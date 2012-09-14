PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Psychiatric Service Dog Delivered by True Blue Service Dogs (TBSD) to a Very Lucky Woman in Tacoma, WA Joanna D. received a very special delivery of her own Service Dog from True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. (TBSD). Joanna's service dog, a Golden Retriever named Brava, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. - September 12, 2019 - True Blue Service Dogs, Inc.

Triplett Taps Vendor Velocity for Amazon Account Management Triplett Test Equipment & Tools has selected Amazon Marketing Agency, Vendor Velocity, as their marketing representative for Amazon. Beginning August 1st, 2019, Vendor Velocity became responsible for handling Triplett’s full presence on Amazon, enhancing and optimizing product pages, developing... - August 06, 2019 - Vendor Velocity

Puget Sound Business Journal Honors Denali at Corporate Citizenship Awards Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali Advanced Integration a 2019 Corporate Philanthropy List Maker. Denali was honored at the 2019 Corporate Citizenship Awards. - June 07, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Seattle Mariner Braden Bishop Fights 4MOM; A Young Pro Athlete’s Mission to End Alzheimer’s Through His Charity, 4MOM.org Seattle Mariners, fans, and supporters for the fight against Alzheimer’s will unite for an elite8 style corn hole tournament featuring sixteen Mariners, competing to raise the most money 4MOM. Proceeds will then benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. The event is organized by the 4MOM Charity, founded by Braden Bishop of the Seattle Mariners. - May 03, 2019 - 4MOM

Dell Technologies Names Denali Advanced Integration a Titanium Partner Denali Achieves Highest Tier of Dell Technologies Partner Program - May 01, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Cisco Systems Names Denali Advanced Integration a Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Partner Denali Introduces Lifecycle Practice: Denali Sure Path Advantage (SurePA) - April 17, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Elite Technical Capabilities & Specializations CRN Names Denali to Prestigious 2019 Tech Elite 250 List - April 11, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services CRN Names Denali to 2019 Managed Service Provider 500 List in Elite 150 Category - February 28, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration and CEO Majdi Daher Honored by Puget Sound Business Journal Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali CEO and Founder Majdi Daher to their exclusive 2019 Family Business C-Level Leadership Awards. Denali was also named to Puget Sound Business Journal’s 2019 Washington’s Largest Family-Owned Companies list which features family businesses who play a key role in the growth of the region’s economy. - February 18, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Recognized as Breakaway Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2018 Denali was recognized by Cisco Systems as a Breakaway Partner of the Year for its innovation, leadership and best practice as a Cisco business partner across Americas US (West). - December 12, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

Launch Consulting Announces Nov. 14 Grand Opening of Veteran Powered Center of Excellence in Lacey, WA New South Puget Sound location and job fair will provide more employment opportunities for highly trained military family members and civilians near JBLM and Olympia. - November 08, 2018 - Launch Consulting Group

Denali Advanced Integration Awarded Global Partner of the Year by SOTI Denali Delivers Results Through Expertise in Managed Mobility. - October 24, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

MDmetrix Names Caradigm Co-Founder and COO Warren Ratliff as Chief Executive Officer MDmetrix, a healthcare data analytics company, has appointed former Caradigm co-founder and COO Warren Ratliff as president and chief executive officer. MDMetrix’s software first launched at Seattle Children’s Hospital, where clinicians are using MDmetrix’s analytics, visualization,... - September 13, 2018 - MDmetrix

Denali Advanced Integration Partners with The Seattle Storm to Introduce Special "Birds Nest" Section of KeyArena The "Birds Nest," presented by Denali, will host local non-profits who align with the mission and values of both organizations, allowing low-income families and groups to attend Seattle Storm games. - May 17, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces Seattle Rock and Roll Band One Gun Shy to Release Third Album Entitled "Eye of the Storm" – Summer 2018 The Seattle based Rock and Roll band, One Gun Shy, will release their third album in the Summer of 2018 through an exclusive agreement between Momma Lynn Records and Lime & Dime Records. - May 06, 2018 - Momma Lynn Entertainment

Classic Accessories, LLC Adds Duck Covers to Its Collection of Brands Classic Accessories is excited to announce that it is adding Duck Covers to its collection of brands. Two of the nation’s leading cover manufacturers will be combining to form the world’s largest outdoor cover company. “Duck Covers’ approach to product development, the customer... - April 25, 2018 - Classic Accessories

