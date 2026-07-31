Idaho: Pocatello News
Remodel PRO Joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Remodel PRO joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) - July 31, 2026 - Remodel PRO
Remodel PRO Redefines Luxury Living Across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming with "Gold Standard" Renovation Expertise
Remodel PRO, the region’s premier renovation firm, is proud to announce its strategic focus on high-end residential and elite commercial transformations. - May 08, 2026 - Remodel PRO
High Concept Political Thriller Brings Back George Washington to Save the Day. A Novel to Celebrate America’s 250th Year.
B&P Books proudly announces the upcoming release of The Path of Duty and Honor: If George Washington Returned…, a bold, high-concept political thriller by authors William Gensburger and JC Ryan. This gripping novel dares to thrust the past into direct confrontation with the... - April 27, 2026 - B&P Books, LLC
Boise Studio Offers Free Tattoo Removal for Racist, Hateful, and Demonic Tattoos
Chariot Tattoo & Laser Removal uses advanced PicoWay technology to help individuals move forward. - April 17, 2026 - Chariot Tattoo & Laser Tattoo Removal
Resin Architecture and Crystal Builders Announce Winners of the 2025 Student Design Competition: RETHINK, REIMAGINE, REVITALIZE
Resin Architecture and Crystal Builders are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Resin Architecture Student Design Competition, an annual design challenge inviting emerging design professionals to reimagine an existing and abandoned Idaho Fall’s location. This year’s competition... - February 25, 2026 - Crystal Builders
Idaho Falls Symphony Announces 2026 Gala “An Evening of Wonder” Presented by Crystal Builders
The Idaho Falls Symphony and Crystal Builders invites the community to its premier fundraising event of the season, An Evening of Wonder, taking place May 1, 2026, at the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center at the Mountain America Center. - February 23, 2026 - Crystal Builders
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Remodel Professionals of Idaho Announces Rebranding to Remodel PRO and Key New Hires
The country's current migration shift is impacting Idaho and its residents and businesses are responding with renovations. Residential and commercial upgrades are booming in East Idaho. Because of this and to better identify our scope of practice, Remodel PRO has rebranded to capture the full essence of our business model. - October 03, 2025 - Remodel PRO
Rainbow Restoration Discovers Mold Beneath Floors and Inside Homes in Eastern Idaho
Rainbow Restoration is uncovering the presence of a highly correlated micro that lurks beneath our floors and inside our homes. Mold is present when the weather is warm and humid or when lots of water seeps into and around our homes. Early detection and removal are recommended. - August 19, 2025 - Rainbow Restoration
Becky Dennis’s New Book, "Gee Bee, Tell Me a Story," is a Charming Collection of Short, Imaginative Stories Inspired by Suggestions from the Author’s Grandchildren
Fulton Books author Becky Dennis, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “Gee Bee, Tell Me a Story”: a riveting series of short stories that the author has created through different suggestions and ideas that her grandchildren have... - August 07, 2025 - Fulton Books
Remodel Professionals of Idaho Shares Key Steps When Starting a Kitchen or Bathroom Renovation
Home remodeling can help add value to a home before reselling, update and old style or improve the function of a house. Remodel Professionals of Idaho wants you to plan your project to avoid costly errors and mistakes. - July 21, 2025 - Remodel PRO
Kira Masteller’s Newly Released "Good News Brave Bear" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Courage, Curiosity, and Discovery
“Good News Brave Bear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kira Masteller is a beautifully illustrated tale that follows a young bear’s journey to overcome fear, explore the world around him, and discover an uplifting message from nature. - May 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Curtis Lind’s Newly Released "Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Finding Babu" is an Exciting Adventure That Blends Mystery and Friendship
“Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Finding Babu” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Lind is a thrilling children’s book that follows two curious African Gray parrots on a quest to find their missing family. Set in the magical Congo Rainforest, Sophie and Pierre embark on an adventure full of secrets, discoveries, and life lessons. - April 29, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Curtis Lind’s Newly Released "Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Flying Lessons" is a Charming Tale That Explores Perseverance, Friendship, and Self-Belief
“Sophie and Pierre’s Fantastic Feathered Fables: Flying Lessons” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Lind is an engaging children's book that follows two African gray parrots, Sophie and Pierre, on their quest to master flight. Inspired by Lind’s extensive travels across Asia, Russia, Europe, and Africa, the book combines his global adventures with the creativity of young minds. - April 29, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Julia Stewart’s Newly Released "Jesus Is My Forever Friend" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Faith, Comfort, and Knowing Jesus is Always Near
“Jesus Is My Forever Friend” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julia Stewart is a touching and reassuring story that helps young readers understand that Jesus is always with them, especially in times of fear and uncertainty. - March 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Karma Wiederrick’s Newly Released "Flight 614" is a Gripping Tale of Survival, Self-Discovery, and Resilience
