Kentucky: Louisville News
Mike Dee’s "I Am My Biggest Stranger" Earns 5-Star Editorial Review from Readers’ Favorite
Mike Dee’s inspirational Christian self-help book "I Am My Biggest Stranger" has received a 5-star editorial review from Readers’ Favorite, praising its unique Dante-inspired framework, spiritual depth, and powerful message of personal transformation. - May 18, 2026 - Mike Dee
Sioux Honey Cooperative Honey Taps IMC Licensing to Sweeten Sue Bee® Brand Extensions
Sioux Honey Cooperative has selected IMC Licensing to serve as the exclusive licensing agency for its flagship Sue Bee® Honey brand, advancing a strategic program to expand Sue Bee into new categories through high-quality, co-branded partnerships. “Sue Bee is a trusted name in kitchens... - January 23, 2026 - IMC Licensing
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
LAPIS® CEO Todd Blue Acquires Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
Blue’s Acquisition Marks a Return to Coachella Valley - December 16, 2025 - LAPIS
Nickel City Hockey Launches First-Ever Kentucky Event – “Battle in the Bluegrass” Set for February 13-15, 2026 in Lexington
Nickel City Hockey is excited to announce the debut of its newest youth hockey tournament, the “Battle in the Bluegrass,” taking place February 13–15, 2026, in Lexington, Kentucky. This marks the company’s first event in the Bluegrass State, expanding Nickel City... - December 02, 2025 - Nickel City Hockey
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
Laura’s Mercantile is Expanding Its Military Appreciation Program
Laura's Mercantile, an online wellness store in Winchester, KY, is expanding its military program to help veterans amid rising inflation. All active and retired military personnel can access the program by uploading their DD214 verification at laurasmercantile.com or visiting their physical store on Main Street in Winchester. - October 13, 2025 - Laura's Mercantile
Readers' Favorite Announces Its 2025 International Book Award Contest Results
Readers' Favorite is proud to announce the winners of their 2025 International Book Award Contest, which consisted of thousands of entries in over 150 genres from all over the world. - October 01, 2025 - Readers' Favorite
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
K. Alexander Kardos’s Newly Released "My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 2" is a Powerful Continuation of a Heartfelt Immigrant Journey Rooted in Faith and Perseverance
“My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. Alexander Kardos is a compelling memoir that recounts the trials and triumphs of the Kardos family's legal immigration to the United States and the determination that carried them forward through every challenge. - July 30, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches Both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be Promoted to the NBA as and the Development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be promoted to the NBA as and the development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women’s Game. - July 28, 2025 - ALTbasketball, Inc.
Author Rick Corum’s New Book, "Psalms from the Heart," is the Latest in a Series of Daily Devotional Books That Help Readers Center Themselves Around Christ’s Teachings
Recent release “Psalms from the Heart” from Covenant Books author Rick Corum is a thought-provoking and compelling book of devotionals that seeks to bring readers closer to God through daily prayer and reflection. The fourth entry in the author’s series, “Psalms from the Heart” will allow readers to focus on their faith and incorporate the Lord into their lives each and every day. - July 23, 2025 - Covenant Books
Cathy Sears’s Newly Released “GOD Thinks I Can Bench-Press a Buick” is a Candid and Inspiring Reflection on Enduring Hardship Through Unwavering Faith
“GOD Thinks I Can Bench-Press a Buick” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cathy Sears is an emotionally honest memoir that shares the author’s personal journey through immense trials, offering readers hope, strength, and humor grounded in faith. - July 02, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Krystal Reagan’s New Book, "Time Warped," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Three Friends Who Find Themselves Transported Back in Time While on a Camping Trip
Fulton Books author Krystal Reagan, who lives with her husband, four children, and dog in New Castle, Kentucky, where she enjoys reading, writing, singing, and spending time outdoors, has completed her most recent book, “Time Warped”: a gripping tale that centers around three friends... - June 24, 2025 - Fulton Books
Kim Kozee’s Newly Released “On Earth as It Is in Heaven” is a Gripping and Thought-Provoking Tale of Faith, Sacrifice, and Divine Intervention
“On Earth as It Is in Heaven: A Novel of Spiritual Warfare” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Kozee is a powerful narrative that explores the clash between light and darkness through a suspenseful mission of two faithful siblings caught in a spiritual battle. - June 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
