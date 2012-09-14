PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Twin-Win for UpsideLMS at the 2019 Brandon Hall Awards UpsideLMS wins Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious 2019 Brandon Hall Awards, in partnership with Doha Bank and Firstsource, respectively. - December 12, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

PMP Insights Announces Online CAPM/PMP Exam Prep Workshop Leading project management professional consulting practice in Boulder, Colorado announces PMP course and online workshop event for January 4, 2020. - November 28, 2019 - PMP Insights

Zydus Group L&D Head Shares Insights on LMS & Business Impact (Webinar) Zydus Group’s L&D Head set to join UpsideLMS’ Director for an insightful webinar on "LMS & Business Impact: Connecting the Dots." - November 21, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Hindsyght Launches New Site to Help Businesses be More Confident in Selecting IT Services Firms Hindsyght has launched a new website for IT Professional Services Firms to connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that need their services and for SMEs to have confidence in their selection of IT Professional Services Firms, all with the goal of getting IT Projects done right. The information... - October 28, 2019 - Hindsyght

UpsideLMS Revamps Its Corporate Website; Promises a Fresh UI & Enhanced UX UpsideLMS has recently revamped its corporate website with a fresh new look and great user experience – www.upsidelms.com. - October 25, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Cygnet GRC Wins the HDFC DIS Award at Jaipur On Monday, October 14th, Cygnet Infotech emerged as one of the four winners at HDFC Bank’s Digital Innovation Summit (DIS) held in MIIC, MNIT, Jaipur for our unique Fintech Innovation, the GRC Score. As an awardee, Cygnet will now get a chance to deploy this outstanding solution in HDFC Bank. - October 24, 2019 - Cygnet Infotech Pvt Ltd

Andrew Nikou Foundation Partners with and Invests in MobLab Inc. to Scale Personalized Learning Platform Collaboration to Deliver Personalized, Interactive, Economic, and Behavioral Lessons to Youth Worldwide. - October 21, 2019 - MobLab

JOLT Advantage Group Wins 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Award At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group

DocVilla – a Full Suite HIPAA Compliant Health Technology Platform to Connect Patients and the Doctors; Check Out It's Exhibits in New York and New Jersey Conferences DocVilla recently added some new exciting features such as secure messaging, health exchange integration, insurance claim and eligibility. Meet with DocVilla in the upcoming medical conferences. - October 09, 2019 - PS3G Inc.

Vultus: The Cloud-Based Staffing Software Comes to Synergy 2019 Vultus, a proven organization that has been creating cloud technology solutions to empower businesses in building a strong human capital. With a vision to empower human resource teams and business organizations, and a vast knowledge and expertise in the human capital realm, they have been building brilliant software in this domain for over 10 years now. Meet Vultus at Booth 508 of Synergy 2019 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel on 17 and 18 October, 2019. - October 08, 2019 - Vultus

DocVilla - EMR/EHR with Practice Management, Telemedicine, eRx, eBilling and Claim Filing Capabilities - Exhibiting at HIMSS20 DocVilla is exhibiting at HIMSS20 conference to showcase it's EHR/EMR platform with patient portal, eRx, eBilling and medical insurance claim filing capabilities. - October 07, 2019 - PS3G Inc.

Techwave Partners with Medistance to Provide the Healthcare of the Future Global Digital Transformation Company, Techwave has signed an exclusive worldwide agreement with Promecom, a Hungarian company to market Medistance, a proprietary Remote Patient Monitoring solution. This partnership will enable Promecom to leverage Techwave’s global market access. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a technology that allows patient’s monitoring outside standard clinical environments that boost access to care and reduce the cost of delivering health care. - October 03, 2019 - Techwave

Valor Global Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards® Winners to be Celebrated at Gala Event on 19 October in Vienna, Austria. - September 29, 2019 - Valor Global

Logidots to Make Software Development Less Complicated Using AI and Smart Talent Logidots to make software development less complicated using AI and Smart Talent. - September 22, 2019 - Logidots

