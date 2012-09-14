PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG Receives FDA Clearance for CALEX® Cap Fecal Calprotectin Extraction Device BÜHLMANN CALEX® Cap, a single use tube intended for the preparation of human stool samples to be used with the BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo, has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now commercially available in the US. - September 25, 2019 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp

BraveHeart Wireless Announces FDA Clearance of the BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring System The BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring system has been cleared for use in health care settings. The Life Sensor monitoring system securely captures patients’ heart rate and EKG data, and transmits the data to health care providers in real time. More than 28 million Americans diagnosed with heart disease may benefit - with this number growing each year. - June 20, 2019 - BraveHeart Wireless Inc.

Airey Brothers Property Network at Keller Williams Coastal Realty Adds to Its Team and Stronghold Airey Brothers Property Network is the Premier Real Estate Agency for Buying or Selling Real Estate in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. Don't be represented by anyone else. - March 01, 2019 - Airey Brothers Property Network

ALPCO Announces January 2019 Young Investigator Award Recipient of Its Diabetes Research Travel Grant ALPCO awards its January 2019 Diabetes Research Travel Grant to Lisa Volpatti at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. - February 05, 2019 - ALPCO

BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp. Announces New Distribution Agreement with Meridian Biosciences, Inc. BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp. has embarked on a new partnership with Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for the distribution of the 510(k) cleared, BÜHLMANN fCAL® ELISA, an in vitro diagnostic assay intended for the quantitation of calprotectin in human stool. - January 31, 2019 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp

Ride a "Horse" - Under Water; 3rd Edition of "Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots" Released Most books on submarines focus on intrigue and daring missions. "Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots" eschews this and gives the reader a front row seat to day-to-day life on a nuclear submarine. Be there as you trail Russian nukes, start up the reactor, analyze sonar contacts, figure a torpedo's path by looking through the periscope, and a lot more! - December 27, 2018 - Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots

Bank NH Pavilion Receives Top Honors from CMA’s Nominations were announced for the 7th Annual CMA Touring Awards and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is proud to announce that it is amongst this prestigious list of nominees. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is one of the nominees for Venue of the Year, a 2018 CMA Touring Industry Award. - November 13, 2018 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

The Defense Department Puts Industry on Notice That Cybersecurity is Moving to the Forefront The DoD Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment has confirmed the Pentagon is increasing cybersecurity requirements for contracts, especially in the supply chain area where DFARS compliance is necessary. - November 13, 2018 - RegDOX Solutions

DRONELIFE Expands Drone Presence with Acquisition of DroneFlyers DRONELIFE today announced that they have acquired respected resource for remote pilots Droneflyers.com, adding a new site to their ecosystem of drone media and services. - August 15, 2018 - DroneLife.com

ALPCO to Exhibit at the AACC’s 70th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo ALPCO will promote the expansion of its STELLUX® Chemiluminescence ELISA platform, as well as its current therapeutic drug monitoring portfolio, gastroenterology testing panel, and assay qualification program at AACC’s 70th Annual Clinical Lab Expo. - July 25, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO and InSphero Partner to Offer a Complete Solution to Assess Beta-cell Function in Islet Microtissue Culture Models ALPCO and InSphero announce partnership to provide customers with a complete solution to assess beta-cell function in islet microtissue culture models. - July 24, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO Releases STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) Amide ELISA to Accurately Quantify Fasted Levels ALPCO, a leading producer of research and clinical immunoassays, recently announced the launch of its STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA. The chemiluminescence ELISA features increased sensitivity to accurately quantify active GLP-1 (7-36) amide levels as low as 1.5 pg/mL with a 25 µL... - July 17, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO to Feature New STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA and Young Investigators Travel Grant Program at ADA’s 78th Scientific Sessions ALPCO will promote its new STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 (7-36) amide ELISA and Young Investigators Travel Grant Program at the American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions June 22-26, 2018 in Orlando, FL. - June 19, 2018 - ALPCO

Vision360 Enterprise® Intelligent Cloud-Based AP Automation Services Provider Nominated by CFO Tech Magazine as Top 10 AP Automation Solution for 2018 Today, BlueCreek Software was nominated by CFO Tech Magazine for their Cloud-Based AP Automation solution Vision360 Enterprise ® as a "Top 10 AP Automation Solution for 2018." According to industry reports, today’s finance professionals are in search of accounts payable solutions that help solve for their top payables challenges associated with the non-essential tasks of manually routing, coding, matching and entering supplier invoices. Vision360 Enterprise® solves these challenges. - June 10, 2018 - BlueCreek Software

