Women's Retreat Sponsored by the YMCA of Middle TN and the Upper Room Offers a Wholistic Approach to Health and Spiritual Well-Being The YMCA of Middle TN and The Upper Room invite women to a retreat this fall at the beautiful Nelson Andrews Leadership Lodge in Nashville. The 1 1/2 day retreat will offer workshops and worship to encourage women to live intentionally and integrate the five dimensions of health into their lives. The dimensions include physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and financial wellness to promote flourishing vitality in mission and ministry. - August 20, 2019 - Steal Away Women

Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson to Host a Free Electronics Event for Earth Day Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson is doing their part to help the Earth. Join the Harley-Davidson dealership for this free event. - April 16, 2019 - Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson

Atlanta Businessman Woodard Inducted Into UTC Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Honors Albert Woodard - April 11, 2019 - KaZee Inc.

Wheeler’s Raid Launches 34 North Ready-to-Drink Craft Cocktails in Middle Tennessee Wheeler’s Raid Distillery is pleased to announce the general availability of their ready-to-drink canned cocktails in the middle Tennessee market. The distillery has launched their line of premium canned craft cocktails under the label "34 North Cocktail Co." The spirits based craft cocktails... - March 13, 2019 - Wheeler's Raid Distillery

Tom Raley Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tom Raley of Spring City, Tennessee has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of musical entertainment. About Tom Raley Tom Raley has 45 years experience in the entertainment... - February 15, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

TryMFit.com Announces the Best 2018 Black Friday/2018 Cyber Monday Deals on Top CBD Brands TryMFit.com, a leading online resource on fitness and nutrition has reviewed the latest offers in CBD specials and is announcing the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday CBD Deals in 2018. "With the holiday season right around the corner, that means it’s about to be the most wonderful time... - November 21, 2018 - Strategic Data Science, LLC

Party on, Nashville: Automated Gelatin Shot Machine Hits Music City Nashville is discovering what Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami already know: When the gelatin shots come out, the party gets way more fun. Jevo is the world’s only automated gelatin shot maker system and Jevo gelatin shots are now being served in Nashville’s Swingin’ Doors Saloon, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, Dawghouse Saloon, Winners and Losers Bar & Grill and FGL House. - March 20, 2018 - Food & Beverage Innovations

Promotions at Coulter & Justus Announcing the Promotions of Seven Staff Members - March 07, 2018 - Coulter & Justus

Coulter & Justus Staff Members Pass CPA Exam CPA Success for Three C&J Staff Members. - March 07, 2018 - Coulter & Justus

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

WK Dickson Announces the Opening of New Regional Office in Tennessee W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc., a leading community infrastructure consulting firm, announced today the opening of a new regional office in Knoxville, Tennessee. This new location will allow WK Dickson to better serve existing and future clients while maintaining the firm’s primary mission of providing... - February 28, 2018 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.

Institute for Healing of Memories – North America Receives Grant Award from Disabled Veterans National Foundation The Institute for Healing of Memories – North America is honored to announce it has received a Capacity Building grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) for $25,000, which will support Veteran Healing of Memories Workshops in Chattanooga, TN and Los Angeles, CA. Gloria Hage,... - September 06, 2017 - Institute for Healing of Memories - North America

Greg Cain Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Greg Cain, of Madisonville, Tennessee, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Healthcare. - June 22, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Triple Bristle, the World's Only 3 Sided Sonic Toothbrush, Announces a Brand New Website Design and Special Pricing. Patented Technology Engineered for Your Smile. TripleBristle.com is the result of 6 months of dedicated work. Their focus is caring for your oral health. The company's goal is to play a positive role in your daily routine to improve not only your teeth and gums, but most of all your smile. - April 07, 2017 - Triple Bristle

Jade Alger Finds His Muse with Album Debut Singer-songwriter Jade Alger announces debut album, Unfolding the Muse, to be released September 9, 2016. - July 25, 2016 - Jade Alger Music

Hazmat Training Comes to Chattanooga Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Chattanooga, TN. - May 25, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

James A. Tumlin Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who as a Lifetime VIP James A. Tumlin, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, has recently been honored as a Lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Healthcare. - March 01, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Chattanooga Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter, Jim Ramsey, Revives Career with Re-Release of Album in Wake of City's Music Revolution Chattanooga, Tennessee-based folk rock singer-songwriter, Jim Ramsey, announces his long-awaited comeback in the wake of Chattanooga's music renaissance with the re-release of his album, "On the Dying Breath of Wisdom," and the unveiling of his new website, JimRamseyMusic.com. - November 18, 2015 - Jim Ramsey Music

