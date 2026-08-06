New Mexico: Santa Fe News
Lobbie Continues Building the Modern Clinic Platform with Enhanced Patient Billing
Today’s clinics can strengthen cash flow and streamline operations building more sustainable businesses by unifying patient acquisition, intake, clinical workflows, billing, memberships, and payments in one integrated platform. - August 06, 2026 - Lobbie
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight. Leading pickleball personality brand announces apparel and collectibles partners, with products launching this fall alongside a dedicated Amazon storefront. - July 22, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
As Monsoon Season Peaks, Aaron's Custom Plumbing Issues Summer Plumbing Advisory for Santa Fe Homeowners
The Santa Fe plumbing and heating company urges local homeowners to inspect drains, main lines, and water heaters ahead of the season's heaviest storms — and marks 30 years of local service. - July 17, 2026 - Aaron's Custom Plumbing
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
New Art Space to Open in Historic Maisel Building on Route 66
The Maisel Building is on the National Register of Historic Places and on New Mexico's State Register of Cultural Properties. After 7 years of vacancy, the building will reopen on May 2, 2026 as a 501(c)(3) art space. The first exhibition features work by 148 New Mexico artists. - April 21, 2026 - Pleased to Present, Inc.
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
EMR-Bear Announces New EHR Module to Enhance Opioid Treatment Workflows and Compliance
Fully DEA-compliant OTP module from EMR-Bear integrates EHR with methadone dispensing, streamlining compliance, reporting, and patient care delivery. - September 15, 2025 - EMR Bear
Pettigrew & Associates Eliminates Plastic Water Bottles Company-Wide, Partnering with Open Water to Fight Ocean Pollution, Improve Employee Health
Pettigrew & Associates announced a bold step in its sustainability efforts: eliminating single-use plastic water bottles across all offices and job sites. Effective immediately, the company will exclusively provide Open Water, a 100% recyclable aluminum alternative, to employees and... - September 09, 2025 - Pettigrew & Associates
In "A Hard Fall and Good Bounce" Brian D’ambrosio Delivers Raw, Lyrical Poems of Collapse and Renewal, Wry Defiance, and the Stubborn Pursuit of Hope
In his new collection "A Hard Fall and Good Bounce," Brian D’Ambrosio delivers poetry that is raw, searching, and unafraid to peer into the shadows of memory, art, and modern culture. At once bruised and resilient, these poems navigate the tension between collapse and recovery, disillusionment and renewal, despair and the persistence of hope. - September 06, 2025 - Brian D'Ambrosio
Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM) Ignites a Bold New Era for the State's Cannabis Industry
New Mexico's cannabis industry just gained a powerful champion with the timely launch of the Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM). Fueled by the rallying cry: "You're either at the table or on the table. Join us at the table!," CANM is leading the charge to unite industry pioneers,... - August 26, 2025 - Cannabis Association of New Mexico
Brother Filtration Ships 200+ Stainless Steel Filter Housings for Industrial Use
Brother Filtration, a global leader in industrial filtration solutions, has successfully completed the delivery of more than 200 stainless steel filter housings to a prominent water management technology provider in Brazil. - August 11, 2025 - Brother Filtration
Kenneth D. Nelson’s New Book, "Encapsulation of Ungrateful Consequences," is a Gripping Thriller That Explores a Twisted Underworld of Lies and Conspiracies
Fulton Books author Kenneth D. Nelson, a loving husband and father, has completed his most recent book, “Encapsulation of Ungrateful Consequences”: a compelling novel that centers around a dangerous web of lies as a man named Darius works to find out who could want him gone. “At... - May 30, 2025 - Fulton Books
Urenco USA Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Urenco USA (UUSA), the United States’ only large scale commercial uranium enrichment facility, as a Founding Member. “UUSA is helping the U.S. maintain its position as a global leader in nuclear development by providing homegrown... - May 28, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Author D Michael Smith’s New Book "Tripping the Light Fantastic: Book 1 of the Trilogy" is a Compelling Journey Through One Man’s Private Hell
Recent release “Tripping the Light Fantastic: Book 1 of the Trilogy” from Page Publishing author D Michael Smith is the first chapter of a story that chronicles one man’s Schizophrenic break following his son’s murder. - March 24, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Merci Flory and Illustrator Katy Fullmer’s New Book, "Tweety and the Letter," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Boy Whose Avian Friend Helps Deliver a Letter to His Father
