Tennessee: Chattanooga News
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
Cumberland Biotherapeutics Announces U.S. Launch of FDA Cleared DentoClude F, Complimentary Practice Program, and New Investor Fundraising Initiative
Cumberland Biotherapeutics, LLC, a dental innovation company integrating advanced bioactive glass with botanicals, today announced the U.S. launch of DentoClude F; DentoClude F is marketed under a commercial name for the Occlude® F Dentin Tubule Agent, which received FDA 510(k) clearance under... - December 30, 2025 - Cumberland Biotherapeutics, Inc
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
CO.LAB Announces Fall 2025 Sustainable Mobility Cohort
The Company Lab (CO.LAB) today announced the newest class of its Sustainable Mobility Accelerator, a six-week program designed to propel startups shaping the future-forward movement of goods, people, energy, and data. These innovators represent cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, distributed energy, quantum-informed grid optimization, and supply chain. - October 03, 2025 - CO.LAB
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Colossal Productions Launches, Transforming Event Experiences in East Tennessee
Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company specializing in immersive sports watch parties, corporate functions, municipal events, weddings, and social celebrations. With massive LED video walls, premium PA systems, Starlink-powered streaming, and full-service planning, Colossal Productions delivers seamless, stress-free experiences tailored to each client’s vision. - September 07, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
In-Pulse CPR Expands to Chattanooga, Offering American Heart Association Certified CPR Classes
In-Pulse CPR, an American Heart Association–approved training center, is now offering hands-on CPR certification classes in Chattanooga, Tennessee. These classes are open to healthcare professionals, businesses, and community members, providing vital life-saving skills through expert instruction in a convenient local setting. - August 05, 2025 - In-Pulse CPR
Aero Build Welcomes Brewster Pate as Senior Director of Operations
Aero Build is proud to announce the appointment of Brewster Pate as the company’s new Senior Director of Operations. With over two decades of leadership experience in advanced manufacturing and global program management, Brewster joins Aero Build at a pivotal time in its growth and innovation journey. - July 23, 2025 - Aero Build
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
The Oldest Person to Visit Antarctica
96-Year-Old Renee Grabiner becomes oldest person to set foot in Antarctica. - April 11, 2025 - Butler Travel
Piney Creek Acres Finalizes Access Easement Agreement with City of Rockwood, Initiates Lot Sales
Middle Tennessee Development Gains Momentum with Phase 2 Infrastructure Underway; Proximity to Flatrock Motorsports Park, I-40, and Knoxville Adds Investment Appeal. - April 09, 2025 - Piney Creek Acres
Purity Health, LLC Announces Lora Harnack as New Chief Executive Officer
Purity Health, LLC has appointed Lora Harnack as its new Chief Executive Officer, with former CEO Rob Bramblett transitioning to President. Harnack, a Tennessee native with 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, has held executive roles in hospital administration, healthcare IT, and nonprofit organizations, most recently leading the Cumberland Pediatric Foundation. - February 21, 2025 - Purity Health, LLC
Katherine D. Walker’s Newly Released "The Seed of the Word" is a Prophetic Guide Urging Believers to Rise, Align with God’s Purpose, and Prepare for Spiritual Battles
“The Seed of the Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katherine D. Walker is a prophetic call to believers, urging them to rise, align with God’s purpose, and prepare for spiritual warfare. - February 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry Announces Women’s Event: Come and See - a New Journey Begins
Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry (TPOM) is hosting a special women's event, Come and See: A New Journey Begins, on June 7, 2025, at Old Natchez Country Club. The event will celebrate strength, transformation, and resilience while raising awareness for The Morgan House, a new step-down facility designed to help women step up to full independence after completing its reentry program. The event will feature live interviews with former TPOM residents. - February 01, 2025 - Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Shanon Crouch’s Newly Released "Wrap Your Heart Around God" is a Heartfelt Spiritual Memoir and Guide to Deepening Faith Through a Relationship with Christ
“Wrap Your Heart Around God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shanon Crouch is an inspiring personal testimony that explores the transformative power of building a genuine relationship with God through Jesus Christ. - January 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Kenny Rayho’s New Book, “The Adventures of Little Larry: Louie Learns a Lesson,” is a Charming Tale of Two Barnyard Friends Who Discover What Matters Most in Life
Recent release “The Adventures of Little Larry: Louie Learns a Lesson” from Covenant Books author Kenny Rayho is a captivating story that centers around Little Larry, a donkey, and his friend, Little Louie, who disagree on what matters most in life. But with the help of a wiser loved one, they discover a heartwarming truth. - January 10, 2025 - Covenant Books
Gary W. Smith’s Newly Released “Google? God? Where to Search in a Crisis!” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Finding Faith in Times of Trouble
“Google? God? Where to Search in a Crisis!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary W. Smith is an insightful exploration of the importance of turning to God instead of instant information during life’s challenges. - November 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ntracts Named as Finalist for "Tech Company of the Year" by the Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards
Ntracts, a leading contract lifecycle management solution for healthcare organizations, has been named as a finalize in the 2024 Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards. Ntracts is a finalist for the "Tech Company of the Year Award" and is one of three companies nominated as a finalist in... - August 29, 2024 - Ntracts
John McLean’s Newly Released "Are We There Yet?" is an Enlightening Exploration of Simplified Christianity
“Are We There Yet?” from Christian Faith Publishing author John McLean is an insightful guide that demystifies Christianity, focusing on the core message of God's word without the complexities of denominational doctrines. - July 16, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Alexander Bourgious’s Newly Released “Process To The Cross” is an Inspiring Message of Support in a World Clouded by Addiction
“Process To The Cross” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alexander Bourgious is a poignant narrative that chronicles the journey from darkness to light. Through the lens of personal experience and scripture, the book explores themes of addiction recovery, healing from broken relationships, and the transformative power of faith. - July 16, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Sean Ferguson’s New Book, “A Layman's Look at Life: A Road Less Traveled,” is a Compelling Discussion Aimed at Helping Readers Discover a New World View
Recent release “A Layman's Look at Life: A Road Less Traveled” from Covenant Books author Sean Ferguson is a thought-provoking read that offers a fresh perspective on life's most profound questions, all through the author’s deeply personal lens through which readers can examine their own lives and beliefs. - July 08, 2024 - Covenant Books
Ntracts Expands Its Leadership Team, Further Strengthening Strategic Vision
New Hires Fill Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Product Roles - June 26, 2024 - Ntracts
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Adds Table Laser CNC Cutting Machine
Bulldog Steel Fabrication announced they have added an all-new Mitsubishi Electric GX-F Series two-dimensional fiber laser processing machine to their manufacturing line that can cut all ferrous and non-ferrous metals. - June 17, 2024 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Chattanooga Recycling Start-up Kicks-Off Plastics Recycling Program in the USVI
OPT USA, Inc. announces an initiative to create a recycling infrastructure for plastics #1 PET, #2 HDPE, and #5 PP in the Caribbean Islands starting in St. Thomas, USVI. The program will expand throughout the USVI to St. John’s and St. Croix, incorporating additional materials as well as production of recycled content products as the program expands. - June 11, 2024 - OPT USA, Inc
Smokies GT - A Private Group of Porsche GT Enthusiasts Raises $3,000,000 in Mission to Cure Cystic Fibrosis, Prepares for 10 Year Anniversary Event
Smokies GT, a non profit group of Porsche GT enthusiasts, raises over $550K for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and local charities. With a record-breaking 2024 event showcasing 130+ GT cars and thrilling rides for CF patients, they have now raised over $3,000,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation and local charities. Grateful to sponsors, donors, and volunteers, Smokies GT looks forward to its a monumental 10th-year celebration in spring 2025. - June 03, 2024 - Smokies GT
Jonathan Pope Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Tennessee
Meadows Bank announced today that Jonathan Pope has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Jonathan brings over 19 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 13, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Patricia Todd’s Newly Released “SHE...Carried the Word” is a Celebration of the Mother of God
“SHE...Carried the Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Todd is a touching testimony to the sacrifice mother’s face for their children as the story of the Virgin Mary unfolds. - February 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Names Lifetime Achievement Award Winner
Flora Tydings, Chancellor of the College System of Tennessee, receives "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). - October 30, 2023 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Gallaher & Associates Inc. Celebrates 50 Years of Serving Others
Gallaher & Associates Inc., a fire, security, and communications company headquartered in the greater Knoxville, TN, area in Blount County, celebrates a major company milestone of 50 years in business as of October 1. - October 04, 2023 - Gallaher & Associates Inc
Empowering Inmates for a Successful Future - myObamacare TN Launches Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in Williamson County
myObamacare Tennessee, a prominent provider of quality health insurance education and enrollment services, is excited to unveil its groundbreaking Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in TN. R-HIP is a vital initiative designed to equip inmates with essential resources upon their release from the Williamson County Jail empowering them for a successful transition back into society. The program will be conducted on the last Tuesday of each month and is open to all inmates approaching release. - July 27, 2023 - myObamacare
Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition Features the Work of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Combat Photojournalist Nick Ut
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center is pleased to announce that the featured artist for its Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition is legendary combat photographer Nick Ut. The exhibition, titled “From Hell to Hollywood: The Photojournalism of Nick Ut,” runs Aug. 5 to Sept. 3 and includes some of Ut’s best-known photos from the Vietnam War along with selections of his work as a photojournalist working in the United States. - July 10, 2023 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
RockGodz Hall of Fame Awards 2023 to Honor Legendary Musicians and Industry Leaders in Nashville
