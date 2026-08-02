Meet the man at the intersection of the Business Computing Revolution, Professional U.S. Soccer, NASCAR, Formula One, International Business, Major Motion Pictures, and South Florida Real Estate Development. He connected with the stars in every one of those areas. "Roger Staubach was a Purcell kid, but a year behind me. He went on, of course, to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history." -Harold "Sonny" Van Arnem - August 27, 2024 - GoPublish