Nectar Personal Loans a Viable Alternative to Expensive Credit Card Debt, Company Says The steep interest rates on credit cards can undermine their convenience, and personal loans with lower rates should be considered an attractive option to consolidate credit card debt, according to Nectar. One of New Zealand’s leading online loan companies, Nectar believes that using a personal... - October 17, 2019 - Nectar Finance

Sundie Seefried Appointed by Governor Polis to Serve on Colorado’s Financial Services Board Sundie Seefried, CEO of Partner Colorado Credit Union, has been named a Board of Director of the Colorado Division of Financial Services by Colorado Governor Jared Polis. The five-member Board is the policy and rulemaking authority for financial services in Colorado. As a Division of Financial Services... - July 23, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

RSLFC Receives A Rating Raise on Portfolio from S&P Global Ratings S&P Global Ratings has raised the ratings on student loan portfolio where RSLFC is the master servicer and administrator. - May 15, 2019 - iHELP Student Loan/RSLFC

Partner Colorado Credit Union Appoints Doug Fagan President Sundie Seefried Remains as Chief Executive Officer. - May 02, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Partner Colorado Credit Union Fosters a Culture of Caring Through Leave Sharing Program Partner Colorado Credit Union now allows employees to donate their paid time off (PTO) to fellow co-workers experiencing a crisis who do not have enough leave time of their own. Also known as leave-sharing, this employer-sponsored program enables a Partner Colorado employee with accrued time off to... - May 02, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Partner Colorado Foundation Announces Record $500K Fund Partner Colorado Credit Union announced today that the Partner Colorado Foundation has reached the $500K mark, a milestone achieved through the generosity of the credit union and its corporate and community partners. The Partner Colorado Foundation, committed to the credit union philosophy of “people... - April 28, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Partner Colorado Credit Union Announces Record Results with Latest High-Rate CD Promotion Part of Credit Union’s Ongoing Strategy to Attract & Retain Deposits. - April 28, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Deloitte and Innovative Assessments to Help Improve Credit Scoring for the Underbanked Deloitte and Innovative Assessments have entered into an alliance that will allow banks to reliably approve more loans among traditionally underserved consumers. - April 01, 2019 - Innovative Assessments

Chosewood Blows Up Edible Neighborhood The identity of Chosewood is blooming as the BeltLine development grows nearer. Atlanta has seen the BeltLine alter how people think about transportation and outdoor culture. Edible Neighborhood is changing the perception of how and where food can be harvested while adding value to community spaces in the city of Atlanta. - March 23, 2019 - Beltwood Property Management

Healthy Credit Habits Now Offers Business Credit Financing Options, Which Helps Business Owners Double Their Borrowing Power and Reduce Personal Financial Risk One of the common reasons why small businesses fail are a lack of sufficient capital (Source: Investopedia). - October 08, 2018 - Healthy Credit Habits

SAFE Federal Credit Union Donates $25,000 for Hurricane Relief SAFE Federal Credit Union, headquartered in the heart of South Carolina, has donated $25,000 for disaster relief related to Hurricane Florence. The credit union raised most of that amount through the sale of emergency lanterns ahead of the storm, then topped off the donation to make it an even $25,000. Two... - September 22, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Raises $18,000 for Hurricane Relief Before Florence Arrives SAFE Federal Credit Union, headquartered in the heart of South Carolina, has raised more than $18,000 for disaster relief in just two days leading up to the landfall of Hurricane Florence in the region. “We saw this as an opportunity to help our members preparing for the coming storm, while also... - September 15, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

FundU-Growth Fund - the New Small Business Grant FIND U FINANCE, a trading name of Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC, has been put in charge of a new type of Government funding called the FundU-Growth Fund. The grant should lead to the expansion of existing companies and a growth in new startups. - September 07, 2018 - Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC

ATL Beltline Neighborhood Grows in Secret Outside investors enhance Chosewood Park neighborhood by growing community. Revitalizing a Neighborhood. - August 28, 2018 - Beltwood Property Management

Financer.com Aims to Become the Leading Price Comparison Service for Loans and Other Financial Products The global loan and finance comparison service Financer.com has experienced great growth over the first half of 2018 and is set to reach 1 million monthly visitors by the end of the year, a tenfold increase in traffic compared to last year. The main feature of Financer.com is to help consumers to compare... - July 27, 2018 - Financer.com

iHELP Student Loans Offers New Borrower Options iHELP has added a new loan option for both private student loans and student loan consolidation. The fixed hybrid rate (FX5) is a 20 year term loan with the interest rate fixed for every 5 years. Additionally, iHELP borrowers are now eligible to receive a 0.25% Auto Pay Interest Rate Discount for payments made via automatic debit. - June 12, 2018 - iHELP Student Loan/RSLFC