Recent release “Tweety and the Letter” from Covenant Books author Merci Flory and illustrator Katy Fullmer is a charming and poignant story that centers around a young boy named Tommy, whose father has gone off to war. One day, Tommy decides to write a letter to his father, and his bird friend Tweety promises to set off and deliver it safely for him. - February 20, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Douglas Minge Brown’s New Book, "Putting Foliage on the Family Tree: My Life in Stories," is a Collection of Tales Documenting the Author’s Life Experiences
Recent release “Putting Foliage on the Family Tree: My Life in Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Douglas Minge Brown is a poignant series of stories that follows the author’s journey. From humble beginnings to incredible success, Brown shares both his struggles and triumphs, as well as tales of his relatives and experiences that shaped who he is today. - December 24, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Statements in Tile Signs Agreement to Showcase Dulcet Tile to Bring Elegant, Natural Stone Mosaic Tiles to Santa Fe
Dulcet Tile, a creator and innovator of trend setting mosaic tiles, has signed an agreement with Statements in Tile to showcase their elegant and beautiful natural stone tiles. - December 23, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
ION Mining Launches Festive $15 Million Member Welfare Initiative
As the demand for decentralized digital currencies continues to grow, ION Mining is poised to lead the industry with its forward-thinking approach and unwavering dedication to excellence. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the world of cryptocurrencies, ION Mining offers reliable and transparent services designed to meet your needs - December 22, 2024 - ION Mining
Author Jay Dee Ruybal’s New Book, "Waiting For Extraterrestrials," is a Story of Aliens and Guardian Angels Coming to Aid a Waning Indigenous People
Recent release “Waiting For Extraterrestrials” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jay Dee Ruybal is an alternate history of aliens coming to aid humans most in need. - November 19, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Award-Winning Rio Rancho Entrepreneur Gabe Pacheco Releases Ultimate Book for New Business Owners: "Dream Plan Execute: The Journey to Small Business Triumph"
Gabe Pacheco, a local award-winning serial entrepreneur, announces the release of his new book, Dream Plan Execute: The Journey to Small Business Triumph. Designed to empower new business owners and entrepreneurs, the book offers readers an actionable roadmap to achieve business success, from... - October 16, 2024 - Gabe Pacheco
High 5 Edibles Announces Expansion of Services and Facility Upgrades to Meet Growing Demand
High 5 Edibles, a leader in the cannabis industry, is proud to announce a significant expansion in its manufacturing capabilities and service offerings, marking a new chapter in the company's evolution. High 5 Edibles has successfully transitioned from craft manufacturing to a small-scale... - October 10, 2024 - High 5 Inc.
Author Kimberly Cruz’s New Book, "A Serenity of Darkness," is a Thrilling and Heartfelt Series of Stories That Aim to Prove That Love is Truly Worthwhile
Recent release “A Serenity of Darkness” from Page Publishing author Kimberly Cruz is a thought-provoking read that dares to challenge the popular notion that love is always fraught with disappointment and despair. With a poignant exploration of love's complexities, Cruz weaves together a collection of stories that traverse the spectrum of human emotion. - September 11, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Kathleen Donalson Tayler’s New Book, "Christ and The Prisoner's Wife," is a Faith-Based Read That Shares a Poignant Story of Redemption Through Christ
Recent release “Christ and The Prisoner's Wife” from Covenant Books author Kathleen Donalson Tayler is a compelling tale that recounts the author’s journey of rediscovery and forgiveness as she grapples with the transformative power of faith, love, and God's grace amidst the challenges of marriage to a incarcerated husband. - August 26, 2024 - Covenant Books
Curtis Bay’s Newly Released "Seed for Sowing" is a Powerful Guide to Cultivating Faith and Victory in Christ
“Seed for Sowing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Bay is a collection of forty-five faith confessions designed to empower readers with the transformative potential of God's Word. Through personalized passages and biblical principles, Bay guides believers on a journey of sowing seeds of faith and reaping abundant harvests of victory in every area of life. - May 07, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Joel Ojeda’s Newly Released “MIA: Miracle in Action: A Story of God’s Grace” is a Powerful Account of a Family’s Journey Through a Challenging Diagnosis and Loss
“MIA: Miracle in Action: A Story of God’s Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joel Ojeda is an emotionally charged message of hope that tackles the hard facts of navigating a cancer diagnosis and loss of a young child. - March 21, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Curtis Carter’s Newly Released "Savannah’s Adventures" is an Imaginative Adventure of a Young and Spirited Girl
