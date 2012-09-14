PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

HealthDirect Pharmacy Services Acquires King of Prussia Pharmacy HealthDirect Pharmacy Services has formally announced the acquisition of King of Prussia Pharmacy Services. King of Prussia Pharmacy Services, also known as “KOPPS,” has been providing quality long-term care pharmacy services to the northern Philadelphia area since 2001. The deal took place... - October 24, 2019 - HealthDirect Pharmacy Services

La Vida Verde Founding Shareholders Re-Acquire Controlling Interest from International Cannabrands Inc. International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde

MEDHealthChoice Featured in Tampa Bay Metro Magazine for 18th Annual Medical Issue MEDHealthChoice is proud to announce they have been featured in Tampa Bay Metro Magazine for the 18th annual Medical Issue. With 521 peer selected doctors in 65 specialties. - September 19, 2019 - MED Health Choice

Pharmacy Town Host Grand Opening Event Pharmacy Town hosted its grand opening event on June 28th, 2019. The newest pharmacy in town is located at 1560 State Highway 35 Ocean, NJ inside the Super Foodtown of Ocean. Special guests at the Grand Opening were Mayor Christopher Siciliano, Deputy Mayor Richard Long, Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling,... - July 09, 2019 - Pharmacy Town

MED Health Choice Quickly Satisfies Over 10,000 Customers MED Health Choice is the leading supplier of medical supplies ranging from Ophthalmology, Dental, Patient Care, and much more. MED Health Choice is a fairly new family owned company that has been dominating the health care market. MED Health Choice encourages you to visit their website www.medhealthchoice.com to experience the difference. - June 30, 2019 - MED Health Choice

Pharmacy Town Set to Deliver Unmet Healthcare Needs to Patients in Ocean, NJ “With healthcare being so complex these days, Pharmacy Town’s main goal is to deliver quality healthcare in a caring, compassionate, and cost-effective manner. Patients come first at Pharmacy Town!” said Dev Tailor, pharmacist. - June 07, 2019 - Pharmacy Town

USA Wrestling Announces Partnership with EarSplintz Cauliflower Ear Prevention and Management USA Wrestling is proud to announce that EarSplintz will be an official sponsor through the 2021 season. The sponsorship designates EarSplintz as an Official Cauliflower Ear Prevention sponsor for USA Wrestling. With EarSplintz, consumers now can purchase the same products doctors use to treat ear injuries... - May 27, 2019 - EarSplintz

P-Rite Gives All Women Freedom P-Rite™, a women’s stand to pee device announces their new website www.P-Rite.com. P-Rite™ Gives All Women Freedom! P-Rite™ is a disposable paper funnel that women of all ages can use to pee standing up. It allows women to free themselves from dirty porta-potties, long lines... - May 24, 2019 - P-Rite

Cloud 9 Skin Solutions Launches New Website Showcasing Active Ingredients, Customer Feedback and Plethora of Awards UK-based business continues focusing on eradicating “problem skin” through variety of products including Nature’s Miracle, Clarity, Skin Rehab, Tranquillity and more. - May 01, 2019 - Cloud 9 Skin Solutions

Goodbye-UTI Gives the Gift of Health and Awareness for Mother’s Day Just in time for Mother’s Day, Goodbye UTI, a nutraceutical approach to one of the world’s most common microbial infections - the urinary tract infection (UTI) - is raising awareness about the increasing rate of antibiotic resistance, while offering an alternative treatment solution. Today,... - April 26, 2019 - Goodbye UTI

AloeVeritas, Dallas, TX, Names Rosa Battle President AloeVeritas announced a new addition to their executive leadership team, Rosa Battle has been appointed the new President. This is an exciting time for the young skincare, health and wellness company and there is no better person to lead them to greatness than Rosa Battle. Ms. Battle brings 25 Years... - February 22, 2019 - AloeVeritas

Millbrook Pharmacy Takes Innovative Approach to Combat Opioid Crisis An independent pharmacy located in Millbrook, New York adds cannabinoids, such as CBD, to patients’ regimen to significantly reduce opioid use. - December 03, 2018 - Millbrook Pharmacy

