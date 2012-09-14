PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is advancing its course curriculum for 2020 to best utilize the latest technology in post-secondary education, training, and tools for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region.
They offer programs to certify nursing assistants, patient... - December 10, 2019 - Premier Medical Careers
Remington College is increasing its power of communication with the introduction of its “Scholastic Four” superhero team of brand mascots, reflective of students and staff.
The superheroes are part of a branding campaign for the non-profit school. The new team will be prominently featured... - December 05, 2019 - Remington College
Stanbridge University Hosts 5K to Aid Celiac Disease Awareness and Research. - December 04, 2019 - Stanbridge University
International Speaker and Best-selling Author Mike Rodriguez has partnered with Nightingale Conant to release his second audio course, a faith-based program entitled Finding Your Why. - November 22, 2019 - Mike Rodriguez International LLC
Senior Tax Accountant, Certified Public Bookkeeper and Certified Business Credit Specialist, Dr. Joy Bennett recently announced the launch of her new apprenticeship program which was developed by her as a way of giving back to the global bookkeeping and financial community. She hopes that people will be able to break into the industry by using the knowledge provided in her programs to increase the number of qualified financial workers in the small business community. - November 04, 2019 - PJ Financial Group LLC
High-profile attorney, state legislator to deliver commencement address. - October 03, 2019 - Remington College
Northwest Academy for the Healing Arts, a Seattle based massage therapy school is excited to announce the addition of their new Reflexology Certification Program.
Reflexology is a gentle, noninvasive and holistic therapy that can be traced centuries back. It is based on the principle that there are... - September 26, 2019 - Northwest Academy for the Healing Arts
Career Loans is a free virtual project that provides one-on-one career counselling and micro loans up to $15,000 to Internationally Trained Individuals (ITIs), in regulated or non-regulated occupations and trades, looking to return to their chosen profession. - September 12, 2019 - Career Loans
Students will learn how to make Halloween treats. - August 14, 2019 - Remington College
Fair to feature fun and educational activities for children. - August 10, 2019 - Remington College
11th annual Cuts for Kids program runs throughout August. - August 07, 2019 - Remington College
The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy
Non-profit college will offer unique cooking experience at its Memphis campus. - July 18, 2019 - Remington College
The Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program will start a new class on August 15. Manufacturing companies that are seeking to train machinists are encouraged to enroll their employees in the program before classes begin. The new class of apprentices will join those already working towards their State of Florida journeyworker certification. The program typically takes 4 years to complete and the apprentices will learn the trade from professional machinists. - July 05, 2019 - Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program
Students can pursue diplomas in Medical Assisting, Medical Office Administration - June 28, 2019 - Remington College
Enrollment now open for 9-month program - May 04, 2019 - Remington College
Two new programs now enrolling. - April 12, 2019 - Remington College
Growing higher apprenticeship uptake numbers could have net effect on UK skills gap. - April 07, 2019 - Best Apprenticeships
Exam Edge, a leading test preparation website, has partnered with prestigious learning institutions to offer them a wide variety of practice tests for their users. Institutions will be able to purchase practice exams in bulk and offer them to their users so that they can learn the testing skills required... - April 02, 2019 - Exam Edge
Enrollment now open for programs in technology, hospitality and health fields. - March 29, 2019 - Remington College
The Inaugural Annual Atlanta Global Studies Symposium fosters collaboration among institutions of higher education, the public and the community, and the K-12 sector in the Atlanta region and beyond through education, research, and outreach about global, regional, and international studies and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. All events are free and open to the public, with pre-registration, and will take place at the Bill Moore Student Success Center (225 N Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30332). - March 20, 2019 - Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta Global Studies Center
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts, a well-established allied health and nursing school, is opening a campus in the Los Angeles area. The campus will have an imaging focus offering an Associate of Occupational Science in Radiologic Technology and an X-Ray Technician with Medical Assisting Skills diploma... - March 18, 2019 - Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
On December 12, 2018, the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) completed an intensive audit and review for The Wayne County Jail Detention Center (WCSO). The purpose of the audit was to verify continued commitment to the high standards of operations necessary to maintain national accreditation... - March 13, 2019 - National Institute for Jail Operations
Process Technology students get chance to see careers in the field. - March 01, 2019 - Remington College
Community invited to learn more about career training, education. - February 27, 2019 - Remington College
Enrollment now open for new program. - February 22, 2019 - Remington College
Criminal justice bachelor’s completion degree and paralegal associate degree programs now enrolling. - February 20, 2019 - Remington College
Wayman Aviation Academy and CFI Bootcamp announced today at the Flight School Association of North America conference that they will guarantee an interview for all graduates of CFI Bootcamp’s certification program. - February 14, 2019 - Wayman Aviation Academy
With OSHA compliant training, online convenience, and affordable prices, AerialLiftCertification.com (ALC) is one of the most trusted training partners in the United States.
Now, thanks to their recent outreach initiative to put more useful information in the hands of aerial lift and scissor lift workers,... - December 17, 2018 - Aerial Lift Certification
"The Renowned" Charles Gregory, hairstylist for stars Tyler Perry, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Terrance Howard, launches wig line for women and men. - December 13, 2018 - Charles Gregory Blow Dry & Beauty Bar
Handling inclement weather has always been a job hazard for aerial lift operators and other aerial work platform (AWP) workers. Even with thorough training, it’s hard to prepare for the unexpected.
Which unique weather-related hazards should aerial lift operators know about? Thanks to a new article... - November 20, 2018 - Certify Me Online
ForkLiftCertification.com (FLC), a premier provider of OSHA compliant forklift certification, announced a package of forklift operator evaluation content to help instructors, safety supervisors, and other training personnel with forklift compliance.
“Every forklift driver needs thorough training,... - November 05, 2018 - ForkLiftCertification.com
Delhi based Stock trading training Institute cum support center, Professional Traders Academy (PTA), recently launched their beginner-to- advance level Crypto Currency and Foreign Exchange trading courses. These intensive investment courses, for beginners, are Delhi’s one of its kind virtual currency trading course especially aimed to assist students, businessman and working professionals in making money online. - October 17, 2018 - Professoinal Traders Academy
The National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) and The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to address the serious and significant issues caused by the use of drugs. Effective immediately, NIJO and FDFW will work together to provide jails across the... - October 04, 2018 - National Institute for Jail Operations
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (AL) has successfully met national accreditation requirements through the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO).
The NIJO Accreditation process requires agencies pursuing accreditation to provide policies and documented proofs of compliance to determine... - September 27, 2018 - National Institute for Jail Operations
Pima County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has successfully met Accreditation requirements through the National Institute for Jail Operations. - August 24, 2018 - National Institute for Jail Operations
With former WyoTech president and alumni Jim Mathis back in the driver’s seat and a new class in session on its Laramie campus, WyoTech has officially returned to its Wyoming roots.
“We’re committed to continuing the legacy of WyoTech and making the right decisions to get us there,”... - August 20, 2018 - WyoTech
Health and fitness practitioners as well as those interested in wellness and self-care in both Montreal and Vancouver will soon be able to add a new skill set to their repertoire with the launch of an authentic Thai massage workshop designed to bring traditional Asian practices to Canada. The in-depth classes from Bodhi Massage are open to anyone interested in learning the holistic therapy’s ancient techniques. - August 17, 2018 - Bodhi Thai Massage
New program now enrolling. - August 12, 2018 - Remington College
Nonprofit Remington College has kicked off its partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by raising more than $4,000 for MS in their first fundraiser on World MS Day. - August 02, 2018 - Remington College
10th annual Cuts for Kids provides complimentary haircut for students 17 and younger throughout August. - July 26, 2018 - Remington College
Get connected with employers looking to hire. - July 25, 2018 - Remington College
New program now enrolling. - July 21, 2018 - Remington College
Nigel Orme has been appointed as CEO for VA. - July 19, 2018 - VA
New program now enrolling - July 19, 2018 - Remington College
Recruits with associate degrees from nationally accredited institutions can apply now. - July 17, 2018 - Remington College
New program now enrolling - July 13, 2018 - Remington College
New program now enrolling - July 12, 2018 - Remington College
Remington College Mobile Campus is expanding its offerings to students with its new Nail Technician Diploma Program. Enrollment is now open and classes start soon.
This program combines practical application of techniques in a salon-like setting with classroom instruction. Topics include:
· Infection... - July 11, 2018 - Remington College
Esali Birth, a holistic perinatal education and doula support organization, will be using funds raised from the 2018 Esali Mother’s Day 5k to provide families of the Mid-Ohio Valley with free postpartum doula care. This continuation of postpartum care for a new mother allows her body time to heal... - May 29, 2018 - Esali Birth