UpsideLMS wins Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious 2019 Brandon Hall Awards, in partnership with Doha Bank and Firstsource, respectively. - December 12, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
GeekTek Provides Specialized Technology Consulting and Implementation Services - December 09, 2019 - GeekTek IT Services
Leading project management professional consulting practice in Boulder, Colorado announces PMP course and online workshop event for January 4, 2020. - November 28, 2019 - PMP Insights
Zydus Group’s L&D Head set to join UpsideLMS’ Director for an insightful webinar on "LMS & Business Impact: Connecting the Dots." - November 21, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
Hindsyght has launched a new website for IT Professional Services Firms to connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that need their services and for SMEs to have confidence in their selection of IT Professional Services Firms, all with the goal of getting IT Projects done right. The information... - October 28, 2019 - Hindsyght
UpsideLMS has recently revamped its corporate website with a fresh new look and great user experience – www.upsidelms.com. - October 25, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
On Monday, October 14th, Cygnet Infotech emerged as one of the four winners at HDFC Bank’s Digital Innovation Summit (DIS) held in MIIC, MNIT, Jaipur for our unique Fintech Innovation, the GRC Score. As an awardee, Cygnet will now get a chance to deploy this outstanding solution in HDFC Bank. - October 24, 2019 - Cygnet Infotech Pvt Ltd
Collaboration to Deliver Personalized, Interactive, Economic, and Behavioral Lessons to Youth Worldwide. - October 21, 2019 - MobLab
At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group
DocVilla recently added some new exciting features such as secure messaging, health exchange integration, insurance claim and eligibility. Meet with DocVilla in the upcoming medical conferences. - October 09, 2019 - PS3G Inc.
Vultus, a proven organization that has been creating cloud technology solutions to empower businesses in building a strong human capital. With a vision to empower human resource teams and business organizations, and a vast knowledge and expertise in the human capital realm, they have been building brilliant software in this domain for over 10 years now. Meet Vultus at Booth 508 of Synergy 2019 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel on 17 and 18 October, 2019. - October 08, 2019 - Vultus
DocVilla is exhibiting at HIMSS20 conference to showcase it's EHR/EMR platform with patient portal, eRx, eBilling and medical insurance claim filing capabilities. - October 07, 2019 - PS3G Inc.
Global Digital Transformation Company, Techwave has signed an exclusive worldwide agreement with Promecom, a Hungarian company to market Medistance, a proprietary Remote Patient Monitoring solution. This partnership will enable Promecom to leverage Techwave’s global market access. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a technology that allows patient’s monitoring outside standard clinical environments that boost access to care and reduce the cost of delivering health care. - October 03, 2019 - Techwave
Winners to be Celebrated at Gala Event on 19 October in Vienna, Austria. - September 29, 2019 - Valor Global
Logidots to make software development less complicated using AI and Smart Talent. - September 22, 2019 - Logidots
In an age where eLearning adoption is on an all time high, UpsideLMS helps global organizations maximize the impact of eLearning by offering more than 10,000 ready-to-use eLearning, mLearning and microlearning courses and videos. - August 19, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
In an ongoing effort to provide software testing job seekers with the best online professional development experience, Qualitician.com, premier job portal for software testing and quality assurance professionals in India, today announced the launch of its courses platform exclusively for individuals... - August 07, 2019 - Qualitician
Action AI Serves Up Auto-Generated, Targeted Action Plans - August 03, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions
FirstScreen, the leader in AI phone interview automation, just released their My Voice feature enabling recruiters to capture their own voice in interviews, enabling new levels of phone interview personalization for talent acquisition professionals. - August 01, 2019 - FirstScreen
The SCE Group, a leader in digital cybersecurity, governance, risk and compliance services, announces an Alliance with Marcum LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, to add new SCE technology innovations to the firm’s cybersecurity and technology assurance services... - July 31, 2019 - The SCE Group
Join the free Aug. 16 webinar on the innovative DATA360 solution Launch created for a Fortune 50 client in collaboration with Snowflake. - July 30, 2019 - Launch Consulting Group
CRA has been placed for the 7th Consecutive Year on the 12th Annual MSP 501 Ranking Identifying the Top Forward-Thinking Global MSPs and Leading Trends in Managed Services. - July 13, 2019 - Computer Resources of America
UpsideLMS, a prominent learning technology solutions provider, has been placed in the "Best 20 Learning Management Systems Offering Free LMS Trial" list by eLearning Industry, which covers LMSes from all over the world. - July 11, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
UpsideLMS is proud to be a Gold Sponsor at Asia’s largest HR and work tech conference and exhibition to be held on 1st and 2nd of August 2019 in Gurgaon, India. - July 04, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
Project Management consulting services and online PMP certification training now available through Sienna Apis, PMP. Enrollment in PMP/CAPM Certification Exam Prep online training course open to public. - June 25, 2019 - PMP Insights
Presents Clear ROI, Eases Action Planning, Adds Reporting Capabilities & Enhances User Experience - June 22, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions
Valor Global assists employee in reunion with sister previously presumed deceased. - June 22, 2019 - Valor Global
UpsideLMS uncovers the truth on Learning & Development myths perpetuated for many years in its recently released infographic. - June 21, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
American CyberSystems has selected CloudCall to be their integrated communications provider. - June 12, 2019 - CloudCall
Roy K Stansbury joins Cabot Technology Solutions Inc. bringing to Cabot more than 30 years of global IT offshore outsourcing consulting & management experience. - May 29, 2019 - Cabot Technology Solutions Inc.
