Washington: Tacoma News
For Decades, Addicts Have Been Told They Failed Recovery. What If Recovery Has Been Failing Them?
In new book Triple Modular Recovery, author Dan Shreve argues that addiction treatment has been missing something more fundamental than another recovery method: its first comprehensive recovery framework. - July 23, 2026 - Dan Shreve
TAPCO Credit Union and 6th Ave. Business District Present Art on the Ave 2026
Tacoma’s largest street fair returns Sunday, August 9, 2026, with live art, dance, music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors along 6th Ave. - July 21, 2026 - TAPCO Credit Union
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
Convexus Launches Platform to Turn Civic Dialogue Into Coordinated Action
New platform helps communities move from discussion to consensus and action through structured dialogue and AI-assisted facilitation. - March 13, 2026 - Merrill Keating
5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants. - March 06, 2026 - Greater Gig Harbor Foundation
YogaFaith Launches the World's First Christian, Bible-Based Sound Therapy Certification Program
YOGAFAITH Breaks New Ground with a Comprehensive, Jesus-Focused Sound Healing Curriculum - February 27, 2026 - YogaFaith
Galloway Environmental, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Trusted Environmental Solutions
As 2026 begins, Galloway Environmental, Inc. is marking a major milestone: 30 years in business. Founded in 1995, the company credits its longevity and growth to the trust and collaboration of clients and partners nationwide. Over the past three decades, the firm has delivered a wide range of... - February 13, 2026 - Galloway Environmental, Inc
Four Industry Veterans Launch Vereo Partners: Bringing Enterprise-Level Benefits Expertise to the Northwest's Mid-Market Employers
Four veteran benefits professionals with over 120 years of combined experience have launched Vereo Partners, a new employee benefits brokerage firm serving mid-market employers across the Pacific Northwest. Launched on December 11, 2025, by Brandon Boynton, Faina Marsh, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Schilperoort, the firm brings enterprise-level benefits expertise to organizations that typically lack access to Fortune 1000-caliber strategic consulting. - December 16, 2025 - Vereo Partners
"Yukiguni: Honshu Winter Studies" - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery, North Bend, WA
This fine art photography exhibit showcases images of high-alpine winter environments, from rugged mountain depths to the quiet beauty of Japan. North Bend, WA (Friday, December 5, 2025). - November 25, 2025 - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Valentine Roofing Wins Top Honors in Best in the Pacific Northwest Awards
Trusted by the Community, Celebrated for Excellence in Every Project - September 23, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Valentine Roofing Opens Nominations to Gift an Educator a Free Roof
Through the Peace of Mind Program, Valentine Roofing will provide a brand-new roof to a deserving educator or school staff member in the Puget Sound region. - September 09, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
National Testing Network Expands with Joint Base Lewis McChord
National Testing Network (NTN) has opened a new public safety testing center at Pierce College JBLM on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, expanding access for military personnel, veterans, and civilians. Operating three days a week, this site supports NTN’s mission to modernize public safety recruitment and serve those transitioning from military to civilian service careers. - May 14, 2025 - National Testing Network
Author Suk-Chong Yu’s New Book, “Rebuilding the Fallen Fence: A Korean-American Family,” is a Moving Story of a Korean Family’s Bond Despite Being Torn Apart
Recent release “Rebuilding the Fallen Fence: A Korean-American Family” from Covenant Books author Suk-Chong Yu is a poignant and heart wrenching account that centers around the author’s family, which was torn apart during and after the Korean War, found a path forward through countless trials in order to find both each other and healing once more. - May 02, 2025 - Covenant Books
L. J. Powell’s New Book, "Vengeance at Dead Creek," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Sheriff’s Deputy Turned Bounty Hunter as He Works to Save His Home from Destruction
Recent release “Vengeance at Dead Creek” from Newman Springs Publishing author L. J. Powell is a compelling tale that centers around John Coal, a former sherif’s deputyf who has fallen into the life of a bounty hunter following the murder of his wife. Now, as a greedy oil and land baron seeks to destroy his town, Coal must take a stand or risk losing everything he has left in life. - April 29, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Deja Vu Showgirls Seattle Launches Alcohol Service
Deja Vu Showgirls Seattle is excited to announce full alcohol service. Premium spirits, champagne, and beers are served in the most upscale club in the state, with bottle service available. Featuring nightly drink specials and a complimentary dance credit with paid admission, Showgirls Seattle is... - March 28, 2025 - Deja Vu Showgirls Seattle
