New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

Scrabble Players Team Up for Longest Tournament in History 20 Players From Around US and Canada to play 11 hours per day of SCRABBLE® From August 3-11 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. - July 18, 2019 - Word Game Players Organization

High 5 Edibles Achieves Another First for the Cannabis Vertical High 5 Edibles of Santa Fe, NM has achieved a first for the global cannabis vertical. Utilizing a close working relationship with Fruit of the Earth Organics Dispensary in Santa Fe, NM and the Organic Alcohol Company of Ashland Oregon, High 5 Edibles has created the first craft cartridges with specialty... - March 05, 2019 - High 5 Inc.

New Mexico Dental Clinics is Now Open in Rio Rancho Cosmetic dental clinic in Rio Rancho, New Mexico; A beautiful practice for all your dental needs. - September 29, 2018 - New Mexico Dental Clinics LLC

Morris Hall, AZ & NM Estate Planning Firm, Marks Milestone Arizona and New Mexico law firm Morris Hall PLLC was honored at the annual Spring Summit hosted by the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys in Las Vegas, NV this past weekend. The conference marked the 25th Anniversary of the Academy, a national organization dedicated to promoting excellence... - May 01, 2018 - Morris Hall PLLC

Phlebotomy Career Training Incorporates Echocardiogram Training Into Their Electrocardiogram and Telemetry Online Class Due to popular demand, Phlebotomy Career Training has now added instruction in echocardiogram as part of the Electrocardiogram Cardiac Monitor Technician course curriculum. - March 29, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Jose G. Garcia Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Jose G. Garcia of Las Vegas, New Mexico has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Jose G. Garcia Jose Garcia has over 10 years experience in the healthcare... - March 10, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Headshoe Co. Makes Basic Tool for Relaxation and Stress Management The Headshoe helps a user relax, visualize, and concentrate by reducing light, noise and physical distractions. - December 02, 2017 - Headshoe Co.

Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa Awarded Sikhs in Education at the Sikh Awards 2017 in Toronto Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa, PhD, was honored with the Sikhs In Education Award at the eighth annual Sikh Awards 2017, which took place at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, Toronto. This award is bestowed to any Sikh educational establishment, teacher or individual that is taking a strategic approach to recognizing, educating and developing the talent and skills within the community. - October 30, 2017 - Create Inner Peace

Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa Honored in Jewels of the Punjab Leading Global Punjab Personalities Panth Rattan Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa has been honored by Maneesh Media with inclusion in Jewels of Punjab – Leading Global Punjabi Personalities, 34th publication, released on the eve of India’s 71st Independence Day, August 14, 2017, in New Delhi, is a commemoration graced... - October 30, 2017 - Create Inner Peace

Art Santa Fe 2017 | Contemporary Art Projects USA Contemporary Art Projects USA/Gallery announces its return to ART Santa Fe at the Prime Fair Location, Booth #205; as the fair celebrates its seventeenth successful year this summer, July 13-16, 2017, when galleries from around the world will once again offer an outstanding overview of modern and contemporary... - June 03, 2017 - Contemporary Art Projects USA

Pettigrew & Associates Named 2017 Top Workplace in New Mexico The Albuquerque Journal names Pettigrew & Associates a winner of the State of New Mexico 2017 Top Workplaces Award. - May 18, 2017 - Pettigrew & Associates

First Fairtrade Gold Bridal Jewelry Offered to the North American Market by an American Jeweler, Reflective Jewelry of Sante Fe The pioneering fair trade British jeweler offers luxury brand through the first US Fairtrade Gold jeweler, Reflective Jewelry of Santa Fe. - March 01, 2017 - Reflective Jewelry, Santa Fe

Ronald W. Maestas Has Been Recognized as a 2017 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year Dr. Ronald W. Maestas, of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a 2017 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Management Information Systems. - February 28, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Denise Campbell as a Lifetime VIP Member Denise Campbell, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime VIP member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Physical Therapy. - September 27, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

A. Lucille Bradburn Recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication A. Lucille Bradburn of Clovis, New Mexico has been recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of art. About A. Lucille Bradburn Ms. Bradburn has over 50 years experience in the art field. - June 23, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Smart Parking Qatar 2016, Partnered with CrowdReviews.com, Successfully Launched Supported by the National Traffic Safety Committee, the first day of Smart Parking Qatar took place successfully at The Intercontinental Hotel The City, Doha. The focus was on utilizing new technologies and advanced design strategies to maximize the development, management and optimization of car parks... - April 26, 2016 - topseos.com

Project Qatar, Partnered with CrowdReviews.com, Launches Its 13th Edition Project Qatar launched the 13th International Construction Technology and Building Materials Exhibition, through an official press conference on Monday, April 18, from 10:00 AM onward at the Intercontinental Doha – The City. The press conference, which detailed the program and activities of the... - April 26, 2016 - topseos.com