Surterra Wellness Sponsors Mission Zero First Annual Charity Golf Tournament Surterra Wellness, a leading provider of natural cannabis-based products that support well-being, has partnered with Mission Zero, a Florida-based non-profit organization committed to decreasing the number of suicides among military veterans suffering from PTSD, for the First Annual “Swing for... - November 09, 2018 - Mission Zero

DentaDefend is Prepared for Sale Online in Kenya and Senegal DentaDefend LLC, based in Evanston, Illinois, prepared their first product for sale in Kenya and Senegal. Within a couple of weeks the product will be available in some other African and European countries. According to the official website, the first 100 units will be sold at discounted price. DentaDefend... - October 16, 2018 - DentaDefend LLC

Flexogor Gel Now Available in Africa Flexogor gel for treating joint and tissue pain has been produced in 2017 and now it is spread in Africa. Kenya will be the first country where the product will be offered online. As already known, Flexogor gel contains Arnica Montana flower extract, Lavandula angustifolia herb oil, Camphor, hydrolyzed... - September 20, 2018 - Flexogor

New Wellness Apothecary in Atlanta Opens with Free Meditation Classes The Modern Apothecary, a new wellness maison located inside of historic Paris on Ponce on the Eastside Atlanta Beltline, will host its grand opening on Saturday, September 8th and Sunday, September 9th. Established by November Nichols LLC. and designed as a sanctuary for the mind, body and soul, the apothecary was created as a place where people can go to take a break from their busy lives and spend some much needed time taking care of themselves. - September 04, 2018 - November Nichols LLC

PRxP of KS LLC Achieves Accreditation with ACHC PRxP of Kansas Pharmacy proudly announces it has achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for Specialty Pharmacy Services. Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects... - August 24, 2018 - Healthcare Ventures Group/Physicians Rx Pharmacies

Luffoliate, the Hands-Free Shower Luffa for the Back, Launches This Week on Their Website – www.luffoliate.com Luffoliate launches for the first time on their website for the hands-free back exfoliating Luffa, which attaches to any shower wall. Luffoliate is unlike any other bathroom Luffa in the sense that is does not require hands to help wash and exfoliate, making it simple for anyone to clean and exfoliate their entire back. www.luffoliate.com. - July 24, 2018 - Luffoliate

Green Compassion Network, LLC Helps Qualified Patients Easily Obtain Their Ohio Medical Marijuana Cards Green Compassion Network Hosts Informational Event About This Controversial Wonder Plant. - July 18, 2018 - Green Compassion Network, LLC

AloeVeritas Announces Preliminary Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Observational Study of AloeMD AloeVeritas Announces Preliminary Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Observational Study of AloeMD (a drug-less pain disruptor) Showing Strong Evidence of Significant Results in Participants with Acute and Chronic Pain - May 24, 2018 - AloeVeritas

Generation Bee: On a Mission to Save the Bees Beekeeper, Michael Nastepniak, turns a passion for saving the bees into an all-natural skincare line that is turning heads and winning awards. - May 16, 2018 - Generation Bee

Chesapeake Health Care Welcomes Dr. Michael Lantz, FACOG to the OB/GYN Team Dr. Michael Lantz, well-known Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist from Annapolis, will be joining the Obstetrical team at Chesapeake Health Care to provide care for moms-to-be and babies of high-risk pregnancies. - May 15, 2018 - Chesapeake Health Care

Introducing &SISTERS, the UK's First Certified Organic Cotton Customisable Period Care Subscription Box Periods are natural. &SISTERS believes that feminine care should be too. &SISTERS has just launched a range of 100% natural and ultra-reliable organic cotton products that are better for our bodies and better for our environment. And what’s more you can buy any combination you like. Customers customise their period pack online from a selection of different products and absorbencies and have them delivered to their door (or desk). &SISTERS is donating 10% of profits to help tackle period poverty. - April 26, 2018 - &SISTERS Ltd

AloeVeritas Along with PainSmarts and the GPOSO, Announce Initiation of Phase I Observational Study Evaluating AloeMD AloeVeritas along with PainSmarts and GPOSO (Global Professional Observational Study Organization), Announce Initiation of Phase I Observational Study Evaluating AloeMD for the relief of pain without Opioids, Steroids, and NSAIDs. - April 20, 2018 - AloeVeritas

