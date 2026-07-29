Recent Headlines
Within Technical & Trade Schools
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
American High School Academy Launches Worldwide Recruitment for Grades 9–12 STEM Magnet Programs in Miami
American High School Academy is recruiting grades 9–12 students worldwide for its Miami-based STEM Magnet programs, aviation pathway, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT support, ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses, and Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted F-1 international students. - July 04, 2026 - American High School Academy
TÜV Rheinland Issues Verification Statement for the New Hypershell X Series
Marking Breakthroughs in Exoskeleton Response Time and Human-Machine Synchronization - June 26, 2026 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
TÜV Rheinland Ensures Safe Commissioning of Frankfurt Airport’s New Terminal 3
TÜV Rheinland ensured the safe commissioning of Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3, inaugurated on April 22, 2026. TÜV Rheinland provided comprehensive building code inspections and safety assessments on critical systems including fire protection, emergency power, elevators, and water hygiene. Their multidisciplinary coordination enabled the complex project to open safely and on schedule. - June 26, 2026 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
Calculated Industries Joined Industry Leaders at SkillsUSA 2026
National conference highlights the future of construction education, skilled trades, and workforce development - June 22, 2026 - Calculated Industries
Calculated Industries Apps Add Help for On-Demand Guidance and Examples
Calculated Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty calculators and construction tools, has expanded the in-app Help functionality across several of its construction calculator apps, giving users faster access to step-by-step guidance, keystroke instructions, definitions, and tutorial resources directly within the app. - June 22, 2026 - Calculated Industries
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care. - May 15, 2026 - Skillsline
CMPro App Delivers Built-In Trig Mode for Complex Angle and Layout Work
Construction Master Pro App Includes Built-In Trigonometry Mode for Advanced Angle and Layout Calculations - May 05, 2026 - Calculated Industries
Barbers Network Launches AI-Powered Barber Marketplace in Silicon Valley, Set to Expand Across the U.S
Built by a barber with a software background who scaled a $1M+ shop, is a modern platform designed to help barbers earn more, book more appointments, and gain greater control over their careers. By connecting barbers and clients in one unified platform, Barbers Network aims to increase efficiency, unlock new income opportunities, and power the future of grooming nationwide. - April 15, 2026 - Barbers Network
Unreal Engine Game Development Workshop Launches at iAnimate
New Unreal Engine Game Development workshop at iAnimate, led by industry professional Matthew Mitchell, teaches animators how to build gameplay systems and real-time character pipelines. - March 29, 2026 - iAnimate
Academy of Hope Launches Inaugural “Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival” in Anacostia Park
Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) will host its inaugural *Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival* on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Anacostia Park—bringing together learners, alumni, and supporters for a citywide celebration of adult education and economic mobility. More... - March 28, 2026 - Academy of Hope
Calculated Industries Introduces Customizable, Digital Toolbelt for Construction Master Pro iOS App
Calculated Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty calculators and construction tools, has released a new feature called Toolbelt for its Construction Master Pro (CMPro) app. Toolbelt gives trade professionals a faster way to work by letting them customize the app’s bottom navigation... - February 15, 2026 - Calculated Industries
Construction Master Pro App Adds Materials Mode to Support Material Estimating and Takeoffs
Calculated Industries has introduced a new Materials Mode in the Construction Master Pro (CMPro) app, giving users a simplified key layout for material estimating and everyday calculations. Designed based on contractor feedback, the optional mode provides faster access to common material and geometry functions, making early takeoff work more efficient. - January 29, 2026 - Calculated Industries
AI Reshapes Education: American High School Academy Expands AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering Instruction
American High School Academy expands its AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering program, formalizing instruction in AI fundamentals, prompt engineering and ethical technology use. As AI skills become a baseline for future jobs, the initiative prepares students by integrating skills across curricula, supporting diverse post-graduation pathways and promoting critical thinking, equity and responsible AI use. This expansion reflects educational trends calling AI literacy essential by 2026. - January 06, 2026 - American High School Academy
BIN95 Launches Free Industrial Unit Conversion Chart App with 48 Engineering Tools and Printable PDF Companion
BIN95 Industrial Training has officially released its new Unit Conversion Chart App, a free, no-login-required reference tool designed for engineers, technicians, maintenance professionals, and students working across industrial sectors. The app features 48 conversion charts and real-time calculators, grouped into four core categories: Automation, Maintenance, Electrical, and Mechanical. - December 31, 2025 - Business Industrial Network
Baker Technical Institute Announces Launch of APEX Elite Line Academy - A New Standard in Lineworker Training
