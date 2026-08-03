Recent Headlines
OESD Longarm Quilting Rebrands as Totally Quilted
OESD Longarm Quilting, a premier provider of high-quality, digitized longarm quilting designs, announced it is rebranding to Totally Quilted. This strategic name change opens the door to broader possibilities and new avenues of growth, better capturing the brand's expansive vision for all things... - August 03, 2026 - Totally Quilted
The Hobby, Elevated: National Card Sharks Debuts Flagship Store in Boonton, NJ
National Card Sharks Unveils Flagship Storefront in Boonton, NJ. A New Standard for the Hobby Experience. - March 26, 2026 - National Card Sharks
Plushie Plays Set to Launch Exciting New Collectibles Soon
Plushie Plays is the biggest online toy store with one of the greatest collections of collectible plush toys. It is the most referred to site for gifting and buying toys and plushies for your kids and loved ones. Their collection keeps expanding each season with multiple offers and discounts running. The store is continuously looking to expand in terms of collections and varieties of collectibles that can bring their customer joy. - November 30, 2025 - Plushie Plays
ZestYears Announces the Golden Grandparent Award to Recognize Outstanding Baby and Children’s Products
This winter, the much-anticipated launch of ZestYears a modern lifestyle magazine site and community designed exclusively for adults 55 and older, will serve as the new voice of longevity media. As part of its nationwide debut, ZestYears is now opening applications for the Golden Grandparent... - November 04, 2025 - ZestYears
The Pennysleever Introduces Exclusive Vintage Sized Magnetic Card Holders
The Pennysleever, an online seller of hobby supplies, offers a cost effective solution to vintage card collectors seeking attractive options for storage and display of collectibles. - September 02, 2025 - The Pennysleever LLC
TopDawg Recognized as One of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025 - Leading the Pack with Over 500,000 Products from 3,000+ Verified U.S. Suppliers
TopDawg, a trusted dropshipping platform serving more than 20,000 retailers, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025. With over 500,000 wholesale products and seamless integrations with major marketplaces like Shopify, eBay, and other top platforms,... - April 24, 2025 - TopDawg
Good Time Activities Introduces Durable and Weatherproof Cornhole Boards Designed to Last a Lifetime
Good Time Activities' state-of-the-art cornhole boards are perfect for the beach, tailgate, backyard, or wherever. What sets these boards apart from the competition is their superior engineering and construction. Their premium cornhole boards are made from 3003H16 aluminum alloy with aerospace-quality honeycomb construction. Their proprietary design and unique engineering mean the boards will last a lifetime. - October 01, 2024 - Good Time Activities
Reduce Screen Time and Ignite Creativity: Cubcho, the Montessori-Inspired Tool for Hands-on and Sustainable Play, Coming Soon to the Market
In a world dominated by screens and disposable plastic toys, which represents a major trend in the current toy market, children are increasingly exposed to passive forms of entertainment. This exposure can lead to early developmental issues that are difficult to identify and address. Dutch... - August 27, 2024 - Cubcho
MAGUS Microscopes at the Trade Show in Dubai
MAGUS professional microscopes will be showcased at the ARABLAB 2024 international trade show that is to be held in the United Arab Emirates on September 24-26. - August 19, 2024 - Levenhuk
FUNWHOLE Leads Innovation with Original Steampunk Building Sets
FUNWHOLE, a rapidly emerging lighting brick brand in the building blocks industry, is proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking Steampunk World series. This original and innovative collection marks a significant milestone in FUNWHOLE's commitment to creativity and unique design. - November 18, 2023 - FUNWHOLE
Individual Personality Tops Holiday Luxe Decor Trends According to Social Influencer Kandi’s Kreations
