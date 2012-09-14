PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Digital Capital Advisors Announces the Hire of Brian Molesky Digital Capital Advisors (“DCA”) is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Molesky as an Associate. Brian will be based in the firm’s New York City headquarters and further expand its cross-border TMT transaction capabilities. - December 19, 2019 - DCA

AmericaTowne Announces Start of Partnership AmericaTowne Starts Partnership with the National Government of the Republic of Kenya and eighteen County Governments. - December 12, 2019 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

cTrader Desktop 3.7 Includes Economic Calendar & Multi-Symbol Backtesting Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made available... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Nvestox Now Offers Toll-Free Calls to Clients Worldwide Ahead of their expansion plans in to the US next year, Nvestox has upgraded their telephony to include toll-free calling in, worldwide. A Universal International Free phone Number (UIFN) will also compliment their dedicated single country toll-free system, the call is free for the caller, and Nvestox pays the charges. - November 30, 2019 - Nvestox

cTrader Web 3.4 Offers Pencil Tool & Line Study Extension Spotware has now announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.4 version. The update comes equipped with further tools for improved trader convenience and interface personalization. In particular, the Pencil Tool and brand-new extensions of the Line Study Tools ensure brokers can provide their traders with... - November 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Appointment of Board Director, Quantgate Systems Inc. Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Epcylon Technologies Inc. Changes Its Name to QuantGate Systems Inc. Epcylon Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) (“Epcylon” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has registered for a name change to QuantGate Systems Inc. The name change for trading purposes will take effect after approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company will file shortly with FINRA for such approval. - November 09, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC, a Comprehensive Financial Service and Large Transaction Firm, Closes Another Deferred Sales Trust™ Due to a Potential Broken 1031 Exchange David R. Zoellner Sr. and his associates work closely with real estate sellers and business sellers to defer the taxes on large transactions. Often times, a Commercial Broker will close on the sale of commercial property for their client and will be seeking to complete a 1031 Exchange into another property. - October 25, 2019 - Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC

Nvestox, Heading Forward to an Exciting 2020 in New York Nvestox expanding global reach continues this year with preparation of their Lower Manhattan arm off Wall Street, NY due to open in Q1 2020 as part of their exponential global push, according to its CEO and founder Mr. Mansour Bolous. - October 23, 2019 - Nvestox

Spotware Announces Integration of cTrader with Prime of Prime Broker and Liquidity Provider, IS Prime Spotware, a leading financial technology provider, offering comprehensive trading solutions is proud to announce its partnership with multi-award winning IS Prime, an FCA regulated Prime of Prime and Liquidity Provider. IS Prime is one of the latest key additions to Spotware’s extensive list of... - October 19, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Level01: the World is Unfair, Level It Level01 Derivatives Exchange is Ranked as the No. 1 of 10 Blockchain Companies to Watch in Asia by Forbes. - October 11, 2019 - Level01

South Texas Securities Co. is Launching a New Website Providing Enhanced Functionality and Easier Access to the Resources of the Company Located in Houston, Texas, United States of America, South Texas Securities Co. are investor advocates who represent local and international investors who are victims of fraud by the securities brokerage houses or individuals. South Texas Securities Co. has recently launched their new website www.southtexassecuritiesco.com... - October 08, 2019 - South Texas Securities Co.

31FX Introduces a Revolution in Crypto & Forex Investment Services 31FX launches a new proprietary trading platform and algorithms for its traders and its team. 31FX annouces it availability to the investment platform marketplace. - September 23, 2019 - 31FX

MetaQuotes' MetaTrader 5 Platform Has Become Available to LegacyFX Traders The largest financial software developer, MetaQuotes Software, has announced that international LegacyFX broker clients can now trade over 200 financial instruments using the desktop and mobile platforms. The company offers access to Forex currency pairs, as well as contracts for indices, precious metals and commodities. - September 10, 2019 - LegacyFX

cTrader Desktop 3.6 Version Comes with Custom UI Spotware has announced the release of its cTrader Desktop 3.6 version, which not only comes equipped with a series of bug fix, performance improvement and user experience perks, but also reveals an entirely new page in Automate.API user interface customization. “For the cTrader Desktop 3.6 update,... - July 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Capital Way Releases a Review on Libra Currency Recently, Facebook released a detailed report about its coin, named "Libra." How Will It Work? Who will be the eligible users? Capital Way has published a new review about the currency. - July 24, 2019 - Capital Way