Vegan Seasoning Company Adds New, Uniquely Inspired Flavors in a Monthly Box; Makes It Fun and Easy for Customers to Enjoy Exquisite Condiments from Around the World Flavor aficionados who appreciate seasonings, relishes and marinades that have the ability to transform even the most common meals will enjoy Mola Foods Inc.’s four recently-released products. All of the New Hampshire-based company’s uniquely inspired products are fresh and vegan-friendly. The... - March 16, 2018 - Mola Foods

Strafford Managing Partner Steve Berry to Deliver Cloud Observations Keynote at JISC 2018 Strafford Technology, a provider of consulting services that address the challenges of Finance Departments with fully supported Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions - both on-premises and in the cloud, has announced that Steve Berry, Strafford Founder and Managing... - March 15, 2018 - Strafford Technology

Organic Tequilas Target Strategic Growth Destilería Casa de Piedra, producer of award-winning, USDA-certified organic tequilas is set to continue expansion in the United States through 2018 with April launch in New Hampshire. - March 06, 2018 - Whalebone Spirits Consulting

Yet Another Data Breach Compromises Safety of Thousands of U.S. Service Members The latest cybersecurity outrage is an announcement on February 28, 2018 of a Major Data Breach at U.S. Marine Forces Reserve Impacting Thousands of Marines, Sailors and civilians. An unencrypted email with an attachment containing confidential information such as social security numbers, bank and credit... - March 02, 2018 - RegDOX Solutions

Eagle Biosciences Introduces New Intact FGF23 ELISA Assay Kit Eagle Biosciences, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of a new assay, MedFrontier FGF23 (Human Intact FGF23) ELISA Assay Kit. MedFrontier FGF23 (Human Intact FGF23) ELISA Assay Kit utilizes a simple 96 well sandwich ELISA procedure that measures ONLY the full-length active form (intact form) in under three hours. - January 26, 2018 - Eagle Biosciences, Inc.

Some Good News and Bad on the DFARS Compliance Deadline Ellen Lord, the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, recently testified before Congress on the end-of-year deadline for compliance with the DFARS/NIST (SP) 800-171 cybersecurity and cyber-incident reporting requirements, giving both good and bad news to DoD contractors. - December 27, 2017 - RegDOX Solutions

Marilisa's Fashion, Grand Opening at The Mall of New Hampshire Marilisa’s Fashion Inc. announces its grand opening of Marilisa’s Manchester, a women’s boutique. To celebrate the kick off, the grand opening will include 10% off all merchandise and a mini fashion show from 1 -2 pm. The first 100 customers will receive a swag bag with their purchase. Marilisa’s... - August 18, 2017 - Marilisa's Fashion Inc

Eagle Biosciences Announces the Launch of Calretinin ELISA Assay Kit Eagle Biosciences is proud to announce a new assay, the Calretinin ELISA Assay Kit. The assay was developed and manufactured by DLD Diagnostika Gmbh in cooperation with the Institute for Prevention and Occupational Medicine of the German Social Accident Insurance of the Ruhr-University Bochum (IPA). - August 08, 2017 - Eagle Biosciences, Inc.

ALPCO to Highlight Assay Qualification Program at the AACC’s 69th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo ALPCO announced it will feature a variety of products supported by its assay qualification program at the AACC’s 69th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo in San Diego August 1-3, 2017. Among these products is the Easy Stool Extraction Device and a Therapeutic Drug Monitoring ELISA portfolio. - July 25, 2017 - ALPCO

ALPCO Offering Demonstrations of STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader at ADA's 77th Scientific Sessions The STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader offers a simple plug-and-play setup, and is the ideal size for any lab. ALPCO’s Field Applications Scientist will be on-site at the ADA’s 77th Scientific Sessions offering live demonstrations of the new STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader. - June 07, 2017 - ALPCO

ALPCO and InSphero Collaborate at the ADA's 77th Scientific Sessions to Advance Metabolic Disease Research ALPCO and InSphero will team up at the ADA’s 77th Scientific Sessions to enhance the study of islet function, regeneration, and preservation by providing researchers with methods to perform 3D islet microtissue culture, as well as assays for measuring glucagon secretion and glucose-regulated insulin assays. - June 06, 2017 - ALPCO

ALPCO to Launch New Zonulin ELISAs and Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Assays for IBD at Digestive Disease Week® ALPCO will launch new gastrointestinal and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) assays at Digestive Disease Week® May 7-9, 2017 in Chicago, IL. Included in this launch are two Zonulin ELISAs for the study of gut permeability and celiac disease, as well as therapeutic drug monitoring assays for IBD. - May 02, 2017 - ALPCO

New Gastrointestinal Pathogen Assays Available from ALPCO ALPCO is now offering a line of research assays for the investigation of common bacterial and parasitic gastrointestinal (GI) pathogens including Giardia lamblia, Cryptosporidium spp., Blastocystis hominis, Entamoeba histolytica/dispar, and Clostridium difficile. These assays can be used to research... - November 15, 2016 - ALPCO

