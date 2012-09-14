PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures

iDeaPLAY Launches Two New Portable Power Stations - Charge Your Adventures iDeaPLAY portable power stations allow outdoor lovers and weekend warriors to embrace adventure without sacrificing technology. - November 21, 2019 - iDeaPLAY

Christmas Car Audio Sale in Sacramento Arden Audio announces special sale prices this Christmas for car audio in Sacramento and the Bay Area. - October 22, 2019 - Arden Audio

Cashout Entertainment Artist Rob Mac McFarland Drop 2 Singles on the Same Day Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops 2 new singles on the same day. "Trappin Trappin Trappin" is a club anthem and "Freshout" details the rapper's release from prison. - October 04, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

Daikin India Aims to be a Rs 5,000-crore Firm in FY20, Looks for 20% Growth Air conditioner maker Daikin India is aiming to be a Rs 5,000-crore company this fiscal year with around 20 per cent growth in sales, helped by rising demand of power-efficient inverter ACs and expansion of sales network, said a top company official. - September 22, 2019 - Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

MaestroLamps.com Strengthens Its Presence in the India Digital Cinema Industry One of the fastest-growing cinema lamps suppliers has now started catering to Indian Cinema Theaters, Film Production Houses, Movie Distributors and Digital Cinema System Integrators. - September 19, 2019 - MaestroLamps.com

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

Witlingo Launches Voice First Communities Voice First Startup Witlingo launches Voice First Communities, an extension of its Buildlingo offer that enables anyone to post audio content into deployed Amazon Alexa skills and Google Assistant actions. - July 24, 2019 - Witlingo

Mr. Kanwal Jeet Jawa Honored with the Manav Rachna Excellence Award for Outstanding Contribution In a glittering ceremony graced by Dr. D P Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission at the campus of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI), Mr. Kanwal Jeet Jawa, Daikin India’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer was honored with the Manav Rachna Excellence Award on 5th May 2019. - June 20, 2019 - Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Bomaker Releases Odine and Njord Soundbars to Advance Your Home Theater Audio Experience Bomaker, a leading brand of Substanbo Inc. that designs and innovates home theater products, has unveiled two affordable wireless soundbars called Odine Ⅰ and Njord Ⅰ. Bomaker Odine Ⅰ, a slim 2.0 Channel Soundbar, 37-inch length lightweight design, built in Bass and DSP technology,... - June 07, 2019 - Aipaws.com

Thinking Robots and a New Type of Robot Assistant: Travelmate Robotics The world is witnessing the start of the age of robotics. An all purpose robot assistant that can carry your things for you – it's like if you mixed R2D2 with a butler and a suitcase. A person uses their smartphone everyday because it's a portable supercomputer available at the tips of your fingers,... - June 04, 2019 - Travelmate Robotics

Reinventing Entry-Level Home Audio; Bomaker Launches an Affordable Wireless Sound Bar Odine I Bomaker, a brand that designs home theater products, has unveiled an affordable wireless soundbar Odine I in an attempt to reinvent the entry-level home audio. - May 31, 2019 - Aipaws.com

Rob Mac McFarland Drops OG Music Vol. 1 Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops his first commercial release of the year called "OG Music Vol 1." Rob Mac comes from the midwestern city of Indianapolis, Indiana where the music scene is starting to grow and grow fast. Rob Mac teamed up with a few artists from his city to complete the project. OG Music Volume 1 features songs like "I'm a God" ft. Budda the Bad One and "Make It Move" ft. Kitti Red. - April 22, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

Life inTents Makes "Glamping" More Accessible in the Pacific Northwest Life inTentsSM (www.LifeinTents.com), a full-service tent “glamping” service company that puts comfort and connection at the heart of their operation, has established its Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Life inTents specializes in creating comfortable, temporary outdoor accommodations in desirable but remote locations. This new West Coast base of operation reflects the growing demand for fun and stress-free outdoor hospitality at “off-grid” festivals, wellness retreats, reunions and weddings. - April 11, 2019 - Life inTents, LLC

Denver Coworks Alliance Announces First Ever Free Passport for Freelancers and Remote Workers Denver Coworks is releasing the nation's first coworking passport booklet that gives digital nomads access to over 16 coworking spaces. The book is designed to be a companion that helps designers, developers, and anyone else that can work from coffee shops and home select the coworking space that is best for them. Denver has over 50 shared office spaces to choose from. The Denver Coworks Alliance selected the top spaces for individuals Reserve yours today at www.denvercoworks.org/passport. - April 02, 2019 - Denver Coworks

Marcy’s Releases All-In-One Stack Home Gym MWM-4965 Marcy's announces the release of their latest all-in-one stack home gym. The MWM-4965 offers enhanced, next-level fitness with significant design upgrades to its customers. The MWM-4965 provides a variety of training options for customers looking for the ideal home gym solution that integrates upper... - March 19, 2019 - Marcy Pro

Rob Mac McFarland Drops New Single "And I Hustle" on Cashout Entertainment Another release "And I Hustle" ft. JG from artist Rob Mac McFarland from up coming album "OG Music Volume 1." This follows the 4 singles which dropped in 2018, "Make it move," "I really mean it," "The plug" and "Let's Smoke and Ride." According... - March 15, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

Clean-Light Redefines Modern Lighting Through Kickstarter Today, Clean Light Ltd., a lighting design and manufacturing company, has announced the launch of a brand new product through Kickstarter’s online crowdfunding platform. Fresh off the company’s worldwide release of Boxlite, a product developed to replace paraffin based candles and oil lamps,... - March 13, 2019 - Boxlite

Central Island Healthcare Guide Residents Through VIRTU-WELL Reality VIRTU-WELL Reality will be visiting Central Island Healthcare. - February 08, 2019 - Central Island Healthcare

Witlingo Announces the General Availability of Buildlingo Voice First Startup Witlingo releases Buildlingo, an offering that enables anyone to launch and maintain a voice first experience for customer care and digital marketing on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant by simply using a Mobile App. - February 06, 2019 - Witlingo

More Wedding Services from Happy Wishy Happy Wishy unveils more wedding services to ensure clients get most of their needs. - January 27, 2019 - Happy Wishy

CDS Gives 7 Points on How to get Digital Signage Right Crystal Display Systems LTD (CDS), the leading designer, distributor & value-added reseller of flat panel display solutions, have worked with many companies and organisations and marketing agencies to help get Digital signage correct as it is not a simple case of putting up some displays and throwing some content together. Here CDS gives you 7 excellent ideas and advice on things to consider in order to optimise your Digital signage impact and generate business. - January 12, 2019 - Crystal Display Systems

Affordable Fashion in Kenya from Happy Wishy Happy Wishy to produce more fashion items. - December 21, 2018 - Happy Wishy

Transparent LCD Displays Frequently Asked Questions from CDS Crystal Display Systems has updated its Transparent LCD Displays Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document with the latest products, developments and forthcoming products and technologies. - December 12, 2018 - Crystal Display Systems

Witlingo Launches Castlingo for Micro-Casting on Amazon Alexa Voice First Startup Witlingo launches Castlingo(SM), an offering that enables anyone to launch and maintain a voice experience on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana by simply using a Mobile App. - November 08, 2018 - Witlingo

Family1st.io Makes Halloween Safer for Teen Drivers Family1st.io introduces program to assist parents with teens supervising and driving teens this Halloween. - October 26, 2018 - Family1st

MaTrack’s Homecoming Safety Driving Tips for Teens Safety tips for parents whose teens are driving unchaperoned to school dances. - October 08, 2018 - Family1st

PADL - Automated Paddle Sport Rentals PADL Announces the Launch of the World’s First Automated Paddle Sports Rental System - September 29, 2018 - PADL LLC

Family1st Help Keep Teen Drivers Safe This School Year New initiative to keep teen drivers safe. - September 26, 2018 - Family1st

Crystal Display Systems (CDS) Introduces New and Unique Digital Signage to the Retail Arena CDS has brought high quality and reliable systems using some of the new technologies available including the Transparent Displays and showcase boxes to many brands and resellers to add that WOW factor to retail installations. - August 10, 2018 - Crystal Display Systems

Witlingo and Walrus Partner to Launch Sophie Sprout on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Voice First startup, Witlingo and award winning creative agency Walrus, today announced the availability of Sophie Sprout by Sprout Foods on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. - August 08, 2018 - Witlingo

Marcy Releases Smith Cage Home Gym Training System SM-4903 Marcy announces today the release of their latest fitness machine offering, the Smith Cage Home Gym Training System SM-4903. The 3-in-1 total body training system is a premier home fitness solution, offering a variety of strength training options for customers. The Smith machines are some of the brand’s... - July 31, 2018 - Marcy Pro

Papago! Releases the GoSafe S810 Papago releases the new GoSafe S810 with a reliable two-channel dash camera giving you peace of mind. The S810 will become your discreet and personal witness to all the events unfolding on the road, with cameras facing your front and rear end. The front camera features Sony’s Exmor sensor that... - July 05, 2018 - Papago Dash Cameras

MED + Launches New Website to Better Serve the Community in Need of Reliable Home Health Care Products & Services MED + Medical Equipment Distribution is pleased to announce the launch of their new website at www.medplushealth.ca. The revamped website was designed to make it easier for clients to engage with the MED + sales team for all their home health care product and service needs; while providing vital information... - June 01, 2018 - MED + Medical Equipment Distribution

Ally Medical Services and Preston Wound Care Merge to Become Acentus. New Platform Represents a Compelling Alternative for Healthcare Entrepreneurs. Principles from Tampa, FL based Ally Medical Services, LLC and McKinney, TX based Preston Mobility Plus, Inc. dba Preston Wound Care announced this week that the two companies have merged effective April 14, 2018. The two companies are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Acentus LLC based in Tampa. Ally... - May 03, 2018 - Ally Medical Services, LLC dba Acentus

