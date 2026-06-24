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Within Consumer Goods Rental
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
PADL Launches New Adventure Passport for Visitors Traveling to Florida During the FIFA World Cup 2026™
New adventure passport combines unlimited kayaking and paddleboarding with premium sailing, wing foiling, windsurfing, and biking experiences across Florida. - June 10, 2026 - PADL LLC
Fyt-02 Launches on Kickstarter: The Smart Sensor That Turns Any Chair Into a Posture & Movement Tracker
The chair-based sensor uses advanced pressure and motion tracking to monitor posture, activity, and break patterns in real time, delivering gentle haptic reminders through an intelligent desktop app. - May 19, 2026 - VRGO Ltd
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
Flemingoo Introduces Premium Electric Cookers from Leading Brands Across Bangladesh
Flemingoo, a rapidly growing Bangladeshi e-commerce platform specializing in electronics and electrical appliances, is excited to announce the launch of its latest collection of top-brand electric cookers. Customers nationwide can now conveniently browse, compare, and order high-quality electric... - February 21, 2026 - Flemingoo
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
Atom Repairs Expands iPhone and Apple Device Repair Services Across Bengaluru
Atom Repairs, a Bengaluru-based mobile repair service, has expanded its iPhone and Apple device repair operations across the city. The company provides structured, technician-led solutions for screen damage, battery issues, charging problems and back glass repairs for consumers and businesses. - January 02, 2026 - Atom Repairs
Colossal Productions & 99.1 The Sports Animal Launch Music City Madness Giveaway
Colossal Productions and 99.1 The Sports Animal have teamed up for a massive fan experience giveaway including on location displays of Colossal Productions LED Trailer. - November 20, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Witlingo to Launch “Whitney,” a Voice Companion Helping Older Adults Feel Less Alone, Powered by OpenHome
Witlingo and OpenHome Announce Whitney: A Voice Companion That Listens, Remembers, and Cares - October 29, 2025 - Witlingo
Colossal Productions LLC Expands Capabilities with the Acquisition of the MAX169 LED Trailer from Insane Impact
Colossal Productions LLC is thrilled to announce a major expansion in our event technology capabilities — the acquisition of the Insane Impact MAX169 LED Trailer. - October 16, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes. - September 17, 2025 - PetNovations-CatGenie
Colossal Productions Launches, Transforming Event Experiences in East Tennessee
Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company specializing in immersive sports watch parties, corporate functions, municipal events, weddings, and social celebrations. With massive LED video walls, premium PA systems, Starlink-powered streaming, and full-service planning, Colossal Productions delivers seamless, stress-free experiences tailored to each client’s vision. - September 07, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Top Brands of Blender Machine Are All Available at Flemingoo
Flemingoo, a trusted e-commerce platform in Bangladesh, has launched a top collection of blender machines in an affordable price with free home delivery nationwide. Featuring genuine, high-quality brands, Flemingoo ensures fast 3-day delivery, secure payments, and excellent customer support. Shop now for the best deals on blenders at flemingoo.com - August 09, 2025 - Flemingoo
Inflatables-R-Us Nominated for "Best Party Rental" by Nashville Parent Magazine
Inflatables-R-Us, a family-owned party rental company in Middle Tennessee, has been nominated for “Best Party Rental” by Nashville Parent Magazine. Founded by Justin and Brittany Mathis in 2023 and joined by Slade and Julia in 2025, IRU is known for top-quality inflatables, excellent service, and a safety-first approach. Recently voted #1 in Mt. Juliet and Rutherford County, the company serves families, schools, and churches across the region. - August 02, 2025 - Inflatables-R-Us
Phenotap, Inc. Receives Progr. Related Investment from Helmsley Charitable Trust to Advance Breakthrough Ketone Sensor Technology for People Living with Type 1 Diabetes
Phenotap, Inc. announced a $3 million investment to support the continued development and optimization of KetoTap™ Core, a novel enzymatic technology, to make it active and stable enough to be used as part of a continuous ketone sensor that can help prevent the occurrence of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) for people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D). - July 14, 2025 - Phenotap, Inc.
MON CARBONE Father’s Day Exclusive: For the Champion in Your Life, Gift What Lasts
Father’s Day Exclusive: From June 3 to 15, receive a complimentary personalized name tag with every BLACKDIAMOND Carbon Fiber Luggage purchase — a refined tribute to performance, legacy, and the men who lead with quiet strength. - June 06, 2025 - MON CARBONE
SeaGaugeG4™ Vessel Analog Gateway Adds Direct Apple Watch Support via Latest NMEAremote iOS Update
Marine vessel analog sensor gateway adds new embedded HTTP server functions to support iOS app NMEAremote 3.0 Apple Watch connectivity for direct live instrument displays. - May 14, 2025 - Chetco Digital
This Mother’s Day, Less is More: MON CARBONE Introduces BLACKDIAMOND Carbon Fiber Luggage with Limited Edition Pink Handle
This Mother’s day, MON CARBONE invite you to give back, not with words, but with something she can truly feel: a gift that carries less weight, but means so much more. light in hand, meaingful in purpose, and worthy of the strength she’s always shown. To celebrate the occasion, MON... - May 01, 2025 - MON CARBONE
Nybsys Unveils 4G/5G NSA and SA Small Cells at MWC Barcelona; Bridging the Network Evolution Gap
Nybsys, a pioneer in private cellular and small cell technology, proudly announces the launch of its advanced small cell portfolio including NanoLink, EdgeLink, and MicroLink small cells. These solutions now support 4G LTE, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), and 5G Standalone (SA) modes, offering... - March 08, 2025 - Nybsys
Tucker Hill Launches “Quality First” Initiative to Combat Rising Concerns Over Cheap, Unreliable Home Services
In response to a growing trend of cut-rate contractors delivering subpar work, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is launching its new "Quality First" Initiative — a commitment to educating homeowners on why the cheapest option isn’t always the best and ensuring they have reliable, high-quality service options for their home needs. - February 09, 2025 - Tucker HIll Air, Plumbing, & Electric
Chatsi Secures $500K in Seed Funding from Mountain TEQ, to Build Trustworthy AI-Powered Sales Agents for E-Commerce
Chatsi, the leader in AI-powered sales agents for e-commerce, has secured $500K in seed funding from Mountain TEQ to revolutionize online shopping. By addressing major conversion blockers like poor product discovery and unanswered questions, Chatsi seeks to guide shoppers with personalized, expert-level assistance. Launching on Shopify and WooCommerce in Q1 2025, Chatsi aims to redefine e-commerce and empower merchants to convert browsers into buyers. - January 28, 2025 - Chatsi Inc.
Vessel Sensor Interface Module Integrates with Browser Devices and Local WiFi to Provide Cloud Storage and Analytics Services
New generation SeaGaugeG4 remote sensor gateway provides embedded web server and WiFi interface to connect entire vessel instruments to cloud services. - November 03, 2024 - Chetco Digital
AskSAMIE Expands to Over 500 Partners Through Two Major National Homecare Deals
AskSAMIE.com, a leading provider of home accessibility and adaptive equipment solutions, announces the signing of two significant partnerships with national homecare organizations, ComForCare/At Your Side and CarePatrol, expanding its reach to over 500 partners nationwide. These new collaborations... - October 22, 2024 - AskSAMIE
Gravitas Ventures Acquires Worldwide Distribution for "When It Rains in LA" Oscar's FYC by Big Picture Production
When It Rains in LA signs with Gravitas Ventures for worldwide distribution and FYC for awards with 3 original songs by artist FAIS. - October 02, 2024 - Big Picture Productions
Lanner Partners with Nybsys to Build Scalable Edge-Cloud RAN Platform
Lanner Electronics, a leading provider of network appliances and telco edge cloud servers, has officially announced a strategic partnership with Nybsys, a leading telecommunications equipment and services provider. The collaboration brings together the latest technologies for advancing Edge-Cloud... - February 24, 2024 - Nybsys
Innerspace Cases Unveils Cutting-Edge Cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, Elevating Protection and Portability
Innerspace Cases launches ATA-rated cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, ensuring durability and mobility. Precision-engineered for a snug fit and easy access, these cases reflect a commitment to form and function. Available at www.InnerspaceCases.com. - October 25, 2023 - Innerspace Cases
Introducing ovOlio: The Sensorial Desk Toy Designed for Stillness and Serenity
Atto Digital Launches ovOlio, a Mindful Desk Toy That Invites Users to Practice Stillness and Connect with Nature. With ovOlio, users can slow down and experience calm by nudging the wooden toy to spin around its base. It also diffuses essential oil aroma for a multisensory experience. For every ovOlio backed, the company will plant one tree. - May 08, 2023 - ovOlio
Grand Opening Celebration Launches HME Home Health’s Sixth Location
British Columbia’s largest and fastest-growing independent home-medical equipment supplier – HME Home Health Ltd. – celebrated the grand opening of their sixth location in North Vancouver on Monday, March 6, 2023. “We were thrilled to welcome North Shore dignitaries and... - March 08, 2023 - HME Home Health
Another Record-Breaking Fiscal Year for HME Home Health, Canada’s Fastest-Growing Dealer - HME Leadership Team Provides Quarterly Update
HME Home Health, British Columbia’s rapidly-growing home-medical equipment company, is pleased to report another record-breaking fiscal year – along with plans for continued growth in 2023. Starting from a single location in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, HME has expanded aggressively... - December 03, 2022 - HME Home Health
Thaddeus Medical Customizable Cold-Chain iQ-Ler Now Available for Pre-Order
Cold Chain system is designed for storage, transportation and dispensary of temperature-sensitive medical therapeutics to eliminate all spoilage in cold-chain logistics and improve patient outcomes - November 03, 2022 - Thaddeus Medical
Community Wellness Opening 24x7 Patient Monitoring and Training Facility in Danville, Kentucky
Kentucky Commonwealth Governor Andy Beshear to Speak at the Ribbon Cutting ceremony of Community Wellness's 24x7 Patient Monitoring and Training Facility in Danville, Kentucky. - October 26, 2022 - Community Wellness
Urban Fairytale Lands on the Big Screen
Strawberry Princess The Movie Wins Best Thriller. South Central Los Angeles native Writer/Director Rod S. Scott debuts his 4th feature film Strawberry Princess, starring WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew as Layla Johnson in her first leading role. Rod’s past films include “100 Kilos”... - August 23, 2022 - 7 Arts
Kublet: Mini Monitors for Your Desk
Monitor any data you want on our mini monitors. Stocks, crypto, Grafana, social media following, weather, and more. - August 12, 2022 - Kublet Inc.
Witlingo Launches Social Audio Channel for Local Governments
Residents are able to engage with their local government by submitting digital audio posts and listening to posts from other residents. - August 11, 2022 - Witlingo
Knockdown Officially Launches Its 3D Printed Custom-Fit Wireless Earbuds
Knockdown's 3D printed, custom-fit, wireless, Knockdown Earbuds offer maximum stability and comfort with a true custom fit for any activity. In addition, Knockdown Earbuds provide premium sound with earbuds that never fall out. Knockdown Earbuds offer high sound quality and connectivity, a touch... - May 23, 2022 - Knockdown
Breastfeeding Clinic Open House Offers Area Professionals the Opportunity to Collaborate for More Comprehensive Family Care
My Pure Delivery Professional Open House 6217 Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 100, Plano, Texas 75093 Thursday, April 21, 2022, 4-8 p.m. My Pure Delivery Breastfeeding Clinic is hosting a professional open house on Thursday, April 21 from 4-8 p.m. at their newly opened location in Plano. They hope to... - April 13, 2022 - My Pure Delivery
Best Fitness Devices Launch New Site to Help People Find the Right Fitness Devices & Learn How to be Healthy & Fit
Best Fitness Devices is a site where technology meets health and fitness. Best Fitness Devices provides Fitness equipment reviews, guides and tips to help people become motivated to live a well balanced lifestyle through fitness and overall well-being. - March 13, 2022 - Best Fitness Devices
RTBShopper Expands with Rent to Own Furniture Options
Need to buy furniture but don't have the cash? RTBShopper.com has a new rent-to-own furniture program with free home delivery included. - March 10, 2022 - RTBShopper
FirstRec – The Voice Recorder Specially Designed to Foster Independence and Education, Launches on Kickstarter
On September 22nd, FirstRec launches on the crowd-funding site Kickstarter. FirstRec is the first truly voice recorder designed to be so simple to use that everyone can use. - September 22, 2021 - ovOlio
Futura Technologies Announces the Release of AutoVent - A New Device That Automates the Bathroom Fan
Futura Technologies announces the release of AutoVent on Kickstarter. AutoVent is a new product in the home automation sector that automates a bathroom fan. It monitors humidity and engages the fan as needed. The AutoVent requires no wiring or modification to the fan to be installed and can be removed easily if the user moves. - September 08, 2021 - Futura Technologies LLC
Orchid Medical to Significantly Expand Its Workforce and Operations by 2022
Expansion includes numerous new positions within the company’s ancillary operations at its headquarters in Orlando. - June 10, 2021 - Orchid Medical
New Chief Information Security Officer Named at Lifelines Neuro
Rafael Garrido brings cloud security expertise for expansion of Rendr Platform EEG software. - April 15, 2021 - Lifelines Neuro
Mitey AV Uses COVID as an Opportunity to Expand in New Orleans
Interview with local New Orleans business owners Shaun and Lindsay McCarron about their journey from hosting multiple AirBnB's in the City of New Orleans', to now owning one of the premier Audio Video Equipment Rental Companies in the city. - April 09, 2021 - Mitey AV
Leading ID Card Printers Supplier & Security Solutions Provider in Middle East & Africa Region
With over 20 Years of Industry Experience, Digital Factors are the global solutions providers for Access Control Systems, Visitor Management, Cashless Solutions and so much more. Digital Factors have a long reputation of dealing with the most reputed Brands and achieving the highest level of Customer Satisfaction. Know more at www.dfsme.ae - March 16, 2021 - Digital Factors
Clients Discover a Fresh Health Care Experience at Bellingham Respiratory Care and Equipment Company
Respiratory therapist Kelly Maycumber and Amrit Kaur prioritize patient care and provide state-of-the-art equipment and service at AFresh Respiratory Therapy Services & Equipment in Bellingham, Washington. - February 10, 2021 - AFresh - Respiratory & Home Medical Equipment
Black Pumpkin Halloween Horror Acquired by Uncork'd Entertainment
After its first shooting cut presentation to cast & crew at the KaPow Intergalactic Film Festival, Uncork’d Entertainment announced that they’ve acquired Black Pumpkin, the latest Twisted Tall Tale by Ryan McGonagle and Produced by Triangle Road Entertainment. - November 06, 2020 - Triangle Road Entertainment
Grace Care Home Care Celebrates Relocation of Kolkata Office with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Providing Home Care Services
In Home Care Leader, Grace Care, hosted a Grand Re-Opening Event on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 for providing home care for the growing senior population in Kolkata and surrounding areas. - November 03, 2020 - GCHC Home Care Pvt Ltd , Grace Care
MON CARBONE Releases World's First Changeable Insert Military Ballistic Fiber Case for iPhone 12
Presenting one of a kind iPhone 12 case collection with a theme Make it Your Own featuring a changeable insert that users can customize according to their mood and occasions. - October 16, 2020 - MON CARBONE
Funded in One Hour on Kickstarter: Nanobag 4.0 - Ultralight Reusable Shopping Bag
Following the success of their first three Nanobag campaigns, the Tiptop Things team has launched Nanobag 4.0. The campaign reached their goal in just one hour, and the project is now more than 5400% funded, with 6900+ backers raising a total of US$280k with 41 days remaining of the campaign. - August 30, 2020 - Tiptop Things Ltd.