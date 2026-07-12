Fraoula.co AI Expands Enterprise AI Solutions to Help Global Organizations Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation

Fraoula.co AI, a global enterprise AI and data analytics company, today announced the expansion of its enterprise artificial intelligence solutions designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation through secure AI adoption, intelligent automation, cloud modernization, and... - July 12, 2026 - Fraoula

Choice Cyber Solutions Announces Leadership Evolution to Support Continued Growth and Client Success

Choice Cyber Solutions Announces Leadership Evolution to Support Continued Growth and Client Success

Choice Cyber Solutions has formalized its leadership structure to support continued growth amid increasing cybersecurity and compliance demands. Co-founder Alex Spigel is serving as CEO, with Steve Rutkovitz continuing as President, alongside a strengthened executive team overseeing technology and operations. The update reflects how the company has been operating and enhances clarity, accountability, and execution for clients navigating complex regulatory requirements. - February 11, 2026 - Choice Cyber Solutions

Bot Games Launches AI Agent Competition with 1 BTC Prize Pool, Open Source Only

Bot Games Launches AI Agent Competition with 1 BTC Prize Pool, Open Source Only

New platform challenges developers to build autonomous AI agents using Llama, Mistral, and other open-source models in head-to-head competitions. - February 08, 2026 - AI Implemented

Vendux Releases 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, Confirming Market Maturity and Sustainable Growth

Vendux Releases 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, Confirming Market Maturity and Sustainable Growth

Vendux has released its 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, revealing a maturing market defined by deeper engagements, stronger compensation, and growing professionalization. Based on 1,000+ assignments, the report shows longer average engagements (9.7 months), rising pay ($11,732/month; $225/hour), and a steady, confident outlook as fractional sales leadership becomes a durable growth model. - January 06, 2026 - Vendux LLC

Errors.AI Launches Free AI-Powered Platform to Revolutionise Code Debugging and Security Analysis for Developers

Errors.AI Launches Free AI-Powered Platform to Revolutionise Code Debugging and Security Analysis for Developers

Errors.AI today announced the launch of its free platform designed to help developers instantly detect and resolve code errors and security vulnerabilites. Using advanced AI, the tool provides real-time analyse for syntax errors, logic flaws, and common security risks like SQL injection and XSS. Errors.AI supports direct code input, file uploads, and GitHub integration, offering a powerful, privacy-focused solution for developers to write cleaner, more secure code faster. - December 15, 2025 - Errors.AI

Insolvo Launches Major Updates for Freelance Platform on Web, Android, and iOS

Enhancements include faster performance, better security, improved workflows, and upgraded verification for freelancers and clients in the USA. - December 11, 2025 - Insolvo

French Tech Entrepreneur Jérémy Zimmermann Expands OptimCar to the U.S., Bringing Advanced AI Solutions to Automotive Dealerships

French Tech Entrepreneur Jérémy Zimmermann Expands OptimCar to the U.S., Bringing Advanced AI Solutions to Automotive Dealerships

French Tech Founder & CEO Jérémy Zimmermann announces OptimCar’s U.S. expansion from his new base in St. Petersburg, Florida. He is deploying a next-generation suite of AI tools designed to modernize automotive dealerships, streamline operations, and accelerate the digital transformation of the American automotive industry. - December 03, 2025 - Jeremy Zimmermann

DiscovrAI Launches AI Learning App Designed for Non-Technical Users

Kathos Intelligence today announced the launch of DiscovrAI, an educational application designed to help users learn practical artificial intelligence skills through a conversational, chatbot-based interface. The app is intended for individuals without technical backgrounds who want to understand... - November 21, 2025 - DiscovrAI

MastarRec Reports Rising Demand for FinTech Talent in October 2025

MastarRec, a specialist recruitment agency, has identified significant hiring activity in the FinTech sector for October 2025, driven by evolving market needs and skills shortages. - October 12, 2025 - MastarRec

Vendux Acquires Shiny to Expand Its Fractional Executive Ecosystem

Vendux Acquires Shiny to Expand Its Fractional Executive Ecosystem

Vendux LLC, the pioneer provider of fractional executive sales leadership, today announced the acquisition of Shiny, a well-known platform connecting businesses with fractional executives across the C-Suite. Effective immediately, Vendux will assume full ownership of Shiny’s assets and will continue to operate the business under the Shiny brand. - October 09, 2025 - Vendux LLC

MastarRec Reports Rising Demand for Cybersecurity Talent in September 2025

Key roles in demand include Cloud Security Engineer, GRC Consultant. - September 27, 2025 - MastarRec

Tryfacta Appoints Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to Expand Government Business

Tryfacta has appointed Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to strengthen its government business. With 14+ years in federal and SLED contracting, Singh brings expertise in proposal strategy and business development. His leadership supports Tryfacta’s mission to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions across industries. - September 10, 2025 - Tryfacta, Inc.

