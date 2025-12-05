Recent Headlines
Healthcare Services Group Adds Director of Business Development
HSG Family of Companies hires former broker to lead sales and marketing efforts in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois. - December 05, 2025 - Healthcare Services Group
Beagle by YRIG Takes on Overpriced Resident Benefit Packages with Your Renters Kit
Beagle by YRIG introduces "Your Renters Kit," a customizable resident benefits package for property managers, combining affordability and tenant satisfaction. Features include credit reporting, air filter delivery, ID theft protection, legal liability, and concierge services. Beagle automates compliance, integrates with property management systems, and boosts manager profits without complexity. - January 17, 2025 - Beagle by YRIG
MedMal Direct Names VP of Claims
MedMal Direct Insurance Company (“MDIC”), the direct-to-physician medical professional liability insurance carrier, announces Steven Carey as its new Vice President of Claims, effective immediately. Steven Carey’s promotion follows the recent addition of Jeremy Leal as Sr. Claims... - September 02, 2022 - MedMal Direct Insurance Co
AM Best Affirms Financial Strength Rating of Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Following its annual review, the AM Best Company has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-, Excellent for Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington. - July 29, 2022 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Positive Physicians Insurance Company Welcomes Annie Matincheck as Senior Vice President of Underwriting
Positive Physicians Insurance Company (PPI), a leading medical professional liability carrier serving hundreds of healthcare practices across ten states, is pleased to announce that Annie Matincheck has joined Its Senior Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Underwriting. Annie brings with... - April 16, 2022 - Positive Physicians Insurance Company
2021 Toys for Tots Collection Under Way in Flemington
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington is teaming up with the US Marine Corps Reserve to support their annual Toys for Tots drive as a drop-off site. New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the Farmers of Flemington building located at 23 Royal Road in Flemington between 8:00am and 4:00pm M-F. - November 20, 2021 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Positive Physicians Insurance Company Welcomes Michael Roque as Its President
Positive Physicians Insurance Company (PPIC), a leading medical professional liability carrier, serving hundreds of healthcare practices across eight states, is pleased to announce that Michael G. Roque has joined PPIC as its new President. Mr. Roque has over 25 years’ experience in medical... - November 15, 2021 - Positive Physicians Insurance Company
Shaun Fisher and Stephanie Spina Join Positive Physicians Insurance’s Leadership Team
Positive Physicians Insurance Company adds to their leadership team. - October 03, 2021 - Positive Physicians Insurance Company
Appalachian Underwriters Offers Life with Ethos
A new partnership has bloomed this spring. Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. has partnered with Ethos to offer life insurance. Agents will be able to offer both a level term life insurance in all states but New York, as well as Simplified Issue Term, Simplified Issue Whole, and Guaranteed Issue Whole Life options. After underwriting, which is often instant or the same day, the applicant will get a decision. If they approve, they can choose to activate their coverage without any agent involvement. - April 21, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Launches Xpress BOP Online Comparative Rater
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce Xpress BOP powered by Briza. Starting today, appointed agents are able (for the first time) to access this comparative rater that includes three carriers. Better yet, Xpress BOP is available in all states. - April 14, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Celebrates Silver Anniversary with Sixth Consecutive 5 Star MGA Award
For the sixth consecutive year, Appalachian Underwriters Inc. (AUI) has been rated a Five Star Wholesale Partner by Insurance Business America agent and broker readers. “It’s an honor to receive this award from the retail producers. To be known as an MGA and Wholesaler that goes above... - March 31, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington to Sponsor 2021 CEA Turkey Trot
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington, a leading Property & Casualty insurer headquartered in Hunterdon County, will be the official Bib Sponsor for the 2021 CEA Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving Day in Flemington. This fun community event helps raise funds to support the Center for... - March 05, 2021 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Monahan Returns to AUI as Florida Property and Casualty Senior Broker
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is pleased to welcome Kimberly Monahan to the Brokerage Department as a Senior Property Casualty Broker. Kim’s focus will be accounts not readily available in the standard markets of property and casualty. - February 18, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Adds Dustin Hickman to Brokerage Division, Bolstering Energy Practice in Dallas
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is pleased to welcome Dustin Hickman to the Brokerage Department as a Casualty Broker. Dustin joins the AUI organization as part of the Energy Practice Group, specializing in heavy casualty accounts including the oil and gas business. - January 15, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Celebrates Silver Anniversary
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. celebrates it's 25th Anniversary this year. - January 06, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Adds Joshua Kim to Brokerage Division, Opening More Opportunity for Commercial Accounts, Including Oil & Gas
Appalachian Underwriters Inc. welcomes Joshua Kim to its Brokerage team. Under the title Senior Broker, Kim will be specializing in casualty accounts, including oil and gas. He joins the Brokerage division with nearly 20 years in the field, working for a handful of other notable insurance entities. - December 16, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Welcomes William Chambers in Newly Developed Digital Partnerships Role
