Recent Headlines
Within Coffee & Tea Manufacturing
Himvana Expands Nettle Tea Range with Himalayan Urtica Himalayensis Offering
Himvana expands its nettle tea range with Urtica himalayensis, giving herbal tea drinkers access to a distinctly Himalayan nettle species alongside the more commonly available Urtica dioica. - July 09, 2026 - Himvana
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™ with NanoMx™
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™: a luxury Ayurvedic & Adaptogenic Mushroom Beverage That Mixes Clean. - September 14, 2025 - Earth Enterprises Ltd.
Brewing Change: Costa Rican-Born Coffee Roaster Celebrates 3rd Anniversary
Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters, founded by Costa Rican-born Steven Fonseca, together with his wife, Linda Juarez, of Mexican origin, celebrates its third anniversary in Bordentown, NJ. Rooted in Fonseca’s childhood in Costa Rica’s coffee fields, the café has become a local hub for connection and culture. On August 30, 2025, guests can enjoy tasting workshops, learn about roasting, enjoy live entertainment and prizes. Plus, 20% of all sales will be donated. - August 28, 2025 - Turtle Beans
Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show
Red Fox Spices is unveiling a bold new brand and an industry-first: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and Ethiopian meal kits. Debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, NYC), the rebrand features eco-friendly packaging and the Red Fox Mama—symbolizing tradition, community, and love. The ready-to-cook kits include injera and spice blends for classic dishes like Misir Wot and Shiro Wot, making authentic Ethiopian meals easy at home. Available online starting July 2025. - June 26, 2025 - Red Fox Spices
Morning Duck LLC Announces the Launch of Morning Duck Coffee: a Bold Brew for Girls Who Get It
Morning Duck, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Morning Duck Coffee, a single-origin Colombian coffee brand crafted for women who know what they want — and how they like their coffee. Launching June 20, 2025, Morning Duck Coffee will be available exclusively online at... - May 31, 2025 - Morning Duck LLC
Kroger Veteran Finds Perfect Brew and Pairing with Joe's Colombian Coffee
Joe's Famous® welcomes Arlene O'Bannion, a 45-year Kroger veteran, as partner to lead growth in retail sales and merchandising. The brand, certified by the Colombia Coffee Federation, offers 100% Arabica, single-origin coffee with an 85 cupping score. Known for its smooth, high-altitude Colombian roasts like Huila, Joe’s Famous® is expanding beyond Amazon to bring its specialty coffee to supermarket shelves. - May 06, 2025 - Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC
The Roasted Purpose Expands Retail Footprint and Introduces Bulk Bags for Fan-Favorite Horchata Protein Coffee
The family-owned brand continues to revolutionize the functional coffee market with strategic growth in Hy-Vee Health Market Departments and the return of its fan-favorite Horchata flavor in bulk. - December 06, 2024 - The Roasted Purpose
Renowned Cigar Critic Thomas Coletto Launches "Coletto Cigars" Following Instagram Hack
Thomas Coletto, a Certified Consumer Tobacconist and cigar critic, recently rebranded to "Coletto Cigars" after his previous Instagram account, "Sigaro Privato," was hacked. With over a decade in the industry, Thomas remains a leading voice, offering insightful critiques on flavor, construction, and overall experience. His website will also transition to align with "Coletto Cigars," marking a fresh start in his continued commitment to excellence in the cigar community. - August 30, 2024 - Coletto Cigars
Scooter’s Coffee Hosts "Day of Giving for Young Williams Animal Center"
Local Knoxville, TN Scooter's Coffees will be donating 25% of Saturday, August 24 proceeds to Young Williams Animal Center. The loyal pet loving customers are invited to visit the three locations to snuggle adorable pets that want to find their forever homes from 9-1pm. Great prizes and swag will be given out. - August 20, 2024 - Scooter's Coffee, Knoxville
Carolina Holistic Farm Announces Name Change to Carolina Holistic Tea Farm - Organic Herbal Tea Farm
Carolina Holistic Farm, a rising star in the world of organic herbal tea production, is proud to announce its name change to Carolina Holistic Tea Farm. This rebranding reflects the company's ongoing dedication to crafting high-quality, organic herbal teas grown, processed, and blended on-site in... - August 16, 2024 - Carolina Holistic Tea Farm
Castaway Coffee Becomes the Proud Coffee Partner of the Miami Marlins
Castaway Coffee, a South Florida specialty coffee company dedicated to ocean conservation, is thrilled to announce its multi-year partnership with the Miami Marlins, becoming a Proud Coffee Partner of South Florida’s Major League Baseball team. This partnership further solidifies Castaway... - July 02, 2024 - Castaway Coffee
Introducing Crane Wellness: Elevating Beauty and Wellness with Japanese Secrets and Modern Science
Unlock Japanese secrets with newly launched Crane Wellness. Crane was founded by family-owned Fine USA Trading with a history of creating beauty and wellness supplements since 1974, based in Osaka, Japan. By using ancient, traditional wisdom and combining it with modern science, Crane Wellness promotes holistic wellness so people everywhere can thrive better, longer. - April 08, 2024 - Crane Wellness
Introducing the IZZO Pompei Commercial Espresso Machine
With its vintage design, fully in-keeping with Neapolitan coffee tradition, the IZZO Pompei commercial espresso machine range is the best choice if you are a demanding coffee culture enthusiast in the UK who wants to serve the best espresso based drinks, whether a latte or a flat white, to your... - August 24, 2023 - Qualitasse Coffee Roasters
Java Planet Organic Coffee Roasters Expands Organic Flavored Coffee Line: a Healthier Alternative to Harmful Additives
Java Planet Organic Coffee Roasters expands with all-organic flavored coffee: Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut. No harmful additives like propylene glycol and potassium sorbate. The only 100% USDA Organic and bird-friendly certified flavored coffee. - July 17, 2023 - Java Planet Organic Coffee Roasters
Tenzo Partners with Tequila Brand Lo Siento to Create Three Unique Cocktails for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations
Tenzo, a premium matcha tea company, has announced a new collaboration with Lo Siento, a boutique tequila brand, to create three exclusive matcha-infused cocktails in honor of St. Patrick's Day. - March 17, 2023 - Tenzo
Tenzo Launches New Product: Single Serve Matcha Packets
Tenzo, a leading provider of organic ceremonial matcha, is excited to announce the launch of their newest product: Single Serve Matcha Packets. Each box contains 10 individually wrapped packets, making it easy to enjoy matcha on the go. Since launching in 2016, Tenzo has worked with a top tea... - January 09, 2023 - Tenzo
TEAONIC Expands Line to Include Wellness Sodas
TEAONIC, a wellness company founded by Fleur and Desiree, has launched a new line of wellness sodas called Fresh Pop. The line includes three flavors: Fresh Pop Detox, Fresh Pop Immunity, and Fresh Pop Chill, each made with a blend of natural ingredients chosen for their specific health benefits. - January 07, 2023 - TEAONIC
The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company Releases New Whole Leaf Tea Line - Mend Tea
In response to a whole-leaf tea, the Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company has produced Mend Tea. Carefully harvesting only the best leaves, Mend Tea is "Simple to Sip" and available on Amazon.com in the USA just in time for the holidays. - December 08, 2022 - Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea
Tenzo Launches a Matcha Holiday Bundle for Black Friday Sale; 30% Off
Tenzo is launching a Tenzo Holiday Bundle starting November 25, 2022. This Tenzo Holiday bundle will include 60 grams of organic ceremonial Tenzo matcha, a reusable storage tin, a measuring scoop, an electric mixer, and a glass matcha tumbler. This deal will be on sale at 30% off from November 25... - November 23, 2022 - Tenzo
New Craft Coffee Brand Fights Climate Change with Agroforestry
Forecast Coffee Company Sources Regeneratively Grown Coffees and Plants Trees with Profits - September 27, 2022 - Forecast Coffee Company
Ekaterra Brings Indigenous West African Spices to the Global Chef
Houston-based Ekaterra launched in 2019 with over a dozen spices unique to West Africa. Now, two years later, the West African spice brand features 26 indigenous, wild-harvested spices available online with the mission to give everyone, everywhere the chance to taste flavors of the African Motherland. - September 06, 2022 - Ekaterra
Sleepless LYFE Brings Cold Brew Coffee Into the World of Baseball
Sleepless LYFE LLC partners with Somerset Patriots Double A - Affiliate to the NY Yankees. Introducing cold brew coffee at concessions. Energizing and Refreshing baseball fans. - July 11, 2022 - Sleepless LYFE
Teas Etc.’s PRIDE Green Tea Blend Does Double Duty Supporting Local and National Programs for LGBTQ Youth
Teas Etc. is brewing acceptance in their support of The Trevor Project and their local Fernandina Beach Pride Event with a colorful tea that is purple, delicious and gives back to LGBTQ Youth. - May 27, 2022 - Teas Etc., Inc.
