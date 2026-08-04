Michigan: Grand Rapids-Muskegon-Holland News
ArcSite Launches Topographic Drawings, Turning Elevation Problems Into Something Customers Can See
ArcSite, the field software that keeps the job going with drawings, material takeoffs, proposals, and payments, today announced the launch of Topographic Drawings, a new innovation that lets contractors capture elevation data on-site and instantly generate contour line drawings and color-graded... - August 04, 2026 - ArcSite
Focus Clinic Adds Nicholus Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, as Partner to Advance Its Vision as Michigan's Premier ADHD Center of Excellence
Focus Clinic, a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice in Wyoming, Michigan, announced that Nicholus "Nick" Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, has joined the practice as a partner. Kopacki brings more than 15 years of clinical and academic leadership, including faculty and program director roles at Grand Valley State University's Physician Assistant Studies Program. He was named MAPA Educator of the Year in 2024. - July 21, 2026 - Focus Clinic
Scope Retail Systems Expands Its Development Capacity in India with Two New Office Locations
Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Supply Chain Software product development company, increases its innovation and development center capacity in Goa, India and Indore, India. Scopesys Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Scope Retail Systems, will now also operate from their new offices... - June 16, 2026 - Scope Retail Systems Inc
ArcSite Launches Change Orders to Streamline Project Scope Changes
ArcSite has launched Change Orders, a new feature for field service professionals to manage mid-project scope changes. This tool integrates directly into the drawing platform, allowing teams to update pricing, drawings, and contracts seamlessly. It enhances financial accuracy, improves client transparency with clear documentation, and maintains a consistent audit trail, protecting both revenue and client trust by simplifying how scope changes are tracked and approved. - February 04, 2026 - ArcSite
ArcSite Achieves SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 Certification
ArcSite now meets SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 security standards. This validates its commitment to enterprise-grade data protection, ensuring project drawings, customer information, and financial data are safeguarded under rigorous, independently audited controls. - January 15, 2026 - ArcSite
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
Church Security Conference to Enhance Safety in Houses of Worship
Church Security Conference in the Lansing, Michigan area, welcome all religious faiths - November 21, and 22, at Graham Church in Perry, MI. - October 08, 2025 - Church Safety Guys
Mastiff Equity Partners Acquires 340 E Lakewood Retail Center, Expanding Holland Portfolio
The 8,800-square-foot strip center offers prime visibility along East Lakewood Boulevard near major retailers and highway access. - October 07, 2025 - Mastiff Equity Partners LLC
ClickBid Launches First-Ever Custom GPT AI Assistant for Nonprofit Fundraising
ClickBid, a leader in event fundraising technology, has launched ClickBid Search, the first custom GPT-powered AI assistant built for nonprofits. Trained on ClickBid’s support docs and fundraising best practices, it delivers instant, relevant answers to help organizations plan successful events. Available free to all clients, the tool complements ClickBid’s support team and will expand within the platform. - October 06, 2025 - ClickBid
Lumber Liquidators Announces Five Strategic Store Relocations
Lumber Liquidators completed five strategic store relocations in Michigan, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and California to strengthen market presence and enhance customer convenience. The moves reflect the company’s growth strategy, aiming to deliver better access, improved service, and high-quality flooring options across its 200+ store network - September 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
ArcSite Adds Powerful Features to Streamline Proposals to Payments - from Anywhere
ArcSite has launched its Proposals-to-Payments Suite, allowing service pros to create estimates, collect signatures, and get paid directly from the jobsite. The release unites mobile proposals, on-site invoicing and payments, tracking, and financing in one intuitive platform. Trusted by thousands of service professional companies, ArcSite now scales to meet enterprise demand, helping teams close deals faster with speed, accuracy, and consistency. - August 27, 2025 - ArcSite
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Welcomes Michigan Author Denise Brennan-Nelson at Wayland BalloonFest 2025
Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore is thrilled to announce a special author signing event with beloved Michigan author Denise Brennan-Nelson as part of its Wayland BalloonFest 2025 Pop-Up Bookstore. - August 16, 2025 - Childress Ink
Author Carolyn Cammenga’s New Book, "Tails of Kitten Finn," is a Charming Series of Poems That Imagine the Author’s Kitten in All Sorts of Humorous Situations
