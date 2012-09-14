PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

Airline Tickets Best Price Launches Round Trip Deals Airline Tickets Best Price dot com launches enticing round trip deals at just $475.13 for the flights between Las Vegas and New York City along with early-bird discounts on winter travel (New Year's Eve & Christmas) to some of its most popular destinations, including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami,... - December 04, 2019 - Airline Tickets Best Price

Go Galavant Launches New Group Trip Platform for People Who Hate Group Travel Startup travel platform provides forum for travelers to find and review group trips and providers. - December 02, 2019 - Go Galavant

AirGateway GmbH and Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Scott Dunn, an international luxury tour operator have signed a partnership. Under this agreement AirGateway will provide Scott Dunn with access to NDC Content from 20+ carriers. AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “We... - November 23, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Queensland Rail Chooses Open Destinations' Travel Studio System The multi-million-dollar deal sees Queensland Rail enter into a long-term partnership with travel technology specialists Open Destinations, who have successfully implemented Travel Studio in over 30 countries worldwide. Open Destinations will be supplying a full SaaS solution to Queensland Rail. - November 21, 2019 - Open Destinations

Nadova Tours Organizes Vietnam Grand Prix Tour 2020 for Global Visitors In 2020, Vietnam will officially become one of the host countries of the highest class of singer-seater auto racing for the first time on Friday, April 3 to Sunday April 5, 2020, at My Dinh Sports Complex, Hanoi. On this occasion, Nadova Tours is pleased to introduce a Vietnam customized tour which includes general admission tickets to the Vietnam Grand Prix 2020. - November 20, 2019 - Nadova Tours

HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com

Memphis Tours Offers Shopping Tips on Morocco Vacation Planning Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours

Travelive Appoints Christina Carr as Vice President In her new role, Ms. Carr will be responsible for the implementation of new luxury travel products and maintaining and solidifying agency relationships worldwide. - October 27, 2019 - Travelive

ASIA DMC to Showcase “B2B Portal” at WTM London 2019 Award-winning destination management company, ASIA DMC, will be unveiling its latest initiative, the B2B portal, at WTM London 2019. This will include the showcasing of new features that promise to make their travel trade partner’s life easier and more efficient. The pan-Asian destination management... - October 09, 2019 - ASIA DMC

Travel Loop and AirGateway Sign a Strategic Alliance for the Commercialization of NDC in the Corporate Segment Travel Loop’s penetration of the Spanish and Portugese corporate segment, with its SBT Pursuit VNEXT tools, has made possible this alliance with AirGateway. The strategic alliance will result in a joint offer that will allow both companies to strengthen their position in the market by obtaining... - October 09, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Adam Chassin Appointed to Withlocals Supervisory Board Withlocals strengthens its board leadership by appointing tech executive Adam Chassin (formerly of Uber, Amazon and Yahoo!). His addition will accelerate the ambition of Withlocals to become the biggest global online marketplace for personalized travel experiences. - October 07, 2019 - Withlocals

bamba Partners with iVisa.com to Offer the Simplest Solution for Processing Travel Visas bambatravel.com announces partnership with iVisa.com for travel visas. - September 27, 2019 - bamba

Travels with Talek to Lead Cultural Tour of China April 11-19, 2020 Nine-day guided tour will feature explorations of the fascinating and culturally rich cities of Shanghai, Xi’an, and Beijing. - September 25, 2019 - Travels With Talek

Galapagos GDS Launches the First Global Distribution System for Galapagos Cruises Galapagos GDS, the First Global Distribution System Dedicated to the Galapagos Islands, is Launching its Highly-Anticipated Service Today. - September 20, 2019 - Metamorf

AirGateway GmbH and Fello Travel Ltd. Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Fello Travel Ltd., a UK Travel Management Company have signed a Partnership. Under this Agreement, AirGateway will provide Fello with access to NDC Content from 15 carriers. AirGateway's CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: "We are very pleased... - September 18, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

3 Main Tips to Choose the Best Galapagos Expedition When it comes to cruising the Galapagos Islands, one size does not necessarily fit all. While at first, a small, single-guided ship may seem the most appealing way to go, larger, multiple-guided ships actually offer distinct advantages for travelers looking to witness a myriad of natural wonders across one of the world’s most cherished wildlife destinations. Just ask the travel experts at Metropolitan Touring. - August 29, 2019 - Metropolitan Touring

Travelex Introduces Special UAE National Day Holiday Packages from Dubai Travelex is a prominent tour and travel agency operating in Dubai. This agency has access to several tourist destinations. Travelex offers many tour packages where some of them are specially created for holidays. After their success with Eid-Al-Adha tour packages, they are back with their next holiday... - August 28, 2019 - Travelex Travels & Tours LLC

Nadova Tours Suggests Safety Tips When Traveling in Vietnam When traveling abroad to a new destination, people often ask about the safety aspect of it. You would never want to get hurt, or injured and always want to minimize the risks. Nadova Tours, the reliable local travel company in Vietnam with 10 years of experiences, suggests the following safety tips when traveling in this beautiful country. - August 23, 2019 - Nadova Tours

Global Child TV with bamba - Mexico "The Color Of Our Roots" Available on American Airlines Global Child TV with bamba will begin airing on American Airlines starting this September. - August 21, 2019 - bamba

BK Adventure Announces Expansion of Clear Kayaking Bioluminescence Tours Florida tour company expands its operation to meet the growing demand to see the bioluminescence phenomenon on the Space Coast. BK Adventure will offer more tours in see-through clear kayaks than ever before. - August 09, 2019 - BK Adventure

The Running of the Bulls 2020, Eight Days of the Encierro Iberian Traveler offers Exclusive Packages for the Running of the Bulls in 2020. Join Iberian Traveler for an unparalleled experience; the opening ceremony, “el chupinazo,” the running of the bulls each morning beginning July 7th, and the “pobre de mí,” the solemn candlelight ceremony at midnight on July 14th marking the end of the fiesta. - August 04, 2019 - Iberian Traveler

Plan Your Perfect Holiday in Peru with Gulliver Expeditions' Helpful Guide If you’re planning a Peru trip, it’s important that you get a little background information about the country, its history, its people, and anything else that might prove useful or that might enrich your stay in this beautiful country. Gulliver Expeditions has put together this brief guide to Peru to help anyone planning a holiday; if you have any follow-up question. - July 23, 2019 - Gulliver Expeditions

Ship Sticks Launches New iOS Mobile App Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks

TravelCar Celebrates One Year of Partnership with Air France TravelCar, an Air France partner since July 2018, makes life easier for travelers on their way to the airport with a parking reservation platform. - July 18, 2019 - TravelCar

Bamba's Trek to Machu Picchu Through the Inca Trail Wins 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award bamba's Machu Picchu Trek is a Travelers' Choice Award winner for Top 10 Multi Day Tours – World as well as Top 10 Experiences - South America. - July 13, 2019 - bamba

Merida Named One of the Best Cities in Mexico at Travel + Leisure 2019 World’s Best Awards Merida, capital of Yucatan, has once again been named one of the top cities in Mexico by the readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine. - July 12, 2019 - Yucatan Ministry of Tourism

Travelive Organizes Charter Transfers for Clients Affected by Ferry Strike in Greece More than a dozen transfers were organized ensuring all travelers reached Santorini, Mykonos, Paros, and Naxos without delays. - July 06, 2019 - Travelive

bamba Earns 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence bamba has earned a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for continually delivering a very high quality customer experience. - July 06, 2019 - bamba

The BNKR to Launch the First Beach CrossFit Box in Sri Lanka to Get Tourists Back to the Region The first beach CrossFit box in Sri Lanka has been built to tap into the fitness travel market and drive more tourists to the region after the Easter bombings. - June 27, 2019 - The Bunker Camp (PVT) Ltd.

