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Why Yes Studio Announces "A Mid-Autumn Moon's Dream" Concert Tour Benefiting Stray Animals
Combining Classic Mythology with Pop Hits, Proceeds to Benefit Stray Animals - August 02, 2026 - Why Yes Studio
Extreme Overflow Publishing Announces the Release of "The Money Moves Journal: A Strategic Financial Planning Resource for Entrepreneurs"
Extreme Overflow Publishing is proud to announce the release of The Money Moves Journal: A Financial Strategy & Wealth Planner for Entrepreneurs by financial strategist Christina David, founder of David & Associates. - July 18, 2026 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc
New San Diego Marketing Firm Bets on Patience Over Hype and Has Early Results to Show for It
The Boring Digital Co., a new San Diego firm, works with small professional-service businesses — lawyers, chiropractors, physical therapists, accountants — on the durable, unglamorous side of search marketing. Its promise: skip the noise, do the patient work, and let the rankings speak. One early client reached the top three citywide for its core search term within a month, on a single backlink. - June 29, 2026 - The Boring Digital Co.
MileMark Legal Marketing Reaches 12 Year Milestone While Leading the Shift to AI Powered Legal Search
MileMark Leads the Charge on AI Optimization for Law Firms Across the Country - May 07, 2026 - MileMark Legal Marketing
Texas-Made and Family-Owned: Windmill Ceiling Fans Opens First Showroom in Pilot Point
Pilot Point, Texas, is actively working to bring its historic downtown square "alive" through a combination of historic preservation initiatives, community events, and targeted development planning. Kelly Eggers, a local resident, decided to open a gorgeous design studio & showroom on the square for both The Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors. Two sister companies that include custom handcrafted home items. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Kelly Eggers Receives New Business of the Year Award at Pilot Point Chamber Gala
The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point. Kelly Eggers, founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co and Ranch & Co Interiors was awarded the 2025 New Business of the Year Award. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
New UK Marketing Cv Guidance Urges Candidates to Prove Commercial Impact, Not Just List Channels
Updated guidance from Brendan Hope CV Writing explains why many marketing CVs underperform in fast shortlisting and offers a practical “impact-first” structure that makes results, scope and decision-making clear. - April 20, 2026 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
New UK Executive CV Guidance Urges Senior Leaders to Lead with Scope, Outcomes and Leadership Proof, Not Task Lists
Brendan Hope CV Writing has published updated UK guidance for director and executive-level jobseekers, outlining why many senior CVs underperform in fast shortlisting. The guidance recommends a “scope first” structure that helps recruiters place level quickly, see outcomes early, and understand leadership impact without wading through long responsibility lists. - April 19, 2026 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
Liz Ash Launches Personal Branding Service Grounded in Her Reputation Capital Framework
Brand strategist and creative director Liz Ash has launched a new Reputation Branding service rooted in Reputation Capital, a concept she has established as an essential dimension of branding. The service is designed around the idea that reputation is not separate from brand value, but one of its most important and consequential forms. - March 19, 2026 - Liz Ash
Students and School Leavers Urged to Use "Skills-with-Proof" CVs as UK Entry-Level Competition Rises
Brendan Hope CV Writing has published a UK-focused guide to help students and school leavers write a first CV that shows evidence: projects, responsibilities and outcomes, rather than relying on job titles they don’t yet have. - March 15, 2026 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
Alzheimer’s Patient Fights Back
Diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s disease in September 2025, Greg Rowland refused to sit back and let the disease run its course. At 68 years old, he knew there were steps he could take to slow the progression of the disease and hopefully, add a few more years to his life. Greg and his... - March 01, 2026 - Rowjera Holdings Inc
Closing the Gender Gap Written After UNGA80 - Global Action to Empower Women and Girls Through Technology and AI
Closing the Gender Gap is a publication by The Smile Foundations released after UNGA80, documenting a global partnership advancing gender equality through technology and AI. It highlights real initiatives in digital education, healthcare, telemedicine, and women’s entrepreneurship, especially in Africa and underserved communities. - February 06, 2026 - Dr. Lidwine Meffo
Blushush and Ohh My Brand Unite to Set a New Standard for Webflow-Led Branding and Personal Brand Authority
Blushush, a Webflow-first digital agency shaping the next generation of high-conversion websites, has announced a strategic collaboration with Ohh My Brand, a global personal branding firm. - February 01, 2026 - Ohh My Brand
