PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2018 Eggie Awards Third Consecutive Win for Purolator International - January 31, 2018 - Purolator International

Purolator International Reports 97% Overall Customer Service Rating Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey Highlights Purolator International’s Commitment to Customer Service with Dedicated Representatives to Ensure On-Time, Cost Effective Delivery - January 12, 2018 - Purolator International

Purolator International Named a Top Third-Party Logistics Provider Inbound Logistics Magazines Recognizes Purolator for Third Consecutive Year for Its Significant Product and Service Expansion in 2016-2017. - August 10, 2017 - Purolator International

Fort Worth Movers Helping End Hunger Fort Worth moving company works to end hunger by collecting food from customers and delivering to the Tarrant Area Food Bank. - August 02, 2017 - The Moving Factor

Purolator International Named a "2017 Great Supply Chain Partner" By SupplyChainBrain Magazine Purolator Honored for Fifth Consecutive Year in Magazine’s Reader Poll for Having a Positive Impact on Supply Chain Performance - July 29, 2017 - Purolator International

Purolator International Wins Best International Logistics Partner at Newegg’s 2017 Eggie Awards Second Consecutive Win for Purolator International - February 04, 2017 - Purolator International

Moran Transportation Corporation Expands into New Facility in Elkhart, Indiana Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that it has expanding its Northern Indiana operation with the acquisition of a new terminal in Elkhart, Indiana. The new terminal gives Moran Transportation Corporation a much larger facility allowing for growth and efficiency within that market. - November 16, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Moran Transportation Corporation Earns Spot on Inbound Logistics “Top 100 Truckers 2016” Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that it has earned a spot on the “2016 Top 100 Truckers” as published in the September issue of Inbound Logistics. Inbound Logistics is a leading industry publication for the transportation and logistics industry. Their awards and recognition... - November 16, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Purolator International Long Island Supply Chain Index Anticipates Positive Economic Conditions in Coming Months Survey Updated to Provide an Overall Index Analysis (Currently 60.6) and New Information on Prices, Back Orders, and Exports - August 12, 2016 - Purolator International

FreightCenter Introduces New Brand Identity and Website FreightCenter launches new site, announces instant truckload rating and new mobile experience with interactive campaign, “FC Live.” - August 10, 2016 - FreightCenter

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Opens New Office Location in Folsom, CA TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, continues to expand as it has opened it’s doors to their new office location in Folsom. The 900 square foot office is located at 295 1/2 Iron Point Road​ in Folsom. It will be used as a retail space for purchasing heavy weight boxes and packing supplies, as well... - July 07, 2016 - TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Sacramento

Moran Transportation Corporation Acquires Assets of Mats Trucking, Eagan, MN Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce the purchase of the assets of Mats Trucking based in Eagan, MN. Mats Trucking has been a service driven carrier serving the air freight forwarder and airline industries for over 30 years. With a fleet of over 60 pieces of equipment at their two... - June 17, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Hosts Grand Opening to Support Local Charity Silent Auction & Raffle Aids Moms in Crisis on Mother’s Day. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is helping to spoil less-fortunate mothers on this Mother’s Day through their annual charity. - March 30, 2016 - TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Sacramento

Moran Transportation Corporation Buys 10 New Natural Gas Trucks Moran Transportation Corporation announced today that it has purchased an additional 10 natural gas straight trucks for use throughout their LTL network. The new alternative fuel trucks further expand Moran’s green initiatives and provide Moran with lower cost of energy and a reduction on their... - March 04, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Moran Transportation Corporation Invests in Electric Spotter - Reduces Carbon Foot Print Company officials say that the new electric truck will have an immediate and substantial effect on reducing their carbon foot print. The new unit is expected to reduce their daily energy consumption for this spotting unit by more than 80%. - March 04, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Ukrainian Logistics Company Corcel Has Expanded Its Warehouses Space in Spain by 4000 Sq M Ukrainian logistics company Corcel, one of the leaders of transportation in the Ukraine-Spain direction, increased the space of its warehouses in Spain (Barcelona) by 4,000 square meters. - February 18, 2016 - Logistics company Corcel

Moran Transportation Corporation Awarded Logistics Management 2015 Quest for Quality Award Moran Transportation Corporation is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a Logistics Management 2015 Quest for Quality Award in the Midwest Regional LTL category. The Quest for Quality Awards is the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports, and... - October 01, 2015 - Moran Transportation Corporation

ABC Auto Shipping Expanding Into New States ABC Auto Shipping initially only covered California, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. As part of their long term expansion plan, they are now moving into neighboring south and north Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Washington and from Seattle, WA to Anchorage, AK 99507 and vise versa. - July 11, 2014 - ABC Auto Shipping

