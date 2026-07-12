Recent Headlines
Fraoula.co AI Expands Enterprise AI Solutions to Help Global Organizations Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation
Fraoula.co AI, a global enterprise AI and data analytics company, today announced the expansion of its enterprise artificial intelligence solutions designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation through secure AI adoption, intelligent automation, cloud modernization, and... - July 12, 2026 - Fraoula
Choice Cyber Solutions Announces Leadership Evolution to Support Continued Growth and Client Success
Choice Cyber Solutions has formalized its leadership structure to support continued growth amid increasing cybersecurity and compliance demands. Co-founder Alex Spigel is serving as CEO, with Steve Rutkovitz continuing as President, alongside a strengthened executive team overseeing technology and operations. The update reflects how the company has been operating and enhances clarity, accountability, and execution for clients navigating complex regulatory requirements. - February 11, 2026 - Choice Cyber Solutions
Bot Games Launches AI Agent Competition with 1 BTC Prize Pool, Open Source Only
New platform challenges developers to build autonomous AI agents using Llama, Mistral, and other open-source models in head-to-head competitions. - February 08, 2026 - AI Implemented
Vendux Releases 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, Confirming Market Maturity and Sustainable Growth
Vendux has released its 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, revealing a maturing market defined by deeper engagements, stronger compensation, and growing professionalization. Based on 1,000+ assignments, the report shows longer average engagements (9.7 months), rising pay ($11,732/month; $225/hour), and a steady, confident outlook as fractional sales leadership becomes a durable growth model. - January 06, 2026 - Vendux LLC
Errors.AI Launches Free AI-Powered Platform to Revolutionise Code Debugging and Security Analysis for Developers
Errors.AI today announced the launch of its free platform designed to help developers instantly detect and resolve code errors and security vulnerabilites. Using advanced AI, the tool provides real-time analyse for syntax errors, logic flaws, and common security risks like SQL injection and XSS. Errors.AI supports direct code input, file uploads, and GitHub integration, offering a powerful, privacy-focused solution for developers to write cleaner, more secure code faster. - December 15, 2025 - Errors.AI
Insolvo Launches Major Updates for Freelance Platform on Web, Android, and iOS
Enhancements include faster performance, better security, improved workflows, and upgraded verification for freelancers and clients in the USA. - December 11, 2025 - Insolvo
French Tech Entrepreneur Jérémy Zimmermann Expands OptimCar to the U.S., Bringing Advanced AI Solutions to Automotive Dealerships
French Tech Founder & CEO Jérémy Zimmermann announces OptimCar’s U.S. expansion from his new base in St. Petersburg, Florida. He is deploying a next-generation suite of AI tools designed to modernize automotive dealerships, streamline operations, and accelerate the digital transformation of the American automotive industry. - December 03, 2025 - Jeremy Zimmermann
DiscovrAI Launches AI Learning App Designed for Non-Technical Users
Kathos Intelligence today announced the launch of DiscovrAI, an educational application designed to help users learn practical artificial intelligence skills through a conversational, chatbot-based interface. The app is intended for individuals without technical backgrounds who want to understand... - November 21, 2025 - DiscovrAI
MastarRec Reports Rising Demand for FinTech Talent in October 2025
MastarRec, a specialist recruitment agency, has identified significant hiring activity in the FinTech sector for October 2025, driven by evolving market needs and skills shortages. - October 12, 2025 - MastarRec
Vendux Acquires Shiny to Expand Its Fractional Executive Ecosystem
Vendux LLC, the pioneer provider of fractional executive sales leadership, today announced the acquisition of Shiny, a well-known platform connecting businesses with fractional executives across the C-Suite. Effective immediately, Vendux will assume full ownership of Shiny’s assets and will continue to operate the business under the Shiny brand. - October 09, 2025 - Vendux LLC
MastarRec Reports Rising Demand for Cybersecurity Talent in September 2025
Key roles in demand include Cloud Security Engineer, GRC Consultant. - September 27, 2025 - MastarRec
Tryfacta Appoints Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to Expand Government Business
Tryfacta has appointed Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to strengthen its government business. With 14+ years in federal and SLED contracting, Singh brings expertise in proposal strategy and business development. His leadership supports Tryfacta’s mission to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions across industries. - September 10, 2025 - Tryfacta, Inc.
Tryfacta Expands Leadership Team with Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development
Tryfacta, Inc. has appointed Douglas Leach as Associate Director of Client Development. Based in Austin, Texas, Douglas brings over 13 years of experience in IT staffing and public sector procurement. He will lead client development efforts, focusing on SLED partnerships. CEO Ratika Tyagi praised his expertise in IT contracting. This move reinforces Tryfacta’s commitment to innovative staffing solutions and public sector growth. - September 10, 2025 - Tryfacta, Inc.
DigitalHire Launches First AI-Powered Job Board with Video Resumes and AI Sourcing
In a market full of passive job boards, DigitalHire has launched its AI-powered hiring platform — the first of its kind to combine AI sourcing, video resumes, and an AI recruiting agent that calls, screens, and shortlists candidates for employers. - August 03, 2025 - DigitalHire
The End of Traditional Job Boards: DigitalHire Introduces the First Ever AI-Powered Video Job Board
DigitalHire launched the world’s first AI-powered video job board, transforming hiring with authentic video resumes and real-time AI matching for employers and job seekers. - July 16, 2025 - DigitalHire
eLuminous Technologies Boosts Tattoo Studio Operations in the US with Custom AI Integration
eLuminous Technologies (ET), a global software development partner, has developed a SaaS platform for tattoo studios in the USA, powered by custom AI integration. - July 15, 2025 - eLuminous Technologies
GRC Kompas Launches Practical NIS2 Quickscan to Support MSPs with Cybersecurity Readiness Before EU Directive Takes Effect
To help Dutch IT providers comply with the upcoming EU NIS2 cybersecurity law, GRC Kompas introduces a fast and actionable assessment tool. The NIS2 Quickscan helps identify compliance gaps, assess risk exposure, and deliver a roadmap for MSPs that lack internal security staff. - July 13, 2025 - GRC Kompas
PeopleNTech LLC Unveils New Website to Showcase Staffing Expertise
PeopleNTech LLC introduces a refreshed website highlighting innovative staffing solutions, empowering businesses with tailored talent across diverse sectors. - June 12, 2025 - PeopleNTech LLC
GreyLabelFX Launches Turnkey Forex Brokerage Solution with MT5 Grey Label Server
GreylabelFX offers complete MT5 grey label solutions to help you start your own forex brokerage. They provide branded trading servers, easy setup, and full support to grow your forex business. - May 12, 2025 - GreyLabelFX
Webcongress Ecuador 2025: Transforming the Professional Landscape Through Artificial Intelligence
Ecuador’s First Lady, Ms. Lavinia Valbonesi, will be promoting her ANA initiative at WebCongress Ecuador 2025 will be held on May 20 and 21 at the Quorum Convention Center in Quito, establishing itself as the ideal platform to address these challenges under the theme “Future Ready.” This leading international event in Latin America will bring together top experts from major global tech companies to present innovative strategies and practical tools for adapting to the digital age. - May 08, 2025 - WebCongress, inc.
Liberalalliance Wealth Society Expands Multilingual Curriculum Under the Leadership of Maxwell Caldwell
Liberalalliance Wealth Society introduces a multilingual curriculum expansion to support regional investment learning and promote inclusive financial education across global markets. - April 24, 2025 - Liberalalliance
Zenapptic.AI to Unveil Powerful New Feature of ZEN3 Experiential Management System at the NAB Show 2025
New Media Director Transforms Live Content Delivery for Immersive Experiences - April 09, 2025 - Zenapptic.AI
Synergy IT Unveils New IT Solutions Designed to Drive Business
Comprehensive IT Services in Cloud Computing, Software Development, and DevOps Help Companies Navigate the Digital Landscape - March 13, 2025 - Synergy IT
QiMana Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round
QiMana Secures $1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Develop its Solomon Platform - February 26, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
The Sales Academy Introduces Interest-Free In-House Financing to Make Education Accessible
The Sales Academy has introduced an interest-free, in-house financing program to make education more accessible. With affordable monthly payments, no interest charges, and no credit checks, the initiative helps students pursue tech sales and marketing careers without financial barriers. This program builds on the trusted legacy of The Tech Academy, offering flexible, beginner-friendly boot camps with live instructor support and job placement assistance. - February 06, 2025 - The Tech Academy
QiMana Launches with New AI Product Platform, Solomon
A conversation in 2021 between Chris Meaux, Founder of Waitr, and Rolfe McCollister, Founder of Business Report, is now the Gulf Coasts’ next startup. - February 05, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
Connext Honored as IOT Case Study of the Year
