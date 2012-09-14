PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Woman in Pinehurst, Idaho With her Diabetic Alert Dog, Kendrick, by her side, Brenda and her family are hopeful that she will gain the confidence to face the everyday challenges of living with diabetes. - July 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Leading Software Maniacs Announces the Release of Spresso™ iVersionIt™ for Windows and macOS Immediate availability of a new app that performs version backups of digital project stuff. This is an easy-to-use tool designed to safeguard work performed by creative professionals and freelancers. - March 01, 2018 - Leading Software Maniacs

Chloeta Introduces Innovative Wildfire Loss Prevention Strategies for Insurers Wildfires cause approximately $2.2 billion in losses annually to the insurance industry. Chloeta is employing proven strategies to limit the number of claims experienced by property casualty underwriters. These wildfire loss prevention and risk mitigation services are available nationally to insurers. - August 02, 2017 - Chloeta

Express Employment Professionals Office Announces Move to Coeur d’ Alene Express Employment Professionals of Post Falls today announced that it will relocate its office to Coeur d’ Alene in January, 2017. The new location, at the Crossroads Shopping Center (often referred to as the WinCo Center,) will begin operation on January 30, 2017. - December 21, 2016 - Express Employment Professionals

The Great Junk Hunt is Heading to Boise, Idaho One of America's Top 15 Flea Markets with nearly 100 booths all under one roof is coming to the Expo Idaho fairgrounds on September 23 & 24, 2016. It will be jammed packed with fabulous junk that top quality vendors have collected all summer. Vendors are juried to make sure they have the best of the best for all shoppers. Come see what all the fuss is about! - September 09, 2016 - FJS Productions

Ashley Manor Celebrates 20th Anniversary Family owned and operated health care company celebrates it's 20th anniversary and grand opening of it's 58th and 59th facilities this month. The company specializes in small assisted living facilities in residential areas that specialize in memory care; located in Idaho, Colorado, and Oregon. - August 24, 2016 - Ashley Manor

Federal Court Rules in Favor John K. Baldwin and Bridge Capital Against the Government of Laos US Court Rules in Favor of John K. Baldwin and Bridge Capital Against the Government of Laos noting that its claims were based on little more than unsupported allegations of wrongdoing” and finding that it was “essentially motivated by bad faith.” - April 12, 2016 - Bridge Capital

Keep Calm and Pawn on: Introducing Sam's Locker, a New Boise Idaho Pawn Shop, Sharing a Start-Up Experience and Their Founding Principles The foundation of a good life lived is rooted in the good intentions of your endeavors and doing right by others. Sam’s Locker a Pawn shop, located in Boise Idaho, aims to reflect this core belief within every transaction. - May 11, 2015 - Sam's Locker

Katie M. Tweedy Honored as Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Katie M. Tweedy, of Blackfoot, Idaho, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Healthcare Applications. - August 01, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Salesforce.com Foundation Raises Over $35,000 for Quality Education in Tanzania, Africa Funds being used to build library impacting more than 50,000 people, and scholarships for orphaned children. - March 04, 2014 - Make A Difference (MAD) Now

FCX-DNA – New DNA Specific Cosmetic Line Targets the Unique 1% of DNA. FCX-DNA to Announce the Forthcoming Diet Products. Your Skin Your Body Your Genes FCX-DNA anti aging Cosmetics and Diet Products target that 1% uniqueness of the Human DNA. Your Skin Your Body Your Genes. - March 22, 2012 - Full Circle Rewards Inc.

www.GrindItFresh.com is Now Open for Business Grind It Fresh is a new E-Commerce business owned and operated by Teresa Naylor, T Naylor Enterprises. Grind It Fresh is offering retail sales primarily in coffee, burr coffee grinders, coffee makers, espresso makers and cappuccino makers. Name brands such as Bialetti, Caudra, Konica LaPavoni, and Grind It Fresh's own brand are featured in the store. Customers who crave coffee savor the bean, and Grind It Fresh has the freshest and best tasting coffee beans to be found anywhere on the planet. - September 03, 2011 - Grind It Fresh

Country Artist Lisa Matassa to Perform at Four Country Format Radio Stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington State Country artist, Lisa Matassa, will perform and give interviews at four country format radio stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington on Wednesday, July 20, 2011 and on Thursday, July 21, 2011, as part of the western U.S. leg of her national radio promotional tour for her debut EP, “Me Time.” - July 20, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

Vendor Gives Away Free CRM and Help Desk Software to Charitable Organizations and Open-Source Software Projects Kayako, a leading vendor of help desk software and live chat solutions is giving away free software licenses to charities and established open-source software projects. - August 06, 2009 - Kayako Inc.

Kayako Gives Away Helpdesk Software Licenses, Gadgets and a $1000.00 Donation to a Nominated Charity via Twitter and Facebook Kayako, a world leader in CRM, live chat and help desk software solutions with a customer base of more than 30,000, including customers such as ICANN, Fedex, Princeton University and NASDAQ gives away helpdesk software via Twitter and Facebook. Establishing a presence in new social spaces is an increasing... - July 16, 2009 - Kayako Inc.

Tech Strategies Provides Business Class Email in an Affordable Hosted Solution The need for business class e-mail for small and medium businesses is now available in an affordable hosted solution, provided by Tech Strategies. Their hosted e-mail solution aims to compete with similar hosted Exchange services, by utilizing Kerio Mail Server 6.5. - August 08, 2008 - Tech Strategies, Inc

Find Your Voice and Dramatically Increase Your Income and Success Whatever business you are in you can use public speaking to market your products and services and generate multiple streams of income. You can apply these same public speaking techniques and strategies when delivering teleseminars and webinars so you are not restricted to speaking and selling from the... - June 04, 2008 - Tri-J LLC

How Are Your Thoughts Suppressing Your Dreams The joys of childhood. Remember all those dreams you had. I want to be a fireman, teacher, singer, dancer, the president. What happened, where did they go. Your thoughts may say, "dreams are for children" but your heart says, "live your dreams." Deep inside your dream sits, waiting... - May 29, 2008 - Tri-J LLC

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Moms Eliminate Financial Problems Almost Instantly Corporate layoffs and home-business startups are both at all-time highs. Home-based businesses make up roughly half of all U.S. businesses and mompreneurs are getting in the game. With the recent scares in the economy moms are being extra diligent and becoming successful in the process. Mompreneurs... - May 14, 2008 - Tri-J LLC

A Startling Fact About How Lewiston, Idaho Meets Los Angeles, California The internet makes doing big things from small areas possible. Lewiston, Idaho business owner, freelance writer and marketing expert, Lisa Manyon takes full advantage of technological connections. Manyon, owner of Write On ~ Creative Writing Services, LLC. ® will be featured on a premium teleseminar... - January 15, 2007 - Write On ~ Creative Writing Services, LLC.

Alexa Ranks WorldVitalRecords.com as the Number Three Online Genealogy Database Web Site: WorldVitalRecords.com Ranks in the Top 10 in Several Genealogy Categories According to Alexa rankings, WorldVitalRecords.com is the number three most visited site in all of the genealogy database Web sites, just behind NewspaperArchive.com and Ancestry.com. “It is so exciting to be recognized by Alexa for our increase in traffic to our Web site. Our team has worked... - January 04, 2007 - World Vital Records, Inc.

Butterfly Script Team Launches Toys for Tots Campaign Butterfly Marketing Script programmers have joined forces to promote Toys for Tots and help kid throughout the US have a happier holiday. Usually found behind a computer, the Launch Team have gathered together Internet marketers to raise funds through a fire sale of information products. - December 23, 2006 - FireFlySale.com

Perfect Last Minute Gift for the Entrepreneur Becky Dielman and Randy Fogg are two of the best kept secrets behind many successful Internet businesses. As programmers they generally play the behind the scenes role of making a website work. During this Christmas holiday, they have taken a break and have designed a special online Toys for Tots campaign. - December 23, 2006 - FireFlySale.com

What You Don't Know Can Cost You Thousands of Dollars. eBay Sellers Save Taxes & Protect Assets. Tax Attorney Reveals Secrets; the AuctionCorporation (tm) shows eBay and other online auction sellers how to legally reduce taxes by thousands of dollars each year and protect their assets from lawsuits. - December 13, 2006 - AuctionCorporation.com

Spiritual Scholars Meet Spirituality for Dummies Sharon Janis, award winning filmmaker, singer, and author of Spirituality For Dummies and Secrets of Spiritual Happiness will speak and perform devotional singing at the Sun Valley Spiritual Film Festival. WHEN: September 8 –12, 2006 WHERE: Sun Valley Idaho, at the Opera House and other venues... - August 31, 2006 - Sharon Janis