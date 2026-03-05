After 21 years of serving as the owner, founder, and president of DornerWorks, Ltd., David K. Dorner is passing on the president role and title to DornerWorks former executive vice president, Shawn Isenhoff. Dorner will continue to serve as owner of the company while Isenhoff will keep the company on its mission of helping customers focus on their core expertise through the same technology innovative solutions for which DornerWorks was founded. - July 03, 2021 - DornerWorks