Recent release “Courage to Deal with the Crap: Finding Purpose in the Midst of Pain” from Covenant Books author Judith Delp Moliterno is a stirring and thought-provoking read that examines how the author journeyed from pain to find hope for her future. Now on the other side, Moliterno shares her story to inspire others who find themselves suffering as she once was. - April 04, 2025 - Covenant Books