Valentine Wins Big at Owens Corning Platinum Conference in Orlando
Celebrating Excellence in Customer Service and Product Performance - March 25, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Author James Music’s New Book, "Carnal Nature," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel That Follows a Group of Characters as They Search Amongst the Stars for a New Home
Recent release “Carnal Nature” from Covenant Books author James Music is a riveting tale that centers around a small band of characters as they work together to travel across space and time in order to find a new home that they can call their own, free from the corruption and boundaries of society that have taken hold. - March 21, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Patricia Fatherree’s New Book, "Remembering Lina's Christmas," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who is Worried That Her Letter to Santa Was Lost
Recent release “Remembering Lina's Christmas” from Covenant Books author Patricia Fatherree is a captivating story of a young girl who fears Christmas may not be coming to her house after her letter to Santa gets lost. However, through the magic of the holiday season, young Lina and her family have a wonderful Christmas full of joy and happiness. - March 21, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Robert Kiama Ndirangu’s Newly Released "Are You a Kingdom-Minded Believer?" is a Helpful Guide to Living a Christ-Centered Life
“Are You a Kingdom-Minded Believer?: See the 7 Great Mandates that Define You!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Kiama Ndirangu is an empowering discussion on the principles that differentiate religious tradition from authentic Kingdom-focused Christianity. - March 04, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Puppyland Washington Settlement Statement: Leading Pet Industry Standards Since Before State Action
Puppyland Washington announces a $3.75 million settlement with the State Attorney General's Office while highlighting its role as an industry leader in reform. The company championed HB 1424 and the Pierce County ordinance, having already established transparent practices well before any state involvement. Puppyland continues its commitment to exceeding industry standards and continuing to connect families with their new puppies. - January 22, 2025 - Puppyland
Beth Bidwell’s Newly Released "The Remnants of God" is a Moving Testament to Faith, Miracles, and God’s Promises
“The Remnants of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Bidwell is a heartfelt reflection on God’s enduring presence and miraculous works, inspired by the life and faith of her father. - January 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Judy Tarvin’s New Book, "Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book Two of the Here Kitty, Kitty Series," is a Charming Series of Short Stories Following the Adventures of Kittens
Recent release “Here, Kitty, Kitty: Book Two of the Here Kitty, Kitty Series” from Covenant Books author Judy Tarvin is a captivating anthology of stories that follows the lives of various kittens. With each entry, Judy weaves an adorable story designed to impart a valuable life lesson for young readers. - December 30, 2024 - Covenant Books
Concierge Care Advisors Welcomes Shane Bray to Its Advisory Board
Concierge Care Advisors welcomes Shane Bray to its Advisory Board, bolstering its mission to enhance senior care through innovation and personalized solutions. With expertise in healthcare, technology, and customer experience, Bray’s leadership will drive advancements in service delivery, ensuring tailored support for seniors and families. His appointment underscores Concierge Care Advisors' commitment to excellence in navigating the complexities of aging with compassion and innovation. - December 30, 2024 - Concierge Care Advisors
The Debrief Project Announces Plans for a Documentary Film Honoring the Heroes of the Battle of Baqubah, Iraq
Compelling Stories from Soldiers, Leaders, and Families to be Captured in Time for 20-Year Anniversary of a Hard-Fought Victory - December 18, 2024 - The Debrief Project
Concierge Care Advisors and SeniorLife.AI Join Forces to Improve Mobility, Reduce Fall Risk, and Transform Senior Care Delivery
Concierge Care Advisors and SeniorLife.AI announce an exclusive partnership in Washington, leveraging AI technology to enhance senior mobility and reduce fall risks. This collaboration empowers healthcare providers, senior living communities, and health systems with real-time insights and proactive care tools. SeniorLife.AI’s platform improves outcomes, reduces hospital readmissions, and promotes independence, transforming care across multiple settings. - October 30, 2024 - Concierge Care Advisors
Bre Aunna Parnell’s Newly Released “Sex, Soul Ties, and the Word” is a Candid and Insightful Exploration of Sexuality, Intimacy, and Faith
“Sex, Soul Ties, and the Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bre Aunna Parnell is a bold and honest discussion about the complexities of sexual desire, the spiritual implications of soul ties, and the guidance provided by scripture in navigating these aspects of life. - October 17, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
James Williams’s Newly Released "Our Last Day and the Return of Christ" is a Compelling Examination of End-Times Prophecy and Biblical Truth
“Our Last Day and the Return of Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Williams offers a thoughtful and illuminating discussion on end-times prophecy, dispelling common misconceptions within the organized church. Williams delves into biblical texts to reveal a clearer understanding of Christ’s return and the final days. - October 17, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Leroy Banks’s Newly Released “The God Positioning System” is an Inspiring Guide to Navigating Life’s Journey with Divine Purpose
“The God Positioning System” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leroy Banks is an uplifting and insightful book that examines how divine guidance can shape and direct our lives. It explores themes of purpose, faith, and the importance of trusting in God’s plan even when the path seems uncertain. - September 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
US EPA Final Report: Breathing in Formaldehyde Can Cause Cancer in Humans Even in Low Amounts
The review identified formaldehyde as a cause of myeloid leukemia, nasopharyngeal cancer, and sinonasal cancers. Researchers report that inhaling air concentrations of formaldehyde at one-hundredth per milligram per cubic meter over long periods of time can lead to nasopharyngeal cancer. - August 28, 2024 - Lundia USA
The Dragon's Nest Launches: A Revolutionary Online Platform for Neurodivergent Girls and Their Supporters
Today marks the launch of The Dragon's Nest, an innovative online education platform and community dedicated to supporting neurodivergent girls, their families, and educators. This groundbreaking resource aims to address the significant gap in understanding, diagnosis, and support for... - August 26, 2024 - The Dragon's Nest
Rhino Investments Group Acquires Marysville Town Center
Rhino Investments Group, a leading Commercial Real Estate Firm specializing in value-add investments, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Marysville Town Center, located at 105 Marysville Mall Way, Marysville, WA 98270. Marysville Town Center is a premier retail destination in the region,... - August 23, 2024 - Rhino Investments Group
Galen Fries’s New Book, "Up To Speed: A Preppers Guide," is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of How One Can Become Better Prepared for Any Kind of Disaster
Fulton Books author Galen Fries, a retired sergeant first class who served for thirty years in both the active-duty Army and the Army National Guard, as well as a certified military instructor and a certified wildland firefighter, has completed his most recent book, “Up To Speed: A Preppers... - June 24, 2024 - Fulton Books
Secure Pacific Soars to #56 in 2024 SDM 100 Rankings: Leading the Charge as a Top Security Innovator
Secure Pacific ascends 13 spots to #56 in the 2024 SDM 100 Rankings, showcasing a 20% rise in recurring revenue. CEO Jim Payne attributes success to team dedication. The company expresses gratitude to customers and emphasizes commitment to community safety and innovation. - May 16, 2024 - Secure Pacific
Hartung Glass Industries Appoints Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales
Hartung Glass Industries is excited to announce the appointment of Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales. This role marks Bob's return to Hartung, where he previously served from 2014 to 2018 as Vice President of Sales for the Southwest Region. - May 08, 2024 - Hartung Glass Industries
Kenneth Walter’s Newly Released "Christians and Aliens" is a Creative Tale of the Unknown and the Spiritual
“Christians and Aliens” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Walter is an engaging narrative that presents readers with a compelling point of view through an exciting extraterrestrial tale. - April 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Amy Tiemeyer’s New Book, "Stories of a Volunteeraholic," Shares the Author’s Stories of Volunteering to Help Inspire Others to Help Build and Serve Their Own Community
Fulton Books author Amy Tiemeyer, who lives in the Pacific Northwest with her spouse, kids, grandkids, and dogs, has completed her most recent book, “Stories of a Volunteeraholic: Moving the needle of impact one person's journey”: a collection of stories from the author’s... - April 26, 2024 - Fulton Books
Secure Pacific Named DMP Video Dealer of the Year 2023
Secure Pacific, the leading provider of verified security solutions headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious title of Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) Video Dealer of the Year for 2023. This award was presented at DMP’s Owners... - April 22, 2024 - Sound Security, Inc., dba Sonitrol Pacific
Tiny Stars Creative Achieves Certification as a Women-Owned Business in Washington State
Tiny Stars Creative, a leading design agency based in Mukilteo, Washington, is proud to announce its official certification as a Women-Owned Business in Washington. This certification highlights the agency's commitment to diversity, equality, and the advancement of women in the business... - April 19, 2024 - Tiny Stars Creative