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Within Securities Brokers & Traders
SBCFX Unveils Fully Upgraded Website: a New Look Engineered for Enhanced Trading Performance
SBCFX is proud to announce the official launch of its fully upgraded website. This comprehensive redesign places user experience at the forefront to empower traders with greater efficiency and market insight. - August 07, 2026 - SBCFX
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments
BsStrategy Advances AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Solutions for Data-Driven Market Decisions
BsStrategy combines artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling, and risk-aware technology to support more efficient and informed trading decisions in dynamic financial markets. - April 30, 2026 - BsStrategy
PipBack Launches Dedicated Discord Community for Futures Prop Traders
New server aims to centralize discount updates, firm rule changes, and trader discussions in one place. - April 13, 2026 - PipBack
Fintec Markets to Showcase Copy Trading Innovation at iFX Expo Dubai 2026
Fintec Markets, a growing copy trading platform, will participate in iFX Expo Dubai 2026 for the first time, showcasing its technology-driven copy trading solutions. The platform allows users to follow experienced traders while maintaining control over risk, emphasizing transparency and responsible market participation. The company aims to engage with industry leaders and highlight how copy trading can support structured and informed trading practices. - December 19, 2025 - Fintec Markets
DefiMiner Cloud Mining Platform: AI and Quantum Computing Enhance the Future of Mining
U.S. and UK leaders have discussed expanded cooperation in AI, quantum computing, and nuclear energy, reinforcing their focus on global tech innovation. DefiMiner states that it uses AI and quantum computing to enhance cloud mining and blockchain security, supporting users with technology designed to improve efficiency and promote smarter, more sustainable cryptocurrency mining. - October 28, 2025 - DefiMiner
Gohlke Launches Finoptica, Financial Services Marketing Agency Building Brands and Driving Demand
Financial services marketing veteran Christopher Gohlke today announced the launch of Finoptica, a marketing agency designed to help start-ups and growth-driven financial services companies cut through the noise with clear strategies, precise execution and measurable results. With two decades of... - October 03, 2025 - Finoptica
Generic Trade Celebrates 15 Years of Leveling the Trading Field for All Futures and Options Clients
Generic Trade marks its 15th anniversary by continuing to offer incredibly low rates and margins for all futures and options traders—regardless of account size or trading volume. Since 2010, the firm has led the industry in transparent pricing, advanced trading technology, and low-margin access, reaffirming its commitment to simple, accessible, and professional-grade futures trading. - July 18, 2025 - Generic Trade Futures and Options
Brett Bartoli Launches Marine Brokerage Services, Redefining the Boat Buying and Selling Experience
Brett Bartoli, a veteran in marine sales and marketing, has launched a premium boat brokerage service specializing in pre-owned boats. Backed by years of experience managing multiple dealership brokerages, Bartoli offers expert evaluations, nationwide listings, and white-glove service for buyers and sellers. From pontoons to surf and center console boats, his client-first approach is designed to maximize value and simplify every step of the process. - June 03, 2025 - Brett Bartoli
Prism Tax & Accounting Services Welcomes Samuel Scoville as Senior Staff Accountant
Prism Tax & Accounting Services is pleased to announce the addition of Samuel Scoville as its new Senior Staff Accountant. Sam brings a wealth of experience in tax preparation, auditing, and client engagement, further strengthening Prism's commitment to delivering top-tier financial services. - February 12, 2025 - Prism Tax and Accounting Services, LLC
Moon Equity Holdings Corp. Announces LOI for Strategic Investment in ShieldCom
Moon Equity Holdings is announcing and LOI for their first strategic investment with Shieldcom, helping Shieldcom grow and marking Moon Equity Holdings' initial step into the defense industry. - January 30, 2025 - MONI
KingsCrowd Acquires Leading IR Platform Lustro
KingsCrowd Inc. has acquired Lustro, the leading equity crowdfunding investor relations platform built for founders. - January 28, 2025 - KingsCrowd
