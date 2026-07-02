Kansas: Wichita News
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Greenwood to Speak on Higher Education Within Prisons in the U.S.
This Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series online event will feature Dr. Michelle Greenwood of Southwestern College, Kans. The talk will focus on the context of the incarcerated (or formerly) students and the teaching experience along with running a program for incarcerated students and the make-up of a successful program for these marginalized students. - April 12, 2026 - Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences
Women’s Annuity Network Unveils 2026 Mentorship Program
New Initiative Expands Leadership Pathways for Women While Advancing NAFA’s Mission - January 21, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
NAFA Ushers in 2026 Board of Directors
Leaders Aim to Protect Industry and Increase Trust in Annuities as a Vital Retirement Planning Tool. - January 14, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Marketing Angle to Exhibit at FarmCon 2026, Showcasing Proven Strategies for Rural Business Growth and Outreach
Marketing Angle, a full-service marketing agency focused on rural growth, will be an exhibitor at FarmCon 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri, this January. Known for its data-driven strategies and passion for supporting businesses in agriculture and conservation, Marketing Angle brings real-world success stories to the table—making them a standout resource for startups, established brands, and nonprofits alike. - December 16, 2025 - Marketing Angle
Adopt-A-Senior: Spreading Joy to Seniors Across the Midwest This Holiday Season
Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega announce the launch of the 8th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive, an initiative powered by the My Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation. - November 27, 2025 - Omega Senior Living
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Skyward Credit Union Announces Appointment of Tim Dunham as Chief Lending Officer
Skyward Credit Union is pleased to announce the addition of Tim Dunham as Chief Lending Officer. Dunham brings extensive experience in lending leadership, product innovation, and data-driven strategy in the credit union industry. His leadership roles include overseeing consumer and digital lending, loan operations, and business intelligence teams. Dunham will lead Skyward’s lending division with a focus on responsible growth, strong credit quality, and exceptional member experience. - October 24, 2025 - Skyward Credit Union
Pioneering Louise Brooks Website Marks 30th Anniversary
The Louise Brooks Society, a pioneering fan site and online archive devoted to the legendary actress, celebrates 30 years on the world wide web. - August 13, 2025 - Louise Brooks Society
Jessie White Honored as a VIP for Summer 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jessie White of Salina, Kansas, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human resources. White will be included... - July 29, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Skyward Credit Union Expands Membership Eligibility to Broaden Community Reach
Skyward Credit Union is proud to announce an expansion of its field of membership, for individuals across south-central Kansas and the aviation industry to access the benefits of credit union membership. Rooted in aviation since its founding, Skyward Credit Union continues to honor its legacy... - June 14, 2025 - Skyward Credit Union
Skyward Credit Union Hires Aggie Tuxhorn as Chief Marketing Officer
Skyward Credit Union is proud to announce the addition of Aggie Tuxhorn as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. An accomplished marketing executive, brand strategist, and community leader, Tuxhorn brings more than 12 years of experience brand, growth, and digital strategy initiatives in the financial services sector. Tuxhorn’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing Skyward’s strategic marketing efforts to support long-term growth and member engagement. - May 27, 2025 - Skyward Credit Union
Reflexology Plus Opens New Spa Offering Foot and Full-Body Massage in Shawnee, Kansas
Reflexology Plus is designed for busy locals seeking stress relief, pain management, or a midweek reset. The spa features recliner lounge areas for clothed foot massage and private rooms for table massage. - May 22, 2025 - Reflexology Plus
J. Albert Griffiths’s New Book "The Argon Legacy" is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Search for the Truth After Being Left a Mysterious Inheritance by His Aunt
Fulton Books author J. Albert Griffiths, a native Pennsylvanian turned decades-long resident of Kansas, has completed his most recent book, “The Argon Legacy”: a fascinating and thought-provoking tale that centers around a young man whose quiet life is turned upside-down when his aunt... - May 06, 2025 - Fulton Books