Tryfacta Expands Leadership Team with Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development

Tryfacta, Inc. has appointed Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development. Based in Austin, Texas, Douglas brings over 13 years of experience in IT staffing and public sector procurement. He will lead client development efforts, focusing on SLED partnerships. CEO Ratika Tyagi praised his expertise in IT contracting. This move reinforces Tryfacta’s commitment to innovative staffing solutions and public sector growth. - September 10, 2025 - Tryfacta, Inc.

DigitalHire Launches First AI-Powered Job Board with Video Resumes and AI Sourcing

In a market full of passive job boards, DigitalHire has launched its AI-powered hiring platform — the first of its kind to combine AI sourcing, video resumes, and an AI recruiting agent that calls, screens, and shortlists candidates for employers. - August 03, 2025 - DigitalHire

The End of Traditional Job Boards: DigitalHire Introduces the First Ever AI-Powered Video Job Board

The End of Traditional Job Boards: DigitalHire Introduces the First Ever AI-Powered Video Job Board

DigitalHire launched the world’s first AI-powered video job board, transforming hiring with authentic video resumes and real-time AI matching for employers and job seekers. - July 16, 2025 - DigitalHire

eLuminous Technologies Boosts Tattoo Studio Operations in the US with Custom AI Integration

eLuminous Technologies Boosts Tattoo Studio Operations in the US with Custom AI Integration

eLuminous Technologies (ET), a global software development partner, has developed a SaaS platform for tattoo studios in the USA, powered by custom AI integration. - July 15, 2025 - eLuminous Technologies

GRC Kompas Launches Practical NIS2 Quickscan to Support MSPs with Cybersecurity Readiness Before EU Directive Takes Effect

To help Dutch IT providers comply with the upcoming EU NIS2 cybersecurity law, GRC Kompas introduces a fast and actionable assessment tool. The NIS2 Quickscan helps identify compliance gaps, assess risk exposure, and deliver a roadmap for MSPs that lack internal security staff. - July 13, 2025 - GRC Kompas

PeopleNTech LLC Unveils New Website to Showcase Staffing Expertise

PeopleNTech LLC introduces a refreshed website highlighting innovative staffing solutions, empowering businesses with tailored talent across diverse sectors. - June 12, 2025 - PeopleNTech LLC

GreyLabelFX Launches Turnkey Forex Brokerage Solution with MT5 Grey Label Server

GreylabelFX offers complete MT5 grey label solutions to help you start your own forex brokerage. They provide branded trading servers, easy setup, and full support to grow your forex business. - May 12, 2025 - GreyLabelFX

Webcongress Ecuador 2025: Transforming the Professional Landscape Through Artificial Intelligence

Ecuador’s First Lady, Ms. Lavinia Valbonesi, will be promoting her ANA initiative at WebCongress Ecuador 2025 will be held on May 20 and 21 at the Quorum Convention Center in Quito, establishing itself as the ideal platform to address these challenges under the theme “Future Ready.” This leading international event in Latin America will bring together top experts from major global tech companies to present innovative strategies and practical tools for adapting to the digital age. - May 08, 2025 - WebCongress, inc.

Liberalalliance Wealth Society Expands Multilingual Curriculum Under the Leadership of Maxwell Caldwell

Liberalalliance Wealth Society Expands Multilingual Curriculum Under the Leadership of Maxwell Caldwell

Liberalalliance Wealth Society introduces a multilingual curriculum expansion to support regional investment learning and promote inclusive financial education across global markets. - April 24, 2025 - Liberalalliance

Zenapptic.AI to Unveil Powerful New Feature of ZEN3 Experiential Management System at the NAB Show 2025

Zenapptic.AI to Unveil Powerful New Feature of ZEN3 Experiential Management System at the NAB Show 2025

New Media Director Transforms Live Content Delivery for Immersive Experiences - April 09, 2025 - Zenapptic.AI

Synergy IT Unveils New IT Solutions Designed to Drive Business

Comprehensive IT Services in Cloud Computing, Software Development, and DevOps Help Companies Navigate the Digital Landscape - March 13, 2025 - Synergy IT

QiMana Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round

QiMana Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round

QiMana Secures $1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Develop its Solomon Platform - February 26, 2025 - QiMana Inc.

The Sales Academy Introduces Interest-Free In-House Financing to Make Education Accessible

The Sales Academy has introduced an interest-free, in-house financing program to make education more accessible. With affordable monthly payments, no interest charges, and no credit checks, the initiative helps students pursue tech sales and marketing careers without financial barriers. This program builds on the trusted legacy of The Tech Academy, offering flexible, beginner-friendly boot camps with live instructor support and job placement assistance. - February 06, 2025 - The Tech Academy

QiMana Launches with New AI Product Platform, Solomon

A conversation in 2021 between Chris Meaux, Founder of Waitr, and Rolfe McCollister, Founder of Business Report, is now the Gulf Coasts’ next startup. - February 05, 2025 - QiMana Inc.

Connext Honored as IOT Case Study of the Year

Connext was named IOT Case Study of the Year at the 2024 Industry Insights IoT Awards. Connext was selected for this accolade due to its design and implementation of IOT solutions in healthcare. Connext helps solve real-world problems through the design and implementation of IOT solutions. Utilized... - January 11, 2025 - Connext

Quidgest International Observatory Reveals Trends of AI in Digital Transformation

Quidgest, a multinational of Portuguese origin and a pioneer in using AI for automatic software generation, kicks off the year by unveiling the findings of its first International Observatory, dedicated to studying and evaluating the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the digital... - January 10, 2025 - Quidgest - Consultores de Gestão, SA

Celebrating 25 Years of CV Screen

CV Screen celebrates turning 25 this January. The specialist recruitment agency which recruits across the UK, has placed over 6,000 candidates with 2,000 organisations in the last quarter century. - January 04, 2025 - CV Screen Ltd

Erud AI Joins Databricks Marketplace to Elevate Data Quality and Accessibility for AI Innovators

Erud AI Joins Databricks Marketplace to Elevate Data Quality and Accessibility for AI Innovators

Erud AI, a leader in ethical AI data curation, has partnered with Databricks to provide high-quality, human-centric data on the Databricks Marketplace. This collaboration enhances data accessibility, security, and privacy while streamlining workflows for clients building responsible AI systems. Leveraging Databricks’ robust infrastructure, Erud AI strengthens its mission to deliver diverse, ethical datasets for reducing AI bias and improving model robustness. - November 20, 2024 - Erud AI

ConverzAI Accelerates Industry Transformation with Groundbreaking AI-Powered Virtual Recruiters

Company pioneers the first AI-driven Virtual Recruiters for the staffing industry; Celebrates significant milestones and announces participation at Staffing World 2024. - October 17, 2024 - ConverzAI

emt Distribution, UAE Cyber Security Council, and Dubai World Trade Centre to Unveil Cyber Escape Room at GITEX 2024

emt Distribution, UAE Cyber Security Council, and Dubai World Trade Centre to Unveil Cyber Escape Room at GITEX 2024

Solve. Secure. Survive. emt Distribution, in partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council and the Dubai World Trade Centre, is excited to announce the launch of the innovative Cyber Escape Room at GITEX 2024. This highly anticipated event brings an interactive cybersecurity challenge to one of... - October 13, 2024 - emt Distribution

Symmetry IT Relocates Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida

Symmetry IT Relocates Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida

Symmetry IT has relocated its headquarters from North Miami to Coral Gables, positioning the company closer to clients. Coral Gables, a recognized smart city, offers advanced infrastructure, allowing Symmetry IT to optimize its services, including faster response times and enhanced system monitoring. The company continues to provide managed IT services, Help Desk support, and cybersecurity, with many engineers working remotely from Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, while serving clients onsite. - September 14, 2024 - Symmetry IT

StaffHealth Welcomes Wendy B. Rewerts as Director of On-Demand Staffing

StaffHealth Welcomes Wendy B. Rewerts as Director of On-Demand Staffing

StaffHealth proudly announces Wendy B. Rewerts as Director of On-Demand Staffing. A retired Air Force veteran with a stellar recruitment and leadership background, Wendy will lead our PRN division. Her expertise will drive innovation and growth, ensuring StaffHealth continues to deliver top-tier staffing solutions. Wendy is eager to contribute to StaffHealth's mission and client success. - August 29, 2024 - StaffHealth

TROCA Caribbean - Leila Craig Wins HR Executive of the Year in 2024 Stevie Award for Great Employers®

TROCA Caribbean is proud to announce that Leila Craig, their CEO and principal HR & Change Consultant, has been honoured with the prestigious Bronze Stevie® Award for HR Executive of the Year category, in the ninth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers, “the Olympics for human... - August 06, 2024 - TROCA Caribbean Limited

MEAN & MERN Stack Development: Two New Service Expansions by Acquaint Softtechh

As digital transformation sweeps across industries, the quest for powerful and seamless web solutions has never been more critical. Acquaint Softtech is not just keeping pace; it is setting the pace with expanded service offerings in MEAN and MERN stack development. The company's mission is clear:... - July 31, 2024 - Acquaint Softtech Private Limited

Acquaint Softtech Opens Doors in New Zealand

Acquaint Softtech is a leading provider of innovative software solutions. They proudly announced the expansion of its operations with the opening of a new office in New Zealand. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Acquaint Softtech's growth and commitment to delivering exceptional... - July 06, 2024 - Acquaint Softtech Private Limited

Calsoft Named Among Top 10 Gen AI Consultants of 2024 by Silicon India

Calsoft, a global leader in product engineering services, proudly announces its recognition as one of the Top 10 Gen AI Consultants for 2024 by Silicon India. Silicon India, a renowned platform for the latest industry insights and trends, has identified Calsoft for its groundbreaking work in... - June 29, 2024 - Calsoft Inc.

Strategic Technology Solutions (STS) Has Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 - Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

Strategic Technology Solutions (STS) Has Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 - Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

The Annual Channel Futures MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry. - June 24, 2024 - Strategic Technology Solutions

Queryloom LLC Launches Pre-Registration for Groundbreaking Social Media Platform

Queryloom LLC Launches Pre-Registration for Groundbreaking Social Media Platform

Queryloom LLC, a Texas-based startup, launches pre-registration for its innovative social media platform. Beyond standard Q&A, users can filter responses by demographics and locations for deeper insights, fostering meaningful dialogue and understanding. Full launch scheduled for August 2024. - June 20, 2024 - Queryloom LLC

The Silicon Valley Journal Recognizes United Defense Manufacturing Corp as One of the Top 10 Fastest Growing APAC Companies

United Defense Manufacturing Corp (UDMC) proudly announces its recognition by the Silicon Valley Journal as one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing APAC Companies. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights UDMC's exceptional growth trajectory and strategic advancements in the Asia-Pacific region. With... - May 15, 2024 - The Silicon Valley Journal

Michael Macho, BIS Computer Solutions, Acquires Majority Share of Viridio.net

Michael Macho, BIS Computer Solutions, Acquires Majority Share of Viridio.net

Today, BIS Computer Solutions Division President, Michael Macho, acquires majority share of eco-friendly cloud data center, Viridio (viridio.net), and assumes role of President and CEO. - May 07, 2024 - BIS Computer Solutions

Talmatic Unveils Groundbreaking Insights in Latest Research Report: Trends in IT Staff Augmentation in 2024

This comprehensive study provides invaluable insights for businesses navigating the evolving demands of the tech industry. - April 28, 2024 - Talmatic

Transforming Cybersecurity: Amazon Filters Achieves 98% Threat Response Automation with CloudGuard MXDR

MSSP CloudGuard recently published a case study detailing their work with Amazon Filters to transform their cybersecurity with automation. Through the deployment of CloudGuard’s Managed eXtended Detection and Response service, Amazon Filters saw automated threat enrichment or resolution in an impressive 98% of alerts, setting a new standard in proactive cybersecurity measures. Over a 90-day period, this is estimated to have saved 52-days compared to manual activity. - April 11, 2024 - CloudGuard

CloudGuard Relocates Headquarters to Manchester

CloudGuard relocates HQ from London to Manchester, enhancing cybersecurity innovation & talent development. CEO Matt Lovell: "A strategic move to foster excellence in a thriving cyber ecosystem." - April 09, 2024 - CloudGuard

Strategic Technology Solutions Attains SOC 2 Type II Cybersecurity Compliance

Strategic Technology Solutions Attains SOC 2 Type II Cybersecurity Compliance

Specializing in Law Firm Technology - April 03, 2024 - Strategic Technology Solutions

Panva Technology Revolutionizes Telemedicine with AI-Powered Clinical Note Assistance

In the fast-evolving landscape of healthcare, video-based telemedicine has emerged as a transformative force, enhancing patient experiences and expanding the reach of healthcare providers beyond traditional office settings. However, with the surge in telehealth visits, a pressing challenge has emerged: the efficient documentation of patient encounters. Addressing this concern, Panva Technology proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered clinical note assistance eMDNotes. - March 09, 2024 - Panva Technology

GDH Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing Client, Employee, and Talent Awards for Service Excellence

GDH, a leading technology workforce solutions provider/firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing 15 Year Diamond Award for Client, Best of Staffing Talent 10 Year Diamond Award and the Best of Staffing Employee Award for providing an exceptional experience for their clients,... - February 10, 2024 - GDH Inc.

Vendux Celebrates Monumental Growth and Optimistic Outlook for 2024

Growth is the result of continued innovation and strategic expansion. The 2023 State of Fractional and Interim Sales Leadership Survey contains the details of nearly 1,000 assignments. Lisa Winberg based in Toronto, ON brings 15+ years of experience in tech, finance, and education. - February 09, 2024 - Vendux LLC

Saxon AI Partners with Databricks to Deliver Intelligent Data Solutions for Enterprises

As a Databricks partner, Saxon AI will support businesses from initial strategy and design to implementation and ongoing optimization. This holistic approach guarantees that businesses can fully leverage the Databricks platform. - February 03, 2024 - Saxon AI

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