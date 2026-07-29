Women's history and leadership speak to PASSi’s roots. PASSi's late founder, Ms. Im Ja Choi, was equal parts visionary and fierce pioneer, starting PASSi with nothing but an idea: PASSi would address the deeply felt needs of diverse older adult communities. And PASSi celebrates Ms. Choi not only as PASSi founder, but as its continued North Star – to this day, PASSi grows and develops according to the values and blueprint that Ms. Choi envisioned from the organization's earliest days. - March 14, 2024 - Penn Asian Senior Services