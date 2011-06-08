PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019 District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Bradley A. Pistotnik is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2019 Attorney of the Year Bradley A. Pistotnik is featured in Top 100 Registry's quarterly Top 100 Lawyers publication. Bradley is a practicing Attorney and Founder of Brad Pistotnik Law P.A., in Wichita, Kansas. His firm concentrates their practice in tractor-trailer litigation, commercial motor vehicle litigation, in fleet transportation injury cases, as well as in motor vehicle related litigation including automobiles, motorcycles, and pedestrian accidents with motor vehicles. - October 13, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

70% Savings Expected on Treating Orthopedic Injuries with Partnership Between Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, KRMC Physicians, LLC & CPM, Inc. Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk of... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries

Construction Equipment Operator's Bum Knee "Just Perfect" After Stem Cell Therapy Provided by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Orthopedic surgeon insisted that knee replacement surgery was the only way to fix construction equipment operator's bad knee. Stem cell treatment using a patient's own stem cells improved the bad knee and four years later, the knee has given the patient no problems. - August 22, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Presents Seminar on Alternative to Invasive Surgery or Pain Medication Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Priscilla A. Chansky Honored as a Professional of the Year and a VIP for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Priscilla A. Chansky of Olathe, Kansas has been honored with early admission as a Professional of the Year for 2019 and as a VIP Member for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field... - December 04, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Aline E. Pryor, Attorney at Law Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Aline E. Pryor, Attorney at Law of Kansas City, Kansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 31 years in the field of law. About Aline E. Pryor, Attorney at Law Aline Pryor... - October 11, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

University Congregational Church and College Hill United Methodist Host Westar Industries Jesus Seminar on the Road - The Political Jesus The Political Jesus September 28-29, 2018 Wichita, Kansas The Jesus of history resisted the political and social realities of his day. Early Christians did the same. Neither one was necessarily successful in their aims, but what do we know about their attitudes toward the economy, immigrants, and war? - September 21, 2018 - University Congregational Church

Kansas Physician Group Adds Two Cardiologists to Practice Two Board Certified physicians joins Kansas Physician Group providing expert care in cardiology and gastroenterology, Mark Bowles, MD and Gregory Boxberger, MD. - August 29, 2018 - HCA HealthONE

Priscilla A. Chansky Recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Priscilla A. Chansky of Olathe, Kansas has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of publishing. About Priscilla A. Chansky Priscilla Chansky is the Administrative... - August 17, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Solomon Corporation Acquires South Dakota Transformer Repair Facility from A-Line Solomon Corporation and A-Line E.D.S. announced today the acquisition and sale of Dakota American Transformers. The acquisition for Solomon Corporation expands the footprint for transformer sales and services into the upper Midwest. Tom Hemmer, CEO of Solomon Corporation, said “Dakota American... - August 14, 2018 - Solomon Corporation

Examinetics Completes 2nd Strategic Acquisition Examinetics announced today the acquisition of Enviromed Corporation, a top provider of mobile audiometric services in the northeastern United States. This is Examinetics’ second strategic acquisition in less than three months and comes on the heels of its recent acquisition of OTG, Inc. The acquisition... - February 19, 2018 - Examinetics

Kathleen R. Smith Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Kathleen R. Smith of Easton, Kansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of canine breeding. About Kathleen R. Smith Ms. Smith is a Breeder and Trainer of Golden Retriever... - October 12, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Former Kansas Secretary of Commerce Joins One Heart Project as Executive Director One Heart Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing incarcerated and at-risk youth a second chance. - August 29, 2017 - One Heart Project

Maureen Hillman Pastine Honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Maureen Hillman Pastine of Plainville, Kansas has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the field of publishing. About Maureen Hillman Pastine Ms. Hillman Pastine is an Author... - August 01, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Learn About the Latest Advancements and Future Trends in Powder Coating An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Wichita, KS at Wichita Area Technical College, 4004 N. Webb Road on September 14, 2017. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.midwestcoatingseminar.com Topics... - July 22, 2017 - Kasa Companies

New Company Providing Paint Services for Manufacturers Hosts Open House Showcasing Highly Automated Line in Cheney, Kansas Albers Finishing & Solutions provides liquid paint services to regional and national customers. the liquid paint line is capable of painting 2,000 to 3,000 parts per day and features an automated conveyor that moves load bars forward and reverse or even stops them independently of the other load bars, a three-stage wash, dry off oven, two paint booths with Fanuc robots applying liquid primer and paint, a dual-lane energy-efficient cure oven and a load-assist lifter. - February 02, 2016 - Kasa Companies

Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Free Seminar for Manufacturers of Finished Parts An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held at Century II Performing Arts Center in Wichita, KS on August 28, 2015. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have liquid or powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.intellifinishing.com/mcs Attendees... - August 19, 2015 - Kasa Companies

Premier Elder Solutions, LLC Launches Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign Premier Elder Solutions, LLC is a small business in the Kansas City Metro trying to build electronic tools to help families who are working and caring for their loved ones. - May 16, 2015 - Premier Elder Solutions, LLC

Vail Products® Renews for 2015 with Gamekeepers on Pursuit Channel Vail Products® of Horton, KS, a leading manufacturer of aftermarket severe-duty construction equipment attachments and land management tools, has renewed its television partnership with Gamekeepers of Mossy Oak for the series’ 2015 schedule on the Pursuit Channel. “Gamekeepers represent... - January 08, 2015 - VAIL Products

In PBS Affiliate KCPT Feature Patients Explain How Tai Chi Book Author's Program is Saving Millions in Healthcare Costs via His Work with University of Kansas Hospital In PBS Affiliate KCPT feature patients explain how SMARTaichi.com's founder and author of recently released "The Complete Idiot's Guide to T'ai Chi & QiGong, (4th edition)"'s University of Kansas Hospital Tai Chi program may be saving millions of dollars in health costs, and could be a model for healthcare worldwide. Learn how his book's newest 4th edition and global work are influencing healthcare worldwide. Publisher donates 100 copies of his groundbreaking book to University of KS Hospital. - December 15, 2014 - SMARTaichi

John M. Welch Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John M. Welch of Wichita, Kansas has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of aerospace and aviation. About John M. Welch Mr. Welch has almost 30 years experience in the aerospace and aviation fields. - July 22, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com

Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program 71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Educational Seminar for Manufacturers An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at 12:30pm. Brad... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies

Jose Pepper's Celebrates 25 Years of Business Jose Pepper's Celebrates 25 years in business as Kansas City's favorite Tex-Mex restaurant. - April 23, 2013 - Jose Pepper's

Asset LifeCycle, LLC Maintains Continued Growth, Acquires Material Recovery Processing Line and Facility Asset LifeCycle, LLC acquires supplemental processing equipment enhancing existing line. - April 17, 2013 - Asset LifeCycle, LLC

American Hero T Shirt Launches Patriotic Shirts in Honour of Fallen 31 Heroes in Afghanistan American Hero T Shirt, an online retailer of US patriotic apparel, has launched a series of shirts, hoodies and tote bags in memory of 31 Heroes, including special ops personnel and 1 US military dog, who lost their lives in one of the biggest casualties in the War on Terror in Afghanistan. - March 28, 2013 - American Hero T Shirt

Wichita, Ks Screen Print Leader US Logo Forms In-House Design Department Custom screen printing, branding and business logo design giant, US Logo has formed its in-house design department. This new addition is aimed at giving customers a bigger and better selection in apparel design. - March 25, 2013 - US Logo

Express Support for the Troops with This Patriotic T-Shirt Design from Americanherotshirt.com People who wish to express their support for our military and the love for our country can do so now, by wearing the brand new 24-7 Patriotic T-Shirt from American Hero T Shirt. - March 19, 2013 - American Hero T Shirt