RockGodz Hall of Fame (www.rockgodzhalloffame.com) is proud to announce that the 2023 awards show will be held on July 21, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee at the legendary Bowie's Rock 'n' Roll Club. This event will honor some of the most influential musicians and industry leaders in rock music... - May 20, 2023 - RockGodz Hall of Fame
StratusGrid Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status
StratusGrid has attained the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation highlights that StatusGrid provides deep expertise to assist customers in moving successfully to AWS through all the complex migration projects, discovery planning, migrations, and operations. - May 17, 2023 - StratusGrid
StratusGrid Achieves AWS DevOps Competency
StratusGrid has announced they have achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency Status. This designation proves demonstrated expertise in delivering DevOps solutions on AWS. - May 11, 2023 - StratusGrid
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Hendrix Nowells’s New Blog
Social Media Manager Hendrix Nowells has launched a blog. - April 05, 2023 - Hendrix Nowells
Author Ronnie Howard’s New Book, "The Way We Played," is a Compelling Novel About a Young Boy Who Was Diagnosed with Pyloric Stenosis
Recent release “The Way We Played,” from Page Publishing author Ronnie Howard, is a fictional work based on the author’s participation in and witnessing of real-life antics and shenanigans from his childhood that were pushed to the limit. - February 24, 2023 - Page Publishing
Bryan A. Lee’s Newly Released "My Story" is a Powerful Story of One Man’s Experience with Overcoming Addiction
“My Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bryan A. Lee, is a concise and open look into the battle against addiction and how one man found comfort and strength through God. - February 15, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Jeremy Hill’s New Book, "The Adventures of Tobey the Tiger and Bubba the Bear: Tobey and Bubba Go to the Zoo," is a Story About Two Friends Going to the Zoo
Recent release “The Adventures of Tobey the Tiger and Bubba the Bear: Tobey and Bubba Go to the Zoo,” from Covenant Books author Jeremy Hill, is a delightful tale about two best friends and their trip to the zoo. - January 16, 2023 - Covenant Books
New Kids Book for the Holidays Celebrates Creativity, Teamwork and Leadership
Denise Turney, author of the Rosetta Blay middle-school kids book series, announces the release of her new book for the holidays, "Rosetta’s New Action Adventure." The new book arrives in time for the holidays, celebrating friendship, teamwork, conflict resolution, creativity and giving back. - December 02, 2022 - Chistell Publishing
Major Rembrandt, Goya and Dürer Exhibit Will Herald the Holidays at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Some of the most exquisitely detailed works of Rembrandt, Goya and Dürer will be on display this holiday season at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC). The exhibition titled, Rembrandt, Goya and Dürer: The Marvel of Old Masters, will run Nov. 13, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023 and feature... - November 01, 2022 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
Fast Pace Health Supports Suicide Prevention Awareness Month & Adds a New Provider
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Over 12 million Americans say they have seriously contemplated suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Fast Pace Health’s Director of Behavioral Health Services, Nikita Duke, and new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Karlee Stamey, talk through the importance of acknowledging and understanding Behavioral Health Services. - September 30, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Fast Pace Health Now Offering Physical Therapy Services in Manchester, TN
Fast Pace Health celebrates the opening of the company’s physical therapy (PT) clinic in Manchester, TN, the second of several PT clinics slated to open between now and the end of 2022, continuing the mission to bring quality healthcare to rural patients. The Manchester, TN Fast Pace... - September 21, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Artist Tim Yanke Brings His Love of the American West to the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tenn
Abstract artist Tim Yanke will showcase his passion for the American Southwest with a new exhibition at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) in Hendersonville, Tenn. The exhibit, titled Call of the American West, will run Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, 2022 and will feature more than 60 of the noted artist’s paintings and mixed media works. This remarkable exhibit is on loan from the Park West Museum in Southfield, Mich. - September 13, 2022 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
Jonathan Bragdon Joins Builders + Backers
Global Venture Studio Continues to Expand Leadership Team and Investment Capabilities. Builders + Backers, a distributed venture studio that partners with thousands of Builders to fuel experiments and then fund, support and scale the ideas that work, today announced the addition of Jonathan... - September 08, 2022 - Builders and Backers
Philanthropist Jeanette Heinz Elected to the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center’s Board of Directors
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeanette Heinz to the Center’s board of directors for a two-year term. “I am honored to welcome Jeanette to our board,” says Barry Ellis, chairman of the MACC’s board of directors. - August 24, 2022 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
Warren Barnett, Local Chattanooga Financial Advisor, to Speak at Nashville Finance Forum
Private Wealth Central States Forum brings together high net worth managing private banks, wealth managers, and RIAs from around the region. Hundreds of one-on-one meetings with managers within the community cultivate the forum’s content.Warren Barnett is the only mediator coming from the... - August 12, 2022 - Barnett and Company