Recent Headlines
Within General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Less Than Truckload
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
Green Road Energy & Hultsteins Bring Sustainable Refrigeration Solutions to the US & UK
Discover how Green Road Energy and Hultsteins are revolutionizing transport refrigeration with innovative, eco-friendly technologies. - June 13, 2024 - Green Road Energy
Green Road Energy's TAG System Named Finalist in Prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023
Green Road Energy is thrilled to announce that its innovative TAG System has been selected as a finalist in the Commercial Technology of the Year category at the prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023. Presented by S&P Global Commodity Insights, this recognition underscores Green Road... - October 18, 2023 - Green Road Energy
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 CTMA Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's CTMA Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - July 26, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Attending TIA 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TIA Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Tucker Company Worldwide a Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2023 for Second Consecutive Year
Tucker has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces for the second year in a row. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Welcomes Greg Testa, VP of Business Development
Greg Testa joins Tucker Company Worldwide as Vice President of Business Development. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at the HPCLC Spring 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's HPCLC Spring Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - March 03, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide: Sponsor of the 2023 BSMA March Summit
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's BSMA March Summit. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - February 26, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 Food Shippers of America Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Food Shippers of America Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there! - February 17, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at TPM23 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TPM Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - February 16, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 PowerGen International Conference
Tucker is excited to be attending this year's PowerGen International Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - February 13, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2022 NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 16, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at HPCLC Fall 2022 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Health and Personal Care Logistics Fall Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 13, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Jeff Rohr Named President of Acordex
Acordex Imaging + Mobile, a leading provider of Less-than-Truckload (LTL) fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that Jeff Rohr has been named as President. Jeff Rohr will immediately assume the position. - October 10, 2022 - Acordex Imaging & Mobile
Tucker Company Worldwide Celebrating 15 Years of EPA SmartWay Partnership
Tucker Company Worldwide is proud to continue its partnership with EPA's SmartWay for 15 consecutive years. - October 08, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2022 Large ReStore Symposium
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Large ReStore Symposium. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 02, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Named Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics
Tucker Company is proud to continue the legacy of being named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for the 21st consecutive year. - August 13, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Renews ISO 9001:2015 Certification for the 14th Consecutive Year
Tucker Company is proud to continue the legacy of being one of the few freight brokers that is an ISO Certified quality-managed organization. - July 09, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Jeff Tucker Passes the Torch for Chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee
After 17 years representing TIA as chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee, Jeff Tucker passes the torch to Alicia Bly. - June 16, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Tucker Company Worldwide a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2022 Award
Tucker Company Worldwide has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces. - April 27, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Houston Startup GasCap Launches Exciting New Service for Small & Midsize Transportation Companies
GasCap, a Houston-based fintech startup, proudly announced the launch of its new fuel hedging platform that lets small and mid-sized transportation companies manage their fuel price costs. - March 02, 2022 - GasCap
Jeff Tucker Appointed Chairman of the Transportation & Logistics Steering Committee for BSMA
BSMA appoints Jeff Tucker to be the Chairman of the Steering Committee for Transportation & Logistics. - February 09, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
American Group Honors Ward Transport
Ward Transport & Logistics (Altoona, PA) receives American Group's Eastern Regional Carrier of the Year award. - January 15, 2022 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Tucker Company Worldwide Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary
The oldest, privately held freight brokerage in North America, Tucker Company Worldwide celebrates 60 years of business. - October 28, 2021 - Tucker Company Worldwide
GPS Tracking of the Car Using 3-D Street View - New Feature Update from PAJ GPS
PAJ GPS, The leading German GPS tracker manufacturer has introduced 3D street view in their application on Android and iOS. In this feature, the customer can see the 3-dimensional view of the street in which their GPS tracker currently is. This feature upgrade is so helpful and refreshing for people who are still using the 2D maps to locate the vehicle using GPS trackers. - September 18, 2021 - PAJ GPS
Narae Special Vehicle Truck, a Korean Special-Purpose Vehicle & Trucks Manufacturing and Repairing Company, is Now Available Abroad
Narae Special Vehicle Truck, founded in 2009, supplies trucks for special purposes such as wing-body trucks, built-in trucks, special purpose box trucks, and power gate trucks, and refrigeration trucks in Korea. - July 23, 2021 - Narae Special Vehicle
American Group is Pleased to Announce Its 2020 Newcomer of the Year Award Recipient, XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics was named the 2020 Newcomer Carrier of the Year by American Group, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing 3PLs. - June 01, 2021 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Freight Girlz Launches Live Rate Per Mile Data by Equipment Type and Publishes Their Dispatch Log on Their Website for Customer Transparency
Freight Girlz has become a well-recognized leader in truck dispatching. Providing dispatch services across all 48 States and Canada for over the road trucks. Procuring the highest rates in the industry with a professional team of dispatchers. - September 14, 2020 - Freight Girlz
Rollin Ford Joins Hwy Haul Advisory Board
Former Walmart CIO brings a wealth of global supply chain experience to freight brokerage industry leader. - March 23, 2020 - Hwy Haul
American Group Names Saia "2019 Super Regional Carrier of the Year"
Award recognizes Saia's superior service offerings in the "Super Regional" category for all LTL carriers. - February 17, 2020 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year
Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide
iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos
iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight
Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List
Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award
FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Jim Ehret to Join Florida Division of Total Distribution, Inc.
Jim Ehret joins Total Distribution, Inc. as Florida Division Director of Operations. Ehret is currently Director of Procurement for Total Distribution's parent company, Peoples Services, Inc. - June 06, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists
Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award
American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Estes Express Wins 3PL Award
American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award
Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Total Distribution, Inc. Second Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement from FTA
Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly Grimes Trucking) recognized by the Florida Trucking Association Safety Management Council for Outstanding Safety Achievement for second consecutive year. - August 06, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Total Distribution, Inc. Honored as One of Jacksonville’s Fastest Growing Companies
Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly The Grimes Companies), a leader in warehousing, logistics and supply chain management, has been named one of the 2018 Jacksonville Fast 50. The Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing, privately held companies in Northeast Florida based on revenue growth over the... - July 20, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Marks 15 Years Making the Earth a Cleaner Place
The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Metro area junk removal franchise celebrates their fifteen year anniversary this month. In 2003 franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, opened their business with just two trucks. Over the past fifteen years, the Rubin’s fleet has grown to 18 trucks as they continue... - April 16, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC
Ike Sherlock Named President of The Grimes Companies
After 46 years in logistics, Neil Porter, President, will be retiring at the end of March 2018. - March 21, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
1-800-GOT-JUNK DC is Expanding by Helping Clients to Contract This Spring
Popular junk hauling franchise, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is off to a record-breaking start to the year as they approach their 15 year anniversary in business. Franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, remove excess clutter from homes and businesses in the DC Metro area, and are planning to double their staff as they gear up for spring cleaning and their busy summer season. - March 03, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC
UPS Freight Wins American Group's 2017 National Carrier of the Year award
American Group, a 3rd party logistics solutions provider based in Chandler, AZ has awarded their 2017 National Carrier of the Year award to UPS Freight. The award is based on a variety of performance metrics, including On Time Service, Claims Ratio, Invoicing Accuracy, Customer Service, Ease of... - February 22, 2018 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Grimes Companies' Dixie Moody Named VP of TCJAX
Transportation Club of Jacksonville, a prominent network of transportation executives within the Northeastern Florida region, announced the appointment of Dixie Moody to First Vice President. - January 23, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
FreightCenter Adds on Package Shipping Services Ahead of Busy 2017 Holiday Season
The online freight shipping provider consolidates pricing for packaging shipping in addition to its less than truckload and volume truckload services. - December 08, 2017 - FreightCenter.com
Southeastern Warehouse Association Appoints Ike Sherlock as Florida Director
The Southeastern Warehouse Association (SWA) announced the election of The Grimes Companies’ Executive VP, Ike Sherlock, as the Florida Director. Sherlock has over 15 years of experience in transportation and logistics and received a BBS from Troy University. As the Executive Vice President,... - October 04, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Trulos.com Might Have Just Put Large LTL Carriers Out of Business
Trulos just launched a free LTL Load Board. - September 24, 2017 - Trulos Transportation