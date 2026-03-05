Recent Headlines
Within Automotive Electrical & Electronic Equipment Manufacturing
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Range Rover Permanently Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top controller from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the roof to be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key fob remote. - December 12, 2025 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Nissan 370Z Roadster Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top module from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Nissan 370Z Roadster is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the top to be opened and closed remotely using the factory vehicle key fob remote. - November 15, 2025 - Mods4cars
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini Now Permanently Reduced in Price
Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Convertible is permanently reduced in price. It allows operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch convenience. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - October 10, 2025 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for VW Beetle Convertible Permanently Reduced in Price
Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is permanently reduced in price. It allows operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch convenience. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - July 27, 2025 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control by Mods4cars Now Available for Ferrari Portofino M
The SmartTOP convertible top control module from Mods4cars is now available for the Ferrari Portofino M. The retrofittable convertible module allows one-touch operation of the top. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key fob remote. - July 10, 2025 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Ford Mustang Convertible Now Available
The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from Mods4cars is now available for the 7th Gen Ford Mustang Convertible. It enables the convertible top to be opened and closed via one-touch while driving. A short press of the button starts the automatic top movement. - April 26, 2025 - Mods4cars
TV in Motion Module SmartTV for Volkswagen, Bentley & Skoda Models Reduced in Price
Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the SmartTV modules for Volkswagen, Bentley & Skoda. It allows the passenger to use and operate the TV and DVD system while driving. - March 07, 2025 - Mods4cars
TV in Motion Module SmartTV for Various Mercedes-Benz Models Reduced in Price
Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the SmartTV module for Mercedes-Benz. The module allows the passenger to use and operate the TV and DVD system while driving. - November 16, 2024 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Additional Top Control for McLaren 600LT Spider Now Available
The SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the McLaren 600LT Spider. The retrofittable convertible top module enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving. The convertible top can also be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - September 20, 2024 - Mods4cars
FlexTouch Unveils Industry-Leading Narrow Border Metal Mesh Sensor Technology for Superior Display Performance
FlexTouch, a pioneer in the touchscreen technology industry, is proud to announce a significant advancement in metal mesh sensor technology. Their latest innovation allows for the implementation of narrower borders on a range of devices, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Specifically,... - September 18, 2024 - FlexTouch
Mods4cars SmartTOP Additional Roof Control for Ferrari 296 GTS Now Available
The retrofittable SmartTOP roof control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the Ferrari 296 GTS. Among other things, it enables one-touch top operation while driving. It also allows the top to be opened and closed remotely using the original vehicle key. - September 07, 2024 - Mods4cars
FlexTouch: Implements ESG Management, Promotes Green Manufacturing, and Drives Sustainable Product Development
As the global demands for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) continue to rise, FlexTouch, a leader in the global flexible touch technology industry, is actively responding by comprehensively advancing its ESG management efforts. - August 23, 2024 - FlexTouch
SmartTOP Additional Roof Top Control for the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Now Available
The retrofit SmartTOP roof top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the 2024 Mazda MX-5. Among other things, it enables one-touch top operation while driving. A short press of a button sets the automatic top movement in motion. - July 31, 2024 - Mods4cars
FlexTouch and Hanvon Unveil Revolutionary EMC Touch Technology
FlexTouch Technologies and Hanvon Penchip Technology proudly announce the launch of EMC Touch, a cutting-edge touch technology that integrates Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) and capacitive touch into a single IC and a single touch sensor. EMR Touch technology is widely adopted by various touch... - May 17, 2024 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch Unveils New Standard Touch Sensors for eBook Applications
FlexTouch, a renowned innovator in metal mesh touch sensors for diverse applications, proudly unveils its latest product line: a series of standard sensors designed specifically for eBook applications. - March 01, 2024 - FlexTouch
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Now Available
The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible. Among other things, it enables the One-Touch convertible top operation while driving. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed using the original vehicle key from a distance. - February 24, 2024 - Mods4cars
Driving Sustainable ePowertrain Solutions: Brogen's Showcase at Automechanika Shanghai 2023
Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd. (Brogen), a leading electric powertrain solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation in Automechanika Shanghai from November 29 to December 2, 2023, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC). They extend a warm invitation to visitors,... - November 03, 2023 - Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd.