Adamson Brothers’ Andy Altahawi Responds to Recent SEC Case Longfin consultant Andy Altahawi is speaking out on the recent SEC case, Case No. 1:18-cv-02977 (SDNY)(DLC) & Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Release No. 86075/June 10, 2019. - July 23, 2019 - Adamson Brothers

Benidict Hoffman: China’s Economy Could Benefit from Rate Cut Benidict Hoffman analysts say rate cut may prompt Chinese consumers to spend more of their substantial savings. - July 15, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

Everitt Lawson Group: UK Economy May Have Shrunk in Q2 Everitt Lawson Group says Brexit uncertainty and global economic slowdown have weighed heavily on UK economy. - July 09, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

The Panel Station Upgrades to a Brand New Website, Improved Panel Recruitment & Rewarding Process With a new website and an upgraded dashboard, The Panel Station users can participate in more surveys, earn money online, and expect rewards much faster. - July 04, 2019 - The Panel Station

Benidict Hoffman Warns Downside Risks Threaten Global Economy Benidict Hoffman economists warn that ongoing trade war could reduce global GDP in 2020. - June 26, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

Activemarket.io, a Member of Active Trading Group, is Announcing the Launch of a Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange for the Scandinavian Market The exchange will offer trading between Norwegian Krone (NOK), Swedish Krona (SEK), Danish Krone (DKK), United States Dollar (USD) and Euros (EUR) against major cryptocurrencies pairs. - June 24, 2019 - Activemarket.io

cTrader Live Chat to be Integrated with Blinger.io Spotware has partnered up with Blinger.io, the omnichannel solution for customer communication, to deliver outstanding customer support on the cTrader trading platform. The prime plan of action involves an integration of cTrader Live Chat with Blinger.io. Blinger.io combines the most popular messaging... - June 21, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware’s cTrader Platform Welcomes Purple Trading to Its List of Successful Brokerages Spotware, a leading trading platform development company, has announced the provision of the cTrader platform to Purple Trading － a widely-known, professional broker. - June 08, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Everitt Lawson Group: US China Trade Deal Unlikely Before Year End Everitt Lawson Group analysts say escalation of tariffs by US and China could stall negotiations and prolong trade war for many more months. - June 05, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Spotware’s New cTrader Web 3.3 Comes with FXStreet & Autochartist Tools Spotware, an expert in building trading solutions, has announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.3 version. The platform is now integrated with top fundamental and technical analysis tools in the market - FXStreet Economic Calendar and Autochartist Market Analysis, helping traders to take more informed... - May 29, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Everitt Lawson Group: Trade War Could Backfire on “Strong” US Economy Everitt Lawson Group says American consumers could bear the cost of trade war tariffs. - May 27, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

ICO SPOTTERS Publishes 2019 Review of the Binance Exchange A comprehensive guide to the Binance exchange, learn about what Binance is, how to use the exchange, and why investors may want to join in this comprehensive, in-depth review by the ICO SPOTTERS team. - May 25, 2019 - ICO Spotters

Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

Everitt Lawson Group - Chinese Exporters Could Lose All US Business Everitt Lawson Group - Chinese exporters stand to lose out on significant amount of US business as higher tariffs will wipe out profit margins. - May 17, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Everitt Lawson Group: Brexit Impasse Takes Toll on UK Economy Everitt Lawson Group reports housing and labour markets suffer in the face of prolonged Brexit uncertainty. - May 13, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

ICO SPOTTERS Publishes Guide on Top 7 Best Coinbase Alternatives and Competitors A comprehensive guide to the most trustworthy, proven, and tried and tested Coinbase alternatives and competitor products, this guide delves into the strengths, weaknesses, and offerings of each. - May 10, 2019 - ICO Spotters

Everitt Lawson Group: UK Interest Rates Will Likely be Kept Steady Everitt Lawson Group economists say Brexit delay could cause BoE to leave borrowing costs unchanged for most of this year. - May 06, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

