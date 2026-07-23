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MeChat Universe Seeks Partners in $100 Million Grant to Create Future Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Be Part of MeChat Universe 2027 - July 23, 2026 - MeChat Universe
Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection
Lumovex Media Group Partners with BridgeBrain to Build Consent-Based Licensing Infrastructure for AI-Powered Entertainment - July 22, 2026 - Lumovex
Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI. - April 08, 2026 - Volute Group
Conflux Capital Launches Next-Generation Quantitative Strategy Platform to Expand Digital Asset Value Growth Paths
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence. - March 29, 2026 - Conflux Capital
Professor Publishes "Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide" to Prepare the Next Generation of Digital Health Leaders
Dr. Christopher K. Gransberry has published "Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide," a new textbook designed to help students and professionals navigate careers in health informatics, healthcare data, and digital health transformation. The book explores how information science, technology, and leadership intersect to improve healthcare systems and patient outcomes. - March 18, 2026 - Gransberry & Associates
Chicago-Based Turkish Food Brand Turkitch Returns After COVID with New Cloud Kitchen Concept "Turkitch Express"
Chicago-based Turkish food brand Turkitch is returning to the market with a new cloud kitchen concept called Turkitch Express, bringing Turkish street food and halal fast food to digital food courts across the city. - March 17, 2026 - Turkitch Express
OctoNerv Completes Prototype-Stage Development of Electronic Breast Nipple Implant
OctoNerv LLC has completed a functional electronic prototype of the Electronic Breast Nipple Implant (EBNI), an early-stage medical device concept currently in research and development. - January 04, 2026 - OctoNerv, LLC
Up & Coming "Real Estate Queen" Joins Global Family Office Investment Summit Advisory Board
Kristina Krykhtin, often referred to as the “Real Estate Queen,” has joined the Global Family Office Advisory Board and will speak at its Dubai summit. Recognized as Ms. Florida Entrepreneur, she continues to lead conversations on entrepreneurship, real estate investing, and purposeful wealth creation. - December 16, 2025 - Absolut Enterprise LLC
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. - June 23, 2025 - Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc.
HSC is Proud to Have Joined the Vibrant Celebration of Excellence and Legacy During the Bison in Vegas Weekend
HSC is a strategic brand, communications, and workforce development firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada. - June 14, 2025 - Hunter Smith Consulting
Rich Miner Now Offers Cross-Chain Mining Protocol to Leverage BTC Mining Pool with Idle ETH
When ETH meets BTC mining pool: a revolution of computing power arbitrage. At 3 a.m., the server of a Wall Street hedge fund is still roaring. The data jumping on the screen reveals an amazing fact: by injecting 28,000 idle ETH into the Bitcoin mining pool, the institution has accumulated $3.12... - May 12, 2025 - Rich Miner
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Meridian Pacific Properties Launches Free Trip Program to Help Real Estate Investors Explore Memphis Market
Meridian Pacific Properties announces a new Investor Exploration Program that offers qualified investors a complimentary trip to Memphis to tour newly built rental homes. The program includes airfare, lodging, and expert guidance to help investors explore one of the country’s top real estate markets. - April 15, 2025 - Meridian Pacific Properties
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes New Vice President of Operations
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes Hospitality Industry Leader Tonyia Felts to Vice President of Operations Dalwadi Hospitality Management, a premier hotel management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tonyia Felts from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations. In... - April 12, 2025 - Dalwadi Hospitality Management LLC
Finhabits CEO, Carlos García Advocates for Latino Financial Inclusion at D.C. Policy Briefing on Retirement Security
Carlos García, CEO and Founder of Finhabits, participated in a Washington, D.C. policy briefing titled “Latino Retirement Security: Expanding Access to Financial Tools and Benefits,” where leaders from various sectors gathered to explore ways to improve retirement savings access for Latinos. García emphasized Finhabits’ mission to enhance Latino financial well-being through culturally relevant, tech-driven solutions that make saving, insurance, and financial education more accessible. The event - April 03, 2025 - Finhabits
Spirulina Source Releases New Series of Reports on the Microalgae Investment Landscape Today
This new series of reports for the global investment community will help investors and entrepreneurs navigate thus microalgae landscape. Opportunities in 12 industry sectors: applications, companies, their products, investors, and funding. Investor funded companies by global region. - February 10, 2025 - Spirulina Source
Moon Equity Holdings Corp. Announces LOI for Strategic Investment in ShieldCom
Moon Equity Holdings is announcing and LOI for their first strategic investment with Shieldcom, helping Shieldcom grow and marking Moon Equity Holdings' initial step into the defense industry. - January 30, 2025 - MONI
Reggie Jackson Joins Moon Equity Holding Corp.’s Board of Advisors
Noted businessman and sports legend Reggie Jackson joins the Board of Advisors for MONI - Moon Equity Holdings Corporation. - December 10, 2024 - MONI
KelaVision Studios Debuts Zahara A.I.: a Pioneering Animated Sci-Fi Series Powered by Generative Artificial Intelligence
Step into the future with an exclusive first look at Zahara A.I., KelaVision Studios' cutting-edge production utilizing AI to transform filmmaking and push storytelling to exciting new frontiers. - November 27, 2024 - KelaVision Studios
MONI Holdings Announces Acquisition of Technology and New Board Member
MONI is announcing the acquisition of a real-time news tracking service to be named Pulsewire. With this acquisition, MONI welcomes Brian Lewis as the Pulsewire President and as a new board of directors member. - October 31, 2024 - MONI
Nicole Slavitt Joins KOIOS as Executive Board Advisor
KOIOS, a leader in Financial Intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that Nicole Slavitt has joined the company as an Executive Board Advisor. Nicole Slavitt brings over 30 years of experience in digital innovation, financial data and news to KOIOS. She has been in leading management roles... - September 24, 2024 - KOIOS
Spanish House Prices Outperform Major Foreign Markets – a Secure and Lucrative Investment Opportunity, Says Leading Costa del Sol Real Estate Agency, First Choice
First Choice Spain Real Estate proudly announces that Spanish house prices are outpacing those in the UK, Germany, and France, offering international investors a prime opportunity to secure profitable returns. Over the last decade, Spain has emerged as a leading performer in the European real... - September 22, 2024 - First Choice Spain Estate Agency
Andrew Meranus Joins KOIOS as Chief Revenue Officer
KOIOS, a leader in Financial Intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that Andrew Meranus has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Andrew will oversee all revenue-generating activities to accelerate KOIOS’s growth. Meranus is a proven business leader with... - September 13, 2024 - KOIOS
HBCU Leggings’ Founder, Amina Hammond, Garners National Attention and Success
Amina Hammond, a proud 2006 graduate of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, is making significant strides with her innovative brand, HBCU Leggings. Since its establishment, the company has been designing leggings, hoodies, tees, and blankets. According to Amina,... - June 25, 2024 - HBCU Leggings
Crypto Lists Celebrates 400 Bitcoin Casino Reviews Milestone
In its quest to become number one for all things crypto casino related, the exponential-growth website reaches a significant new landmark with 400 Bitcoin casino reviews reached today. - January 20, 2024 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Hits 50 New Bitcoin Casino Game Reviews
In yet another milestone for the fast-growing and evermore recognizable review site CryptoLists.com, they have now reached 50 game reviews. - December 09, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
CryptoLists Showcases 100 New Bitcoin Casino Reviews
Following a near year of iGaming involvement, the highly regarded crypto coin, exchange, and casino review website CryptoLists.com has achieved another notable milestone with 100 new Bitcoin casino reviews. - November 24, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Boosting Austin’s European Presence
Austin’s venture scene just got an international boost. The Austin Venture Association (AVA) has joined forces with Linnify, an emerging European technology company. This alliance through AVA’s Business Membership Program is set to give, both startups and corporate spin-offs, serious support to become investor-attractive/friendly. - November 01, 2023 - Austin Venture Association
Leading Edge Connections, LLC: Championing Sustainability with Remote Work Since 2018
Leading Edge Connections, LLC, founded in 2018, sets an example for sustainable business practices. They operate with a 100% remote workforce, reducing carbon emissions, and avoid a physical office to minimize energy consumption. Their digital approach also cuts down on paper usage. Their long-standing commitment to remote work and ongoing dedication to sustainability make them an inspiration for businesses worldwide. - October 29, 2023 - Leading Edge Connections
Crypto Lists Hits Major Milestone: 300 BTC Casino Reviews
Crypto Lists, a leading review platform in the cryptocurrency casino niche, is delighted to announce that they have achieved a significant milestone. The company has successfully published 300 reviews of crypto and Bitcoin casinos, making it among the largest collection of such reviews online. - October 05, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Universal Music Group USA and Leading Edge Connections, LLC Join Forces to Enhance Fan Support and Foster Job Growth
Universal Music Group USA (UMG) and Leading Edge Connections, LLC (LEC) have formed a strategic partnership to enhance customer support for UMG's global fan base. This collaboration focuses on preserving American jobs in the contact center industry. LEC has already improved UMG's training and operations, resulting in faster fan support response times and higher agent proficiency. Both companies are committed to setting industry standards for innovation, customer satisfaction, and job growth. - September 20, 2023 - Leading Edge Connections
CryptoLists.com Now Showcases 250 Bitcoin Casino Reviews
Highly regarded review site Crypto Lists has reached a significant milestone for summer 2023 with 250 unique Bitcoin casinos now featuring in their primary toplist. - August 18, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Hits a Milestone with 75 Newest Crypto Casino Reviews
Crypto Lists, a leading platform for crypto currency and casino insights, has announced a significant milestone, the publication of 75 comprehensive reviews of the newest crypto casinos from 2023. - August 03, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Announces Tom White as New Partner
Trusted crypto and casino comparison site moves its Head of Content into senior leadership in an exciting move for the review site with new heights in sight. - July 11, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Real World Interactive Media, LLC, Launches BCAST.com, a Short Form Video Platform with "Bounce Invite Video" Feature
Real World Interactive Media, LLC (RWI), announces its launch in web beta the BCAST.com short form video platform allowing users to request, post, store and share on other social media 60 second or less videos in a compelling new fashion. - June 26, 2023 - BCAST live
Crypto Lists Hits 200 Bitcoin Reviews Milestone
The fast-growth crypto review site achieves major milestone in iGaming diversification drive. - June 23, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Creates Crypto Tax Guide for Enthusiasts and Investors
Crypto Lists Ltd., a leading review platform specializing in cryptocurrencies and iGaming, has announced the launch of a new, comprehensive guide to crypto taxes around the world. - June 01, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Launches Gamified Casino Roulette Site Selector
A new addition to the Crypto Lists website promises a fun and unique way for readers to discover top-rated crypto casinos. - May 18, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Outpaces Competitors with 150 Crypto Casino Reviews
In a major milestone, the site, CryptoLists.com, now features 150 reviews of top crypto casinos in remarkable iGaming drive. - April 21, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists First to Reach 100 Bitcoin Casino Reviews
The review site Crypto Lists passes a major milestone today as they celebrate the publication of their one hundredth Bitcoin casino review. - March 11, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Celebrates 100 Crypto Casinos Milestone
The Crypto Lists organisation is overjoyed to reach 100 reviews of the best crypto casinos that are available around the world. - March 10, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Angelope Launches New Marketplace for Content Creators
Angelope is a new platform and marketplace that aims to help content creators and artists establish a strong digital presence, fund their projects, engage their fans, and build their personal brand. The platform collaborates with creators to design unique digital assets that can be sold to their... - March 07, 2023 - Angelope
GDPR24 Rebrands to Privacy24, Reflecting Company's Commitment to Protecting User Privacy
GDPR24, a leading provider of data privacy solutions, announced today that it is rebranding to Privacy24, effective immediately. The new name reflects the company's focus on providing comprehensive privacy solutions to its clients in an ever-evolving digital landscape. "Our decision to... - February 15, 2023 - Privacy24
Crypto Lists Test 215 Casino Game Developers
Crypto Lists is widening their visitor offering and are now showcasing extensive reviews of casino developers. The first release of this section boasts an impressive 215 of the best developers for slots and live casino games. - January 21, 2023 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Introduces Media Section: Delivering Crypto Sector Content to a Targeted Audience
In light of an increasingly regulated environment for cryptocurrencies, Crypto Lists has opened a media section. Any type of approved—by Crypto Lists—coins, tokens, NFTs, and crypto casinos can now get seen by a highly targeted audience. The new section went live this week on CryptoLists.com. - November 10, 2022 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Release Daily Visitor Voting for Coins and Tokens
Crypto Lists' latest addition to their fast growing site is voting functionality, allowing visitors to vote up or down every day on their favorite or least favorite coins and tokens. The new feature is available for all cryptocurrencies with a review on CryptoLists.com from Monday the 31st of October, 2022. - October 31, 2022 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Gets New Head of Content and Updates Branding
CryptoLists.com announce Tom White as new Head of Content and update their mission statement to "crypto done smarter" in branding rethink. - October 21, 2022 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
MeChat Universe Launches Free Software to Write a Business Plan
MeChat Universe announces its 2022 beta program. During the program, users can login and write a business plan for free. To write a business plan users login and fill out a blank template. The business plan template will outline and format their ideas into a structured business plan that they can... - September 20, 2022 - MeChat Universe
Crypto Lists with Tim Boeckmann: Encrypted Blockchain Messages
Crypto Lists (cryptolists.com) latest interview discover the need for a communication layer in blockchains. Tim Boeckmann just launched a new business, offering encrypted email service that supports all blockchains. - September 15, 2022 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Crypto Lists Interview Sara Negron About Caribbean Crypto
Crypto Lists Limited continue the series of interviews with the founder of a fast-growing crypto payment solution. Today, Sara Negron from the Dominican Republic will answer a couple of questions related to the Caribbean cryptocurrency market and explain about crypto OTC transactions. - September 02, 2022 - Crypto Lists Ltd.