Custom holiday decor is not only for Christmas. “The versatility of seasonal themes at the AmericasMart Atlanta 2023 is all over the spectrum,” says Kandi Jung, who inspires over 100K social media followers at Kandi’s Kreations. In her 2017 interview with ABC's Good Morning... - May 31, 2023 - Kandi's Kreations
School Solutions 360, Inc. Launches: Empowering Schools with Integrated Educational Services
School Solutions 360, Inc., an innovative education conglomerate, officially launches today. The company unites Carter Books and Supplies, Interactive Business Solutions, and The Educators Spot, offering a comprehensive range of educational products, tech solutions, and professional development services. By integrating these strengths, School Solutions 360 aims to empower schools, enhance student engagement, and transform lives through education. - May 05, 2023 - School Solutions 360, Inc
Ermenrich – Measuring Tools by Levenhuk
Levenhuk Optics Ltd. introduces its new brand – Ermenrich. With the new brand, the company is taking the first steps in a new direction – the production and sale of measuring tools designed for professional and home use. Ermenrich belongs to the Levenhuk company, which currently... - February 04, 2023 - Levenhuk
Kids Preferred Announces New President, CFO and COO
Kids Preferred Elevates Three Executives to the C-Suite. Kids Preferred LLC, a New Jersey-based consumer product manufacturer and a leader in the licensed infant & preschool children’s toys industry, has appointed Larry Presser as President and Chief Revenue Officer, Lisa Deubel as Chief... - January 15, 2023 - Kids Preferred
Faster Action Figure! Kill! Kill! - Tura Satana Gets Immortalized as Toy
“One of Tura’s wishes was for someone to create an action figure of her in full Varla mode,” says Siouxzan Perry, CEO of Tura Satana Inc., in announcing White Elephant Toyz and PlaidStallions.com will produce the first officially licensed Tura Satana action figure. In full Varla mode. - June 01, 2022 - PlaidStallions
Topdawg Acquires 2,721 New Retailers in Q1 of 2022
TopDawg.com, a dropshipping platform connecting online retailers with wholesale suppliers, is growing rapidly. Acquiring 2,721 new retailers in Q1 of 2022, a 68.69% increase in the number of retailers that joined in Q4 of 2021. - April 21, 2022 - TopDawg
GTS Distribution Expands Global Presence: Opens Warehouse in Europe
GTS Distribution, the world's leading wholesale provider of sports and entertainment trading cards, collectible trading card games, board games, and hobby related supplies, announces the opening of a European distribution facility in Dublin, Ireland along with a Third-Party Logistics partner in Germany. - February 25, 2022 - GTS Distribution
Levenhuk Launches New Line of Optics with Discovery, Inc.
Levenhuk, one of the largest distributors of optical devices in Europe, announced a new collaboration with Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment on a line of telescopes, microscopes, binoculars, spotting scopes and weather stations. The line will be available European-wide,... - November 22, 2021 - Levenhuk
Redcat Makes a Huge Impact at SEMA 2021 with Their Interactive Booth
Redcat made a huge impact at the 2021 SEMA show with their interactive booth and special recognition for the Sixty Four hopping lowrider. Redcat's interactive booth was the place to be, allowing show-goers to see Redcat vehicles in action. It was the most crowded booth in the area. Potential... - November 10, 2021 - Redcat RC
Redcat Releases the Kaiju EXT, 1:8 Scale 4WD, 6S Ready, Monster Truck
Redcat has taken the popular 1:8 scale Kaiju monster truck and extended its wheelbase, along with some additional changes. These changes include new belted tires, motor heatsink with fan, new motor mount, metal servo horn, rear wing and a body that comes in white or copper. The Kaiju EXT has a new... - October 22, 2021 - Redcat RC
TopDawg Announces Quarter Over Quarter Retailer and Supplier Growth
TopDawg, Inc., a leading dropshipping integrator, announced today quarter over quarter growth in a number of online retail store subscribers and manufacturers/suppliers. TopDawg is an online platform that seamlessly connects e-commerce retailers and manufacturers/suppliers, integrating financial... - October 19, 2021 - TopDawg
TopDawg’s CEO and Former Trupanion Senior Executive Creates New and Unique Opportunity for Online Retailers and Suppliers