“Flight 614” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karma Wiederrick is a compelling story of a young woman’s fight for survival and emotional healing following a life-altering plane crash. - February 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Ronda Clark’s New Book, "Napolian's Secret," is a Captivating Tale of a Young Boy Who, with the Encouragement of His Parents, Works Hard to Achieve His Dreams
Fulton Books author Ronda Clark, a loving mother and grandmother, and illustrator Alyssa Orear have completed their most recent book, “Napolian's Secret”: a charming and heartfelt story of a young boy who dreams of one day living like a prince and works hard in order to make his dreams... - January 07, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Jessica Muir’s New Book, “The ABCs of Me: Affirmations for Children (and Adults),” Explores Self-Love and Respect While Journeying Through the Alphabet
Recent release “The ABCs of Me: Affirmations for Children (and Adults)” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jessica Muir is an uplifting journey through the alphabet designed to foster self-love in both children and adults. Through its colorful pages and encouraging messages, the book teaches readers to embrace their self-worth and harness the magic of positive affirmations. - October 22, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Daryl Langworthy’s Newly Released “Quilt of Many Verses” is an Uplifting Collection of Scripture-Based Reflections
“Quilt of Many Verses” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daryl Langworthy is an inspiring compilation of Bible verses and spiritual wisdom, offering readers encouragement and guidance for everyday Christian living. - September 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Paper Seed Press Publishes Inclusive Children's Book, Launching on National Disability Independence Day, and Partners with Champ's Heart to Help Disabled Children
Paper Seed Press, inspired by nonprofit’s mission to provide equestrian experiences to children and veterans, writes uplifting picture book based on the true story of a young boy who learned to walk again with prosthetics. - July 26, 2024 - Paper Seed Press
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
"Operation Roof Rescue" Celebrates 10 Years of Service by Giving Away 4 Free Roofs to Community Heroes and Deserving Families
"Operation Roof Rescue" is proud to announce its 10th-anniversary celebration by giving back to the community that has supported it throughout the years. As a token of gratitude for a decade of support, Roof Rescue will be providing four free roofs, one each to a military/veteran,... - May 08, 2024 - Roof Rescue
Roof Rescue Celebrates 10 Years of Community Support with "Operation Roof Rescue" Event
Roof Rescue, a leading roofing company founded in 2014 by Mark Franklin, is proud to announce its 10th-year anniversary celebration and the launch of a special initiative, "Operation Roof Rescue." - May 03, 2024 - Roof Rescue
The Firefighter Air Coalition Presents Air Management: The Fireground, Our Mission and You
Meridian Fire Department Introduces Life-Saving Training to Pacific Northwest Firefighters - February 13, 2024 - Firefighter Air Coalition
Author Dr. Jason Bransford’s New Book “The Future is Bright: How Gem Prep Is Reimagining Education and Building Tomorrow’s Leaders” Explores Overdue Changes to Education
Recent release “The Future is Bright: How Gem Prep Is Reimagining Education and Building Tomorrow’s Leaders” from Covenant Books author Dr. Jason Bransford is a comprehensive and eye-opening look at the unique approaches that Gem Prep schools are taking to provide a rigorous and relevant educational experience to their students. - January 10, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Rosie Hullinger’s New Book, "Why Can't I See Jesus?" is a Heartfelt, Faith-Based Story That Shows How Jesus is Always Beside His Followers Throughout Their Day
Recent release “Why Can't I See Jesus?” from Covenant Books author Rosie Hullinger is an adorable tale that addresses a common question that children often pose and explores how Jesus is always present throughout one’s day, from mundane chores to exciting activities with loved ones, even if He cannot be seen. - December 20, 2023 - Covenant Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Ink Spa Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with a Party
Ink Spa, a premium tattoo studio for busy professionals, is celebrating one year of business success on Thursday, May 4 5-8 PM at Ink Spa in downtown Boise. The celebration is open to the public and will include boutique vendors and giveaways for those who want to see what the Ink Spa experience is all about. While you're there, enjoy a complimentary beverage and shop the Ink Spa boutique for tattoo lovers as well as two guest boutiques, Brit & Belle and Millie Grace Permanent Jewelry. - April 26, 2023 - Ink Spa
Idaho Pawn and Gold Emerges as 2023's First Place Pawn Shop Winner
Idaho's Best announced Idaho Pawn & Gold is the 2023 first place winner. The store is dedicated to providing exemplary pawn shop services. - April 22, 2023 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced Online Auction Ending December 2, 2022
Looking for a quality Christmas gift? Idaho Pawn and Gold announced a pawn default and estate auction ending December 2, 2022. - November 29, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn Announced His and Her Christmas Sale
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they will have a his and her Christmas sale following Thanksgiving. - November 16, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced Liquidation Auction
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they are having a liquidation auction starting October 28 ending November 4, 2022. The auction is online and includes things for both men and women. - October 30, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn Announced Declutter and Personal Pawn Broker Service
As the economy continues to change, Idaho Pawn and Gold has launched a declutter and Personal Pawn Broker Service to assist patrons liquidate valuable items for quick cash. - October 26, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Layaway Program in Time for the Holidays
The holidays are just around the corner. Idaho Pawn and Gold has numerous items available for an affordable price and to assist customers in the community, they now offer a Layaway Program. - September 28, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Dual Service Program in Idaho
People hire attorneys, painters, mechanics, and other professionals to complete tasks and represent them and their interests. Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they are a dual service pawn program. - September 16, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Free Testing for All Precious Metals
Nothing is more frustrating than purchasing gold, silver, or another precious metal to find out the purchase was expensive and the product fake. Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they would test precious metals free of charge. - August 13, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Meridian, ID Announces They Offer Free Testing on All Precious Metals
Buying or selling gold bullion, gold bars, or gold coins? Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they offer free testing on all precious metals. The gold industry has shown an increase in counterfeit gold. Don't be tricked. The way to keep from regretting a transaction is to have the precious metals tested. - July 30, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Pine Top Brand Company Located in Nampa, Idaho Announced Release of New Designer Line
Pine Top Brand company located in Nampa, Idaho, announces a new line of leather wallets perfect for the busy professional. With the new designer line, consumers now have a premium leather choice when shopping for a new wallet. This release will help with the holiday season shopping sprees that are just around the corner. - July 20, 2022 - Pine Top Brand
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced They Have a New Service to Test Precious Metals While Customers Wait
Idaho Pawn and Gold, with three locations in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa, Idaho, announced they would test precious metals while customers wait. The store owns a Thermo DXL tester for non-intrusive precious metal testing. - July 17, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn & Gold Announces Free Appraisals
Idaho Pawn has three stores in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa, Idaho. They now offer Thermo DXL testing on all precious metals. - June 22, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Axel's Pawn Shop Launches Huge Inventory of Name Brand Tools
Axel's Pawn Shop specializes in buying, selling, and pawning against name brand tools like DeWalt, Ridgid, Bosch, and others. The inventory in the store changes daily. If a person needs a specialized tool for a weekend project or a professional needs tools for long-term construction projects Axel's has a large selection to choose from. - June 04, 2022 - Axel's Pawn Shop
New Idaho Business Redefines and Supports Emerging RINO Voting Bloc
A new clothing-oriented small business is putting a new spin on the once-derogatory term of RINO and is promoting wearing the term proudly in recognition of a growing number of voters. Historically, RINO has been used as a derisive acronym for “Republican in Name Only” and applied to... - April 30, 2022 - RINO-HO
AeroLEDs Approved for Part 25 Aircraft
AeroLEDs, LLC is pleased to announce FAA-PMA/STC approval for the SunSpot™ Series LED Landing and Taxi lights on over 300 makes and models of Part 25 transport category aircraft, adding to their constantly growing list of FAA certifications. Available immediately, this STC brings the safety... - April 22, 2022 - AeroLEDs, LLC.
Silverback Learning Solutions is Now EdPower!
Silverback Learning Solutions is proud to announce its transition from Silverback Learning to EdPower! “This was not merely a course change, but rather a necessary rebirth that involved transitioning from a products-based vendor to a strategic provider of integrated services. Along this journey, we have made significant performance improvements and introduced several new award-winning tools and services to our platform suite,” stated Joe Wallace, CEO of EdPower. - December 01, 2021 - EdPower
The Number 1 Rated Pawn Shop in Idaho - Idaho Pawn & Gold Now Open in Nampa, Boise & Meridian. Pawning and Buying Gold, Diamonds, Vehicles, Electronics and More.
Idaho Pawn & Gold has launched its professional, honest pawning and consignment services in Boise and Nampa, ID, purchasing and selling gold, silver, and used goods at fair prices. More information is available at pawnidaho.com The Idaho Pawn & Gold store offers cash payment for items... - November 25, 2020 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Woman in Pinehurst, Idaho
With her Diabetic Alert Dog, Kendrick, by her side, Brenda and her family are hopeful that she will gain the confidence to face the everyday challenges of living with diabetes. - July 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Leading Software Maniacs Announces the Release of Spresso™ iVersionIt™ for Windows and macOS
Immediate availability of a new app that performs version backups of digital project stuff. This is an easy-to-use tool designed to safeguard work performed by creative professionals and freelancers. - March 01, 2018 - Leading Software Maniacs
Chloeta Introduces Innovative Wildfire Loss Prevention Strategies for Insurers
Wildfires cause approximately $2.2 billion in losses annually to the insurance industry. Chloeta is employing proven strategies to limit the number of claims experienced by property casualty underwriters. These wildfire loss prevention and risk mitigation services are available nationally to insurers. - August 02, 2017 - Chloeta