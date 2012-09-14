PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax Firms Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States. Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Doeren Mayhew Expands Houston Presence via Acquisition of Evans & Chastain LLC Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Justice Tax, LLC is Proud to Partner with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) Justice Tax, LLC is proud to partner with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) to provide tax relief for drivers. - December 12, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

PJ Financial Group Announces a New Apprenticeship Program for Individuals to Become Full Charge Bookkeepers in the Small Businesses Community Senior Tax Accountant, Certified Public Bookkeeper and Certified Business Credit Specialist, Dr. Joy Bennett recently announced the launch of her new apprenticeship program which was developed by her as a way of giving back to the global bookkeeping and financial community. She hopes that people will be able to break into the industry by using the knowledge provided in her programs to increase the number of qualified financial workers in the small business community. - November 04, 2019 - PJ Financial Group LLC

Justice Tax, LLC Co-Sponsors Stetson University’s College Am Golf Tournament Justice Tax, LLC co-sponsored the Stetson University’s College Am Golf Tournament in Jacksonville, FL, October 6, 2019 "In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others in our community.” - Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. Justice... - October 17, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Pure Tax Resolution Expands Into Boulder, CO Colorado Pure Tax Resolution brings their transparent and proven tax help specialities to individuals and businesses in Boulder County. - September 13, 2019 - Pure Tax Resolution

Pure Tax Resolution Introduces Their New Business Development Manager Max Reddick brings a fresh business perspective to Pure Tax Resolution. - September 07, 2019 - Pure Tax Resolution

Justice Tax, LLC Supports the Wounded Warrior Project "In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others who are in need." - Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. Justice Tax, LLC has made a commitment to continuing and increasing their contributions to several charitable organizations. Justice... - August 20, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Justice Tax, LLC Believes in Giving Back to the Community "In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others who are in need." -Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. Justice Tax, LLC has not only been offering solutions for tax related problems but is also giving time and money to multiple charities. - August 20, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Justice Tax, LLC Makes Donation to Dreams Come True "In keeping with the spirit of helping people, we celebrate our successes by giving back to others who are in need." - Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. Justice Tax, LLC has not only been offering solutions for tax related problems but is also giving time and money to multiple charities. - August 19, 2019 - Justice Tax, LLC

Tony Gillisse to Accept Lester Radke Community Service Award Tony Gillisse will accept this year’s Lester Radke Community Service Award from Dunebrook, Inc., in recognition of his service to the child abuse prevention and child advocacy center. - May 16, 2019 - CLH, CPAs & Consultants

BDG-CPAs Sponsors Inspirational Event at The Joe BDG-CPAs is sponsoring a special event at The Joe. They are hosting "Baseball Chapel" at the RiverDogs game with a Devotional on Forgiveness - The Chris Singleton Story. - May 07, 2019 - BDG-CPAs

Coxswain Consulting CEO Julia Erdkamp Featured in California Business Journal Julia Erdkamp, CEO of Coxswain Consulting, a firm designed to help organizations build the leadership and operations required to achieve world-class status, was recently featured in the California Business Journal. Erdkamp is no stranger to such accolades, with both she and her firm receiving features... - February 26, 2019 - Coxswain Consulting

Doeren Mayhew Launches CYBERCLAW™ - A New Suite of IT Security Solutions Doeren Mayhew’s IT Advisory and Security Group has extended its service offerings by introducing CyberClaw™, a new suite of cybersecurity solutions designed to help protect organizations of all sizes against cybercrime. Cybercrime is one of the leading risks threatening organizations daily,... - February 20, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Ostberg Elected a Director of Moore Stephens US Tax Services Limited Moore Stephens US Tax Services Limited, part of the Moore Stephens Doeren Mayhew group, is pleased to announce that Linus Ostberg has been elected a director effective January 1, 2019. Ostberg has advised on cross border tax matters for more than 11 years with a particular focus on private clients. - February 15, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Lang & Lang CPAs Has a New Location Lang & Lang CPAs has changed locations - January 27, 2019 - Lang & Lang CPAs

Elliot Kravitz, ATP Selected as a Top 50 Tax Professional for 2018 by CountingWorks Elliot Kravitz, ATP selected as a "Top 50 Tax Professionals" nationwide for 2018 by CountingWorks. "I want to thank all of my clients, friends, and family who have helped me make this possible. It has been such a blessing! I am forever grateful for your support." In the summer of... - January 23, 2019 - EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

MoneySolver Launches New Contest to Payoff Tax Debt #PayMyTaxes Contest open to U.S. Taxpayers now through May 31. - January 18, 2019 - MoneySolver

Nashville Tax Practitioner Completes Rigorous National Tax Practice Institute™ Tyrone J. Taylor, EA, has earned the prestigious Fellow designation from the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) for completing the three levels of the National Tax Practice Institute (NTPI®). This achievement demonstrates Tyrone J. Taylor, EA’s dedication to protecting taxpayer... - December 07, 2018 - Taylor Tax and Financial Consulting

AccountingEd Launches Comprehensive Sexual Harassment Training for Organizations Amid recent walkouts by Google employees for the company's handling of sexual harassment, AccountingEd releases sexual harassment training for today's modern workplace. - November 01, 2018 - AccountingEd

Howard Ginsberg, CPA Honored at Cetera Financial Group’s Connect18 National Advisor Conference Long Island Financial Advisor Howard Ginsberg, CPA of Ginsberg Wealth Management, in Roslyn New York recently attended Cetera Financial Group’s Connect18 national conference where he was awarded the Leaders Council Award for his fourteenth consecutive year. - September 29, 2018 - Ginsberg Wealth Management

R&D Tax Solutions Partners with UKSPA to Aid Science Parks Manchester-based tax specialist, R&D Tax Solutions Ltd. has formed a partnership with United Kingdom Science Park Association (UKSPA) to offer its members assistance with research and development projects. The tax specialist is offering services to help science parks and their tenants successfully... - August 10, 2018 - R&D Tax Solutions

Doeren Mayhew Expands Multi-Family Housing Audit Practice via Acquisition Doeren Mayhew, a top 65 multi-regional certified public accounting and advisory firm, announced today that an agreement has been signed with Michigan CPA Steven Champa. For more than 30 years, Champa focused on performing multi-family housing audits, including U.S. Department of Housing (HUD) and Michigan... - August 08, 2018 - Doeren Mayhew

RemoteBooksOnline is Proud to Announce a New Client Portal and Phone Application RBO launches a new client portal and phone application, providing new options for customers to view their financials, upload statements, and monitor the status of their books, optimizing the bookkeeping process. RBO’s client portal grants customers a greater glimpse into the bookkeeping process. - July 17, 2018 - RemoteBooksOnline LLC

Jason LeRoy Selected as "40 Under Forty" Honoree by NACVA Doeren Mayhew is proud to announce its shareholder Jason LeRoy has been selected as a 2018 “40 Under Forty” honoree by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA). NACVA’s annual “40 Under Forty” list recognizes the nation’s brightest emerging... - May 27, 2018 - Doeren Mayhew

ThayerONeal Presents $10,000 Check to Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship With money raised at The ThayerONeal Annual Charity Golf Tournament, ThayerONeal was able to present Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship with a $10,000 check at Reining Strengths Derby Day Party on Saturday, May 5th at the Safari Texas club in Richmond Texas. Heather Hernandez, Executive Director... - May 14, 2018 - ThayerONeal

Connecticut Venture Summit, May 8, 2018 in Darien, CT Whether you are a venture investor, growth company, industry professional, or business operating in Connecticut, you will not want to miss this day of discussion and presentation regarding some of the most important issues facing venture capital growth in Connecticut. - April 20, 2018 - Gillon Tax Advisors LLC

Brandvein & Co. Moves to New Location Certified Public Accounting firm relocates in Clayton, Mo. - March 30, 2018 - Brandvein & Co.

SpectraTax: New Start-Up Helping Students Save Time and Money with Filing Their Taxes SpectraTax is proud to announce the launching of a new promotion to help students save time and money filing their taxes. Running through until the end of March, students will be able to have their basic tax returns professionally prepared for just $9.99. For around the cost of using the most popular... - March 21, 2018 - SpectraTax

Accounlet Launches Its Cloud Accounting & Bookkeeping Service Accountlet, a professional bookkeeping and accounting firm, has launches it cloud service for small business. - March 12, 2018 - Accountlet

Corporate Services Singapore Launches Updated Online Resource Hub to Assist Entrepreneurs, Start Ups and SMEs Corporate Services Singapore announces the launch of its updated online resource hub this month of February. - February 22, 2018 - Corporate Services Singapore

MKG Enterprises Corp. Leading Mobile Tax Refund Tech Company Software-as-a-Service African-American entrepreneur launches innovative mobile tax refund loan app to revolutionize tax industry. - February 14, 2018 - MKG Tax Consultants

Doeren Mayhew Helps Grants Wishes with Toy Drive and $10,000 Donation to the Rainbow Connection Doeren Mayhew, a Michigan-based top 60 certified public accounting and advisory firm teamed up with The Rainbow Connection, a non-profit organization dedicated to making dreams come true and providing services to children suffering from life threatening illnesses, to help grant wishes this holiday season. Through... - December 22, 2017 - Doeren Mayhew

Julia Erdkamp New Managing Partner at Coxswain Consulting Anaheim Hills, CA business and tax advisory firm Coxswain Consulting is pleased to announce that Julia Erdkamp has been named the firm’s Managing Partner, effective November 6, 2017. As Managing Partner, Erdkamp will provide strategic leadership and direction, overseeing client, operations, marketing... - October 24, 2017 - Coxswain Consulting

Doeren Mayhew Professionals Join Manager Ranks via Promotions Doeren Mayhew, a top 60 CPA and business advisory firm with domestic locations in Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas, congratulates 10 employees on their recent and well-deserved promotions. Effective Oct. 1, 2017, the promoted staff will assume their new positions as managers within their designated... - September 20, 2017 - Doeren Mayhew

Doeren Mayhew Continues to Soar as INSIDE Public Accounting "Best of the Best" CPA Firm Doeren Mayhew, a top 60 certified public accounting and advisory firm with domestic locations in Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas, has been honored for its 21st year by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as one of the nation’s best-managed CPA firms Making its 24th appearance, the annual... - September 08, 2017 - Doeren Mayhew

Brown & Campbell Announces New Managing Partner Brown & Campbell, Certified Public Accountants, has announced that Kurtis Campbell, CPA is the firm's new Managing Partner. Campbell joined the firm in 1999 and became partners with Alan Brown on January 1, 2009. "I am very pleased for Kurtis to take the next step in his career and become managing... - August 30, 2017 - Brown & Campbell CPA's

Howard Ginsberg, CPA Honored at Cetera® Financial Specialists Conference for the 13th Year Long Island based Howard Ginsberg was recognized among conference attendees as a top financial advisor with the firm as one of only two individuals in New York to ever receive this honor for thirteen consecutive years. - August 25, 2017 - Ginsberg Wealth Management

Tax Resolution Specialist Speaks About IRS Collection Matters Frank Haarlander of Keystone Financial Solutions, P.C., participated in the IRS’s Working Together 2017 Conference held on May 24, 2017 at the Great Valley Campus of Penn State University. The panel that Mr. Haarlander participated in addressed IRS Collection issues. Mr. Haarlander was invited... - June 16, 2017 - Keystone Financial Solutions, Inc.

Local Accounting Firm, CLH, Celebrates 25 Years of Business CLH, a local accounting firm situated in the Arts District of Michigan City is thrilled to celebrate its 25th anniversary of business this year. In an age where businesses come and go in the blink of an eye, achieving 25 years of successful business growth demonstrates CLH’s dedication, reliability, and integrity. - June 09, 2017 - CLH, CPAs & Consultants

Restivo Monacelli LLP Expands, Opening New Office in Boca Raton, FL Restivo Monacelli LLP, an innovative tax, accounting and business advisory firm today announced the opening of its newest office in Boca Raton, FL. Edmund A. Restivo, Managing Partner, said: “As we continue to evolve and grow our client base in Florida, opening an office in Boca Raton is an excellent... - March 21, 2017 - Restivo Monacelli LLP

Julia Brufke Wenger of Phoenix Tax Consultants Obtains a MSFS Degree Julia Brufke Wenger earns Master of Science in Financial Services degree from the American College of Financial Services. - March 10, 2017 - Phoenix Tax Consultants

TurboAppeal Determined to Inspire Homeowners Take Control of Their Property Taxes TurboAppeal, a leading technology startup that helps consumers and businesses appeal property taxes, has unveiled the next chapter in its mission to empower homeowners to become more fiscally efficient. TurboAppeal’s latest update puts the homeowner in more control of lowering their property taxes by simply placing the appeal directly in their hands. These changes bring a more accessible, flat fee for each home’s appeal. - February 22, 2017 - TurboAppeal, Inc.

Keystone Financial Solutions Explains How to Resolve IRS Tax Debt Problems Frank and Bryan Haarlander explain in easy to understand terms how the IRS collection system works, what is meant by "offer in compromise" and other tax resolution alternatives such as installment sales, abatement of penalties, and currently not collectible. If you are considering representing yourself before the IRS or are looking for a firm to represent you, this is a must read. - February 14, 2017 - Keystone Financial Solutions, Inc.

Gregory M. Clark from CLH, LLC, Earns Valuation Credential Valuation analyst Gregory M. Clark, CPA, and a manager at CLH, LLC, has successfully completed the certification process to earn the Certified Valuation Analyst® (CVA®) credential. CLH, LLC, now has three CPAs at the firm who hold this credential, allowing the firm to grow its valuation department. - February 09, 2017 - CLH, CPAs & Consultants

Property Owners Risk Paying Too Much When They Don't Appeal Taxes Action on This Month's Bill Can Glean a Reduction, Kensington Advises - February 03, 2017 - Kensington Research & Recovery

Professional and Customer Friendly Tax Help for Buffalo Taxpayers The dedicated tax resolution team of Pure Tax Resolution offer Buffalo taxpayers a professional and reliable source to tax debt problems. - January 28, 2017 - Pure Tax Help

Fill4Forms Unveils New Website Get access to various legal documents and tax forms in a click - January 28, 2017 - Fill4Forms

Pure Tax Resolution Offers Honest and Reliable Tax Assistance for Arizona Taxpayers Phoenix-area taxpayers can now rely on tax resolution, with an emphasis on customer service - January 18, 2017 - Pure Tax Help