5DayFlashSale.com Plans Tactical Gear and Outdoor Equipment at Discounted Flash Sale Prices Five Day Flash Sale is a leading e-commerce site that sells a variety of products aimed at both men and women and is set to launch its new selections of tactical gear and outdoor equipment at deep discounts for 5-day sales only. - March 18, 2013 - 5dayflashsale.com

American Hero T Shirt Launches 31 Heroes Patriotic Apparel American Hero T Shirt has launched a new design to commemorate the death of the 31 heroes, who died in Tangi Valley, Afghanistan on 08/06/2011. - February 19, 2013 - American Hero T Shirt

American Hero T-Shirt Announces Limited Edition Sale Beginning May 21 at 8:00am CST, American Hero T-Shirt is running a 7-day sale for a limited edition Live from Your Patriotic Heart patriotic apparel shirt. - May 21, 2012 - American Hero T Shirt

Operation Kidsafe - Free Child Safety Event, Wichita, KS Same machine that the FBI uses. Gives parents a lifetime set of digital fingerprints and life saving safety information. - May 11, 2012 - Operation Kidsafe

Support Fallen Warriors by Giving Patriotic Gifts American Hero T Shirt wants to encourage the younger generation to choose their heroes wisely! - May 05, 2012 - American Hero T Shirt

Life Vessel of the Prairie Announces Grand Opening in Wichita, Kansas Life Vessel of the Prairie, houses the Life Vessel®, a patented, 510K FDA cleared non-invasive technology and technique by which frequency, vibration, sound and light waves are non-invasively applied to the human body in a resonance chamber, resulting in the body being able to perform its innate natural ability to heal itself. - January 17, 2012 - Hansa Center for Optimum Health

Agency Helps Wichita Senior Adults and Residents with Disabilities, Traumatic Brain Injuries Live Independently in the Community communityworks inc, a regional provider of services that help seniors and people with disabilities and traumatic brain injuries (TBI) live independently in their communities, has expanded its service area to include Wichita and surrounding communities. Since 1991, communityworks, based in Overland Park,... - October 27, 2011 - communityworks inc

Kansas Death from Listeria Cantaloupe Outbreak Reported. Peterson & Associates, P.C. is Committed to Help Affected Families. A death from the Listeria outbreak in Cantaloupe has been reported in Kansas. Peterson and Associates, P.C. is dedicated to helping families that have been affected by the Listeria Cantaloupe outbreak. - October 19, 2011 - Peterson & Associates, P.C.

Orphan Train Historian Receives Special President’s Award for Her Work – Will Tour Midwest this Autumn Author and historian, Marilyn June Coffey, will tour Nebraska and Kansas starting October 11, to enlighten listeners about the little-known orphan trains. Marilyn was recently bestowed the Special President’s Award by the National Orphan Train Complex, in honor of her research and writing on the topic of the orphan trains. Marilyn is the author of the highly-lauded Mail-Order Kid: An Orphan Train Rider’s Story, which is written from the perspective of real-life orphan train rider, Teresa Martin. - October 10, 2011 - Concierge Marketing Inc.

Educational Seminar for Manufacturers An educational seminar, focused on providing manufacturers with the latest research in corrosion and recent innovations in finishing lines will be held at K-State Salina on Wednesday, August 24 at 12:30. The first session will be presented by Dr. Vicki Gelling of North Dakota State University. Dr. Gelling... - August 23, 2011 - Kasa Companies

Bacteria-Focused Treatment of Lyme Disease May be Incorrect Clinical research done by Dr. David A. Jernigan at the Hansa Center for Optimum Health, suggests that in many of the people who experience long-term recovery from chronic Lyme disease, the bacteria and co-infections played only a secondary role in their recovery. - June 29, 2011 - Hansa Center for Optimum Health

Former Kansas Resident Brings His Group Deals Company to Wichita, Lawrence and Manhattan SoBiz10 Builds Strong Connections Between Consumers and Their Favorite Businesses Through Discounts, Social Networking and Giving Back. - January 11, 2011 - SoBiz 10, Inc