SterlingRisk Launches Sterling A&E Beazley to Serve as Insurer Partner for New Architects and Engineers Professional Liability Insurance Program. - December 15, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Watkins Insurance Group Retains IIABA Best Practices Agency Status Watkins Insurance Group, the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, has retained its status as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group. - October 02, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group

Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Commercial Account Manager Rachel Winkelmann joins growing St. Louis insurance agency. - September 13, 2019 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry with Technology - LegacyArmour and Levinson & Associates Form Alliance LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients. "Levinson and Associates’... - September 04, 2019 - LegacyArmour

Watkins Insurance Group Shareholder, Matt Womack, Named to IIAT Board The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) announced the election of five new directors during its annual business meeting at Insurcon, June 21, 2019. During that meeting, Watkins Insurance Group shareholder and agent, Matt Womack, was elected to serve on the board of directors. “It’s... - July 11, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group

Rebuild Florida Team After Hurricane Michael Takes to the Track at Daytona NASCAR Weekend Recovery Partners helping to rebuild Florida Cities devastated by Hurricane Michael team up with Rick Ware Racing & Driver Joey Gase in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series July 4th weekend at the Daytona International Speedway. Gase will drive a patriotic paint scheme on the No. 53 car, with Connected... - July 05, 2019 - SynergyID

POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Announces New Private Client Division St. Louis insurance agency to provide individual solutions in fast-paced economy. - May 16, 2019 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces the Promotion of Erin Townsend to Assistant Vice President Sallop Insurance Inc., a premier insurance brokerage firm in Boston, MA, with over 60 years of experience working in Healthcare, is pleased to announce that Erin Townsend has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Erin has 15 years of commercial insurance experience working in the Healthcare and... - March 05, 2019 - Sallop Insurance Inc.

Powers Insurance and Risk Management Hires Two Team Members Samantha Hentschke and Luke Wittenberg are newest additions to growing agency. - February 16, 2019 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

SterlingRisk Insurance Hires Steven Guthart as President, Chief Marketing Officer SterlingRisk Insurance, one of the nation’s top independently owned insurance brokerages, has hired Steven Guthart as President and Chief Marketing Officer. Guthart brings more than 30 years of industry experience and technical expertise to SterlingRisk, having built robust senior carrier relationships... - February 07, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Mid-State Adds Executive HR Consultant Mid-State HR is pleased to introduce Tammy Halsey, Executive Employment Advisor, providing HR professionals with expert services ranging from compliance to group health alter-native funding. As a member of the growing Mid-State HR team, she is passionate about making a positive impact on area businesses... - January 16, 2019 - The Mid-State Group

Powers Insurance and Risk Management's Meaghan Dowd Earns Designation Dowd graduates from elite Chartered Private Risk and Insurance Advisor (CPRIA) program. - December 21, 2018 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

The Austin American-Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group a 2018 Top Workplace Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplace honor by The Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based... - November 07, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group

LegacyArmour Partnering with Insurance Brokers Like IQS to Fix a $50 Billion Unclaimed Benefits Problem LegacyArmour is fixing a $50 Billion problem at its source by working with the insurance industry to bundle insurance products with the Patented LegacyArmour Digital Vaults, ensuring that families receive the benefits they deserve. - October 18, 2018 - LegacyArmour

Powers Insurance and Risk Management Hires New Account Manager St. Louis insurance agency adds team member to growing company. - October 03, 2018 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

POWERS Insurance and Risk Management Named One of Top Insurance Workplaces St. Louis agency awarded prestigious honor by Insurance Business America. - August 23, 2018 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Powers Insurance and Risk Management Adds New Team Member Jacki Malone has nearly 25 years of insurance industry experience. - June 07, 2018 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Highly-Regarded Industry Veterans Greg Meserole and Scott McGuire Join Watkins Insurance Group Meserole and McGuire Bring Decades of Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group. - May 19, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group

SterlingRisk Insurance CEO David Sterling Named to Long Island Press Power List Annual recognition celebrates the 50 most influential Long Islanders. - April 20, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance

SterlingRisk Insurance Raises More Than $63,000 for the American Heart Association 17th Annual Long Island Go Red for Women Luncheon - March 17, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance

SterlingRisk Insurance Names Michael O’Donnell President of Aviation Practice Group O'Donnell integral to growth of the Aviation Practice Group since its inception. - February 03, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Opus MedStrategies Hits the Market with Innovative Health Risk Management and Directional Care Solutions Opus MedStrategies Inc. recently announced the launch of their health risk management organization. Opus will provide strategies and solutions to change the current healthcare paradigm by improving healthcare utilization and access to quality care, and by reducing costs to payers and plans nationwide. - January 24, 2018 - Opus MedStrategies

Women of SterlingRisk Named American Heart Association "Go Red for Women" Honorees SterlingRisk has long history of encouraging employees to be more mindful of their health and wellness. - January 18, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Powers Insurance and Risk Management Creates Plant a Tree Program St. Louis insurance agency to give back to the environment. - January 14, 2018 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