AgozTech Launches Rugged RFID Reader Holster to Support Warehouse and Retail Operations
AgozTech LLC has launched a rugged RFID Reader Holster designed for warehouse, logistics, and retail professionals who rely on handheld RFID devices for inventory and asset management. Built from durable materials and developed based on direct customer feedback, the new holster offers secure, hands-free access, enhanced device protection, and improved worker efficiency. It is compatible with a wide range of RFID reader models and available for purchase now. - June 17, 2025 - AgozTech LLC
Author Gilbert Mullins’s New Book, "My Side Hustle Could Be Yours," is a Fascinating Guide to Help Readers Break Into and Become Masters of the World of Real Estate
Recent release “My Side Hustle Could Be Yours” from Covenant Books author Gilbert Mullins is a riveting and eye-opening memoir that details how the author used real estate as a side hustle to gain wealth and retire early. Through his own personal journey, readers will discover how they too can turn real estate into a lucrative business. - June 11, 2025 - Covenant Books
Terry Patterson’s Newly Released "Louisville’s Rescue Mission" is a Powerful Poetic Reflection on Redemption, Struggle, and God’s Transforming Grace
“Louisville’s Rescue Mission” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry Patterson is a heartfelt and deeply personal collection of poetry that explores the internal battle of faith, addiction, and spiritual awakening through the lens of a life transformed by God. - June 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
A New Chapter in Cigar Culture: Paperback Release of "America’s Cigar Story" and Launch of "Cigar Curious:101 Amusing Facts Rolled into One"
The American Cigar Press announces the paperback release of "America’s Cigar Story," by Sebastian Saviano and the debut of "Cigar Curious," by J.R. Johnson. Together, these titles offer a rich blend of history and humor, exploring the cultural, political, and curious world of cigars in America. - June 04, 2025 - The American Cigar Co.
Author Lisa Reed’s New Book, "One Week," is a Thought-Provoking and Engaging Narrative Account of Jesus’s Week Leading Up to His Triumphant Return on Easter Sunday
Recent release “One Week” from Covenant Books author Lisa Reed is a compelling and engaging tale that recounts Jesus’s journey from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, delving into the emotions and actions of the Son of God and those around him as he approached his day of crucifixion and, later, his resurrection. - May 30, 2025 - Covenant Books
Mark Graban Receives 2025 Shingo Publication Award for “The Mistakes That Make Us” — a Book That Challenges Leaders to Rethink Mistakes
The Shingo Institute, part of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University, has named Mark Graban a 2025 Shingo Publication Award recipient for his acclaimed book, "The Mistakes That Make Us: Cultivating a Culture of Learning and Innovation." This honor recognizes... - May 11, 2025 - Constancy, Inc.
Researchers at University of the Cumberlands Unveil AI Revolution in Digital Health
A six-expert team benchmarks one of the largest real‑world health datasets to power diagnostics, treatment suggestions, and chatbots. - April 28, 2025 - Dr. Geeta Sandeep Nadella
Author Tim Verbeke’s New Book, "The Red House Farm Adventures: The Search for Missing Number 27," Follows a Young Boy’s Journey to Find His Family’s Missing Cow
Recent release “The Red House Farm Adventures: The Search for Missing Number 27” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Verbeke is a captivating story of a young boy who lives on a farm with his family and several cows. But when one of their pregnant cows goes missing, young Tim and his family must set out to find her and her new calf. - April 23, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Michael Laws’s Newly Released "Alaska Moose’s Spring Adventure" is a Delightful and Imaginative Children’s Tale of Outdoor Fun
“Alaska Moose’s Spring Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Laws is a heartwarming children’s story that follows the playful escapades of Alaska Moose and his best friend, Michael, as they embark on a bumpy and exciting springtime adventure filled with laughter and unexpected surprises. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Phil Dahlstrom’s New Book, "My Alaska," is a Fascinating and Engaging Memoir That Describes the Author’s Life on What is Known as the Lost Coast of Alaska
Recent release “My Alaska: Stories of the Lost Coast” from Covenant Books author Phil Dahlstrom is a riveting autobiographical account that explores the experiences the author had while growing up and making a life for himself on the Lost Coast of Alaska, which is considered to be one of America’s final frontiers. - April 07, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Judith Delp Moliterno’s New Book, "Courage to Deal with the Crap: Finding Purpose in the Midst of Pain," Explores the Author’s Path to Healing and Hope
