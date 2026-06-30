Recent Headlines
Worldwide Fitness Supplements Launches Premium Sports Nutrition Line to Help Athletes and Everyday Fitness Enthusiasts Reach Their Goals
Worldwide Fitness Supplements announces a growing selection of high-quality sports nutrition products designed to support strength, recovery, performance, and overall wellness. Worldwide Fitness Supplements, a division of Worldwide Fitness LLC, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its... - June 30, 2026 - Worldwide Fitness
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Hawai‘i-Grown Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods announced a strategic collaboration to scale Hawai‘i-grown functional foods and nutraceuticals by transforming crops like turmeric, taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato into shelf-stable wellness products. The partnership aims to reduce food waste, support farmers, preserve nutrients, and make healthy local foods more accessible. - June 19, 2026 - Good Mana
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Emerge Weight Loss Erases More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt — Setting a New Standard for Trust in GLP-1 Telehealth
In just three years, Emerge has reduced the financial burden felt by households across the country by more than $1,055,400 — proof that, in a category defined by speed and scale, compassion can be built into the business model. - May 21, 2026 - Emerge Weight Loss, LLC
Santa Wellness TCM Announces Malaysia Expansion to Promote TCM Awareness, AI-Powered Health Screening, and Public Education on Diabetes and Kidney Health
Santa Wellness TCM today announced its expansion into Malaysia to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) awareness, expand access to AI-powered health screening, and strengthen public education around diabetes and kidney health. As part of this expansion initiative, Santa Wellness TCM will work with Fu Neng Yuan Sdn Bhd to support local outreach and community engagement efforts in Malaysia. - May 11, 2026 - Santa Wellness TCM Pte Ltd
International Vitamin Corporation to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg – Airing April 18 on CNBC
The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with SteveGuttenberg, airing April 18 at 11a ET on CNBC, will feature International Vitamin Corporation, a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products. - April 17, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
International Vitamin Corporation Recognized by Food Business Review as Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC), a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, has been recognized as the Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026 by Food Business Review. This recognition reflects IVC’s leadership in accelerating speed-to-market and... - April 13, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
Longevity Rx Partners with Equinox Hotels to Bring Clinical-Grade Cellular Health Supplements to Luxury Hospitality
Dr. Will Cole's functional medicine-backed supplement brand joins Equinox Hotels' curated high-performance offering at the flagship Hudson Yards location. - March 17, 2026 - Longevity Rx
Amy Suzanne Upchurch Named One of the “Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, was named one of the Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026, recognizing her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature highlights her journey from overcoming serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized, mission-driven women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, transparency, and trust. - February 09, 2026 - Pink Stork
Infinite Labs Solves Supplement Industry's Biggest Problem: Poor Absorption with Clinically-Proven Liposomal Technology
Infinite Labs launches clinically-proven liposomal supplement line with 10X better absorption than traditional supplements. Backed by six peer-reviewed studies, the technology achieves 67% faster cellular delivery and 90%+ encapsulation efficiency. Four formulas now available: Vitamin C+, Glutathione+, Magnesium+, and Vitamin D3 & K2+. - January 31, 2026 - Infinite Labs
Amy Suzanne Upchurch Recognized by USA Today as One of “The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, has been recognized by USA Today as one of The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026 for her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature traces her journey from serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, trust, and service, now supporting women across all ages and stages while creating meaningful social impact. - January 29, 2026 - Pink Stork
Why Not Natural Recalls Organic Moringa Capsules Because of Possible Health Risk
Why Not Natural, Houston, Texas, is voluntarily recalling its Why Not Natural Organic Moringa - Green Superfood because they may be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened... - January 29, 2026 - Why Not Natural
IVC Hosts Charity Golf Tournament, Donates $100,000 to Support Local Communities
IVC proudly hosted its annual Charity Golf Tournament on October 8 at The Cliffs at Mountain Park Golf Club, bringing together employees, partners, and community members for a day of camaraderie, giving, and impact. As part of the event, IVC donated $50,000 each to March of Dimes in Anderson, SC,... - October 11, 2025 - International Vitamin Corporation
