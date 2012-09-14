PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

Jim Ehret to Join Florida Division of Total Distribution, Inc. Jim Ehret joins Total Distribution, Inc. as Florida Division Director of Operations. Ehret is currently Director of Procurement for Total Distribution's parent company, Peoples Services, Inc. - June 06, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Peoples Services, Inc. Named to Transport Topics’ Top 50 Sector Lists Peoples Services, Inc. ranked number 21 and 26 in North American Top Refrigerated and Top Dry Warehousing Firms respectively according to Transport Topics’ 2019 Top 50. - April 19, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Estes Express Wins 3PL Award American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group

Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Total Distribution, Inc. Second Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement from FTA Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly Grimes Trucking) recognized by the Florida Trucking Association Safety Management Council for Outstanding Safety Achievement for second consecutive year. - August 06, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Total Distribution, Inc. Honored as One of Jacksonville’s Fastest Growing Companies Total Distribution, Inc. (formerly The Grimes Companies), a leader in warehousing, logistics and supply chain management, has been named one of the 2018 Jacksonville Fast 50. The Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing, privately held companies in Northeast Florida based on revenue growth over the past... - July 20, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Marks 15 Years Making the Earth a Cleaner Place The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC Metro area junk removal franchise celebrates their fifteen year anniversary this month. In 2003 franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, opened their business with just two trucks. Over the past fifteen years, the Rubin’s fleet has grown to 18 trucks as they continue to... - April 16, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC

Ike Sherlock Named President of The Grimes Companies After 46 years in logistics, Neil Porter, President, will be retiring at the end of March 2018. - March 21, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

1-800-GOT-JUNK DC is Expanding by Helping Clients to Contract This Spring Popular junk hauling franchise, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is off to a record-breaking start to the year as they approach their 15 year anniversary in business. Franchise owners, Mark and Claudine Rubin, remove excess clutter from homes and businesses in the DC Metro area, and are planning to double their staff as they gear up for spring cleaning and their busy summer season. - March 03, 2018 - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? DC

UPS Freight Wins American Group's 2017 National Carrier of the Year award American Group, a 3rd party logistics solutions provider based in Chandler, AZ has awarded their 2017 National Carrier of the Year award to UPS Freight. The award is based on a variety of performance metrics, including On Time Service, Claims Ratio, Invoicing Accuracy, Customer Service, Ease of Doing... - February 22, 2018 - American Group

Grimes Companies' Dixie Moody Named VP of TCJAX Transportation Club of Jacksonville, a prominent network of transportation executives within the Northeastern Florida region, announced the appointment of Dixie Moody to First Vice President. - January 23, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

FreightCenter Adds on Package Shipping Services Ahead of Busy 2017 Holiday Season The online freight shipping provider consolidates pricing for packaging shipping in addition to its less than truckload and volume truckload services. - December 08, 2017 - FreightCenter.com

Southeastern Warehouse Association Appoints Ike Sherlock as Florida Director The Southeastern Warehouse Association (SWA) announced the election of The Grimes Companies’ Executive VP, Ike Sherlock, as the Florida Director. Sherlock has over 15 years of experience in transportation and logistics and received a BBS from Troy University. As the Executive Vice President, Sherlock... - October 04, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Trulos.com Might Have Just Put Large LTL Carriers Out of Business Trulos just launched a free LTL Load Board. - September 24, 2017 - Trulos Transportation

Clubhouse Trailers Delivers Its 16th Custom Band Trailer in Mesquite, Texas Clubhouse Trailer Co., LLC has delivered another fleet of custom marching band trailers to each of the five high schools in Mesquite, TX. Building on its recent explosive growth the Clubhouse team, led by Jeff Hadley and Drew Taylor, worked closely with the Mesquite ISD Administration, the Fine Arts... - August 26, 2017 - Clubhouse Trailers, LLC.

Grimes Trucking Awarded First Place in Outstanding Safety Achievement Award from the FTA Having just received the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award from the Florida Trucking Association, Grimes Trucking Company is proud to be the safest fleet in Florida. - August 09, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

CSCMP Jacksonville Roundtable 2017-2018 Board of Directors Announced CSCMP is pleased to announce the official 2017-2018 Board of Directors for the Jacksonville Roundtable. - July 18, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

American Group Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership Leading Logistics Firm Embraces Green Initiatives by Partnering with EPA's SmartWay - February 01, 2017 - American Group

Grimes' Bill Dorazio and Dixie Moody Are the Leaders of TCJAX Bill Dorazio just began his second two-year term as President of The Transportation Club of Jacksonville (TCJAX) in January 2017. Dixie Moody, the Transportation Administrator, was just elected as Second VP of TCJAX. - January 31, 2017 - Total Distribution, Inc.

These Jobs Are Not Seasonal: FreightCenter to Increase Staff by 50 Percent FreightCenter, Inc. (www.FreightCenter.com), a full-service third-party logistics provider (3PL) and leading national provider of instant online freight quotes, plans to add 60 new positions by the end of January. The company has open positions in marketing, development/IT, sales, customer service,... - December 24, 2016 - FreightCenter.com

FreightCenter Caps Off Toys for Tots Collections with Record Breaking Quantities FreightCenter (www.FreightCenter.com) concludes its annual Toys for Tots donation drive with a record breaking collection of 418 toys. This equals out to about $10,000 in monetary value of toys. “It brings me such joy to know FreightCenter was able to make a difference in our local community. - December 15, 2016 - FreightCenter.com

Large Scale Deployment of Shippeo’s Transport Tracking and Visibility Platform with Saint Gobain Glass Logistics At the 4th supplier awards ceremony of Saint Gobain Glass Logistics, that gathered over 200 of its partners on December 1st, Shippeo announced the deployment of its real time tracking solution on an annual perimeter of 20,000 shipments. - December 14, 2016 - Shippeo

The Grimes Companies' Michael Runager is the New Director of Business Development The Grimes Companies is pleased to introduce Michael Runager as the new Director of Business Development in Atlanta, Georgia. Runager brings over 30 years of experience in the logistics and transportation industry and is an exciting addition to the Southeastern logistics company. An Important New Player... - December 08, 2016 - Total Distribution, Inc.

FreightCenter Announces Toys for Tots Drop-Off Site at Palm Harbor Office FreightCenter continues its tradition of giving back to the community by announcing it will be accepting toys on behalf of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program of Pinellas County. - November 23, 2016 - FreightCenter.com

FreightCenter Hires New Controller FreightCenter, Inc. announced today that Amy Van Ness has been appointed Controller of FreightCenter, the leading online provider of freight quotes directly from hundreds of carriers. - November 23, 2016 - FreightCenter.com

3PL Firm Sunset Transportation Extends National Network with New Tennessee Branch Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Moran Transportation Corporation Expands into New Facility in Elkhart, Indiana Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that it has expanding its Northern Indiana operation with the acquisition of a new terminal in Elkhart, Indiana. The new terminal gives Moran Transportation Corporation a much larger facility allowing for growth and efficiency within that market. - November 16, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Moran Transportation Corporation Earns Spot on Inbound Logistics “Top 100 Truckers 2016” Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that it has earned a spot on the “2016 Top 100 Truckers” as published in the September issue of Inbound Logistics. Inbound Logistics is a leading industry publication for the transportation and logistics industry. Their awards and recognition... - November 16, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

FreightCenter Celebrates 4th Year on Top 500 Gulf Coast Businesses List After 18 years and millions of nationwide shipments processed, FreightCenter (www.FreightCenter.com) has been recognized once more as a leading business on the Gulf Coast of Florida. A nationwide third-party logistics provider, FreightCenter ranks 206 out of 500 and 43 in the business-to-consumer services... - October 16, 2016 - FreightCenter.com

Top Logistics Executive Joins National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation as VP of Sales & Marketing Tracy Meetre’s Appointment to Sunset’s Leadership Team Reflects Growth, Expansion of St. Louis-Based Logistics Company - October 01, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

FreightCenter Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership Program FreightCenter's partnership with SmartWay demonstrates the 3PL's mission to deliver innovation that drives success for all – including the planet. - August 10, 2016 - FreightCenter.com

St. Louis Publications Honor National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation for Job Creation, Double-Digit Growth and Company Culture Logistics Leader Named to Fastest-Growing Company and Top Workplaces Lists. - June 30, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Moran Transportation Corporation Acquires Assets of Mats Trucking, Eagan, MN Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce the purchase of the assets of Mats Trucking based in Eagan, MN. Mats Trucking has been a service driven carrier serving the air freight forwarder and airline industries for over 30 years. With a fleet of over 60 pieces of equipment at their two... - June 17, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Freight-Match Looks to Simplify Freight Management in More Than 70 Countries Freight-Match, an innovative solution designed for logistics industry professionals who require the movement of cargo domestically and internationally, wants to make freight management a lot less complicated. - June 10, 2016 - Freight-Match

Moran Transportation Corporation Buys 10 New Natural Gas Trucks Moran Transportation Corporation announced today that it has purchased an additional 10 natural gas straight trucks for use throughout their LTL network. The new alternative fuel trucks further expand Moran’s green initiatives and provide Moran with lower cost of energy and a reduction on their... - March 04, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Moran Transportation Corporation Invests in Electric Spotter - Reduces Carbon Foot Print Company officials say that the new electric truck will have an immediate and substantial effect on reducing their carbon foot print. The new unit is expected to reduce their daily energy consumption for this spotting unit by more than 80%. - March 04, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Leading Logistics Firm Sunset Transportation Shares Success Story of Expansion, Growth with St. Louis Business Journal Improved Economy Fuels Growth of National 3PL’s Branches, Service and Sales in Multiple Industries. - February 26, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Ukrainian Logistics Company Corcel Has Expanded Its Warehouses Space in Spain by 4000 Sq M Ukrainian logistics company Corcel, one of the leaders of transportation in the Ukraine-Spain direction, increased the space of its warehouses in Spain (Barcelona) by 4,000 square meters. - February 18, 2016 - Logistics company Corcel

R+L Carriers and the Hometown Showcase at Premiere P-20 Education Conference in Columbus, Ohio The Hometown Showcase, a component of R+L Carriers’ continuing education and recruiting program, will take its national campaign to OETC to introduce the wealth of opportunities that exist within the logistics industry. - February 07, 2016 - R+L Carriers

R+L Carriers Launches Hometown Showcase Tour - Delivering Opportunities to Students Across America R+L Carriers, a worldwide leader in LTL shipping and logistics services, announces the launch of their “Hometown Showcase” tour. This large-scale campaign introduces freight transportation, logistics education, career opportunities and shipping solutions to communities across the United States. - December 05, 2015 - R+L Carriers

3PL Leader Sunset Transportation’s New St. Louis Office to House Financial Division, Sustain National Growth Expanded Operations Will Enhance Service, Savings to Freight Payment Clients - October 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Moran Transportation Corporation Awarded Logistics Management 2015 Quest for Quality Award Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a Logistics Management 2015 Quest for Quality Award in the Midwest Regional LTL category. The Quest for Quality Awards is the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports, and... - October 01, 2015 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Inc. Magazine Recognizes Sunset Transportation as a “Fastest-Growing U.S. Company” for Double-Digit Expansion, Job Creation National 3PL Leader Named to Inc. 500/5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year - August 26, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

R+L Carriers Transports Lima Company Memorial to 75th Annual Sturgis Bike Week 75th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally showcased The “Eyes of Freedom” traveling memorial which depicts 22 fallen Marines and 1 Navy Corpsman who lost their lives while serving in Iraq in 2005. - August 20, 2015 - R+L Carriers

R+L Carriers New Service Center to Expand Metro Atlanta Capacity R+L Carriers announce Kennesaw, GA. Service Center. This will expand capacity to the Metro Atlanta area and assist in effectively serving the community while enabling R+L Carriers customers to grow. - July 16, 2015 - R+L Carriers