Recent release “Courage to Deal with the Crap: Finding Purpose in the Midst of Pain” from Covenant Books author Judith Delp Moliterno is a stirring and thought-provoking read that examines how the author journeyed from pain to find hope for her future. Now on the other side, Moliterno shares her story to inspire others who find themselves suffering as she once was. - April 04, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author C. Dennis Childs’s New Book, "The Secret Seeds," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Fight to Protect the Earth from Satan’s Ever-Increasing Grasp
Recent release “The Secret Seeds” from Page Publishing author C. Dennis Childs is a poignant and thought-provoking tale that centers around Cal Porter, who finds himself slowly being drawn into the world of Satan. Desperate to break free and protect others, Cal sets out to stop the devil’s growing influence once and for all. - March 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Raymond P. Pope’s New Book, "Bible Truths in Poem," is a Collection of Poems Designed to Help Readers Develop a Lasting Love for the Word of God
Recent release “Bible Truths in Poem” from Covenant Books author Raymond P. Pope is a poignant and heartfelt series of poems that will encourage readers to open up their hearts and mind to the Holy Scripture. With each verse, the author aims to reveal how God’s Word can have a lasting impact on one’s life, carrying them through life’s struggles to find peace and happiness. - March 25, 2025 - Covenant Books
M. A. Patton’s Newly Released "Once Saved, Always Saved?" is a Thought-Provoking Examination of Salvation
“Once Saved, Always Saved?” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. A. Patton is a compelling exploration of Christian salvation, questioning the widely held belief and encouraging readers to delve deeper into their faith and understanding of biblical teachings. - March 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Angela Stanfield’s New Book, "Reckless Hope: Book Three," is a Riveting Thriller That Follows One Woman’s Fight for Her Life on a Dangerous Reality Game Show
Recent release “Reckless Hope: Book Three” from Covenant Books author Angela Stanfield centers around Addie, a young woman trying to survive in a world controlled by the Global United Regions. But when she is captured by authorities, Addie will be forced to participate in a game show where her only options are to win or die. - March 10, 2025 - Covenant Books
Jerry Lewis’s Newly Released "Count It All Joy" is an Inspiring Guide to Finding Joy Through Faith, No Matter Life's Challenges
“Count It All Joy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerry Lewis is a powerful exploration of how faith, scripture, and the Holy Spirit can help believers navigate life’s trials while maintaining true joy in the Lord. - February 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lyndsey Horn, MA, CCC-SLP’s Newly Released “When the Mountains Speak” is a Captivating Exploration of the Wisdom, History, and Stories in the Appalachian Landscape
“When the Mountains Speak” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lyndsey Horn, MA, CCC-SLP is a beautifully reflective work that invites readers to listen to the whispers of the Appalachian Mountains, uncovering the rich history and hidden wisdom they hold. - February 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Nancy Bryant’s New Book "Drop Iron" Follows a Middle-Aged Divorced Woman Who, After Attempting to Restart Her Life, Finds Herself Gifted with Mysterious Abilities
Recent release “Drop Iron” from Page Publishing author Nancy Bryant is a riveting novel that centers around Abby Duncan, a divorcée who becomes involved with a biker club to invigorate her life with excitement. But after a brutal assault, Abby finds herself gifted with a special ability that she uses to save another woman’s life, drawing her into a larger nefarious plot far from the simple life she yearned for. - February 19, 2025 - Page Publishing
David Herron’s New Book, "Are You Offtrack?" is a Comprehensive Guide to Helping Lost Readers Return to the Path Christ Intends for Them in Their Lives
Fulton Books author David Herron has completed his most recent book, “Are You Offtrack?”: a poignant and compelling guide that encourages readers who have found themselves off the track of God to seek out Christ once more and return to the path that God has chosen for them. Raised in a... - February 11, 2025 - Fulton Books
Steve Holt’s New Book, "The Pagan Rain," is a Profound Collection of Poetry That Invites Readers to Celebrate the Beauty of Language and the Human Experience
Fulton Books author Steve Holt, an award-winning poet, has completed his most recent book, “The Pagan Rain”: a captivating series of poems that utilizes the author’s distinctive voice and sensitivity to explore the intricacies of the human condition and the world around him. The... - February 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