Wesley Healthcare Named One of the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® – Earns Everest Award and Named No. 1 Teaching Hospital
Wesley is the No. 1 teaching hospital and one of 17 hospitals recognized for setting national benchmarks for both fastest rate of improvement and highest current year performance on Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals® balanced scorecard. - April 04, 2025 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
Author Yvonne Kolbenschlag’s New Book, "Bible Stones Show the Way," is a Fascinating Exploration of the Rich History and Spiritual Symbolism of Stones Within the Bible
Recent release “Bible Stones Show the Way” from Page Publishing author Yvonne Kolbenschlag is a compelling, faith-based read that examines the thematic symbolism that stones represent throughout the Bible. Alongside this examination, Kolbenschlag also offers insight into Biblical names and their meanings to shed new light on Jewish and Christian faith and the importance of the phrase “The Way.” - March 31, 2025 - Page Publishing
Skyward Credit Union Announces New CFO
Gregory Woodyard has been hired by Skyward Credit Union as its new Chief Financial Officer. Woodyard comes to Skyward with nearly 20 years of experience in the financial industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of FFI Accounting at The Beneficent Company Group. With a proven track record in financial forecasting, accounting, and analytics, Woodyard is well-positioned to guide Skyward Credit Union into its next phase of growth and innovation. - February 10, 2025 - Skyward Credit Union
R. Lance Parker, Ph.D.’s Newly Released “ANGER MANAGEMENT” is an Empowering Guide to Understanding and Utilizing Anger Constructively
“ANGER MANAGEMENT: TRANSFORM Anger into Advantage” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Lance Parker, Ph.D. is an insightful exploration of anger as a purposeful and positive emotion. The book provides readers with practical tools to harness anger and transform it into a powerful force for self-improvement and effective problem-solving. - January 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Gage Sears’s New Book, "From the Metronome to the Feather Pen," is a Gripping Collection of Chilling Tales That Explores Both Realistic and Supernatural Horrors
Recent release “From the Metronome to the Feather Pen” from Page Publishing author Gage Sears is a spine-tingling collection of short stories that delve into the realistic horrors of the world alongside supernatural terrors. Featuring tales from his early writing days to fresh creations, Sears combines nightmares and daring prompts from friends into a gripping anthology. - November 26, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author R. A. Sinnett’s New Book, "When November Falls," is a Heartfelt Journey Through Memory and Emotion That Explores the Complexities of Love and Relationships
Recent release “When November Falls” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author R. A. Sinnett is a powerful story that explores the lasting impact that past relationships can have on one person in their pursuit of lasting love. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, Sinnett’s tale reveals how love can be both a source of happiness and heartache, ultimately offering a path toward healing and reconnection. - November 15, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Foley Equipment Adding New Facility Dedicated to Machine Rebuilds
Foley Equipment, the Caterpillar dealer for Kansas and Northwestern Missouri for more than 80 years, announced today that it will be expanding by adding a new facility in Kansas City dedicated to machine rebuilds. “One of the many great things about Cat machines is they are built to have... - October 25, 2024 - Foley Equipment
Click Techs Release New Website & Technical Services
Click Techs celebrates 20 years of IT and Technical services in Wichita, KS this year. Proudly launching new services of The Google Helper, Help For Mail, and Inbox Logo. - September 05, 2024 - Click Techs
Author Caralee Van Becelaere’s New Book, "A Home for Sadie," Celebrates the Virtues of Patience and Family Values as a Young Girl Prepares for Her New Puppy
Recent release “A Home for Sadie” from Covenant Books author Caralee Van Becelaere is a delightful tale that introduces young readers to Cara Sue, who is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her new beagle pup, Sadie. As Cara Sue navigates the waiting process with the help of her family and a loving reminder from her mother, she learns valuable lessons in patience and cooperation. - September 04, 2024 - Covenant Books
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Author Gage Sears’s New Book, "The Watcher," is a Captivating Novel in Which the Safety of a Small Town Slowly Slips Away as the Unthinkable Occurs to Shock the Community
Recent release “The Watcher” from Page Publishing author Gage Sears is a compelling mystery set in a deceivingly tranquil small town where darkness lurks beneath the surface. As the veneer of safety cracks, readers are drawn into a gripping tale of secrets, suspense, and the unsettling truth that even the most idyllic places can harbor sinister secrets. - July 02, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author PJ Auchterlonie’s New Book, "Solace," is a Reflective Journal Designed to Help Readers Who Have Experienced the Loss of a Loved One on Their Grief Journey
Recent release “Solace” from Covenant Books author PJ Auchterlonie is thought-provoking and heartfelt reflective journal aimed at helping readers navigate their own grief process, providing them with the tools developed by the author to acknowledge and deal with their grief in their own healthy way. - May 02, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Morgan Swartz’s New Book, "Out of Darkness Into Light," is a Captivating Story of How One Woman Found Love and a New Outlook on Life Through God’s Mercy
Recent release “Out of Darkness into Light” from Covenant Books author Morgan Swartz is an eye-opening story based on true events that follows a young girl from adolescence to adulthood and chronicles her incredible path to overcoming addictions and committing her life to Christ even in the most unlikely circumstances. - April 09, 2024 - Covenant Books
JoVoli Clark’s Newly Released "Uniquely You" is a Message of Encouragement for Little Girls Who Take an Interest in Things Not Traditionally Associated with Girlhood
“Uniquely You” from Christian Faith Publishing author JoVoli Clark is a sweet story of fun and discovery for the tomboy in all of us as a little girl chases after the things that make her soul happy. - March 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Celebrates 10 Years of Transformative Healthcare
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center is proud to announce the celebration of its 10th anniversary on March 21, 2024. Over the past decade, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center has been at the forefront of regenerative medicine, revolutionizing the treatment of joint pain, arthritis, and chronic... - March 21, 2024 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
BJ Carlson’s Newly Released "Grandmother’s Pearls" is a Sweet Story of Family Tradition and Faith as a Young Woman Prepares for Marriage
“Grandmother’s Pearls” from Christian Faith Publishing author BJ Carlson is a delightful parable that shares the importance of patience, worth, and finding connection with God as an uplifting narrative unfolds. - February 07, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
NAFA Decries "Misguided Fiduciary Proposal"
Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Labor released its latest fiduciary rule proposal, rebranded as a “Retirement Security Rule.” With it came proposed changes to the longstanding Prohibited Transaction Exemption 84-24 that has served both retirement savers and those giving financial... - November 01, 2023 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Marlene K. Cook Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Maureen K. Cook of Longton, Kansas, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the healthcare industry. About Maureen K. Cook Marlene K. Cook is an RN... - October 04, 2023 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Skyward Credit Union Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Lisa Reed, VP Independence Branch
Skyward Credit Union is proud to announce the 25th anniversary for Lisa Reed, Vice President of the Independence Branch. Skyward congratulates her on her accomplishments and dedication in supporting the community of Independence and surrounding area. Lisa has contributed to the credit... - September 13, 2023 - Skyward Credit Union
Pro Soccer Coaches from Leones Negros of Mexico Arrive in Kansas City for a Soccer Clinic with the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer on June 24
Leones Negros Pro Soccer Team and the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Sign International Accord and Arrive in Kansas City to Commemorate the Agreement. - June 23, 2023 - Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer
Glenda C. Brandenberger Recognized as a Five Year Member by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Glenda C. Brandenberger of Halstead, Kansas has been recognized as a Five Year Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of healthcare. About Glenda C. Brandenberger Glenda C. Brandenberger is... - May 26, 2023 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Butler Community College Chooses Upright Education to Expand Bootcamp Offerings
Butler Community College, located in El Dorado, Kansas, will begin offering high-touch bootcamps in coding, UX/UI, Marketing, Analytics, and Tech Sales. Bootcamps will come with career-transition services to ensure that learners find roles that match their skillsets. - May 18, 2023 - Upright Education
Author Don Norris’s New Book, "Poetry; Inspiration, Punctuation, and Beating Writer’s Block," is a Collection of Poems and Stories Revealing How to Beat Writer's Block
Recent release “Poetry; Inspiration, Punctuation, and Beating Writer’s Block,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Don Norris, is a series of poetry covering all sorts of subject matter, from time traveling to little green aliens racing through space. Norris explores his different inspirations after each poem, providing tips and tricks for other writers to work through their writer's block. - April 10, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Skyward Credit Union Announces New Vice President of Operations
Amanda Tate has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for Skyward Credit Union. Amanda joined the staff at Skyward Credit Union in 2010 as a teller and has grown with the credit union to the positions of Member Service Leader and Supervisor. She is also the BSA officer. - March 09, 2023 - Skyward Credit Union
MagicKitchen.com is Celebrating National Nutrition Month with a Big Sale
At MagicKitchen.com, they are excited to announce a big sale to help you celebrate National Nutrition month. They want to encourage and support people to work towards their personal goals of eating healthier by providing delicious, nutritious, and convenient frozen meals. - March 06, 2023 - MagicKitchen.com
Jennifer Burke’s Newly Released "Heart of a Poet" is an Enjoyable Collection of Poetry That Explores the Myriad Facets of Love
“Heart of a Poet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Burke, is a compelling arrangement of emotionally and spiritually charged poetic works that encourage reflection and thankfulness to God. - February 21, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Joseph Lawler’s New Book, "Diversionary: E.S.P. Accounts," Follows the Author as He Experiences Astral Visions That Reveal Truths About the Physical World
Recent release “Diversionary: E.S.P. Accounts,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph Lawler, is a captivating assortment of moments from the author's life that document the many sights and dreams the author has encountered through various astral visions over the course of the past twenty years. - February 14, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Gerald Reno’s New Book, "The Keepers," Follows One Man's Quest to Better People's Lives Through His Work While Hoping to Reunite with His Lost Childhood Friend
Fulton Books author Gerald Reno, a native of Texas who worked at Fermible Accelerator Laboratory and Johnson County Community College where he was an associate professor, has completed his most recent book, “The Keepers”: a riveting story that follows one man’s journey to solve... - January 20, 2023 - Fulton Books
28 Women Execs in the Food Industry Earn Honors
28 women in the frozen and refrigerated foods industries are honored by their peers and the editors of Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer magazine. - January 18, 2023 - Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer
Author Dan R. Owen’s New Book, "A Teacher’s Commentary on Hebrews," is a Practical Tool for Those Who Teach Bible Studies from the Book of Hebrews
Recent release “A Teacher’s Commentary on Hebrews,” from Covenant Books author Dan R. Owen PhD, is the culmination of several years’ work in the Greek text of Hebrews. The commentary in this book attempts to point out what is actually present in the text, then apply that clear understanding to modern life and ministry. - December 23, 2022 - Covenant Books
Brooke Spicer Joins Sureguard LLC as Director of Operations
The industry disrupting laboratory services company continues expansion to improve the experience of long-term care facilities. - December 08, 2022 - Sureguard LLC
Former Major League Baseball and McDonald’s Global Diversity Executive Wendy Lewis, LLC Launches AllySHIFT® Episode 1 in Kansas City, MO; Featuring Nikole Hannah-Jones
Diversity, equity and inclusion practice firm Wendy Lewis, LLC. announces the launch of AllySHIFT®, a progressive and seismic platform for advocacy and sustainable equity. - November 07, 2022 - AllySHIFT®
Community Wellness Opening 24x7 Patient Monitoring and Training Facility in Danville, Kentucky
Kentucky Commonwealth Governor Andy Beshear to Speak at the Ribbon Cutting ceremony of Community Wellness's 24x7 Patient Monitoring and Training Facility in Danville, Kentucky. - October 26, 2022 - Community Wellness
OddsTrader.com Enhances User Experience with Proposition Betting Capabilities
Overdrive Marketing, Inc. announced today the launch of NFL Proposition Betting to its US-focused sports handicapping portal OddsTrader.com. The OddsTrader app and website will now offer Player Props, Game Props and Player Futures to its users. “Prop bets add another level of excitement and... - September 28, 2022 - Overdrive Marketing, Inc.