Partner Colorado Credit Union Announces Partnership with El Capitan Advisors Partner Colorado today announced a strategic partnership with El Capitan Advisors to provide investment management services for the credit union’s membership, including its cannabis banking subsidiary, Safe Harbor Private Banking. El Capitan Advisors will provide a full suite of investment management... - June 02, 2018 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

Partner Colorado Foundation Announces 2018 Seefried Award Winner and College Scholarship Recipients A high school student from Calhan, Colorado wins the Seefried Award. Partner Colorado Credit Union Foundation announces $47,000 in scholarships to students based on accomplishments in the areas of academics, community service and extracurricular activities. - May 31, 2018 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names New Managers at Three Branches SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands, has named new managers at three branches in Sumter and Lugoff. All of the new branch managers were promoted from within SAFE, to replace managers who had been promoted to other roles. The new managers are: - Tammy Avins, Wesmark... - May 16, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Picks Elizabeth Duquette to Lead Member Service Center Elizabeth Duquette, formerly a branch manager for SAFE Federal Credit Union, has been named to oversee the credit union’s Member Service Center. Duquette originally came to SAFE as branch manager at SAFE’s office in Bishopville. She spent 2017 as an assistant in the Executive Office before... - May 02, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Partner Colorado Named in 2018 "Top 200 Banks & Credit Unions in the U.S." Partner Colorado Credit Union is named among the healthiest financial institutions in the nation, according to a Lending Tree report titled, “2018 Top 200 Credit Unions and Banks in the US,” and is ranked in the top six credit unions in Colorado. To compile the report, Lending Tree analyzed... - April 11, 2018 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

18 Area Students Awarded Scholarships by SAFE Federal Credit Union Midlands credit union gives out $18,000 in scholarships to high school seniors. - April 04, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Taps Drew Huckeba to Lead Mortgage Team Drew Huckeba has been named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Services at SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. Huckeba has been with SAFE for six years, and most recently held the position of Assistant Vice President of Branch Administration. He started with... - March 14, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Ashley Reddick Named Manager at SAFE Federal Credit Union Branch in Bishopville Ashley Reddick has been named branch manager at the Bishopville branch of SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. She leads a staff of seven at the branch, located at 596 Sumter Highway. Reddick has worked at SAFE since 2012, serving most of that time as head teller... - January 26, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Robin Kelly Its Director of Compliance Robin Kelly, who has worked at SAFE Federal Credit Union for 18 years, has been named the credit union’s Director of Compliance. Kelly was SAFE’s Card Services Manager for more than a decade, after starting with the credit union in 2000 as a switchboard operator, working her way up through... - January 25, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Education Lender Expands Loan Consolidation Opportunities Helping Borrowers Take Control of Their Financial Future - January 17, 2018 - iHELP Student Loan/RSLFC

SAFE Federal Credit Union Gives More Than $1 Million to Members Members of SAFE Federal Credit Union received annual bonus dividends and interest rebates on December 31 totaling more than $1 million, based on their account usage. The payments were based on members’ account usage. Deposit accounts, including certificates, received a 12 percent bonus based on... - January 14, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Voting Starts in January for 3 Directors of SAFE Federal Credit Union Voting begins January 1 for three seats on the SAFE Federal Credit Union board of directors. There are four candidates running, with all three incumbents seeking re-election and one new candidate. The new candidate is Lucreia Bennett, program director for the health information management program at... - December 29, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Hosts Easy Street Dinner in Columbia November 16 The autumn edition of the SAFE Federal Credit Union Easy Street Dinner, to be held in Columbia November 16, will have a distinct New Orleans feel to it. The Mardi Gras masquerade-themed event will be held at the Seawell’s Banquet Facility on Rosewood Drive in Columbia. The dinner is for members... - November 08, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Clearwater Payments and Lanvera Team Up to Deliver an Integrated Presentment and Payment Capability Clearwater Payments and Lanvera announced partnership that couples business-critical document delivery with payments. - September 28, 2017 - Lanvera

Private Bank of Buckhead & Decatur Adds Shanita Hall as New Treasury Management Officer Private Bank of Buckhead, a division of National Bank of Commerce, which also includes Private Bank of Decatur and PrivatePlus Mortgage, has named Shanita Hall, CTP, as Vice President and Treasury Management Sales Officer. www.PrivateBankOfBuckhead.com - August 17, 2017 - Private Bank of Buckhead