Chelsea Hansen Promoted to Senior Director of Operations at Launch Consulting Group Growth Never Stops: Senior Leadership Move Helps Launch Scale and Orchestrate Dynamic Business - April 11, 2018 - Launch Consulting Group

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Mona Veiseh Promoted to President of NuWest Group’s Healthcare Division TA Group Holdings celebrates its newest executive ahead of International Women's Day. - March 06, 2018 - TA Group

Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Vacuums for 2017 Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has released its lists of the Best Vacuums for 2017. Machines from Miele, Dyson, Shark and several other manufacturers are featured. - November 23, 2017 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor

West Corporation Acquires ECaTS from TA Group Holdings TA Group's Active Portfolio Sells a SaaS Market Leader. - November 08, 2017 - TA Group

Tacoma Chiropractor Dr. Pete Atkins Offers Specialized Care for Fibromyalgia Patients In order to bring attention to one of the most misunderstood and misdiagnosed diseases, Dr. Pete Atkins with Atkins Chiropractic in Tacoma, WA is opening his doors to Fibromyalgia patients who may have seen other doctors but not found relief. Utilizing a revolutionary program called Atlas Orthogonal Chiropractic, Dr. Atkins treats patients with gentle, pain-free techniques that produce rapid results. - September 21, 2017 - Atkins Chiropractic Inc.

BedVoyage is Back in Bed with Amazon BedVoyage – Announcing the Launch of Their Exclusive Amazon Marketplace - September 14, 2017 - BedVoyage

Local Law Firm Named One of Nation's 5,000 Fastest Growing by Inc. Magazine Divorce Lawyers for Men, with locations in Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia, Spokane, and throughout Washington, was named to Inc. magazine's 5000 fastest growing American companies list. - September 13, 2017 - Divorce Lawyers for Men

Medical Records Management Solution for Retiring Physicians SIS NW recently launched storagemedicalrecords.com to provide a solution for the ongoing management of patient medical records when physicians retire, sell their practice, or become an employee at a hospital system. - August 02, 2017 - Spectrum Information Services NW, Inc.

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

Denali Advanced Integration Named APC by Schneider Electric’s District Partner of the Year Presented by APC by Schneider Electric, the APC District Partner of the Year Award recognizes channel partners across 22 U.S. districts that have grown the APC brand in their customer communities by consistently meeting the need for simplified, powerful and integrated components and solutions to support and achieve Certainty in a Connected World. - June 29, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Expands to India to Support IT Globalization Needs of Customers Denali Advanced Integration announces the formation of Denali Advanced Integration LLP in India. Denali’s continued global expansion enables Denali to better support and meet the rapidly growing needs of North America customers looking to expand their business globally. - June 27, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration Named Cradlepoint Enterprise Partner of the Year Denali Advanced Integration, a global leader in providing world-class Enterprise IT solutions and services announced today that Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places, and things over wired and wireless broadband, has named Denali its 2016 Enterprise Partner of the Year. - May 01, 2017 - Denali Advanced Integration

Launch Consulting Acquires LearnBIG, a Leader in Video Experiences Launch Consulting has acquired LearnBIG, increasing its capacity and reach in customer experiences with video-based services. - April 18, 2017 - Launch Consulting Group

Vibrant Palette Presents “Emergence: An Exhibition of Initial Works,” April 13 Studio for adult artists with developmental disabilities presents artwork by eight Seattle artists. - April 06, 2017 - Vibrant Palette Arts Center

Jeff Jensen Launches Premier Real Estate Brand, Jeff Jensen Homes at Keller Williams Tacoma Former long time Windermere owner and managing broker leaves brokerage to start new brand, Jeff Jensen Homes at Keller Williams Tacoma. - January 24, 2017 - Jeff Jensen Homes at Keller Williams Tacoma

Fish Brewing Co Announces Third Location in Tacoma WA Fish Brewing Company has announced today that it will open a new Pub & Eatery on the Grand Plaza at The Shops at Point Ruston in Tacoma, WA. Craft beer fans can expect the same commitment to quality and relentless innovation the company has embodied since 1992. President Sal Leone notes, “It’s... - December 27, 2016 - Fish Brewing Company

Nate Boyer Teams with RP/6 at Rallying America Event TA Group Hosts Fundraiser to Scale Veteran Transition Services Globally. - November 18, 2016 - TA Group

