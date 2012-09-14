PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Wellcurve.in, India’s First Integrated Platform for Healthier Nutritional Choices and Information Goes Live Wellcurve’s tagline "Healthier Living Simplified" encapsulates its two-fold mission. For the consumer, it brings together both relevant insights for your nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands. For the brands, it offers an opportunity to connect with the right audience and reach out to the consumer looking for healthier choices. - September 28, 2019 - Wellcurve

Oceana Coffee Gives Away $500 to a Local Charity Oceana Coffee will announce the winner of this quarter’s Cup of Kindness contest and reward them with $500. - July 15, 2019 - Oceana Coffee

Language of Aroma: A Documentary on Communicating a Forgotten Sense by TEALEAVES TEALEAVES, luxury tea blender, brings together top names in perfumery, language design and accessibility to explore how we can describe this puzzling sense. - April 02, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

TEALEAVES to Host All-Female Inclusive Design Panel on Aroma with Microsoft & Cooper Hewitt at SXSW 2019 Humans can distinguish at least one trillion distinct smells, yet many people find it difficult to precisely describe them. Due to this, the world of aroma has traditionally borrowed its language from the other senses. - February 25, 2019 - TEALEAVES

KINU® Presents Their New Lightweight Coffee Grinder: “M47 Traveler” Kinu presents their smaller, more affordable, aluminum body grinder for travel. M47 Traveler requires less force to operate due to an improved thumb stopper. - November 26, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Hong Kong–Based Organic Tea Brand Tea1218 Launches Innovative Tea Brewer Tea1218 launches an automatic tea brewer – TEAvago, aiming to bring premium tea closer to people, to make tea brewing more accessible to all. - November 24, 2018 - Tea1218

The Art of Broth Announces Expansion Into 75 Airport Locations The Art of Broth is gaining a national following of loyal customers, enjoying the Sipping Broths as an alternative to caffeinated coffee and tea. The Vegan and Low Calorie broths are now available in 3 flavors; Chicken, Beef and Vegetable and is now expanding its airport presence into 75 airport retail locations nationwide. - November 08, 2018 - The Art of Broth

A Brit and an American Take on the US Tea Market with Brew Tea Co The popular British premium tea, Brew Tea Co, is now available in the USA. - November 02, 2018 - Brew Tea Company USA

Grand Opening of Blue Donkey Coffee Grant Park Set for Nov. 3 Blue Donkey Coffee will celebrate the grand opening of their newest location at Grant Park with a caffeine filled splash. The event will be Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 10AM-2PM. - October 25, 2018 - Blue Donkey Coffee, Inc.

New Shiitake Oolong Tea Introduced by Choice Organic Teas Leading organic tea manufacturer adds to its popular Mushroom Wellness Teas* collection. - October 02, 2018 - Choice Organic Teas

New Company - KINU® Offers Two High-End Coffee Grinders and Adjustable Tamper for Enthusiasts Kinu Grinders LLC comes to market as high-end manufacturer of coffee grinders; M47 - Handheld and M68 - Tabletop, are the two models offered directly on their website - August 09, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Bootleg Botanicals Launches the First, All-Natural DIY Root Beer Making Kit Since the 1800’s on Kickstarter Believed to be the first all natural, dry Root Beer making kit on the market since the early 20th century; Bootleg Botanicals’ fourth Kickstarter campaign aims to launch something new to brew this Summer. - June 09, 2018 - Bootleg Botanicals

HTeaO Announces Expansion Into San Angelo, TX HTeaO announces its newest store to be located in San Angelo, TX. - May 08, 2018 - HTeaO

HTeaO Welcomes VP of Franchise Development HTeaO is proud to announce the addition of Andrew Hawes to the HTeaO Franchising Executive Team. Andrew will serve as the VP of Franchise Development and oversee all activity related to new franchise development. Andrew brings with him an extensive background in franchise development, operations and... - May 06, 2018 - HTeaO

Cherry Coffee Roasters Opens New Location in LGD New Location Opened in the Lower Garden District - May 02, 2018 - Cherry Coffee Roasters

Kombucha Brewing Product Set to Disrupt the Industry Exceeds Funding Goal in 48 Hours Thea Kombucha's Kickstarter campaign exceeds its funding goal in less than 48 hours for its new home-brewing product, Kombucha Starter Seed™, The Easiest Way to Make Real Kombucha at Home™. The company's innovative product is revolutionizing the way kombucha lovers can make the all-natural... - January 24, 2018 - Thea Kombucha Co.

Bare Life’s Hot Cocoa: First Instant Dairy Free Coconut Hot Cocoa Bare Life: Free Your Food: Allergen and Irritant Free Small Business Created from Founder's Struggles with Chronic Illness. - December 11, 2017 - Bare Life & Signature A LLC

The Easiest Way to Make Kombucha at Home from Thea Kombucha Thea Kombucha Co. developed the Kombucha Starter Seed that allows anyone to make their own real kombucha at home from scratch using only regular tea and sugar. The Kombucha Starter Seed grows a SCOBY from scratch in just 7 days without the need of starter liquid. Creating a truly fast, easy, and reliable way to make kombucha at home. - November 30, 2017 - Thea Kombucha Co.

The Art of Broth Launches in 30 Airports on October 1st Sipping Broths; not Bone Broth, not tea, but the most innovative new product for travelers in 2017. - October 02, 2017 - The Art of Broth

Craft Coffee Shop Opens in Marine Park New coffee shop opens in South Brooklyn. - September 05, 2017 - Marine Park Coffee

Bushwick-Based Entrepreneurs Launch Superlost Coffee – A Single Origin, Small Batch Coffee Featuring Local Artists For each pound sold, $1 goes to the farmer and $1 goes to the artist featured on the bag. - August 28, 2017 - Superlost Coffee

Aroma Bravo Shares Top 3 Tips to Finding the Best Coffee Beans Online An expert advises new coffee lovers to buy certified organic Arabica coffee beans from a renowned coffee-producing country. - August 09, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Booming Cold Brew Coffee Trend Great for Business, Says Aroma Bravo Aroma Bravo recommends homemade cold brew coffee for its great flavor and affordability. - July 23, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

2017 Coffee Drinking Trends Highly Favorable for Aroma Bravo Gourmet Coffee Gourmet coffee is the highlight of this year’s coffee drinking trends, according to the National Coffee Association. - July 22, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Denver Based Thea Kombucha Co. is Revolutionizing the Way People Make Real Kombucha at Home The company is developing the easiest way to make the fermented tea by creating a first of its kind quick-activating dry blend of the essential yeast & probiotics required for successfully making kombucha. The product is called Kombucha Starter Seed™ and will be available in August of 2017. - July 17, 2017 - Thea Kombucha Co.

Aroma Bravo Amazon 3-Day Prime Sale Concludes Successfully Aroma Bravo’s recently concluded sale has not only boosted sales but also garnered attention to the delightful taste of Honduras coffee. - July 16, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Growing Coffee in Higher Altitudes Favorable for Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Aroma Bravo gourmet coffee beans are grown at high altitudes to help combat the negative effects of climate change. - July 15, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Aroma Bravo Reacts to News That Drinking More Coffee Could Extend Lifespan Aroma Bravo is excited about coffee’s potential to prevent early death by helping reduce the risk chronic diseases. - July 13, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Aroma Bravo Appreciates the Effort of Honduran Coffee Farmers Aroma Bravo shows appreciation for its Honduran coffee farmers by creating a profit-sharing system to ensure proper compensation. - July 08, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Aroma Bravo Reveals the Pros of Using Arabica vs Robusta Coffee Beans Aroma Bravo tells readers why it prefers arabica beans over robusta beans for its roasted coffee products. - July 01, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Coffee Fans Approve the Balanced Taste of Aroma Bravo Medium Dark Roast Aroma Bravo earns the approval of serious coffee lovers thanks to the balanced flavors of its best-selling medium dark roast coffee. - June 26, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Aroma Bravo Showcases the Unique Flavors of Honduras Gourmet Coffee Aroma Bravo wants to share the smooth, delightful flavors of Honduras gourmet coffee beans with coffee lovers around the world. - June 24, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Caffe De Aromi Sponsors Concept Speed Cycling Club in Bangkok Thailand Coffee and cycling has a long history of being deeply embedded with each other. Caffe de Aromi wanted to say thank you for the continued support from the cycling community and has become a sponsor to Concept Speed in Bangkok Thailand. - June 14, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Aroma Bravo Intrigued by Coffee & Tea’s Potential to Prevent Liver Disease A recent study suggests that regular coffee and tea consumption can help prevent liver diseases such as liver fibrosis. - June 12, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Aroma Bravo Explains How Drinking Coffee Can Induce Mindfulness The aroma of coffee beans in the morning can be a powerful source of mindfulness, says an expert from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea. - June 09, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Caffe De Aromi Launches on the Lazada Thailand Online Marketplace Caffe de Aromi gains national distribution by utilising the Lazada Thailand online marketplace. Doing so allows Caffe de Aromi to reduce marketing cost and streamline distribution. - June 08, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Fava Tea Company, LLC Expands with New Location in Brookfield Wisconsin Fava Tea Company, Wisconsin's largest locally-owned independent loose leaf tea specialty store, has opened its third company-owned retail store in Town of Brookfield in Wisconsin. The new location, at 18895 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045, offers a spacious, expanded retail area and... - June 08, 2017 - Fava Tea Company, LLC

New Carrot-cino Coffee Trend Appalls Experts at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea The latest carrot-cino trend gets a strong reaction from the coffee experts at Aroma Bravo. - June 07, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Just Released: Aroma Bravo Announces Winner of Its Recent Coffee Giveaway The final winner of Aroma Bravo’s successful coffee set giveaway has finally been announced. - June 04, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Demand for Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee Increases After Successful Giveaway Aroma Bravo is getting lots of orders for its Honduras whole bean coffee, thanks to the successful results of its recent coffee set giveaway. - May 31, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Hundreds of Coffee Lovers Scramble to Join Aroma Bravo’s Coffee Giveaway Coffee lovers from Canada and the U.S. are busy submitting their final entries before Aroma Bravo’s giveaway concludes this Sunday evening. - May 28, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Aroma Bravo Announces Last Chance to Join Its Special Coffee Set Giveaway Aroma Bravo reminds coffee lovers to join the coffee set giveaway before it ends on May 28 at 11:59:59 PM, Eastern Time. - May 27, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Aroma Bravo Comments on the Latest Avocado Latte Trend Aroma Bravo worries that the growing number of viral coffee drinks could encourage food waste and ruin the taste of real roasted coffee. - May 24, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Aroma Bravo Reveals How To Brew Pour Over Coffee On A Budget A coffee expert from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea shows the best way to brew pour over coffee at an affordable price. - May 21, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea

Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee Upholds 4.8 Out of 5 Star Rating on Amazon Aroma Bravo Honduras coffee successfully retains a high product rating on Amazon.com six months after its official debut. - May 20, 2017 - Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea