PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ship Sticks Launches New iOS Mobile App Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks

Golftripz Offers Pattaya's Latest Course, Chee Chan, in Its Thailand Golf Packages Chee Chan Golf Resort is the latest addition to the golf course roster in Pattaya, taking the number of courses in the seaside town close to 30. - June 18, 2019 - Golftripz

Ballantine’s Team-Am Golf Challenge in Jakarta for Its 10th Edition Golftripz’s flagship golf tournament, the Ballantine’s Team-Am Golf Challenge (BTAGC) is heading to Jakarta, Indonesia for its 10th edition, from 1st - 5th Oct., 2019. - May 25, 2019 - Golftripz

Danang’s Newest Golf Course, the Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An The newest addition to the golf course roster in Danang, Vietnam is the Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An. - May 12, 2019 - Golftripz

Golftripz at the Asia Golf Tourism Convention in Siem Reap The Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) was conducted for the first time in Siem Reap, Cambodia from 31 March-3 April 2019. - May 08, 2019 - Golftripz

Golfers Travelling to Vietnam Happy at the Prospect of E-Visa Golfers travelling to Vietnam on golf and leisure holidays are very excited to learn of Vietnam’s E-Visa process. - May 08, 2019 - Golftripz

PowerShot Golf Lets Golfers Compete for Cash and Prizes at Local Links Hole-in-One Contest App now available for iOS, Android devices - May 08, 2019 - PowerShot Golf

Lower Golf Scores with the Revolutionary New Game Changer, the SWING FINDER™ Golfers now have a smarter, convenient and affordable practice tool to help lower their golf scores. The patented SWING FINDER™ technology conceived in San Diego, California, one of the world’s premier spots for golf, trains a golfer’s muscles to stay connected by teaching them how... - April 24, 2019 - Swing Finder

Successful Completion of 4th Edition of Vietnam Golf Trophy The 4th Edition of the Danang Golden Bay - Vietnam Golf Trophy (VGT) concluded in Danang in Central Vietnam on 4th April, 2019. This was the second time, VGT took place in Danang, the previous occasion being in 2017. 97 participants made up of golfers from Australia, Singapore, Thailand, India and Malaysia competed in 3 rounds at 3 of the best golf courses in Danang namely Ba Na Hills, Vinpearl Nam Hoi An and Laguna Lang Co. - April 22, 2019 - Golftripz

Bionic Gloves Launches New RelaxGrip® 2.0 New glove designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club. RelaxGrip 2.0 offers enhanced comfort, improved durability & stays fresher longer. Specifically designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club, RelaxGrip 2.0 is built with a patented relief pad system that evens out the contours of your hand and provides a better grip through all conditions. - April 12, 2019 - Bionic Gloves

Ship Sticks Receives Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award as “Best Golf Club Shipper” for the Fourth Year in a Row Ship Sticks, was announced as the winner of the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award for "Best Golf Club Shipper" for the fourth consecutive year. Highlighted in recent publications, Golf Digest has said this about Ship Sticks “...they have established themselves as the leader in shipping... - April 11, 2019 - Ship Sticks

Golf Simulators Come Home. SIM Sheds Brings the World’s Best Golf Courses to Your Backyard. Launching at the Connecticut Golf Show March 22 - 24, SIM Shed golf simulators allow golfers to play or practice anytime in any weather. Custom designed, delivered and installed in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. - February 12, 2019 - SIM Sheds

Legacy Golf Tour Launches 2019 Tour Operations 2019 inaugural N. Texas event to be held at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound, Texas. - December 30, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.

Legacy Golf Tour District Director Business Opportunity Seeking individuals to join nationally expanding golf tour as independent operators/owners. - December 29, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.

PXG Founder and Purple Heart Veteran Bob Parsons to Receive Patriot Award at VGA National Championship The Veteran Golfers Association (VGA) announced today that businessman, philanthropist and Vietnam combat veteran Bob Parsons will receive the organization’s Patriot Award at the 2018 VGA National Championship tournament being held at the famed Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., Nov. 4-7. Parsons... - November 01, 2018 - Veteran Golfers Association

Olympic Club in San Francisco to Host VGA National Championship Nov. 4-7 Over 80,000 Rounds of Golf Played by VGA Members Since Non-Profit’s Inception - October 25, 2018 - Veteran Golfers Association

Uncle Kracker to Headline Fat Fest Celebrating 10 Years of Live Entertainment at Fat Daddy’s Mansfield Fat Daddy’s Mansfield is celebrating 10 years of live music with Fat Fest on Saturday, Sept 22. Headlining the festival is platinum selling artist Uncle Kracker. The Michigan singer/songwriter made his solo debut with 2001’s #1 smash, “Follow Me,” kicking off a run of top 10 hits... - August 23, 2018 - AngMar Retail Group

Round 4 Putters Introduces Two New 3D Printed Putter Models Using New Technology to Radically Improve MOI and Forgiveness - August 22, 2018 - Round 4 Putters