Fourth Annual List Reveals Leading MSPs Across Various Vertical Markets - CRA Wins Third Year Straight - May 23, 2019 - Computer Resources of America
Phoenix-based Entrepreneur Celebrated for Innovation and Growth in Information Technology. - May 20, 2019 - Valor Global
UpsideLMS has been featured in the reputed Corporate Tycoons magazine on occasion of its 15th anniversary as the leading learning technology solutions provider. - May 12, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
Center for Creative Leadership’s CCL Fusion to Use SMD for Employee Surveys, Assessments, and Analytics - May 10, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions
Protectimus Solutions LLP is announcing the sale of its reflashable TOTP tokens Protectimus Slim NFC featuring time synchronization. - May 04, 2019 - Protectimus Solutions LLP
Ability Focused Staffing LLC (AFS) today has announced its enhanced service offerings to provide more value to customers. AFS, a full-service National Staffing and Recruiting firm, brings an added dimension to its customer relationships through providing a transformational fresh perspective well beyond... - April 27, 2019 - Ability Focused Staffing LLC.
CRN’s 2019 Tech Elite 250 List Recognizes Highest Achieving IT Solution Providers in Vendor Certifications. - April 03, 2019 - Computer Resources of America
In its comprehensive eBook titled "Learn-Tech and Learning Analytics," UpsideLMS explores how leveraging Learning Analytics is a must for today’s L&D professionals. - March 15, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
Maximizing People Data to Drive Business Results - March 11, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions
Named a CRN Pioneer 250 in the CRN 2019 Managed Service Provider 500 List - February 28, 2019 - Computer Resources of America
The Salem Group announced today that they have earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award after winning the Best of Staffing Client Award at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client Diamond winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. - February 13, 2019 - The Salem Group
Swoon, a leading staffing agency, in the technology and professional services industry, announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. - February 08, 2019 - Swoon
Winsche Studios plans to make its mark in the field of Augmented Reality (AR), launching their new social network platform called doRRtal. This platform will enable users to share 360 photos with their connections. New AR approach immerses and engage users deeply and augment the way they share and receive... - January 23, 2019 - Winsche Studios
Winsche Studios believes that every tech company should have at least one email in their leadership ranks. - January 16, 2019 - Winsche Studios
UpsideLMS is proud to be the technology partner of InsuranceAcademy.Me in delivering Insurance-specific online learning courses, customized to UAE and accredited by CPD, through its multi-award-winning platform. - January 16, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
The Craig Weiss Group has ranked UpsideLMS among the best LMSes "when on a budget" in its annual Top 50 Learning Systems for 2019 list. - January 10, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
Cvmatch, a revolutionary new job platform that harnesses artificial intelligence to help match employers with suitable candidates, will be launching soon.
The jobs platform aims to disrupt the online recruitment landscape which, at present, is troubled by problems surrounding the sheer number of irrelevant... - November 28, 2018 - Cvmatch
Doha Bank continues to be at the forefront of building and developing human capital by launching a mobile Learning app in collaboration with UpsideLMS. Custom-branded as Taeleem (means "Education" or "Learning" in Urdu.), the app is in addition to Doha Bank’s internal L&D web portal for its global employee base. - November 23, 2018 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
UpsideLMS’s recently rolled out offer on its Learning Management System, which has already gathered steam in its target geography of the US and Canada, will see more uptake during the Thanksgiving period. - November 18, 2018 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
All-New Ensunet Website Showcases Company’s Expertise in Post-Merger Integration - November 09, 2018 - Ensunet Technology Group