Hemp Lies Exposed 2025: Cbdeeme Unmasks the Myths Holding Back America’s Wellness Revolution
Wellness brand Cbdeeme is tackling misinformation head-on with a nationwide awareness push. The campaign confronts six of the most common hemp myths—covering safety, legality, and effectiveness—and provides consumers with fact-based clarity. By addressing persistent misconceptions, Cbdeeme empowers shoppers to make more confident, informed wellness choices. - October 02, 2025 - Cbdeeme
Natural Cure Labs’ Level Off Gains Traction as Americans Seek Metabolic Health
Natural Cure Labs has updated its Level Off glucose support supplement to include loquat leaf extract, expanding the formula’s evidence base for healthier post-meal glucose balance. With only 12% of U.S. adults metabolically healthy, the enhancement underscores rising demand for natural solutions. - September 24, 2025 - Natural Cure Labs
Longevity World Cup Launches: A Global Sport Where Age is the Advantage
The Longevity World Cup, launching September 16, 2025, is the first global competition where athletes win by reversing their biological age. Rankings are based on verified tests using the PhenoAge clock, with categories by gender and generation. Prize money, funded in Bitcoin, goes to the top athletes. - September 16, 2025 - Longevity World Cup
From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future. - September 05, 2025 - LadyBoss
New Book “Life Lessons From the Overhead Bin: A Flight Attendant’s Advice on How to Be Fit, Fearless and Fulfilled After 50” Uplifts and Inspires Women to Soar in Midlife
In her debut book, author Helen Fritsch weaves observations and stories from her 40-year career in the sky with her unique inspirational advice and practical tips. - August 14, 2025 - Helen Fritsch
CardoMax Acquired by Cardone Ventures, Marking a New Era in High-Performance Nutrition
CardoMax, the innovative liquid-based supplement company founded by former Navy SEALs, has been acquired by Cardone Ventures, the leading business growth and investment firm founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson. This acquisition marks a significant step in the evolution of performance... - August 12, 2025 - CardoMax
Good Mana Knows the Secret to Powerful Health Benefits: ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric - A Premium Organic Supplement Grown in Nutrient-Dense Hawaiian Soil
Good Mana, based in Waimanalo, Hawai'i, is raising the industry standard for potency, purity and traceability of turmeric supplements with its premium ʻŌlena Gold Turmeric brand. - May 24, 2025 - Good Mana
Truvy® and Sweet Minerals Partner to Expand Global Health & Beauty Opportunities via Bytru.com
Truvy® has integrated the product and multi-level marketing (MLM) operations of Sweet Minerals into its business at Bytru, making Sweet Minerals’ celebrated beauty products available to a broader global audience. - May 12, 2025 - Truvy
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC) Appoints Nora Dowell as Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D
IVC is pleased to announce the appointment of Nora Dowell as Senior Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and R&D, marking a significant step forward in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant, and innovative health and wellness products. Nora brings more than 30 years of experience in regulatory compliance and quality management systems, with deep expertise in cGMP, QMS, FSMA/FSVP, training, auditing, labeling, and supplier qualifications. - April 26, 2025 - International Vitamin Corporation
VHC Supplement Launches Clean Benfotiamine Formula to Support Nerve and Blood Sugar Health
VHC Supplement, a U.S.-based wellness brand dedicated to clean-label, science-backed formulations, today announced the release of its new Benfotiamine 300mg supplement. This product is designed to support healthy nerve function and blood sugar balance, with a commitment to purity, transparency, and... - April 11, 2025 - VHC Supplement
EnfanteVITA Unveils Clean, Vegan Multivitamins for Kids, a New Standard in Child Nutrition
EnfanteVITA has launched a clean, vegan multivitamin for children, offering essential nutrients without artificial additives or sugars. This product provides a natural, plant-based alternative to support kids' growth and development. - March 09, 2025 - EnfanteVITA LLC
Māmaki Memory™ First Brain Support Supplement from Hawaii
Māmaki Memory ™ supports normal brain function and relief from occasional and temporary brain fog. Made from the Māmaki plant, which is endemic to Hawaii and primarily grown on the Big Island, it has been utilized for centuries for its health and wellness properties. Now available as an... - March 05, 2025 - Mamaki Memory
Hello Health Introduces Comprehensive Lab Testing to Empower Families on Their Journey to Root Cause Care
Hello Health is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive lab testing services, integrated into the newly unveiled "4 Steps to Transformation" program. This initiative is designed to assist families of all ages in identifying the root causes of chronic symptoms, promoting a holistic approach to health and wellness. - February 05, 2025 - Hello Health
CBD Emporium Marks 7-Year Anniversary with Exciting Online Event
Celebrate 7 years of wellness with CBD Emporium's online-exclusive BOGO sale and free Spider Muscle Balm. - December 31, 2024 - CBD Emporium
BB's Micros Hosts Fine Art Gallery Opening
