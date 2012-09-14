PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ABCD Eat Right Launches KidsVs Challenge in Boca Raton, Florida to Promote Lifelong Healthy Habits in Children ABCD Eat Right launches a six week challenge aimed to promote lifelong healthy habits that follow participants from childhood through adulthood. The fun-ducational course addresses topics such as nutrition, mindfulness, physical fitness, and behavior in an exciting and engaging way. - December 18, 2019 - ABCD Eat Right

Ultimate Beauty Health Announces Support for the Celiac Disease Foundation; Tackles Nutritional Absorption Dilemma for People with Celiac Ultimate Beauty Health, today announced their support with the Celiac Disease Foundation, a national organization founded in 1990 to bring about an end to the suffering caused by Celiac disease. Celiac is a serious auto-immune disease that occurs genetically and effects one out of one hundred people... - December 18, 2019 - Ultimate Beauty Health

"Bone Science" Will Soon Launch Its Newly Developed Product "Dr’s Grow UP" The teenage years are an important and exciting time in our life. Our body goes through a lot of change and emotions play an important role. Body height, as well as physical appearance, become often important factors for teen self-esteem. They take influence on friendships, school, and dating success. - December 09, 2019 - Redmars America Co., Ltd.

Populum Launches CBD-Infused Face Oil to Help Revitalize and Rejuvenate Skin Paying attention to skin care trends over the past few years, face oils are growing in popularity, and for good reason. Face oils can provide benefits like locking in moisture, fighting acne, and providing antioxidants for skin, among other things. CBD can be incredibly beneficial when used on skin,... - November 20, 2019 - Populum

WoundVite®, the #1 Most Comprehensive Wound, Scar and Post-Surgical Repair Formula Receives Amazon’s Choice High Ratings WoundVite is the most comprehensive oral supplement for wound, scar and post-surgical repair in the United States receives Amazon’s choice high ratings. The all-natural, high potency supplement features quality pharmaceutical ingredients supported to improve and accelerate healing from scars, wounds, diabetic ulcers, plastic or general surgery, and other tissue injuries.* WoundVite was developed by a team of pharmacist, physicians and naturopathic doctors to ensure optimal results. - November 07, 2019 - Zen Nutrients

The CBD Online Store Partners with Global CBD Manufacturer, Elixinol Having the best CBD products in the store was paramount for the CBD Online Store to gain trusted customers. Elixinol provides a strong foundation to grow with confidence. - October 30, 2019 - CBD-Online-Store

Introducing Populum’s Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews: A New Way to Give Your Pet CBD As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum

6AM Run Aims to Close 2019 Strong Come meet 6AM Run CEO and Founder Hami. Say hello to Rob who creates the content, and lastly meet new VP of Business Development Tim. The 6AM Run team will make its 1st ever stop at the Marine Corps Marathon Expo in DC on 10/25-10/26, Booth #113. Next up on 10/31-11/2 is the TCS NYC Marathon Expo, Booth #415. 6AM Run closes Marathon season on November 22 and 23 at the Philadelphia Marathon Expo, booth #200. - October 21, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

New You Cell Renew Offers NMN. The Same Product Being Researched by NASA for Use in Manned Missions to Mars. Two leading scientists won NASA's iTech competition with a proposal for using NMN to treat DNA that has been damaged by radiation exposure, repair of DNA and RNA along with slowing of the aging process. This finding has caught the attention of NASA. The pair of scientists' biological solution beat out the creations of 300 others in the competition.1. New You Cell Renew is the only company that offers NMN in doses taken and suggested by leading scientist. - October 12, 2019 - New You Cell Renew

La Vida Verde Founding Shareholders Re-Acquire Controlling Interest from International Cannabrands Inc. International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

Dr. Berg Has Devised a Unique Ketogenic Diet That is Adaptable to Any Lifestyle Leading weight-loss consultant, Dr. Eric Berg, now offers unique and highly-effective Keto diet plans to help busy individuals stay fit and healthy. - September 19, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals

Gone West’s New Green Ambassador Program Proves That Money Can Grow on Trees Gone West Global Ltd. have launched their new Green Ambassador program in the hope of making the world carbon neutral; joining the battle against global warming and climate change. - August 16, 2019 - Gone West Global Ltd.

World-Renowned Keto Expert, Dr. Eric Berg, Reveals Secrets of the Keto Universe on His YouTube Channel The channel has more than two thousand four hundred published videos to date, viewed by over five hundred thousand viewers daily. - July 12, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals

RxBioLabs Starts Production of CimexiShield as a Topical Bed Bug Repellent RxBioLabs has started production of CimexiShield, the only topical Bed Bug repellent for skin, and features 2 types of Bed Bug Relief for travel. - July 11, 2019 - RxBioLabs

6AMRun.com Hits One Year Mark A look into the first year of business for 6AMRun.com, the first ever all in one supplement for runners only. - June 27, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

Protesters March in Red for the Red Rage Reproductive Rights Protest Lines of protestors in red will march in the Arts District of Las Vegas in solidarity with all those who will bleed and die as their reproductive rights are denied. - May 30, 2019 - Haven Craft

Sweet Chickpeas...Chokkles is Launching Sweet Dessert Hummus; Spread it, dip it, or eat is straight from the jar. Welcome to the world of Chokkles. With years of experience in the food sector, both in Australia and Internationally...Founder Rachel is introducing Chokkles Australia wide. 5% of the campaign and profits go to Animals Australia. - May 03, 2019 - Chokkles

Haas Wellness Center Presents Healthy Living Fair Experience natural healthcare and treatments, sample delicious and organic bites, and browse local, healthy goods. - April 01, 2019 - Haas Wellness Center

New You Cell Renew Introduces a New Supplement to Renew Your DNA and Support Overall Health New You Cell Renew has taken NMN, a nucleotide molecule and NAD precursor that renews DNA and RNA to the next level. Launching the first NMN - CoQ10 supplement that helps support Heart, Muscles, Glucose Levels, and Cells, while renewing DNA and increasing exercise endurance. New You Cell Renew supplements... - March 19, 2019 - New You Cell Renew

Youthful Life, LLC Partners with UNFI and Azure Standard to Distribute Blazing Apple Cider Vinegar World's Healthiest Superfoods Tonic - USDA Certified Organic. Blazing Apple Cider Vinegar is made with the "Mother," then steeped for 4-6 weeks to infuse 10 superfoods, including Garlic, Ginger, Onions, Lemons, Tangerines, Horseradish Root, Jalapenos, Turmeric, Thyme, and Honey. Then cold pressed to capture up to 90% of the micro-nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. - February 21, 2019 - Youthful Life

Casco Bay Hemp Launches CBD Retail Product Line Due to ever increasing brand popularity, Casco Bay Hemp has launched their own CBD product website. - February 15, 2019 - Casco Bay Hemp

Yeti & the Fox is Here. Effective Hangover Prevention That Really Works. Yeti & The Fox, a new hangover prevention. Now you can party and avoid the pain of a hangover. Science has finally solved the age old problem of how to drink without a hangover. Simple, but amazing; Yeti & The Fox is a market defining new product. - February 11, 2019 - Yeti & The Fox

Official Ribbon Cutting for Profile by Sanford’s New Tampa Location on February 4 Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the official ribbon cutting for the first Profile by Sanford franchise in Tampa will take place on Monday, February 4th, from 9 AM to 10 AM at 128 South Westshore Boulevard, Suite C. Named an Entrepreneur Magazine Top New Franchise in 2017 and 2018, Profile... - January 31, 2019 - Profile by Sanford Tampa

Profile by Sanford Celebrates Grand Opening on January 10 New Westshore Location is First in Tampa Bay. - January 04, 2019 - Profile by Sanford Tampa

Profile by Sanford Comes to Tampa Franchise site to open in the Westshore area on December 26. - December 19, 2018 - Profile by Sanford Tampa

RxBioLabs Launches Line of Prepared Autoimmune Protocol Meals for Nationwide Home Delivery RxBioLabs has entered the prepared ready to eat meal space with Rx AIP Meals delivering Autoimmune Protocol Compliant meals Nationwide direct to consumers’ front doors. Rx AIP Meals will offer fresh, Chef Prepared Meals for Autoimmune Diseases through an e-commerce platform and will deliver them... - December 10, 2018 - RxBioLabs

Surterra Wellness Sponsors Mission Zero First Annual Charity Golf Tournament Surterra Wellness, a leading provider of natural cannabis-based products that support well-being, has partnered with Mission Zero, a Florida-based non-profit organization committed to decreasing the number of suicides among military veterans suffering from PTSD, for the First Annual “Swing for... - November 09, 2018 - Mission Zero

San Francisco Wellness Company to Debut Line of Single-Serving Supplements Youth Shine is a wellness brand working to take the hassle out of dietary supplements with portable single serving packets. - November 08, 2018 - Youth Shine

NYC Marathon a Major Success for "Little" 6AM Run, so Philly Marathon Expo is Next After handing out 5000 samples, 10,000 flyers, and selling hundreds of bottles of their #1 selling supplement made for runners, 6AMRun.com is taking its talents to Broad Street. - November 06, 2018 - 6AM Run LLC

The CBD-Online-Store Launches CBD Monthly Delivery Service The CBD market is booming. Fueled by high customer satisfaction, and promising scientific research, the market is poised for exponential growth. Therefore, for reasons of convenience, the CBD-Online-Store is offering a monthly delivery service for CBD products listed in the store. - October 12, 2018 - CBD-Online-Store

Charles Atlas, Ltd. 90th Year in Business Charles Atlas, Ltd. will start their 90th year in business on February 14, 2019. The iconic company that Mr. Charles Atlas started with Mr. Charles P. Roman in 1929 is still alive today. Charles Atlas, Ltd. is one of the oldest fitness companies still in existence today. Charles Atlas, Ltd. can be... - September 18, 2018 - Charles Atlas, Ltd.

The Launch of VitalityX - A Refreshing Change the Vitamin & Supplement Industry Has Been Looking for VitalityX is a rapidly growing startup that offers life improving supplement packages backed by science. - August 28, 2018 - VitalityX

MADE OF Debuts Direct-to-Consumer, Certified Organic & Made in America Baby-care Products on America’s Birthday MADE OF, the personal care company that’s changing the way new parents evaluate and purchase their baby products, is announcing availability of its new product line along with a campaign to challenge the way “natural” products are marketed. MADE OF debuted to retail partners earlier this year at Natural Products Expo where it took home the Editor’s Choice NEXTY Award in Natural Personal Care. MADE OF was also the first company to successfully certify to the NSF Organic Standard. - June 29, 2018 - MADE OF

Wynyard Estate Saffron from New Zealand Creates Cutting-Edge Natural Supplement to Fight for Your Sight Wynyard Estate Saffron, a premium grade one Saffron producer based in New Zealand is now offering a unique opportunity to the one in three people in the United States (U.S.) that are likely to develop some form of vision-reducing eye disease by the age of 65 - a natural and cutting-edge way to fight for their sight with “Hawk Eye,” a natural Saffron supplement. - June 15, 2018 - Wynyard Estate

All American Body is Set to Change the Supplement Industry This new and innovative player coming to the fitness industry may be the gateway to you actually formulating the products you choose. Enter All American Body. - May 18, 2018 - All American Body

Amrita Aromatherapy Receives Inc. Magazine Award for Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Company in the State of Iowa & Launches Organic Retail Line Inc. Magazine has ranked Amrita Aromatherapy® as one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. and #17 for the "Fastest Growing Private Company" in the state of Iowa. For over 28 years, Amrita® has been focused on direct sales with body workers, doctors, therapists,... - May 15, 2018 - Amrita Aromatherapy

R•Kane Nutritionals Announces Rebrand of Meal Replacement Solutions R•Kane Nutritionals announces the official rebrand and launch of their high protein meal replacement product lines: Pro•Cal and Z•Pro25™ Pudding/Shake Mixes and TinyMeal™ Nutritional Bars. R•Kane Nutritionals has been servicing the weight loss and bariatric communities for over 40 years in both clinical and medical settings. - March 22, 2018 - R-Kane Nutritionals

Power Defender K.O.'s Hangovers The formulation's unique, targeted combination means that Power Defender delivers a powerful one-two punch. CEO seeks to "Knock out Hangovers!" Perfect for business related drinks. - March 13, 2018 - Fortune Drink

FitFormula Rebrands, Launches New Supplement Line Cal-EZ Calcium + D Now Part of Full Line of FitFormula Wellness Products - March 11, 2018 - FitFormula Wellness

MADE OF™ a New Organic Baby Personal Care and Household Products Brand Launches with Unparalleled Commitment to Transparency New organic baby and household products brand MADE OF™ is pledging to set the standard for retail partner and consumer transparency by sharing not only the ingredients in its products, but also the sources and origin of each ingredient, manufacturing and production details, full certification details... - March 07, 2018 - MADE OF

Nuvertex Health Announces Release of Its New Organic Joint Pain Relief Supplement Glucosamine Chondroitin with Unique Combination of MSM and Boswellia Nuvertex Health has released Glucosamine with Chondroitin Turmeric Supplement with a unique combination of MSM and Boswellia. It is the company's solution against joint pains. It promises to reduce existing pain, strengthen and provide more lubrication to the joints, and boosts the body's capacity to create cartilage. - March 04, 2018 - Nuvertex Health

Nuvertex Health Releases New Organic Turmeric Supplement for Improved Body Resilience Nuvertex Health has released Turmeric Curcumin with BioPene Supplement - the latest addition to its wide range of effective dietary supplements. It guarantees pain relief, memory boost, weight loss and increased body system protection and support. - March 01, 2018 - Nuvertex Health

"P80" Longan Natural Extract from Thailand Poised for Entering Overseas Nutraceutical Markets Thailand’s newest health-improving innovation, P80 Natural Essence™, a 100% natural extract from longan fruit with medicinal properties, is all set to enter overseas nutraceutical markets. P80, which contains a rare combination of five natural polyphenolic antioxidants –tannic acid,... - February 21, 2018 - Natural Bev Co., Ltd.

New Link Between Gut Health and Peak Performance Inspires Novel Probiotic Formula Hyperbiotics Releases Comprehensive Probiotic Supplement for the Athlete’s Microbiome. - February 16, 2018 - Hyperbiotics