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is excited to announce the addition of William Chambers as Director of Digital Partnerships. Chambers comes to AUI with over 5 years of experience in the insurance industry, with former roles in underwriting and digital partnership management at a leading... - December 06, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
U.S. Administrator Claims Welcomes Two New Managers
U.S. Administrator Claims is excited to announce that Michael Goff has been promoted to Senior Director and will lead all claim operations. In addition to this promotion, the company has also hired Greg Whalen to be Director of General Liability and Property Claims. Formerly the Director of New... - November 18, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Opens New Office with New Regional Manager
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) announced the opening of a new satellite office in Richardson, TX, in which new hire, Terry Holley, will be the Regional Manager. Holley comes to AUI with over 25 years in the insurance industry, with former roles including Senior Vice President, and Director... - October 15, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Promotes Three Marketing Employees to Representatives
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is proud to announce that three in-house Marketing Team members have been promoted to Marketing Representatives. All will work from the Oak Ridge, TN headquarters to service agents in their specific territories. Dakota Stiles will be servicing the Delta area,... - October 08, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AM Best Upgrades Ratings of Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington announced today that its Financial Strength Rating (FSR) has been upgraded to A- (Excellent) by AM Best Rating Services, the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. The company’s Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) was also... - July 02, 2020 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Commercial Specialty Director, Rhonda Henze, Named in Insurance Business America’s Elite Women 2020 Issue
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is proud to announce that Commercial Specialty Director, Rhonda Henze, has been named in Insurance Business America’s Elite Women 2020 issue. - June 24, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Purchases South Carolina MGA, Insurit & Associates Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased announce the acquisition of Insurit & Associates Inc. Established in 2012, Insurit & Associates, formerly located in West Columbia, South Carolina, was an insurance provider for personal lines insurance. This purchase now allows AUI to service 80... - June 17, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Insurance Navy Brokers COVID-19 Announcement
Insurance Navy, the leading insurance agency in Illinois, announces new office procedures regarding COVID-19. Per the COVID-19 Executive Order NO. 8 Sec 12. r., Insurance Navy Brokers locations will remain open during regular business hours, with phone support available 7 days a week Monday... - April 01, 2020 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Shares Coronavirus Prevention Tips with Rideshare Drivers
Insurance Navy shares coronavirus prevention tips to keep rideshare drivers healthy during the outbreak. Official CDC data states that there are more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, in the U.S. alone. As more data comes in on the number of cases, it is... - March 14, 2020 - Insurance Navy
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Hires Carol Ashman as External Marketing Representative for West Florida
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. welcomes Carol Ashman as the new External Marketing Representative for Western Florida. She will be focusing on building agent relationships in the Florida Panhandle. She comes to AUI with 16 years in the retail agency side of insurance. “Our Florida... - February 22, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Promotes Zach Blaetz to Mid Atlantic Regional Manager
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is proud to announce Zach Blaetz as Mid Atlantic Regional Manager. Formerly AUI’s Atlantic Marketing Representative, Zach will still be helping to place accounts for NY, RI, NJ, PA, DE, MD, VA, NC, and SC agents while also managing the satellite office in... - January 16, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Back Derek Roberts as New England Regional Manager
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to welcome back Derek Roberts as New England Regional Manager. Working locally out of AUI’s new Maine office, he will be placing accounts in CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, and VT. Previously the Manager of Commercial Binds and Commercial Insurance Services at... - January 08, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Insurance Navy Brokers Share Driving Tips for Congested Roads
A recent study found that nearly one-third of people admit to driving more aggressively during the Christmas season. Insurance Navy urges people to drive cautiously and shares the following safe driving tips. “December is a time of high stress,” said Insurance Navy’s President... - December 18, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Thimble Insurance to Bring Appointed Agents a Short-Term Policy Option
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Thimble Insurance, the on-demand insurance platform for short-term, small-business-centered policies. This is Thimble’s first partnership with an insurance Managing General Agent/Wholesaler. Formerly Verifly, the... - December 06, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Insurance Navy Brokers Shares Holiday Travel Tips
Insurance Navy, a leader in the insurance market, warns drivers of the upcoming holiday traffic and shares tips on how to make a road trip safe and enjoyable. Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends and food. It is also a time for heavy traffic. Travelers need to know when to leave and return to... - November 28, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation
Becoming an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau is an honor not accorded to all businesses; because not all businesses meet eligibility standards. Insurance Navy is pleased to announce that it has met all BBB standards and is now an Accredited Business. “Accreditation in the... - October 16, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Now Offers Life Insurance
As a leader in the insurance industry of Illinois, Insurance Navy has added life insurance policies to its list of insurance services. Life insurance is the perfect service for those whose families depend on their income. Life insurance rates vary between men and women. However, for both, rates... - September 01, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Brings Affordable Insurance to Wicker Park
Insurance Navy, Illinois’ leading insurance agency, is happy to announce a new location opening in Wicker Park. Vice President of Insurance Navy, Rami Sneineh, looks forward to expanding the reach of Insurance Navy. “Our new Wicker Park office provides Chicago with another convenient... - September 01, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Now Offers Windshield Repair Service
Insurance Navy, the leading insurance agency in Illinois, announces its partnership with NSD to provide the Windshield Protection Plan. The service allows members to have access to windshield repair services at their own convenience. Vice President of Insurance Navy, Rami Sneineh, is excited about... - August 29, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Introduces New Health Service CareClix
Insurance Navy, a leading insurance agency in Illinois, is happy to announce it is partnering with NSD to provide CareClix, a telemedicine service. The service gives members access to healthcare professionals 24/7. The rising medical costs in the U.S. have driven people to look for better options. - August 17, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Brings Affordable Insurance to Wicker Park
Insurance Navy, Illinois’ leading insurance agency, is happy to announce a new location opening in Wicker Park. Vice President of Insurance Navy, Rami Sneineh, looks forward to expanding the reach of Insurance Navy. “Our new Wicker Park office provides Chicago with another convenient... - July 12, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Set to Participate in Summer Festivals
Insurance Navy, the leading insurance agency in Illinois, announces the festivals the agency will participate in this July. Insurance Navy’s booth will have a prize wheel, giveaways and a raffle to win a $500 Visa gift card. President of Insurance Navy, Fadi Sneineh, is excited to get the... - June 28, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Open Office in Bridgeview, IL
Insurance Navy, Illinois’ leading insurance agency, is bringing budget-friendly insurance to Bridgeview. - June 26, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Jennifer Szalkay Back to Brokerage Division
Appalachian Underwriters is thrilled to welcome back former Broker, Jennifer Szalkay, to the Brokerage division. Now a Senior Broker, she will be working on Specialty Casualty and Construction accounts in all 50 states. Jennifer has over 10 years of experience in the insurance industry, formerly... - June 01, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Announces Multiple New Hires to Commercial Division
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of three new Underwriters, April Cook, Amanda Setchfield, and Carol Armstrong, to the Commercial Specialty division. - May 23, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Adds Commercial Auto Markets to Brokerage Division with the Hiring of New Transportation Broker, Mary Kidd
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce the recent hire of Transportation Broker, Mary Kidd, to the Sarasota, Florida office. Mary will focus on large commercial transportation accounts, those over $25,000 in premium, across all states. Mary comes to AUI with 28 years of experience... - April 28, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Insurance Navy Accelerates Growth with New Office in Bridgeview
Insurance Navy, the fastest-growing insurance agency in Illinois, is expanding its insurance services by opening a new agency office in Bridgeview, Illinois. Through this new location, Insurance Navy will be able to be closer to existing customers and offer affordable insurance services to the... - March 16, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Partners with Mile Auto for Per-Mile Insurance Services
PInsurance Navy, the fastest-growing insurance agency in Illinois, is expanding its insurance services by partnering with Mile Auto. Through this partnership, Insurance Navy will offer per-mile insurance coverage. This type of service is a great option for people who commute to work using... - March 15, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Adds Four New Team Members to the Workers’ Compensation Division
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of four Workers’ Compensation underwriting professionals to the St. Peters, MO office. Tara Regan-Collins, Sr. Underwriter Tara is a seasoned insurance professional, previously working with another national MGA where was Senior... - February 07, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Workers’ Compensation Manager, John Travis
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of John Travis as Manager of Workers’ Compensation Operations. - January 17, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
SafetyTek Now Includes Business Owners Coverage
Stuckey & Company Helps Agents and Brokers Close the Gap for Technology Clients - January 10, 2019 - Stuckey & Company
Insurance Navy Brokers Brings Affordable Insurance to Aurora
The fastest-growing insurance agency in Illinois opens a new office in Aurora, Illinois. - January 07, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Shares Importance of Mexico Travel Insurance
For travelers visiting Mexico this holiday season, it is important to take into consideration that Mexico does not recognize car insurance policies from the U.S. Travelers will need a Mexico Travel Insurance policy in order to have car insurance coverage. - December 24, 2018 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Announces New Location in the Elgin Community
The fastest-growing insurance agency in Illinois opens a new branch in Elgin, Illinois. - November 16, 2018 - Insurance Navy