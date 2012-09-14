PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ATEN Technology Makes Pro-Level Livestreaming Made Easy with All-in-One Multi-Channel AV Mixer UC9020 StreamLIVE™ Helps Users Create Professional Multi-Camera Productions. - December 05, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Expands KVM Over IP Extender Series New Models Add Innovative 4K DisplayPort Capabilities and Air Traffic Control-specific Functionalities - November 21, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Unveils State-of-the-Art Demo Room to Showcase Modern Control Room, Meeting Room and Digital Signage Applications The Sol at ATEN: a place for trainings, meetings, networking and live product demonstrations - October 10, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output)... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN's SiP WiFi Module Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

ATEN Launches Server-Based Software for Global AV Management ATEN UnizonTM to provide real-time centralized and streamlined AV/IT management. - September 19, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

SparkLAN's Most Versatile Wi-Fi Chip from Qualcomm, Available in 8 Different Designs QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform design. Advantage... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

NextLink Internet Awarded Funds from FCC’s Connect America Fund Program to Help Close the Digital Divide in Rural America Across Six States in Central U.S. NextLink receives FCC funding and will help close the digital divide in rural America. - August 07, 2019 - NextLink

New NBIoT Router Launched - WR222 and WR224 WR222&WR224 is a smart solution for smart city and IIoT applications as a LTE/NBIoT WiFi dual radio router, or simply a single high speed WiFi AP. NB-IoT is a low-power wide-area technology that belongs to the emerging 5G link technology and will drive the explosive growth of IoT devices in the next... - June 19, 2019 - WoMaster

QNAP NAS to Integrate WoMaster's ThingsMaster OTA Into QNAP NAS for Device Management WoMaster has teamed up with QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading provider of Network-attached Storage (NAS) and video surveillance solutions, to integrate the ThingsMaster OTA service into QNAP NAS for over-the-air device management. This key solution provides WoMaster users with a secure and on-premises... - June 19, 2019 - WoMaster

ATEN Execs again Honored with CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel List ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named ATEN North America Vice President & Business Unit Leader, Holly Garcia, and Marketing Manager, Morgan Hall, to its prestigious... - May 22, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

WoMaster’s L2 Managed PoE and Ethernet Switches Now Support Modbus TCP WoMaster upgraded its line of 10-port L2 managed Ethernet and PoE switches (DS310 and DP310) with support of Modbus TCP protocol to provide users with much wider choice of devices and systems that can be utilized to meet specific applications. Modbus provides a common language for devices and equipment... - April 11, 2019 - WoMaster

ATEN Enhances Android Mobile Gaming Experience New USB-C Multiport Mini Dock Provides Lag-free Monitor, Keyboard and Mouse Connection to Android Phones. - March 29, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

WoMaster is Participating in IoT Tech Expo Global in London on April 25-26 On April 25-26, 2019, WoMaster will exhibit on one of the world’s largest IoT shows – the IoT Tech Expo Global which will include key IoT topics, such as edge computing, IoT connectivity solutions, industry 4.0&5.0, facility management and building automation, smart meter & smart... - March 21, 2019 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Participating in IoTx Exhibition and Holds an IIoT Training in Dubai on March 30 On April 1-3, 2019, WoMaster is participating in Internet of Things Expo and Conference (IoTx) which is the region’s only large-scale exhibition dedicated to smart cities, blockchain, artificial intelligence, transportation, cyber security, big data, and more. Welcome to visit WoMaster’s... - March 16, 2019 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Participating in Hannover Messe on April 1 – 5, 2019 WoMaster is exhibiting in Hannover Messe on April 1 – 5, 2019. Hannover Messe is an event where all key technologies and core areas of industry can be found – from research and development, industrial automation, IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services to energy and mobility... - March 13, 2019 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Participating in “MtoM Embedded Systems” Show in Paris on March 20-21 On March 20-21, 2019, WoMaster is participating in IoT World and MtoM & Connected Things / Embedded Systems Trade Shows representing one of the biggest European events of IoT, M2M, connected objects and embedded systems. For 2 days, this big event will gather more than 300 leaders of IoT and M2M... - March 13, 2019 - WoMaster

Optimize Smart City Network Efficiency and Safety with WoMaster's Embedded SCB400 For optimization of city operation and services, various physical devices/sensors should be efficiently integrated to communication technology with further Cloud analytics. It allows city officials to interact directly with both community and city infrastructure and to monitor what is happening in the... - March 06, 2019 - WoMaster

Smart Bus System Integration with WoMaster’s WR329P WoMaster has developed a new industrial Cellular Ethernet Routing Switch WR329 specially designed for Smart Bus applications. It combines the functions of LTE/WiFi router and 8-Port PoE switch. With the growth of urban population and overall trend of population aging, bus is becoming one of the main... - March 06, 2019 - WoMaster

WoMaster Introduces the New Mini-Size Poe Fiber Converter DP101 for Extreme Environments WoMaster’s new industrial grade converter DP101 connects fiber and Ethernet media and features advanced function of 90W PoE /PSE. To increase communication distance, it provides 10/100BaseT(X) Ethernet and 100BaseFX (SC and ST types) fiber connectors. It supports bi-directional link loss forwarding... - February 27, 2019 - WoMaster

ATEN KVMP Switch Improves Operational Efficiency of Real-Time Monitoring Dual Boundless Switch Streamlines Multi-View Operations for Control Rooms, Surveillance/Command Centers and Post Production Environments - February 22, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Flexible and Compact LTE/WiFi Router WR224 for Easy IIoT and Smart City Integration Generating real-time data for its analysis on the Cloud and using it for desired business outcomes while reducing operational costs and increasing reliability is the main objective of IoT integration in industrial settings. WoMaster’s new WR224 is a smart industrial router designed for easy Smart... - January 24, 2019 - WoMaster

Ultra-High Throughput Managed Infotainment Network on Rolling Stocks with WoMaster’s 14-port Full Gigabit PoE Switch MP414 Modern trains are required to be equipped with surveillance and "infotainment" network systems to ensure passengers’ safety, provide them with the status of a public transport service through visual, voice or other media (Passenger Information System), as well as access to the Internet... - January 22, 2019 - WoMaster

ATEN Technology Launches New Presentation Switch Series Versatile, Multi-in-one Presentation Solutions Meet Commercial and Education Collaborative Meeting Demands - January 16, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Discover a New Approach to IIoT integration in WoMaster’s 2019 Smart City Guide WoMaster’s new 2019 Smart City Guide adds value for wide-range engineering roles on Smart City and industrial automation networks demonstrating the whole new approach to IIoT-based technologies from initial design of system-integration projects to cloud management and network control. Below are... - January 11, 2019 - WoMaster

Learn IIoT in 30 Minutes on WoMaster’s Webinars Internet of Things has been uniquely useful for industry bringing into life smart factories and facilities. In the following next years, Industrial Internet of Things will continue to make up a significant part of the multi-trillion dollar market that the internet of things currently represents. Take... - January 07, 2019 - WoMaster

ThingsMaster OTA: IoT Remote Wireless Device Management for Vehicle and Industrial networks With the rapid development of Internet of Things connecting "things" and "machines," the number of connected devices is expected to exceed 15 billion by 2020. Thus, there is an emerging need in comprehensive remote gateway device management functionality for the IoT and M2M. This... - December 08, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launched a High Port Density Fiber Communication Switch DS410F for Highly Scalable Industrial Networks Applying optical switching to high scalability networks can greatly expand network bandwidth and simplify uplink connectivity eliminating multistage network architecture and saving deployment costs and power consumption. WoMaster has developed the new DS410F for industrial environments requiring high... - December 06, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Has Successfully Participated in Smart City Show in Barcelona and Smart City Smart Grid Show in Paris WoMaster has successfully participated in Smart Grid Smart City from 6th to 7th of November 2018 in Paris and Smart City Expo World Congress from 13th to 15th of November 2018 in Barcelona. Both trade shows are the leading international event for the smart urban solutions industry, the key meeting point... - December 01, 2018 - WoMaster

Air Quality Monitoring with WoMaster's Integrated Sensor System ES100 Series Monitoring air quality is essential for local authorities as well as for major public and private industries to understand and prevent air pollution and assess emission sources, in order to preserve health and prevent the further development of the greenhouse effect. WoMaster has launched an integrated... - November 29, 2018 - WoMaster

SparkLAN Launches WNFQ-261ACNI(BT) & WPEQ-261ACNI(BT) Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module. - November 14, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

ATEN Technology, Inc. Named a Finalist in the 2018 CRN Tech Innovator Awards ATEN’s 4K HDMI Over IP Extender Recognized in the Display LCD/Signage/Projection/GPU Category - November 14, 2018 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

MySpool.com Released Mailbox Alert Extended Range: Text and Email Notifications from 1200 Feet Away Mailbox Alert Extended Range sends alerts to cloud servers from up to 1200 feet away. They are forwarded to cloud servers using home WiFi and then sent as configured by users as text messages or emails. - November 12, 2018 - MySpool

WoMaster Launched a Mini-Size Fiber Converter for Extreme Environments DS101 WoMaster launched DS101, which is an Industrial 1-port Fast Ethernet to Fiber Media Converter, providing industrial-grade media conversion between 10/100BaseT(X) and 100BaseFX (SC/ST connectors). The DS101 is designed for special vertical market applications, such as factory automation (real-time machine... - November 05, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launched DS105 – Ultra-Compact Unmanaged Ethernet Switch for Automation WoMaster launched industrial DS105 – industrial 5-port unmanaged Ethernet switch designed for industrial automation networks. Equipped with 5 Fast Ethernet ports, the device provides reliable Ethernet connectivity, broadcast storm protection, port-based QoS. Ultra low power design allows DS105... - October 30, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Participating in the Smart City & Smart Grid Show from 6th to 7th of November 2018 in Paris WoMaster is participating in the Smart City & Smart Grid show from 6th to 7th of November 2018 at the Paris Porte de Versailles in Paris, France (Booth H1). This event showcases products from vendors from all across the globe for such industries as automation, energy efficiency, access control, alarms,... - October 29, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launched Industrial Modbus LoRa Converter EN101 WoMaster launched EN101 – industrial Modbus LoRa converter for long distance and penetration communication. EN110 is designed to replace traditional serial cable with wireless LoRa at the device end for kilometer level wireless coverage. For the data transmission, EN110 supports Modbus Master-Slave... - October 26, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Filmed a Video Explaining Wireless Auto-Offload Feature from Demo Control Room WoMaster filmed a video explaining wireless auto-offload feature for vehicle and railway data communication networks. Usually, when buses or trains come to the station, they will transmit the surveillance video, traffic information data to the station Control Center via WiFi connectivity. For bigger... - October 16, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Filmed a Video Explaining How to Configure Industrial Network with NetMaster NMS WoMaster filmed a video explaining how to configure an industrial network with NetMaster NMS. From this video, one can learn about the main features of NetMaster NMS and how to configure them: - automatic discovering and visualizing up to 2k network devices and physical connections; - real time monitoring... - October 10, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Participating in the Smart City Expo World Congress on 13th to 15th of November 2018 in Barcelona WoMaster is participating in the Smart City Expo World Congress on the 13th to 15th of November 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The Smart City Expo World Congress is the leading international event for the smart urban solutions industry, the key meeting point for experts and leaders of the world’s most... - October 05, 2018 - WoMaster

ATEN Technology, Inc. Launches New Multiport Dock, Boosting Productivity for Laptop Users USB-C Multiport Dock with Power Pass-Through Connects up to Ten Devices - October 05, 2018 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

WoMaster's Innovative IIoT Communication Solution SCB1200 Now Supports Wireless Cloud Platforms for Remote Management With the growth of needs in Industrial Internet of Thing (IIoT) networks, the demand for rugged, cost-saving and easy-to-manage data collection and communication networks arises. WoMaster has developed a fully integrated and embedded communication system SCB1200 with wireless Cloud support for Smart... - October 01, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launched Slim-Sized Switches for Industrial Automation DP208 and DS208 WoMaster launched industrial slim-sized Full Gigabit PoE switch DP208 and Full Gigabit Ethernet switch DS208. DP208 is an unmanaged industrial 8-port Full-Giga Ethernet switch, delivering 8 port PoE 802.3af/at. The rugged IP40 design can withstand harsh environments and wide temperature (from -40 to... - October 01, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Filmed a Video About Intelligent Control Room Applications in Environmental and Water Quality Monitoring WoMaster filmed a video about intelligent control room applications in environmental and water quality monitoring. The video demonstrates comprehensive application scenarios for remote control of IIoT networks through cloud service by deploying wireless routers, monitoring sensors and the embedded communication... - September 30, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launches Cloud Platform ThingsMaster for IIoT Networks Monitoring and Control WoMaster launches ThingsMaster IIoT Cloud Platform for managing on-site equipment of Industrial Plant Networks from any place, at any times, providing instant and secure access from any web browser. Onsite video is streamed to the remote gateway by RSTP in real time, and when a suspicious person or... - September 14, 2018 - WoMaster

The Entire Lines of WoMaster’s Ethernet and Poe Switches Fully Support the Latest Redundancy Feature ITU T G.8032 v.2 ERPS WoMaster adapted the latest international redundancy protocol ITU-T G.8032 v2 ERPS (Ethernet Ring Protection Switching) for all its Ethernet and PoE switches product lines. ITU-T G.8032 v2 ERPS (Ethernet Ring Protection Switching) is the first industry standard for Ethernet ring protection switching,... - September 06, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Developed Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and ThingsMaster IoT Edge ready SCB1200 and Gateway Devices for Intelligent Industrial IoT applications WoMaster announces the launch of Wireless IIoT gateways and SCB1000/1200 series integrating Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and WoMaster ThingsMaster for facilitating convergence of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT). Support of Microsoft Azure IoT Edge and Amazon AWS IoT Edge allow... - September 06, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Has Developed a Sophisticated Communication Solution SCB1200 for IIoT Public Network in Smart Cities WoMaster's Smart City Box communication solution provides an innovative approach to emerging need of fast-speed and multi-functional public networks in Smart Cities. According Gartner’s research, in the nearest future, there will be thirty billion new smart objects unlocking innovative digital... - September 04, 2018 - WoMaster