The 4th Edition of the Danang Golden Bay - Vietnam Golf Trophy (VGT) concluded in Danang in Central Vietnam on 4th April, 2019. This was the second time, VGT took place in Danang, the previous occasion being in 2017. 97 participants made up of golfers from Australia, Singapore, Thailand, India and Malaysia competed in 3 rounds at 3 of the best golf courses in Danang namely Ba Na Hills, Vinpearl Nam Hoi An and Laguna Lang Co. - April 22, 2019 - Golftripz