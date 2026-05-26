Recent Headlines
Within Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Local
East Coast Towing Continues Expansion in Harnett County with New Dunn Facility; Launches Heavy Truck Repair Shop and I-95 Mobile Road Service
East Coast Towing today announced an expansion into Harnett County with a new operating facility in Dunn, North Carolina. The Dunn site will serve as the dedicated operating base for the company's East Coast Heavy Haul division and will house a new East Coast Fleet Service heavy truck repair shop... - May 26, 2026 - East Coast Towing
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
East Coast Towing Acquires Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, Expanding On-Site Fleet Service Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, a provider of on-site fleet maintenance services for commercial fleet customers. This strategic acquisition further expands East Coast... - December 09, 2024 - East Coast Towing
East Coast Towing Acquires John E. Link Trucking, Expanding Heavy Haul Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of John E. Link Trucking, a specialized provider of heavy haul and oversized transport services. This strategic move significantly expands East Coast Towing's service... - October 28, 2024 - East Coast Towing
Veterans Move - a Veteran-Owned Business
Veterans Move is Las Vegas' #1 local mover and relocation source. Veteran-owned-and-operated. "We keep you moving." - July 19, 2024 - Veterans Move
Green Road Energy & Hultsteins Bring Sustainable Refrigeration Solutions to the US & UK
Discover how Green Road Energy and Hultsteins are revolutionizing transport refrigeration with innovative, eco-friendly technologies. - June 13, 2024 - Green Road Energy
STORsquare Portable Storage Moving Containers Open Their 4th Location with a Unique Franchise Model
STORsquare is now available in its 4th service area in the United States. STORsquare is currently servicing metro Atlanta from two facilities in Marietta and Gainesville, Georgia, along with Knoxville, Tennessee. Storsquare is excited to now be serving all of Polk County and surrounding areas in Lakeland, Florida. - February 23, 2024 - StorSquare
Green Road Energy's TAG System Named Finalist in Prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023
Green Road Energy is thrilled to announce that its innovative TAG System has been selected as a finalist in the Commercial Technology of the Year category at the prestigious Platts Global Energy Awards 2023. Presented by S&P Global Commodity Insights, this recognition underscores Green Road... - October 18, 2023 - Green Road Energy
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 CTMA Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's CTMA Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - July 26, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Attending TIA 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TIA Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Tucker Company Worldwide a Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2023 for Second Consecutive Year
Tucker has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces for the second year in a row. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Welcomes Greg Testa, VP of Business Development
Greg Testa joins Tucker Company Worldwide as Vice President of Business Development. - April 07, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at the HPCLC Spring 2023 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's HPCLC Spring Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - March 03, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide: Sponsor of the 2023 BSMA March Summit
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's BSMA March Summit. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - February 26, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 Food Shippers of America Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Food Shippers of America Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there! - February 17, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at TPM23 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TPM Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there. - February 16, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 PowerGen International Conference
Tucker is excited to be attending this year's PowerGen International Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - February 13, 2023 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2022 NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 16, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at HPCLC Fall 2022 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Health and Personal Care Logistics Fall Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 13, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Jeff Rohr Named President of Acordex
Acordex Imaging + Mobile, a leading provider of Less-than-Truckload (LTL) fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that Jeff Rohr has been named as President. Jeff Rohr will immediately assume the position. - October 10, 2022 - Acordex Imaging & Mobile
Tucker Company Worldwide Celebrating 15 Years of EPA SmartWay Partnership
Tucker Company Worldwide is proud to continue its partnership with EPA's SmartWay for 15 consecutive years. - October 08, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2022 Large ReStore Symposium
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Large ReStore Symposium. The team looks forward to seeing you there. - October 02, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Named Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics
Tucker Company is proud to continue the legacy of being named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for the 21st consecutive year. - August 13, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Renews ISO 9001:2015 Certification for the 14th Consecutive Year
Tucker Company is proud to continue the legacy of being one of the few freight brokers that is an ISO Certified quality-managed organization. - July 09, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Jeff Tucker Passes the Torch for Chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee
After 17 years representing TIA as chair of the Carrier Selection Framework Committee, Jeff Tucker passes the torch to Alicia Bly. - June 16, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Tucker Company Worldwide a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2022 Award
Tucker Company Worldwide has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces. - April 27, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Jeff Tucker Appointed Chairman of the Transportation & Logistics Steering Committee for BSMA
BSMA appoints Jeff Tucker to be the Chairman of the Steering Committee for Transportation & Logistics. - February 09, 2022 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary
The oldest, privately held freight brokerage in North America, Tucker Company Worldwide celebrates 60 years of business. - October 28, 2021 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Valley Relocation & Storage Has Now Introduced Lite Maintenance Service to Help Commercial Customers Get Their Security Deposit Back
The California-based company is now helping businesses get their security deposit back through their lite maintenance service. - August 26, 2021 - Valley Relocation and Storage
Valley Relocation & Storage is Now Helping Businesses Get Their Security Deposit Back
The professional moving company is now offering lite maintenance service as part of their business relocation and moving services - August 21, 2021 - Valley Relocation and Storage
Narae Special Vehicle Truck, a Korean Special-Purpose Vehicle & Trucks Manufacturing and Repairing Company, is Now Available Abroad
Narae Special Vehicle Truck, founded in 2009, supplies trucks for special purposes such as wing-body trucks, built-in trucks, special purpose box trucks, and power gate trucks, and refrigeration trucks in Korea. - July 23, 2021 - Narae Special Vehicle
Move Management Company Essential Next Steps Makes a Move of Its Own
Essential Next Steps gets a new look and marketing strategy. - September 19, 2020 - Essential Next Steps
Tidewater Express Inc Acquires Local Waste Management Company.
Tidewater Express Inc is pleased to announce the acquisition of KT's Disposal out of Hampton, VA. KT's Disposal now joins AutoCraft Collision Center in the Tidewater Express Inc family of companies. - June 08, 2020 - Tidewater Express Inc.
Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year
Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide
Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2018 Eggie Awards
Third Consecutive Win for Purolator International - January 31, 2018 - Purolator International
Purolator International Reports 97% Overall Customer Service Rating
Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey Highlights Purolator International’s Commitment to Customer Service with Dedicated Representatives to Ensure On-Time, Cost Effective Delivery - January 12, 2018 - Purolator International
Purolator International Named a Top Third-Party Logistics Provider
Inbound Logistics Magazines Recognizes Purolator for Third Consecutive Year for Its Significant Product and Service Expansion in 2016-2017. - August 10, 2017 - Purolator International
Fort Worth Movers Helping End Hunger
Fort Worth moving company works to end hunger by collecting food from customers and delivering to the Tarrant Area Food Bank. - August 02, 2017 - The Moving Factor
Purolator International Named a "2017 Great Supply Chain Partner" By SupplyChainBrain Magazine
Purolator Honored for Fifth Consecutive Year in Magazine’s Reader Poll for Having a Positive Impact on Supply Chain Performance - July 29, 2017 - Purolator International
Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2017 Eggie Awards
Second Consecutive Win for Purolator International - February 04, 2017 - Purolator International
Moran Transportation Corporation Expands into New Facility in Elkhart, Indiana
Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that it has expanding its Northern Indiana operation with the acquisition of a new terminal in Elkhart, Indiana. The new terminal gives Moran Transportation Corporation a much larger facility allowing for growth and efficiency within that... - November 16, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation
Moran Transportation Corporation Earns Spot on Inbound Logistics “Top 100 Truckers 2016”
Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that it has earned a spot on the “2016 Top 100 Truckers” as published in the September issue of Inbound Logistics. Inbound Logistics is a leading industry publication for the transportation and logistics industry. Their awards and... - November 16, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation
Purolator International Long Island Supply Chain Index Anticipates Positive Economic Conditions in Coming Months
Survey Updated to Provide an Overall Index Analysis (Currently 60.6) and New Information on Prices, Back Orders, and Exports - August 12, 2016 - Purolator International
FreightCenter Introduces New Brand Identity and Website
FreightCenter launches new site, announces instant truckload rating and new mobile experience with interactive campaign, “FC Live.” - August 10, 2016 - FreightCenter
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Opens New Office Location in Folsom, CA
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, continues to expand as it has opened it’s doors to their new office location in Folsom. The 900 square foot office is located at 295 1/2 Iron Point Road in Folsom. It will be used as a retail space for purchasing heavy weight boxes and packing supplies, as... - July 07, 2016 - TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Sacramento
Moran Transportation Corporation Acquires Assets of Mats Trucking, Eagan, MN
Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce the purchase of the assets of Mats Trucking based in Eagan, MN. Mats Trucking has been a service driven carrier serving the air freight forwarder and airline industries for over 30 years. With a fleet of over 60 pieces of equipment at their... - June 17, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Hosts Grand Opening to Support Local Charity
Silent Auction & Raffle Aids Moms in Crisis on Mother’s Day. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is helping to spoil less-fortunate mothers on this Mother’s Day through their annual charity. - March 30, 2016 - TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Sacramento
Moran Transportation Corporation Buys 10 New Natural Gas Trucks
Moran Transportation Corporation announced today that it has purchased an additional 10 natural gas straight trucks for use throughout their LTL network. The new alternative fuel trucks further expand Moran’s green initiatives and provide Moran with lower cost of energy and a reduction on... - March 04, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation
Moran Transportation Corporation Invests in Electric Spotter - Reduces Carbon Foot Print
Company officials say that the new electric truck will have an immediate and substantial effect on reducing their carbon foot print. The new unit is expected to reduce their daily energy consumption for this spotting unit by more than 80%. - March 04, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation
Ukrainian Logistics Company Corcel Has Expanded Its Warehouses Space in Spain by 4000 Sq M
Ukrainian logistics company Corcel, one of the leaders of transportation in the Ukraine-Spain direction, increased the space of its warehouses in Spain (Barcelona) by 4,000 square meters. - February 18, 2016 - Logistics company Corcel