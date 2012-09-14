PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Murphy O'Brien Expands East Coast Presence with Launch of New York Office Integrated Public Relations, Social Media and Influencer Marketing Firm Bolsters Operations in Support of Growing Client Base - June 20, 2019 - Murphy O'Brien

BCAST Labs Using Video to Fight Online Fraud BCAST Labs out of Reston, Virginia has introduced VideoValidate (“Vv”) that uses video and location services to help in the fight against fraudsters online. - March 16, 2019 - BCAST live

Casino Resort Limassol Cyprus Investment Apartment Tower Located in a new, upcoming and fast-growing area in West Limassol, close to the Akrotiri Salt Lake and Lady’s Mile beach, both part of an EU protected plan. The Investment Project is adjacent to the future casino resort, which is scheduled for completion at the beginning of 2021. - December 18, 2018 - Utopian Investors Group

Balldesigner Secures American Flag Soccer Ball Design Patent Balldesigner announced its new launch of an exclusive American flag-style soccer ball whose release will align with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. Balldesigner first gained exposure on the Austrian start-up television series 2 Minuten 2 Millionen (comparable to "Shark Tank" in the U.S.). Balldesigner's... - December 17, 2018 - Balldesigner

BCAST Labs Launches "Video-Validate" - a Mobile/Web E-Commerce Authentication and Verification Platform Leveraging Short Form Video for Consumers and HR Professionals Reston, Virginia-based BCAST Labs announced that it has launched Video-Validate (“Vv”), an internet-based platform using video designed to fight online fraud, misrepresentation and cat-fishing. Concurrently, BCAST is launching "VideoValidate-Recruiter," a similarly functioning portal with additional features for recruiters and HR professionals. http://videovalidate.org - November 28, 2018 - BCAST live

CoinGenius to Debut at Crypto Invest Summit, Los Angeles CoinGenius, an AI-powered cryptocurrency intelligence engine, to officially debut at the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain investor summit. - October 20, 2018 - CoinGenius

Former Moody’s Corporate Governance Expert Joins Leaders Arena to Advise Companies Leaders Arena, a UK and US-based ESG corporate advisor, further expands in the U.S. and Canada with the appointment of Chris Plath, former Vice President and Corporate Governance Specialist at Moody’s Investors Service. In a recent study, LA valued the ESG investor market opportunity for listed companies at USD 5.1tn. - September 13, 2018 - Leaders Arena Limited

Mogean Among Startups to Showcase at First Ever Next Gen Park Mogean selected as one of 16 Startups to Showcase at Next Gen Park at TRANSACT, April 17-19 in Las Vegas. - April 12, 2018 - Mogean

Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC and EPRN Partner with Atlanta's TV47 Together TV47, EPRN, and Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC will deliver powerful and valuable independent television, radio, and social media. The combined potential reach of online television viewers and podcast radio listeners has swelled to more than 55,000,000 households as a result of the partnership. - April 12, 2018 - Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC

Real Equity Films Announces Film Investment Model Real Equity Films launches new film investment model. The Company announces equity based film investment program to help mitigate risk. - April 04, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates

Real Equity Films Announces DigiStreamTV Brian Sterling-Vete, Ph.D., award winning BBC documentarian has been named as president of DigiStreamTV, a division of Real Equity Films Associates. DigiStreamTV is a global streaming media channel featuring classic Science Fiction, Horror and other genres and original content. - March 30, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates

Tech Startup Seeks to Stop ICO Scams A Silicon Valley startup is introducing a platform next month that will screen for scammers trying to take advantage of some less sophisticated cryptocurrency investors. As of late, the ICO industry has been under great scrutiny from regulators in many countries and is often viewed as a breeding ground... - March 21, 2018 - BrightCOIN

Dreamachine Productions Announces Dominique Swain Joining the Cast of their Feature film "Proving Ground" Dreamachine Productions is announcing that famed actress Dominique Swain ("Lolita"/"Alpha Dog"/"Face Off") is attached to star as "Allison" in their upcoming feature film "Proving Ground." Opposite Ms. Swain will be Multi-Award winning Actor Dustin Ardine... - March 21, 2018 - Dreamachine Productions

Prowly Delivers Analytics to PR Professionals PR software start-up unveils a new version of its app, designed to gear the public relations industry with enhanced analytics capabilities. - March 15, 2018 - Prowly.com

Dreamachine Productions Announces That Their Feature Film "Proving Ground" is Now Closer to Pre-Production Status Dreamachine Productions announces their Producer, Line-Producer, and Director staff on their feature film "Proving Ground." Dreamachine Productions is proud to announce that their feature film "Proving Ground" is in active development heading even further towards pre-production. Veteran... - February 28, 2018 - Dreamachine Productions

Live Streaming Network BCAST Adopting Block-Chain Back End Infrastructure for Distributed Video and Launching the "BCAST Coin" Cryptocurrency BCAST to be among the first US companies to adhere and fully comply with SEC “Initial Coin Offering” reporting/disclosure rules. - February 22, 2018 - BCAST live

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Turkey: Istanbul to Discuss Blockchain Technologies and Future of Digital Economy On March 1, Istanbul will host a large-scale event, Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Turkey, dedicated to the study of the role of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in the modern world. Why Turkey? The country experiences an active development of the blockchain technology and cryptocurrency... - January 12, 2018 - Smile-Expo

Reelhouse Productions' "Rich Boy, Rich Girl" Movie Premiering This Winter Writer/Producers and co director Judy San Roman (Fair Market Value, In Sickness) and Director Andrew Damon Henriques (Power of Prayer) are proud to announce their romantic comedy, "Rich Boy, Rich Girl" is ready for release. San Roman and Henriques can't wait for audiences to fall in love with this hilarious film about two souls reading a book on the wrong things in life. - December 27, 2017 - Reelhouse Productions

Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC Announces New EPRN West Coast Operations Division President As President of West Coast Operations for the Exquisite Podcast Radio Network, division of Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC, Ms. Bonman will be in charge of ramping up the network show lineup along the west coast. - November 29, 2017 - Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC

Growing Even More: Stakana Analytics Adds Day Frostenson as Director of Business Development Stakana Analytics, a growing leader in predictive intelligence for local banks and credit unions, today announced the addition of Day Frostenson as Director of Business Development, further filling out its team of industry veterans and knowledge base experts. Frostenson is the second such hire in recent... - November 02, 2017 - Stakana Analytics

OONA Joins Metranet Telkom Indonesia to Offer Brands Reward Program Coupled with AI Chatbot Following the Telkom Indonesia partnership signature, OONA the company behind the cutting-edge OTT OONA Mobile TVApp that can deliver exciting content and live Television to millions of people in developing countries via 3G and 4G connectivity, is now set to offer UPOINT, an exciting state of the art rewards system which is exclusive to the Indonesian market. - September 27, 2017 - OONA

OONA Announces Partnership with the World's Largest Telecom Company, Telkom Indonesia “OONA – Beyond Television, the Data that Serves Everyone” Shakes Up the Mobile TV Industry OONA, the company behind the cutting-edge OTT OONA Mobile App that can deliver exciting content and live TV to millions of people in developing countries via 3G and 4G connectivity, has fulfilled... - September 20, 2017 - OONA

EPRN and Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC Demonstrate Smooth Navigation Through the Podcasting Industry Podcasting is a new art form of beneficial communication strategies that band communities of individuals together. The Exquisite Podcast Radio Network has grown considerably over the course of the past five months. The podcasting network continues to crunch numbers behind the scenes and is continuously... - August 07, 2017 - Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC

Big Data Analysis Helps Students Choose College Majors Majorfit.com launches new assessment that helps students choose college majors based on their competencies and aspirations. The company has been accumulating Big Data for years and has applied successfully to find student's suitability and strength. - July 25, 2017 - Majorfit inc

Research Consultants International Set to Unveil fdi365 at the SelectUSA 2017 Summit in Maryland Developed by combining Research Consultants International’s proprietary research methodologies with the latest technologies, human curated business intelligence and online analytics; fdi365 will serve as a modern gateway for international investment attraction and business recruitment. The state-of-the-art platform takes into consideration each client’s value proposition, investment criteria and regional advantage, to identify on average, one firm per day, as a potential business opportunity. - June 08, 2017 - Research Consultants International

Exquisite Podcast Radio Network Works in Concert with the Services Provided by Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC As the news has spread about the Exquisite Podcast Radio Network across the country news has also quickly spread outside of the United States to more than 50 cities around the globe. - May 16, 2017 - Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC

Startup Port Welcomes Two U.S. Department of State Professional Fellows via WorldChicago On May 1, Startup Port will welcome 2 U.S. Department of State sponsored Professional Fellows via WorldChicago's Tech Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Education Program. Startup Port will host both a Business Development & Informatics Consultant from Croatia and a Senior Project Specialist from Sarajevo,... - May 01, 2017 - Startup Port

Research Consulting International FDI Set to Open New International Headquarters in Downtown Montreal Research Consultants International FDI, Inc. is relocating to a new, state-of-the-art downtown Montreal facility, located at 1980 Sherbrooke, at the beginning of April. The new facility will be steps away from the heart of Montreal’s financial sector enabling RCI to further connect its economic development clients to corporate decision makers around the world. - April 05, 2017 - Research Consultants International

Startups Showcase Recruits Retold Productions a Video Team to Capture the Pure-Essence of Live Sharks Tank Episodes Startups have received funding on stage at Live Sharks Tank episodes... because they bring together early stage startups, Investors and The Crowd. - April 02, 2017 - Startups Showcase Group

GlobalDroneVideo.com Launches National Thermal Infrared Imaging Services National and International service to offer drone videos and photos with thermal cameras for various residential, commercial and government needs. Can be utilized for residential roof inspections, commercial building inspections, utilities inspection, industrial inspections, first responders, fire fighting and rescue, law enforcement and police, search and rescue. - March 27, 2017 - 2030 Ventures, Inc

VROOM Launches Spring 2017 Caravan Challenge VROOM Caravan announces a challenge to start-ups seeking investment in Monaco. Finalists are invited to VROOM Summit to pitch to investors April 27, 2017. - March 23, 2017 - VROOM

Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC Rolls Out Syndicated Radio Podcast Rebrand “Revealing Better Results” "Internet radio and syndicated over the internet radio is just another form of radio. In publishing we shape the programming it doesn’t shape us.” - March 14, 2017 - Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC

MVC Resources in Talks with Boutique Investment Banks Regarding Potential IPO MVC Resources has requested investment banks submit their proposals to handle a potential initial public offering, moving a step closer to realising the long anticipated listing. The Chile-based company has invited about 12 banks to pitch to handle a possible float, people close to the situation said. - March 10, 2017 - MVC Resources

Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC Opens Agency Trade Desk by Exquisite Agency Trade Desk by Exquisite can be accessed through the Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC (ec-communications.com) website. Click on the Global Services tab, hover, look for the button labelled Trade Desk by Exquisite and click. - February 26, 2017 - Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC

Wish Group is Employee Certified as a Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work is a national awards program, and Wish Group has been certified as a Great Place to Work in Canada. To be certified, employees need to submit honest feedback about the workplace culture, and the evaluation process also includes a third party assessment of the organization and perspectives from the leadership team. - February 11, 2017 - The Wish Group

Former Sustainability and Governance Expert at Goldman Sachs AM Joins Leaders Arena to Advise Companies Leaders Arena (LA), a London-based ESG corporate advisor, further expands in the US and Canada with the appointment of Heather Keough, former head of Sustainable Investing at Goldman Sachs AM. In a recent study, LA valued the ESG investor market opportunity for listed companies at USD 2.25tn. - January 31, 2017 - Leaders Arena Limited

Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC Brings West Coast Graphic Design Freelancer Onboard In the last round of projects that needed to be completed at the end of 2016, while most were on a vacation of some kind, Ms. Davis was helping Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC’s publishing department finalize book cover artwork for the newly released science fiction adventure book VETAKIA. - January 29, 2017 - Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC

Crowdfunding 2017 - Ensure a Successful Crowdfunding Capital Raise Introducing Alchemy Social Media Crowdfunding Campaigns & E-Mail Distribution PR Programs Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc announces the firm’s 3- Month Crowdfunding Campaign with robust E-Mail and Digital Social Media Marketing PR Programs designed to support private/public company Title II & III successful Crowdfunding Capital raises. - January 13, 2017 - Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC

Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC Founder Releases Advertising Overlord Mr. McLaughlin, founder of Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC has been a dedicated digital communications and web technology professional, so it was only natural for him to come up with a fictional political drama about the economy and technology. - December 28, 2016 - Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC

Announcing Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists "Direct OTC Markets Public Listing Offer" with Optional Crowdfunding Campaign Provide Your Investors with Confidence & Exit Strategy; Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists Announcing "All Inclusive" OTC Markets Direct Public Listing Offer with optional Title III SEC exempt Reg CF Crowdfunding Campaign for private companies and OTC Markets current alternating Pinks seeking to raise $USD 1.0 Million. - December 06, 2016 - Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC

Questra World Enters Brazilian Market The international company, Questra World which is widely known on the investment markets of Europe, Asia, and Africa, enters the Brazilian market. The network of Company partners account for more than 20 thousand agents in 30 countries of the World and the Company’s management team has high hopes... - October 26, 2016 - Questra World

Bradley & Nowell Sets Record for Successful Funding Customer service has allowed Bradley & Nowell to achieve a new record in Client closings. - October 13, 2016 - Bradley & Nowell

Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC Brand Moves Forward in Media and Radio with RBR WALLSTREET RBR WALLSTREET is the digital economic solution creating productive empowerment to businesses and organizations in any market condition. The RBR WALLSTREET radio show will air weekly on WGIV Radio Charlotte and will be hosted by Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC founders Leathia S. Hart and Garland McLaughlin. - October 10, 2016 - Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC

Live Streaming Platform BCAST Adds to Its Veterans Initiatives by Partnering with Paws for Purple Hearts Social Media Broadcasting Platform, BCAST adds to its Veterans Initiatives by partnering with Paws for Purple Hearts to deliver supportive content through live streams to Veterans. - October 04, 2016 - BCAST live

Live Streaming Platform BCAST Launches “I Can FLY” Virtual Reality Initiative to Bring Veterans with Physical Disabilities -in Experience- Live Streaming Video Social media live streaming platform BCAST announced today its launch of the “I Can Fly” initiative designed to use virtual reality to bring real life live Broadcast experiences to veterans with physical disabilities. Mike Hodge-BCAST CEO explains: “The technology now exists for us... - September 26, 2016 - BCAST live

Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC’s Brand Exquisite Barista Services is Now Mobile The coffee industry is serves more than 400 million cups per day, and Exquisite Barista Services is expanding the marketplace. - August 02, 2016 - Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC

Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC is Building a Multi-Functional Mobile Application for Xpress Lawn Care Xpress Lawn Care is a small business lawn care service that will be taking advantage of the services that Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC has to offer. - June 24, 2016 - Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC