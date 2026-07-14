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Within Golf Courses & Country Clubs
Italian Red Clay Tradition Finds a New Home in California: Coach Zibu Ncube and Manfredi Vergine Developing American Tennis Talent
Italian coach Manfredi Vergine and California coach Zibu Ncube are bringing the European red-clay tradition to Southern California. Training on a rare backyard red clay court, they emphasize footwork, patience, endurance, and long-term development. - July 14, 2026 - The Tennis Compound
World Long Drive Rankings Update: Scottie Pearman Rises to World #1
Greensboro, NC native Scottie Pearman, is the new World #1 Long Driver in new official rankings. All sights are set on the World Championships. - May 28, 2026 - World Long Drive
Desert Mountain Club Earns Prestigious Blue Zones Approved™ Triple Designation, Setting a New Standard for Well-Being in a Leading Luxury Lifestyle Community
Desert Mountain Club, one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, is proud to announce it has achieved the distinction of being a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization by the Blue Zones Project®. This honor places the Club among a select group of organizations worldwide committed to exceptional standards of vitality, longevity, and purposeful living in a premier Scottsdale AZ country club setting. - March 04, 2026 - DesertMountain Club
SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course. - February 04, 2026 - SwingScribe
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses. - June 05, 2025 - San Juan Oaks Golf Club
Golf Sim & Rock-Climbing Sheds Across the USA Brought to You by Impact Sports in Cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc.
Impact Sports is excited to announce a new cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc., bringing Golf Sheds and Rock Climbing to clients across North America. This relationship further allows Impact Sports to outfit quality sheds in any city on short notice with a trusted name in the industry. They look... - May 05, 2025 - Impact Sports
Copper Hills Golf Club: Building Multiple Venues for Golf, Events, and Celebrations
New construction of the venues include the Copper Club, a full-service restaurant, and a special events space capable of accommodating up to 300 guests. The 27-hole golf course will hold outdoor wedding ceremonies, large golf outings, funeral wakes, luncheons, and numerous other occasions. - April 12, 2025 - Copper Hills Golf Club
Missouri’s Woods Fort Golf Club to Unveil New Clubhouse and Horizon Center After Fire Destroys Facility in 2024
Woods Fort Golf Club is proud to reveal its newly redesigned and rebuilt clubhouse, pro shop, and Horizon Center, a special event space. The development marks a significant milestone for the golf club following a devastating electrical fire that destroyed the original clubhouse nearly a year ago. The new clubhouse is expected to be completed this spring and will offer new amenities and experiences. - February 10, 2025 - Woods Fort Golf Club
Palm Cove Golf Unveils Exclusive Transformation: A New Era of Boutique Private Golf Begins
Palm Cove Golf announces its transformation into a boutique private golf destination. Featuring a fully redesigned course, exclusive amenities, and elevated dining experiences, the club combines modern luxury with its rich legacy. Limited memberships offer personalized service, unhurried play, and a welcoming community. A new chapter in South Florida golf begins at Palm Cove. - December 03, 2024 - Palm Cove Golf
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course Unveils Exciting Additions and Opens for the 2024 Season
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course, located in Littleton, Maine, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of the 2024 season. After two years of major construction and enhancements, the course is now ready to welcome disc golf enthusiasts from the Houlton, Maine area and beyond. - June 19, 2024 - Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course
Synergy Group Marketing Unveils Rebranding, Narrowing Focus Exclusively to the Sports Industry
Synergy Group Marketing (SGM) has undergone a brand refresh of its agency identity and direction. With a dedication to the world of sports, Synergy Group is now operating under the name Synergy Group Sports Marketing (SG Sports) and is aligning its focus with its historical stronghold in the sports... - September 27, 2023 - Synergy Group Marketing
Xtreme Mats Adds Three New Product Lines and Caters to Evolution & AdvancedEV Brands
Xtreme Mats now offers their signature double-diamond mats for bag well applications, rear seat kit floor areas, and dashboards. In addition, Xtreme Mats is now also offering front and rear facing floor mats for Evolution and front floor mats for AdvancedEV Advent models. - September 26, 2023 - Xtreme Mats LLC
Great Lakes Golf Launches to Promote Golf Courses and Conservation Efforts in the Region
Great Lakes Golf (www.greatlakesgolf.com), a new regional brand promoting conservation efforts, innovative content and products to the golf community, today officially launched, showcasing the more than 5,000 golf courses in the Great Lakes region. The company aims to raise awareness and support... - April 19, 2023 - Great Lakes Golf
Penley Golf Shafts Brings Back a Long Time Favorite
One of Penley's most popular shaft models is making a comeback. - March 28, 2023 - Penley Golf Shafts
Golf Course Management Gets a Modern Makeover with Argyle GMS, the Revolutionary GolfOps Startup Built on 23D's Cloud OS
23D, a leading rapid software development company, and startup venture company, has launched a revolutionary golf course management software, Argyle GMS, aimed at modernizing and automating golf course operations. - February 28, 2023 - 23D
New Blog Dedicated to Golf Side Games Announced
Tom Newton, the author of the popular book, “Your Pocket Guide to Great Games for Golf,” announces a new blog dedicated to sharing information about golf side bets for fun loving golfers: www.greatgamesforgolfers.com. The blog will feature several resources, including: ·... - August 01, 2022 - Great Games for Golfers
Unlimited Potential Physical Therapy and Wellness Helps San Diego County Residents Regain Their Quality of Life
Unlimited Potential Physical Therapy and Wellness has some exciting news for their former and future clients. Unlimited Potential or UP for short has expanded their hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and are now providing mobile physical therapy and wellness visits throughout most... - June 23, 2022 - Unlimited Potential
Teenager Severely Burned When Teacher Conducts Science Experiment - Launches Golf Foundation to Help Others Heal
The Priest James Foundation is focused on providing putting greens for hospitals and medical facilities to utilize as a therapeutic resource. Most recently the Priest James Foundation installed its first putting green at the UCSD Health, Bannister Family House. - June 21, 2022 - Priest James Foundation
Eight Under Indoor Virtual Golf Leagues Bring Fresh Weeknight Entertainment to Las Colinas
Eight Under's new indoor golf simulator leagues offer a new weeknight social activity for golfers and other patrons in Dallas/Fort Worth. - May 04, 2022 - Eight Under
Eight Under Introduces Innovative Indoor Golf Venue to Las Colinas
Eight Under is a new indoor golf venue in Las Colinas for golfers who are serious about improving their game with innovative technology and top-level instruction. - March 14, 2022 - Eight Under
Radley Run CC Breaks Ground for New Clubhouse
Radley Run Country Club Breaks Ground on New Golf Clubhouse With six ceremonial gold shovels, officials from Radley Run Country Club, its lender and the project’s general contractor turned the first earth on construction of a new golf clubhouse, located just behind the fabled club’s... - March 04, 2022 - Radley Run Country Club
Living Better Brands, a Florida-Based Consumer Products Company, Announces the Product Launch of Their BagBolt Golf Accessory
BagBolt is a patented bag accessory that securely fastens any size golf bag to any properly equipped golf cart or pull cart. BagBolt remains with your bag after a 60 second install that puts the security of your bag and contents in your control; eliminating club repair/replacement expense and bag playability resulting from leaning, oscillation, strap binding and your bag falling off your cart. - March 02, 2022 - Living Better Brands
