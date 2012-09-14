PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV from Mods4cars for BMW Vehicles Reduced in Price The company, Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their SmartTV modules for BMW. With the installed module the passenger will be able to use and operate the TV and DVD system during the drive. - November 29, 2019 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the BMW 6 Series Permanently Reduced in Price The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of its retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control for the BMW 6 Series (E64). It enables the convertible top to be operated while driving via One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles remote control. - November 02, 2019 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini with Many New Features The SmartTOP additional cabriolet top control for the BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Cabrio allows One-Touch top operation while driving, as well as the convertibles top to be operated via the vehicles key. The manufacturer, Mods4cars, has now added numerous new functions to the convertible module to increase ease of use. - October 19, 2019 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Add-on Convertible Top Control for McLaren 675LT Spider Now Available The SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the McLaren 675LT Spider. The retrofit cabriolet module allows the top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. The convertible top can also be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicles key. - October 10, 2019 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Additional Cabriolet Top Control for the New BMW Z4 Available Soon The retrofitted SmartTOP cabriolet module by Mods4cars will soon also be available for the new BMW Z4 (G29). Among other things, it enables the convertibles top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles key with just a touch of a button. - September 21, 2019 - Mods4cars

TecNiq, Inc. Announces New Side Marker: The S24 2.5” PC Sidemarker with Reflector TecNiq, Inc., the leading innovator in LED lighting for OEM and aftermarket lighting solutions, announced a new product today. The S24, 2.5” Polarized Connector Sidemarker is a new addition to the TecNiq sidemarker lineup. The S24 features include: TecSeal Urethane potting, for guaranteed circuit... - September 17, 2019 - TecNiq, Inc.

DD Audio’s EA-3.1 Energy Attenuation Material Now Shipping DD Audio, a manufacturer of high performance audio equipment, proudly introduces the newly revised EA-3.1 Energy Attenuation Material. - August 25, 2019 - DD Audio

SmartTOP Cabriolet Module for Bentley Continental GTC Now with Plug and Play Adapter The SmartTOP convertible top control for the Bentley Cabriolet is now available with a new Plug and Play adapter. With it the manufacturer, Mods4cars, ensures an even easier installation. The retrofitted convertible module allows the convertibles top to be operated while driving. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicles key. - August 15, 2019 - Mods4cars

DD Audio+JY Power+Ohio Generator = A Power House of Training Sessions at KnowledgeFest Dallas At this year's event, DD Audio is teaming up with Ohio Generator and JY Power to present a two-part technical training session titled, "Do You Have the Power?" These sessions are aimed at demystifying how to properly address a vehicle’s charging system when designing, quoting, and building a high-performance audio system. - August 02, 2019 - DD Audio

SmartTOP Cabriolet Top Control for Jaguar F-Type Convertible with New Functions The SmartTOP convertible top control for the Jaguar F-Type Convertible allows the top to be opened and closed from a distance using the original vehicles key. In addition, the top can be operated via the interior key with One-Touch. Now, many new features have been added to the cabriolet module. - July 12, 2019 - Mods4cars

Operate the Cabriolet Top on Renault Megane CC II and III While Driving Per One-Touch The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control by the company Mods4cars for the Renault Megane CC II and III allows the top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top of the Renault Megane CC III can be opened and closed from a distance using the original vehicles key. - June 29, 2019 - Mods4cars

New SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider Now Available As of now the new SmartTOP convertible top control by the company Mods4cars is available for the Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider. It allows the top to be opened and closed while driving via One-Touch. A short press of the button activates the automatic top movement. - May 26, 2019 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz E-Class with New Functions The SmartTOP convertible top control for Mercedes-Benz E-Class (A207) allows the convertibles top to be opened and closed while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be operated using the vehicles key. The manufacturer Mods4cars has added numerous new features to the retrofit cabriolet module. - April 20, 2019 - Mods4cars

Simco-Ion, Technology Group Announces Their Global Sales Award Winners for 2018 It is with great pleasure Simco-Ion, Technology Group announced four award winners during Semicon China 2019. - April 04, 2019 - Simco-Ion, Technology Group

SmartTOP Enables Convertible Top Control via Remote for All Peugeot CC Models The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, allows the opening and closing of the top while driving with One-Touch for all Peugeot CC models. In addition, the top can be operated from a distance via the existing vehicle key. - March 23, 2019 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz SLK and SLC with New Features The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the Mercedes-Benz SLK and SLC (R172) enables One-Touch convertible top operation while driving as well as the operation of the top via the vehicles key. The manufacturer Mods4cars has now added many new features to the cabriolet module to further increase ease of use. - February 09, 2019 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Roof Control for BMW 3 Series Convertibles Enables Top Operation via One-Touch The retrofit SmartTOP convertible rooftop control by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, allows for the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with just a short press of a button for all BMW 3 Series models. - January 12, 2019 - Mods4cars

Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV by Mods4cars Now Available for Mercedes-Benz C-Class The retrofit Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV by the company Mods4cars, is now also available for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class (W205). It enables the passenger to use and operate the TV and DVD system during a drive. The SmartTV Box is installed into the vehicle and this function is permanently maintained. - December 20, 2018 - Mods4cars

Sabrina and Versalume Announce Joint Development of Smart Garments Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC

SmartTop Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz SL with Various New Functions The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for Mercedes-Benz SL (R231) enables One-Touch top operation while driving as well as operation of the top via the vehicles key. The manufacturer, Mods4cars, has now added numerous new features to the cabriolet module to increase ease of use. - December 01, 2018 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Porsche 911 Targa Now Operational While Driving The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the Porsche 911 Targa (991), among other features, makes it possible to open and close the convertible top via One-Touch. The company, Mods4cars, has also added an important function to the Cabriolet module: Now the top can also be operated while driving at a speed of up to 15 km/h. - October 13, 2018 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Additional Top Control Now Available for the Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet The SmartTOP convertible top module by the company, Mods4cars, is now available for the Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet. The retrofit convertible top control allows for the operation of the top while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicle key. - September 29, 2018 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control by Mods4cars for Audi R8 Spyder 4S Now Available The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, is now available for the Audi R8 Spyder 4S. It allows the top to be opened and closed from a distance with the original vehicle key. In addition, the movement of the top while driving is made possible via One-Touch. - June 29, 2018 - Mods4cars

Mods4cars RemoteKEY Comfort Control for Mercedes-Benz in a New Casing The RemoteKEY comfort control for Mercedes-Benz has been given a new casing. The retrofit module by the company, Mods4cars, provides smart functions for greater user comfort. Amongst other things, windows can be operated via the original remote control. In addition, a TV-in-motion feature is included. - June 22, 2018 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Ford Mustang Convertible Now Available As of now, the retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from the company Mods4cars is available for the Ford Mustang Cabriolet. It allows the top to be opened and closed while driving with One-Touch. A short press on the button activates the automatic top movement. - May 11, 2018 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for McLaren 570S Spider Now Available SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, is now also available for the McLaren 570S Spider. The retrofit cabriolet module allows for the operation of the top while driving via One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed remotely via the vehicle key. - April 25, 2018 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control by Mods4cars is Now Available for Maserati Grancabrio The SmartTOP additional convertible top control by the company Mods4cars is now available for the Maserati GranCabrio. The retrofit Cabriolet module allows for the operation of the top while driving with One-Touch function. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance via the existing vehicle key. - April 07, 2018 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control from Mods4cars Now Available for McLaren 12c Spider As of now, the retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control by Mods4cars is available for the McLaren 12C Spider. It allows the roof to be opened and closed while driving via One-Touch. Furthermore, the top can be operated remotely via the existing vehicle key. - March 31, 2018 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet from Mods4cars Now available, the SmartTOP additional roof top control, by the company Mods4cars, for the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet (A238). The retrofit cabriolet module allows remote operation of the roof top using the original vehicle key. In addition, the roof can be opened and closed via the interior key with One-Touch. - March 08, 2018 - Mods4cars

Wal-Mart Approves Intellitronix as Vendor Intellitronix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US Lighting Group (OTC: USLG), today announced that Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) approached the Company at the 2017 SEMA show with an interest to become a vendor of their products. Intellitronix and Wal-Mart have since signed a vendor agreement. Terms of the Agreement... - February 08, 2018 - Intellitronix

RemoteKEY Comfort Module from Mods4cars for BMW 1 Series / 3 Series in a New Casing The RemoteKEY comfort control for the BMW models 1 and 3 Series will now be delivered in a new casing. The retrofit module from the company Mods4cars provides a higher operating comfort with smart functions. Among other features, windows and sunroof can be operated via the original remote control. - February 01, 2018 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Roof Module by Mods4cars is Now Available for the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder SmartTOP, the additional convertible top control for the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder is now available. The retrofit comfort module by Mods4cars allows the folding top to be opened and closed remotely via the original vehicle key. In addition, the roof can be operated via the interior button via one-touch. Cumbersome pressing is thereby eliminated. - January 13, 2018 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mazda MX-5 RF Enables Top Operation via One-Touch As of now, the retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from the company Mods4cars is available for the new Mazda MX-5 RF. It allows for the top to be opened and closed while driving via One-Touch. A short tap of the button activates the automatic movement of the retractable hardtop. - December 16, 2017 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Retractable Hard Top Control Now Available for the McLaren 650s Spider As of now the SmartTOP retractable hard top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is also available for the McLaren 650S Spider. The retrofit Cabriolet module allows the operation of the retractable hard top while driving via One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed remotely via the vehicles key. - December 02, 2017 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Additional Soft Top Control is Now Available for the New Audi A5 Cabriolet As of now, the retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is available for the new Audi A5 Cabriolet. The SmartTOP Cabriolet module enables the operation of the soft top with just one push of a button. In addition, the roof can be opened and closed remotely via the existing key fob. - November 11, 2017 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Soft Top Control for Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet from Mods4cars The new SmartTOP soft top control for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet (A205) is now available. The retrofitted comfort module from Mods4cars makes it possible to open and close the convertible roof from a distance via the original vehicle key. In addition, the top can be operated within the vehicles interior with One-Touch. The soft top button no longer has to be continuously held down. - October 28, 2017 - Mods4cars

Computrols Releases LX to Replace Flagship X-Line Controller Besides a complete upgrade in computing power, these controllers provide better security, a flexible USB port, a cross-platform app for commission and checkout, as well as Computrols new WireCheck feature. WireCheck electrically probes all screw terminal connections before initiating control, avoiding costly mistakes during installation. And of course, the LX comes with Computrols’ industry-leading lifetime warranty that its’ clients have come to expect. - September 30, 2017 - Computrols

Mods4cars RemoteKEY Comfort Control for Porsche Now in a New Housing The RemoteKEY comfort control for the Porsche models 997 Carrera Coupe, 987 Cayman and 987 Boxster now has a new housing. Mods4cars retrofit module, with smart features, provides higher user comfort. Among other things, windows can be operated via the original remote control. - September 30, 2017 - Mods4cars

Rointe Heating to Unveil New Underfloor Heating Rointe, one of the worlds leading efficient electrical Heating suppliers, is to expand its products and include a new underfloor heating system. - September 07, 2017 - Rointe Heating

Rointe Heating Unveil New and Improved Heater, the New Kyros Rointe efficient Heating launch their new product line with the new Kyros electric heater. It boasts easier control, more efficient use, and much much more. - September 07, 2017 - Rointe Heating

SmartTOP Additional Soft Top Control Now Available for the New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Mods4cars SmartTOP convertible control system for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class (A217) cabriolet is now available. The retrofitted comfort module allows the opening and closing of the roof via the original vehicle key from a distance. In addition, the roof can be operated via the interior button with One-Touch. The cumbersome pressing of the interior button is thereby removed. - September 02, 2017 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Add-on Roof Top Control by Mods4cars is Now Available for Ferrari 488 Spider As of now, the SmartTOP soft top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is also available for the Ferrari 488 Spider. The retrofit cabriolet module allows the opening and closing of the roof via the car key. In addition, the convertible top can be operated by one-touch while driving. - August 12, 2017 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Convertible Top Module for Mercedes-Benz C-Class & S-Class Available Soon The retrofit SmartTOP roof control by the manufacturer Mods4cars, for both of the new Mercedes-Benz models of the C-Class and S-Class will be available from August 2017 onwards. Thanks to the SmartTOP module, the convertible top can be operated via one-touch while driving. In addition, opening and closing of the top is made possible via the existing key fob. - July 01, 2017 - Mods4cars

Mods4cars Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV for Volkswagen and Bentley in a New Design The manufacturer Mods4cars has reworked the design of its retrofit SmartTV module. The Video-in-motion unlocker for Volkswagen, Bentley and Skoda is now also being shipped in the newly designed housing. It enables the passenger to use and operate the TV and DVD system during a drive. As the SmartTV Box is firmly installed in the vehicle, the function permanently remains. - June 30, 2017 - Mods4cars

New Business Case Study: Automotive Emergency Shipments, How to Keep the Costs Down by Air Time Critical Air Time Critical announces its new business case study: "Emergency Air Freight Romania to England: Keeping Costs Down." In this series of logistics business cases, Air Time Critical - European freight forwarder specialising in emergency logistics for the automotive industry - offers an insider’s... - June 06, 2017 - Air Time Critical

Green Frog Systems to Exhibit at the Adelaide 2017 Australian Smart Communities Conference (ASCC) in May Green Frog Systems will be exhibiting at the Adelaide 2017 Australian Smart Communities Conference, May 29-31. The exhibit will be showcasing the latest product developments in intelligent street lighting using Cimcon LightingGale lighting control systems and applications. - May 30, 2017 - Green Frog Systems

Greaves Corporation Announces the Appointment of P & C Sales as Manufacturer’s Sales Representative and Stocking Representative for Oklahoma P & C Sales serves the state of Oklahoma with Greaves electrical connectors for the construction and maintenance markets by supplying Greaves electrical products to electrical distributors in Oklahoma. With extensive warehousing facilities and sales staff, P & C is well equipped to serve electrical... - May 17, 2017 - Greaves Corp

SmartTOP Additional Soft Top Control by Mods4cars Now Available for Mini Convertible F57 As of now, the SmartTOP soft top control is available for the new Mini Convertible F57. Mods4cars retrofitting comfort module, enables the convertible top and sunroof to be operated from a distance via the original vehicle key. In addition, the convertible top and sunroof can be operated via the console button in the interior via One-Touch. - April 29, 2017 - Mods4cars

Mods4cars SmartTOP Add-on Soft Top Control is Now Available for Ferrari 458 Spider As of now, the SmartTOP soft top control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars is also available for the Ferrari 458 Spider. The retrofit convertible module allows you to operate the convertible top while driving with one-touch. In addition, the roof can be opened and closed from afar via the car key. - March 18, 2017 - Mods4cars