Roberta Couch’s Newly Released "Jesus on Purpose" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Devotional Collection
“Jesus on Purpose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roberta Couch is a unique and uplifting devotional that blends poetry, scripture, and hymns to magnify God’s purposeful love for humanity. This book invites readers to reflect on the intentional acts of Jesus, from His death to His resurrection, and explore the joy of redemption and reconciliation. - January 15, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Teresa Combs’s Newly Released "The Road to Jesus" is a Heartfelt Testament to Faith and Perseverance
“The Road to Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Combs is an inspiring narrative of faith, personal transformation, and the power of God’s grace amid life’s trials and triumphs. - January 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Alica Ketchem’s New Book, "From Ants to Zebras," is a Charming Tale That Takes Readers on an Educational Journey Through Both the Animal Kingdom and the Alphabet
Recent release “From Ants to Zebras” from Covenant Books author Alica Ketchem is an adorable and educational tale that guides readers on a journey through the English alphabet. With each letter corresponding to an animal, “From Ants to Zebras” will not only help readers discover a love of language, but also discover the joys of the animal kingdom. - January 09, 2025 - Covenant Books
Introducing Summit Edge Realty at Keller Williams Realty Consultants
Familiar Faces. New Brand. Same Dedication to Serving Kentuckiana. - January 08, 2025 - Summit Edge Realty
Candy Ann Maritato’s New Book, “Rape Corruption-Mob: Survived hell & now I'm back,” is a Powerful Story Based on True Events That Follows One Woman’s Unbelievable Trials
Fulton Books author Candy Ann Maritato, a self-proclaimed professor of the university of hard knocks, has completed her most recent book, “Rape Corruption-Mob: Survived hell & now I'm back”: a gripping and enthralling memoir that follows the author as she recounts the challenges and... - January 03, 2025 - Fulton Books
Better-Bracket.com Launches Its Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024 Pool, Bringing the Excitement of March Madness to Volleyball Fans
Better-Bracket (www.better-bracket.com), the free-to-play online platform for creating and participating in prediction pools, launches its "Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024" pool, offering college volleyball fans a chance to test their knowledge and earn bragging rights. - November 30, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Author Angela Offutt Damron’s New Book, "Remembering Her," is a Powerful Look at the Reality of Watching a Loved One Suffer Through Dementia or Alzheimer’s
Recent release “Remembering Her: The Other Side of Dementia or Alzheimer's” from Page Publishing author Angela Offutt Damron is a poignant and deeply personal collection of true stories documenting the difficult journey of watching and caring for a loved one who has faded away with dementia. With each entry, Angela aims to provide hope and comfort to those experiencing this difficult struggle. - November 08, 2024 - Page Publishing
Roxane Maliszewski Celebrated as a Woman of Excellence for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Roxane Maliszewski of Louisville, Kentucky, is celebrated as a Woman of Excellence for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of music and mechanical engineering. About Roxane... - October 24, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Safenetix Expands Access and Flexibility with Remote Proctoring for Level 1 Certified Fire and Smoke Damper Inspector (CFSDI-1) Certification Exam
This certification allows professionals to take their exams anywhere in the world. This new feature offers flexibility without compromising exam security, helping candidates achieve certification from the comfort of their homes or offices while being remotely monitored. The CFSDI-1 certification is crucial for professionals ensuring fire and smoke damper functionality in buildings, meeting legal and safety standards. - October 18, 2024 - Safenetix
Ralph B. (DSO) Releases Third Edition of Groundbreaking Book, "The Dead Bedroom Fix," Now Available with Exclusive Audiobook Content
The Definitive Guide to Restoring Intimacy in Marriage Now Includes New Material to Help Men Cultivate Healthy Sexuality. - October 18, 2024 - Help For Men
Acme Chicken Bowls Launches Innovative Franchise Opportunity
Acme Chicken Bowls offers a turnkey franchise investment with the lowest start up costs around. Offering zero franchise fees, single person operation and in-house financing options, making this opportunity more accessible than ever. - October 17, 2024 - Acme Chicken Bowls
Maria K. Gay Honored as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Maria K. Gay, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the non-profit/volunteering industry. Gay will... - October 10, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized