
Asparagus Harvester Slashes Costs and Eliminates Labor Problems
Machine harvesting asparagus with a Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester reduces the cost of harvesting dramatically by reducing the amount of costly hand labor required. Harvesting costs represent about half of the total costs of growing asparagus. By switching to machine harvesting growers will be able to compete more effectively against asparagus imported from Mexico and Chile. - September 15, 2015 - Geiger-Lund
Homes for Heroes
Muskegon Homes For Heroes® Lender Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families
National Homes for Heroes program honors Dave Lehner for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - August 31, 2015 - Homes for Heroes
Linda Kaye Hartwig Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Linda Kaye Hartwig of Wyoming, Michigan has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Linda Kaye Hartwig Ms. Hartwig has almost 40 years experience... - August 19, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Loren P. Vanportfleet
Loren P. Vanportfleet, of Trufant, Michigan, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Business Development. - July 31, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
The Law Offices of David L. Carrier, P.C. Hosts Open House for New Location
A new location has been announced for The Law Offices of David L. Carrier, P.C. in a new building on East Beltline NE. The Grand Rapids estate attorney will host an open house on Wednesday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - July 01, 2015 - The Law Offices of David L. Carrier, P.C.
Teleperformance
Teleperformance U.S.A Expanding in Grand Rapids, Michigan - Hosting Open House Saturday, June 20th, 2015
Teleperformance U.S.A expanding in Grand Rapids, Michigan with additional growth of clients need: Creating 300 Permanent New Jobs. Hosting an Open House and Career Fair - Saturday, June 20th, 2015. - June 19, 2015 - Teleperformance
Jason Luther Named Vice President of Sales for Blvd Suites Corporate Housing
Blvd Suites Corporate Housing, a recognized leading provider of furnished housing, announced today that Jason Luther has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. “Blvd Suites had an incredible 2014, hitting new milestones in unit count and revenue, opening an office in Omaha, and completing... - January 20, 2015 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing
IP Consulting Inc.
IP Consulting Inc. and Cisco Systems Welcome Manufacturers to An Executive Roundtable Event at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
This is an invitation for manufacturers to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse for a Roundtable event. - December 04, 2014 - IP Consulting Inc.
Blvd Suites Corporate Housing and ExecNet Properties Complete Merger
Metro Detroit-based Blvd Suites and Denver-based ExecNet Properties will operate as Blvd Suites Corporate Housing. Combined operations create national platform for servicing client's temporary furnished housing needs. - November 18, 2014 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing
Odyne Systems, LLC
Six Trucks Featuring Odyne Plug-in Hybrid Systems Delivered to Consumers Energy
Order Includes First System Powering an Under Deck Boss Compressor Truck - October 29, 2014 - Odyne Systems, LLC
Local Brewery, Hudsonville Pike 51, Taps Fans for Future Growth
Today, Hudsonville Pike 51 Brewery launches a crowdfunding campaign to support expanded production capabilities, equipment for specialty brews and even local distribution. - September 30, 2014 - Hudsonville Pike 51 Brewery
IP Consulting Inc.
IP Consulting, Inc. Ranks No. 1823 on the 2014 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 227%
This is an announcement of IP Consulting Inc's achievement and ranking on the Inc. 5000 list for 2014. - September 19, 2014 - IP Consulting Inc.
Teleperformance
Teleperformance Grand Rapids Adds 100 New Jobs
Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, is pleased to announce 100 new full-time jobs to the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area. These 100 new career positions have a rewarding bonus opportunity not previously offered. Teleperformance is hiring applicants... - September 12, 2014 - Teleperformance
Bucks Run Golf Club
Bucks Run Golf Club Hosts GAM Scramble State Championship Local Qualifier
Bucks Run Golf Club welcomes golfers to its 2014 Golf Association of Michigan Scramble State Championship Local Qualifier on Sunday, July 20th, 2014. - July 14, 2014 - Bucks Run Golf Club
Todd W. Willey Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Todd W. Willey of Onaway, Michigan has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the utility field. About Todd W. Willey Mr. Willey is the President of WD Power Inc. which is a power company in Michigan that provides... - July 10, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Society of Healing Arts Institute
The Society of Healing Arts Institute (SOHAI) Opens in Eastown
Grand Rapids' only Holistic Medical Cannabis and Acupuncture opens in Eastown. - June 27, 2014 - The Society of Healing Arts Institute
Healzen, Inc. Announces the Launch of a Patent-Pending Advanced Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (ACDSMP)
Healzen, Inc., recently announced a breakthrough program that amounts to a new paradigm in how Chronic Disease Self-Management is approached. This Patent-Pending program is a healthcare industry first. The company reports that the program employs lifestyle modifications and self-help techniques to help adults experiencing chronic health conditions such as obesity, hypertension, arthritis, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, and diabetes. - June 01, 2014 - Healzen, Inc.