“Savannah’s Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Carter is a charming collection of short stories that find a gifted child navigating a series of surprising circumstances amid God’s creation. - March 05, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author John Beaupre’s New Book, “Fizzicks and Causemology 101...Considerations Given Without the Complicated Mathematics...” Reveals Unchanging Facts of the Universe
Recent release “Fizzicks and Causemology 101...Considerations Given Without the Complicated Mathematics...” from Page Publishing author John Beaupre is a thought-provoking read that dares to explore the world and its truths as revealed through the logical explanations that science and mathematics can provide, versus the emotional approach of philosophy and religion. - December 12, 2023 - Page Publishing
Bunny Peper’s Newly Released "Building a Snowman and Five Fables of Adventure" is a Charming Treasury Meant to be Shared with the Whole Family
“Building a Snowman and Five Fables of Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bunny Peper is a fun collection of short stories that offer an imaginative opportunity for upcoming generations to learn about key lessons of life and faith. - December 08, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Introducing The Tea Spot's Santa Fe Workshop: Elevating Tea Culture to New Heights with Southwest Teas
The Tea Spot is delighted to announce the operation of its new Santa Fe Development Workshop. This facility is the company’s hub for creating a line of Southwest teas that encapsulate the vibrant flavors and rich cultural heritage of the region. Working with local hospitality managers and beverage connoisseurs, each tea developed at the Santa Fe Workshop has been carefully crafted to deliver a unique and immersive experience that captures the essence of the Southwest. - July 19, 2023 - The Tea Spot
Southeast New Mexico College and Upright Education Partner to Deliver Tech Bootcamp Programs
Southeast New Mexico College (Carlsbad, NM) will aim to provide opportunities for its workforce to rapidly transition into tech careers with partnership through Upright Education, as leading provider in online technology bootcamps. Enrollment is open today. - July 12, 2023 - Upright Education
Will Ferguson & Associates Becomes the Newest Corporate Sponsor of the Yellow Card for New Mexico United, Albuquerque’s Professional United Soccer League Team
Will Ferguson & Associates, Albuquerque’s premier personal injury law firm, has been a corporate sponsor for New Mexico United, the city’s pro soccer team, for three years. As of this year, they are now officially the team’s Yellow Card sponsor. New Mexico United was founded... - April 18, 2023 - Will Ferguson & Associates
New National Nonprofit Awards Grant to Life Circle in Santa Fe
The Esteam Health Foundation is empowering inspiration and innovation in aging care with its inaugural evidence-based arts and health program grants. Life Circle Adult Day Center is an inaugural recipient of a Remo HealthRHYTHMS program grant, which will provide training for two staff members and Remo Fellowships (training travel stipend) and instruments. Research has demonstrated that HealthRHYTHMS reduces stress, improves mood states, and improves creativity and bonding in seniors. - April 14, 2023 - Esteam Health Foundation
Screenwriter, Playwright Susan Emshwiller Dives in with Debut Novel "Thar She Blows"
After success as a screenwriter, playwright, and director, author Susan Emshwiller switches mediums to create an engrossing debut novel "Thar She Blows." The story revolves around a mother's search for her teenage son who has been swallowed by, and is living in, a whale. - April 05, 2023 - Pinehead Press
Author Bo Brumble’s New Book, "Boxing Still Matters: Prizefighting in the Modern Era 1981-2021," Discusses the Riveting History of Boxing in the Modern Age
Recent release “Boxing Still Matters: Prizefighting in the Modern Era 1981-2021,” from Page Publishing author Bo Brumble, is an extensive look at the last forty years of boxing's history in America and how the sport has changed and grown. Reviewing each decade at a time, Brumble explores the biggest names in the field and reveals how each new major fighter has paved the way for the next. - February 27, 2023 - Page Publishing
Navajo Power Co-Founder Joins Nygren Administration
Tony Skrelunas nominated as the Executive Director for the Division of Economic Development by President Buu Nygren. - February 18, 2023 - Navajo Power
Reval’s New Book, "'Haff' Breed," is a Memoir About the Trials & Tribulations of a Mixed-Race Boy, Who Left at a Young Age, Later to Return to the Indian Reservation
Fulton Books author Leon K Reval has completed his most recent book, “‘Haff’ Breed”: a gripping and potent memoir that shares the author’s journey traversing through the struggles of family dysfunction and the desire to leave his roots behind but later in life trying... - January 13, 2023 - Fulton Books
Prosel Bioscience Becomes One Cell Foods and Names Dr. Scott Jenkins Its New CEO
One Cell Food, Inc will focus on scaling its proprietary bioreactor design to commercialize developed strains for its first food product by early 2023. As the new CEO, Dr. Scott Jenkins will lead the operation and fundraising efforts. - November 17, 2022 - One Cell Foods, Inc.