LegacyArmour Named Top 10 InsurTech Company for 2017 LegacyArmour -- the premier business asset, personal information, and healthcare information protection and delivery site -- is proud to announce that it has been named as one of the Top 10 InsureTech startup companies of 2017 by Insurance CIO Outlook magazine. "We have been growing quickly this... - December 14, 2017 - LegacyArmour

Powers Insurance and Risk Management Presented Top Development Award St. Louis insurance agency's new headquarters recognized by City of St. Louis. - November 10, 2017 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Austin American-Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group a Winner of the Greater Austin Area 2017 Top Workplaces Award Central Texas Insurance Agency is Recognized for Outstanding Work Environment - November 08, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

Watkins Insurance Group Retains Its IIABA Best Practices Agency Status Agency Recognized for Operational Excellence - October 19, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

SterlingRisk’s Ian Sterling Elected to Board of Directors of New York Young Insurance Professionals Ian Sterling, Programs Team Leader and Business Development Associate at SterlingRisk Insurance (Woodbury, NY), has been elected to the board of directors of the New York Young Insurance Professionals (NY-YIP), a statewide professional development association affiliated with the Professional Insurance... - September 20, 2017 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Insurance Business America Names JD Powers as 2017 Young Gun 32-year-old Powers Insurance and Risk Management president earns nationwide recognition. - September 09, 2017 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Powers Insurance and Risk Management Hires New Director of Operations Tim Davis to also oversee operations at sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance. - August 30, 2017 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

St. Louis Family Owned and Operated Insurance Agency Changes Name 26-year-old Powers Insurance and Benefits to target risk management industry. - August 24, 2017 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

SterlingRisk Insurance Names Marci Waterman Chief Operating Officer Marci Waterman, Esq., has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SterlingRisk Insurance, one of the nation’s top independently owned insurance brokerage firms. Waterman, who joined SterlingRisk in 2013, most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer for the organization. Her appointment... - August 05, 2017 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Powers Insurance and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Relocate Headquarters Companies move from Clayton to the City of St. Louis after 25 years - July 21, 2017 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Watkins Insurance Group Welcomes Chris Scott as Vice President of Finance Scott Brings His Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group - June 30, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

American Business Network to Host "Business Owners Building Value" Workshop St. Louis' Powers Insurance and Benefits to present cyber security tips at seminar - May 10, 2017 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Powers Insurance and Benefits' Employee Earns New CISR Elite Status Linsey Chadek successfully completes insurance industry program. - April 28, 2017 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Watkins Insurance Group Hires Industry Veteran Lillian Braunstein as Hospitality Insurance Specialist Braunstein Brings Her Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group. - April 28, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

BrookStone Insurance Group Achieves One Year in Business BrookStone Insurance Group, LLC was formed by Brook Crawford in April of 2016 after Crawford sold his interest in an existing agency. The agency, located in Dallas, Texas, started business with just four employees, three in sales and one in administration, and has now tripled in size with a total of... - April 17, 2017 - BrookStone Insurance Group

Powers Insurance and Benefits' Employee Earns Insurance Certification St. Louis' Amy Connell now a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC). - April 14, 2017 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Powers Insurance and Benefits Opens Office in Cuba, MO Corporate headquarters to remain in Clayton, Mo. - April 07, 2017 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Powers Insurance and Benefits Promotes Employee Meaghan Dowd earns promotion after achieving industry certification. - February 09, 2017 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Powers Insurance and Benefits Hires New Personal Account Manager Robin Bender to assist with claims for new and existing clients. - January 28, 2017 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Exigis to Exhibit at PARMA 2017 Conference and Expo For the sixth consecutive year, Exigis will exhibit at the 43rd Annual Public Agency Risk Managers Association (PARMA) Conference in Anaheim, CA. - January 26, 2017 - Exigis, LLC.

Powers Insurance and Benefits Hires New Controller Seasoned CPA joins St. Louis insurance agency. - December 22, 2016 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

BeWiser Insurance Brokers, Inc. - the Market Leaders for Careless Driving Insurance Barrie, ON-based insurance company, BeWiser Insurance Brokers, Inc. are now offering a comprehensive careless driving insurance service. The company’s service is specifically designed for those that are considered high risk within the insurance marketplace, and will place the full weight of the company’s resources behind the driver as they seek an affordable coverage product. - November 26, 2016 - BeWiser Insurance Brokers

C-Risk Launches C-Risk.net Website for Risk Management Consulting Company C-Risk announced the launch of the www.c-risk.net website to promote a variety of risk management advisory and consulting services for the construction industry. - November 15, 2016 - C-Risk, LLC

Powers Insurance and Benefits Promotes Two Employees Team members earn promotions at St. Louis insurance agency. - October 29, 2016 - POWERS Insurance & Risk Management

Exigis Sponsors 2016 CGCS Chief Financial Officers Conference For the second year, Exigis will sponsor the Council of the Great City Schools 2016 Chief Financial Officers Conference in San Antonio, TX. - October 28, 2016 - Exigis, LLC.