ICO Spotter Publishes Guide on the Best Altcoin Exchanges of 2019 Top ICO Listing Site, ICO Spotters, Shares Their Comprehensive Guide to the Most Trustworthy, User Friendly, and Proven Cryptocurrency Exchanges on the Market Today - March 21, 2019 - ICO Spotters

Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC Strengthens Professional Alliances with Commercial Real Estate Brokers by Completing 1031 Exchanges Into a Delaware Statutory Trust Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC Strengthens Professional Alliances with Commercial Real Estate Brokers by completing 1031 Exchanges into a Delaware Statutory Trust enhancing the relationship between the Commercial Real Estate Broker and their large Commercial Real Estate Client. January 14th 2019 a High... - March 14, 2019 - Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC

Spotware Has Announced That cTrader Desktop 3.5 Beta Has Been Released Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced that cTrader Desktop 3.5 Beta has been released showcasing a new look that very much resembles and shares the benefits of cTrader Web. Commenting on the launch, Panagiotis Charalampous, Head of Community Management at Spotware stated:... - March 12, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

7MARKETZ Group Acquires Equity in CGCX.io, First Fully Insured Crypto Exchange 7MARKETZ Group, a leading media holding in Blockchain and Fintech space that helped launch some of the most notable blockchain startups, today announced equity acquisition in CGCX.io, the world’s first fully insured Crypto Exchange. The transaction was closed successfully early February 2019 with the aim to further develop CGCX exchange and grow its market share in the crypto world. - February 25, 2019 - 7MARKETZ

Spotware Revamps cTrader Help Centre and Marketing Portal Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of two online sources, the new cTrader Help Centre and Spotware Marketing Portal. - February 06, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Michael W. Drummond, AAMS®, Financial Advisor, Earns CEP® The National Institute of Certified Estate Planners (NICEP) is pleased to announce the graduation of Mr. Michael W. Drummond from the Certified Estate Planner™ course. Mr. Drummond has successfully completed the advanced course work and qualifying examination to earn the professional certification... - January 14, 2019 - Drummond Wealth Management of Raymond James & Associates

Spotware Releases cTrader Open API 2.0 Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of cTrader Open API 2.0, the new Open API of its flagship Forex and CFD trading platform, cTrader. - January 10, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Barra & Associates Named One of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur 360™ Barra & Associates was recently recognized as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur 360™ List, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by... - December 21, 2018 - Barra & Associates, LLC

Christopher Weil & Company, Inc. Adds Teresa Beckwith to Its Team Investor-Manager-Advisor firm continues strategic growth by hiring additional relationship manager. - December 13, 2018 - Christopher Weil & Company

Spotware cTrader Wins the Best FX Trading Platform Award cTrader, the premium Forex and CFD trading platform, has been recognized as the Best FX Trading Platform at the London Summit 2018 Awards. - November 18, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware cXchange Integrated with BitGo Spotware, a trading platform development company, has announced that its cryptocurrency exchange solution, cXchange, has been integrated with BitGo, the market leader in institutional cryptocurrency financial services. Spotware has just completed a deep integration between cXchange and BitGo’s... - November 10, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Toronto Based Crypto Exchange Correx.io Adds Bitcoin Escrow Service Correx.io, fast becoming one the world's most popular crypto exchanges, has added yet another feature to it's growing list of services. In early October, they launched a Bitcoin escrow service for three different kinds of contractual agreements involving the use of Bitcoin as consideration: Purchase... - November 09, 2018 - Correx International

Alexander Geralis Appointed as Chief Product Officer of cXchange at Spotware Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Alexander Geralis as a Chief Product Officer of cXchange, its digital asset exchange solution. In his new role, Alexander will undertake the overseeing of the product’s development and raising awareness on the... - November 02, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Professional Traders Academy Launches Forex and Crypto Currency Trading Courses in Delhi Delhi based Stock trading training Institute cum support center, Professional Traders Academy (PTA), recently launched their beginner-to- advance level Crypto Currency and Foreign Exchange trading courses. These intensive investment courses, for beginners, are Delhi’s one of its kind virtual currency trading course especially aimed to assist students, businessman and working professionals in making money online. - October 17, 2018 - Professoinal Traders Academy

Cryptocurrencies Now Recognized by Shadow Financial Systems' ShadowSuite Shadow Poised for Continued Growth with Addition of Cryptocurrency Asset Support. - October 16, 2018 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.