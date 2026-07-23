Recent Headlines
Within Tax Preparation Services
Jennifer Montoya Promoted to Partner at Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan, P.C., an independent public accounting firm serving businesses and individuals throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, announced the promotion of Jennifer Montoya, CPA, to equity Partner. Montoya joined the firm in 2018 and has advanced from Manager to Tax Director to... - July 23, 2026 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
BHM CPA Group Expands Regional Presence with Opening of Indianapolis Office
BHM CPA Group has opened an Indianapolis office, marking the firm's first location in Indiana and its eighth overall. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the full-service CPA firm now serves clients across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana. The new office offers tax, audit, advisory, M&A consulting, and specialty tax services to Indianapolis-area businesses and individuals. - May 13, 2026 - BHM CPA Group
M3 Appoints Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering
M3, the leading hospitality accounting software company in the United States, today announced two strategic executive appointments: Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering. These newly elevated leadership roles... - April 10, 2026 - M3
NYBACS Launches Dedicated US Tax Filing Service for CY2025 for Individuals and Businesses
NYBACS announces the launch of its dedicated US Tax Filing service for CY2025, supporting individuals and businesses with expert-led, IRS-compliant tax filing. The service covers individual, S-Corp, LLC, and C-Corp filings, focusing on accuracy, legal tax optimization, and audit-ready compliance through a secure online platform. - December 27, 2025 - New York Business Advisory And Corporate Services Inc.
Black Financial Advisor Warns "Beware the Merchants of Debt!"
Certified Financial Planner Jayson Thornton warns the Black community to "Beware the Merchants of Debt." Problematic consumer debt disproportionately affects Black Americans, even those with higher incomes. Thornton highlights two threats: Debt Traps: High-interest loans from pay-advance apps (up to 383% APR) and short-term lenders (200%–500% APR) which keep consumers paying fees. Fake Gurus: Scams using unrealistic guarantees, high-pressure tactics, pyramid structures, and hidden fees. - December 01, 2025 - Pocket Watcher LLC
My Income Tax Refund Inc. Expands Services to Simplify the Tax Refund Process for Americans Nationwide
My Income Tax Refund Inc., based in Houston, TX, simplifies the tax filing process with fast, accurate, and secure refund services for individuals and businesses nationwide. Using expert tax professionals and advanced technology, the company helps clients maximize refunds while reducing stress. - November 23, 2025 - My Income Tax Refund Inc
NYBACS Restructures with Four New Business Units and Two Free Global Initiatives; Expands to 36 Countries
New York Business Advisory & Corporate Services Inc. (NYBACS), a BBB A+ accredited and US Chamber of Commerce member, today announced a major restructuring and global expansion. The transformation includes a revamped website, four new independent business units, and two upcoming free global initiatives, reflecting NYBACS’s commitment to innovation and accessible advisory solutions worldwide. - November 02, 2025 - New York Business Advisory And Corporate Services Inc.
Polymath Partners Welcomes Steven Weidler as Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director of CFO Services
New Chief Financial Officer & Managing Partners of CFO Services Brings Decades of Executive Healthcare and Financial Leadership to Drive Strategic Growth for Clients - August 27, 2025 - Polymath Partners
Local Business Leader Selected to Swim Hudson River in Honor of Navy SEALs and First Responders
Monroe County resident and local business leader James Barchiesi will take on the Hudson River in a challenging endurance event on August 16 as part of the prestigious 2025 Navy SEAL Foundation SEAL Swim NYC. Barchiesi, Chairman and Founder of Polymath Partners, will join a select group of athletes, veterans, and community leaders to honor fallen Navy SEALs, veterans, and first responders. - July 31, 2025 - Polymath Partners
Polymath Partners Proudly Supports Navy SEAL Foundation Through 2025 SEAL Swim
Chairman James Barchiesi to Undertake Hudson River Challenge Honoring Fallen Heroes and First Responders. On August 16, James Barchiesi, Chairman and Founder of Polymath Partners and CEO of Polymath Law, will join a distinguished group of athletes in the annual Navy SEAL Foundation NYC SEAL Swim, a demanding endurance event that honors fallen SEALs, veterans, and first responders. - July 29, 2025 - Polymath Partners
Tax Relief Industry Plagued by High Costs, Low Success Rates, and Fraud — New Platform Gives Taxpayers Tools to Audit Their Tax Relief Status
VerifiedProof.com launches to help taxpayers independently verify their IRS tax relief case status. As fraud and high fees plague the tax relief industry, this new platform gives consumers access to their IRS records and a clear report of what’s been done — or not — by the firm they hired. - June 24, 2025 - Verified, Inc.
