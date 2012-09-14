PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations.
The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet.
“Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge
More Freedom in South America - December 05, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Airline Tickets Best Price dot com launches enticing round trip deals at just $475.13 for the flights between Las Vegas and New York City along with early-bird discounts on winter travel (New Year's Eve & Christmas) to some of its most popular destinations, including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami,... - December 04, 2019 - Airline Tickets Best Price
Startup travel platform provides forum for travelers to find and review group trips and providers. - December 02, 2019 - Go Galavant
AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Scott Dunn, an international luxury tour operator have signed a partnership. Under this agreement AirGateway will provide Scott Dunn with access to NDC Content from 20+ carriers.
AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “We... - November 23, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH
The multi-million-dollar deal sees Queensland Rail enter into a long-term partnership with travel technology specialists Open Destinations, who have successfully implemented Travel Studio in over 30 countries worldwide. Open Destinations will be supplying a full SaaS solution to Queensland Rail. - November 21, 2019 - Open Destinations
In 2020, Vietnam will officially become one of the host countries of the highest class of singer-seater auto racing for the first time on Friday, April 3 to Sunday April 5, 2020, at My Dinh Sports Complex, Hanoi. On this occasion, Nadova Tours is pleased to introduce a Vietnam customized tour which includes general admission tickets to the Vietnam Grand Prix 2020. - November 20, 2019 - Nadova Tours
HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com
Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours
In her new role, Ms. Carr will be responsible for the implementation of new luxury travel products and maintaining and solidifying agency relationships worldwide. - October 27, 2019 - Travelive
Award-winning destination management company, ASIA DMC, will be unveiling its latest initiative, the B2B portal, at WTM London 2019. This will include the showcasing of new features that promise to make their travel trade partner’s life easier and more efficient.
The pan-Asian destination management... - October 09, 2019 - ASIA DMC
Travel Loop’s penetration of the Spanish and Portugese corporate segment, with its SBT Pursuit VNEXT tools, has made possible this alliance with AirGateway.
The strategic alliance will result in a joint offer that will allow both companies to strengthen their position in the market by obtaining... - October 09, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH
Withlocals strengthens its board leadership by appointing tech executive Adam Chassin (formerly of Uber, Amazon and Yahoo!). His addition will accelerate the ambition of Withlocals to become the biggest global online marketplace for personalized travel experiences. - October 07, 2019 - Withlocals
bambatravel.com announces partnership with iVisa.com for travel visas. - September 27, 2019 - bamba
Nine-day guided tour will feature explorations of the fascinating and culturally rich cities of Shanghai, Xi’an, and Beijing. - September 25, 2019 - Travels With Talek
Galapagos GDS, the First Global Distribution System Dedicated to the Galapagos Islands, is Launching its Highly-Anticipated Service Today. - September 20, 2019 - Metamorf
AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Fello Travel Ltd., a UK Travel Management Company have signed a Partnership. Under this Agreement, AirGateway will provide Fello with access to NDC Content from 15 carriers. AirGateway's CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: "We are very pleased... - September 18, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH
When it comes to cruising the Galapagos Islands, one size does not necessarily fit all. While at first, a small, single-guided ship may seem the most appealing way to go, larger, multiple-guided ships actually offer distinct advantages for travelers looking to witness a myriad of natural wonders across one of the world’s most cherished wildlife destinations. Just ask the travel experts at Metropolitan Touring. - August 29, 2019 - Metropolitan Touring
Travelex is a prominent tour and travel agency operating in Dubai. This agency has access to several tourist destinations. Travelex offers many tour packages where some of them are specially created for holidays. After their success with Eid-Al-Adha tour packages, they are back with their next holiday... - August 28, 2019 - Travelex Travels & Tours LLC
When traveling abroad to a new destination, people often ask about the safety aspect of it. You would never want to get hurt, or injured and always want to minimize the risks. Nadova Tours, the reliable local travel company in Vietnam with 10 years of experiences, suggests the following safety tips when traveling in this beautiful country. - August 23, 2019 - Nadova Tours
Global Child TV with bamba will begin airing on American Airlines starting this September. - August 21, 2019 - bamba
Florida tour company expands its operation to meet the growing demand to see the bioluminescence phenomenon on the Space Coast. BK Adventure will offer more tours in see-through clear kayaks than ever before. - August 09, 2019 - BK Adventure
Iberian Traveler offers Exclusive Packages for the Running of the Bulls in 2020. Join Iberian Traveler for an unparalleled experience; the opening ceremony, “el chupinazo,” the running of the bulls each morning beginning July 7th, and the “pobre de mí,” the solemn candlelight ceremony at midnight on July 14th marking the end of the fiesta. - August 04, 2019 - Iberian Traveler
If you’re planning a Peru trip, it’s important that you get a little background information about the country, its history, its people, and anything else that might prove useful or that might enrich your stay in this beautiful country. Gulliver Expeditions has put together this brief guide to Peru to help anyone planning a holiday; if you have any follow-up question. - July 23, 2019 - Gulliver Expeditions
Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks
TravelCar, an Air France partner since July 2018, makes life easier for travelers on their way to the airport with a parking reservation platform. - July 18, 2019 - TravelCar
bamba's Machu Picchu Trek is a Travelers' Choice Award winner for Top 10 Multi Day Tours – World as well as Top 10 Experiences - South America. - July 13, 2019 - bamba
Merida, capital of Yucatan, has once again been named one of the top cities in Mexico by the readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine. - July 12, 2019 - Yucatan Ministry of Tourism
More than a dozen transfers were organized ensuring all travelers reached Santorini, Mykonos, Paros, and Naxos without delays. - July 06, 2019 - Travelive
bamba has earned a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for continually delivering a very high quality customer experience. - July 06, 2019 - bamba
MotoZ Names Ecuador Freedom as Exclusive Ecuador Distributor. - June 28, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
The first beach CrossFit box in Sri Lanka has been built to tap into the fitness travel market and drive more tourists to the region after the Easter bombings. - June 27, 2019 - The Bunker Camp (PVT) Ltd.
PrioTicket is delighted to confirm the launch of their brand new Prio XS Validator at the City Sightseeing Worldwide Conference in Sevilla, Spain, on Tuesday 18 June 2019.
This new technology has been made available to all clients in response to growing demands from suppliers and travel operators to... - June 21, 2019 - PrioTicket
Incentive offers 10% commission plus prizing. - June 21, 2019 - TravelCar
Schools across the country are becoming more and more interested in various types of schools trips viz. Educational, Cultural, Trekking, Team building etc. Vertex is trying to provide a one stop shop for all these requirements throughout the year. - May 29, 2019 - Vertex Holiday Global Services Private Limited
The aim of this partnership is to reach an even greater number of luxury travel specialists in North America, increasing Travelive’s presence in this market even further - May 24, 2019 - Travelive
Southern California Private Tours announces the expansion of customized Disneyland VIP Tour Experiences for guests visiting the Disneyland Resort in Southern California during the summer period 2019. - May 19, 2019 - Southern California Private Tours
SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in guided cycling holidays in emerging destinations, has just added 5 new singletrack adventure tours to the company’s mountain biking segment. It was announced today.
The new lineup of tours features world renowned mountain biking destinations like Northern Thailand,... - May 04, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
Top Yacht Broker for IYC sold the Trifecta of yachting: Client bought new 160' Yacht, Sold 124' Yacht, and Chartered a yacht all in one week. "This never happens, that's why we are calling this the Trifecta of Yachting," states Yacht Broker Mark Elliott. - April 22, 2019 - IYC - International Yacht Corporation
Ship Sticks, was announced as the winner of the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award for "Best Golf Club Shipper" for the fourth consecutive year. Highlighted in recent publications, Golf Digest has said this about Ship Sticks “...they have established themselves as the leader in shipping... - April 11, 2019 - Ship Sticks
Mozio’s Travelers Now Able to Book Airport Parking in More Than 60 Countries Thanks to TravelCar’s Solution. - April 02, 2019 - TravelCar
Travelers Now Able To Book Six Official YYZ Airport Parking Options With TravelCar. - March 27, 2019 - TravelCar
SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in cycling holidays throughout Asia, has just launched two new travel experiences on its tours: Women Only and Solo Only trips.
These departures will further expand the choices for women and solo adventure travelers, and respond to the needs of an increasing number of travelers... - March 22, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
Grand Canyon West, owned by the Hualapai Tribe, is not connected in any way with recent news stories regarding uranium exposure at Grand Canyon National Park -- which is located across the state of Arizona, more than 100 miles away. - February 20, 2019 - Grand Canyon Resort Corporation
Chumaround (Chumaround.com) today announced the launch of an innovative new peer-to-peer travel marketplace that connects people visiting new cities with like minded local hosts ready to show them around. - February 07, 2019 - Chumaround.com
New “Lap of Luxury” Self-Guided Adventure Tour in Ecuador - January 29, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Travelling to Italy is a great experience and Viaggio Italia Travel – Brisbane’s leading small group tour operator specialising in Italy – is making it an even better right now with the release of their Early Bird Discount for its range of northern autumn 2019 escorted tours of Italy. - January 25, 2019 - Viaggio Italia Travel
Operations scheduled to commence February 1 with Grand Opening festivities February 16. - January 18, 2019 - Dig This
Southern California Private Tours announces the increased availability of its "spring break" Disneyland VIP Tours for guests visiting the Disneyland Resort in Southern California during the upcoming spring break holiday. - January 16, 2019 - Southern California Private Tours
Romantics Travel was announced a winner of the renowned WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® in Fort Worth. - January 12, 2019 - Romantics Travel