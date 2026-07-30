Recent Headlines
Within Travel Agencies
Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform. - July 30, 2026 - Christopherson Business Travel
West Hill House Launches Luxury Wellness Retreat Experience with Award-Winning Mad River Massage
West Hill House is redefining the boutique inn experience in Vermont with the launch of an exclusive wellness partnership featuring Mad River Massage, recently named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards. - July 15, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Saginaw Sweethearts Turn 35 Years of Marriage into a National Legacy Project Focused on Love, Entrepreneurship, Education and Generational Wealth
After 35 years of marriage, Kris and Nia Seals are proving that the greatest legacy parents and grandparents can leave behind isn’t simply financial wealth—it’s the values, experiences and opportunities that empower future generations to thrive. - July 13, 2026 - Nia Seals
New Travel Platform Flyfi Uses AI to Match Travelers with the Right Premium Hotel — Paid Entirely in Crypto
New Dubai-based platform pairs AI hotel matching with direct cryptocurrency payments, letting travelers skip account creation and unnecessary data collection. - July 09, 2026 - Flyfi
Orlando Drag Performer Rae O'Light Joins the Waves of Pride Cruise Lineup
The Cruise Boys® announce that Orlando drag queen and comedian Rae O'Light is joining the entertainment lineup for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. A fixture in Central Florida's LGBTQ+ nightlife, Rae joins a performer roster that includes Jessica Wild, Darcel Stevens, TP Lords, and DJ Edil Hernandez. Information regarding the scheduled programming and cabin reservations can be found online. - July 01, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
The Cruise Boys® Announce Entertainment Lineup Update for the Waves of Pride Cruise
The Cruise Boys® announced an entertainment lineup change for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict. She will be replaced by Puerto Rican drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jessica Wild. The Cruise Boys®, a travel agency powered by KVI Travel, notes that limited inventory remains for the sailing. Travelers can check availability online. - June 29, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
JetVoy Introduces a Private Coordination and Concierge Service for Global Mobility, Access, and Seamless Execution
JetVoy delivers private coordination and concierge services for high-net-worth clients across global mobility, residences, access, and multi-location execution. - June 22, 2026 - JetVoy
TSAWaitTimes.com Launches API to Bring Airport Security Wait Time Estimates to Travel Apps, Websites, and Digital Platforms
New API gives developers, travel brands, airports, and publishers access to estimated TSA security wait times, airport checkpoint data, TSA PreCheck status, FAA alerts, and traveler-submitted reports. - June 18, 2026 - TSA Wait Times
Rajasthan Cab Launches "Zero-Stress" Intercity Transit Network Across India’s Golden Triangle and Heritage Hubs
Rajasthan Cab has officially launched its newly optimized "Zero-Stress" Intercity Transit Network, deploying an expanded fleet to eliminate travel fatigue and logistical uncertainty for travelers moving between airports and iconic heritage hubs like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer. - June 08, 2026 - Rajasthan Cab
West Hill House B&B Ownership Bringing New Vision to the Mad River Valley
Starting this fall, the West Hill House B&B will begin offering wellness to complement its established bed and breakfast hospitality. - June 02, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Australian Cruise Group Launches Vivid Sydney 2026 Cruise Program for Visitors
Australian Cruise Group has launched its Vivid Sydney 2026 cruise program for visitors, offering a range of experiences from affordable spectator cruises to premium dinner cruises. Running from 22 May to 13 June, these cruises provide views of major Vivid Light installations and fireworks (on select nights), giving interstate and international travellers a unique way to experience Sydney’s iconic festival. - May 24, 2026 - Australian Cruise Group
Ticketory Launches Global Platform for Tours, Tickets and City Passes Worldwide
Ticketory launches a global platform for booking tours, attraction tickets and city passes. Travelers can discover top experiences, access mobile tickets instantly, and explore more than 100 destinations worldwide with a seamless digital booking experience. - May 09, 2026 - Ticketory Ltd.
Stephanie Malakie of Empress Travel Club Named Forbes Travel Guide’s Travel Professional of the Year
Empress Travel Club Founder Stephanie Malakie was named Travel Professional of the Year by Forbes Travel Guide, an honor awarded to a single advisor globally each year. Recognized for her personalized, experience-driven approach, Malakie leads the boutique agency in creating transformative, luxury travel experiences with insider access and high-touch service. - April 09, 2026 - Empress Travel Club
Empress Travel Club Earns Virtuoso’s Top Producing Small Agency Award
Empress Travel Club earned Virtuoso’s Top Producing Small Agency (Specialty) award at its 2026 U.S. Forum, recognizing exceptional sales and impact. The boutique agency stands out for crafting personalized, luxury travel experiences with exclusive perks, insider access, and seamless service—delivering unforgettable journeys tailored to each client. - April 09, 2026 - Empress Travel Club
CarzRent Launches High-Commission Affiliate Program for Travel Creators and Partners
The global travel industry is evolving rapidly, and so are the opportunities for digital entrepreneurs, travel bloggers, and tourism platforms to generate revenue through partnerships. CarzRent.com, a growing car rental brokerage platform specializing in destinations like Tenerife and other... - April 03, 2026 - CarzRent.com
ReadyBid Highlights Technology Trends Transforming Corporate Hotel Procurement
As companies continue modernizing their travel programs, ReadyBid expects technology adoption to remain a key driver of innovation within corporate hotel procurement. - March 29, 2026 - Readybid
Mana Hotels Leads Boating & Star Gazing Initiatives to Expand Ranakpur’s Tourism Appeal
Mana Hotels leads boating & star gazing initiatives in Ranakpur, expanding tourism beyond the Jain Temple and leopard sightings. - March 28, 2026 - Mana Hotels
Don Mammoser Photography Announces Colorado Fall Color Tour
Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for October this year. Participants will learn how to best capture the gorgeous fall color of Colorado in photos. - March 16, 2026 - Don Mammoser Photo Tours
Cancun All Inclusive Releases 2026 Travel Demand & Pricing Report
Cancun remains one of the strongest-performing all-inclusive destinations in the world heading into 2026. - March 05, 2026 - Cancun All Inclusive
Cancun All Inclusive Unveils Fresh 2026 Website Experience to Better Serve Travelers Seeking Top Cancun & Riviera Maya Resorts
Cancun All Inclusive, the leading online platform dedicated to helping travelers discover the best Cancun all inclusive resorts, proudly announces the launch of its completely redesigned website, cancunallinclusive (dot) com, to kick off 2026 with a clean, modern, and highly user-friendly... - March 01, 2026 - Cancun All Inclusive
BBB Accredited Ascend Vacation Group (Draper, UT) Reaffirms A Rating and Distinguishes Identity from Unaffiliated Florida Entities
Ascend Vacation Group, a BBB Accredited and A Rated authorized travel distributor in Draper, Utah, issues a formal statement to clarify its independent corporate identity. Reaffirming its status as a verified Utah-based entity, the company distinguishes itself from unaffiliated agencies in Florida and highlights its commitment to transparent, virtual vacation consultations via Zoom. - February 13, 2026 - Ascend Vacation Group
New Affiliate Program for Travel Agents and Bloggers Made by Airport Transportation
Affiliate marketing is well known in the travel industry and is a great tool to achieve get to new markets. - February 07, 2026 - Airport Transportation
Mana Hotels Positions Ranakpur Adventure Park as a Venue for Corporate Team-Building and Outdoor Events
Mana Hotels positions the Ranakpur Adventure Park as a safe, well-managed venue for outdoor corporate events and team-building sessions, offering adventure activities, flexible spaces, strong safety standards, and a clean natural setting near Ranakpur. - February 04, 2026 - Mana Hotels
Airport Transportation LLC Launches Airport Transfer Services in Miami
Airport Transportation LLC, the international airport transfer company behind the global brand Airport Transportation (www.airporttransportation.com, proudly announces the official launch of its airport transfer services in Miami, marking a major milestone in the company’s worldwide expansion. - February 04, 2026 - Airport Transportation
Airport Transportation Launches New Shuttle Service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
AirportTransportation.com a leading Airport Transfers company is starting operations in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. - February 03, 2026 - Airport Transportation
New Platform Lets Tourists Book Short-Term Rentals Directly from the Street
BookThis.Now, a London-based travel technology company, has launched a street-level booking platform that allows short-term rental hosts to capture walk-in demand using verified QR codes placed at their properties. The company is currently piloting the platform in Greece, starting in central Athens neighborhoods popular with international travelers. - December 20, 2025 - BookThis.Now
CarzRent Develops Self-Service Kiosks to Improve Car Hire Experience at Tenerife South Airport
New kiosk concept aims to reduce waiting times and simplify vehicle pickup for arriving travelers. - December 19, 2025 - CarzRent.com
Breaking: ReadyBid Launches Unified Hotel Procurement Cloud for Global Enterprises
The cloud platform includes a predictive intelligence layer that identifies sourcing risks, tracks hotel bidding progress, and benchmarks supplier performance against corporate standards. - December 13, 2025 - Readybid
ReadyBid Expands Contract Lifecycle Management to Enhance End-to-End Hotel Procurement Efficiency
ReadyBid’s enhanced CLM capabilities mark a new era of automation-driven hotel procurement, ensuring corporations can manage every sourcing and contracting stage seamlessly, securely, and intelligently. - December 12, 2025 - Readybid
ReadyBid Launches Integrated Benchmark-to-Bid Comparator to Elevate Hotel RFP Decision Intelligence
Through this innovation, ReadyBid further modernizes the hotel procurement lifecycle by increasing transparency, improving negotiation leverage, and empowering global enterprises to make smarter, more strategic sourcing decisions with confidence. - December 05, 2025 - Readybid
ReadyBid Surpasses One Million Automated Hotel Bids, Setting a New Benchmark in Global Hotel Procurement Technology
ReadyBid’s innovation continues to redefine the corporate travel management landscape by bridging the gap between technology, collaboration, and strategic sourcing. The platform’s integration capabilities make it compatible with existing travel management systems, empowering both TMCs and corporate buyers to execute sourcing events faster and with greater precision. - November 15, 2025 - Readybid
ReadyBid Unveils Next-Gen Hotel RFP Solution to Power Smarter Sourcing and Global Procurement Efficiency
As business travel management evolves toward data-driven decision-making, ReadyBid’s innovation provides teams with the flexibility and control to adapt. Its automation features significantly reduce manual workload while improving bid accuracy and supplier engagement. - November 05, 2025 - Readybid
ReadyBid Launches Next-Generation Hotel RFP Platform to Transform Corporate Travel Procurement Efficiency in 2025
As organizations continue to modernize business travel management, ReadyBid delivers a scalable, data-driven foundation for smarter negotiations and transparent supplier relationships - ushering in a new era of strategic hotel procurement technology. - November 04, 2025 - Readybid
Mana Hotels Announces Event Details for New Year’s Eve 2026 Celebrations
Celebrate New Year 2026 at Mana Hotels Ranakpur! Enjoy live music, dance, games & a gala dinner. Explore new attractions – Ranakpur Adventure Park & thrilling Leopard Safari. - October 23, 2025 - Mana Hotels
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Becomes the World’s Most Awarded Motorcycle Tour Company with 13th Consecutive Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
Ecuador Freedom continues to lead motorcycle tourism worldwide, achieving record-breaking awards and global recognition for service quality. - September 22, 2025 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ajeya Enterprises Expands Its Footprint as India’s Leading Travel Management Company
Ajeya Enterprises, India’s premier travel management company, is expanding its presence in domestic and international tourism. Known for its trusted services and customer-first approach, the company offers customized holiday packages, corporate travel, visa support, travel insurance, and destination weddings. With strong global partnerships, advanced booking systems, and a focus on eco-friendly tourism. - September 20, 2025 - Ajeya Enterprises
Australian Cruise Group Announces Early Bird Group Offers for Christmas Party Cruises in Sydney
As the festive season approaches, Australian Cruise Group is inviting groups to celebrate on the water with its 2025 Christmas Party Cruises in Sydney that run from November 14 through to December 24. To get ahead of the high demand for celebrations on the harbour, there are group booking discounts... - September 20, 2025 - Australian Cruise Group
Dreams Travel and Tours Reveals Smart Travel Hacks for Long Flights
Dreams Travel and Tours shares essential travel hacks for long flights to help travelers stay comfortable, refreshed, and stress-free. From choosing the right seats and packing smart to beating jet lag with hydration and rest tips, these expert insights transform long journeys into smooth experiences. With over 20 years of trusted service and IATA, ASTA, and CLIA accreditations, Dreams Travel and Tours continues to provide professional, personalized travel solutions worldwide. - September 03, 2025 - Dreams Travel and Tours
Dreams Travel and Tours Proudly Sponsors the 43rd Annual India Day Parade in New York City
Celebrating Cultural Heritage, Unity, and the Indian-American Spirit on Madison Avenue - August 27, 2025 - Dreams Travel and Tours
Ranakpur Gains Ground as a Wildlife and Adventure Tourism Destination
A new offbeat destination for adventure & wildlife lovers in the heart of Rajasthan! Explore Ranakpur with ManaHotels. - August 12, 2025 - Mana Hotels
Peace Travel and Tour Announces Launch of New Religious and Cultural Travel Division
Peace Travel and Tour, a UK-based, IATA and ATOL-certified travel agency, today announced the official launch of its new Religious and Cultural Travel Division, offering curated packages for Hajj, Umrah, Ziyarat, and Islamic heritage tours across the Middle East and Asia. The new division is in... - July 14, 2025 - Peace Travel and Tour
Mana Hotels Announces Long Weekend Package for August 15–17, 2025
Mana Hotels Ranakpur announces a special package for the August 15–17 long weekend. Includes meals, activities & discounts for families. Enjoy monsoon greenery & cool weather. - July 08, 2025 - Mana Hotels
Travel Industry Pros Launch Bold New Podcast: The Tahryn and Karen Show — 2 Travel Agents, One Wild Ride
Travel pros Tahryn Nicastro and Karen Walz launch "The Tahryn and Karen Show — 2 Travel Agents, One Wild Ride," a bold new podcast pulling back the curtain on the realities of running a travel business. Blending real talk, industry insights, and marketing strategy, it’s made for travel advisors by two women who live it. New episodes drop weekly on major podcast platforms. - July 01, 2025 - The Tahryn & Karen Show
iCruiseApp.com Officially Launches: The Smarter, Simpler Way to Compare, Choose, and Cruise™
Plan smarter and cruise better with iCruiseApp.com—your all-in-one platform to compare ships, find deals, read real reviews, and book with confidence. Join today for early access and exclusive promos. - June 14, 2025 - iCruiseApp
LuxRally Travel Named Forbes Travel Guide-Endorsed Agency
Luxury travel firm, LuxRally Travel has been named among select agencies worldwide to be endorsed by Forbes Travel Guide. Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG") recognized LuxRally Travel for its leadership in the industry, dedication to elevating the role of travel advisors, support of hotels that... - June 08, 2025 - Luxrally Travel
Lover Lips Yachts Celebrates 3 Years of Luxury, Leadership & Legacy: A Mexican Woman-Owned Company Making Waves in La Paz, MX
Lover Lips Yachts, a Mexican woman-owned charter company, celebrates 3 years of redefining affordable luxury in La Paz. From 1 yacht to nearly 40, they've earned the highest-rated guest reviews in the region. With celebrity guests, community partnerships, and bold expansion plans, Lover Lips Yachts proves luxury can be inclusive, local, and unforgettable. - June 08, 2025 - Lover Lips Yachts
AgencyAuto Surpasses 6.2 Million Automated Bookings Across Southeast Asia, Redefining Efficiency for Travel Agencies
AgencyAuto, by Infiniti Software Solutions, has automated over 6.2 million bookings across Southeast Asia in 7+ years. Its Corporate Booking Tool (CBT) and B2B suite help travel agencies cut turnaround time by 65%, boost bookings by 30–40%, and reduce manual effort by 50%. With multilingual, multi-currency features, it's expanding into the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, aiming to empower TMCs and B2B agencies with end-to-end automation. - May 28, 2025 - AgencyAuto
Back and Better Than Ever: Spring Break Fiji Unveils New Pool, Upgraded Resort, and Big Vibes
After ten years of unforgettable memories, sold-out trips, and thousands of first-time travellers finding their feet in Fiji, Spring Break Fiji is entering a bold new era. With new owners, serious investment, and a fully upgraded resort experience, the next chapter is already making waves. At the... - May 26, 2025 - Spring Break Fiji
AirportTransportation.com Expands Service Coverage with New Airport Transfer Operations in Naples, Italy
AirportTransportation.com, a leading global platform for private and reliable airport transfers, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to Naples, Italy. This marks another strategic step in the company’s mission to simplify and enhance the travel experience for international and... - May 17, 2025 - Airport Transportation
VOYAGE to Open at Camp North End, Bringing Style, Adventure & Community Under One Roof
A deeply personal mission becomes a public space of belonging for women in Charlotte. This June, a new kind of retail experience is taking flight in Charlotte’s historic Camp North End. Founded by global traveler Ophelia Allman, VOYAGE is more than a boutique — it’s a bold... - May 06, 2025 - Voyage