Connext was named IOT Case Study of the Year at the 2024 Industry Insights IoT Awards. Connext was selected for this accolade due to its design and implementation of IOT solutions in healthcare. Connext helps solve real-world problems through the design and implementation of IOT solutions. Utilized... - January 11, 2025 - Connext
Quidgest International Observatory Reveals Trends of AI in Digital Transformation
Quidgest, a multinational of Portuguese origin and a pioneer in using AI for automatic software generation, kicks off the year by unveiling the findings of its first International Observatory, dedicated to studying and evaluating the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the digital... - January 10, 2025 - Quidgest - Consultores de Gestão, SA
Celebrating 25 Years of CV Screen
CV Screen celebrates turning 25 this January. The specialist recruitment agency which recruits across the UK, has placed over 6,000 candidates with 2,000 organisations in the last quarter century. - January 04, 2025 - CV Screen Ltd
Erud AI Joins Databricks Marketplace to Elevate Data Quality and Accessibility for AI Innovators
Erud AI, a leader in ethical AI data curation, has partnered with Databricks to provide high-quality, human-centric data on the Databricks Marketplace. This collaboration enhances data accessibility, security, and privacy while streamlining workflows for clients building responsible AI systems. Leveraging Databricks’ robust infrastructure, Erud AI strengthens its mission to deliver diverse, ethical datasets for reducing AI bias and improving model robustness. - November 20, 2024 - Erud AI
ConverzAI Accelerates Industry Transformation with Groundbreaking AI-Powered Virtual Recruiters
Company pioneers the first AI-driven Virtual Recruiters for the staffing industry; Celebrates significant milestones and announces participation at Staffing World 2024. - October 17, 2024 - ConverzAI
emt Distribution, UAE Cyber Security Council, and Dubai World Trade Centre to Unveil Cyber Escape Room at GITEX 2024
Solve. Secure. Survive. emt Distribution, in partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council and the Dubai World Trade Centre, is excited to announce the launch of the innovative Cyber Escape Room at GITEX 2024. This highly anticipated event brings an interactive cybersecurity challenge to one of... - October 13, 2024 - emt Distribution
Symmetry IT Relocates Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida
Symmetry IT has relocated its headquarters from North Miami to Coral Gables, positioning the company closer to clients. Coral Gables, a recognized smart city, offers advanced infrastructure, allowing Symmetry IT to optimize its services, including faster response times and enhanced system monitoring. The company continues to provide managed IT services, Help Desk support, and cybersecurity, with many engineers working remotely from Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, while serving clients onsite. - September 14, 2024 - Symmetry IT
StaffHealth Welcomes Wendy B. Rewerts as Director of On-Demand Staffing
StaffHealth proudly announces Wendy B. Rewerts as Director of On-Demand Staffing. A retired Air Force veteran with a stellar recruitment and leadership background, Wendy will lead our PRN division. Her expertise will drive innovation and growth, ensuring StaffHealth continues to deliver top-tier staffing solutions. Wendy is eager to contribute to StaffHealth's mission and client success. - August 29, 2024 - StaffHealth
TROCA Caribbean - Leila Craig Wins HR Executive of the Year in 2024 Stevie Award for Great Employers®
TROCA Caribbean is proud to announce that Leila Craig, their CEO and principal HR & Change Consultant, has been honoured with the prestigious Bronze Stevie® Award for HR Executive of the Year category, in the ninth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers, “the Olympics for human... - August 06, 2024 - TROCA Caribbean Limited
MEAN & MERN Stack Development: Two New Service Expansions by Acquaint Softtechh
As digital transformation sweeps across industries, the quest for powerful and seamless web solutions has never been more critical. Acquaint Softtech is not just keeping pace; it is setting the pace with expanded service offerings in MEAN and MERN stack development. The company's mission is clear:... - July 31, 2024 - Acquaint Softtech Private Limited
Acquaint Softtech Opens Doors in New Zealand
Acquaint Softtech is a leading provider of innovative software solutions. They proudly announced the expansion of its operations with the opening of a new office in New Zealand. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Acquaint Softtech's growth and commitment to delivering exceptional... - July 06, 2024 - Acquaint Softtech Private Limited
Calsoft Named Among Top 10 Gen AI Consultants of 2024 by Silicon India
Calsoft, a global leader in product engineering services, proudly announces its recognition as one of the Top 10 Gen AI Consultants for 2024 by Silicon India. Silicon India, a renowned platform for the latest industry insights and trends, has identified Calsoft for its groundbreaking work in... - June 29, 2024 - Calsoft Inc.
Strategic Technology Solutions (STS) Has Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 - Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide
The Annual Channel Futures MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry. - June 24, 2024 - Strategic Technology Solutions
Queryloom LLC Launches Pre-Registration for Groundbreaking Social Media Platform
Queryloom LLC, a Texas-based startup, launches pre-registration for its innovative social media platform. Beyond standard Q&A, users can filter responses by demographics and locations for deeper insights, fostering meaningful dialogue and understanding. Full launch scheduled for August 2024. - June 20, 2024 - Queryloom LLC
The Silicon Valley Journal Recognizes United Defense Manufacturing Corp as One of the Top 10 Fastest Growing APAC Companies
United Defense Manufacturing Corp (UDMC) proudly announces its recognition by the Silicon Valley Journal as one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing APAC Companies. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights UDMC's exceptional growth trajectory and strategic advancements in the Asia-Pacific region. With... - May 15, 2024 - The Silicon Valley Journal
Michael Macho, BIS Computer Solutions, Acquires Majority Share of Viridio.net
Today, BIS Computer Solutions Division President, Michael Macho, acquires majority share of eco-friendly cloud data center, Viridio (viridio.net), and assumes role of President and CEO. - May 07, 2024 - BIS Computer Solutions
Talmatic Unveils Groundbreaking Insights in Latest Research Report: Trends in IT Staff Augmentation in 2024
This comprehensive study provides invaluable insights for businesses navigating the evolving demands of the tech industry. - April 28, 2024 - Talmatic
Transforming Cybersecurity: Amazon Filters Achieves 98% Threat Response Automation with CloudGuard MXDR
MSSP CloudGuard recently published a case study detailing their work with Amazon Filters to transform their cybersecurity with automation. Through the deployment of CloudGuard’s Managed eXtended Detection and Response service, Amazon Filters saw automated threat enrichment or resolution in an impressive 98% of alerts, setting a new standard in proactive cybersecurity measures. Over a 90-day period, this is estimated to have saved 52-days compared to manual activity. - April 11, 2024 - CloudGuard
CloudGuard Relocates Headquarters to Manchester
CloudGuard relocates HQ from London to Manchester, enhancing cybersecurity innovation & talent development. CEO Matt Lovell: "A strategic move to foster excellence in a thriving cyber ecosystem." - April 09, 2024 - CloudGuard
Strategic Technology Solutions Attains SOC 2 Type II Cybersecurity Compliance
Specializing in Law Firm Technology - April 03, 2024 - Strategic Technology Solutions
Panva Technology Revolutionizes Telemedicine with AI-Powered Clinical Note Assistance
In the fast-evolving landscape of healthcare, video-based telemedicine has emerged as a transformative force, enhancing patient experiences and expanding the reach of healthcare providers beyond traditional office settings. However, with the surge in telehealth visits, a pressing challenge has emerged: the efficient documentation of patient encounters. Addressing this concern, Panva Technology proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered clinical note assistance eMDNotes. - March 09, 2024 - Panva Technology
GDH Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing Client, Employee, and Talent Awards for Service Excellence
GDH, a leading technology workforce solutions provider/firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing 15 Year Diamond Award for Client, Best of Staffing Talent 10 Year Diamond Award and the Best of Staffing Employee Award for providing an exceptional experience for their clients,... - February 10, 2024 - GDH Inc.
Vendux Celebrates Monumental Growth and Optimistic Outlook for 2024
Growth is the result of continued innovation and strategic expansion. The 2023 State of Fractional and Interim Sales Leadership Survey contains the details of nearly 1,000 assignments. Lisa Winberg based in Toronto, ON brings 15+ years of experience in tech, finance, and education. - February 09, 2024 - Vendux LLC
Saxon AI Partners with Databricks to Deliver Intelligent Data Solutions for Enterprises
As a Databricks partner, Saxon AI will support businesses from initial strategy and design to implementation and ongoing optimization. This holistic approach guarantees that businesses can fully leverage the Databricks platform. - February 03, 2024 - Saxon AI