Baker Technical Institute (BTI), a leading nonprofit technical college known for its hands-on workforce and technical training programs, is proud to announce the launch of APEX Elite Line Academy, a premier lineworker training school located in Baker City, Oregon. - November 24, 2025 - Baker Technical Institute
Dropout Crisis: Americans Leaving High School Every 26 Seconds; American High School Academy Expands Adult Diploma Program
Over 1.2 million U.S. students drop out of high school each year, one every 26 seconds (dosomething.org). American High School Academy’s Cognia-accredited Adult High School Completion Program offers adults a flexible path to finish high school—online, hybrid, or in person—earning a real diploma at their own pace from anywhere in the country. - October 19, 2025 - American High School Academy
Aviation High School Launches Next-Generation STEM Pathways in Aerospace, AI, Rocketry, Robotics, and Drone Technology
Aviation High School, powered by American High School Academy, is redefining STEM education with programs in aviation, aerospace, AI, and robotics. Students can graduate with FAA Part 107 drone certification, Private Pilot Ground School completion, and college credits. - October 17, 2025 - American High School Academy
Miami Educator Brings NASA Rocket Training to American High School Academy, Launching Students Toward STEM and Aviation Careers
American High School Academy (AHSA), a Cognia®-Accredited and NCAA-Approved private school in Miami, announces that Head of Schools Mr. Reinaldo Valentino completed NASA’s WRATS program. AHSA’s Aviation and Aerospace curriculum—powered by AOPA’s You Can Fly program and Civil Air Patrol AEM initiatives—offers FAA Part 107 Drone Certification, Private Pilot Ground School, and real flight simulators through AviationHighSchool.com, serving both its Kendall and Hialeah–North Miami campuses. - October 16, 2025 - American High School Academy
Florida Families Save Thousands as American High School Academy Expands Tuition-Free Dual Enrollment Partnership with Local Colleges and Univerisites
American High School Academy (AHSA), a Cognia®-Accredited and NCAA®-Approved private school with over 10,000 graduates, expands its Dual Enrollment Partnership with local colleges and universities. The program lets Florida students earn college credits tuition-free while Step Up for Students covers high school tuition—helping families save thousands and graduate debt-free. - October 16, 2025 - American High School Academy
IIAS Pioneers Graduate Education in Spaceflight, Now Conferring Master's Degrees for Future Astronauts
The International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) is now authorized by the State of Connecticut to confer Master’s Degrees in Astronautical Science, along with postbaccalaureate certificates in bioastronautics, space flight operations, flight test engineering, and space environment. - October 06, 2025 - International Institute for Astronautical Sciences
First Command Educational Foundation Announces Strategic Realignment to Expand Military Scholarship Impact
The First Command Educational Foundation (FCEF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting educational opportunities within the military community since 1983, is proud to announce a strategic realignment to better serve military families, veterans, and service members through targeted... - August 14, 2025 - First Command Educational Foundation
NCLab Launches Employment Readiness Assessment to Help Employers Identify Work-Ready Talent
NCLab, a company providing AI-powered workforce development, is proud to announce the launch of its Employment Readiness Assessment (ERA), a new tool that helps employers evaluate job applicants for fundamental workplace skills before hiring decisions are made. The ERA is not just a personality or... - July 16, 2025 - NCLab
FINM Solutions Announces the Graduation of the 2025 Virtual Administrative Assistant Training Program
FINM Solutions proudly announces the successful culmination of the 2025 Virtual Administrative Assistant Training Program with a special graduation ceremony. This event marks a significant achievement for our graduates, who are now equipped to excel in today's dynamic administrative and remote work... - June 29, 2025 - FINM Solutions
"Artificial Intelligence and Barbarism: A Critique of Digital Reason," by Alexandros Schismenos, A Provocative Critique of AI's Influence on Society
As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes every facet of human existence, a groundbreaking new book, "Artificial Intelligence and Barbarism: A Critique of Digital Reason" (Athens School, June 2025), by acclaimed philosopher Alexandros Schismenos, Ph.D., challenges the prevailing narrative of technological progress. - June 22, 2025 - Athens School Coop
TÜV Rheinland Unveils “Achieving Net Zero” White Paper to Guide Global Businesses Through Carbon Compliance and Competitive Advantage
The report examines global policies like the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the U.S. Clean Competition Act, and Asia-Pacific initiatives, including China’s dual carbon market system. It highlights emerging carbon border taxes in ASEAN countries, emphasizing the need for transparent carbon verification to meet export standards. - June 19, 2025 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
70 Years of Commitment to Safety: TÜV Rheinland Celebrates Seven Decades of Toy Testing
On the International Day of Play on June 11, TÜV Rheinland looks back on 70 years of toy testing. Since 1955, experts have been working to ensure that toys are safe and harmless for children. What once began with simple mechanical tests has evolved into a complex testing process based on... - June 17, 2025 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
iAnimate Alumni Meg Grube Animates Her Way to ILM and the Big Screen
iAnimate.net proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of alumna Meg Grube, who has ascended to the role of Senior Animator at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM). - May 16, 2025 - iAnimate
Explore the Portage School of Leaders: South Bend’s Premier High School for Future Leaders
Looking for a high school near you that emphasizes innovation, leadership, and real-world learning? The Portage School of Leaders, part of the Career Academy Network of Public Schools (CANOPS), is recognized as one of the best high schools in South Bend, offering a forward-thinking approach to... - February 02, 2025 - Career Academy Network of Public Schools
HER Home Design Academy, Inc. Opens Its Doors to Aspiring Design-Build Professionals
HER Home Design Academy, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in Indianapolis, announces its grand opening. The academy offers hands-on education in architecture, interior design, construction, and remodeling, led by industry experts. With planned state-of-the-art facilities, it provides programs for beginners and professionals. The public is invited to the Dusty Boots Tour on January 20 and 22. Applications for the inaugural semester are open. - January 19, 2025 - HER Home Design Academy, Inc.
Career Academy High School Joins Indiana’s Educational Elite with a Remarkable 98.48% Graduation Rate
Career Academy High School reached an exceptional milestone in 2024 with an impressive capped graduation rate of 98.48%. This achievement highlights the school’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence and positions it among the top-performing schools in Indiana. Renowned as one of the best high schools in South Bend, Career Academy High School consistently excels, establishing itself as a leader in education statewide and preparing students for success in college and careers. - January 16, 2025 - Career Academy Network of Public Schools
Career Academy Junior Shares Inspiring Journey to Meeting the President at the White House
Career Academy, South Bend’s premier high school for future leaders, shares inspiring journey to meeting the President at the White House with remarkable story of determination, leadership, and community support culminated in an extraordinary opportunity for Rima, a 17-year-old junior at Career Academy High School, part of the Career Academy Network of Public Schools (CANOPS). Her journey, which began in second grade at Success Academy. - January 16, 2025 - Career Academy Network of Public Schools
Advanced eClinical Training’s (ACT) CCMA Program Approved by the American Council on Education (ACE) for College Credit Transfer
Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is proud to announce that its Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) program has received approval from the American Council on Education (ACE). This prestigious recognition awards graduates 6 transferable vocational college credits. What the ACE Approval... - December 23, 2024 - Advanced eClinical Training (ACT)
Trailblazer in Corrections: Paulding County’s Assistant Jail Administrator Becomes First to Achieve All 3 Levels of NIJO Professional Certification
The National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) announces that Captain Keith Thomas of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, GA, is the first in the state to earn all three levels of NIJO national professional certification (NCCE, NCCS, and NCCO), completing 261 hours of training through NIJO's Detention and Corrections Online Training Academy. This achievement highlights his commitment to excellence in jail management, operational safety, and legal compliance. - December 07, 2024 - National Institute for Jail Operations
Beal University Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Institution’s Maine Roots and Commitment to the Future of Education
Beal University has unveiled a new brand identity that reflects the institution’s ongoing transformation and unwavering commitment to shaping the future of education. The new brand identity, including a refreshed logo and brand colors, signifies Beal University’s dedication to providing... - December 06, 2024 - Beal University
Cosmic Patterns Introduces CONVERGENCE 2025: A Gathering of Leading Astrologers
Cosmic Patterns presents CONVERGENCE 2025, an in-person astrology conference gathering 24 renowned astrologers from around the world. Covering topics from Hellenistic to Vibrational Astrology, this event invites practitioners and newcomers alike to deepen their understanding of diverse astrological perspectives. Scheduled for March 2025 in Orlando, Florida, this conference aims to foster exploration and learning within the astrological community. - November 14, 2024 - Cosmic Patterns Conference
10th Anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week: Celebrating a Decade of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation Through Registered Apprenticeship Programs
National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2024, from Nov. 17–23, marks a decade of growth for Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs. Celebrating "10 Years of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation," NAW showcases RA's role in workforce development, diversity, and inclusion. Highlights include MSG’s Apprenticeship Accelerator at Ivy Tech Community College on Nov. 18, aimed at advancing women's roles in high-demand fields like supply chain and early childhood education. - November 12, 2024 - Manhattan Strategy Group
The Smile Code Podcast Explores “Choosing the Common Good: The Power of Selflessness”
New Episode Celebrates Inspiring Acts of Unity and Compassion to Promote Positive Change During Divisive Times. Just ahead of an election season marked by division and uncertainty, The Smile Code Podcast's new episode, "Choosing the Common Good: The Power of Selflessness," delves into the transformative impact of putting others first. Through a series of powerful, real-life stories, the episode reveals how selflessness and shared humanity can create connection, resilience and lasting happiness. - November 03, 2024 - Smile Matters, Inc.
Grief Coach U Addresses Urgent Need for Grief Coaching After Hurricane Helene
Grief Coach University addresses the urgent need for grief coaches following Hurricane Helene. As communities recover, the emotional toll is immense. Dr. Leelo Bush, PhD, a multi-hurricane survivor, offers insight and a free "Grief Recovery Action Plan: First Steps" to support victims. From October 1-8, 2024, GCU offers a 50% tuition reduction to support disaster relief personnel. - October 01, 2024 - Grief Coach U
Tapestry of Dreams Awareness Event Highlight Nontraditional High School Choices
Donna J. Beasley Technical Academy Thanks Sponsors for Their Support - September 28, 2024 - Donna J Beasley Technical Academy - A Charter High School
QUILT and Community Partners Announce "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" to Drive Innovation, Digital Equity, and Community Well-Being
QUILT, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities, is proud to launch "Broadband Access for Brighter Futures" in collaboration with leading community-based organizations and corporate partners. This initiative, unveiled during a press... - September 03, 2024 - The Quilt Corporation NFP Inc
Advanced eClinical Ranked #1 on Forbes Education's Best CMA Certification Online List
Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is proud to announce its top ranking on Forbes Education's prestigious Best CMA Certification Online list for 2024. This recognition is a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to providing superior education and training for future healthcare... - August 04, 2024 - Advanced eClinical Training (ACT)
Future Goals Foundation Announces 2024 Academic Scholarship Recipients
Furthering its mission to facilitate post-secondary educational opportunities for people in the soccer community, Future Goals Foundation is pleased to announce the six recipients of its 2024 academic scholarships. Selected from a large number of highly qualified applicants, this year’s... - July 23, 2024 - Future Goals Foundation
Congratulations ATS
Associated Training Services (ATS) was recently honored by the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) for being a Platinum Training Provider. - July 12, 2024 - Associated Training Services
Mutual Aid EMS Adds Blood Administration to Ambulance Pre-Hospital Care Capabilities
New blood treatments will help paramedics better care for patients in the field and save lives. - June 11, 2024 - Mutual Aid Ambulance Services
Popular Soccer Non-Profit Announces New Corporate Identity: Future Goals Foundation
MSSL Inc., formerly known as EDP Foundation, is proud to announce its corporate rebranding initiative, culminating in the unveiling of its new corporate identity: Future Goals Foundation. In addition to selecting a bold, more soccer-centric company name, the rebranding initiative also encompasses... - April 17, 2024 - Future Goals Foundation
CodeBoxx Academy: Paving the Way for a New Generation of Tech Professionals
From inmate to tech leader. CodeBoxx Academy provides individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the tech industry. The academy's unique approach to education focuses on hands-on learning and real-world projects, making it accessible to individuals from all backgrounds. - April 09, 2024 - CodeBoxx Academy
PASSi Announces Women’s History Month Celebration 2024 and Primary Care Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Women's history and leadership speak to PASSi’s roots. PASSi's late founder, Ms. Im Ja Choi, was equal parts visionary and fierce pioneer, starting PASSi with nothing but an idea: PASSi would address the deeply felt needs of diverse older adult communities. And PASSi celebrates Ms. Choi not only as PASSi founder, but as its continued North Star – to this day, PASSi grows and develops according to the values and blueprint that Ms. Choi envisioned from the organization's earliest days. - March 14, 2024 - Penn Asian Senior Services
TAKE COMMAND® Online Financial Readiness Program Gains Accreditation
First Command Educational Foundation (FCEF) announces the accreditation of its online financial readiness program TAKE COMMAND® by The American College of Financial Services. - March 09, 2024 - First Command Educational Foundation