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Judy Sain Kirkpatrick as July’s Woman of the Month Judy Sain Kirkpatrick, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was chosen as the Strathmore’s Who’s Who July 2015 Woman of the Month. This honor was bestowed for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Photography. - July 21, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Xplorer Maps Announces the Release of “Great Smoky Mountains National Park” Map In collaboration with the Great Smoky Mountains Assocation (GSMA), Xplorer Maps and wildlife artist Chris Robitaille have created this incredibly unique artistic creation highlighting the fauna, flora, unique geology, iconic landscapes and historic structures of the Great Smoky Mountains. - May 28, 2015 - Xplorer Maps

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Judy Sain Kirkpatrick as Professional of the Year in Photography Judy Sain Kirkpatrick, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was recognized as a 2015 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Photography. - February 10, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

"Collateral Circulation: a Medical Mystery" by Barbara Ebel, M.D. "Collateral Circulation" makes it's debut and provides yet another powerful Dr. Danny Tilson medical mystery/thriller by Barbara Ebel, a seasoned physician author. - January 29, 2015 - Barbara Ebel MD author

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honored Judy Sain Kirkpatrick as Mentor of the Year Judy Sain Kirkpatrick, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was recognized as the 2015 Mentor of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Religious Study and Spiritual Influence. - January 22, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honored Judy Sain Kirkpatrick as Professional of the Year Judy Sain Kirkpatrick, of Cleveland, Tennessee was recognized as a 2014 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Religious Study and Spiritual Influence. - January 07, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop Launches Franchise Opportunities Buttermilk Sky Franchising, Inc. announces their first Discovery Day for interested franchise investors who want to get their slice of the pie shop industry on October 17, 2014, at 11:00 a.m. in the Buttermilk Sky Franchising, Inc. headquarters located at 9827 Cogdill Road, Suite 1 in Knoxville, TN. - October 15, 2014 - 1st Choice Franchise Concepts

Streamline Releases Joint Case Study with Design Within Reach (DWR) First in a series of case studies focuses on retail portion of supply chain management. - September 30, 2014 - Streamline, Inc

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honored Judy Sain Kirkpatrick with Special Times Square Appearance Judy Sain Kirkpatrick, of Cleveland, Tennessee, has recently been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Photography. In honor of her accomplishments and professionalism, Ms. Sain Kirkpatrick's image was projected over Times Square, New York, on September 19th, 2014. - September 25, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

1st Choice Advisors Announces New Alabama Office Today, 1st Choice Advisors announced immediate availability of Abila MIP Fund Accounting and other information technology services to the Southern United States via their new office in Alabama. They also announced the T. Levi Jiles has come on board as their Solutions & Technical Advisor and will... - March 14, 2014 - 1st Choice Advisors

New American Media Distribution Wire Release - Interview with Paul Hadfield & the McCoy’s Interview with Paul Hadfield & the McCoy’s (Formerly Paul Hadfield & the Tucker Hollow Band) LaGarron Chastain - guitar; Stephen Hare - bass; Daniel Hooker – Drums Paul Hadfield & the McCoy’s are an up-and-coming group based out of Chattanooga, TN in the Southeast United... - March 03, 2014 - American Media Distribution

Chattanooga Wedding Officiants Signals "New Game in Town" for Couples Wanting Control of Their Wedding Ceremonies Article reports the rising trend of non-religious and/or "spiritual" couples in the United States who are in need non-traditional wedding officiants to officiate their weddings (as well as other types of couples who are require an alternative to orthodox church-based ministers), and centers on the services offered by by Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company, Chattanooga Wedding Officiants, seeking to meet this need. - March 02, 2014 - Chattanooga Wedding Officiants

Visionary People Media Spotlights the Leaders of Evolution in Atlanta On Wednesday May 8th 2013 at 10:30am Visionary People Media will host the next Live TV Show "A Day In The Life Of Business"; where Leaders of Evolution in Atlanta will be featured. The show will be taped and aired live from the shows corporate sponsor location, The BizLynks Center 3665 Club... - May 02, 2013 - Visionary People

Chester the Chesapeake Book Four: My Brother Buck Another book in the popular Chester the Chesapeake children’s series - penned by Barbara Ebel, M.D. - November 28, 2012 - Barbara Ebel MD author

3D Printer Solutions Now at NovaCopy Print On-Demand. Print Actual Parts. Professional & Personal Printers. NovaCopy has teamed up with 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) to deliver comprehensive 3D Printer solutions to businesses in Tennessee and Texas. Designated a Certified 3D Systems Valued Added Reseller, NovaCopy now provides 3D part-building systems that are the output tool of choice for designers, engineers, architects, marketers, artists and educators. - April 25, 2012 - NovaCopy, Inc.

Covista Announces New Products, New Look Company Unveils New Image and Product Lines - March 21, 2012 - Covista Communications, Inc.

BULL Outdoor Products to Launch Coleman BBQ Grills for the US Market BULL Outdoor Products Inc., manufacture of outdoor grills, carts and outdoor kitchens, announced today that under the terms of a license from The Coleman Company, Inc. it will begin manufacturing a new line of Coleman BBQ Grills, including Carts, Outdoor Kitchens and their components. “We are excited... - February 11, 2012 - Bull Outdoor Products Inc.

Consensus Energy and Applied Energy Conservation Systems Announce a Merger Consensus Energy and Applied Energy Conservation Systems announce merging to offer broader energy efficiency consulting, services and modifications for commercial and industrial clients. - January 16, 2012 - Consensus Energy

Barron Partners Continues to Invest in Tennessee-Based Company, Choice Solar Solutions Choice Solar Solution; backed by global clean-tech investment company; Barron Partners, “facilitates” green job growth in Tennessee, with the opening of its East Tennessee branch - August 17, 2011 - Choice Solar and Geothermal

Tn Nursery is Offering Mature Perennials, Ferns and Groundcovers for 90% Off Mail Order Prices Tn Tree & Plant Nursery is your online source for perennials, ferns and landscaping trees and shrubs all at wholesale prices. - July 23, 2011 - TN Nursery

Porch Step Introduces 5 Simple Things Challenge Contest Kick-Starts Meaningful New Year’s Resolutions - December 21, 2010 - Porch Step

Efficient Energy of Tennessee Partners with the University of Tennessee's Team Living Light Robbie Thomas, President of Efficient Energy of Tennessee (EETN) is proud to announce a newly established partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Team Living Light. EETN will help promote Living Light and has offered to utilize their network to find opportunities for the team to present... - September 14, 2010 - Efficient Energy Of Tennessee

Weitz & Luxenberg Lawyers Offer Free Shoulder Pain Pump Lawsuit Reviews Shoulder pain pumps have been found to lead to a permanent and painful condition known as PAGCL (Postarthroscopic Glenohumeral Chondrolysis). For a free case revew, visit the Weitz & Luxenberg website (www.weitzlux.com) and complete a short form. - July 10, 2009 - Weitz & Luxenberg

North American Seminars, Inc. Introduces a New Physical Therapy Continuing Education Course, an Algorithmic Based Treatment Approach to Vestibular Dysfunction North American Seminars, Inc., www.healthclick.com introduces An Algorithmic Based Treatment Approach to Vestibular Dysfunction. This physical therapy continuing education course is a two day training event created to assist rehab professionals evaluate and treat dizziness and imbalance. - May 23, 2009 - North American Seminars

24th Annual Dolly Parton Parade Goes Worldwide The Dolly Parton Parade this Friday will be broadcast live via TheSmokies.TV, the new web media from S. D. Professionals. The live show hosted by radio personality, Tammy Kelly and Kate Phillips starts at 6pm eastern and can be viewed for free on www.thesmokies.tv - May 04, 2009 - SD Professionals LLC

Regression, Love and Passivity-New DVD Set from Bestselling Author, John Lee Passivity is one of the most overlooked, secretive and misdiagnosed issues in psychology today. This video teaches viewers how to come out of emotional regression and passivity and be passionate about their lives so they can discover how to love in an active, mature and emotionally satisfying way. - April 11, 2009 - John Lee Books and Seminars

Operation Neurosurgeon: You Never Know... Who's in the OR Scintillating Fiction about a Rising Surgeon's Downfall by the newest medical fiction author, Barbara Ebel. - March 09, 2009 - Barbara Ebel MD author

Chester the Chesapeake A children's book about a popular retriever: penned by the physician who makes philanthropic rounds. - January 26, 2009 - Barbara Ebel MD author