EPES Logistics Acquisition of Cargo Masters EPES Logistics Services, Inc., a privately held third party logistics and freight management company based in Greensboro, NC, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Cargo Masters, Inc., based in Charlotte. The acquisition furthers the strategic expansion of the Charlotte office of EPES Logistics which... - December 22, 2012 - EPES Logistics Services, Inc

LaPorte Moving & Storage Wins Two Awards from Atlas Canada’s 2012 Awards LaPorte Moving & Storage is proud to announce two achievements from the Atlas Canada Awards this 2012 season. The two categories chosen from Atlas Canada were Quality Moving Consultant Awards and the Professional Van Operator Awards. Becky Matthews, a 15 year veteran and dedicated sales representative... - September 15, 2012 - LaPorte Moving and Storage

Lupe’s Labor & Moving Services is Announcing The San Antonio Movers Introducing The San Antonio Movers, a full service moving company in San Antonio, TX - July 17, 2012 - The San Antonio Movers

President of Lancaster Moving and Storage Named United Van Lines’ Residential Salesperson of the Month James Baker, President of local small business, Lancaster Moving and Storage, Inc., has been named United Van Lines’ Residential Salesperson of the month for May 2012. - July 11, 2012 - Lancaster Moving and Storage

Local Vancouver Moving Company LaPorte Moving Partners with Maid Natural Cleaning Local Vancouver moving company, LaPorte Moving has teamed up with Maid Natural Cleaning in a new business partnership to help their customers enjoy a worry-free moving experience. In business for over 50 years, award winning service with Atlas Van Lines and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau,... - April 18, 2012 - LaPorte Moving and Storage

BAT Logistics Keeps on Trucking BAT Logistics, provider of 3rd Party Logistics and Transportation solutions, recently wrapped up its 3rd year of upward growth. - February 11, 2012 - Bat Logistics

Lancaster Moving and Storage Recognized for 50 Years as United Van Lines Agent Lancaster Moving and Storage, Inc. is being recognized for 50 years as a United Van Lines Agent. Lancaster Moving and Storage was founded in 1954 by Vernon Hitchcock and became an agent for United Van Lines in 1961. - February 02, 2012 - Lancaster Moving and Storage

Jacobson Companies Names Chief Human Resources Officer JHCI Holdings, Inc., parent of the Jacobson Companies, announced today that Jim Stillings has been named Chief Human Resources Officer of the leading global third party logistics firm. Mr. Stillings joins Jacobson after a 20 year career with GE, and 15 years of Human Resources consulting. Brian Lutt,... - September 13, 2011 - Jacobson Companies

Jacobson Companies Acquires G-Link Express Logistics Continues to Expand International Platform in Asia Pacific - August 31, 2011 - Jacobson Companies

Jacobson Companies Announces Agency Agreement with Farmers Grain Express Jacobson Companies, a leading worldwide third party logistics company, is pleased to announce their establishment of an agency relationship with Farmers Grain Express (“FGX”), a licensed broker in liquid bulk commodities and general freight. This relationship presents significant benefits... - March 04, 2011 - Jacobson Companies

Jacobson Companies Announces Julian Duerschmidt as President of Key Account Sales Jacobson Companies, a leading worldwide third party logistics company, is pleased to announce it has hired Julian Duerschmidt as President of its Key Account Sales Team (KAST). Mr. Duerschmidt will join the senior management team and be responsible for key and strategic account development across Jacobson’s... - February 10, 2011 - Jacobson Companies

The Courier Company (UK) Ltd First to Achieve 100% Carbon Neutral Status Milton Keynes based, The Courier Company (UK) Ltd, is the first courier company in the UK to achieve PAS 2060 certification, meaning they have achieved 100% carbon neutral status throughout their entire operation. To achieve this standard, The Courier Company has offset all emissions from the carriage... - February 03, 2011 - The Courier Company Ltd

RH Logistics Opens New Depot in Scotland New Scottish Hub for RH Logistics - February 03, 2011 - RH Logistics

Jacobson Companies Expands to European Market Through Strategic Partnership with Rhenus Logistics Jacobson Companies, a leading worldwide third party logistics provider, is pleased to announce that it has implemented a strategic partnership with Rhenus Logistics, one of Europe’s leading logistics service providers. This partnership allows Jacobson Companies access to an extensive logistics... - February 02, 2011 - Jacobson Companies

Jacobson Companies Acquires Hong Kong Based CGL Ltd. -- Establishes International 3PL Platform in Asia Pacific JHCI Holdings, Inc., parent of the Jacobson Companies, a leading 3PL logistics provider, today announced the acquisition of Chimerica Global Logistics, Ltd. (CGL), a logistics service company headquartered in Hong Kong with subsidiary operations in mainland China. The acquisition is another exciting... - January 22, 2011 - Jacobson Companies