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Ford Mustang Convertible with MyMode Automatic
The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars for the Ford Mustang convertible allows the opening and closing of the convertible top by One-Touch while driving. Now a new function has been added to the convertible top module. - November 02, 2023 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Module Permanent Price Reduction for Bentley Continental GTC
The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control for the Bentley Continental GTC. It enables One-Touch operation of the convertible top while driving. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed remotely using the existing remote control. - October 07, 2023 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Additional Top Control for Maserati GranCabrio Permanent Price Reduction
The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control for the Maserati GranCabrio. It enables One-Touch operation of the convertible top while driving. In addition, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the vehicle key. - August 02, 2023 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Audi TT Roadster 8S Permanent Price Reduction
Effective immediately the SmartTOP convertible top control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars for the Audi TT Roadster 8S is permanently reduced in price. It allows the operation of the convertible top while driving and with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed from a distance via the vehicle key fob remote. - June 06, 2023 - Mods4cars
FlexTouch Unveils Capacitive Touch Solutions That Support Finger, Stylus, and Pencil Touch
FlexTouch releases its latest touch solutions that support finger and various stylus options, including active stylus, passive stylus, pencils, and other suitable conductive objects. - May 16, 2023 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch's Touch Sensors Now Available in Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 Laptops
FlexTouch is pleased to announce that its touch sensors are now available in Lenovo's popular Yoga 2-in-1 laptop product series, which is available for purchase in retail stores across North America, Europe, and Asia. - May 11, 2023 - FlexTouch
Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV for Various BMW Models Reduced in Price
The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV for BMW to 99.00 Euro + tax. The retrofitted TV module allows the activation of TV and DVD playback while driving. The passenger can thus operate the entertainment technology and play DVDs during... - March 11, 2023 - Mods4cars
FlexTouch Introduces Touch Solution Optimized for E-Book Applications
FlexTouch announces it is introducing a touch solution optimized for e-book applications. - March 08, 2023 - FlexTouch
SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Chevrolet Corvette C8 Now Available
As of now, the retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is available for the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible. Among other things, it enables One-Touch convertible top operation while driving. In addition, the opening and closing of the convertibles top is enabled to operate from a distance using the original vehicle key fob. - January 26, 2023 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster Now Available
The SmartTOP add-on convertible top control by Mods4cars is now available for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster (R197). It enables the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving using One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the original vehicle key. - November 26, 2022 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Chevrolet Corvette C8 Available Soon
The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top module by Mods4cars will soon be available for the Chevrolet Corvette C8. Among other things, it enables One-Touch operation of the convertibles top. Furthermore, the convertible top can be opened and closed remotely at the touch of a button using the existing vehicle key. - October 13, 2022 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP additional convertible top control for Ferrari Portofino now available
As of now, the SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer Mods4cars is available for the Ferrari Portofino. The retrofit convertible top module allows for the operation of the convertible top with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicle key. - September 17, 2022 - Mods4cars
FlexTouch Unveils Touch Technology That Reduces Power Consumption, and Features Eco-Friendly Design and Manufacturing Process
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices, today unveils its eco-friendly solution for touch display solutions for consumer electronic devices. - August 25, 2022 - FlexTouch
SmartTOP Convertible Top Module for Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster Available Soon
Soon, the SmartTOP additional convertible top control from Mods4cars will be available for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster (R197). The retrofit convertible top module enables the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the original vehicle key. - August 05, 2022 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Module for Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider Price Reduction
The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently lowered the price of its retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control for the Ferrari models 360 and F430 Spider. It allows for the operation of the convertible top while driving and with One-Touch. - July 23, 2022 - Mods4cars
FlexTouch Established a Portfolio of Metal Mesh Touch Sensor Design Patterns That Eliminate Moire for Mainstream OLED Displays
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices, today announced that it has established a portfolio of mesh design patterns for mainstream OLED displays that eliminates moire effects. - June 30, 2022 - FlexTouch
SmartTOP Add-on Convertible Top Control for BMW 4 Series Convertible Now Available
As of now, the retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer Mods4cars is available for the new BMW 4 Series Convertible (G23). It enables, among other things, One-Touch convertible top operation while driving. In addition, the opening and closing of the convertible top is enabled from a distance using the original vehicle key. - May 27, 2022 - Mods4cars
Axiom Test Equipment is Now an NH Research Official Rental Partner
Axiom Test Equipment, Inc. and NH Research have reached an agreement for Axiom to become an NHR official rental partner in the U.S. Backed by over 50 years of experience, NH Research is able to offer world class test instruments and systems for a wide range of industries. Axiom Test Equipment, a... - May 06, 2022 - Axiom Test Equipment
SmartTOP Additional Top Control for the New BMW 4 Series Convertible Available Soon
The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top module by Mods4cars will be available soon for the new BMW 4 series convertible (G23). Among other things, it allows for the operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed remotely using the existing vehicle key at the touch of a button. - April 14, 2022 - Mods4cars
Flextouch Releases 3-Micron Linewidth Touch Sensors to Volume Production
FlexTouch announced that it has released a new generation of metal mesh touch sensors that achieves 3-micron linewidth to volume production. - March 03, 2022 - FlexTouch
RemoteKEY Comfort Control for Porsche Permanently Reduced in Price
The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their RemoteKEY control for the Porsche models 997 Carrera Coupe, 987 Cayman and 987 Boxster. With its smart functions it provides greater ease of use. Among which, the windows can be controlled using the original key fob. - February 05, 2022 - Mods4cars
FlexTouch Applies AI-Powered Optical Simulation Software to Eliminate Moiré Effect on Metal Mesh Touch Sensors
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, vehicles, and industrial control devices, today announced that it has applied artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to its proprietary optical design software to eliminate the moire effect for displays (e.g. LED, OLED) utilizing its metal mesh touch sensors. - January 21, 2022 - FlexTouch
Secure Hypervisor Configuration Made Simple with New Tool from DornerWorks, Ltd.
With DornerWorks Virtual Machine (VM) Composer, high-assurance system integrators now have a solution that can save significant time and resources, while helping them develop software that can be trusted. DornerWorks VM Composer is making it easier for anyone to develop and deploy virtualized high-assurance systems using a drag-and-drop interface, without a single line of code. - December 22, 2021 - DornerWorks
RemoteKEY Comfort Control for BMW 1 and 3 Series Permanent Price Reduction
The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their RemoteKEY control for the BMW 1 and 3 Series. It provides a greater ease of use with its smart functions. Among of which, windows and sunroof can be operated using the vehicles original remote control. - November 18, 2021 - Mods4cars
Mods4cars SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Ferrari Portofino Available Soon
Soon the SmartTOP convertible top control by Mods4cars will also be available for the Ferrari Portofino. The retrofittable convertible top module allows for the operation of the convertible top by One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicle key. - September 19, 2021 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control by Mods4cars Available for Ferrari F8 Spider
As of now, the SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is also available for the Ferrari F8 Spider. The retrofit convertible module allows for the operation of the convertible top with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicle key. - August 28, 2021 - Mods4cars
RemoteKEY Comfort Control by Mods4cars for Porsche Macan Now Available
The RemoteKEY comfort control for the Porsche Macan is now available. The retrofitted module from the company Mods4cars provides for a higher operating comfort with numerous additional functions. Among which, the closing of the trunk via the remote control and the interior button with One-Touch is made possible. - July 31, 2021 - Mods4cars
DornerWorks Owner and Founder David K. Dorner Announces Transition, Welcomes New President Shawn Isenhoff
After 21 years of serving as the owner, founder, and president of DornerWorks, Ltd., David K. Dorner is passing on the president role and title to DornerWorks former executive vice president, Shawn Isenhoff. Dorner will continue to serve as owner of the company while Isenhoff will keep the company on its mission of helping customers focus on their core expertise through the same technology innovative solutions for which DornerWorks was founded. - July 03, 2021 - DornerWorks
SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Porsche 911 Targa (992) Now Available
The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from Mods4cars for the Porsche 911 Targa (992) is now available. It allows the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving slowly with just one press of a button. Likewise, the operation of the convertible top is possible using the vehicle key with One-Touch. - June 20, 2021 - Mods4cars
Mods4cars SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Ferrari F8 Spider Available Soon
Soon the SmartTOP convertible top control by Mods4cars will also be available for the Ferrari F8 Spider. The retrofit convertible top module allows for the operation of the convertible top via One-Touch. Furthermore, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicle key. - June 05, 2021 - Mods4cars
RemoteKEY Comfort Control by Mods4cars for Porsche Macan Available Soon
The RemoteKEY comfort module from the company Mods4cars will soon be available for the Porsche Macan. The retrofit module with its smart functions, provides for a greater ease of use. It enables, among other things, the trunk to be closed via the remote control and the interior button with One-Touch. - May 07, 2021 - Mods4cars