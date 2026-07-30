New Hampshire: Nashua News
EmergentMedTech Earns Five Nominations at the 2026 Aesthetic Awards
Partner practices, a proprietary treatment technique, and the company's plasma and regenerative technologies are recognized across five categories. - July 30, 2026 - EmergentMedTech
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Ness Completes Acquisition of Log-On Software to Drive Global Mainframe Modernization
Ness Acquires Log-On Software to Scale Global Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration. The acquisition establishes Ness as a primary global provider of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z and Linux environments, uniting digital engineering scale with forty years of mainframe software innovation. - July 02, 2026 - Log-On Software Inc.
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. - March 11, 2026 - Plastic Design Industries
Coty Financial Officially Launches Next-Generation Business Funding Brokerage to Help Small Businesses Access Capital Faster and Smarter
Coty Financial today announced its official expansion into the business funding and lending space, introducing a modern, technology-driven brokerage and advisory platform designed to help small and mid-sized businesses improve fundability, access capital efficiently, and navigate complex financing options. By combining strategic funding partnerships with proprietary financial readiness tools, Coty Financial aims to close the gap between entrepreneurs and institutional capital. - January 21, 2026 - Coty Financial
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Through Durham, NH, June 21–22, to Raise Funds for ALS Research
On June 21, hundreds of cyclists will ride through Durham, NH, as part of the Tri-State Trek—New England’s premier ALS fundraising bike ride. This inspiring event raises critical funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech leading the charge in developing effective treatments for ALS. The Trek brings together local families, riders, and volunteers in a powerful show of support for those living with this devastating disease. - June 16, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Janet D. Johnston’s Newly Released “Love Is the Answer: A Trilogy: Book 1 Burundi, Africa” is a Powerful Testament to God’s Unconditional Love and Missionary Work
“Love Is the Answer: A Trilogy: Book 1 Burundi, Africa” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet D. Johnston is an inspiring memoir that chronicles her journey of faith and service as a missionary to the Batwa pygmies in Burundi, Africa. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Unbroker Launches to Help Owners Sell Small Businesses with Ease
Unbroker, a new platform founded in New Hampshire, officially launches to simplify the sale of small businesses. Offering affordable tools and expert guidance, Unbroker helps sell a business confidently. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on January 21, 2025, at Unbroker’s Milford headquarters. - January 06, 2025 - Unbroker
ClearPower Selected as a 2024 Product of the Year by Architectural Record
Stellaris Corporation, the leading manufacturer of electricity-generating inserts for insulated glass windows, announced today that it has been selected as an Editor's Pick, 2024 Products of the Year by Architectural Record Magazine. Stellaris's ClearPower insert is the only transparent... - December 11, 2024 - Stellaris Corporation
GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable... - October 01, 2024 - GenTent Safety Canopies
BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Beckman Coulter for BUHLMANN fCAL® turbo and fPELA® turbo Assays
BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG, a leading manufacturer of specialty, high-quality in-vitro diagnostic and research assays, is pleased to announce the collaboration with Beckman Coulter for a worldwide distribution of the BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo assay & BÜHLMANN fPELA® turbo assay... - September 26, 2024 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp
Winbrook's 60th Anniversary Ushers in Bold Rebrand
Winbrook Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence and Unveils Bold Rebrand for the Future Marking a milestone in the industry, Winbrook announces a fresh new look and continued commitment to their clients’ success. - September 23, 2024 - Winbrook
Author Tristan Lord’s New Book, "When Love Lies," Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Caught Between Desire and Deceit, Forcing Her to Make a Crucial Decision
Recent release “When Love Lies” from Page Publishing author Tristan Lord is a compelling romance that follows Serenity, whose life changes after a terrifying incident leads her into the arms of enigmatic Michael. As their passion intensifies, Serenity uncovers unsettling secrets about Michael's business dealings, which causes her to reconsider their quickly moving relationship. - September 12, 2024 - Page Publishing
Athena Contarino’s New Book, "My Shattered Soul," is a Stirring Series of Poems That Explores Deep Emotional Landscapes with Raw Honesty and Poignant Reflection
Fulton Books author Athena Contarino, a mother and wife of twenty years who worked as a stay-at-home mother for fifteen years before reentering the workforce, has completed her most recent book, “My Shattered Soul”: an evocative collection of poems that invites readers on a deeply... - September 06, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Merrill Vaughan’s New Book, “Cold Case Investigators The Happy Paperhanger,” is the Next in the Series as the Investigators Must Catch a Serial Identity Stealer
Recent release “Cold Case Investigators The Happy Paperhanger” from Newman Springs Publishing author Merrill Vaughan is the story of a several Southern California towns, plagued by a man stealing thousands from their people and the men brought in to catch him. - July 15, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department
A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales
Author Monique Niemaszyk’s New Book, “A Maple Syrup Christmas,” is a Heartfelt Story of a Photojournalist Who Undergoes a Powerful Life Change While Home for the Holidays
Recent release “A Maple Syrup Christmas” from Covenant Books author Monique Niemaszyk is a compelling novel that follows Anna, a photojournalist who moves back home during the holidays while on assignment and must help her father prepare for the upcoming Maple Christmas Fair in order to save the family’s maple syrup business. - June 17, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Margi Williams’s New Book, "The Runaway Christmas Tree," is an Adorable Story Centered Around a Young Pine Tree Who Runs Away to Avoid Becoming a Christmas Tree
Recent release “The Runaway Christmas Tree” from Covenant Books author Margi Williams is a charming and engaging tale that follows a young pine tree who runs away from his home to avoid being cut down to become a Christmas Tree. Along the way, he soon discovers the joy that Christmas Trees can bring and decides to help a young girl by making her wishes come true. - May 28, 2024 - Covenant Books
Jubilate Chorale of Brockton Features Students from Rose Conservatory in Its May 5 Concert
Jubilate Chorale will perform its spring concert on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton. The concert program, Heavenly Harmony, blends the sacred serenity of Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass with popular operatic selections. Performance features Murray Kidd, conductor and music director, James Hay, principal pianist, soloists, string quartet and trumpets. - April 18, 2024 - Jubilate Chorale Brockton MA
Peter Rahlson’s New Book, "Edges of the Norm," is an Engaging Assortment of Poems Recounting Previous Experiences and Emotions from Throughout the Author’s Life
Fulton Books author Peter Rahlson, whose career has included learning disabilities teacher, project coordinator for a mobile developmental screening clinic, pediatric psychologist, psychotherapist, and school psychologist, has completed his most recent book, “Edges of the Norm”: a... - February 02, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Christopher G. Lockwood's New Audiobook, "Why The Cane?" Tells the True Story of the Author’s Recovery from a Devastating Accident That Forever Changed His Life
Recent audiobook release “Why The Cane?” from Audiobook Network author Christopher G. Lockwood is a poignant true account of the author's recovery after a devastating physical injury. Throughout his journey, Lockwood chronicles the upheaval suffered by his family, and the counsel and support which shifted his focus and provided a framework to make thoughtful decisions for the long term. - January 09, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Author Kenny Haynes’s New Book, "Mr. Owl's Secret," Follows an Owl Who Enlists the Help of His Friends in Order to Hunt for His Lost Secret Somewhere in the Forest
Recent release “Mr. Owl's Secret” from Covenant Books author Kenny Haynes is a delightful tale of a forgetful owl who discovers his important secret has gone missing. With the help of his friends, they search high and low, but they are in for a real surprise when they discover what the secret is, and who has it now. - December 19, 2023 - Covenant Books
Hexa Global Ventures Unveils TalentEdgeAI: a Revolutionary Solution to Transform Talent Acquisition and Staffing
TalentEdgeAI is revolutionizing the HR tech landscape by offering a unified platform specifically designed for mid-sized employers and staffing firms. It is providing a seamless, AI-driven solution that intelligently analyzes labor market trends, pinpoints ideal candidates, and optimizes the interview process with the power of AI and machine learning. This doesn't streamline recruitment – it redefines it by accelerating the process, improving the experience, and increasing candidate quality. - December 13, 2023 - TalentEdgeAI
Acuity Cloud Solutions Recognized as Top NH Women-Led Business
Acuity Cloud Solutions Recognized as Top NH Women-Led Business and Among the 20 Fastest Growing Women-Led Businesses by NH Business Magazine - October 23, 2023 - Acuity Cloud Solutions
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
National General Contractor Strengthens Presence with Strategic Expansion to New Hampshire
AmEuro Construction, a leading national general contractor, has opened a new division in Derry, New Hampshire, marking a strategic expansion to broaden their client reach. Founder & CEO, Lee Upshaw, expressed enthusiasm about their venture in the northeast, highlighting the positive interactions they've had with the local community. The new office will cater to both commercial and residential clients, upholding the company’s reputation for quality and client-centered service. - August 29, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
ALPCO Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. ("ALPCO"), a global provider of specialty diagnostic solutions, today announced recent FDA 510(k) clearance of its Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric Assay. The Calprotectin Immunoturbidimetric (IT) Assay is now IVDD and 510(k)-cleared for in... - June 15, 2023 - ALPCO
Travel Back to 1978 with K.C. Brote's New Domestic Suspense Novel, "Love Lost on Cloud 9"
Get ready for a thrilling summer read with "Love Lost on Cloud 9," the upcoming domestic suspense novel by author K.C. Brote. The story, set in the summer of 1978, follows newlywed Sharon Walsh as she uncovers a web of lies and deceit that puts her life in danger after she discovers provocative photos and a diary left behind by the previous residents of her new home. - May 16, 2023 - Hummingbird Press, LLC
GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Upright Education and Great Bay Community College Partner to Provide Technology Bootcamps in Software Development, UX/UI, Tech Sales, and More
Great Bay Community College, located in Portsmouth, NH, agrees to partner with Upright Education - a leading provider in technology programs designed for adult career switchers. - February 16, 2023 - Upright Education
Author Aimée Fador’s New Book, "Healing Words," is a Moving, Emotional Story That Discusses Timely Issues Through the Transformative Lens of Faith
Recent release “Healing Words,” from Covenant Books author Aimée Fador, is a story of friendship, vulnerability, concerns, frustrations, and fears while navigating all that is happening in the country and this world intermingled with a love for the nation, the incredible result of truth-filled communication, and the power of prayer. - February 14, 2023 - Covenant Books
Three Northeast Schools win Explore.Act.Tell. Grant from ACME and Shaw’s/Star Markets’ Nourishing Neighbors
The Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning, in partnership with ACME Markets and Shaw’s/Star Markets’ Nourishing Neighbors Program, is excited to recognize the work toward ending hunger by local schools. This year’s winners demonstrated creativity and attention to the needs around them as they worked through the lessons and hunger projects. - September 27, 2022 - Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning
New Hampshire-Based IT Managed Services Company RMON Networks Named to Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501 List
RMON Networks, Inc., Ranked 60th on Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501 - Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide. Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. RMON Networks, Inc. has been... - June 20, 2022 - RMON Networks, Inc
Assalone & Associates, LLC Announces New Managing Partner
Assalone & Associates, LLC today announced the elevation of Victoria S. Lombardi to partner. Her promotions became effective June 1, 2022. - June 01, 2022 - Assalone & Associates LLC
Wozz! Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces Win Big at National Food Awards
A Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces made by specialty foods company, Wozz! Kitchen Creations, won 3 Gold medals at the NYC Fancy Food Show sofi™ Awards. Considered top honors in the country, Wozz Winning Sauces include their newest release Korean Raspberry Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Vietnamese Green Tea and Mint Dipping Sauce and North African Chermoula Cooking Sauce. - May 12, 2022 - Wozz Kitchen Creations
American Laboratory Products Company Merges with GeneProof
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. (“ALPCO”), a specialty in vitro diagnostics company, today announced a merger with GeneProof a.s. (“GeneProof”), a leading molecular diagnostics company based in Brno, Czech Republic. The combination creates a global market leader... - April 21, 2022 - ALPCO
Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds New Hampshire to Its Family of Lakefront Property Partners
Glenn and Angela Smith, from the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, become the latest Lakefront Living Realty partner to showcase their spectacular lakes to a nationwide audience. - March 31, 2022 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
ALPCO Announced Its Support of the Ukrainian People in a Company-Wide Communication to Its Employees
ALPCO (Salem, NH) announced its support of the Ukrainian people in a company-wide communication to its employees. The message outlined the company's contribution to aid refugees through the American Red Cross and Project Hope in the amount of $5,000 each. Additionally, ALPCO is offering an... - March 16, 2022 - ALPCO
MacroArray Diagnostics GmbH (MADx) Partners with ALPCO to Offer a Fully Automated Sample-to-Answer Multiplex Allergy Test Solution to the North American Market
ALPCO (Salem, NH), a leading US producer of novel immunoassay testing platforms, recently announced an exclusive distribution partnership with MacroArray Diagnostics GmbH (Vienna, Austria). Together, they offer a comprehensive line of testing solutions for allergies (IgE-based) and food intolerances (IgG-based), from test material to proprietary hardware and software to process and analyze samples. - February 01, 2022 - ALPCO
Drummond Certifies Latest AS2 MFT Products in Fourth Quarter 2021
Test Event Featured New AS2 Cloud Certification Seal; Announces AS2-2Q 2022 AES Optional Profile. - December 16, 2021 - Drummond Group
Home Base Collaborative Expands Therapeutic Services to Schools
School to Home Connections' comprehensive approach to student success bridges educational gap by including families. - October 29, 2021 - Home Base Collaborative Family Counseling
Photo Advisory: 7 Potential James Bonds Presented in Jaffrey, New Hampshire
Photo/Video Advisory - “The 7 James Bonds” in Jaffrey, NH Title: “The 7 James Bonds at The Park Theatre” Photo Caption: Seven potential James Bond replacements were presented at the new Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire before the theatre’s sneak preview... - October 11, 2021 - The Park Theatre
Connor’s Climb Foundation Hosts Annual 5K & Family Walk – a Race to Raise Awareness for Mental Health and Youth Suicide Prevention
Connor’s Climb Foundation is once again taking to the streets to help increase mental health and suicide prevention education and awareness by hosting their annual 5K & Family Walk. This race, held on September 26th during National Suicide Prevention Month, is an essential fundraiser for... - September 02, 2021 - Connor's Climb Foundation
Multi-Genre Songwriter Tyler Levs Releases Southern Rock Jam
Tyler Levs is a singer/songwriter out of New Hampshire USA and recently released his newest song "Hit Me Like a Dream," available across all major platforms. - June 25, 2021 - Tyler Levs Music
Erica Cai Named ALPCO’s Summer 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Recipient
Today ALPCO announced Erica Cai from Harvard Medical School as the latest recipient of its Diabetes Research Travel Grant. Dr. Cai is a postdoctoral fellow from the Joslin Diabetes Center researching the mechanism of autoimmunity that leads to beta cell destruction and type 1 diabetes (T1D). Dr. - November 10, 2020 - ALPCO
Ampersand Capital Partners Acquires American Laboratory Products Company
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. (ALPCO), a specialty in vitro diagnostics company, today announced the majority recapitalization of the company by Ampersand Capital Partners. Ampersand’s investment will be used to support ALPCO’s worldwide growth initiatives, including the... - September 21, 2020 - ALPCO
BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG Launches New fPELA® turbo Automated, Random Access Pancreatic Elastase Test
BÜHLMANN fPELA® turbo (FDA Exempt. For in vitro Diagnostic Use) is an in vitro diagnostic assay intended for the quantitation of pancreatic elastase in human stool, is now commercially available in the US. - June 24, 2020 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp