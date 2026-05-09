Recent Headlines
WoMaster Launches LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller for Long-Range Remote Monitoring and Industrial Automation
WoMaster introduces the LC144-AIDO, a high-performance Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller designed for long-range remote monitoring and industrial automation. Featuring up to 6KM LoRa communication, triple-mode sensing (4–20mA, 0–10V, logical sensing), intelligent cable auto-detection, and 4-channel relay outputs, the LC144-AIDO simplifies wireless industrial deployment while reducing wiring complexity. Built for harsh environments with AES128 secure communication and -40°C to 75°C operation. - May 09, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster RS752 & RP752: High-Speed 10G Industrial Layer 3 Switches
WoMaster launches RS752 & RP752, next-gen industrial Layer 3 switches with 48 Gigabit ports and 4×10G SFP+ uplinks. Both support OSPFv2, VRRP, ECMP routing, ACL/802.1X/DDoS security, and fanless IP40-rated design for -25°C to +70°C. RS752 targets fiber backbone; RP752 offers 48 PoE ports with 360W budget for smart edge deployments. Ideal for smart cities, railways, and AI data centers. - March 24, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster Unveils RugPad 5101: an Ultra-Rugged Windows 11 Tablet for Public and Private 5G Applications
WoMaster announces the launch of the RugPad 5101, a high-performance 10.1-inch rugged tablet designed for demanding public security and industrial field environments. Combining military-grade durability with advanced connectivity, the RugPad 5101 is built for professionals in industrial automation, specialized medical fields, and outdoor utility sectors. - January 24, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster New Product Launch DP101-TX90 | Industrial 90W PoE Power Simplified
Introducing WoMaster DP101-TX90 Industrial Gigabit PoE Injector — designed for system integrators, automation builders and industrial solution providers. Deliver power & data over ONE Ethernet cable, up to 90W PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt). - January 10, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster Launches DS408H: Rugged Managed Gigabit Switch Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
WoMaster launches DS408H, a rugged 8-port managed Gigabit industrial switch for DIN-rail cabinets. IP30, –40~75°C, non-blocking 20 Gbps/14.88 Mpps. Interfaces: 6×10/100/1000 RJ-45 + 2×100/1000 SFP. Power: 10–36 VDC or 11–27 VAC. L2: ERPS, RSTP, IGMP/IGMP Snooping, QoS, VLAN with port isolation, broadcast-storm control. Managed via web UI, CLI, USB Type-C. Complies with EN 61000-6-2/-6-4. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Launches HE7: An All in One HMI and PLC Controller for Smarter Industrial Automation
WoMaster HE7 unifies HMI + PLC in one compact unit: 7″ 800×480 touch (capacitive/resistive) for on-site monitor, control, and programming. Compatible with STEP 7-MicroWIN SMART (S7-200 SMART). Connectivity: Ethernet, USB, up to 2× RS-485 (model-dependent); protocols: S7-TCP, MODBUS TCP/RTU, GET/PUT, PPI. Industrial I/O with opto isolation, dual 100 kHz pulse outputs & counters (model-dependent), RTC/data retention, and DI/relay/transistor/analog/PT100 variants. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Expands Industrial DIN-Rail Switch Series with IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G
WoMaster’s new IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G deliver compact, rugged, and cost-efficient Gigabit industrial switches designed for automation, transportation, and smart city networks requiring reliable performance under harsh environments. - September 15, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Introduces High-Performance Jetson Orin AI Edge Solutions for Industrial Applications
WoMaster launches its next-generation AI Edge Computers, WTK-3821T and WTK-3721T, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules. Delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, these fanless, compact systems support smart manufacturing, machine vision, robotics, and smart city applications. Pre-installed with JetPack 6.2 and compatible with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and TensorRT, they feature rich connectivity, wide-temp operation, and 5G expansion for industrial edge AI. - September 02, 2025 - WoMaster
Experience 60 Days of Free Trial with ThingsMaster OTA for Easy to Use IoT Management
WoMaster, a leading provider of industrial networking and IoT solutions, is excited to announce a 60-day free trial program for ThingsMaster OTA. This program allows users to explore the convenient IoT features of ThingsMaster OTA, a web-based over-the-air device management solution. Key Features... - May 15, 2024 - WoMaster
San Francisco Bay Area's Leading IT Solutions Provider, Accend Networks, Wins $9.2 Million Contracts from the City and County of San Francisco
Accend Networks has recently won two contracts from the City and County of San Francisco worth $9.2 million for Data Information Network Services. - January 04, 2024 - Accend Networks
WoMaster Introduces MP614: The Leading Edge M12 Full Gigabit Layer 3 Routing PoE Switch for Secured On Board Networks in High Speed Trains
The MP614 M12 full Gigabit Layer 3 Routing PoE switch, specifically designed for Layer 3 controlling networks in rail public transport, sets new standards in performance, reliability, and security for on-board networking solutions in high-speed trains. The MP614 has been meticulously engineered to meet the stringent requirements of rail transport networks, earning it prestigious railway certificates, including EN50155 and EN45545. - June 22, 2023 - WoMaster
WoMaster Releases New Outdoor IP68 Compact Modbus RS485 to CAT M1 / NBIoT Gateway SCB111-485-DC
WoMaster Introduces the new SCB111-485-DC, an outdoor compact RS485 to NB-IoT Cat M1 gateway with advanced features for efficient data reading and management. The SCB111-485-DC is designed for outdoor use with an IP68 weather protection rating, making it ideal for harsh weather conditions. - June 22, 2023 - WoMaster
ATEN Technology Empowers BYOD Collaboration with New Presentation Switches
ATEN PresentON™ 4K Wireless Presentation Switches Enables Easier Idea Sharing During Meetings, Presentations and Lectures - February 07, 2023 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology Launches New Solutions for the Control Room of the Future
New DisplayPort KVM Extenders Re-envision Control Rooms with 5K and Robust System Reliability. - December 02, 2022 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology Renovates the Desktop for the Hybrid Work Challenge with New KVM Switch
DisplayPort Hybrid Cable KVM Switch Improves Workflow Efficiency, Reduces Costs and Saves Space in Hot Desking Environments. - September 30, 2022 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology, Inc. Launches New Suite of Secure KVM Switches That Boost Network Security and Safeguard Data Access
New PP v4.0 Secure KVM Switches Ideal for Highly Sensitive Applications in Government, Military, Healthcare, Banking and Other Industries - August 03, 2022 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Wins 2022 Best of Infocomm Award
ATEN’s MicLIVE™ Podcast AI Audio Mixer Honored in AV Technology Category. - July 13, 2022 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Launches New 4K HDMI Over IP Extender with Power Over Ethernet
The VE8952 4K HDMI over IP Transmitter and Receiver, with PoE, delivers visually lossless 4K AV signals with low latency over long distance via a standard Gigabit network. - May 13, 2021 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Launches New 2-Port USB 4K HDMI Cable KVM Switch with Remote Port Selector
The All-New CS22H Allows for a Hassel Free Environment by Eliminating Unwanted Wires and Saving Valuable Workspace - March 13, 2021 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Launches New CS1953 3-Port USB-C DisplayPort Hybrid KVMP™ Switch
The All-New CS1953 Comes with the Power of a KVM and the Popularity of USB-C Connectivity Allowing for an Agile Desktop Setup - February 11, 2021 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Launches DisplayPort KVMs for Control of Multiple Computers from a Single Seat
Leading KVM Manufacturer Continues to Support Various Industry Needs by Providing Versatile KVM Options - January 29, 2021 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN StreamLIVE™ PRO UC9040 Wins Innovative Product Award, Presented by Sound & Video Contractor
StreamLIVE PRO (UC9040) is a recipient of the prestigious 2020 award thanks to its innovative design. - January 09, 2021 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Launches CAMLIVE+ to Support Mobile and Gaming Video Capture and Streaming
UC3021 Provides Next-Level Mobile Streaming with HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture. - December 10, 2020 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology Launches StreamLIVE™ PRO All-in-One Multi-Channel AV Mixer
Streamlined Video Production Solution Makes Pro-Level Streaming Easier - October 30, 2020 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
Accend Networks Received Coveted Master Services Competency (MSC) Certification for Network Virtualization
Accend Networks, a leading network security and IT solutions provider in the United States, becomes one of top fifty companies to receive the Master Services Competency (MSC) Certification. - June 30, 2020 - Accend Networks
ATEN Technology’s UC3022 CAMLIVE™ PRO Wins Future’s Best of Show Award
All in one capture and mixer device wins award presented by Sound & Video contractor. - June 27, 2020 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Launches Effortless One-Person Dual-Camera Video Production and Livestreaming Device Controlled by Smartphone or PC
UC3022 CAMLIVE™ PRO Provides Smooth Video Streaming Workflow for Dual-camera or Single-operator Setups. - June 18, 2020 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology’s UC9020 StreamLIVE HD Wins 2020 Future Best of Show Award, Presented by Sound & Video Contractor
All-in-One Multi-Channel AV Mixer Honored in Annual Best of NAB Show Awards - May 28, 2020 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology, Inc. Channel Leaders Recognized as CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel
ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVMand Pro AVconnectivity solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named ATEN North America Vice President Holly Garcia and Distribution and Events Marketing Manager Morgan Hall, to its esteemed... - May 13, 2020 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology, Inc. Launches Work-From-Anywhere Solution
KVM over IP Switch Offers Cost-Effective Remote Experience - April 03, 2020 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology Eases Networked AV with Mobile App
App Turns Smartphones Into Remote Control for AV Over IP Solutions - March 26, 2020 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
New Presentation Switches from ATEN Technology, Inc. Boost Impact of Professional Presentations in Meetings Rooms and Educational Spaces
Video Presentation Control App Allows Users to Join Meetings, Share Content and Collaborate from their Smartphones - February 29, 2020 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Announces Cooperation with Bosch for New Generation of Meeting Technology
Integrated Control Solutions Enhance Meeting Technology and Reinforce Global Competitiveness for Users - January 29, 2020 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
Accend Networks Achieves NASPO Value Point Cloud Solutions Partner Agreement for Better Expansion Scopes
Accend Networks, a leading IT solutions provider company whose clients get technical assistance and network consulting services from seasoned IT consultants, achieves NASPO Value Point Cloud Solutions partnership to expand its cloud solutions to clients throughout the states. - January 15, 2020 - Accend Networks
ATEN Technology Launches New Triple Display KVMP(TM) Switch
Patented Video DynaSync Technology Eliminates Boot-up Display Problems and Optimizes Resolution and Multitask Switching for Mission Critical Operations - December 21, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology Makes Pro-Level Livestreaming Made Easy with All-in-One Multi-Channel AV Mixer
UC9020 StreamLIVE™ Helps Users Create Professional Multi-Camera Productions. - December 05, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Expands KVM Over IP Extender Series
New Models Add Innovative 4K DisplayPort Capabilities and Air Traffic Control-specific Functionalities - November 21, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Unveils State-of-the-Art Demo Room to Showcase Modern Control Room, Meeting Room and Digital Signage Applications
The Sol at ATEN: a place for trainings, meetings, networking and live product demonstrations - October 10, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN
SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input,... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN's SiP WiFi Module
Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
ATEN Launches Server-Based Software for Global AV Management
ATEN UnizonTM to provide real-time centralized and streamlined AV/IT management. - September 19, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
SparkLAN's Most Versatile Wi-Fi Chip from Qualcomm, Available in 8 Different Designs
QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
NextLink Internet Awarded Funds from FCC’s Connect America Fund Program to Help Close the Digital Divide in Rural America Across Six States in Central U.S.
NextLink receives FCC funding and will help close the digital divide in rural America. - August 07, 2019 - NextLink
QNAP NAS to Integrate WoMaster's ThingsMaster OTA Into QNAP NAS for Device Management
WoMaster has teamed up with QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading provider of Network-attached Storage (NAS) and video surveillance solutions, to integrate the ThingsMaster OTA service into QNAP NAS for over-the-air device management. This key solution provides WoMaster users with a secure and... - June 19, 2019 - WoMaster
New NBIoT Router Launched - WR222 and WR224
WR222&WR224 is a smart solution for smart city and IIoT applications as a LTE/NBIoT WiFi dual radio router, or simply a single high speed WiFi AP. NB-IoT is a low-power wide-area technology that belongs to the emerging 5G link technology and will drive the explosive growth of IoT devices in the... - June 19, 2019 - WoMaster
ATEN Execs again Honored with CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel List
ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named ATEN North America Vice President & Business Unit Leader, Holly Garcia, and Marketing Manager, Morgan Hall, to its... - May 22, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
WoMaster’s L2 Managed PoE and Ethernet Switches Now Support Modbus TCP
WoMaster upgraded its line of 10-port L2 managed Ethernet and PoE switches (DS310 and DP310) with support of Modbus TCP protocol to provide users with much wider choice of devices and systems that can be utilized to meet specific applications. Modbus provides a common language for devices and... - April 11, 2019 - WoMaster
ATEN Enhances Android Mobile Gaming Experience
New USB-C Multiport Mini Dock Provides Lag-free Monitor, Keyboard and Mouse Connection to Android Phones. - March 29, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
WoMaster is Participating in IoT Tech Expo Global in London on April 25-26
On April 25-26, 2019, WoMaster will exhibit on one of the world’s largest IoT shows – the IoT Tech Expo Global which will include key IoT topics, such as edge computing, IoT connectivity solutions, industry 4.0&5.0, facility management and building automation, smart meter &... - March 21, 2019 - WoMaster
WoMaster is Participating in IoTx Exhibition and Holds an IIoT Training in Dubai on March 30
On April 1-3, 2019, WoMaster is participating in Internet of Things Expo and Conference (IoTx) which is the region’s only large-scale exhibition dedicated to smart cities, blockchain, artificial intelligence, transportation, cyber security, big data, and more. Welcome to visit... - March 16, 2019 - WoMaster