Author Creates Logo to Remind Others to Listen Responsibly
Louisa Guise, author of How to Leave a Group Chat – a book about communications and smartphone use, has created a logo to remind listeners who have purchased the recently released audiobook version of her first non-fiction book to use headphones in public spaces, so that other people are not... - November 30, 2025 - Louisa Guise Author
Dream Fuel Marketing Launches in Vero Beach with Bold Branding, Storytelling, and Digital Strategies
Fueling the Dreams That Drive Your Brand Forward - November 24, 2025 - Dream Fuel Marketing
Brendan Hope CV Writing Expands Interview Coaching to Help Jobseekers Turn Interviews Into Offers
Brendan Hope CV Writing launches an expanded Interview Coaching service to help UK professionals and job seekers improve their confidence, communication, and performance in interviews. - November 16, 2025 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
Ohh My Brand Co-Founders Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi Release New Ebook on Personal Branding
Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi launch “Become Someone from No One,” an eBook guiding students, professionals, and entrepreneurs on building personal brands, improving visibility, and communicating value through structured self-positioning. - November 05, 2025 - Ohh My Brand
Hallagen Ink Founder Tanya Brockett Featured on Top-Ranked Podcast to Reveal the Hidden Wealth in Your Book
Tanya Brockett, founder of Hallagen Ink, joins the Book Marketing Mentors podcast to reveal how nonfiction authors can turn their books into thriving businesses. She shares innovative strategies for boosting royalties, selling without selling, and using AI to scale content. The episode offers high-impact tips for speakers, experts, and entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on their publishing power. - October 06, 2025 - Hallagen Ink
"Caught in a Cat Romance" Claws Its Way Into Hearts on October 2, 2025
Airie McCready’s debut poetry book, “Caught in a Cat Romance,” releases October 2, 2025, blending poetry, photography, and controversial cat art. Celebrating the bond between cats and humans, it’s praised by Kirkus Reviews as “a personal, vulnerable volume.” Available for pre-order in paperback, hardcover, and eBook via major retailers. - October 01, 2025 - Aber Stoat Publishing
Whole Being Massage Studio Expands Space to Serve Growing Clientele
More Massage Rooms Added & Expanded Esthetics Services Are Now Available - September 27, 2025 - Whole Being Massage
Rankpage Launches to Modernise SEO with AI-Human Hybrid Approach
Rankpage Sdn Bhd is a Kuala Lumpur-based SEO agency specialising in a hybrid AI-human approach to search engine optimisation. With a team backed by over eight years of experience, the company is dedicated to delivering bespoke, conversion-focused strategies that drive sustainable digital growth for businesses of all sizes. - September 26, 2025 - Rankpage Sdn Bhd
Moon Vibes Media Strengthens Commitment to Local Businesses While Expanding Nationally
Kyle Barron, a 2016 graduate of Northern Michigan University, is doubling down on his digital marketing agency, Moon Vibes Media. While the company now serves clients across the United States, Barron says he remains especially committed to fueling growth for businesses in his home region of... - August 29, 2025 - Moon Vibes Media
WebGlobals Launches Real Estate Digital Growth System in Australia
WebGlobals, a Sydney-based digital marketing agency, has launched its Real Estate Digital Growth System in Australia. Designed for agents, agencies, and developers, the done-for-you service includes websites, Google Business Profiles, local ads, SEO, and ongoing support. Focused on authenticity and professionalism, it helps real estate professionals grow online without marketing stress. A free 30-minute strategy call is available. - August 28, 2025 - WebGlobals
LinkedIn Optimisation Services Relaunched by Brendan Hope CV Writing to Help Jobseekers Get Noticed
Brendan Hope CV Writing introduces a 2025 update to its LinkedIn Optimisation service to help jobseekers become more visible to recruiters and hiring managers. - August 14, 2025 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
California Marketing Agency Announces New Partnership
Creative Stories Media Has Announced Their New Partnership with Temecula Personal Branding Photographer - June 24, 2025 - Creative Stories Media
ContentGrow Debuts B2B Content Engine Built for AI Search Era
New service delivers 30+ monthly content pieces optimized for AI discovery, disrupting traditional agency pricing model. - June 22, 2025 - ContentGrow
Full-Service Marketing Agency Launches in Southern California
Creative Stories Media, a Full-Service Marketing Agency - creativestoriesmedia.com Dave Berry and Rachel Bollin have officially launched their marketing agency in Temecula, Ca. The full-service marketing agency offers a wide range of services including videography, photography, website design,... - June 13, 2025 - Creative Stories Media
Metaverse Digital Launches DigiLink — A Smarter Way to Share, Connect, and Grow
Metaverse Digital has launched DigiLink, a smart digital eCard designed to revolutionize professional networking. Replacing outdated paper business cards, DigiLink enables instant sharing via QR code, NFC tap, or link—while integrating seamlessly with CRM systems, contact tracking, and automation tools. As part of its beta launch, DigiLink is offering a free card to early adopters. Professionals can now create, share, and manage their contacts more efficiently—anytime, anywhere. - June 09, 2025 - MetaVerse Digital
Brendan Hope CV Writing Launches Summer 2025 Job-Search Coaching to Help Professionals Secure More Interviews
Brendan Hope CV Writing introduces specialist coaching for jobseekers stuck in the application process. The new summer 2025 Job-Search Coaching Packages offer bespoke strategies and recruiter insights to help clients get more responses and secure interviews faster. - June 04, 2025 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
Brendan Hope CV Writing Expands Global Reach with Bespoke Career Documentation for Every Stage of the Job Search
UK-based Brendan Hope CV Writing announces a growing international client base for its specialist CV, cover letter, and LinkedIn writing services. The company specialises in creating highly personalised, ATS-optimised documents for graduates, mid-career professionals, and executives across a wide range of industries. - May 19, 2025 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
DX Media Direct Named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas
Local North Texas advertising agency is named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas. - May 15, 2025 - DX Media Direct
Rich Miner Now Offers Cross-Chain Mining Protocol to Leverage BTC Mining Pool with Idle ETH
When ETH meets BTC mining pool: a revolution of computing power arbitrage. At 3 a.m., the server of a Wall Street hedge fund is still roaring. The data jumping on the screen reveals an amazing fact: by injecting 28,000 idle ETH into the Bitcoin mining pool, the institution has accumulated $3.12... - May 12, 2025 - Rich Miner
Phoenix-Lotus Creative Enterprise Grand Re-Opening
Phoenix Lotus Creative Enterprise, a purpose-driven creative agency founded by Jessie Reed, launched with a mission to empower businesses and individuals through high-quality writing and design services. Inspired by personal resilience and a commitment to meaningful communication, the agency offers expertise in health-related writing, branding, content creation, and resume services. With a strong focus on empathy, affordability, and diversity, Phoenix Lotus Creative Enterprise supports all. - April 07, 2025 - Phoenix-Lotus Creative Enterprise
Rankmizer Launches in Kalispell, Montana: a New Era of SEO Excellence Begins
A new name in digital growth has arrived. Rankmizer, an SEO and content agency based in Kalispell, Montana, is officially open for business. The agency is on a mission to help online businesses — big and small — grow smarter, faster, and stronger using data, AI, and proven SEO... - March 26, 2025 - Rankmizer
Sahil Gandhi and Bhavik Sarkhedi Unite to Change Personal Branding and Strategic Brand Consulting
Sahil Gandhi, professionally known as the "Brand Professor," and Bhavik Sarkhedi, founder of Ohh My Brand, have united to change personal branding and strategic consulting. Their combined expertise promises a powerful, innovative approach to crafting authentic brand identities. - March 22, 2025 - Ohh My Brand
All Florida Permits Unveils Comprehensive Permit Expediting Solutions for Florida's Rapidly Growing Construction Industry
AllFloridaPermits.com, Florida’s fastest-growing, trusted permit expediting expert, is proud to announce the official launch of its full suite of time saving services designed to simplify and accelerate the permitting process for construction and renovation projects statewide. All Florida... - March 17, 2025 - All Florida Permits
Consult F.G.C. Rebrands as Forgelight Marketing Group, Ushering in a New Era of Strategic Advertising Management
Consult F.G.C., a leading advertising and marketing firm, proudly announces its official rebrand to Forgelight Marketing Group. This transformation reflects the company’s evolution, expanded capabilities, and commitment to delivering strategic, results-driven marketing solutions for businesses looking to stand out in competitive markets. - March 15, 2025 - Forgelight Marketing Group
"Morpheus: Past, Present & Future" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Gaetano Piccadaci Immerses Readers in a Gripping Sci-Fi Adventure in His New Book
Step into a world of cosmic intrigue and divine conflict in Morpheus, the highly anticipated new book by Gaetano Piccadaci. This immersive tale fuses mythology, spirituality, and science fiction into an unforgettable journey of self-discovery and universal destiny. - March 10, 2025 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc
"Rise & Grind" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Greg C. Mann Serves as a Beacon of Hope and a Catalyst for Action, Urging Readers to Confront Obstacles
