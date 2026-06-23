Recent Headlines
Within Personal Lending
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
Smyrna Pawn Wins Best of Cobb County 2026: What It Means, Why It Matters, and Why Customers Trust Them
Smyrna Pawn in Dallas, GA has been named Best of Cobb County 2026 winner in the pawn shop category, a community-voted honor recognizing trusted, customer-focused service. Known for fast, flexible pawn loans with no credit checks, they also buy and sell gold, jewelry, electronics, tools, and more. Their retail store offers quality, tested items at affordable prices. With honest, transparent service and a no-pressure environment, Smyrna Pawn continues to earn community trust. - May 06, 2026 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Advanta Trust Company Launches as Nationwide Custodian for Self‑Directed IRAs and Tax‑Advantaged Accounts
Advanta Trust Company, Inc., a newly established Nevada‑licensed retail trust company, is proud to announce its formal launch as a dedicated custodian for self‑directed IRAs and other tax‑sheltered retirement and savings plans. Built to serve clients of Advanta IRA, Advanta Trust offers secure, IRS‑compliant custodial services for account holders across all 50 states and around the world. - January 28, 2026 - Advanta IRA
Peachtree Rehab Expands Services to Include Physical Therapy Across Metro Atlanta
Peachtree Rehab has expanded its services to include physical therapy across multiple Metro Atlanta locations. By combining chiropractic care and physical therapy, the practice now offers more comprehensive, personalized in-home treatment focused on clinical excellence and compassionate care for patients throughout the region. - January 09, 2026 - NORBU Health
TruDecision and Odessa Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Lender Success
TruDecision Inc., a leading credit risk analytic solutions provider, announced it has entered into a partnership with Odessa Technologies, Inc. (Odessa), a leading global provider of asset finance software to deliver an integrated AI-based solutions platform through their existing loan origination... - October 10, 2025 - TruDecision Inc.
EvaFi Reveals Hidden Costs of Credit Card Minimum Payments
EvaFi reveals the hidden costs behind minimum credit card payments and what consumers need to know. - September 03, 2025 - Evafi
EvaFi Launches Revolutionary Loan Matching Platform to Help Consumers Find Better Loans for Better Living
EvaFi (NMLS #2589975), an innovative fintech company looking to transform the consumer lending landscape, today announced the launch of its intelligent loan-matching platform designed to democratize access to affordable financing options. - August 29, 2025 - Evafi
Investrio Founders Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor Named to Inc.’s 2025 Female Founders 500 List
Inc. Magazine has recognized Joyce Medeiros and Laura Texidor, co-founders of Investrio, on its prestigious 2025 Female Founders 500 List. This annual list honors the nation’s most innovative and impactful women entrepreneurs who are redefining industries, breaking barriers, and tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges. - March 13, 2025 - Investrio
Debt Management Plans Prove to be Successful for DebtWave Clients
DebtWave Credit Counseling, Inc. analyzed data on clients that enrolled onto their debt management program during a five year period. Results show a success rate of 68.4%. More than 10,000 clients paid their credit card debt in full during this period. - January 05, 2025 - DebtWave Credit Counseling, Inc.
Investrio Joins Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator
Investrio, a fintech company focused on empowering young professionals to achieve financial freedom, is joining the Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator. This program provides valuable resources, mentorship, and industry connections to help Investrio refine its platform, expand its reach, and empower its users to escape debt and build wealth. Investrio's platform offers personalized financial planning tools, a supportive community, and affordable advisory services. - September 11, 2024 - Investrio
Gestalt Announces Partnership with TruDecision to Integrate Analytics, AI and Reporting for Lenders
Gestalt Tech (Gestalt) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to partner with Irving, TX based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) to provide sophisticated analytic tools through their cutting age data warehouse platform. By integrating TruDecision’s suite of analytic tools,... - February 22, 2024 - TruDecision Inc.
Social Security's Future Faces Challenges and Uncertainties, but Program Can Be Strengthened
Social Security's Uncertain Future: Navigating Challenges and Strengthening the Vital Retirement Program - November 22, 2023 - Savings Diary
Idaho Pawn and Gold Emerges as 2023's First Place Pawn Shop Winner
Idaho's Best announced Idaho Pawn & Gold is the 2023 first place winner. The store is dedicated to providing exemplary pawn shop services. - April 22, 2023 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced They Test and Authenticate Luxury Items
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they have testing and authentication services to ensure that what they sell is genuine. Income tax refunds create an opportunity to reinvest the money into gold, silver, and luxury goods. - February 10, 2023 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
TruDecision Announces the Launch of TruDec AE to Deliver Powerful Attributes That Boost the Predictive Power of Lender’s Models
TruDecision announced today the launch of their credit attribute engine TruDec AE. The engine integrates application, loan structure, credit bureau and alternative data to provide lenders the next generation of modeling attributes. The product is calibrated for all credit bureau formats and allows... - January 19, 2023 - TruDecision Inc.