Further Speakers Announced by WIRED MONEY, Together with BBVA, Partnered with CrowdReviews.com Further speakers are announced today for WIRED MONEY, together with BBVA, the fourth annual one-day summit that will take place on Thursday, June 23 at the British Museum. Confirmed speakers for 2016 include: · Baiju Bhatt, co-founder of Robinhood. Bhatt’s Robinhood is an app that allows... - April 14, 2016 - topseos.com

How to Respond to a Cyber-Attack? Alliander, Partnered with CrowdReviews.com, Will Present at the 6th Annual Oil and Gas Cyber Security Event SMi’s 6th annual Oil and Gas Cyber Security Europe conference will take place in Amsterdam, Netherlands on 27th-28th June 2016. Event programme will include latest regulation updates in European countries and feature exclusive case studies from the oil and gas companies. Johan Rambi, Privacy... - April 12, 2016 - topseos.com

Employer Branding Strategies Conference, Partnered with CrowdReviews.com, Comes to NYC This May 5-6th Employer Branding Strategies Conference 2016 NYC (#EBrandCon) showcases leading company profiles and gathers top branding minds to share insider tips and strategies for improving and leveraging your employment brand. This two day event will bring in leaders spanning industries such as American Airlines,... - April 12, 2016 - topseos.com

Smart Parking Qatar, Partnered with CrowdReviews.com, Announces Breaking News for Qatar’s Parking Industry Advanced Conferences & Meetings is proud to announce the launch of the first annual conference dedicated to the design, development and management of Qatar’s parking facilities. With congestion and parking being a major challenge for Qatar, this presents opportunities for the parking industry... - April 02, 2016 - topseos.com

Markets Group Partnered with CrowdReviews.com; Announces: 100 LPs to Meet in New York for the Largest LatAm Institutional Real Estate Gathering Over 400 attendees, including 100 LPs, will gather in New York April 12-13 for the 4th Annual Institutional Real Estate Latin America Forum, organized by Markets Group. This is the leading networking and business development platform for sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, foundations, endowments,... - April 02, 2016 - topseos.com

Proidea Partnered with CrowdReviews.com; Announces Best Mobile Apps and Their Creators at the Reach of Your Hand – Meet Them at MCE^3 Two days of lectures and workshops, 550 experts in mobile tech brought to you by Facebook, Skype, Google, Airbnb - all this on the biggest meetup in Central Europe! - March 24, 2016 - topseos.com

Crowd Reviews Partnered with INSS to Announce: Top Cyber Experts from Israel and U.S. to Converge in Washington, DC on May 18-19, 2016 As cyber attacks on critical infrastructures and enterprises surge globally, the world’s leading cybersecurity experts will convene in Washington, DC on March 18-19 for the annual DCOI 2016 conference. The two-day event, hosted by George Washington University, offers technology professionals,... - March 16, 2016 - topseos.com

Olygen Partnered with CrowdReviews.com; Announces Build Smart Cities with Big Data & IoT Based on a 2014 U.N. report, 54% of the world’s population are residing in urban areas, and the numbers are expected to rise to 66% by 2050. With Singapore leading the pack with 100% of its population in the urban areas, it is no wonder that this smart city has been the center of attention of global... - March 15, 2016 - topseos.com

Arena-International Partnered with Crowd Reviews Announces Speakers Confirmed for the Conlumino Future Omnichannel Retail Strategies Europe 2016 Conlumino is delighted to announce that, following the successful launch last year in Amsterdam, more of the biggest brands in the world will be joining them on 17th and 18th May for the 2016 Future Omnichannel Retail Strategies Europe in Berlin. Join them in tackling the critical challenge that all... - March 10, 2016 - topseos.com

CrowdReviews.com, Partnered with Exedra Events, Announces 15th Annual Hospital Management Asia; Heads to the Ever Charming Ho Chi Minh City After 4 years, HMA decides to head back to Vietnam. This time to another charming city – Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam: over 80 speakers and 1000 delegates from 30 countries are expected to attend this year’s event. - March 09, 2016 - topseos.com

Crowd Reviews Partnered and Supporting Event Sydney Build 2016 Expo is Coming Soon 10th - 11th March 2016 Australian Technology Park, Sydney Sydney Build expo will showcase the latest innovations, developments and investment opportunities across Australia’s booming construction industry. - March 01, 2016 - topseos.com

ITSTICC Partnered with CrowdReviews.com Announce - The 8th International Joint Conference on Computational Intelligence – IJCCI 2016 The eight edition of the IJCCI Conference (International Joint Conference on Computational Intelligence) organized by INSTICC (Institute for Systems and Technologies of Information, Control and Communication) will take place from 9 to 11 of November 2016 in Porto, Portugal. The purpose of IJCCI is to... - February 23, 2016 - topseos.com

INSTICC Partnered with CrowdReviews.com Announces the 11th International Joint Conference on Software Technologies – ICSOFT 2016 The eleventh edition of the ICSOFT Conference (The 11th International Joint Conference on Software Technologies) organized by INSTICC (Institute for Systems and Technologies of Information, Control and Communication) will take place from 24 to 26 of July 2016 in Lisbon, Portugal. - February 18, 2016 - topseos.com

ICSOFT Partnered with CrowdReviews.com; Announces 11th International Joint Conference on Software Technologies, ICSOFT 2016 The eleventh edition of the ICSOFT Conference (The 11th International Joint Conference on Software Technologies) organized by INSTICC (Institute for Systems and Technologies of Information, Control and Communication) will take place from 24 to 26 of July 2016 in Lisbon, Portugal. The purpose of ICSOFT... - January 08, 2016 - topseos.com

Oakmont Advisory Group to Open New Westside Office Locally family-owned and operated financial planning and investment advisory firm, Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC, will be opening a second office in January 2016. - November 04, 2015 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC

InvestUS to Fund Over 540 New Jobs in NM InvestUS is the first EB-5 regional center to serve New Mexico in assisting businesses in attracting EB-5 investment to fund job creation. EB-5 is a 25 yr. old Immigration Investment Program that was just renewed by Congress on Wednesday. It allows foreigners seeking a US green card for themselves and their family to invest $500K in a US business to create at least 10 new permanent jobs. New Mexico has never participated in the program to date. But investUS filed its first deal on Wednesday. - October 03, 2015 - investUS llc

Laura Rathe Fine Art Presents Quartets by Tony Magar Laura Rathe Fine Art introduces Quartets, a solo exhibition by second generation abstract expressionist Tony Magar, on view from September 12th through October 17th. Still painting at the age of eighty, Magar is one of the last surviving artists belonging to this most important, quintessentially American art movement. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, September 12th, from 6 – 9pm. - August 15, 2015 - Laura Rathe Fine Art

Albuquerque Company Becomes Oakmont Advisory Group After many successful years, the Hicks Advisory Group proudly announces their official company name change to Oakmont Advisory Group. - June 26, 2015 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC

Kids First! Film Critics Boot Camps in Denver, DC, Seattle, Martha's Vineyard, Santa Fe, and NYC If you have a 10 to 15-year-old who loves film and dreams of being on the red carpet, KIDS FIRST! has a camp for them. Your tween can participate in the KIDS FIRST! Film Critics Boot Camp this summer at B-47 Studios in Seattle, Brooklyn/NYC, Martha's Vineyard, Santa Fe (NM) and Washington DC for an experience they'll never forget. For more info go to kidsfirst.org. - March 10, 2015 - KIDS FIRST!

National Park Service Partners with Non-Profit for Art Programs National Park Service (NPS) partners with non-profit National Parks Arts Foundation (NPAF) at Fort Union National Monument for First Ever Fort Union Artist in Residence Program. To Honor the NPS Centennial 2016 and Further the NPS "Call to Action," NPAF programs provide Fort Union National Monument and other parks education, arts and public programs by successful artists and curators. Fort Union Artist in Residence Program is uniquely designed as to the inspiration of park resources. - December 24, 2014 - National Parks Arts Foundation

"Biohacking" Coming to "The Secret City" Biodidact is a new DIY Biolab planning to open its doors to the public in Los Alamos, New Mexico, this coming Spring. Its founder has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, to enable the lab to open its doors to amateur scientists. - October 09, 2014 - Biodidact

Kayenta Township, Navajo Nation Settles Election Lawsuit Brought Against It by Harrison Tsosie Navajo Office of Hearings and Appeals confirms settlement requiring Kayenta Township to follow Navajo Nation election and campaign financing laws. - October 08, 2014 - Law Office of Barry Klopfer P.C.

A Gift to the City of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Receives Sculpture "My Angel" by California Sculptor Eduardo Oropeza from Glenn Green Glenn Green of Glenn Galleries in Santa Fe, New Mexico, presented a sculpture, "My Angel", by Eduardo Oropeza to Mayor Eric Garcetti for the City of Los Angeles to honor it's program, LA's BEST. This occurred at a dinner celebrating LA's BEST at the Skirball Center in L.A. on June 14, 2014. LA's... - July 09, 2014 - Glenn Green Galleries

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Denise Campbell as Professional of the Year Denise Campbell, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Physical Therapy. - June 18, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Hicks Advisory Group Hires New Marketing Director Hicks Advisory Group, LLC (HAG) announced today that Ryan Gilmore recently joined the firm as Marketing Director. In this role he will be leading all marketing-related activities, including client communication and experiences. Mr. Gilmore joins Hicks Advisory Group from Volcano Vista High School where... - May 28, 2014 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC