Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

Bay Equity Finds New Kentucky Home with Century Mortgage Bay Equity Home Loans is expanding into the Mid-South Region, with nine branches and 55 loan originators in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. - November 15, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans

Keller Manufacturing Appoints Douglas Rink, CEO to Lead Company Keller Manufacturing (OTC: KMFI) has appointed Douglas W. Rink as the new CEO to lead the Company. Keller’s current Board of Directors senior management have agreed to remain with the Company for the next year. "I am excited I get to work with this Board of Directors and represent the company... - October 02, 2019 - Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Green Hemp Farm Valuation Reaches $30 Million Green Hemp Farms started in July 2017 by a physician entrepreneur while practicing medicine, and operations include extraction of CBD oil from hemp by CO2 and alcohol as well as distillation. Also, the company started hemp clones and cultivation in Kentucky. They own real estate through sister companies... - August 24, 2019 - Green Hemp Farms

Frontdesk Closes $2.75M Bridge Round Financing, Led by Bill La Macchia Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors. “Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk

Everyday Athletes Personal Training, in Louisville, KY, Receives Visionary Award Everyday Athletes was selected as an industry leader in the market of health and fitness. The Visionary Award recognizes top performing fitness centers for being in the top 25% of all fitness businesses. - June 15, 2019 - Everyday Athletes

Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) Responds to Recent Vaping Advertisement The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association says, "The FDA, the government and elected officials have hired a famous movie director to scare our kids. That’s what he does in his movies - makes people afraid. Except our kids aren’t dumb - they know there’s no scientific proof of what’s in this commercial. Kids won’t be lied to. They know the truth about vaping and you should too." - April 26, 2019 - SFATA

American Sign Museum Hosts Ohio’s First Ever Hobby Pig Races Have you ever heard of Hobby Horses? No, not the kind with the springs, the horsehead on a broomstick kind. Now, replace the horsehead with a pig head... welcome to Hobby Pig. - April 08, 2019 - American Sign Museum

Spaulding Decon Opens New Franchise in Cincinnati, Serving Broader Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana Region Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location in Cincinnati Ohio, which will provide services to the surrounding Ohio region as well as Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Franchisee... - February 19, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

GlobalAir.com Expanding After Successful 2018 Plans for aggressive growth trajectory, energizes commitment to the aviation community and extends leadership as premiere aviation content publisher. - January 31, 2019 - Boxcar

Hensley / Elam Announces Sponsorship in Kentucky Cyber Security Conference Russ Hensley, CEO of Hensley / Elam, announces that his firm will sponsor the 5th annual Kentucky Cyber Security Conference. - January 02, 2019 - Hensley / Elam

AttorneysLawOffice.com Launched in Modesto, California Today AttorrneyLawOffice.com (https://www.attorneyslawoffice.com) a blog with the all the major and minor highlights and lowlights on Civil and Criminal Law, Breakthrough Federal Judgments and much, much more goes live. A team of eminent Attorneys and Lawyers, globally, have come together to create a virtual... - December 13, 2018 - AttorneyLawOffice

Delk Enterprises, Inc. Acquires Interest in the International Peptide Society (IPS) Venture capital firm announces transaction in online digital platform, investment to lead to strategic growth in the integrative medical space. - November 23, 2018 - International Peptide Society

Internet Marketing Seminar from Marketing Angle WSI Free seminar at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annex on November 13, 2018, to explain the advantages of different internet marketing strategies that can help Kansas businesses reach their full potential. - November 08, 2018 - Marketing Angle WSI

Louisville Ladder Focuses on Users with New LeanGreen Technology Customers asked, and Louisville Ladder is delivering. In 2016, Louisville Ladder set a new industry standard when they designed the 2 in 1 Step and Leaning Cross Step Ladder. The Cross Step’s innovative design solved one of the biggest issues in the industry, leaning a step ladder. Before the Cross... - October 22, 2018 - Louisville Ladder, Inc

Profile by Sanford Louisville Store Grand Opening on November 1, 2018 Profile by Sanford, a medically based weight loss program, is opening its first store in Louisville, KY. A Grand Opening community event is scheduled for November 1st at the store's location from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The store is located at 982 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY. - October 16, 2018 - Profile by Sanford - Louisville, KY

SHPSA-650A103F08, a +/-650V, 1,000 Amps Solid State Switching Apparatus (SHPSA) for Various Power Tests Delivered to MET Laboratories, Inc. Santa Clara, CA USA On June 30, 2018, Electronic Design & Research shipped out a more powerful SHPSA that generates up to 2,500 Amps /650V or 300kW (average) and 1.6MW pulses, assembled in a 19"W x 39"L x 72"H rack cabinet. A controller configures several SPST-NO switches as a single SPCO switch. A discharging capacitor array (SDCA-08) or V-battery is capable of discharging 2,500 Amps in 200ns and less. - July 25, 2018 - Electronic Design & Research

Louisville Powerlifting Team Headed to USPA World Powerlifting Championship Louisville, KY training facility Everyday Athletes will be sending 8 athletes to the world championships of powerlifting in Las Vegas November 8-11. This will be the first time this many athletes from one facility will compete at a world level competition. - June 25, 2018 - Everyday Athletes

TechRestore Announces New Advanced Care Service Solution for Technology Deployed in Education TechRestore has just announced a new product for Education customers – TechRestore Advanced Care aka "TRAC." This is the first Advanced Care service solution designed to protect technology in the classroom. As an alternative to AppleCare Plus or other insurance coverage, the goal of TRAC... - April 26, 2018 - TechRestore

Old Louisville is Celebrating the 7th Annual Springfest in Toonerville Trolley Park on May 19 Springfest is Old Louisville's biggest springtime festival and neighborhood market and is always free and open to the general public. Springfest kicks off at 10 a.m. and rocks, eats, and shops until 9 p.m. - April 04, 2018 - Toonerville Neighborhood Association

Louisville Residents Placing Their Bets on Nationwide Home Rentals Louisville-based Nationwide Home Rentals is quickly becoming a common name amongst real estate agents, property managers and local residents of cities across the country earning income from vacation rentals. The Louisville based company is doing what no other home rental website has dared before offer... - March 26, 2018 - Nationwide Home Rentals

Convergence Announces Keith Teare as ICO Advisor Author, Entrepreneur Keith Teare Adds Punch to the Convergence ICO Advisory Board. - February 24, 2018 - Convergence 4D

Buckley King Expands Into Kentucky with Healthcare Practice "The addition of Bill Mabry continues Buckley King's dedication to building its practice around the needs of our clients," stated Brent M. Buckley, the Firm's Managing Partner. "We are thrilled to welcome an attorney reputed for his knowledge, skill and finesse in the healthcare field." - January 24, 2018 - Buckley King

Q Allen Publishing Releases Its First Offering, "The End Timers" Q Allen Publishing is announcing the release of its first production, "The End Timers," by Q Allen. In the book a newly wealthy woman purchases a membership into a secret luxury fallout shelter and then loses touch with reality... or does she? - November 23, 2017 - Q Allen Publishing

Louisville Ladder Pushes Innovation with Restructured Tripod Ladder Innovative changes were made to the Tripod to increase the users productivity. - August 11, 2017 - Louisville Ladder, Inc

Oasis Solutions Names Aaron Rosenberg Partner The Louisville, Ky-based leading provider of business software solutions appoints new partner. Aaron Rosenberg, Senior VP of Business Development named partner. - July 26, 2017 - Oasis Solutions

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

Louisville Ladder Creates New Industry Changing Runglock Louisville Ladder is announcing the Maxlock™, their new patent pending rung lock design for D-rung extension ladders. Maxlock™ is the strongest, toughest, lightest rung lock ever made. Maxlock™ is custom engineered from a patented, advanced molecular polymer designed in Germany. Innovation... - June 16, 2017 - Louisville Ladder, Inc

ICC Turnkey and Forsyths Announce Cooperation to Provide Turnkey Services to Distilling Industry ICC Turnkey, with headquarter in St Louis, and Forsyths, a Scottish still maker are joining to offer state-of-the-art equipment and turnkey design/built services to the distilling industry in the Americas. - June 13, 2017 - ICC Inc

YPurchasing.com, an Official Group Purchasing Organization for YMCAs, Adds 50th Member YPurchasing.com has added its 50th YMCA Member. The Mansfield Area Y joined YPurchasing, bringing their membership up to nearly 600 locations nationwide. Read more about this exciting milestone here: goo.gl/brUKpc - May 13, 2017 - YPurchasing.com

Beachmonkey Opens Funding Round for New Startup Beachmonkey, widely known for nightlife photography, is now launching two new initiatives to work alongside the media team. First is an anti-troll, anti-bullying social site that is geared toward people who love festivals and nightlife. The second is a promotion company that will work with festivals to enhance their attendees' overall experience. Beachmonkey just started their Reg CF funding round with a goal of $1 million to launch this new phase. - April 25, 2017 - Beachmonkey

ICC Turnkey Selected as Engineering Partner for Templeton Rye Distillery Expansion in Iowa Templeton Rye, known as Iowa’s most notorious whiskey, selected ICC Turnkey to provide design-build services for its greenfield distillery in Templeton, Iowa. “We chose ICC Turnkey for this important project because of their expertise in designing best-in-class distilleries and the new Templeton Rye distillery is no exception,” said Keith Kerkhoff, Founder, Templeton Rye. - April 06, 2017 - ICC Inc

Galen College of Nursing Names Dr. Joan Frey Academic President Galen College of Nursing announced today that Joan Frey, EdD, MSN, BS, has accepted the position of Academic President. Since 2008, Dr. Frey served as the Dean of Galen’s Louisville campus, having served the role of acting Academic President since May 2016. As Galen’s Academic President,... - April 06, 2017 - Galen College of Nursing

Nationwide Home Rentals Calls on Derby City Louisville-based Nationwide Home Rentals is seeking area residents who are interested in earning extra income through short-term home rentals during the upcoming 2017 Derby season. The locally-owned company is a community marketplace where sports enthusiasts and vacation travelers can create their very... - March 27, 2017 - Nationwide Home Rentals

Gary A. Gilkison Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Gary A. Gilkison of Versailles, Kentucky has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 and 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government. About Gary A. Gilkison Mr. Gilkison retired after 30 years... - March 08, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Galen College of Nursing Partner to Offer Associate Degree in Nursing Programs in Hazard, KY Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) and Galen College of Nursing announced today a partnership to offer an associate degree in nursing program at a new location based in the ARH System Center building in Hazard, Kentucky. In response to the continued and growing nursing shortage in the region, Galen... - February 02, 2017 - Galen College of Nursing

Water Expert Issues Notice Over Concerns of Arsenic in Kentucky Water Supply Chris Myers, an authority on drinking water testing and founder of Environmental Laboratories Inc. (ELI) issued a notice of his concerns about Arsenic contamination in drinking water supplies. He has a specific concern regarding the potential contamination of area water supplies, from the Arsenic levels... - January 05, 2017 - Safe Home EnviroLabs

Greenstone Joins Forces with Aglytix Relationship seeks to bring new, advanced offerings to customers. - January 04, 2017 - Greenstone - a Cultura Company

Free Online Training for PI Attorneys: How to Defend Against the Insurance Company’s Argument of Preexisting Injury and Low Impact Injury with Low Property Damage Dr. Brian Anderson, DC, Has Recently Released a Free Training Video on How a Doctor's Documentation Can Defend Against the Insurance Company Argument of Preexisting and Low Impact Injury. - December 28, 2016 - Shepherdsville Accident & Injury Chiropractic

Gary A. Gilkison Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Gary A. Gilkison of Versailles, Kentucky has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for 30 years in the field of government. About Gary A. Gilkison Mr. Gilkison retired after 30... - December 20, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Free Online Training for Personal Injury Attorneys: the Top 5 Major Financial Drivers Required to Support Soft Tissue Spinal Injury Awards There Are 5 Major Financial Drivers Doctors Should Document to Support Their Patients and Their Personal Injury Attorneys Soft Tissue Spinal Injury Claims. - December 15, 2016 - Shepherdsville Accident & Injury Chiropractic

Galen Dean Tapped for National Nursing Leadership Program Galen College of Nursing’s Dean, Tara Dailey, has been accepted into the 2017 National League of Nursing LEAD program. The program is a part of the NLN’s Leadership Institute in the Center for Transformational Leadership. The LEAD program is an invitation only program for leaders in nursing... - November 30, 2016 - Galen College of Nursing

Galen Announces Launch of 3-Year Bachelor of Science in Nursing Galen College of Nursing announced today the launch of Louisville’s only 3-Year Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree. Offering solely nursing education, Galen is focused on supporting the nursing profession and the communities it serves at its four ground campuses in Louisville, San Antonio, Cincinnati... - October 20, 2016 - Galen College of Nursing

Three People, Totally Immersed in the Writing and Publishing Industry, Buy Karen’s Book Barn in La Grange Former bookstore owner and senior staff member at Imaginarium, Frank Hall, Published Author and Executive Producer, Lynn Tincher, and best-selling author and owner of the award-winning small press, Hydra Publications, Tony Acree recently bought Karen’s Book Barn in La Grange. - August 11, 2016 - Karen's Book Barn

Cuddle Clones Completes Acquisition of Cartoonize My Pet Cuddle Clones, an online retailer of custom plush pets, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cartoonize My Pet. - August 04, 2016 - Cuddle Clones

Google Louisville Seminar Supports Local Non-Profits Google and one of their Premier Partner Agencies, Direct Online Marketing, are hosting an interactive digital marketing seminar to help local Louisville companies grow their business online. All proceeds will benefit Dress for Success Louisville and Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana, two non-profit organizations based in Louisville that are dedicated to empowering the future local workforce. - July 22, 2016 - Direct Online Marketing

Thomas Birchfield Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Thomas Birchfield, of Louisville, Kentucky has recently been recognized as a VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Law. - June 24, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

EDR Extends Line of Solid-State Devices by Introducing 280 VAC (400 VDC) DPDT (2C Form 2B) Family of SSR’s Mimicking 100% Electromechanical Relays EDR’s made true DPDT relays designed for industrial applications built with voltage surge protection for insuring long trouble-free operation. For all practical applications, the DPDT SSR is two SPDT relays with a common control. A DPDT relay can be easily converted into a SPDT relay by jumping output terminals in parallel respectfully for doubling current rating. Devices were designed for controlling DC and AC voltages. DPDT SSRs of that family are available for wide range of currents/voltages. - June 17, 2016 - Electronic Design & Research