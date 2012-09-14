PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

"The John Fresolo Saga" Nominated for 2019 Benjamin Franklin Book Award NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Manchester Based Digital Geek Media to Work for Free for an Entire Year for World Kindness Day To celebrate World Kindness Day Digital Geek Media are offering to work with a chosen charity for a whole year, completely free of charge. - November 15, 2019 - Digital Geek

"The John Fresolo Saga," Published by NEB Publishing's Author, Richard F. Wright, Will be Featured at Book Signing November 13, 2019 NEB Publishing's latest book, "The John Fresolo Saga," written by Richard F. Wright Claims Shocking Political Conspiracy. - November 09, 2019 - NEB Publishing

310 Creative Becomes HubSpot Platinum Agency Partner 310 Creative, Inc. announced that it has achieved Platinum-level status within HubSpot’s Certified Partner program within the first 14-months of joining the HubSpot Agency Partner Program. - November 08, 2019 - 310 Creative Inc.

"Jeanne, A Journey from Abandonment and Abuse to Forgiveness and Truth" - the Latest Book Published by Briggs & Schuster Briggs & Schuster publishing house announced a novel by Sylvia Hornback Ed.D. With a broad distribution by Ingram to over 36,000 outlets, the recently released book, “Jeanne: A journey from abandonment and abuse to forgiveness and truth.” Experiences and stories from Sylvia Hornback’s... - October 22, 2019 - Briggs & Schuster Agency

DynaGrace Enterprises Adds Respirator Fit Test Product to GSA Schedule 66 DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has added another quality line of products to the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. DynaGrace Enterprises is the first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. “This... - August 28, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

Express Blogging Services Presents Business Blogging 101 Workshop to Central Massachusetts Business Owners Express Blogging Services hosting information packed workshop introducing the power of business blogging. This workshop is perfect for small business owners, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and consultants who want affordable business growth. - August 28, 2019 - Express Blogging Services

Return On Now Awarded Best Internet Marketing Consultant 2019 – Central Texas Agency chosen by CV Magazine from long list of candidates: Austin Return On Now Internet Marketing, LLC (dba “Return On Now”) today announced that the company has been selected as the best internet marketing consultant in central Texas by CV Magazine. - August 24, 2019 - Return On Now

LexiConn Completes 10 Years; Celebrating a Decade of Content Excellence Completing 10+ years of providing content writing services, LexiConn Content Services Pvt. Ltd. brings a wave of optimism and abundance of various opportunities and services that lie in the near future. With over a decade of content excellence, LexiConn has strived for matching your content requirements with the domain expertise of our writers, rendering you the quality that matters the most. - August 08, 2019 - LexiConn Content Services Pvt. Ltd

IVANNOVATION Language Management Launches New Website IVANNOVATION Language Management has launched its new website to reflect its evolving role in the foreign language translation and localization market. The site presents the company's expanded range of services, including translation, localization, and interpretation. It also publishes regular articles... - July 05, 2019 - IVANNOVATION

CueBlocks Ranked Among Top eCommerce Development Companies in India CueBlocks, the eCommerce web design, development, and marketing agency has been ranked among the top eCommerce development companies in India by Clutch, a B2B rating and reviews company based in the heart of Washington DC. After prime evaluation of the eCommerce expert's technical capabilities, market presence, in-depth client reviews, Clutch has taken note of its successes. - May 23, 2019 - CueBlocks Technologies Pvt Ltd

TV Agency CheapTVSpots.com Offers Simple Pay-As-You-Go Digital Video Production Services Award-winning TV ad producer CheapTVSpots.com invites advertisers to try a new, Pay-As-You-Go plan for its popular commercial production services. The agency, established in 2001, produces HD video for web, mobile, OTT, and broadcast television commercials for all kinds of businesses. - April 30, 2019 - Academy Leader, Inc.

New-to-Nashville Agency, Killer Marketing Concepts, Offers Small Businesses a Way to Boost Their Business Overnight with Limited Time Offer Whatever your industry, product, skillset, service, event or trade -- Killer Marketing Concepts wants to help your business increase its online and in-real-life popularity through their proven and proprietary process, professionally tailored to your business' needs. - April 29, 2019 - Killer Marketing Concepts

411Writers Releases New Services - App Reviewing Services for Google Play and Apple App Store An honest and detailed app reviewing service in the form of a blog including test screenshots and backlinks to your app store listing. - April 18, 2019 - 411Writers

DynaGrace Enterprises Awarded the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has been awarded the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. The first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. DynaGrace Enterprises helps people breathe cleaner air by providing products and services for monitoring respirable dust particles and visible emissions. - April 10, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

Author on Networking, Michael Whitehouse, Launches Podcast to Help Non-Profits/Businesses Share Mission/Expertise. Podcast Guest Lisa Saunders Discusses Book Writing. Michael Whitehouse, author of the book on business networking, “The Guy Who Knows a Guy,” has just launched “The Guy Who Knows A Guy Podcast” to help non-profits and entrepreneurs build their networks. His first four podcasts feature digital marketing, business writing, health... - March 21, 2019 - Lisa Saunders

Birmingham Writer Publishes Fourth Book Susan Marie Shuman, a freelance writer and editor currently living in the Birmingham, AL area has published her fourth book — "Bad Meringue & Other Stories." - March 19, 2019 - SusanWritesPrecise

Beyond Spots & Dots President and Founder to Speak at Chatham University’s Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series Beyond Spots & Dots President and Founder, Melanie Querry will share the story of how she broke the $1 million mark during Chatham University’s Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series event: Pittsburgh’s Million Dollar Women-Owned Businesses. Reaching $1 million in revenue isn’t... - March 05, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

DynaGrace Enterprises is Helping People Breathe Cleaner Air It’s more than dust. The employee who works in a dusty environment is exposed to a deadlier form of dust, silica. DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB and GSA Vendor, have been chosen to be a distributor of the Nanozen DustCount 8899, a real-time, wearable, respirable dust monitor. Instantaneous reporting makes compliance with OSHA Respirable Crystalline Silica standard easy. - February 25, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

"Waffles & More: A Love & Feathers Recipe Book" is Released: Proceeds Benefit Save the Waffles Pearl Cutts is a 19-year-old grey and white cockatiel. He is also fabulous and feathery...and very fond of waffles. Pearl is honored to serve as the official spokes-bird for Save the Waffles!, a worthy cause near and dear to his heart. This month, Pearl and his personal Small Chef (his petite featherless grandma, Dana Cutts) are releasing a fresh new recipe book called “Waffles & More” in support of Save the Waffles! - February 22, 2019 - Love & Feathers & Shells

"If These Halls Could Talk: A Historical Tour Through San Francisco Recording Studios" Now Available on Amazon "If These Halls Could Talk: A Historical Tour Through San Francisco Recording Studios," re-released in November 2018, is now available on Amazon.com. - February 19, 2019 - OutWord Bound Communications

Camille Jamerson, CEO of CDJ & Associates Tapped to Facilitate the DX3 Canada Retail, Marketing & Technology Event, Canada's Biggest Event of Its Kind Camille Jamerson, CEO of CDJ & Associates has been tapped to facilitate the DX3 Canada Retail, Marketing & Technology event, on March 6th and 7th. This renowned expo is Canada's biggest event of its kind. The annual event held in the Toronto Metro Convention Center will again feature interactive... - February 19, 2019 - CDJ & Associates

Camille Jamerson, CEO of CDJ & Associates to be a Featured Speaker at the SEA Conference in Chicago, February 23 & 24, 2019 Camille Jamerson, CEO of CDJ & Associates has been slated to be a featured speaker at the SEA Conference in Chicago on February 23 & 24, 2019. The SEA (Self Employment in the Arts) Conference is designed for emerging creatives in the visual, performing, literary, and media arts as well as educators and art organization leaders. - February 08, 2019 - CDJ & Associates

February: International Prenatal Infection Prevention Month. Teachers, Caregivers, Know Risk for CMV, Says Lisa Saunders. CDC Warns CMV Can be in Saliva of Young Child. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists cytomegalovirus (CMV) as one of four prenatal infections on its webpage, "Protect Your Unborn Baby or Newborn from Infections": Cytomegalovirus, Group B strep, Listeriosis, and Zika virus. - February 07, 2019 - Lisa Saunders

Search Berg is Bringing Revolutionary Digital Marketing in Today’s Evolutionary Digital Era Search Berg enables businesses to maximize their online reach using cost-efficient, customized SEO strategies. “One Strategy Does not Fit All. This is why all types of businesses and companies work with us to ensure that they’re maximizing their revenue every quarter through lead generation, online visibility, social interaction and engagement and strong branding.” – Search Berg - February 01, 2019 - Search Berg

411Writers Releases a New Service - App Description Writing, Suitable for Google Play and Apple App Stores A professional writing service to help apps rank better and engage more customers. - January 25, 2019 - 411Writers

Content Development Pros Introduces Business Plan Writing Services After High Demand Content Development Pros is launching business plan writing as a service after popular demand. Business plans are vital for putting business ideas on paper and laying out the groundwork to develop operational plan and strategies. CDP’s highly qualified, industry-tested roster of business writers is now available at attractive prices to take your business idea to the next level. - January 23, 2019 - Content Development Pros

#1 Birth Defects Virus, CMV, Often Found in Daycare Centers; Child Care Providers and Moms with Toddlers in Group Care Should Learn CMV Prevention Says Lisa Saunders In the U.S., 4,000 babies are born disabled by congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) annually. Pregnant moms of toddlers in daycare and child care providers/teachers are at increased risk for contracting CMV. Lisa Saunders, a licensed in-home child care provider, when pregnant, was not told of her occupational risk for CMV until after her daughter Elizabeth was born with a severely damaged brain. Women can learn CMV prevention tips at: CDC.gov/CMV/fact-sheets/parents-pregnant-women.html - December 30, 2018 - Lisa Saunders

Das Writing Services PVT LTD to Move to PS Srijan Corporate Park Ready to move to a grand new office space, Das Writing Services PVT LTD, a content writing agency, is keen on expanding their brand name on the global map. The company is going to shift to the corporate hub of Kolkata and will house a huge number of aspiring content writers. - December 19, 2018 - Das Writing Services PVT LTD

Shop'Round is a New Destination for Bargain Hunters from 'Round Magazine 'Round Magazine introduces Shop'Round, a new section devoted to coupon codes and discounts. - December 03, 2018 - Round Magazine

Heather R. Johnson Re-Releases, "If These Halls Could Talk: A Historical Tour Through San Francisco Recording Studios" If These Halls Could Talk: A Historical Tour Through San Francisco Recording Studios, originally published in 2006 by Thompson Course Technology, is back in print. It's available now for $29.95 via The Book Patch at bit.ly/ifthesehalls. Johnson is donating 20% of the book sales to Women's Audio Mission,... - November 29, 2018 - OutWord Bound Communications

The Lorem Ipsum Co. and Action Ready Marketing Announce Merger to Deliver Innovative Digital Marketing Solutions The Lorem Ipsum Company signed a merger agreement with Action Ready Marketing. The two Orange County, Calif.,-based digital marketing agencies will now operate under the brand Lorem Ipsum Co. - November 12, 2018 - The Lorem Ipsum Company

SpeaksMedia.com Provides Writing Services for Health, Wellness, and Beauty Small Business Owners Mahogany Speaks Media & Publishing LLC is launching its latest venture, SpeaksMedia.com, a writing services and content marketing agency that will cater to health, wellness, medical practices, natural hair, and online beauty supply business owners. SpeaksMedia.com was founded by freelance writer,... - October 10, 2018 - Mahogany Speaks Media and Publishing LLC

Columbia-Inland Medical Pumper Car Designated by FDA as Non-Measuring Exercise Device Intended for Medical Purposes Columbia-Inland Medical Pumper Car designated by FDA as non-measuring exercise device intended for medical purposes. The Columbia-Inland Medical Pumper Car has been designated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as non-measuring exercise device intended for medical purposes. With use of the... - October 06, 2018 - Ideascape, Inc.

Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District Hires Karsh Hagan as Its New Integrated Marketing Agency The Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District (BID) and Karsh Hagan together announce that the BID has hired Karsh Hagan as its new marketing agency of record. Karsh Hagan will provide a full range of strategic marketing services which will focus on building upon Cherry Creek North’s reputation... - September 29, 2018 - KarshHagan

New Book, "First Ranger Benjamin Church: Epic Poem About King Philip's War--Church Believed in Indians, God and Rum," by Lisa Saunders Benjamin Church, considered the first American Army Ranger, believed it would take Indians, God and rum to win King Philip’s War. Author Lisa Saunders retells Church's account of his fighting days alongside Native Americans as an epic poem. - September 20, 2018 - Lisa Saunders

Beyond Spots & Dots Certified as Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Beyond Spots & Dots has received national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To receive this designation, businesses must be at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. The WBENC certifies... - September 18, 2018 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

NYC Agency BrandTuitive Rebrands Nonprofit Episcopal Relief & Development BrandTuitive announces the rebranding of Episcopal Relief & Development. Engagement deliverables included a new logo, tagline, visual identity and messaging platform to better reflect the complex, expert work of this humanitarian NGO. - September 15, 2018 - BrandTuitive

BrandTuitive Renames Fast-Growing ZenCash to Reflect Its Commitment to Responsible PrivacyTM Branding in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology space is getting a lot of attention. NYC agency BrandTuitive provides new name, tagline, positioning and messaging to differentiate this game-changing blockchain brand. - September 03, 2018 - BrandTuitive

DDA Promotes AR Technology with Two New Websites Featuring Over a Hundred Viable Augmented Reality Concept Examples With the launch of AugmentedRealiTease.com and AugmentedReality.health, DDA has created websites that feature more original concepts for augmented reality applications than can be found anywhere else on the web. - August 24, 2018 - Dynamic Digital Advertising, LLC

New Charlotte Activity Hub Provides Inside Scoop @CLTInsideSpoke Instagram Channel Launches - August 15, 2018 - CenterSpoke PR

Of Golems, Short Stories, and a Mini-Memoir "Humannequin & Other Writings:" Popular Birmingham author releases third book. - August 15, 2018 - SusanWritesPrecise

CenterSpoke Public Relations Firm Launches in Charlotte Specializing in PR & Content Creation for Mid to Large-Sized Businesses. - August 03, 2018 - CenterSpoke PR

Comedy Consultancy Laugh Dealer Partners with Leading Intranet Company Staffbase for Webinar That Goes Straight to the Funny Bone Laugh Dealer and Staffbase to team up on webinar that focuses on how to infuse humor into your internal communications. - July 27, 2018 - Laugh Dealer LLC