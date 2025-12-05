A new partnership has bloomed this spring. Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. has partnered with Ethos to offer life insurance. Agents will be able to offer both a level term life insurance in all states but New York, as well as Simplified Issue Term, Simplified Issue Whole, and Guaranteed Issue Whole Life options. After underwriting, which is often instant or the same day, the applicant will get a decision. If they approve, they can choose to activate their coverage without any agent involvement. - April 21, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.