FOXG1 Research Foundation Hosts Napa Valley Charity Golf Tournament to Accelerate Research for Pediatric Neurological Disorder
Scientists believe FOXG1 may hold the key to unlocking brain disorders affecting millions, including autism, Alzheimer’s, brain tumors and more. - February 23, 2022 - FOXG1 Research Foundation
Invitation to Attend Groundbreaking at Radley Run CC, West Chester, PA on March 1, 2022 at Noon
Radley Run Country Club breaks ground for a new clubhouse, the key element in its $8.5 million Renaissance project. - February 19, 2022 - Radley Run Country Club
Fashion Meets Lifestyle with Movetes' Newest Collection at PGA
Golf apparel brand Movetes debuts Fall/Winter 2022 collection at the PGA in Orlando, Florida. New looks and reissued favorites are a love letter to its devoted fans over the years. - February 18, 2022 - Movetes
Movetes Launches PLAY Collection in Time for the Holidays
Movetes’ latest collection is inspired by PLAY and comes to the table with seven pieces. You’ll spot new colorways to a couple of their existing items; the ever so soft Aubrey Sweater now comes in a stunning goldfinch and their water/outdoor-inspired Sun Flex Mock is available in an... - December 16, 2021 - Movetes
UltimateCartParts.com Now Offers Allied Lithium Battery Packages for Golf Carts
UltimateCartParts.com now offers Allied Lithium Battery packages for golf carts including E-Z-GO, Yamaha and Club Car. - December 11, 2021 - Ultimate Cart Parts
The Yards Receives Renovation of the Year Honor from Golf Inc. Magazine
The Yards' golf course in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL named third best public course renovation worldwide by Golf Inc. magazine. - August 06, 2021 - The Yards
Ship Sticks Named 2021 Golf Digest Editors’ Choice for “Best Golf Club Shipper”
Ship Sticks is proud to be named the 2021 recipient of the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award for “Best Golf Club Shipper.” The latest edition of the Editors’ Choice Awards marks the sixth consecutive year Ship Sticks has received this distinction. “We are truly... - April 28, 2021 - Ship Sticks
Golf Wurx Joins John Daly at the MoBetta Golf Tour in Nashville
Golf Wurx Inc., a major partner of the MoBetta Golf Tour, will be celebrating professional golfer John Daly’s birthday on April 22 at the MoBetta Golf Tournament at the Old Hickory Golf Club in Nashville, TN. - April 22, 2021 - Golfwurx
Dickey Broadcasting Company and Fairway Social Sign 2021 Partnership Deal
Dickey Broadcasting Company is proud to announce a partnership with Fairway Social, a golf and entertainment concept combining golf games and unprecedented experiences under one roof at 240 South Main Street in Alpharetta, Georgia. Located in The Maxwell, a mixed-use development at the northeast... - November 14, 2020 - Fairway Social
Fairway Social Announces Partnership with Professional Golfer, Stewart Cink
Fairway Social Alpharetta is pleased to announce that Stewart Cink, on behalf of Cink Charities, Inc., has entered into a partnership for collaborative golf experiences, social media alignment and charitable giving. “I look forward to Stewart Cink’s involvement with Fairway Social,... - November 13, 2020 - Fairway Social
Ship Sticks Announces Partnership with Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
Ship Sticks, a specialty service for shipping golf clubs and luggage, has entered into a strategic partnership with Casa de Campo Resort & Villas - home of the iconic Teeth of the Dog course and the Caribbean’s premier, luxury golf experiences. Ship Sticks’ partnership with the... - November 11, 2020 - Ship Sticks
I. B. Nobody’s New Book "From the Inside Out" is a Simple and Enjoyably Learnable Process to Understanding and Mastering the Great Game of Golf
A delightful and engaging book that serves as a veritable bible of tips and tricks that will improve and manage anyone’s golf game. - November 09, 2020 - From the Inside Out
Clemson Program Appoints Pine Lake Golf Club as Learning Site
Clemson University's PGA Golf Management program has chosen Pine Lake Golf Club as a learning site for students enrolled in the undergraduate field of study. - October 11, 2020 - Pine Lake Golf Club