Recent release “Tails of Kitten Finn” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Cammenga is a captivating assortment of poems that center around Finn, an adorable kitten who finds himself on all sorts of whimsical adventures. From going shopping to fishing on the high seas, Finn’s poems are sure to bring a smile to the faces of readers everywhere. - August 12, 2025 - Covenant Books
Neon Trees & Atlas Genius Live in Grand Rapids on October 21, 2025 at Elevation
Atlas Genius brings their internationally acclaimed alt-rock sound to Grand Rapids as part of their 2025 tour, with Childress Ink client, Steven Jeffery. - July 31, 2025 - Childress Ink
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Grand Rapids
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Comstock Park store to a new location adjacent to the Cabinets To Go location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The move includes a temporary mobile showroom and plans for a permanent store, creating an integrated home improvement experience. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing convenience, and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community. - July 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
ArcSite Wins “Best Ease of Use” in Construction Tech, Reinforcing Its Role as the Go-To Mobile Drawing App for Contractors
ArcSite has been named a 2025 “Best Ease of Use” winner in Construction Estimating Software by Gartner Digital Markets, based entirely on verified user reviews. With a 4.7/5 rating across platforms like Capterra and Software Advice, ArcSite continues to lead the way in mobile-first drawing and estimating, helping contractors streamline workflows, generate fast, accurate proposals, and look more professional on the job. - June 25, 2025 - ArcSite
Kim Childress and Childress Ink Team to Attend 5th Annual U.S. Book Show in NYC
Childress Ink, the boutique publishing and product development company led by award-winning editor, author, and industry veteran Kim Childress, is proud to announce their attendance at the 5th Annual U.S. Book Show, taking place Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in New York City. - May 31, 2025 - Childress Ink
Accurex Introduces BendingStudio XT for Seamless Integration and Advanced Workflow Automation in Tube Manufacturing
Accurex announces BendingStudio XT12, a cutting-edge software that automates and optimizes tube manufacturing. Seamlessly integrated with the 2025 TubeInspect system, XT12 enables real-time part correction, reduces waste, and ensures consistent quality. Supporting over 45 bender brands, it boosts efficiency in industries like aerospace, automotive, and eMobility. - May 15, 2025 - Accurex Measure
ArcSite Unveils LiDAR-Powered Room Scanning for Instant, Precise Floor Plans
ArcSite’s new LiDAR-powered room scanning feature lets users instantly create precise floor plans using just an iPad or iPhone- no measuring tape or CAD skills required. It saves time, reduces errors, and makes professional-grade design accessible to contractors, technicians, and even DIYers. - May 08, 2025 - ArcSite
AirLife Launches Innovative Device for ARM Repair
AirLife has launched the MYOTouch Muscle Stimulator, the only FDA cleared muscle stimulator for Posterior Sagittal Anorectoplasty (PSARP) and laparoscopic repair of anorectal malformations (ARM), from birth through adolescence. - May 01, 2025 - AirLife
Michigan vs Enbridge: Aaron Robins News Uncovers New Details in Great Lakes Oil Pipeline Dispute
Aaron Robins News takes an in-depth look into the controversy surrounding Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline running through the Great Lakes. - April 14, 2025 - Aaron Robins News
Childress Ink Welcomes Award-Winning Author Eddie Jones: The Pirate Preacher Sets Sail with The Pirate Gospel Storybook Devotional
Childress Ink is honored to announce the addition of award-winning author, speaker, and 40-year publishing veteran Eddie Jones to its growing roster of Christian creatives. - April 12, 2025 - Childress Ink
Author R. S. Eisenhour’s New Book, "Pursuing Intelligence: Real and Artificial," Offers a Unique Perspective on the Essence of Both Human and Machine Intelligence
Recent release “Pursuing Intelligence: Real and Artificial” from Newman Springs Publishing author R. S. Eisenhour is a fascinating overview of the nature and pursuit of intelligence in both humans and machines. Drawing upon his background as an inventor, Eisenhour aims to allay public fears of AI that have been stoked through lack of intelligence on the part of nontechnical decision makers. - March 31, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Justice Brooks’s New Book, "The Da Vinci Heist," is a Riveting Thriller of Two Brothers Who Attempt to Execute a Daring Art Heist at a Prestigious Fundraising Gala
Fulton Books author Justice Brooks, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, who grew up watching mystery and heist films with his mother, has completed his most recent book, “The Da Vinci Heist”: a pulse-pounding novel that plunges readers into a world of high-stakes crime and elaborate... - March 18, 2025 - Fulton Books
