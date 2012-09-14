PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Premier Medical Careers Released the Future of PMC 2020 Report Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is advancing its course curriculum for 2020 to best utilize the latest technology in post-secondary education, training, and tools for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region. They offer programs to certify nursing assistants, patient... - December 10, 2019 - Premier Medical Careers

Remington College Introduces "Scholastic Four" Brand Mascots Remington College is increasing its power of communication with the introduction of its “Scholastic Four” superhero team of brand mascots, reflective of students and staff. The superheroes are part of a branding campaign for the non-profit school. The new team will be prominently featured... - December 05, 2019 - Remington College

Stanbridge University Raises Over $28K at Inaugural Orange County Celiac Disease Foundation Turkey Trot Stanbridge University Hosts 5K to Aid Celiac Disease Awareness and Research. - December 04, 2019 - Stanbridge University

Mike Rodriguez Releases Faith-Based Audio Course to Help People Find Their Purpose International Speaker and Best-selling Author Mike Rodriguez has partnered with Nightingale Conant to release his second audio course, a faith-based program entitled Finding Your Why. - November 22, 2019 - Mike Rodriguez International LLC

PJ Financial Group Announces a New Apprenticeship Program for Individuals to Become Full Charge Bookkeepers in the Small Businesses Community Senior Tax Accountant, Certified Public Bookkeeper and Certified Business Credit Specialist, Dr. Joy Bennett recently announced the launch of her new apprenticeship program which was developed by her as a way of giving back to the global bookkeeping and financial community. She hopes that people will be able to break into the industry by using the knowledge provided in her programs to increase the number of qualified financial workers in the small business community. - November 04, 2019 - PJ Financial Group LLC

Justin Bamberg to Speak at Remington College Columbia Campus Graduation Ceremony October 18 High-profile attorney, state legislator to deliver commencement address. - October 03, 2019 - Remington College

New Reflexology Certification Program in Seattle, Washington Northwest Academy for the Healing Arts, a Seattle based massage therapy school is excited to announce the addition of their new Reflexology Certification Program. Reflexology is a gentle, noninvasive and holistic therapy that can be traced centuries back. It is based on the principle that there are... - September 26, 2019 - Northwest Academy for the Healing Arts

New Credential Recognition Program, Career Loans Launches in Alberta and Saskatchewan Career Loans is a free virtual project that provides one-on-one career counselling and micro loans up to $15,000 to Internationally Trained Individuals (ITIs), in regulated or non-regulated occupations and trades, looking to return to their chosen profession. - September 12, 2019 - Career Loans

Entrepreneur, Reality Celebrity Kathy Wakile Sets New Date for Remington College Dessert Class Students will learn how to make Halloween treats. - August 14, 2019 - Remington College

Remington College Fort Worth Campus Kicks Off Back to School with Open House Fair to feature fun and educational activities for children. - August 10, 2019 - Remington College

Remington College Lafayette Campus to Help Kids Look Their Best for the First Day of School 11th annual Cuts for Kids program runs throughout August. - August 07, 2019 - Remington College

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

Reality Celebrity, National Best-Selling Author Kathy Wakile, to Teach Dessert Class at Remington College Non-profit college will offer unique cooking experience at its Memphis campus. - July 18, 2019 - Remington College

Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program Starts a New Class After Completing a Successful Year The Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program will start a new class on August 15. Manufacturing companies that are seeking to train machinists are encouraged to enroll their employees in the program before classes begin. The new class of apprentices will join those already working towards their State of Florida journeyworker certification. The program typically takes 4 years to complete and the apprentices will learn the trade from professional machinists. - July 05, 2019 - Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program

Remington College Announces Offerings for New Knoxville Campus Students can pursue diplomas in Medical Assisting, Medical Office Administration - June 28, 2019 - Remington College

Remington College Online Offers New Medical Assisting Diploma Program Enrollment now open for 9-month program - May 04, 2019 - Remington College

Remington College Cleveland Campus Announces New Degree Programs Two new programs now enrolling. - April 12, 2019 - Remington College