PrioTicket Release New Access Validator with City Sightseeing Worldwide PrioTicket is delighted to confirm the launch of their brand new Prio XS Validator at the City Sightseeing Worldwide Conference in Sevilla, Spain, on Tuesday 18 June 2019. This new technology has been made available to all clients in response to growing demands from suppliers and travel operators to... - June 21, 2019 - PrioTicket

TravelCar Announces Summer Parking Incentive Program for US and Canada Travel Agents Incentive offers 10% commission plus prizing. - June 21, 2019 - TravelCar

School Trips - The Vertex Holiday Way Schools across the country are becoming more and more interested in various types of schools trips viz. Educational, Cultural, Trekking, Team building etc. Vertex is trying to provide a one stop shop for all these requirements throughout the year. - May 29, 2019 - Vertex Holiday Global Services Private Limited

Travelive Enters a North America Representation Agreement with Waterstone The aim of this partnership is to reach an even greater number of luxury travel specialists in North America, increasing Travelive’s presence in this market even further - May 24, 2019 - Travelive

Southern California Private Tours to Offer Expanded Customized Disneyland VIP Tour Experiences to Guests Visiting the Disneyland Resort in Southern California Southern California Private Tours announces the expansion of customized Disneyland VIP Tour Experiences for guests visiting the Disneyland Resort in Southern California during the summer period 2019. - May 19, 2019 - Southern California Private Tours

Trail Tales: SpiceRoads Cycling’s New Singletrack Mountain Bike Tours SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in guided cycling holidays in emerging destinations, has just added 5 new singletrack adventure tours to the company’s mountain biking segment. It was announced today. The new lineup of tours features world renowned mountain biking destinations like Northern Thailand,... - May 04, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Luxury Yacht Sales Success Story "The Trifecta" of Yachting Top Yacht Broker for IYC sold the Trifecta of yachting: Client bought new 160' Yacht, Sold 124' Yacht, and Chartered a yacht all in one week. "This never happens, that's why we are calling this the Trifecta of Yachting," states Yacht Broker Mark Elliott. - April 22, 2019 - IYC - International Yacht Corporation

Ship Sticks Receives Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award as “Best Golf Club Shipper” for the Fourth Year in a Row Ship Sticks, was announced as the winner of the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award for "Best Golf Club Shipper" for the fourth consecutive year. Highlighted in recent publications, Golf Digest has said this about Ship Sticks “...they have established themselves as the leader in shipping... - April 11, 2019 - Ship Sticks

Mozio Adds TravelCar's Global Airport Parking Solution to Its Airport Ground Transportation Platform Mozio’s Travelers Now Able to Book Airport Parking in More Than 60 Countries Thanks to TravelCar’s Solution. - April 02, 2019 - TravelCar

TravelCar Partners with Toronto Pearson International Airport to Offer On-Airport Parking Through Its Platform Travelers Now Able To Book Six Official YYZ Airport Parking Options With TravelCar. - March 27, 2019 - TravelCar

SpiceRoads Cycling Launches New Women Only and Solo Only Trips SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in cycling holidays throughout Asia, has just launched two new travel experiences on its tours: Women Only and Solo Only trips. These departures will further expand the choices for women and solo adventure travelers, and respond to the needs of an increasing number of travelers... - March 22, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Grand Canyon West Has No Tie to Grand Canyon National Park Uranium Story Grand Canyon West, owned by the Hualapai Tribe, is not connected in any way with recent news stories regarding uranium exposure at Grand Canyon National Park -- which is located across the state of Arizona, more than 100 miles away. - February 20, 2019 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

Chumaround Launches Platform for Curating "Off the Beaten Track" Travel Experiences Chumaround (Chumaround.com) today announced the launch of an innovative new peer-to-peer travel marketplace that connects people visiting new cities with like minded local hosts ready to show them around. - February 07, 2019 - Chumaround.com

Viaggio Italia Travel Launches Early Bird Discount for 2019 Tours Travelling to Italy is a great experience and Viaggio Italia Travel – Brisbane’s leading small group tour operator specialising in Italy – is making it an even better right now with the release of their Early Bird Discount for its range of northern autumn 2019 escorted tours of Italy. - January 25, 2019 - Viaggio Italia Travel

Dig This® Announces Move to New Las Vegas Location with Expanded Kids Activities and Heavy Equipment Offerings Operations scheduled to commence February 1 with Grand Opening festivities February 16. - January 18, 2019 - Dig This

Southern California Private Tours Increases Its Offering of "Spring Break" Disneyland VIP Tours to Guests Visiting the Disneyland Resort in Southern California Southern California Private Tours announces the increased availability of its "spring break" Disneyland VIP Tours for guests visiting the Disneyland Resort in Southern California during the upcoming spring break holiday. - January 16, 2019 - Southern California Private Tours