Stanley H. Koster’s Newly Released “How Much Jesus Has Done For You” is a Compelling Call to Embrace Faith and the Hope Found in Christ
“How Much Jesus Has Done For You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stanley H. Koster is an inspiring exploration of the transformative power of Jesus Christ, encouraging readers to strengthen their faith and keep their focus on Him. - March 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Perspective 3D, LLC Celebrates Woman-Owned Business Recertification and Announces Family Succession Plan
Perspective 3D is pleased to announce certification renewal as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), along with key leadership developments that position the company for continued success. provides full details on this milestone, including our ongoing commitment to innovation, accessibility, and sustainability in the reality capture industry. - March 17, 2025 - Perspective 3D LLC
Local Author and Herizon Music Founder Thea Wood Named Finalist for the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards
Michigan author, Herizon Music Founder, and Childress Ink Client, Thea Wood, is named a finalist for the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards. - February 28, 2025 - Childress Ink
GigTel Announces Strategic Partnership with TelcoBridges to Enhance Unified Communications Solutions
GigTel, a leading provider of advanced Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with TelcoBridges, a renowned designer and manufacturer of carrier-grade, high-performance, VoIP media gateways, and Session Border Controllers. This... - February 26, 2025 - GigTel
Author Ryan Webb’s New Book, "Saving Will," Explores Learning to Live with Grief as One Man Relives His Best Friend’s Death Over and Over to Try and Prevent It
Recent release “Saving Will” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ryan Webb is a powerful novel that follows RJ, who is still unable to emotionally recover from the death of his best friend thirteen years prior. Inexplicably able to revisit that tragic moment once more, RJ attempts to prevent his friend’s death, but discovers a horrible consequence in doing so. - January 27, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Childress Ink and Ink-a-Dink Proudly Sponsor 2nd Annual Royal Rose Regency Valentine Ball, Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Michigan
The Grand Rapids Original Swing Society hosts the second annual Royal Rose Regency Ball at the City Flats Hotel in Grand Rapids, MI, with proceeds benefiting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Michigan. - January 22, 2025 - Childress Ink
Senator Debbie Stabenow Joins Liberty Partners Group as Senior Policy Advisor
Liberty Partners Group, a leading provider of strategic government relations and public affairs counsel, is proud to announce that Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan will be joining the Liberty Partners team as a Senior Policy Advisor, effective immediately. Senator Stabenow has dedicated fifty... - January 15, 2025 - Liberty Partners
Fusionary Appoints John Tegner as Vice President of Strategy
Fusionary, a leading business consulting and technology solutions provider, is thrilled to introduce John Tegner as the latest addition to its executive team. Tegner will take on the role of Vice President of Strategy, bringing with him more than two decades of executive leadership experience in... - December 18, 2024 - Fusionary
Revolin Sports Welcomes K. Todd Storch as President and Chief Growth Officer
Revolin Sports, a leader in high-performance pickleball equipment and innovative sporting solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of K. Todd Storch as its new President and Chief Growth Officer. Todd brings a wealth of experience driving business growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and building high-performing teams, making him an ideal fit to lead Revolin Sports into its next chapter of expansion and innovation. - December 13, 2024 - Revolin Sports
Vision of Justice: Transforming Lives with Free Cataract Surgeries for Michigan's Uninsured
A newly established nonprofit aims to transform lives by providing free cataract surgeries to those in need. Vision of Justice, a non-profit corporation pending 501(c)(3) status, was launched by Attorney Jason Waechter in response to the urgent need in Metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan. - October 31, 2024 - Vision of Justice
Thriller Set on Lake Michigan Shortlisted for Publisher’s Weekly’s The Booklife Prize
The Bluff by Bonnie Traymore is a layered and suspenseful psychological thriller with domestic themes and a climate change backdrop set on Lake Michigan. - October 20, 2024 - Bonnie Traymore, Author
Mastiff Equity Partners Acquires Multi-Tenant Commercial Property in Saugatuck, Michigan
302 Culver Street is a popular dining destination located in the heart of downtown Saugatuck. - October 17, 2024 - Mastiff Equity Partners LLC
Superior Trucking Payroll Service Launches Monthly "Driver Pay Index"
Superior Trucking Payroll Service introduces the "Driver Pay Index," a monthly report offering driver compensation trends across regions, experience levels, and haul types. This comprehensive data helps carriers stay competitive and empowers drivers with valuable pay information. Discover how the Driver Pay Index can inform your decisions and give you an edge in the trucking industry. - September 24, 2024 - Superior Trucking Payroll Service
The 25th Annual Baltimore Book Festival Features Childress Ink Author and Poet, Trish Broome
Award-winning poet, Trish Broome, is among several Baltimore women writers selected to read her contribution to Yellow Arrow Publishing’s 2024 Vignette Series. - September 21, 2024 - Childress Ink
AirLife Receives 2024 Supplier Partner of the Year and Medical/Surgical Excellence Awards from Vizient
AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, has received Supplier Partner of the Year and Medical/Surgical Excellence Awards from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance... - September 19, 2024 - AirLife
Canadian Wonderland - The Largest Canadian Cultural Festival Outside of Canada Celebrates All Things Canuck
Canadiana Fest celebrates the art, music, food (and beer), sports and most of all the spirit of kindness Canadians are known featuring their 3 founding cultures of Indigenous, French and British heritage. Meet Rick Green of the Red Green Show -the iconic Canadian sitcom, try your hand in the sports Centre, get in on the lumberjack village, eat through a poutine passport, dress up in the Cosplay Contest, get down to the sounds of award winning Canadian musical artists. Tons of fun for all ages. - September 11, 2024 - Canadiana Fest
Author Sue Barnard Ruthruff’s New Book, "The Strange, Scary Thing," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Must Clean His Room Despite the Monster Hiding Inside
Recent release “The Strange, Scary Thing” from Covenant Books author Sue Barnard Ruthruff is a delightful tale that explores a child's encounter with a mysterious creature in his messy room. After his mother insists that he tidy up, the young boy is faced with the daunting task of confronting the unknown, weaving a heartwarming tale of courage and responsibility. - August 15, 2024 - Covenant Books
Busch Marine Inc. is Launching a Search Mission for the Wreck of SS I’m Alone
Busch Marine Inc., with locations in Plainwell, Freeland, and Carrollton Michigan, is embarking on a search mission for the wreck of the SS I’m Alone. This deep ocean search will be conducted in the Gulf of Mexico at a depth of 12,000 to 16,000 feet. The SS I’m Alone was a renowned... - July 24, 2024 - Busch Marine Inc.
Emile B LaCerte Jr’s Newly Released “Noam The Wonder of the Easter Egg” is a Heartwarming Tale of Tradition and Hope
“Noam The Wonder of the Easter Egg” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emile B LaCerte Jr is a touching narrative that celebrates the magic of Easter eggs, emphasizing the importance of passing down traditions to future generations and the enduring message of love and renewal they carry. - June 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lake Drive Books Releases Survivor and Advocate Christa Brown's "Baptistland," Which Reveals the Culture Around Clergy Sexual Abuse
Baptistland weaves together a story of love, hope, and spiritual transformation despite a troubled Southern family, society, and religion that places women as less than, and ignores its own transgressions and hypocrisy. - June 28, 2024 - Lake Drive Books
2024 Northport Tea Dance
Information regarding the 2024 Tea Dance located in Northport, MI. - June 25, 2024 - Chetcuti Evans Foundation
AirLife Announces a Partnership with HEINE to Distribute the visionPRO Video Laryngoscope
AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, has announced a partnership with HEINE for the visionPRO video laryngoscope. This relationship is a significant addition to AirLife’s commitment to a world-class... - June 18, 2024 - AirLife
Accurex Measurement Unveils All New LYNX2: Elevating Automated Visual Inspection for Large Assembly Manufacturing
Accurex Measurement, a leading precision measurement and inspection solutions provider, proudly announces the launch of the LYNX2 visual inspection system. LYNX2, named after its advanced capabilities and feline-like precision, is designed to transform the landscape of automated machine vision... - May 30, 2024 - Accurex Measure
Reading Rocks in Rockford 2024 Features Local Author Kim Childress and Ink-a-Dink Bookstore
Join them on June 1, 2024, in beautiful Rockford, Michigan, for the 15th annual Reading Rocks event. - May 27, 2024 - Childress Ink
J&B Solar Selected for 175 Megawatt Utility-Scale Solar Project in Michigan
J&B Solar has been selected by Roncelli, Inc. to manage the mechanical construction for a 175-megawatt solar project in Montcalm County, Michigan, beginning this month and expected to complete by fall 2024. Utilizing GPS-guided equipment, J&B Solar will install 46,000 steel piles, an ATI racking system, and 320,000 solar panels, achieving high union labor compliance through professional labor agreements. This project will provide clean energy to over 30,000 homes. - May 25, 2024 - J&B Solar
Focus Clinic Announces Opening of Comprehensive ADHD and Learning Disabilities Center
New clinic offers unique, integrative approach to ADHD and learning disabilities with state-of-the-art assessments and personalized care, grounded in faith and holistic well-being. - May 21, 2024 - Focus Clinic