One Park Financial Partners Up with the United Way for a Year-Round Campaign One Park Financial will engage in a yearlong campaign to fulfill The United Way’s vision of building a community by bringing hearts, minds and resources together. - August 10, 2017 - One Park Financial

SAFE Federal Credit Union Hits Record $79.4 Million in Auto Loan Campaign SAFE Federal Credit Union set an auto loan record of $79.4 million during its spring 2017 “Driving You Forward” promotion, generating more than 3,000 loans and adding nearly 2,000 new members. An impressive $50 million of the total loan volume was in the form of indirect (auto dealer-initiated)... - August 03, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

One Park Financial Makes Top 100 Best Companies List One Park Financial is crowned for the second time this year as a Best Company to Work - July 28, 2017 - One Park Financial

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Three Assistant VPs to Oversee Branches Three AVPs have been named to oversee SAFE FCU's 19 branches. - July 26, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

ONE Park Financial Opens Second Location in Coconut Grove One Park Financial, a leader in providing capital to small and mid-sized businesses, has announced the opening of their second location in Coconut Grove. One Park Financial has been offering businesses a hassle-free and extremely efficient process of securing business capital without the headache associated... - July 19, 2017 - One Park Financial

SAFE Federal Credit Union’s Toby Hayes Named to National Member Loyalty Panel Toby Hayes, VP of marketing for SAFE FCU, has been chosen to be part of a nationwide panel of marketers that is focused on customer loyalty and how credit unions can foster closer relationships with their members. - July 13, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Jay Montgomery Named Vice President of Operations at SAFE Federal Credit Union Jay Montgomery, who has been with SAFE Federal Credit Union for nine years, has been named vice president of operations at the credit union. Montgomery succeeds Michael Baker, who recently moved up to the executive vice president position at SAFE. After joining SAFE as a management trainee following... - June 23, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Leadership Change for Private Bank of Buckhead Veteran Banker Robert B. Aland takes on role of President; founding President Crawford embraces new challenge in Philadelphia - June 21, 2017 - Private Bank of Buckhead

Ferratum Bank Partners with Innovative Assessments to Promote Financial Inclusion Ferratum Bank p.l.c. has signed a partnership agreement with Innovative Assessments International, Ltd. that will promote greater financial inclusion by helping extend more credit to Ferratum’s clients. - June 05, 2017 - Innovative Assessments

Cornerstone Financial Corporation Completes 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split Cornerstone Financial Corporation (OTC “CFIC” and “CFICD”), the holding company for Cornerstone Bank, announced that effective today, the company finalized a 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split. As a result, the Company’s stockholders will receive one new share of the Company’s... - May 31, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Jennifer Michaels VP of Risk Management SAFE Federal Credit Union has named Jennifer Michaels its Vice President of risk management, a new position at the credit union. Michaels is a lawyer who most recently served as general counsel and compliance director at Park Community Credit Union in Kentucky. At SAFE, she oversees information security,... - May 19, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Grand Opening - City Ventures New Home Community in Santa Cruz - Beachwood Grand Opening of 20 New Solar Homes May 20, 2017; Homes range in size from 2,349 – 2,817 Sq. Ft.; 3 - 4 bedrooms & 2.5 - 4 bathrooms (per plan); Solar panels included with all homes; Direct 2-car garages on all homes - May 18, 2017 - City Ventures

Cornerstone Bank, Moorestown, New Jersey Announces Termination of Regulatory Order Announcement of Lifting of Regulatory Order - May 12, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp

Cornerstone Financial Corporation Announces 10 - 1 Reverse Stock Split CFIC is announcing a reverse stock split. - May 10, 2017 - Cornerstone Financial Corp

Michael Baker Named Executive VP at SAFE Federal Credit Union Michael Baker, who has worked at SAFE Federal Credit Union for more than 16 years, has been named SAFE’s executive vice president. Baker, most recently vice president of operations, now oversees a broad range of the growing credit union’s services and operations. Baker joined SAFE as a... - May 04, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Darrell Merkel President and CEO Darrell Merkel takes the reins at Safe Federal Credit Union in Sumter, South Carolina. - April 19, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

CogniFrame Launches Credit Rating Solution for Businesses Who Offer Credit Terms The machine learning based alternative to traditional credit decisioning. Adaptive Learning, Dynamic Rating, Easy to Use, Analytics, Free 30 day trial. - April 12, 2017 - CogniFrame Inc