Vantera Coffee Bean Company Thrives by Its Mantra: "Build the Business, That Builds the People, Who Tells the Stories, That Builds Hope"
Vantera Coffee Bean Company (VCBC), a newly developed startup company that is already known for their remarkable excellence in the production of high-quality coffee beans from Ethiopia, proudly announces a new company motto — “A Better Way Everyday.” VCBC is bullish on creating jobs, economic development, building up communities, helping young people develop and grow businesses, such as their licensing partnership with New York’s Chef Kelvin Fernandez, a Dominican American. - May 17, 2022 - Vantera Coffee Bean Company
Tenzo Launches a Matcha Shaker Bottle, Partnering with Gronkowski Brothers’ Brand, Ice Shaker
Tenzo is known for their bright green tasty matcha and their devoted following of Tenzos who thrive in life by living the brand ethos, Better Everyday. They released a high quality shaker bottle with an agitator that mixes the matcha perfectly, while keeping it cold or hot all day long. Tenzo... - March 28, 2022 - Tenzo
The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company Expands Its Great-Tasting Powdered Tea Portfolio with New Caffeine-Free Matche
The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company is releasing Matche, the world's first powdered olive leaf tea at the World Tea Expo in Las Vegas, NV on March 21st. Born in the foothills of Sicily, Italy Matche is Italian Born and Internationally Loved. - March 17, 2022 - Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea
March 2022 - Coffee & Farming & Art & Space Travel
Free Fresh Gourmet Coffee - Rooster Farms is small permaculture farm & coffee roastery cross-pollinated with science and art. To celebrate a recent success resulting in the symbiosis of art and science, Rooster Farms is giving away free samples of their freshly roasted, small-batch coffee. - March 11, 2022 - Rooster Farms
Switchback Coffee Roasters Announces New Refresh Branding Rollout for All Cafes in Colorado Springs
Switchback Coffee Roasters started in a garage in 2010, by a couple of friends with a desire to share tasty specialty coffee with the city of Colorado Springs. Things have changed a bit since then, and now they operate both a coffee roastery and a cafe located side by side in downtown Colorado Springs. They also just opened a 2nd cafe in the Hillside Neighborhood. - January 21, 2022 - Switchback Coffee Roasters
The Board of the Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Gina Keatley as the New Chief Executive Officer Effect from 11 January 2022
The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company, a leader in powdered olive leaf tea has announced that the Board of Directors have unanimously approved the appointment of Gina Keatley as their new President and CEO and member of the Board. Keatley will assume responsibilities with effect on 11 January 2022. - January 11, 2022 - Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea
Newly Launched Hangover Coffee Introducing Portable Pour Over Brewing to the States
Cofounders Natalie Ma and Melody Jung drew inspiration from “Pour Over Pouches” in Asia to launch their coffee brand with the goal of blending quality and convenience. - January 11, 2022 - Hangover Coffee LLC
Coffee 1401 Announced Its Expansion Into the Internet Marketplace
In particular, the Coffee 1401 website provides a premium selection of espresso machines that are regularly reviewed and updated. Products are checked to ensure they are the latest, most efficient, and highest quality goods. Exploring ways to meet customers' needs is a key concern, with strategies including special advertising, multimedia itemizing strategies, new guarantees, and a fantastic range of supplies. - June 17, 2021 - Coffee 1401
Think Coffee Launches Its Coffee-Break-at-Home Program
The NYC specialty coffee retailer is now shipping convenient WFH care packages. - May 01, 2021 - Think Coffee
How Indian Tea Garden Aggregator, Mittal Teas Has Inspired Women Into Work
Based in New Delhi, tea garden aggregator Mittal Teas has been supplying tea to its customers since its inception in 1954. Founded following a rise in demand for Darjeeling & Assam teas, the wholesaler is now led by father and daughter duo, Vikram and Nikita Mittal. Alongside its goal to... - March 09, 2021 - Mittal Teas
University of Washington Graduate Student Launches NoirePack Inc.
America's hub for Black-Owned coffees; NoirePack is a small start-up based out of Seattle, WA, whose primary mission is to deliver the Black coffee Experience in every box purchased. Freshly roasted coffee from America's Premier Black Artisan Roasters from Russell’s Gourmet Coffee in Georgia to Blk & Bold in Iowa and Sailor's Brew Coffee and Boon Boona Coffee in the West Coast we bring you a diaspora of America’s best-hidden gems. - February 09, 2021 - NoirePack Inc.
The World Biodiversity Forum Announces New Virtual Convention in January 2021, Advised by the Convention on Biological Diversity and in Collaboration with TEALEAVES
The World Biodiversity Forum will end the decade with a series of virtual collaborative events and workshops to inspire a variety of stakeholders to take action to preserve biodiversity. - December 21, 2020 - TEALEAVES
The Wellness Tea Makes Its Debut, Offering an Organic, Certified Herbal Tea Blend with Multiple Health Benefits
A perfect herbal combination of a wellness mixture, introducing a blended cup of nine different teas. - December 14, 2020 - The Wellness Tea, LLC
“In Good Taste” Documentary Questions the Future of Food for United Nations World Food Day
A TEALEAVES documentary exploring what it means to have "good taste" and its impact on our bodies and planet. - October 16, 2020 - TEALEAVES
Pivot Coldbrew Launches "the World's First California Chill-Brew" at Erewhon Natural Markets
Premium Coffee + Nootropics + Adaptogens + Botanicals. Good energy for "the better buzz" - October 08, 2020 - Pivot Coldbrew
American Royal Tea Brings Back Witch’s Brew with Four Visual Poems
American Royal Tea brings back its seasonal tea Witch’s Brew just in time for fall. - September 10, 2020 - American Royal Tea
TEALEAVES Unveils New Compostable Iced Tea Sachets: Better for You and the Planet
Dive into summer with TEALEAVES’ new line of “Pitcher Perfect" Iced Tea Sachets, designed to quench your thirst for adventure. - June 20, 2020 - TEALEAVES
CSN Organizational Announcement
CSN Executive Director, David Tucci retirement announcement, including successor. - June 03, 2020 - Consolidated Sales Network
TEALEAVES' The Garden of Secrets Project Wins Honorable Mention in Fast Company 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards
TEALEAVES’s The Garden of Secrets project receives Honorable Mention in the 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education and Creativity categories. - May 09, 2020 - TEALEAVES
TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Announces Fully Compostable Tea Bag Line for Earth Day
Focused on quality and craft, TEALEAVES strives to be custodians of the plants and botanicals that they use every day. For Earth Month, the luxury tea purveyor announces that they will be transitioning to backyard compostable tea envelopes, made of NatureFlex, in 2021. - April 24, 2020 - TEALEAVES
The University of British Columbia Botanical Garden and TEALEAVES Announce Their Attendance at the World Biodiversity Forum
At the inaugural World Biodiversity Forum in Davos, Switzerland in February, TEALEAVES and the University of British Columbia (UBC) Botanical Garden will facilitate a collaborative framework to preserve biodiversity through a network of international organizations. - February 14, 2020 - TEALEAVES
TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue
For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES
Wellcurve.in, India’s First Integrated Platform for Healthier Nutritional Choices and Information Goes Live
Wellcurve’s tagline "Healthier Living Simplified" encapsulates its two-fold mission. For the consumer, it brings together both relevant insights for your nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands. For the brands, it offers an opportunity to connect with the right audience and reach out to the consumer looking for healthier choices. - September 28, 2019 - Wellcurve
Oceana Coffee Gives Away $500 to a Local Charity
Oceana Coffee will announce the winner of this quarter’s Cup of Kindness contest and reward them with $500. - July 15, 2019 - Oceana Coffee