Sarna Technologies Selected by StoneX Group Inc. for Risk and Portfolio Margin Management Platform
Global financial services network to monitor and manage Portfolio Margin and RegT accounts using Sarna Technologies' cloud-based risk and margin solutions. - January 21, 2025 - Sarna Technologies
BKM Wealth Management Adds Tax Services
BKM Wealth Management Welcomes Matthew Kabitzke, CPA, as Director of Tax Planning. - January 11, 2025 - BKM Wealth Management
Reggie Jackson Joins Moon Equity Holding Corp.’s Board of Advisors
Noted businessman and sports legend Reggie Jackson joins the Board of Advisors for MONI - Moon Equity Holdings Corporation. - December 10, 2024 - MONI
MONI Holdings Announces Acquisition of Technology and New Board Member
MONI is announcing the acquisition of a real-time news tracking service to be named Pulsewire. With this acquisition, MONI welcomes Brian Lewis as the Pulsewire President and as a new board of directors member. - October 31, 2024 - MONI
GiGCXOs Launches AICompliance360: A Game-Changer for Broker-Dealer and Investment Adviser Compliance
Say Goodbye to Expensive Hourly Rates with AI-Powered Flat-Fee Solutions - September 16, 2024 - GiGCXOs
Onqix Revolutionizes Trading: Commission-Free, Subsecond Algorithmic Trading for All
Onqix today announced the launch of its groundbreaking trading platform, designed to democratize access to sophisticated algorithmic trading tools and help more people build financial security. Just as innovative companies revolutionized money management and private equity, Onqix is democratizing access to advanced trading strategies - completely commission-free. - August 28, 2024 - Onqix
Prism Tax & Accounting Services Welcomes Jennifer L. Kammeyer, CPA
Prism Tax & Accounting Services Welcomes Jennifer L. Kammeyer, CPA, to Anacortes Team - August 26, 2024 - Prism Tax and Accounting Services, LLC
Investor Empires: The Startup Transforming Financial Information Into an All-in-One Investment Powerhouse
A visionary startup is making significant strides to reshape how investors interact with financial information. Introducing Investor Empires: a platform designed to be the ultimate destination for all things investing. - June 22, 2024 - Investor Empires
Altitude Capital Group Announces Closing of $1 Million Equity Private Placement for Cardio Diagnostics, Inc.
Altitude Capital Group, LLC (“Altitude”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a premier full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer based in Newport Beach, CA, announced the successful closing of an equity financing round totaling $1,000,000 for Cardio Diagnostics, Inc., a... - March 11, 2024 - Altitude Capital Group LLC
Altitude Capital Group Secures FINRA Approval, Strengthens Global Investment Services
Altitude Capital Group has received approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), marking a significant step forward in expanding its investment banking and securities brokerage services internationally. This approval enables Altitude to enhance its efforts in capital raising... - March 08, 2024 - Altitude Capital Group LLC
Crypto Lists Celebrates 400 Bitcoin Casino Reviews Milestone
In its quest to become number one for all things crypto casino related, the exponential-growth website reaches a significant new landmark with 400 Bitcoin casino reviews reached today. - January 20, 2024 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Hits 50 New Bitcoin Casino Game Reviews
In yet another milestone for the fast-growing and evermore recognizable review site CryptoLists.com, they have now reached 50 game reviews. - December 09, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Dan Beech Statement Regarding His Search Results
There's two sides to every story. - December 07, 2023 - Daniel Beech
CryptoLists Showcases 100 New Bitcoin Casino Reviews
Following a near year of iGaming involvement, the highly regarded crypto coin, exchange, and casino review website CryptoLists.com has achieved another notable milestone with 100 new Bitcoin casino reviews. - November 24, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
FOREXer Limited Awarded Top 100 Trusted Financial Institution in the Middle East
FOREXer Limited, a leading name in the financial industry, has proudly secured its position as one of the Top 100 Trusted Financial Institutions in the Middle East. This prestigious recognition was conferred at the Middle East Financial Markets Awards Ceremony in Dubai on September 24, 2023. - October 18, 2023 - FOREXer LLC Rep.
Crypto Lists Hits Major Milestone: 300 BTC Casino Reviews
Crypto Lists, a leading review platform in the cryptocurrency casino niche, is delighted to announce that they have achieved a significant milestone. The company has successfully published 300 reviews of crypto and Bitcoin casinos, making it among the largest collection of such reviews online. - October 05, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
CryptoLists.com Now Showcases 250 Bitcoin Casino Reviews
Highly regarded review site Crypto Lists has reached a significant milestone for summer 2023 with 250 unique Bitcoin casinos now featuring in their primary toplist. - August 18, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Hits a Milestone with 75 Newest Crypto Casino Reviews
Crypto Lists, a leading platform for crypto currency and casino insights, has announced a significant milestone, the publication of 75 comprehensive reviews of the newest crypto casinos from 2023. - August 03, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Announces Tom White as New Partner
Trusted crypto and casino comparison site moves its Head of Content into senior leadership in an exciting move for the review site with new heights in sight. - July 11, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Hits 200 Bitcoin Reviews Milestone
The fast-growth crypto review site achieves major milestone in iGaming diversification drive. - June 23, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Creates Crypto Tax Guide for Enthusiasts and Investors
Crypto Lists Ltd., a leading review platform specializing in cryptocurrencies and iGaming, has announced the launch of a new, comprehensive guide to crypto taxes around the world. - June 01, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Launches Gamified Casino Roulette Site Selector
A new addition to the Crypto Lists website promises a fun and unique way for readers to discover top-rated crypto casinos. - May 18, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Canada Asset Management Group Opens New Research Office in Toronto
Canada Asset Management Group’s recent opening of a research center in Toronto's financial district, Exchange Tower, marks a significant milestone in the company's history. - May 01, 2023 - Canada Asset Management Group
Verivend Introduces Digital Signature Functionality for Streamlined Private Capital Transactions
Leading payments platform enhances signature management with seamless digital signing capabilities. - April 27, 2023 - Verivend
Crypto Lists Outpaces Competitors with 150 Crypto Casino Reviews
In a major milestone, the site, CryptoLists.com, now features 150 reviews of top crypto casinos in remarkable iGaming drive. - April 21, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Mega Super Lottery: NordFX to Give Away Another $100,000 to Traders in 2023
On March 1 of this year, broker company NordFX launched another Mega Super Lottery for its clients. The lottery will run until the end of 2023 and will offer a variety of cash prizes ranging from $250 to $5000, with a total prize pool of $100,000. - March 31, 2023 - NordFX
Crypto Lists First to Reach 100 Bitcoin Casino Reviews
The review site Crypto Lists passes a major milestone today as they celebrate the publication of their one hundredth Bitcoin casino review. - March 11, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Celebrates 100 Crypto Casinos Milestone
The Crypto Lists organisation is overjoyed to reach 100 reviews of the best crypto casinos that are available around the world. - March 10, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Test 215 Casino Game Developers
Crypto Lists is widening their visitor offering and are now showcasing extensive reviews of casino developers. The first release of this section boasts an impressive 215 of the best developers for slots and live casino games. - January 21, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
DB Investing Expands the BD Department with the New Industry-Veteran Recruit
Retail FX broker has announced the onboarding of another star player. Industry-experienced sales and Business Development expert Neofytos Hadjineofytou joins the Cyprus office. - January 12, 2023 - DB Investing
Prism Capital Management, LLC Launches New Website
Prism Capital Management, a financial advisor in Mount Vernon, WA, is excited to announce the launch of their new website, PrismAdvisor.com. The financial world can be very complicated, and their website was designed to share resources and market updates with their perspective on some of the most... - January 10, 2023 - Prism Tax and Accounting Services, LLC
Retail FX Broker DB Investing Recruits Industry Veteran
DB Investing, a Seychelles-regulated broker with offices also in Cyprus and Dubai, has recently recruited Christoforos Koulermo as Business Development Manager. Koulermos, who has over 15 years of industry experience, will be based in Cyprus. Christoforos has previously worked with some of the... - December 23, 2022 - DB Investing
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. Appointed as Fully Disclosed Clearing Broker for Cboe’s New U.S. Treasuries Trading Platform
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. today announced it will serve as the fully disclosed clearing broker of Cboe Global Markets’ new U.S. Treasuries trading platform. As a DTCC Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) member, Mirae will help ensure anonymity on the platform, with all trades on... - December 05, 2022 - Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc
Crypto Lists Introduces Media Section: Delivering Crypto Sector Content to a Targeted Audience
In light of an increasingly regulated environment for cryptocurrencies, Crypto Lists has opened a media section. Any type of approved—by Crypto Lists—coins, tokens, NFTs, and crypto casinos can now get seen by a highly targeted audience. The new section went live this week on CryptoLists.com. - November 10, 2022 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
UltraAlgo Algorithmic Trading Platform Now Provides Multi-Broker Integration for Retail Investors
UltraAlgo, a global leader in algorithmic trading solutions for active traders, today announced that the firm has extended platform integration across stock and forex transactions into several Tier 1 brokerages. Retail investors can now trade directly through the UltraAlgo platform into TradeStation, Interactive Brokers, TD Ameritrade and IG. - November 10, 2022 - UltraAlgo
Crypto Lists Release Daily Visitor Voting for Coins and Tokens
Crypto Lists' latest addition to their fast growing site is voting functionality, allowing visitors to vote up or down every day on their favorite or least favorite coins and tokens. The new feature is available for all cryptocurrencies with a review on CryptoLists.com from Monday the 31st of October, 2022. - October 31, 2022 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
David Krantz Joins Mirae Asset Securities (USA)
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. (“Mirae”) today announced that David Krantz has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Real Estate for the U.S., based in New York. Within this role, David will oversee all aspects of the business, including acquisitions, asset management and... - October 25, 2022 - Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc
Crypto Lists Gets New Head of Content and Updates Branding
CryptoLists.com announce Tom White as new Head of Content and update their mission statement to "crypto done smarter" in branding rethink. - October 21, 2022 - Crypto Lists Ltd.