Central Island Launches LGBT Program Based on the data and statistics available, Central Island Healthcare realized that the LGBT community is extremely under served when looking for an in-patient healthcare experience. Whether seeking short term in-patient physical rehabilitation or long term skilled nursing care, all LGBT guests will benefit from what the Central Island Healthcare LGBT Program has to offer. - April 11, 2018 - Central Island Healthcare

THINKSOUND Releases Their First Made in the USA Headphones THINKSOUND™ announces the release of the new USP1 monitor series in-ear headphones that are made in the USA from domestic and imported parts and eliminates throw-away packaging from their earbuds. - February 15, 2018 - TIMBRE SOUND LLC dba thinksound

Digibell - The Next Generation Cat Bell Kickstarter Campaign Has Launched Traditional cat bells just don't work. Cats are far too smart. Digibell is the digital solution to this age old problem, and is now available on Kickstarter. - February 08, 2018 - Digimal LTD

PSP Homecare (PSCR) is Working on Updates to Become Fully Current in Its SEC Filings Plan is for Company to File All Outstanding Filings as They Are Completed. Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare ("PSP" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: PSCR), a durable medical equipment provider, announced today that the Company is in process of updating its fillings with SEC. - February 05, 2018 - Proto-Script Pharmaceutical Corp.

CDS to Exhibit Its Latest Open Frame Monitors and Touch Monitors as Well as Ultra-Wide Stretched Monitors at ICE Expo in London in February CDS exhibit its latest open frame monitors and touch monitors as well as ultra-wide stretched monitors at the most international business event in gaming, ICE Expo London in February. - February 04, 2018 - Crystal Display Systems

Kelso, Washington’s Cinema of Horrors Haunted House Opening for Valentine's Day-Themed Scare Those looking for a little more bite to their Valentine’s Day festivities have the option of a haunted house in Kelso, Washington at the Cinema of Horrors Haunted House. “Hearts of Horror” is a Valentine’s Day-themed horror event perfect for thrill-seekers and horror fans alike. Presented... - January 19, 2018 - Treadway Events & Entertainment

CDS Release Brand New Monitor Line Offering Best Quality and Reliability Crystal Display Systems LTD (CDS), the leading designer, distributor & value-added reseller of flat panel display solutions, have launched its brand new Monitor production line to give its customers the best quality and reliability for its wide range of monitors and touch monitors. - January 18, 2018 - Crystal Display Systems

Digibell - The Next Generation Cat Bell Digibell, launching on Kickstarter in February 2018, is a digital cat bell that solves the problems faced by cat owners who use traditional bells - that they simply don’t work. Digibell is a unique product in the pet wearables marketplace, reducing cleanup for cat owners and reducing the impact on wildlife made by domestic cats. - January 11, 2018 - Digimal LTD

Ability Center Acquires Accessible Mobility Center of Santa Rosa Largest Western US Mobility Dealer Grows to 14 Locations - December 30, 2017 - Ability Center

Mobilize Rescue Systems Embarks on Campaign with School Health & First Care Provider to #Mobilize1Million Bystanders to Stop Massive Bleeding with New Trauma App In response to recent tragic events and the Department of Homeland Security’s Stop the Bleed and Until Help Arrives initiatives, Mobilize Rescue Systems is partnering with School Health and First Care Provider to empower one million bystanders to become First Care Providers by National Stop the... - December 29, 2017 - Mobilize Rescue Systems

Lingofest 2018: Beyond Alexa, Google, and Cortana - Thinking Through the Ubiquitous Voice Society Headlining the conference will be Phillip Hunter, Head of the Amazon Alexa Skills UX Team, and Brett Frischmann, The Charles Widger Endowed University Professor in Law, Business and Economics at Villanova University and author of "Re-Engineering Humanity," Cambridge University Press (forthcoming Spring 2018). - December 27, 2017 - Witlingo

Grace Care Announces Health Check-Up Camp Held at Brati Sangha, in Association with Indian Association of Retired Person to Healthy Living in Elderly People Grace Care Kolkata, West Bengal, India the premier home care provider, is pleased to announce conducting free health check-up camp in association with Indian Association of Retired Person for some of the most common but fatal illnesses like Diabetes, Hypertension, Heart diseases and Thyroid disorders and including Hearing & Speech disorder held on 17th December 2017 by Grace Care, Home Care Services dedicated to providing the best In-home Health Care in association with IARP , at Brati Sangha. - December 21, 2017 - Grace Care

CDS Offers Free of Charge Samples for Gaming and Casino TFT Touchscreen LCD Monitor Projects Crystal Display Systems LTD (CDS), the leading designer, distributor & value-added reseller of flat panel display solutions, are offering free of charge samples for gaming and casino TFT touchscreen LCD monitor projects. - November 25, 2017 - Crystal Display Systems

Grace Care Announces Free Health Check-Up Camp in Association with Indian Association of Retired Person A free health check-up for some of the most common but fatal illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases and thyroid disorders has been organized on 17th December 2017 by Grace Care, Home Care Services, dedicated to providing the best In-home Health Care in association with IARP. - November 21, 2017 - Grace Care