Breaking the Bank: New White Paper Proposes Tax Credit Model to Transform Small Business Transitions
As the U.S. faces a tidal wave of small business ownership transitions, a new white paper from Polymath Partners offers a bold solution to a growing economic challenge. “Breaking the Bank: How Innovative Tax Credits Can End SBA Dependency and Ignite the Small Business Economy” proposes a novel, revenue-neutral policy aimed at empowering sellers, expanding access to capital for buyers, and reducing reliance on SBA-guaranteed loans. - May 29, 2025 - Polymath Partners
GoldGro Releases New "Ireland vs. US" Report for High-Net-Worth Individuals
GoldGro Limited has announced the release of a new 2025 report titled "Ireland vs. US: The Exclusive Advantage - A Data-Driven Guide for High-Net-Worth Individuals." The analysis examines relocation considerations between Ireland and the United States, coming as Ireland's passport... - April 15, 2025 - GoldGro Limited
BKM Wealth Management Adds Tax Services
BKM Wealth Management Welcomes Matthew Kabitzke, CPA, as Director of Tax Planning. - January 11, 2025 - BKM Wealth Management
Brian Pollack Recognized as a 2025 Washingtonian Top Financial Advisor
Lanigan Ryan is proud to announce that Partner Brian Pollack, CPA, has been named a 2025 Top Financial Advisor by Washingtonian magazine. This honor marks another consecutive year that Pollack has been recognized among the region's elite financial professionals. Serving clients across various... - January 10, 2025 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Unbroker Launches to Help Owners Sell Small Businesses with Ease
Unbroker, a new platform founded in New Hampshire, officially launches to simplify the sale of small businesses. Offering affordable tools and expert guidance, Unbroker helps sell a business confidently. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on January 21, 2025, at Unbroker’s Milford headquarters. - January 06, 2025 - Unbroker
1099 Fire is All Set for the Year 2024 End Tax Reporting says National Software Incorporated representative Erich Ruth
1099Fire, a leading provider of tax reporting solutions, has announced its readiness for the 2024 year-end tax reporting season. Their comprehensive suite of services and software solutions includes support for various tax forms, secure e-filing, user-friendly interface, and dedicated customer support. Both software and outsourcing options are available to cater to different business needs. - September 17, 2024 - National Software Incorporated
Paige Otos, CPA Joins Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is pleased to announce the addition of Paige Otos, CPA, as a new manager in our growing tax department. Paige brings over two decades of experience in tax planning, consulting, tax compliance, and auditing. Her journey in accounting began in high school, which sparked a passion that... - September 05, 2024 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
LetKnow Pay to Relaunch Bulgarian Blockchain Association, Aims to Restore Confidence in Blockchain Technology
LetKnow Pay, a leading EU-licensed and regulated crypto payment services provider, has announced its initiative to relaunch the Bulgarian Blockchain Association. - August 30, 2024 - LetKnow Pay
Tax Debt Consultants Offer Lifeline as IRS Issues Letter 11 Final Levy Notices
The IRS has resumed sending Letter 11, the Final Notice of Intent to Levy, after a three-year break, putting taxpayers at risk of having assets seized. Taxpayers have only 30 days to respond, making swift action crucial. Tax Debt Consultants LLC, led by expert Carlos Samaniego, urges those affected to seek professional help immediately to avoid financial disaster. - August 23, 2024 - Tax Debt Consultant
Lanigan Ryan Promotes Team Members
Lanigan Ryan is proud to announce the promotion of several outstanding team members. Jason Patten, CPA and Allison Shin, CPA have been promoted to Director. Both have demonstrated exemplary leadership, execution, and strategic vision. Their promotions reflect their increasing and pivotal roles in... - August 08, 2024 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Liberty Tax Announces Expansion of Its Leadership Team
Liberty Tax announces Michael Miller as Chief Operating Officer. - March 29, 2024 - Liberty Tax
H L Hirsch & Company is Now Smith, Hirsch & Company – Celebrating the Retirement of Howard L Hirsh
Howard L Hirsch formally announces his retirement and is leaving his more than twenty years of practice with H.L. Hisrch & Company to the newly formed Smith, Hirsch & Company. Lenford Smith brings over 30 years of experience representing clients. In addition to tax preparation and filing, the team will offer clients additional services including tax resolution, estate planning, and business advisory services. - February 24, 2024 - Smith, Hirsch, & Company
DSB Rock Island Announces New Partner
Justin Spinler, CPA, promoted to Partner, Tax at DSB Rock Island, a top-rated public accounting firm located in the Twin Cities. - February 15, 2024 - DSB Rock Island | Business + Wealth Management Partners
Brian Pollack Named a 2024 Washingtonian Top Financial Adviser
Lanigan Ryan is proud to announce that Partner Brian Pollack, CPA has been named as a 2024 Top Financial Adviser by the Washingtonian. Every year, the Washingtonian sends out surveys to hundreds of local professionals in the financial industry asking them questions about who they would trust with... - January 20, 2024 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Lanigan Ryan Named Inside Public Accounting Top 400 Firm
Lanigan Ryan has been named by Inside Public Accounting (IPA) as a Top 400 Firm for 2023. This is the third consecutive year that Lanigan Ryan has earned the honor of being named to this distinguished list. Each year, the top 400 accounting firms are selected using various criteria such as net... - August 23, 2023 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Lanigan Ryan Promotes Brandon Blackburn, CPA to Partner
Lanigan Ryan, a leading accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Brandon Blackburn, CPA, to the position of Partner. This promotion is a testament to Brandon's exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and extensive experience in the industry, as well as the firm’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within its ranks. - July 05, 2023 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Justice Tax Bowls for Charity
Justice Tax, LLC held a bowling tournament to raise money for an employee-chosen charity: Special Olympics. - June 09, 2023 - Justice Tax, LLC
Joshua Garvey Appointed as Grand Rapids Managing Shareholder of Beene Garter, A Doeren Mayhew Firm
Beene Garter, A Doeren Mayhew Firm, an affiliate of Michigan-based national accounting and advisory firm Doeren Mayhew, has named Joshua Garvey as the Grand Rapids managing shareholder. - June 07, 2023 - Doeren Mayhew
Lanigan Ryan Named a 2023 Regional Leader by Accounting Today
Lanigan Ryan has been named by Accounting Today as a capital region leader in the accounting industry. Each year, Accounting Today gathers data from participating public firms from across the country to rank the top firms and regional leaders in the accounting industry. These top firms are chosen... - March 27, 2023 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
James J Travers LLC Changes Its Name to Blue Marlin Accounting
Public Notice Fictious Business Name Statement - February 15, 2023 - Blue Marlin Accounting
Justice Tax Continues Tradition of Donating to Toys for Tots
Nothing brings more holiday cheer than seeing a child's smile. That's why Justice Tax decided to make a sizeable donation to Toys for Tots again this season. "People get very wrapped up in the commercial aspects of Christmas," said Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax. "But we talk... - January 04, 2023 - Justice Tax, LLC
Lanigan Ryan Named Inside Public Accounting Top 400 Firm
Lanigan Ryan has been named by Inside Public Accounting (IPA) as a Top 400 Firm for 2022. This is the second year in a row that Lanigan Ryan has earned the honor of being named to this eminent list. Each year, the top 400 accounting firms are chosen using various criteria such as net revenue,... - November 16, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Lanigan Ryan Relocates to New Office Space
Firm relocates to Rio Washingtonian Center. - November 16, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
How Deedee Carreras Became Managing Partner at Greenlight Financial
Accounting has been widely deemed a "man's industry" and it also isn't very fun. "Deedee Carreras dominates this industry and makes it look easy." - Gerry Mujica, Founding Partner, Greenlight Financial. She comes from humble beginnings, but has overcome it all to become a successful business owner and managing partner at top Miami accounting firm, Greenlight Financial. This is her story. - September 07, 2022 - Greenlight Financial
Tracy & Associates Accounting Warns Small Business Payroll Danger is Still Under the Radar
The most dramatic change to small business ATO reporting obligations since the introduction of the GST is upon us, but far too many small businesses remain unaware of these impending payroll regulatory changes. Axel Tracy, the principal of small business bookkeeping and BAS services firm Tracy... - September 07, 2022 - Tracy & Associates Accounting
Lanigan Ryan is Pleased to Announce Firm Promotions
It is with great pride and enthusiasm that Lanigan Ryan announces the promotion of Evie Schuhmacher to senior, Athena Huddle to senior accountant, Jeremiah Griesemer to in-charge accountant, and Kevin Meredith to in-charge accountant. Evie Schuhmacher, a member of their outsourced accounting team,... - August 14, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Live in Times Square
Celebrating the completion of MCIL this week in New York City, NOTICENINJA's CEO and Cofounder, Amanda Reineke, was featured on Morgan Stanley's jumbotron in the center of Times Square. "The journey has been a once in a lifetime experience that has poised Notice Ninja, Inc. for scaling success," shared Amanda, - July 18, 2022 - Notice Ninja, Inc.
Official Launch of EnrolledAgent.com - Search and Connect with an Enrolled Agent at Your Own Comfort
EnrolledAgent.com LLC is delighted to officially announce the launch of its site called www.EnrolledAgent.com. This online platform allows taxpayers to search for and connect with a licensed Enrolled Agent for their tax services. EnrolledAgent.com is an online directory that comprises over 60,000... - June 28, 2022 - EnrolledAgent.com
Lanigan Ryan Wins Service Provider of the Year Award
Lanigan Ryan won the Service Provider of the Year award at the 2022 SUBBY Awards Gala for the American Subcontractors Association of Metro Washington on Saturday May 21st, 2022, at the Hilton McLean in Tysons Corner, VA. - May 28, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Lanigan Ryan Hosts 29th Annual Golf for Charity Tournament
Firm event raises more than $10,000 for local nonprofit organizations. - May 26, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Justice Tax and Safety Justice League Partner to Bring Entertaining Education to Their Audiences
Justice Tax is excited to announce our latest partnership with Safety Justice League! Safety Justice League is a brand and podcast that focuses on creating informative and entertaining content pertaining to the safety industry. Despite their niche market, any person can find entertainment within... - April 24, 2022 - Justice Tax, LLC
Justice Tax and Justice League of Credit Join Forces to Save Finances
Justice Tax is excited to announce their newest partnership with Justice League of Credit. While Justice Tax and Justice League of Credit share the same homestead of Jacksonville, Florida, they both service clients nationwide, bringing tax relief and credit repair to the masses in need. The utmost... - April 24, 2022 - Justice Tax, LLC
3Alpha LLC Has Successfully Completed Over 500 Projects, Providing Customized Account Management Services
The leading financial outsourcing company in Duluth offers its customers expert outsourced accounting management services at affordable rates. - April 18, 2022 - 3Alpha LLC
New Estate Efficiency Score Available Now
Only available at T.L. Morson and Associates, PLLC. From a name that you know and trust. - February 23, 2022 - T.L. Morson and Associates, PLLC
Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms
Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ best tax and accounting firms in the United States for the third consecutive year. - January 06, 2022 - Doeren Mayhew
Doeren Mayhew Reveals Its 2022 Shareholder Class
Doeren Mayhew, the nation’s 60th largest public accounting and advisory firm, is excited to announce its newly elected class of six shareholders, effective Jan. 1, 2022. “We are proud to elect this impressive group as our new class of shareholders,” said Doeren Mayhew’s... - January 06, 2022 - Doeren Mayhew
Newmarket Accounts Introduces Unlimited Support & Assistance to Simplify Accounting and Taxation Processes for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
Tax planning is no longer an overwhelming task with the efficient tax planning support provided by the Virtual CFO service provider in Australia. - December 30, 2021 - Newmarket Accounts
Justice Tax Embraces Holiday Spirit by Supporting Toys for Tots
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The holidays are all about giving, and Justice Tax embraced the spirit of Christmas by donating new toys to Toys for Tots. About Toys for Tots Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps that distributes toys to children whose... - December 16, 2021 - Justice Tax, LLC
Sean Core CPA PLLC Announces Kevin Michael as Senior Manager
Sean Core CPA PLLC is excited to add a new member to their family, Kevin Michael. With years of experience and expertise in the accounting arena, Mr. Kevin Michael is all set to work with them. Kevin has handled taxes and accounting in the construction and manufacturing industries. - December 06, 2021 - Sean Core CPA PLLC