Higher Apprenticeships Growth Forecasts UK Skills Shift Growing higher apprenticeship uptake numbers could have net effect on UK skills gap. - April 07, 2019 - Best Apprenticeships

Exam Edge to Add Institutional Partnership Program Exam Edge, a leading test preparation website, has partnered with prestigious learning institutions to offer them a wide variety of practice tests for their users. Institutions will be able to purchase practice exams in bulk and offer them to their users so that they can learn the testing skills required... - April 02, 2019 - Exam Edge

Remington College Online Announces Four New Programs Enrollment now open for programs in technology, hospitality and health fields. - March 29, 2019 - Remington College

Atlanta Global Studies Center Hosts Inaugural Symposium April 25-27th in Atlanta The Inaugural Annual Atlanta Global Studies Symposium fosters collaboration among institutions of higher education, the public and the community, and the K-12 sector in the Atlanta region and beyond through education, research, and outreach about global, regional, and international studies and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. All events are free and open to the public, with pre-registration, and will take place at the Bill Moore Student Success Center (225 N Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30332). - March 20, 2019 - Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta Global Studies Center

Gurnick Academy Opens Campus in Los Angeles, Recognizing Healthcare Growth Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts, a well-established allied health and nursing school, is opening a campus in the Los Angeles area. The campus will have an imaging focus offering an Associate of Occupational Science in Radiologic Technology and an X-Ray Technician with Medical Assisting Skills diploma... - March 18, 2019 - Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts

Jail Achieves Level I National Accreditation Recognition On December 12, 2018, the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) completed an intensive audit and review for The Wayne County Jail Detention Center (WCSO). The purpose of the audit was to verify continued commitment to the high standards of operations necessary to maintain national accreditation... - March 13, 2019 - National Institute for Jail Operations

Remington College Baton Rouge Campus Students Tour Shell Convent Refinery Process Technology students get chance to see careers in the field. - March 01, 2019 - Remington College

Remington College Shreveport Campus Showcases Programs with Open House Community invited to learn more about career training, education. - February 27, 2019 - Remington College

Remington College Fort Worth Campus Expands Offerings with Restaurant, Hospitality and Retail Management Degree Program Enrollment now open for new program. - February 22, 2019 - Remington College

Remington College Little Rock Campus Offers Two New Degree Programs Criminal justice bachelor’s completion degree and paralegal associate degree programs now enrolling. - February 20, 2019 - Remington College

Guaranteed CFI Job Interviews from Wayman Aviation Academy for CFI Bootcamp Graduates Wayman Aviation Academy and CFI Bootcamp announced today at the Flight School Association of North America conference that they will guarantee an interview for all graduates of CFI Bootcamp’s certification program. - February 14, 2019 - Wayman Aviation Academy

ALC’s Aerial Lift Safety Checklist: Tools and Resources for a Safer Workplace With OSHA compliant training, online convenience, and affordable prices, AerialLiftCertification.com (ALC) is one of the most trusted training partners in the United States. Now, thanks to their recent outreach initiative to put more useful information in the hands of aerial lift and scissor lift workers,... - December 17, 2018 - Aerial Lift Certification

Tyler Perry’s Wig Stylist Charles Gregory Launches New Wig Line Titled "The Renowned Wig Collection" "The Renowned" Charles Gregory, hairstylist for stars Tyler Perry, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Terrance Howard, launches wig line for women and men. - December 13, 2018 - Charles Gregory Blow Dry & Beauty Bar

New CMO Infographic Explains Unique Climate Challenges for Aerial Lift Operators Handling inclement weather has always been a job hazard for aerial lift operators and other aerial work platform (AWP) workers. Even with thorough training, it’s hard to prepare for the unexpected. Which unique weather-related hazards should aerial lift operators know about? Thanks to a new article... - November 20, 2018 - Certify Me Online

FLC Releases Ultimate Guide to Forklift Operator Evaluations ForkLiftCertification.com (FLC), a premier provider of OSHA compliant forklift certification, announced a package of forklift operator evaluation content to help instructors, safety supervisors, and other training personnel with forklift compliance. “Every forklift driver needs thorough training,... - November 05, 2018 - ForkLiftCertification.com