Filipino Author Draws from Her Heritage to Create Gripping YA Horror
As part of Philippine Book Development Month, Cinnabar Moth has completed its development of the YA horror, "The Girl," by Filipino author Victory Witherkeigh. "The Girl" is grounded in Filipino history and explores what it means to be Filipino American while showcasing historic and modern Filipino view points. - November 12, 2022 - Cinnabar Moth Publishing
Navajo Power Accepted Into Second Apple Impact Accelerator Class
Impact Accelerator program will take Navajo Power to new heights. - August 30, 2022 - Navajo Power
MCM Elegante Hotel and Suites Acquires TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Farmington, NM
Dinesh “Dan” Rama and Anthony Becerra of NewGen Advisory is pleased to announce the successful closing of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott located in Farmington, New Mexico. Being within close range of some of Farmington’s unforgettable outdoor and cultural adventures such as... - June 13, 2022 - NewGen Advisory
Siddons-Martin Announces Partnership with Holmatro Rescue Tools in New Mexico
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group announced, today, a new partnership with Holmatro USA as the exclusive sales and service distributor of Holmatro rescue tools in the state of New Mexico. The investment will provide new and existing Holmatro customers with comprehensive mobile service, local parts... - June 09, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Mi Casa Resource Center Celebrates 10 Years of Supporting Inventors
Mi Casa Resource Center (MCRC) announced the 10th anniversary celebration of its ProBoPat (Pro Bono Patent) Program by highlighting a local inventing team that showcases the impact of business support in the community. Taryn and Shai Omran are the ultimate innovation team. Shai always had ideas,... - June 07, 2022 - Mi Casa Resource Center
Trade School Scholarships Plus Guaranteed Employment Support a Fast and Lasting Career Change
The New Mexico School of Massage in partnership with Massage Envy Albuquerque / Santa Fe announce new scholarships to cover full tuition and supplies for 1 massage school student, and 50% for 2 more students, with guarantees of 1 to 2 years of employment with Massage Envy Albuquerque / Santa Fe. - June 02, 2022 - New Mexico School of Massage
Morris Hall PLLC Names New Managing Partner, Andrea L. Claus
Morris Hall PLLC names new managing partner, Andrea L. Claus, who has replaced previous managing partner, James Plitz. - June 01, 2022 - Morris Hall, PLLC
March 2022 - Coffee & Farming & Art & Space Travel
Free Fresh Gourmet Coffee - Rooster Farms is small permaculture farm & coffee roastery cross-pollinated with science and art. To celebrate a recent success resulting in the symbiosis of art and science, Rooster Farms is giving away free samples of their freshly roasted, small-batch coffee. - March 11, 2022 - Rooster Farms
Debut Author, Cassie Sanchez, Wins Another Award for Her Fantasy, "Chasing the Darkness."
Chasing the Darkness by Cassie Sanchez, won Distinguished Favorite in Fantasy in the 2022 Independent Press Awards. - March 09, 2022 - Cassie Sanchez
Adult Fantasy Novel Walks the Line of Vengeance and Redemption
Morgan James’ new release, "Chasing the Darkness: A Novel," by Cassie Sanchez, tells the story of an assassin obsessed with revenge who must choose between the path of vengeance or redemption. - February 01, 2022 - Cassie Sanchez
Navajo Power Nears Completion on $10 Million Fundraising Round
$3 million investment by W.K. Kellogg Foundation the cornerstone of a landmark deal that furthers Navajo Power's mission of lifting up Tribal communities through the development of clean energy projects on Tribal land. - November 17, 2021 - Navajo Power