BB's Micros Hosts Fine Art Gallery Opening Featuring Ashton Howard, James Coleman, and The Art of OZ. An evening of art, wellness, and community on November 1, 2024, at 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 6:00 PM. Location: BB's Micros, 407 1st Ave. N, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Tickets: $11 (available only in... - September 29, 2024 - Bionic Bloom
Stars Unite for a Weekend of Giving: Join Otherworldly Fundraising and Support Families in Crisis with Mom Bomb
A star-studded weekend is just around the corner as Otherworldly Fundraising partners with Mom Bomb, a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to supporting families in crisis, for an exciting virtual event to raise funds and bring hope to those in need. From Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22,... - September 19, 2024 - Mom Bomb
Carolina Holistic Farm Announces Name Change to Carolina Holistic Tea Farm - Organic Herbal Tea Farm
Carolina Holistic Farm, a rising star in the world of organic herbal tea production, is proud to announce its name change to Carolina Holistic Tea Farm. This rebranding reflects the company's ongoing dedication to crafting high-quality, organic herbal teas grown, processed, and blended on-site in... - August 16, 2024 - Carolina Holistic Tea Farm
Sara Smith Comes Out of Retirement to Lead Mom Bomb as CEO, Bringing Decades of Brand-Building Expertise to the Table
Sara Smith, a powerhouse in the business world with a history of building iconic brands like Kathy Ireland, Gloria Vanderbilt, MembersOnly, Tahari, Isaac Mizrahi, and Jones New York, has come out of retirement to assume the role of CEO at Mom Bomb. Drawn by the company’s mission and its... - August 14, 2024 - Mom Bomb
True Health Center for Precision Medicine Brings Groundbreaking QT Breast Imaging Technology to El Dorado Hills, CA
Qlarity Breast Imaging is a state-of-the-art breast imaging facility located within True Health Center for Precision Medicine in El Dorado Hills, CA. Specializing in the advanced breast imaging techniques, QT imaging, Qlarity Breast Imaging is committed to providing women with the most accurate and comprehensive breast health diagnostics available. - April 12, 2024 - True Health Center for Precision Medicine
Super Mike Supplements LLC Releases New Product, Especially Formulated to Assist Diabetics Struggling with High Blood Sugar Levels
Millions of Americans suffer with Diabetes. This new formula can help support normal blood sugars when used alongside your doctor's prescribed treatment. - April 12, 2024 - Super Mike Supplements LLC
Introducing Crane Wellness: Elevating Beauty and Wellness with Japanese Secrets and Modern Science
Unlock Japanese secrets with newly launched Crane Wellness. Crane was founded by family-owned Fine USA Trading with a history of creating beauty and wellness supplements since 1974, based in Osaka, Japan. By using ancient, traditional wisdom and combining it with modern science, Crane Wellness promotes holistic wellness so people everywhere can thrive better, longer. - April 08, 2024 - Crane Wellness
Ideal Male Labs’ Physician Ari Magill, MD Announces Landmark Opening of Its New Manufacturing Facility in Missouri
Ideal Male’s men's health specialist Dr. Ari Magill announced today the opening of a new dietary supplement production facility in Fenton, Missouri. This American-made facility will focus on creating premium supplements to support men's health and wellbeing. "I'm thrilled to open this... - February 23, 2024 - Ideal Male Labs LLC
Unlock Ageless Beauty and Wellness: "Beautiful Aging" Reveals the Ultimate Guide for Women Over 50
In her new book Beautiful Aging, Janie Bartlett provides "the ultimate anti-aging guide" to natural supplements and therapies to ensure age-defying beauty for women over 50. - February 15, 2024 - Live to Shine
Naturenetics Launches Flavorful FiberDaily: a Strawberry-Flavored Psyllium Husk Powder
Naturenetics launches FiberDaily, a tasty strawberry lemonade fiber supplement designed to enhance digestive health. Deviating from traditional, less palatable supplements, FiberDaily offers a blend of soluble and insoluble fiber with prebiotics. CEO Graeme Potter highlights FiberDaily's unique taste and mixability, stressing no compromise between flavor and health. - November 06, 2023 - Naturenetics
Introducing Last Stop CBD: Online Retailer of Premium CBD Products
Last Stop CBD is a leading online retailer dedicated to providing premium CBD products that promote overall well-being. Committed to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction, Last Stop CBD offers a diverse range of lab-tested CBD products, including tinctures, edibles, and topicals. With a focus on education and premium ingredients, Last Stop CBD aims to be the trusted resource for individuals seeking high-quality CBD products. - August 13, 2023 - Last Stop CBD
CBD Online Store Rebrands as Qinneba: Embracing the Past, Embracing the Future
CBD Online Store rebrands as Qinneba - a name that more represents the company and the state of the industry as a whole. - June 07, 2023 - Qinneba
OPTI•MIST® Introduces Innovative Organic Personal Care Products
OPTI•MIST® Organic Introduces Innovative Organic Personal Care Products Infused with a Powerful Mineral-Based Antiseptic for Enhanced Hygiene. OPTI•MIST, a pioneering brand in the personal care industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its revolutionary line of organic personal... - May 26, 2023 - OPTI-LAB INC.