Professional Traders Academy Launches Forex and Crypto Currency Trading Courses in Delhi Delhi based Stock trading training Institute cum support center, Professional Traders Academy (PTA), recently launched their beginner-to- advance level Crypto Currency and Foreign Exchange trading courses. These intensive investment courses, for beginners, are Delhi’s one of its kind virtual currency trading course especially aimed to assist students, businessman and working professionals in making money online. - October 17, 2018 - Professoinal Traders Academy

National Institute for Jail Operations and The Foundation for a Drug-Free World Announce Strategic Partnership The National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) and The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to address the serious and significant issues caused by the use of drugs. Effective immediately, NIJO and FDFW will work together to provide jails across the... - October 04, 2018 - National Institute for Jail Operations

Baldwin County Jail Earns NIJO National Accreditation The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (AL) has successfully met national accreditation requirements through the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO). The NIJO Accreditation process requires agencies pursuing accreditation to provide policies and documented proofs of compliance to determine... - September 27, 2018 - National Institute for Jail Operations

Jail Achieves National Accreditation in Arizona Pima County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has successfully met Accreditation requirements through the National Institute for Jail Operations. - August 24, 2018 - National Institute for Jail Operations

WyoTech Campus Reopens in Laramie Under New, Local Leadership With former WyoTech president and alumni Jim Mathis back in the driver’s seat and a new class in session on its Laramie campus, WyoTech has officially returned to its Wyoming roots. “We’re committed to continuing the legacy of WyoTech and making the right decisions to get us there,”... - August 20, 2018 - WyoTech

Therapeutic Workshop Brings Authentic Thai Massages to Canada to Boost Health, Relaxation and Holistic Therapy Health and fitness practitioners as well as those interested in wellness and self-care in both Montreal and Vancouver will soon be able to add a new skill set to their repertoire with the launch of an authentic Thai massage workshop designed to bring traditional Asian practices to Canada. The in-depth classes from Bodhi Massage are open to anyone interested in learning the holistic therapy’s ancient techniques. - August 17, 2018 - Bodhi Thai Massage

Remington College Memphis Campus Offers New Culinary Diploma Program New program now enrolling. - August 12, 2018 - Remington College

Remington College Raises Thousands for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Nonprofit Remington College has kicked off its partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by raising more than $4,000 for MS in their first fundraiser on World MS Day. - August 02, 2018 - Remington College

Remington College Offers Free Back-to-School Haircuts for Kids 10th annual Cuts for Kids provides complimentary haircut for students 17 and younger throughout August. - July 26, 2018 - Remington College

Remington College Memphis Campus Holds Career Fair on July 31 Get connected with employers looking to hire. - July 25, 2018 - Remington College

Remington College Memphis Campus Offers New Medical Office Administration Diploma Program New program now enrolling. - July 21, 2018 - Remington College

New CEO Appointed for VA Nigel Orme has been appointed as CEO for VA. - July 19, 2018 - VA

Remington College Shreveport Campus Offers New Computer-Aided Design and Drafting Diploma Program New program now enrolling - July 19, 2018 - Remington College

Memphis Police Department Now Accepting Remington College Criminal Justice Degree Graduates Recruits with associate degrees from nationally accredited institutions can apply now. - July 17, 2018 - Remington College

Remington College Cleveland Campus Offers New Facility Maintenance Diploma Program New program now enrolling - July 13, 2018 - Remington College

Remington College Greenspoint Campus Offers New Paralegal Associate Degree Program New program now enrolling - July 12, 2018 - Remington College

Remington College Mobile Campus Offers New Nail Technician Diploma Program Remington College Mobile Campus is expanding its offerings to students with its new Nail Technician Diploma Program. Enrollment is now open and classes start soon. This program combines practical application of techniques in a salon-like setting with classroom instruction. Topics include: · Infection... - July 11, 2018 - Remington College