TopDawg has created a platform for retailers and suppliers that streamlines the online retail process and increases revenue for both sides. The platform benefits all businesses in the supply chain, from the online retailers to the product manufacturers and everyone in between. - September 07, 2021 - TopDawg
TopDawg Announces New Website Launch with Expanded Features
TopDawg’s wholesale distribution hub connects e-commerce retailers with products that can be easily integrated with a variety of online marketplaces; then managed, sold and drop shipped to customers located anywhere in the U.S. and worldwide. - August 03, 2021 - TopDawg
Redcat Announces the TC8-Marksman, 1:8 Scale 4WD RTR Trail Crawler
Redcat is announcing their first ready to run 1:8 scale trail crawler, the Marksman. The Marksman uses the new Redcat TC8 1:8 scale platform, which includes a scale body, XR247 axles and superior electronics. The Marksman includes a 2.4GHz radio system, HobbyWing QuicRun WP Crawler 80A ESC and... - July 21, 2021 - Redcat RC
CrystalEyes Infuses Spirituality Into Technology with Crystal Identification App
All New Crystal Identification App in the market. Allows you to automatically identify a crystal, catalog crystal collections, learn about crystals and participate in the crystal community. - April 13, 2021 - CrystalEyes
Redcat Partners with Zonos and United Parcel Service for Easy International Shipping
Redcat is now offering international shipping through Zonos and UPS. - April 01, 2021 - Redcat RC
Redcat Offers the Ability to Buy Now and Pay Later with Affirm
Redcat is now offering Affirm’s flexible payment options. Using Affirm, eligible U.S. customers can purchase Redcat products now and pay over time. - February 11, 2021 - Redcat RC
World Games Center LLC (DBA: Games World Center) Company for Toys and Games Has Launched
Games World Center is a company for toys and games launched in 2020 to provide High Quality and brand name toys and Experts on RC toys and parts. - January 06, 2021 - World Games Center LLC
Redcat Re-Releases the Piranha 1/10 Scale RTR Truggy
The Redcat Piranha has been re-released and is now available through all Redcat retail channels. - December 24, 2020 - Redcat RC
Redcat Releases the Volcano-16 RTR 1/16 Scale Monster Truck
Redcat just released a 1/16 scale RTR monster truck, the Volcano-16. - December 02, 2020 - Redcat RC
Redcat Releases a Fully Functional Hopping Radio Control Lowrider, the SixtyFour
The Redcat SixtyFour is a fully functional hopping Lowrider that is based off of a 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS 2-door hardtop and is ready-to-run, complete with a six channel radio, battery and charger. The Redcat SixtyFour hopping lowrider captures the 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS in a classic,... - November 04, 2020 - Redcat RC
Redcat Releases the Gen8 V2 International® Scout II RTR Crawler
The popular Redcat Gen8 ready-to-run crawler has been upgraded and is being released as the Gen8 V2. The Gen8 V2 upgrades include heavy duty axles, heavy duty portal gears, newly designed heavy duty axle housings, a flat skid plate, 25kg metal gear servo and two new body colors with clear... - October 22, 2020 - Redcat RC
Redcat Announces Their New Affiliate Program
Redcat has launched a new affiliate program, which allows Radio Control hobby enthusiasts the opportunity to earn extra income while creating and posting inspiring Redcat based content. The interesting thing about this program is that many Redcat owners are already creating and posting engaging... - October 02, 2020 - Redcat RC
Redcat Announces the Re-Launch of the MT10E as the RC-MT10E with a Reduced Price
The RC-MT10E is a re-release of the popular Team Redcat TR-MT10E with one change and a reduced selling price. All the features and specifications included in the TR-MT10E remained unchanged with the following exception: the servo has been upgraded from a 15KG metal gear servo to a 25KG metal gear... - September 24, 2020 - Redcat RC
ElevatorUp Founder Nominated for Young Inventor of the Year, a Toy and Game International Excellence Award
Harrison Brooks, 17, ElevatorUp’s creator, designer, and CEO (Chief Elevator Officer), received a nomination for a Toy & Game International Excellence (TAGIE) Award in the category of Young Inventor of the Year. This award, considered to be an Oscar Award of the toy and game industry, is... - September 23, 2020 - ElevatorUp
DELU™ Brings Families Together with an Indoor and Outdoor Tailgate-Type Game During This Time of Social Isolation
Wisconsin startup, run by a UW-Madison student, creates a fun new game for the whole family. A game that can be played inside or outside, providing hours of fun and family bonding during this time of social isolation. - March 21, 2020 - DELU Games
Redcat Releases the Wendigo, 1:10 Scale 4WD RTR Rock Racer
Redcat has just released a new 1:10 scale rock racer, the Wendigo. Designed to look and handle like a 1:1 scale rock racer, the Wendigo utilizes solid axles both front and rear. The Wendigo is a purpose built scale rig. Rock racing is similar to rock crawling, but with a wider range of obstacles... - March 04, 2020 - Redcat RC
Redcat Releases the Kaiju, 1:8 Scale RTR 4WD, 6S, Monster Truck
Redcat releases the Kaiju, a high quality 1:8 scale RTR monster truck. - February 09, 2020 - Redcat RC
Redcat Releases the International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition RTR Crawler
The Redcat International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition has gone where no other Ready-to-Run (RTR) scale crawler has been before. With features no other RTR crawler has ever included, the Redcat International Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition is carving a whole new trail. - December 06, 2019 - Redcat RC
The CAMO TT PRO and CAMO X4 PRO Are Back in Stock, and Better Than Ever
Both the CAMO TT and CAMO X4 are back in stock, and they are even better than before. - June 22, 2019 - Redcat RC
New High Torque, 25KG, Metal Gear Servo from Hexfly
Hexfly releases a new high torque digital servo for many RC applications. - June 15, 2019 - Redcat RC
Redcat Racing Releases a Light Kit for the Gen8
Redcat Racing just released a Fully waterproof, 16 LED Light Kit for the popular Gen8 Scout II Scale Crawler. - June 13, 2019 - Redcat RC
Redcat Racing is Now Carrying Killerbody Accessories
Redcat Racing is now selling Killerbody RC products. Killerbody is a company that manufactures high quality radio controlled vehicle scale accessories. They specialize in both polycarbonate and hard plastic bodies, as well as detailed body accessories and LED light units. Some of the Killerbody... - April 28, 2019 - Redcat RC
Bouncer Depot Announces the Release of New Inflatable Axe Throwing Game
Bouncer Depot has recently announced the release of their new game. This game is called inflatable axe throwing game and it is a great choice for party rental businesses to keep the attendees hooked for long hours. - March 21, 2019 - Bouncer Depot
Redcat Releases the Gen8 P-A-C-K (Pre-Assembled Chassis Kit)
Redcat releases a new chassis kit for custom builders. - February 15, 2019 - Redcat RC
Redcat Racing Gen8 Hop Up Parts Released
The Gen8 is Redcat’s newest vehicle and is the first to be completely designed and developed, in house, in the USA. The Gen8 is rapidly taking the RC marketplace by storm. A quick search will reveal its immediate acceptance into the scale RC crawler community. With its amazing performance,... - January 20, 2019 - Redcat RC
Redcat Racing Has Released a New Portal Axle Kit
When searching social media, it quickly becomes apparent that the all new Redcat Racing Gen8 is making a huge impact on the scale RC community. One of the features that make the Gen8 so desirable, is its portal axles. They not only give the truck a more aggressive stance, but more importantly, they... - January 16, 2019 - Redcat RC
Free 3D Printable Parts from the Redcat Racing Engineering Team
Redcat Racing is already a high value brand, especially with the release of its Gen.7 Sport, the Everest Gen.7 Pro and the all new Gen.8 International Harvester Scout II Rallye Edition scale crawlers. It seems overboard that they would find the need to add even more value to their products, but... - January 09, 2019 - Redcat RC
Murphy’s Mercantile & Co. Opens in Columbia
Murphy’s Mercantile, a new boutique gift shop in Columbia, opened its doors to locals and tourists alike. - October 19, 2018 - Murphy’s Mercantile
Putting the “Rex” in Molly & Rex: Introducing Rex’s Dry Goods
Top stationery and gift brand Punch Studio launches a new collection geared towards millennial men. - September 26, 2018 - Punch Studio