LAST Skincare Unveils Upgraded Skin Repair Serum with 35+ Potent Ingredients for Profound Skin Regeneration
LAST Skincare, the brand known for its uncompromising approach to delivering clinically proven formulations that regenerate and restructure the skin, has launched an upgraded version of its signature Skin Repair Serum after two years of further research and testing. The new formula boasts 35+ plant and science-based active ingredients, including botanical alternatives to retinol, adaptogens, biomimetic tetrapeptides and peptides, cold-pressed oils, glycerides, vitamins, bioferments and more. - May 15, 2023 - LAST Skincare
Bell Lifestyle Products Launched a New Product: The Ezee Cognitive Tea™
Ezee Cognitive Tea™ is a tasty herbal blend of Siberian ginseng, ginkgo, ashwagandha and more. Some of these herbs have been used in herbal medicine to help improve mental performance. They also help to relieve general weakness and fatigue. - March 27, 2023 - Bell Lifestyle Products
NatureKue Introduces Nafliva LiverSmart - Dark Chocolate with Peppermint Flavor Dietary Supplement Supports Healthy Liver Function
NatureKue today introduced Nafliva LiverSmart (also known as Nafliva Chocolate), a patented, clinically researched nutritional supplement that promotes healthy liver function while tempting your taste buds with a rich, dark, minty-flavored chocolate. Nafliva LiverSmart’s key active... - February 23, 2023 - NatureKue
NooIQ™: Premium "Min-Stim" Nootropic Adaptogen Supplement Stack for Memory and Learning
NooIQ™ is a premium nootropic multi-supplement capsule based on an exhaustive literature review and 7 years of rigorous R&D. Ingredients such as Choline (CDP and Bitartrate) and Magnesium (Citrate and L-threonate) are often associated with improved memory and learning. Others such as L-theanine support concentration and focus while avoiding the excess stimulants found in nervous-energy producing products such as energy shots, as per the manufacturer's minimally-stimulant ("Min-Stim") philosophy. - January 14, 2023 - Integrity Nootropics
The CBD Online Store Signs with Elyxr
The CBD Online Store signs with Elyxr, a major national player in the legal hemp space. Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, the hemp industry has evolved from a purely a CBD play, into an industry that utilizes many different cannabinoids, such as CBG and CBN. “We’ve learned a lot... - January 10, 2023 - Qinneba
IVL Creates New Supplement for Optimized Nitric Oxide Support and Better Blood Flow
4 ingredients to support the body's production of Nitric Oxide, a vital molecule for maintaining healthy muscles and blood vessels. - December 08, 2022 - IVL.com
Immunodominant Announces Call for Initial Investment Round as Company Prepares for Phase 2 Study of Oral OTC COVID-19 Drug
Immunodominant Inc., a drug discovery and development company engaged in progressing innovative research from academia to commercialization, today announced its intention to begin an initial financing round of up to $30 million. Immunodominant also announced today that it is scheduling a Phase 2 clinical study after a pre-IND meeting with the FDA for LACTOVID, a novel, oral, over-the-counter drug for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. - November 20, 2022 - Immunodominant