Golfwurx Launches the S6 Golf Scooter and Full-feature iCart™ Course Management System
Golfwurx offers two primary products which consist of hardware, the S6 cart, and software, the iCart™ CMS (Course Management System). Each can be used individually, or together as a powerful golfing system. - September 13, 2020 - Golfwurx
SportsTraq GPS Auto Steering & Line Marking for Athletic Fields
Traqnology announces North American distribution of its iPad driven GPS Autosteering & Line Marking product, SportsTraq. SportsTraq is the first system of its kind developed for the Athletic Field market with scalability and high productivity in its design. SportsTraq is backed by North... - September 09, 2020 - Traqnology North America
ShipGo Reinvents the Way People Travel
ShipGo, a luggage shipping service, is the newest company launched by parent company Ship Sticks. ShipGo specializes in creating a seamless, safe, and convenient travel experience for customers around the globe. ShipGo changes the way people travel by creating an easy and affordable alternative to... - August 10, 2020 - Ship Sticks
Topgolf and Culinary Tee Off Partner to Host Fundraising Event at New Topgolf Augusta Venue
Celebrity chefs to join "Tuesday for the Troops" event benefiting Veterans Golfers Association. - March 06, 2020 - Veterans Golf Association
Ship Sticks Launches New iOS Mobile App
Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks
Golftripz Offers Pattaya's Latest Course, Chee Chan, in Its Thailand Golf Packages
Chee Chan Golf Resort is the latest addition to the golf course roster in Pattaya, taking the number of courses in the seaside town close to 30. - June 18, 2019 - Golftripz
Ballantine’s Team-Am Golf Challenge in Jakarta for Its 10th Edition
Golftripz’s flagship golf tournament, the Ballantine’s Team-Am Golf Challenge (BTAGC) is heading to Jakarta, Indonesia for its 10th edition, from 1st - 5th Oct., 2019. - May 25, 2019 - Golftripz
Danang’s Newest Golf Course, the Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An
The newest addition to the golf course roster in Danang, Vietnam is the Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An. - May 12, 2019 - Golftripz
PowerShot Golf Lets Golfers Compete for Cash and Prizes at Local Links
Hole-in-One Contest App now available for iOS, Android devices - May 08, 2019 - PowerShot Golf
Golfers Travelling to Vietnam Happy at the Prospect of E-Visa
Golfers travelling to Vietnam on golf and leisure holidays are very excited to learn of Vietnam’s E-Visa process. - May 08, 2019 - Golftripz
Golftripz at the Asia Golf Tourism Convention in Siem Reap
The Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) was conducted for the first time in Siem Reap, Cambodia from 31 March-3 April 2019. - May 08, 2019 - Golftripz
Lower Golf Scores with the Revolutionary New Game Changer, the SWING FINDER™
Golfers now have a smarter, convenient and affordable practice tool to help lower their golf scores. The patented SWING FINDER™ technology conceived in San Diego, California, one of the world’s premier spots for golf, trains a golfer’s muscles to stay connected by teaching them... - April 24, 2019 - Swing Finder
Successful Completion of 4th Edition of Vietnam Golf Trophy
The 4th Edition of the Danang Golden Bay - Vietnam Golf Trophy (VGT) concluded in Danang in Central Vietnam on 4th April, 2019. This was the second time, VGT took place in Danang, the previous occasion being in 2017. 97 participants made up of golfers from Australia, Singapore, Thailand, India and Malaysia competed in 3 rounds at 3 of the best golf courses in Danang namely Ba Na Hills, Vinpearl Nam Hoi An and Laguna Lang Co. - April 22, 2019 - Golftripz
Bionic Gloves Launches New RelaxGrip® 2.0
New glove designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club. RelaxGrip 2.0 offers enhanced comfort, improved durability & stays fresher longer. Specifically designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club, RelaxGrip 2.0 is built with a patented relief pad system that evens out the contours of your hand and provides a better grip through all conditions. - April 12, 2019 - Bionic Gloves