Lou Whittaker, World Famous Mountain Guide, Artist and Author Conquers His Hearing Loss and Finds Success with Hearing Aids Recommended by His Son, Win Father and son, Lou and Win Whittaker featured in hearing loss awareness campaign. In recognition of Luna Family Hearing’s annual Hear for the Holidays hearing loss awareness campaign, they wanted to share the story of a father and son supporting each other’s hearing loss and success with hearing aids. - November 10, 2016 - Luna Family Hearing

The Mule Tavern Opens at 5227 South Tacoma Way The Mule Tavern, a new dive bar on South Tacoma Way is now open for business. - July 30, 2016 - The Mule Bar

Connecticut Artist Rita Paradis Accepted for 10th Time in the Colored Pencil Society's International Exhibition While it is an accomplishment to be accepted into any art exhibition, multiple acceptances into national and international shows makes a rather strong point that an artist is a master of his or her craft. “Rita Paradis is a true master of colored pencil,” says Joan Pilarczyk, Director of Artsplace. - July 11, 2016 - ArtParadise

New from Redemption Press: "The Orphan Syndrome: Breaking Free & Finding Home" Ever felt like an orphan in this world? Have you experienced a broken heart, disconnection and restlessness? These are symptoms of a wounded spirit and the orphan syndrome. The essence of the orphan syndrome is a lie that says - "You are on your own." - March 04, 2016 - Redemption Press

One of America's Top 25 Flea Markets Returns to Puyallup, Washington The Great Junk Hunt Vintage Flea Market produced by Funky Junk Sister, Linda Albers returns to Puyallup, WA. Formally known as Junk Salvation this market has one several awards for top Flea Markets in the United States. - November 16, 2015 - FJS Productions

DeckLok Verified to Meet (ICC-ES) Codes DeckLok, the patented lateral anchor system from Screw Products, Inc., recently received an updated ESR-2114 evaluation from ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) verifying the bracket’s continued compliance with code requirements. This was based on a thorough examination of Screw Products, Inc. test... - August 04, 2015 - Screw Products

Paradise Bowl Announces Free Youth League Locally owned Paradise Bowl has announced that all League Bowlers 18 years of age and younger who participate in their Saturday morning Youth Program will do so free of charge. Pat Linn, President and owner of Paradise Bowl explains, "today's youth have a wide range of activities to choose, many... - July 31, 2015 - Paradise Bowl

Classic Accessories Finds Your Perfect Fit Classic Accessories Launches Dynamic Product Finders to Make it Easy to Find the Perfect Fit. - July 16, 2015 - Classic Accessories

Grand Opening of Fix Auto Tacoma South Metro Auto Rebuild South is becoming Fix Auto Tacoma South; since 1997, Metro Auto Rebuild South has serviced the local residents of Tacoma with all their auto body and collision needs. Now becoming part of a larger network, Metro moves into the Fix Auto network with all the same ownership, staff, and same great service. - April 28, 2015 - Fix Auto Tacoma South

Northwest Passage Mysteries, a LGBT Universe Told Transmedia With the release of “Cairo Café” this month, a new comic book series set in the same world as parent book series “Northwest Passage Mysteries,” creator and writer Gary Alan Hidalgo has accomplished the first phase of his transmedia vision of a shared storytelling universe... - March 11, 2015 - Gary Alan Hidalgo

Mighty Oaks Warrior Program Supporting U.S. Military and Their Families All Across the Globe Sarah Palin keynotes MOWP 4th annual fundraiser hosted by WoodsEdge Community Church in The Woodlands, Texas. - November 11, 2014 - Mighty Oaks Warrior Program

"The Promiscuous Puppeteer," by Author Walter B. Biondi Goes International "The Promiscuous Puppeteer," by bestselling author Walter B. Biondi was fully released by Tate Publishing, LLC, on August the 12th for national and international distribution to all traditional book markets. - August 15, 2014 - Walter B. Biondi

Tacoma Makes NO EXCUSES Welcoming Derrick Coleman, Jr. Seattle Seahawks running back Derrick Coleman, Jr. and his NO EXCUSE Foundation are being celebrated at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, WA on August 31, 2014 in what has been dubbed The 12 Kickoff. All proceeds will benefit the NO EXCUSE Foundation and supporting charities. Early bird ticket purchasers have an opportunity to win an exclusive Meet and Greet with Derrick Coleman, Jr. For more information go to the website www.the12kickoff.com. - July 26, 2014 - The 12 Kickoff