Jack Nicklaus Academy Orlando Creates Custom Corporate Golf Events Looking for a unique, memorable experience for your next corporate event or outing? Let the Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf located at the Hawk’s Landing Golf Club at the Orlando World Center Marriott create a golf experience that fits your needs. Their corporate golf schools and clinics can be tailored... - August 14, 2018 - Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf

Ship Sticks Receives Golf Digest Editor’s Choice Award as "Best Golf Club Shipper" for the Third Year in a Row Golf Digest has released their Editor’s Choice Awards for 2018. Ship Sticks has been recognized as the “Best Golf Club Shipper” for the third consecutive year. The article recently published in the golf favored magazine respectfully highlights Ship Sticks to be a company who is “...proving... - April 17, 2018 - Ship Sticks

Global Sport Executives Launch Business as Technology Advocates: The Executive Advocates Connecting business and technology through advocacy of transparency in executive recruitment, solution design and collaboration: Evaluate. Engage. Connect. - March 28, 2018 - The Executive Advocates

SEAT Global Magazine March Issue Features Exclusive Interviews of Global Sport Executives The March issue of SEAT Global Magazine features exclusive sport executive interviews with Chris Freet (Sr. Associate AD-External Relations at University of Arkansas), Shane Harmon (Chief Executive at Westpac Stadium, New Zealand), Dan Migala (Chief Innovation Officer at 4Front) and Tom Halls (Head of Strategic Development at GFinity eSports, United Kingdom). - March 02, 2018 - SEAT, LLC

New Amateur Golf Tour Set to Smash Golfer’s Expectations in a Big Way Gary Player’s son, Wayne Player, announces the launch of the Player Amateur Tour, the most exciting golf tour format in the world – Don’t be just a Golfer, be a Player. Wayne Player, Tour Commissioner of The Player Tour LLC, recently announced the launch of the Player Amateur Tour... - February 01, 2018 - Player Amateur Tour

Ship Sticks Honored by National Golf Foundation’s NGF GOLF 100, the Inaugural List of the Top 100 Businesses in Golf The National Golf Foundation (NGF), the only trade organization that works with every sector within the golf industry, today released its inaugural list of the Top 100 Businesses in Golf. This biennial list recognizes the successful companies, organizations and associations that are of fundamental importance... - January 23, 2018 - Ship Sticks

AngMar Retail Group Names Joey Dello Russo New Vice President of Operations AngMar Retail Group announced today Joey Dello Russo has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. Dello Russo previously served as Director of Operations for Marksmen Firearms & Outfitters, Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café, Smokey MAE’s Pit BBQ, Southern Oaks Golf & Tennis Club, AutoWorx and House of Hot Rods. - December 08, 2017 - AngMar Retail Group

Rickie Fowler is Ushering in a New Age of Golf Instruction Rickie Fowler is teaching virtual reality golf lessons for cheap. - November 28, 2017 - Success Co

Charting a New Course; Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club Completes $30 Million Enhancement A historic cornerstone of Boca Raton, Florida, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club completes $30M enhancement project. - November 08, 2017 - Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club

Ship Sticks and Ship Skis Announce New Partnership with Timbers Resorts Ship Sticks and Ship Skis, a premier golf club and ski shipping provider, announced today a new strategic partnership with Timbers Resorts, one of the largest independent developers and operators of private boutique resorts and residence clubs in the world. Timbers Resorts will offer Ship Sticks and... - July 12, 2017 - Ship Sticks

Ship Sticks Announces Partnership with Fairways for Freedom Ship Sticks, the world's largest golf bag shipping company, announces they have partnered with Fairways for Freedom to help simplify the way veterans travel to bucket-list golf destinations. - June 29, 2017 - Ship Sticks

Solar Eclipse Charity Golf Classic--Kansas City’s Largest Ever Golf Event to Celebrate the First Total Eclipse North America Has Seen Since 1979 Together with the Kansas City Royals and GreatLIFE KC, area golfers will hit the links at 24 courses throughout the Kansas City and Missouri area to celebrate the first ever solar eclipse North America has seen since 1979. Funds raised from the event will benefit children through Royals Charities and... - May 26, 2017 - GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness

One-of-a-Kind Social Golf Experience Opening Doors in Santa Ana A new golf facility unlike anything seen before is opening its doors to the public via an open house at 208 N. Broadway in downtown Santa Ana from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. - April 24, 2017 - NextLinks

Fairways & Freeways: The Journey Begins This Week This week, the Fairways & Freeways™ journey begins. The book, and social media coverage, will chronicle a 50 year old man’s 50 day, 50 state, 50 rounds of golf, road trip. Crisscrossing the country, sharing in real time via social media and the Fairways & Freeways™ blog, while... - April 18, 2017 - Fairways & Freeways

Ship Sticks Announces Partnership with The Salute Military Golf Association Ship Sticks, the world's largest golf bag shipping company, announces they have partnered with the Salute Military Golf Association to ship custom adaptive golf equipment for wounded military veterans. - April 17, 2017 - Ship Sticks

SEAT Announces 2018 Asia Pacific Conference in Hawaii The Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology formally announced a new Asia Pacific Conference in Hawaii December 2-4, 2018. The conference will host up to 350 industry professionals from clubs, sports teams, leagues and entertainment venues. The intimate setting will allow for professionals... - February 07, 2017 - SEAT, LLC

SEAT Releases First Issue of 2017 Global Magazine Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology published the first SEAT Global Magazine of 2017 on Friday, January 27. The new year brings a monthly format as opposed to the quarterly issue originally debuted last winter. It is the only digital magazine featuring peer to peer content with a focus... - February 01, 2017 - SEAT, LLC

The Vines Golf & Country Club Now Released "Vines Golf Club Membership Special Deals" Located in Swan Valley, Perth, The Vines Golf & Country Club now released "Golf Club Membership Special Offers & Deals." Limited to the first 50 new members only! - November 24, 2016 - The Vines Resort and Country Club

Plantation Palms Golf Club Re-Opens The 821 families residing in Plantation Palms in Land O' Lakes wanted their golf club back that had been closed for 2 years. They partnered with Ace Golf by purchasing a social membership for every resident for 5 years. The club was renovated and expanded. Its Mulligans Irish Pub restaurant opened last week. A miniature golf opens 11/17 followed by the golf course on November 30th. - November 12, 2016 - Plantation Palms Golf Club

New Matching Golf Accessories Provide Fun and Fashion on the Golf Course Michelle Schena, the owner of Elite Seats, today introduced her new line of golf shoe and accessory bags that match her KartMate golf cart seat pads. - October 05, 2016 - Elite Seats

Old Chatham Golf Club Caddie Qualifies for North Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship Nathan Young Finishes First in Qualifier Round - August 13, 2016 - Old Chatham Golf Club

Old Chatham Appoints Brian Rigsby to Head Golf Professional Highly Sought PGA Professional at the Triangle’s Premier Private Golf Course. - August 04, 2016 - Old Chatham Golf Club

Top Rated Johan Kriek Tennis Academy to Open at PGA National Resort & Spa; Famed World Class Tennis Training for Elite Young Athletes Joins PGA National Academy PGA National Resort & Spa - home of the PGA Tour Honda Classic and five award-winning championship courses - is pleased to announce that PGA National has recently partnered with Johan Kriek to bring their World Class Training Facility to Palm Beach Gardens resort location becoming part of the PGA... - July 21, 2016 - PGA National Resort & Spa

Old Chatham’s John Marino Inducted as President of Carolinas PGA Section Director of Operations at the Triangle’s Top-Ranked Golf Course Serving Two-Year Term as Board President of Carolinas PGA Section - June 24, 2016 - Old Chatham Golf Club

Old Chatham Announces First PGA Junior League Team Team of Amateur Golfers, Ages 8 to 13 Years Old, Competing Locally as Part of Club’s Effort to Cultivate the Next Generation of Golfers - June 11, 2016 - Old Chatham Golf Club

Eagle Eye Power Solutions: Introducing the New GC-1000 Golf Cart Battery Charger As warm weather approaches, so does golfing season. To ensure your golf cart will never die mid-hole, it is imperative to keep the batteries charged at all times. Eagle Eye offers a top of the line, high frequency automatic battery charger for golf cart batteries. The new GC-1000 Golf Cart Battery Charger is compatible with various 36V and 48V vehicle models, including E-Z-GO, Club Car, and Yamaha. - May 25, 2016 - Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC

SEAT Launches Third Annual Sports Tech Start-Up Competition Calling all innovative, early stage sport and entertainment startups that want to pitch their business to the leaders and innovators of professional and collegiate sports teams, leagues, and venues. - April 25, 2016 - SEAT, LLC

Wingate Property Consultants Introduce Investment Opportunities at New Cortona Golf & Spa Resort in Tuscany, Italy Attractive fractional ownership investment opportunities in an exciting new Gary Player designed Championship Golf and Spa Resort set in the rolling hills of Tuscany. The project includes a hotel and 36 exclusive luxury villas and apartments which look out over the 18 hole championship golf course. Luxury... - March 05, 2016 - Wingate Property Consultants

Shortgolf Caddy App is Available for Free from Golf Green Games - is Shortgolf the Zen Version of Golf? Shortgolf Caddy App available for Free on website GolfGreenGames.com; Features: Siri English UK Female, Siri English India Male, Scorekeeping, Rules Compliance, Stroke Advice (distance and direction), Trash Talk, G-rated Humor, Music (Purple Haze, artist: Winger, author: Jimi Hendrix), Leftie Demo. - February 08, 2016 - Golf Green Games Inc

Cool Springs Launches New Golf Technology for Heated Outdoor Driving Range Bethel Park Driving Range is Now the Leader in Golf Technology in Western PA. - January 06, 2016 - Cool Springs

Ace Golf Named Top 50 Golf Range in US The Golf Range Association of America (GRAA) has chosen Ace Golf in Riverview, Florida as a Top 50 Standalone Golf Range. Every year the GRAA chooses the most outstanding facilities from its over 12,000 members. - December 15, 2015 - Ace Golf, Inc.