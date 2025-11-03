Recent Headlines
TRICOR Insurance Welcomes Dan Wellik as Vice President of Business Insurance Sales
TRICOR Insurance is proud to announce that Dan Wellik has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Insurance Sales. Dan brings 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in commercial property and casualty. Prior to joining TRICOR Insurance, he served as Agency President at AssuredPartners, where he led a top-performing and growing sales team and also managed key client portfolios across multiple sectors. - November 03, 2025 - TRICOR Insurance
A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation. - October 13, 2025 - Superior Insurance Advisors
Crewsure Insurance Launches Crewsure Americas to Advance Crew Welfare Across North America with Employer-Paid Marine Crew Medical & Family Benefits
Crewsure Americas to Sponsor Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and Host Marine Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 29 - October 01, 2025 - Crewsure Insurance
Sallop Insurance Inc. Now Offering Comprehensive Coverage Options for Women's Health Sector Healthcare Companies
Sallop Insurance Inc., a specialized insurance brokerage firm based in Boston, is excited to announce the availability of its comprehensive service offerings for the women's health sector. - February 19, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces Insurance Program for Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories
Sallop Insurance Inc. an industry leader in specialized insurance solutions for various Miscellaneous Healthcare facilities, has designated an insurance program specifically to meet the needs of Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories. This program will offer tailored coverage to protect the laboratories and their employees against operational and financial risks. - February 11, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Vendifi from PKF Digital Limited Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Vendifi has launched its vendor compliance software in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This integration enhances vendor compliance and risk management within the Microsoft ecosystem. Vendifi's software leverages Azure and SharePoint to streamline deployment and management, increasing operational efficiency. Learn more at the Azure Marketplace. - November 14, 2024 - Vendifi
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Rachel Winkelmann
Winkelmann to serve as primary liaison between the growing company and its carrier underwriters. - August 14, 2024 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Adds Two Team Members
Brittany Gaglioti and Contina Hester join the growing insurance agency. - August 04, 2024 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Kelsey Wyrick
Wyrick brings a wide range of management experience to her new position. - June 27, 2024 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Mike Blankenship
Commercial Lines Account Manager has nearly 10 years of insurance experience. - April 18, 2024 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Josh Steinkoetter
Commercial Lines Sales Account Executive brings 20 years of experience to the agency. - March 29, 2024 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Odin Industries CEO Named to NSBA Leadership Council for Economic Development
Odin Industries CEO Ryan Hawley joins NSBA Leadership Council for Economic Development, bolstering support for small businesses nationwide. - February 05, 2024 - Odin Industries
Odin Industries LLC Acquires Acquires Sherwood Advisory Group: Strategic Expansion Into Asset Recovery Services
Odin Industries LLC has acquired Sherwood Advisory Group, a leader in Asset Recovery. This strategic move enhances Odin's services, leveraging Sherwood Advisory Group's expertise. Clients can expect seamless transitions and expanded offerings. - February 02, 2024 - Odin Industries
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces the Promotion of Kara Reynolds to Assistant Vice President
Sallop Insurance Inc. a premier insurance brokerage firm in Boston MA, celebrating its 75th anniversary year in business serving the Healthcare Industry, is pleased to announce that Kara Reynolds has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Kara began her career at Sallop 17 years ago as a... - January 18, 2024 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Giovanni Favazza
Favazza named Commercial Lines Risk Management Advisor at one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies. - July 13, 2023 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Drew Jaboor
Jaboor to provide computer and software networks support for one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies. - May 11, 2023 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
New Book Helps Medical Practices Accelerate HIPAA Compliance
Rusty Goodwin, Executive Consultant at The Mid-State Group – a company that goes “Beyond Insurance” to help you protect your company from all threats including Cyber – has recently released a new book ensuring your medical practice is best prepared to comply with HIPAA rules... - March 02, 2023 - The Mid-State Group
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces the Promotion of Kim Berendt to Assistant Vice President Effective 1/2/2023
Sallop Insurance Inc., a premier insurance brokerage firm in Boston, MA, with over 60 years of experience working in Miscellaneous Healthcare Facilities, Organ and Tissue Procurement/Processing organization(s) and Medical Device Manufacturers, is pleased to announce that Kim Berendt has been... - January 11, 2023 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires New Producer
Scott Reed brings more than 20 years of insurance experience to one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies. - January 06, 2023 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Appoints Commercial Account Manager
Rachel Poteet brings vast sales and management experience to one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies. - December 21, 2022 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Commercial Risk Manager
Keith Goode will handle commercial accounts in Colorado for one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies. - December 17, 2022 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Receives National Recognition
St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agency named Midwest's "Best Agency to Work For" by Insurance Journal. - October 24, 2022 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Chris Sullivan
Sullivan named Commercial Practice Leader for one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies. - October 01, 2022 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Three New Team Members
Sierra Brown, Maggie Stringer, and Crystal Swanigan join one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies. - August 31, 2022 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Watkins Insurance Group Launches Teacher Support Program with School Supplies Giveaway
Austin’s Largest Privately-Owned Insurance Agency Furthers Its Commitment to Education in Central Texas - August 11, 2022 - Watkins Insurance Group
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Husband-and-Wife Insurance Team
Mark and Deanna Sherman join one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies. - July 29, 2022 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Tim Davis to COO
Davis to also serve as Chief Operating Officer for sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance. - June 03, 2022 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Mid-State Group Offers At-Home Virtual PT for Injured Workers
The at-home support an injured worker receives often determines how well—and how soon—the employee recovers and can return to work. That’s why The Mid-State Group is pleased to announce Plethy RecupeTM physical therapy virtual care solution as a new facet of its High-Performance Network (HPN). - June 02, 2022 - The Mid-State Group
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Two Team Members
St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agency advances Kate Murphy and Shari Smith. - March 30, 2022 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Watkins Insurance Group Expands Award-Winning Team with Addition of Eight New Hires
Austin’s Largest Privately-Owned Insurance Agency Adds Staff to Meet Increased Demand for Services - March 23, 2022 - Watkins Insurance Group
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Adds Two Team Members
Kelly McDowell and Kaylee Rucker join St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agency. - March 19, 2022 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Surety Underwriting Executive
Kari Hohn brings more than 15 years of experience in client management and customer service. - February 05, 2022 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Watkins Insurance Group Awarded 2021 Top Workplace Recognition
2021 Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded the "Top Workplaces" honor by the Austin American-Statesman. - November 17, 2021 - Watkins Insurance Group
POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Named Best Independent Agency
St. Louis agency selected as overall "2021 Best Agencies to Work For" by Insurance Journal. - October 22, 2021 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. (NBIS) is Acquired by Align Financial Holdings, LLC
NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc (NBIS), today announced that it has reached an agreement to be acquired by Align Financial Holdings, LLC (Align). NBIS is the premier managing general agency specializing in providing risk management, underwriting and claims handling expertise to the crane... - September 02, 2021 - NBIS
WealthScope Financial, a Financial Advisor in Lehigh Valley, PA Announces a Proprietary Planning Process Called WealthScope GPS™
Financial Advisor firm has created a proprietary financial planning process which is referred to as WealthScope GPS™. This process is used to provide guidance for clients during their financial journey. The process is available today to all clients of the firm. - August 14, 2021 - WealthScope Financial
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Team Member Earns Prestigious Designation
Stacy Castro completes Certified Personal Risk Manager program. - July 16, 2021 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Employees Earn Professional Certifications
The 30-year-old insurance company's entire commercial lines department is now certified to handle workers compensation clientele. - July 08, 2021 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Adds Commercial Lines Account Executive
Scott Weiler brings more than 20 years of insurance experience to the company. - May 22, 2021 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
HealthGuard Risk Management Achieves Open FAIR™ Training Accreditation Bringing Standardized and Quantified Risk Management Strategies to Healthcare Industry
Today, healthcare is not only dealing with these increased attacks, but doing so with resources that are already stretched thin and decision making capabilities that are insufficient for the modern risk landscape. HealthGuard’s Open FAIR™ accreditation compliments their mission to bring a consistent and standardized way to quantify risk across healthcare. - April 06, 2021 - HealthGuard Security
WealthScope Financial Presents Financial Education to Residency Programs at Geisinger Hospital
Financial Advisors in Allentown PA offer financial educational seminars to residency programs at hospitals and schools around the country. - March 30, 2021 - WealthScope Financial
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Celebrates 30th Anniversary
St. Louis company is one of the region's largest family owned independent insurance agencies. - March 24, 2021 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
WealthScope Financial Announces the Opening of New Office in Allentown, PA
Financial Consulting firm relocates to Commerce Corporate Center located just off the North East extension of the PA turnpike. - March 19, 2021 - WealthScope Financial
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Installs iWave Purification System
St. Louis company is one of the region's first to utilize virus inactivation equipment. - November 19, 2020 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Hires Personal Lines Sales Marketer
Julia Gonzalez to manage the marketing efforts for the agency's personal insurance clientele. - October 09, 2020 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Commercial Lines Account Manager
Linsey Morris has more than 15 years of insurance industry experience. - September 10, 2020 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Personal Lines Account Manager
Patty Taylor brings more than 30 years of insurance industry experience to the agency. - June 18, 2020 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Faith Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Owner Jordan Wilson has more than 15 years of insurance experience. - March 05, 2020 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Adds New Surety Bonds Division
Nearly 30-year-old company to focus on bond solutions. - February 24, 2020 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management
Watkins Insurance Group Names Two New Shareholders
Watkins Insurance Group, the largest locally-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, announced the expansion of its executive team with Jim Siddons and Chris Scott being named shareholders. The addition of Siddons and Scott reflect Watkins’ focus on dynamic growth and commitment... - January 31, 2020 - Watkins Insurance Group