New Ultrasensitive Active GLP-1 ELISA to Confidently Measure Fasted Levels of Active GLP-1 ALPCO has released its new STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Ultrasensitive Active GLP-1 ELISA, the most sensitive active GLP-1 assay on the market. - November 09, 2016 - ALPCO

Cyber Defense Magazine Announces Top 20 Cyber Security Leaders of 2016 During Cyber Security Awareness Month #cyberaware Awards for The Top 20 Innovative Cyber Security Leaders Unveiled by CDM(R) Today. - October 24, 2016 - Cyber Defense Magazine

DeSAT Introduces New SAFER-3 On-line Active Shooter Training Course Learn what to do and how to respond to an active shooter situation. - October 05, 2016 - DeSAT

THINKSOUND™ Releases Three New Headphone Models THINKSOUND™ announces the release of three new headphones, the ms02, On2 and rain3. - September 29, 2016 - TIMBRE SOUND LLC dba thinksound

ALPCO Releases Versatile and Economical Chemiluminescent Plate Reader ALPCO has launched its new STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader, an economical and versatile system for any size lab. - September 20, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s New STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 ELISA Offers High Sensitivity with Low Sample Volume The new STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 ELISA from ALPCO features superior sensitivity and requires only 10 µL of sample. - September 13, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s New and Improved Adiponectin ELISAs Allow Researchers to Confidently Study Type 2 Diabetes ALPCO has released new and improved versions of their Total Adiponectin and HMW & Total Adiponectin ELISAs which allow researchers to confidently measure adiponectin for the study of high molecular weight (HMW) to total ratios. - August 17, 2016 - ALPCO

Lab Rat Gifts Expands Into Three New Locations in New Hampshire Local science-themed gift store opens three new locations throughout the Granite State. - July 30, 2016 - Lab Rat Gifts

ALPCO Releases New Broad Range Periostin ELISA ALPCO now has a new broad range Periostin ELISA capable of measuring elevated levels of periostin consistent with current research. - June 07, 2016 - ALPCO

Todd F. Johnson Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Todd F. Johnson of New Boston, New Hampshire has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of electronics. About Todd F. Johnson Mr. Johnson has over 25 years experience... - May 21, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

ALPCO’s Bioactive Leptin ELISA Allows Researchers to Differentiate Between Leptin Resistance and Non-functional Leptin ALPCO recently announced the release of its Bioactive Leptin ELISA, offering diabetes and obesity researchers a new tool to differentiate between leptin resistance and non-functional leptin. The assay allows for the measurement of leptin in human serum through the process of binding leptin to leptin... - April 26, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO's New Chemiluminescent IL-6 ELISA Delivers Flexibility and Cost Savings ALPCO announced the launch of its new STELLUX® Chemi Human IL-6 ELISA - the first cytokine assay in the STELLUX® Chemiluminescence product line. - April 06, 2016 - ALPCO

NAI Norwood Group Brokers Successful 5-Property Self-Storage Transaction - Largest in NH The NAI Norwood Group announced today the successful completion of a Granite Clover Self-Storage 5-property sale to National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA”) (NYSE: NSA). The assets were acquired by NSA from multiple entities under the Granite Clover Self-Storage trademark. The transaction... - March 02, 2016 - NAI Norwood Group

ALPCO's New NT-proBNP ELISA Offers Cost Savings and Flexibility ALPCO recently announced the release of its new NT-proBNP (1-76) ELISA, offering researchers investigating cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and diabetes with a flexible, user friendly and cost effective tool. The assay is highly characterized to measure changes in levels of NT-proBNP, and can... - February 23, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO Releases New Basophil Activation Test Validated for the Evaluation of Kinase Inhibitors in Early Drug Development ALPCO has released its new InhibiScreen Basophil Activation Test (BAT) which was developed and validated specifically for the evaluation of kinase inhibitors during early drug development. - February 16, 2016 - ALPCO

Prototek Manufacturing Now Offers Guardian Outsourcing; Outsourcing at Its Best Concepts to prototypes through production, they have you covered - January 29, 2016 - Prototek Manufacturing

ALPCO's New Stool-Based Gastroenterology Assays and Extraction Method Can Improve Lab Sample Processing Time by Up to 86% ALPCO recently launched a new panel of 13 stool-based gastroenterology assays that are all compatible with one single extraction step, allowing labs to improve sample processing time by up to 86%. - January 26, 2016 - ALPCO

Eagle Biosciences Announces the Launch of Functional Leptin ELISA An Esoteric Kit for Measurement of Functional, Receptor Binding Leptin Levels in Serum or Plasma - January 25, 2016 - Eagle Biosciences, Inc.