Jacobson Goes Global, Establishes Jacobson Global Logistics, Ltd. in Hong Kong Jacobson Companies, a leading 3PL in the United States, today announced that it has established Jacobson Global Logistics, Ltd. (JGL), in Hong Kong. JGL will be the foundation from which Jacobson plans to expand its logistics services in Asia. - January 07, 2011 - Jacobson Companies

Jacobson Companies Expands Business with PepsiCo in the Pacific Northwest Jacobson Companies is pleased to announce that PepsiCo has awarded Jacobson the operating contract to run a brand new 450,000 square foot distribution center in Tacoma, WA. As part of PepsiCo’s efforts to consolidate their supply chain, they recognized the need to expand their network by opening... - September 03, 2010 - Jacobson Companies

Inbound Logistics Names Jacobson to 2010 Top 100 3PL List Jacobson Companies has recently been named to the 2010 Top 100 3PL list by Inbound Logistics, a leading publication for demand-driven logistics. Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics quotes, “How do today's leading business logistics managers face the challenges of demand volatility, compliance... - August 27, 2010 - Jacobson Companies

Jacobson Companies is Named Top 85 3PL by Food Logistics Jacobson Companies has been named to the 2010 Top 85 3PL list by Food Logistics, a leading publication dedicated to covering the movement of product through the food supply chain. The Top 85 3PL is a listing of third-party logistics providers that are helping food, beverage and CPG companies gain a... - August 27, 2010 - Jacobson Companies

Pathmark Transportation Launches Agent Program In the course of one of the worst economies since the Great Depression, one Memphis based business is having one of its most triumphant years ever. Pathmark Transportation, a Memphis based third party logistics company specializing in being a single sourced transportation provider, has noticed a significant... - July 15, 2010 - Pathmark Transportation

Jacobson Companies Acquires Global Transportation Services, Inc. Establishes International Services Platform April 7, 2010 - JHCI Holdings, Inc., parent of the Jacobson Companies, today announced its acquisition of Global Transportation Services, Inc. (Global), a Seattle-based company providing a full range of international transportation and logistics services. This acquisition is another step for the Jacobson... - April 14, 2010 - Jacobson Companies

Peter Knapp Appointed President of International Logistics Services for the Jacobson Companies JHCI Holdings, Inc., parent of the Jacobson Companies, announced today that Peter Knapp has been named President of International Logistics Services. Mr. Knapp will come to Jacobson from APL Logistics, where he served as Vice President of Contract Logistics. He will be filling the newly created President... - March 18, 2010 - Jacobson Companies

ShipCarsNow Survey Reveals Auto Dealer Demand for Delivery Options from Internet Auctions Auto dealers are increasingly turning to the Internet to find inventory for their lots as the supply of wholesale used vehicles tightens, according to a recent ShipCarsNow survey. In addition, two out of three dealers surveyed said they would buy more cars from Internet auctions if auto transport were better integrated with the online purchase transaction. - February 21, 2010 - ShipCarsnow

Atlas Van Lines Pros Dish on Best Fast Food, Coffee, Tires and Other Necessities of Life on the Road Survey shows van operators living healthier, embracing technology, and going green - September 18, 2009 - Atlas World Group

All My Sons Moving Makes It Easier to Prepare for Your Move All My Sons Moving and Storage makes it easier to prepare for your move by bringing additional moving resources online. - July 29, 2009 - All My Sons

Dallas Movers All My Sons Offer Advice Online Dallas Movers All My Sons Moving knows that getting advice from a professional Moving Coordinator will make your move easier and less stressful. The Dallas Moving Company has made it easier for their clients to communicate with their Dallas Moving Coordinators by launching their own Dallas local movers’... - July 15, 2009 - All My Sons

All My Sons Moving Offers Launches Charity Site for the Communities They Serve The All My Sons Moving Charity Site is live. All my Sons Moving invites select organizations to use their services. - June 26, 2009 - All My Sons

1-866-U-Moving Selected as the Official Movers for the Atlanta Jazz Festival Atlanta movers 1-866-U-Moving are proud to be apart of the 2009 Atlanta Jazz Festival. - June 20, 2009 - 1866UMOVING

Atlas World Group Acquires Smart Move Assets, Expands Services In a move that will expand Atlas World Group's scope of relocation solutions, the company has announced the formation of a new subsidiary that has acquired the assets of Smart Move, Inc. Denver-based Smart Move offered container-based household relocation services in more than 60 markets. The new entity, Accel Transportation, L.L.C., will be renamed Smart Move Transportation, L.L.C and will build upon the full-service solution currently offered by the Atlas Accel program. - June 19, 2009 - Atlas World Group

Chicago Movers All My Sons Moving and Storage Sponsor the Special Olympics of Illinois This Chicago Moving Company supports local charities. - June 10, 2009 - All My Sons

Charlotte Movers All My Sons Moving and Storage Promotes the Arts in Local Charlotte Community Charlotte Moving Company donates their services to promote the arts. - June 02, 2009 - All My Sons