UpsideLMS Now Comes Preloaded with Over 10,000 Ready-to-Use Off-the-Shelf Courses & Videos In an age where eLearning adoption is on an all time high, UpsideLMS helps global organizations maximize the impact of eLearning by offering more than 10,000 ready-to-use eLearning, mLearning and microlearning courses and videos. - August 19, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Qualitician Launches Online Courses Platform Exclusively for Software Testers In an ongoing effort to provide software testing job seekers with the best online professional development experience, Qualitician.com, premier job portal for software testing and quality assurance professionals in India, today announced the launch of its courses platform exclusively for individuals... - August 07, 2019 - Qualitician

SMD Powers New Functionality with AI, Creates Action Plans in One Click Action AI Serves Up Auto-Generated, Targeted Action Plans - August 03, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions

FirstScreen Releases My Voice, the Next Evolution in Personalized, Automated Interviews FirstScreen, the leader in AI phone interview automation, just released their My Voice feature enabling recruiters to capture their own voice in interviews, enabling new levels of phone interview personalization for talent acquisition professionals. - August 01, 2019 - FirstScreen

The SCE Group Announces Alliance with Leading Accounting Firm for Cybersecurity and Data Governance Services The SCE Group, a leader in digital cybersecurity, governance, risk and compliance services, announces an Alliance with Marcum LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, to add new SCE technology innovations to the firm’s cybersecurity and technology assurance services... - July 31, 2019 - The SCE Group

Launch Consulting Named Snowflake’s "Rookie Solution Partner of the Year" Join the free Aug. 16 webinar on the innovative DATA360 solution Launch created for a Fortune 50 client in collaboration with Snowflake. - July 30, 2019 - Launch Consulting Group

Computer Resources of America Ranked Among Top 30% of World’s Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers CRA has been placed for the 7th Consecutive Year on the 12th Annual MSP 501 Ranking Identifying the Top Forward-Thinking Global MSPs and Leading Trends in Managed Services. - July 13, 2019 - Computer Resources of America

UpsideLMS is eLearning Industry’s "Best Learning Management System Offering Free LMS Trial" for a Second Year Running UpsideLMS, a prominent learning technology solutions provider, has been placed in the "Best 20 Learning Management Systems Offering Free LMS Trial" list by eLearning Industry, which covers LMSes from all over the world. - July 11, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

UpsideLMS is a Gold Sponsor at People Matters TechHR India 2019 Conference & Exhibition UpsideLMS is proud to be a Gold Sponsor at Asia’s largest HR and work tech conference and exhibition to be held on 1st and 2nd of August 2019 in Gurgaon, India. - July 04, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

PMP Insights Announces Project Management Consulting Services and Online Courses for Project Managers Project Management consulting services and online PMP certification training now available through Sienna Apis, PMP. Enrollment in PMP/CAPM Certification Exam Prep online training course open to public. - June 25, 2019 - PMP Insights

SMD Launches New Version of Patent-Pending Technology, SMD Link Presents Clear ROI, Eases Action Planning, Adds Reporting Capabilities & Enhances User Experience - June 22, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions

Company Helps Reunite Refugee Siblings After 20+ Year Separation Valor Global assists employee in reunion with sister previously presumed deceased. - June 22, 2019 - Valor Global

UpsideLMS Debunks Longstanding L&D Myths in a Recently Released Infographic UpsideLMS uncovers the truth on Learning & Development myths perpetuated for many years in its recently released infographic. - June 21, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

CloudCall Strikes ACS Group Partnership American CyberSystems has selected CloudCall to be their integrated communications provider. - June 12, 2019 - CloudCall

Roy K Stansbury Joins Cabot Technology Solutions Inc. Roy K Stansbury joins Cabot Technology Solutions Inc. bringing to Cabot more than 30 years of global IT offshore outsourcing consulting & management experience. - May 29, 2019 - Cabot Technology Solutions Inc.