"Rise & Grind" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Greg C. Mann presents a compelling and heartfelt story that resonates with those who have encountered life's toughest challenges. "Rise & Grind" serves as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for action, urging readers to confront obstacles with determination and perseverance. - March 10, 2025 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc
International SEO Consultant: GasOn Marketing's New Website for Search Everywhere Optimization
Catherine Gason, an expert in SEO and International Digital Marketing and founder of GasOn Marketing, has launched International SEO Consultant, a new website designed to help businesses enhance their global visibility and optimize their digital presence across multiple markets. - March 01, 2025 - GasOn Marketing
Ohh My Brand Launches Next-Gen Personal Branding Strategies, Expanding into Reputation Management
Ohh My Brand is expanding beyond personal branding into online reputation management with its specialized platforms — Ra-aha, Personeur, and Supersonify —to help professionals own their digital identity. The agency now offers SEO-driven reputation control, thought leadership content, and crisis-proof branding strategies to ensure professionals remain authoritative and trusted. - February 08, 2025 - Ohh My Brand
Debut Children's Book Release by M. L. Florez
Goth Girl's Heartwarming Journey of Self-Acceptance to Hit Shelves Today. - January 30, 2025 - Aber Stoat Publishing
Lovelyne Digital Helped a Client Generate an Additional $250,000 Per Month in Just 3 Months
The right marketing strategy can be the difference between coasting along and truly thriving. At Lovelyne Digital, they pride themselves on crafting customized strategies that deliver measurable results. Recently, one of their clients experienced firsthand just how powerful the right approach can... - January 08, 2025 - Lovelyne Digital
New Audiobook by Aber Stoat Publishing Author Offers Tips for Men Over 50 to Enrich Their Lives Through Hobbies
The Aber Stoat team is thrilled to announce the release of the audiobook version of "Enrich Your Life: Top Hobbies for Men Over 50," by Q.T. Archer. Originally published July of 2024, this inspiring book is now an audiobook available on platforms like Spotify, Google Play, and Nook. More... - January 02, 2025 - Aber Stoat Publishing
Author Q.T. Archer to Release New Women’s Self-Discovery Guide “Empowering Pursuits for Every Woman” on January 2, 2025
This guide empowers women to find fulfilling hobbies and activities that boost well-being and encourage personal growth. Lifestyle expert and author Q.T. Archer will release their latest book, “Empowering Pursuits for Every Woman: Unleashing Passion and Finding Your Zen,” on January 2,... - December 16, 2024 - Aber Stoat Publishing
Local Web Design Agency, Nerdy South Inc., Named Palm Bay's Best Small Business of the Year
Nerdy South Inc., a leading web design and digital marketing agency serving businesses in Palm Bay and the surrounding areas, was been named Palm Bay's Small Business of the Year by the Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious award recognizes Nerdy South's outstanding contributions to the local business community, its commitment to client success, and its innovative approach to web design and digital marketing. - December 09, 2024 - Nerdy South Inc.
Fact-Based Novel Unveils Realities of Coming AI Singularity
For Readers Aware That an AI-Fueled Singularity Will Arrive, a Vividly Plausible Narration of Worldwide Robot Dominance - October 22, 2024 - Baldwin Books
Author Launches New Book, "Debunking the Kremlin's Propaganda: A Pathway to Truth and Peace," Exposing the Dangerous Narratives Shaping Global Perceptions
Tekworld Publishing proudly announces the release of David Lucky's new book, "Debunking the Kremlin's Propaganda: A Pathway to Truth and Peace." Available in Paperback and Kindle, this book exposes and refutes Kremlin propaganda with facts, evidence, and credible references, while offering a peace plan to counter misinformation and promote global stability. - September 19, 2024 - David Lucky
Van Arnem: Technology Pioneer - the Inspiring Story of a Computer Pioneer Turned International Businessman. Published by Go Publish Your Book.
Meet the man at the intersection of the Business Computing Revolution, Professional U.S. Soccer, NASCAR, Formula One, International Business, Major Motion Pictures, and South Florida Real Estate Development. He connected with the stars in every one of those areas. "Roger Staubach was a Purcell kid, but a year behind me. He went on, of course, to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history." -Harold "Sonny" Van Arnem - August 27, 2024 - GoPublish
You Don't Know Our Story,” by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Couple Roderick and Carla Dennis Offers a Beacon of Healing and Hope for Couples in New Book
Go on a journey of resilience and renewal with "You Don’t Know Our Story," the transformative new book by Roderick and Carla Dennis. This compelling story provides a heartfelt exploration of healing and hope for married couples who have experienced infidelity. - July 17, 2024 - Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc