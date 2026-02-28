Recent Headlines
Within Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Komal Medical Launches Direct Dawai for Online Pharmacy in Jaipur
Komal Medical & Provision Store is a familiar and trusted name in Jaipur. The store has a strong presence in the city, not for now, but for many years. It is known for its reliable service and genuine medicine, with an aim for maximum client satisfaction. Daily, hundreds of people buy... - February 28, 2026 - Direct Dawai
WENO Exchange e-Prescribing Module Now Available in OpenEMR v7.0.2 and Above
This integration provides OpenEMR users the ability to electronically transmit prescriptions securely and efficiently—without the need for traditional third-party networks. - March 30, 2025 - Weno Exchange LLC
Addressing the Growing Crisis in Pain Management Medication Access
PMC Pharmacy Advocates for Transparent, Collaborative Solutions to Reduce Risk and Ensure Patient Care - A Path Forward for Pain Management Medication Access - March 19, 2025 - PMC Pharmacy
Stars Unite for a Weekend of Giving: Join Otherworldly Fundraising and Support Families in Crisis with Mom Bomb
A star-studded weekend is just around the corner as Otherworldly Fundraising partners with Mom Bomb, a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to supporting families in crisis, for an exciting virtual event to raise funds and bring hope to those in need. From Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22,... - September 19, 2024 - Mom Bomb
Sorevna Unveils Revolutionary Natural Hand Therapy Cream
Organic, Cruelty-Free Cosmetic Manufacturer Launches Probiotic-Infused Hand Cream to Restore Skin Microbiome - September 06, 2024 - Sorevna
Sara Smith Comes Out of Retirement to Lead Mom Bomb as CEO, Bringing Decades of Brand-Building Expertise to the Table
Sara Smith, a powerhouse in the business world with a history of building iconic brands like Kathy Ireland, Gloria Vanderbilt, MembersOnly, Tahari, Isaac Mizrahi, and Jones New York, has come out of retirement to assume the role of CEO at Mom Bomb. Drawn by the company’s mission and its... - August 14, 2024 - Mom Bomb
True Health Center for Precision Medicine Brings Groundbreaking QT Breast Imaging Technology to El Dorado Hills, CA
Qlarity Breast Imaging is a state-of-the-art breast imaging facility located within True Health Center for Precision Medicine in El Dorado Hills, CA. Specializing in the advanced breast imaging techniques, QT imaging, Qlarity Breast Imaging is committed to providing women with the most accurate and comprehensive breast health diagnostics available. - April 12, 2024 - True Health Center for Precision Medicine
AloeMD Announces Partnership with Life Time Pickleball and the Life Time Grand Prix
AloeMD is an Official Sponsor of Life Time Pickleball and the Life Time Grand Prix, a series of iconic off roadcycling events. - October 03, 2023 - AloeMD
Alevea Mental Health Advocates for Psychedelic Therapy, Citing MAPS' Latest Research and Its Own Success with Ketamine Treatment
Alevea Mental Health fully endorses psychedelic therapy as an effective mental health treatment, following the recent publication of MAPS' Phase 3 study on MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Alevea has already reported significant success in alleviating symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD through its own Ketamine treatment programs. CEO Topher Bradshaw expressed astonishment at the remarkable patient improvements, particularly when other treatments had failed. - September 20, 2023 - Alevea Mental Health
Introducing Last Stop CBD: Online Retailer of Premium CBD Products
Last Stop CBD is a leading online retailer dedicated to providing premium CBD products that promote overall well-being. Committed to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction, Last Stop CBD offers a diverse range of lab-tested CBD products, including tinctures, edibles, and topicals. With a focus on education and premium ingredients, Last Stop CBD aims to be the trusted resource for individuals seeking high-quality CBD products. - August 13, 2023 - Last Stop CBD
Addressing the Impact of Heat on Medications During Transportation: PMC Pharmacy Advocates for Private Hand Delivery to Safeguard Patient Safety
A key issue arising from this summer's record breaking heat waves is the effect on mail order medication that sits in hot mailboxes or porches. There is a solution and it's important for our most vulnerable residents, often dealing with chronic conditions, to follow the directions on their medication that they should be stored at 59 to 77 degrees °F in a cool, dry place. The solution is a local independent pharmacy. - July 22, 2023 - PMC Pharmacy
PMC Addresses Opioid Shortages and Advocates for Patient Well-Being
The Delaware Valley is experiencing shortages of chronic pain management tools like opioids and other medications. PMC is uniquely equipped to address these dangers by helping patients avoid missed doses so they can maintain their health, avoid hospitalization, and loss of independence. The effect of shortages is particularly dangerous for patients with chronic conditions, like persistent pain, as replacement therapies are pursued. - June 24, 2023 - PMC Pharmacy
Opening New Frontiers in Oral Care and the Cannabinoid Market
A groundbreaking patent has been unveiled, presenting a revolutionary method for the prevention and treatment of dental pulp-associated diseases using a cannabinoid-based composition. This patent offers pharmaceutical companies a unique opportunity to enter the rapidly growing cannabinoid market while addressing critical dental care needs. - June 04, 2023 - CannIBite
LAST Skincare Unveils Upgraded Skin Repair Serum with 35+ Potent Ingredients for Profound Skin Regeneration
LAST Skincare, the brand known for its uncompromising approach to delivering clinically proven formulations that regenerate and restructure the skin, has launched an upgraded version of its signature Skin Repair Serum after two years of further research and testing. The new formula boasts 35+ plant and science-based active ingredients, including botanical alternatives to retinol, adaptogens, biomimetic tetrapeptides and peptides, cold-pressed oils, glycerides, vitamins, bioferments and more. - May 15, 2023 - LAST Skincare
Ultimate RepairX™, a Game Changer in Topical Pain Relief and Sports Recovery, Launches in the US
Alleviating pain and inflammation from sports injuries makes URX a perfect match for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and they are a proud sponsor of the PPA Tour in 2023. - March 07, 2023 - AloeMD
Immunodominant Announces Call for Initial Investment Round as Company Prepares for Phase 2 Study of Oral OTC COVID-19 Drug
Immunodominant Inc., a drug discovery and development company engaged in progressing innovative research from academia to commercialization, today announced its intention to begin an initial financing round of up to $30 million. Immunodominant also announced today that it is scheduling a Phase 2 clinical study after a pre-IND meeting with the FDA for LACTOVID, a novel, oral, over-the-counter drug for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. - November 20, 2022 - Immunodominant
CBD.market Store Notices That Usage of CBD Gummies Spikes Following New Study Confirming CBD Safety
CBD.market online CBD store's research shows that most of the company's CBD users prefer CBD gummies, following the recently shared preliminary findings of CBD safety. - September 29, 2022 - CBD.market
Delaware Valley Independent Pharmacy PMC is Commended for Their Role in Combatting the Opioid Crisis
Delaware Valley Independent Pharmacy PMC has seen nearly 20 years of the Opioid Epidemic. They are helping legitimate chronic pain patients to navigate the course of guidelines and stigma to have reliable access to medication that's being regulated under the Opioid Epidemic. Many of PMC’s... - September 21, 2022 - PMC Pharmacy
AloeMD Signs Top Pickleball Pro Tyson McGuffin
AloeMD, LLC (Dallas, TX), creator of pickleball’s “go-to” patented topical cream for pain and injury recovery, solidifies its place at the elite level of the sport by signing Tyson McGuffin as its premier Pro Partner. McGuffin, one of the most talented and recognizable Pro... - July 14, 2022 - AloeMD
Rockwall Oasis Pickleball Club Set to Become the Largest Pickleball Facility in the State of Texas
Oasis Pickleball Club (Rockwall, TX) solidifies the Dallas Metroplex as the State’s pickleball capitol by its recent conversion from tennis to all pickleball. Once complete, the facility will boast 42 permanent pickleball courts, including 8 covered courts and 2 championship courts with... - July 14, 2022 - AloeMD
The Business Take Over of Medicine is Confronted in New Novel by Beverly Hurwitz M.D.
In this precautionary tale, a community hospital becomes the target of a hostile corporate takeover, causing patients and health care providers to be put at risk in unimaginable ways. - April 14, 2022 - Beverly Hurwitz M.D.
Pipelinepharma Marketplace Records Quadruple Growth Over a Single Year
The leading European pharmaceutical marketplace now hosts more than 85 000 CTD dossiers for finished dosage formulation products. Compared to 19 600 products at the start of 2021, the product offering has increased fourfold over a single year. As a response to increasing demand, Pipelinepharma will introduce biosimilar drugs into a separate category. New finished dosage form categories for medical devices and nutraceuticals will also be launched in the coming months. - April 01, 2022 - Pipelinepharma
Tinnitus Masking Therapy Now Included in BeHear ACCESS Hearing Amplification Headsets
Alango Technologies, a leading independent supplier of DSP voice and audio enhancement software technologies for the communication industry, announced the release of a new, advanced version of its BeHear® ACCESS hearing amplifier featuring an option for basic sound personalization without using an app, customizable tinnitus masking therapy, increased amplification without feedback, and easier pairing based on Bluetooth® 5.0. - March 20, 2022 - Alango - BeHear
Cooperative Buying to Help Launch New Medicines in Small Markets
Large manufacturer minimum order quantities put specialist medicines out of reach of buyers in smaller markets. By grouping pharmaceutical orders from different buyers into a single collective bulk order, Pipelinepharma will help buyers to reach the minimum order quota. The initiative further builds upon Pipelinepharma’s mission to provide better access to medicines for patients all around the world. - February 17, 2022 - Pipelinepharma
HW&B Enterprises, (AloeVeritas) and Medicileaf Are Set to Revolutionize the Topical Pain and Sports Recovery Industries with Their Launch of AloeMD Plus
The Partnership believes AloeMD Plus will change the way we look at inflammation and how we alleviate not only the symptoms but also the mechanisms that trigger them, naturally. The product was formulated by medical doctors and bears a patent that validates over 20 years of clinical science and research. AloeMD Plus is positioned to provide a drug free, NSAID Free, opioid-free alternative to modern-day health issues. - January 25, 2022 - AloeMD
Duncan Park Press LLC Announces a Game Changer: the Connection Between Addiction and the Affective Risk Response System
Some people experience addiction. Most do not. Everybody is affected. Simply stated, addiction is mistaking a dependent risk response pattern for an autonomous pattern. The research, data and models are available in the book Prehab Leveraging Perception to End Substance Abuse. This discovery explains how addiction hides in plain sight and how to educate, intervene and remove the cause. The goal is not to treat addiction but to eradicate it. - January 19, 2022 - Duncan Park Press LLC
Cumberland Foot and Ankle Centers of Kentucky Joins Upperline Health
Upperline Health, a national leader in comprehensive lower extremity care, has partnered with Cumberland Foot and Ankle Centers of Kentucky. Through this partnership, Upperline Health makes its initial entry into the Bluegrass State and adds ten additional offices to its network across the United... - December 22, 2021 - Upperline Health
Pharmaceutical Companies Shift to Near-Shore Medicines Sourcing as Supply Chain Risks Intensify
With global supply chains under stress due to COVID-19 pandemic, European pharmaceutical companies and distributors are increasingly looking for alternative supply channels inside the EU block. - December 16, 2021 - Pipelinepharma
Resinate Presents Indoor Cannabis Community Market on November 20 from 12 to 6 PM in Worcester
Resinate collaborates with Massachusetts’ cannabis community to educate and elevate in one convenient festival atmosphere on November 20, 2021 at its Worcester dispensary. - November 15, 2021 - Resinate Inc.
WENO Exchange Announces BestRx as New Trading Partner
New alliance makes BestRx 1st Retail Pharmacy System to accept eRxs from all US prescribers. - October 27, 2021 - Weno Exchange LLC
ASHP Case Study on Drugs in Short Supply Highlights MedShorts Online Marketplace
The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) published a case study citing financial and sourcing successes for health system pharmacies utilizing the MedShorts marketplace for direct access to drugs. The data-driven marketplace consumes and analyzes data from ASHP Drug Shortages to match pharmacy needs and alleviate shortage occurrences. Read the case study: https://www.ashp.org/products-and-services/database-licensing-and-integration/ashp-drug-shortages/medshorts-case-study - October 21, 2021 - MedShorts LLC
Pipelinepharma Closes €1.3M Seed Round to Shift Pharmaceutical Dealmaking Online
The European B2B pharmaceutical marketplace closed a venture seed round led by Practica Capital. Iron Wolf Capital, Pandos and a group of angel investors also participated in the funding round. - October 09, 2021 - Pipelinepharma
Synformulas Presents the Scientifically Researched Potential of Its Products for the First Time at Vitafoods Europe
Common diseases such as gastrointestinal conditions and allergies are the focus of the company’s research and product development; More value is being added for further licensing and distribution partners through strong scientific research results; SYNformulas is seeking for additional distribution partners to expand its internationalization activities with its patented active complexes. - September 13, 2021 - SYNformulas
New Online Directory, Organic Yard, Simplifies Search for Authentic Organic Suppliers
“The search is over!” That’s the message from the founders of Organic Yard, the new and popular online directory that’s gaining ground for simplifying the search for genuine organic shoppers who want to connect with authentic organic suppliers across. The launch of the new platform is perfectly timed to coincide with the Soil Association’s Organic September campaign for nature friendly farming. - September 02, 2021 - Organic Yard
Sunrider International Names Rajan Sachar Chief Financial Officer
Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company headquartered in Torrance, California, recently announced the appointment of Rajan Sachar as Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Sunrider, Sachar was employed at Johnson Electric, Hong Kong, where he held senior finance... - June 25, 2021 - Sunrider
MedShorts Announces Promotion of Blake Powers to President
MedShorts, an Orlando-based e-commerce software solution specializing in connecting pharmacies with pharmaceutical manufacturers to source short-dated and short-supply medications, announced the promotion of Blake Powers to President of the company. After serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer over the past five years, Blake has advanced to leading the company at a time when hospitals face significant financial pressure to reduce costs within their facilities. - May 06, 2021 - MedShorts LLC
Sunrider Protects from the Sun with the Launch of Oi-Lin® Protective Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company headquartered in Torrance, California, has recently released Oi-Lin® Protective Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30, an enhanced reformulation of its best-selling Oi Lin® Deep Moisture Lotion SPF 25. This new... - May 01, 2021 - Sunrider
Sunrider International Names Gareth Hooper Chief Information Officer
Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company headquartered in Torrance, California, recently appointed Gareth Hooper as its new Chief Information Officer. Hooper’s background is in global information technology operations, strategy and execution. He has served as... - April 24, 2021 - Sunrider
Sunrider International Names Eric Chen Chief of Global Manufacturing Officer
Sunrider International, a global health and wellness company headquartered in Torrance, California, recently appointed Eric Chen as its new Chief of Global Manufacturing Officer. Eric Chen, the son of Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen, brings over a decade of executive experience with Sunrider. An... - March 27, 2021 - Sunrider
Sunny Beutler Named CEO of Sunrider International
Sunrider International, headquartered in Torrance, California, recently appointed Sunny Beutler as its new Chief Executive Officer. Beutler, the daughter of Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen, brings more than fifteen years of executive-level experience with Sunrider. She has overseen the operations of... - February 17, 2021 - Sunrider
Bison Life’s Everyday Series for Ages 8+ is Available in Target Across 280 Stores
Bison Life is presenting their new, groundbreaking, tactical safety glasses for kids; a remarkably comfortable and protective design, constructed to properly safeguard children and improve compliance through its updated features, ergonomic fit and stylish design. This product will be available in Target across 280 stores. - February 09, 2021 - Bison Production
SRB Botanica Announces New Moon Collection
Noted Author, Artist Stephanie Rose Bird Teams Up with Actress Daughter to Craft Healing, Responsibly Sourced Body and Hair Care Products. - December 16, 2020 - SRB Botanica
Mother-Daughter Herbalists Announce Formation of New Company, SRB Botanica
Noted Author, Artist Stephanie Rose Bird Teams Up with Actress Daughter to Craft Healing, Responsibly Sourced Body and Hair Care Products. - December 10, 2020 - SRB Botanica
Self-Disinfecting Anti-Viral Masks Are a Game Changer in the Fight Against COVID-19
ReusableGuard.com – a Canadian online store that is dedicated to offer certified reusable anti-viral PPE – introduced the FineGuard Comfort as a sustainable reusable mask that replaces over 300 single-use masks. The FineGuard mask offers filtration that blocks 95%-99% of airborne particles > 2.5 to 3 microns and is powered by a technology that is globally certified and tested to destroy viruses, including COVID-19, on contact. - November 12, 2020 - ReusableGuard
Natural Medilube® Offers Ultra-Safe Lubricant to Fertility Clinics & Birthing Centers; Expectant Moms Can Now Protect Their Own Health & That of Their Newborns
Natural Medilube® offers a solution to a major health crisis at fertility clinics and birthing centers across North America that are using paraben-laced and petroleum-based lubricants on pregnant and TTC (Trying to Conceive) moms. Natural Medilube is 100%-plant-based and completely free of all petroleum, parabens and fragrances, thereby, promoting a healthy vaginal biome. - August 27, 2020 - Natural Medilube
Premium Sanitising Serum, Made in England
Premium Hand Sanitiser with oils to neutralize the drying effect of alcohol with a natural scent to leave hands protected, hydrated and refreshed. Made in Bath Spa, England using only sustainable, ethical production and natural ingredients. - August 17, 2020 - Skn+tnc
Henry J. Austin Health Center Now Offering Telemedicine and Pharmacy Delivery Services
To help stop the spread and flatten the curve of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the federally qualified health center makes it easy to stay at home while getting the care you need. - April 09, 2020 - Henry J. Austin Health Center
System Analytic Launches Superfly Core – A Powerful "Out of the Box"’ KOL Management Tool
KOL management. - April 04, 2020 - SystemAnalytic
Surgical Mask Supplier: SoMedicalSupplies Daily Production Capacity Up to 3 Million
The demand for surgical masks will continue to drastically rise given the situation the entire world is in today. The increasing number of reported cases of the Coronavirus disease in many countries has caused people to be more mindful of their hygiene and protection against sicknesses as well. - March 17, 2020 - SoMedical
Announcing Vegan Skincare Products from Moongate Botanicals
Sharon Yancey founded Moongate Botanicals in Austin, Texas after struggling to find products that matched her lifestyle. Moongate Botanicals skincare products are vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly. These products do not contain petroleum-based ingredients, harmful chemicals, and synthetic fragrances. - March 03, 2020 - Moongate Botanicals