Computer Resources of America Named to 2019 Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs Fourth Annual List Reveals Leading MSPs Across Various Vertical Markets - CRA Wins Third Year Straight - May 23, 2019 - Computer Resources of America

Valor Global CEO Nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year Phoenix-based Entrepreneur Celebrated for Innovation and Growth in Information Technology. - May 20, 2019 - Valor Global

UpsideLMS Features in Corporate Tycoons April 2019 Issue on Occasion of Its 15th Anniversary UpsideLMS has been featured in the reputed Corporate Tycoons magazine on occasion of its 15th anniversary as the leading learning technology solutions provider. - May 12, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

SMD Powering New Solution from Global Leadership Development Provider Center for Creative Leadership’s CCL Fusion to Use SMD for Employee Surveys, Assessments, and Analytics - May 10, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions

First TOTP Tokens with Time Synchronization Protectimus Slim NFC Went on Sale on May 1 Protectimus Solutions LLP is announcing the sale of its reflashable TOTP tokens Protectimus Slim NFC featuring time synchronization. - May 04, 2019 - Protectimus Solutions LLP

AFS Launches Enhanced Service Offerings to Provide More Value to Customers Ability Focused Staffing LLC (AFS) today has announced its enhanced service offerings to provide more value to customers. AFS, a full-service National Staffing and Recruiting firm, brings an added dimension to its customer relationships through providing a transformational fresh perspective well beyond... - April 27, 2019 - Ability Focused Staffing LLC.

Tech Elite 250 Solution Provider: CRA’s Fourth Placement as an Industry Leader CRN’s 2019 Tech Elite 250 List Recognizes Highest Achieving IT Solution Providers in Vendor Certifications. - April 03, 2019 - Computer Resources of America

UpsideLMS Highlights the Importance of Learning Analytics in Learn-Tech in Its Latest eBook In its comprehensive eBook titled "Learn-Tech and Learning Analytics," UpsideLMS explores how leveraging Learning Analytics is a must for today’s L&D professionals. - March 15, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

SMD to Speak at Northern Ohio HR Conference Maximizing People Data to Drive Business Results - March 11, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions

CRA Wins Again: Fifth Year Earning a Place as a Top Managed Service Provider Named a CRN Pioneer 250 in the CRN 2019 Managed Service Provider 500 List - February 28, 2019 - Computer Resources of America

The Salem Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award The Salem Group announced today that they have earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award after winning the Best of Staffing Client Award at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client Diamond winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. - February 13, 2019 - The Salem Group

Swoon Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client Award Swoon, a leading staffing agency, in the technology and professional services industry, announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. - February 08, 2019 - Swoon

New Fully Encrypted Augmented Reality Social Platform to Emerge in March 2019 Winsche Studios plans to make its mark in the field of Augmented Reality (AR), launching their new social network platform called doRRtal. This platform will enable users to share 360 photos with their connections. New AR approach immerses and engage users deeply and augment the way they share and receive... - January 23, 2019 - Winsche Studios

Winsche Studios Has Made a Key Appointment to Their Leadership Team Winsche Studios believes that every tech company should have at least one email in their leadership ranks. - January 16, 2019 - Winsche Studios

UAE’s InsuranceAcademy.Me Leverages UpsideLMS to Bolster Its Online Learning Programs UpsideLMS is proud to be the technology partner of InsuranceAcademy.Me in delivering Insurance-specific online learning courses, customized to UAE and accredited by CPD, through its multi-award-winning platform. - January 16, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Bang for the Buck: UpsideLMS Features Among the Best Budget LMSes in Craig Weiss’s Top 50 Learning Systems for 2019 The Craig Weiss Group has ranked UpsideLMS among the best LMSes "when on a budget" in its annual Top 50 Learning Systems for 2019 list. - January 10, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Introducing Cvmatch: a New Frontier in Recruitment and Job Searching Cvmatch, a revolutionary new job platform that harnesses artificial intelligence to help match employers with suitable candidates, will be launching soon. The jobs platform aims to disrupt the online recruitment landscape which, at present, is troubled by problems surrounding the sheer number of irrelevant... - November 28, 2018 - Cvmatch

Doha Bank strengthens its commitment to Human Capital Development with a Mobile Learning App from UpsideLMS Doha Bank continues to be at the forefront of building and developing human capital by launching a mobile Learning app in collaboration with UpsideLMS. Custom-branded as Taeleem (means "Education" or "Learning" in Urdu.), the app is in addition to Doha Bank’s internal L&D web portal for its global employee base. - November 23, 2018 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

UpsideLMS’ Year-End Offer Set to Garner More Traction on Black Friday & Cyber Monday UpsideLMS’s recently rolled out offer on its Learning Management System, which has already gathered steam in its target geography of the US and Canada, will see more uptake during the Thanksgiving period. - November 18, 2018 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.