Dallas Pain Relief Company Helps Relieve the Pain of Grad School Expenses Ted’s Brain Science Products, a startup founded by UTD neuroscientists, is helping financially struggling neuroscience students further their careers with a $3450 donation to the Larry Cauller Travel Award scholarship. Cofounder Dr. Ted Price explains, “One of the most important ways science... - April 11, 2018 - Ted's Brain Science

Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; Former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson’s 40-Acre Ranch is Delivering Its First Product for Pain Relief Known as the "baddest man on the planet" from his days in the ring, Mike Tyson has begun a new venture on Tyson Ranch, which is releasing their first-ever product, CopperGel™. Tyson worked alongside co-owner and founder, Rob Hickman to create a powerful pain relief remedy. CopperGel... - March 29, 2018 - CopperGel

AloeVeritas Announces the Launch of AloeMD AloeVeritas launched a new patented 100% natural arthritis and joint pain product that not only provides drug free and opioid free relief, but also boosts the body’s own innate intelligence to repair itself. The official launch date for AloeMD was March 10, 2018. AloeVeritas believes AloeMD will... - March 14, 2018 - AloeVeritas

A Shining New Star in the MLM Universe; AloeVeritas Prepares to Open in the United States - Timing is Perfect for a Wellness Revolution Following a successful launch in Europe where month-over-month growth exceeded 150%, AloeVeritas will soon bring a holistic plan for wellness to the United States. In March 2018, the founders of AloeVeritas will share their vision of a new Network Marketing future, based on some basic concepts: Natural. - March 05, 2018 - AloeVeritas

SnoreCare's Nose Vents Received Award and Commendations for Providing a Solution to Loud Snoring A year after its release, SnoreCare's Nose Vents are receiving massive commendations from all over the world. The sleep aide nose vents help loud snorers and people with sleep apnea by maximizing airflow in the nasal passage. - March 05, 2018 - SnoreCare

Make Your Pet a Hypoallergenic Pet For Human Allergies. Given to your Dog or Cat. - February 22, 2018 - Pet Allergen Reducer

Buffalo Pharmacies, a Local Family Owned Business is Doing Their Part to Keep Seniors Out of the Hospital Studies indicate medication errors have risen to the 3rd leading cause of death in the US. Seniors today take anywhere between 5 to 8 medications per day, making them especially high risk for hospitalization from a medication error. Buffalo Pharmacies is doing their part to help Seniors stay healthy and out of the hospital. - February 21, 2018 - Buffalo Pharmacies

MD Now Recommends Anti-Viral Treatment for Severe Flu Season in South Florida The CDC has reported a sharp increase in influenza activity in the U.S. in recent weeks, with South Florida hit particularly hard due to an influx of winter travelers. To curb complications from the virus, MD Now is offering prescriptions for antiviral medications as appropriate, at all 33 South Florida... - February 04, 2018 - MD Now Urgent Care

Kareway Products, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Gericare Eye Wash Due to Potential Product Contamination Kareway Products, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Gericare Eye Wash Due to complaints received on potential product contamination which compromises sterility. Kareway Products, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 60,000 units of Gericare Eye Wash, Sterile Eye Irrigation Solution, 4 fluid ounces... - January 31, 2018 - Kareway Products, Inc.

PapiStop LLC Introduces a Cream for Treating Papillomas and Warts PapiStop LLC is going to introduce their first product for treating papillomas and warts. The product is manufactured in the form of a cream and comes in a 30 ml tube. The PapiStop cream is intended for external use for people over 18 years of age. Papillomas and warts can appear after weeks, months,... - January 30, 2018 - PapiStop LLC

HealthGrowth Capital Appoints Douglas Hoey to Its Board of Advisors Doug Hoey, CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association, joins Board of Advisors of HealthGrowth Capital, LLC, an alternative specialty lender to independent pharmacies. - November 30, 2017 - HealthGrowth Capital, LLC

Canadian Valley Pharmacy Completes Construction on New Facility Canadian Valley Pharmacy completes construction on a 12,000sf state-of-the-art facility. The new pharmacy will replace the current location and is scheduled to open to the public just in time for the 2017 holiday season. As the deadline for compliance keeps getting pushed back, now to 2019, Canadian... - November 29, 2017 - Canadian Valley Pharmacy

Owens Pharmacy Installs MedSafe Medication Disposal Kiosks Provided by NoRxAbuse in 5 of Its Locations Owens Pharmacy Installs MedSafe medication disposal kiosks provided by NoRxAbuse in 5 of its locations, bringing additional convenient and safe medication disposal options to Redding, Anderson, and Weaverville. - November 17, 2017 - Owens Healthcare

SustaFix LLC Created a Honey-Based Product for Treating Joint and Tissue Pain A novel honey-based product for treating joint and tisssue pain has been created and manufactured in Atlanta, Georgia. SustaFix gel contains propolis extract, bee venom, bee extract, beeswax, cedar sap, olive oil, horse chestnut extract and wax moth extract. Additional ingredients embaded in product's... - November 10, 2017 - SustaFix LLC

New Vendors Added: Jant Pharmacal Corporation, Healgen, CMI and Wondfo DrugTestKitUSA announced the release of a new low cost online store for drug test kits and alcohol tests that carry products by Jant Pharmacal Corporation, Healgen, Wondfo and CMI. - October 11, 2017 - DrugTestKitUSA

Arnica Montana-Based Product for Treating Joint Pain – Flexogor – Is Prepared for Sale in Asia A new Arnica Montana-based product for treating joint and tissue pain has been manufactured and prepared for sales in Asia. Flexogor Gel contains Arnica Montana flower extract, Lavandula angustifolia herb oil, Camphor, hydrolyzed Keratin, Linalool and D-limonene. These ingredients, mixed in proper proportions,... - October 07, 2017 - Flexogor

Valgorect Inc. is Going to Produce a Gel for Hallux Valgus Treatment Within couple of days, Valgorect (a small beauty-oriented company), is going to produce a new product, intended to treat hallux valgus. The product would be probably interesting to the auditorium, because it differs from the others of this kind - it is designed in form of gel. Till now, the most popular... - June 29, 2017 - Valgorect Inc

Childrenswear Designer Love, Linda Announces Release of New Brother / Sister Styles Love, Linda has launched the latest designs in their successful Brother / Sister collection. - June 23, 2017 - Love, Linda

L.A. Christine - Beauty Inspired by the Purity of Finland Nature For centuries, Finland has been renowned for creating many of the world's most sought-after skin treatments. Saunas, spas, arctic berries, natural ingredients and other elements of a healthy lifestyle are at the center of both the Finnish culture and the L.A. Christine brand. - May 22, 2017 - L.A. Christine

Dr. Z's Pharmacy Achieves Accreditation with ACHC Dr. Z's Pharmacy proudly announces its approval of accreditation status by Accreditation Commission of Health Care (ACHC) for non-sterile prescription compounding. Achieving accreditation is the process where healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC... - May 11, 2017 - Dr. Z's Pharmacy

Powerstep Acquires Light Orthotics Powerstep Acquires Revolutionary Custom Orthotics Technology. - April 26, 2017 - Powerstep

Precision LTC Pharmacy: Servicing Long Term Care Organizations Throughout the Greater New York City Area Precision has experienced significant growth and currently serves thousands of residents in Long Term Care communities. - April 20, 2017 - Precision LTC Pharmacy

Another Agmatine Patent for Gilad&Gilad The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Gilad&Gilad an additional patent for agmatine use in dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and foods. - April 04, 2017 - Gilad&Gilad

OnycoSolve Spray for Treating Nail Fungus Has Been Produced by OnycoSolve Inc. Nail fungus, also known as onychomycosis, is kind of condition that causes visible deterioration to human nails and feet. The infection of the skin could come from unsuspected places - public pools, saunas, shoes, fabrics, etc. Having wet feet for a long time can also lead to toenail fungus. So it is... - March 31, 2017 - OnycoSolve