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced Online Auction Ending December 2, 2022
Looking for a quality Christmas gift? Idaho Pawn and Gold announced a pawn default and estate auction ending December 2, 2022. - November 29, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn Announced His and Her Christmas Sale
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they will have a his and her Christmas sale following Thanksgiving. - November 16, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Integrated Lending Technologies Announces Partnership with TruDecision to Drive Volume and Profitability with Lenders
Integrated Lending Technologies (ILT) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to partner with Irving, TX-based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) to provide sophisticated analytic tools through their Allegro™ Lending Suite (Allegro™) Loan Origination System. By integrating... - November 09, 2022 - TruDecision Inc.
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced Liquidation Auction
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they are having a liquidation auction starting October 28 ending November 4, 2022. The auction is online and includes things for both men and women. - October 30, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn Announced Declutter and Personal Pawn Broker Service
As the economy continues to change, Idaho Pawn and Gold has launched a declutter and Personal Pawn Broker Service to assist patrons liquidate valuable items for quick cash. - October 26, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
CIG Financial Expands Relationship with TruDecision to Build Captive Lending for AutoNation
CIG Financial, an AutoNation Company (CIG) that will be rebranded AutoNation Finance, announced today that they will be expanding their partnership with Irving, Texas-based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) as they build out the captive lending business for AutoNation. On July 21, 2022, AutoNation... - October 18, 2022 - TruDecision Inc.
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Layaway Program in Time for the Holidays
The holidays are just around the corner. Idaho Pawn and Gold has numerous items available for an affordable price and to assist customers in the community, they now offer a Layaway Program. - September 28, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Dual Service Program in Idaho
People hire attorneys, painters, mechanics, and other professionals to complete tasks and represent them and their interests. Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they are a dual service pawn program. - September 16, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Ed-Tech Startup Lendorse Offers New Study Financing Options for Non-EU Students
So far, non-EU students had no access to study support like Bafög in Germany or similar support schemes. The new “CHE Studienkredit Test 2022” mentions Ed-Tech startup Lendorse as “very interesting,” since it focuses on students from outside the EU and on students with... - September 11, 2022 - Lendorse
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Free Testing for All Precious Metals
Nothing is more frustrating than purchasing gold, silver, or another precious metal to find out the purchase was expensive and the product fake. Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they would test precious metals free of charge. - August 13, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Meridian, ID Announces They Offer Free Testing on All Precious Metals
Buying or selling gold bullion, gold bars, or gold coins? Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they offer free testing on all precious metals. The gold industry has shown an increase in counterfeit gold. Don't be tricked. The way to keep from regretting a transaction is to have the precious metals tested. - July 30, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Idaho's Best for 2022
Idaho Pawn and Gold with three locations in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa Idaho announced they won Idaho's Best for 2022. - July 29, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced They Have a New Service to Test Precious Metals While Customers Wait
Idaho Pawn and Gold, with three locations in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa, Idaho, announced they would test precious metals while customers wait. The store owns a Thermo DXL tester for non-intrusive precious metal testing. - July 17, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn & Gold Announces Free Appraisals
Idaho Pawn has three stores in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa, Idaho. They now offer Thermo DXL testing on all precious metals. - June 22, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
SameDay Auto Finance Selects the TruDecision Expert Auto Score
TruDecision, Inc. (TruDecision) announced today that SameDay Auto Finance has integrated with the TruDecision Expert Auto Score in order increase service levels to auto dealers and offer additional approvals to underserved consumers. - October 14, 2021 - TruDecision Inc.
Red Stone Lending LLC is a Startup in the Real Estate Funding Business
A Los Angeles based startup, Red Stone Lending LLC is actively assisting real estate investors with acquiring funding. The firm has experienced regular drama as they entered a volatile market impacted by the pandemic. They provide education and guidance to their clients and help them find the ideal funding for investments. - June 09, 2021 - Red Stone Lending
Fundacion Génesis Empresarial Sees 3x Lower Loan Defaults After Using Alternative Credit Data by Innovative Assessments
Fundación Génesis Empresarial has partnered with IAssessments to assist in their risk assessments and loan origination processes. Génesis Empresarial, a Guatemala based foundation specialized in economic and social development, originally tested Worthy Credit during 2018. They... - April 14, 2021 - Innovative Assessments
Cashew Appoints Hossam Radwan as Chairman
cashew, the region's premier digital financing service providing consumer-friendly payment alternatives to cash and credit cards has appointed Hossam Radwan, a former Executive Director at Goldman Sachs, as Chairman. He possesses extensive knowledge of the finance sector having spent over 20 years... - April 12, 2021 - cashew Payments
Sundie Seefried Ends Career as CEO of Partner Colorado Credit Union to Lead New Cannabis Company
Sundie Seefried Chooses to End Career as CEO of Partner Colorado to Lead New Cannabis Company - February 12, 2021 - Partner Colorado Credit Union
Action Plus Introduces Tips on How to Can Protect a Mentally Ill Loved One if They Are Arrested
"We cannot stress enough to be sure to ask for a C.I.T. or Crisis Intervention Team to respond." - January 06, 2021 - Action Plus Bail Bonds
TruDecision Appoints Auto Finance Veteran David Knightly to the Role of Chief Revenue Officer
TruDecision, Inc. (TruDecision) announced today that David Knightly, a seasoned auto finance executive, will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer. TruDecision, a fintech company providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders, has experienced significant growth over the last year... - December 30, 2020 - TruDecision Inc.
Sundie Seefried Sheds Light on Banking Issues Facing Marijuana and Hemp Businesses in Colorado During Virtual Town Hall Meeting
Sundie Seefried, CEO of Partner Colorado Credit Union and founder of Safe Harbor Private Banking, was one of several distinguished panelists to participate in a virtual town hall meeting hosted by Colorado’s Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) to discuss financial services, insurance and... - December 18, 2020 - Partner Colorado Credit Union
Action Plus Bail Bonds is Here to Help You Take the Next Step After Bail Release
"We don’t just get you out, we get you help." Action Plus Bail Bonds introduces post release services. - December 10, 2020 - Action Plus Bail Bonds
Resignation of Group Auditors
After 20 years, Trustco Group Holdings’ long-time auditors, BDO Namibia, the independent external auditors for the Group’s Namibian operations, resigned on 20 November 2020. BDO Namibia was appointed as the Insurance’s business auditors back in 2000. Over the past 20 years the... - December 05, 2020 - Trustco Group Holdings
Action Plus Warns of Bail Bond Scams and Offers Tips for Finding a Good Bondsman
Scammers contact people claiming to be representing loved ones in need of bail money. - December 04, 2020 - Action Plus Bail Bonds
Action Plus Discusses the Implications of of COVID-19 on the Bail Bonds Industry
It’s fair to say the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every sector of the economy in the US and worldwide. - November 29, 2020 - Action Plus Bail Bonds
The Number 1 Rated Pawn Shop in Idaho - Idaho Pawn & Gold Now Open in Nampa, Boise & Meridian. Pawning and Buying Gold, Diamonds, Vehicles, Electronics and More.
Idaho Pawn & Gold has launched its professional, honest pawning and consignment services in Boise and Nampa, ID, purchasing and selling gold, silver, and used goods at fair prices. More information is available at pawnidaho.com The Idaho Pawn & Gold store offers cash payment for items... - November 25, 2020 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Innovative New Franchise Opportunity Launched in Canada by Haystax Financial Inc.
Canada's mortgage landscape dramatically changed by introduction of a new, innovative, technology based franchise solution for mortgage brokers with the introduction of the Haystax Mortgage franchise model. - October 17, 2020 - Haystax Financial Inc.
Partner Colorado Credit Union Launches Cannabis Business Lending Program
Partner Colorado Credit Union today announced they will offer commercial real estate loans to their cannabis banking clients. Sundie Seefried, CEO of Partner Colorado CU and a trailblazer in U.S. cannabis banking, explained, “Now in our sixth year of cannabis banking, we have the experience and knowledge required to evaluate risk." - July 07, 2020 - Partner Colorado Credit Union
Choice and Transparency Comes to Borrowers in South Africa with the Launch of CompareLoans.co.za
In a first for South Africa, CompareLoans brings unparalleled transparency around interest rates, fees and terms in the personal finance market. - June 11, 2020 - CompareLoans.co.za
CogniFrame Announces "Financial Services Operating Layer" Built on Top of Quantum Cloud
Using Hybrid Quantum to power complex Optimization and Simulation solutions for Financial Services. - May 11, 2020 - CogniFrame Inc
SelFin Partners with Innovative Assessments to Help Increase Credit Access for Indian MSMEs
SelFin and Innovative Assessments have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate with regards to improving the financial inclusion of micro-enterprises in India using psychometric analysis. - April 24, 2020 - Innovative Assessments
Preminen India, Operating Under Brand Name GoSahi.com, Planning to Raise Capital in the Next 10-12 Months
Gurugram based Preminen Price Comparison India Pvt. Ltd. which launched GoSahi.com, its maiden portal in the Indian marketplace during mid-2019, is looking to raise capital within the next 9-12 months, in an effort to fuel future growth. The GoSahi.com platform serves as a matchmaker between the... - April 23, 2020 - Preminen Price Comparison Pvt Ltd
GetBucks Adds Innovative Assessments’ New Credit Scoring Technology
GetBucks (Pty) Ltd., part of the Finclusion Group and a South African company focusing on digital financial and insurance solutions, have signed a partnership agreement with Innovative Assessments International, Ltd. (“IA”) to promote financial inclusion and extend more credit to those... - April 15, 2020 - Innovative Assessments
Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando Offers Complementary Bahama Cruise with the Filling of Taxes in 2020
The pressure, the stress and the headaches that have been associated with tax season inspired Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando to compliment every client with the choice of a cruise for the entire family. Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando is here to serve with nothing less than excellence this 2020 Tax Season. - February 26, 2020 - Fast Tax of East Orlando