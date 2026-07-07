Louisiana: Lafayette News
Louisiana River Adventures Named No. 2 River Tubing Destination in the United States by USA TODAY 10 Best
Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways. - July 07, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
HLA Tree Service Announces 2026 Community Scholarship Recipient: Miley Marchand to Pursue Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana Tech University
HLA Tree Service, led by William Manuel (ISA Certified Arborist® #SO-367105A), has awarded its 2026 Community Scholarship to Miley Marchand. Manuel, a LaSAS alumnus, established the award to support local leadership. Marchand, a senior with a 4.0 GPA, will study Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana Tech. HLA provides expert tree removal and storm cleanup as a Louisiana Licensed Arborist (#2837) and TRAQ Qualified professional. - May 12, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist - February 03, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
TJ Ribs Will Celebrate Potential LSU vs Alabama Victory with Free Ribs on November 9
TJ Ribs, the official BBQ Restaurant of LSU athletics is offering free half racks of Fulton ribs to all dine-in guests on Sunday, Nov. 9 if LSU beats Alabama on Nov. 8—no purchase needed. - November 05, 2025 - TJ Ribs
Independent Filmmaker and Tech Entrepreneur Jeffrey Ikahn Announces New Feature Film Candy Flip (2026) and Social-Tech Ventures
Los Angeles-based filmmaker and tech entrepreneur Jeffrey Ikahn announces his new feature film Candy Flip (2026) and several technology ventures focused on reimagining how creators and audiences connect. Ikahn’s work bridges storytelling, innovation, and the future of social media platforms. - October 31, 2025 - Jeffrey Ikahn
New Chapter in IT Innovation and Cyber Security: RADER Solutions and CBM Technology Join Forces
Two companies with a long history of innovation and shared values are coming together to better serve their clients and communities. RADER Solutions and CBM Technology are proud to announce their merger—uniting their strengths to offer even more powerful, forward-thinking IT solutions across Lafayette and beyond. - August 21, 2025 - RADER Solutions
Marucci Sports Hosts the 9th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium. - July 19, 2025 - Marucci Sports
Author Liv Giles’s New Book, "Monster in a Box," is a Series of Poems That Explores the Simplicity of the World as Well as the Complexities of the Human Condition
Recent release “Monster in a Box” from Page Publishing author Liv Giles is a compelling and thought-provoking collection of poetry that invites readers to explore the world around them through a new lens, pondering the complexities of life through themes such as love, heartbreak, death, and the moments of peace that life can often bring in the most unexpected of places. - March 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
QiMana Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round
QiMana Secures $1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Develop its Solomon Platform - February 26, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
QiMana Launches with New AI Product Platform, Solomon
A conversation in 2021 between Chris Meaux, Founder of Waitr, and Rolfe McCollister, Founder of Business Report, is now the Gulf Coasts’ next startup. - February 05, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Laetitia Black’s New Book, "Humble Yourself, Heal Yourself," is an Empowering Read Designed to Help Encourage Emotional Healing from Toxic Relationships
Recent release “Humble Yourself, Heal Yourself: Life Lessons and Survival Tactics to Overcome Narcissistic and Emotional Abuse” from Newman Springs Publishing author Laetitia Black shares intimate details of the author’s life experiences, serving as a beacon of hope and practical wisdom for those navigating toxic relationships to reclaim their mental and emotional well-being. - January 07, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Linda Kulivan’s New Book, "The Secret Adventures of Jimmy and Jenna," Follows Twins Jimmy and Jenna as They Are Introduced to a Whimsical World of Magic
Recent release “The Secret Adventures of Jimmy and Jenna” from Covenant Books author Linda Kulivan invites young readers to join twins Jimmy and Jenna Brennan on a magical journey as they encounter elf-like characters in the forest near their home, leading to a life-changing adventure like no other. - November 19, 2024 - Covenant Books
Two-Day Online Auction Featuring Surplus Tools, Equipment, Vehicles, and Rigging from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides & Grant Parish Sheriff Department, RADE
Bonnette Auction Company is hosting a two-day online auction on September 11-12, 2024, featuring surplus tools, equipment, vehicles, rigging, job boxes, and 250-ton hydraulic jacks from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, RADE, and Grant Parish Sheriff Department. Items include hand tools, power tools, rigging supplies, job boxes, hydraulic jacks, and surplus vehicles. This event is open to contractors, business owners, and individuals nationwide. - September 03, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Author Maudrey Zenon’s New Book, "Pangs of the Heart," is a Profound and Engaging Memoir That Details How the Author Found Strength and Healing Through Her Faith
Recent release “Pangs of the Heart” from Page Publishing author Maudrey Zenon courageously shares the author’s harrowing experience of being kidnapped in 1971 and her subsequent struggles with mental health. Through faith and resilience, Zenon navigates the depths of trauma, ultimately finding healing and redemption in her spiritual journey. - August 22, 2024 - Page Publishing
Authors Ethan Swearingen and Ryder Mote’s New Book, "Scary Harry," is a Heartfelt New Children’s Book That Teaches the Power of Kindness and Acceptance
Recent release “Scary Harry” from Covenant Books authors Ethan Swearingen and Ryder Mote is a compelling tale that follows a hairy boy who is made fun of for all his hair and shunned by others. Desperate to fit in, Harry makes a drastic decision he soon regrets, realizing that his hair is what made him unique and special. - August 14, 2024 - Covenant Books
Marie Hebert’s Newly Released "Mental: Satanic Torments of the Mind" is a Provocative and Eye-Opening Discussion
“Mental: Satanic Torments of the Mind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Hebert is a profound examination of the pervasive influence of satanic manipulation on our thoughts and the empowering strategies to reclaim control over our minds. - July 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Bonnette Auctions Hosts Mega Online Tool & Equipment Sale Featuring $1M in Scaffolding, June 20-21
Bonnette Auctions announces a massive two-day online tool and equipment auction on June 20-21, featuring over 1,000 items, including $1 million worth of scaffolding. This event offers a range of tools, equipment, and vehicles, ideal for industries such as construction to electrical and welding. Interested participants can register and bid online, accessing the full catalog on www.BonnetteAuctions.com. - June 11, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Author Richard A. Morehead’s New Book, "Big Oscar," is a Delightful Story That Tells the Tale of a Wild Bobcat Living Amongst the Swamps of Southern Louisiana
Recent release “Big Oscar: The story of a bobcat born and raised in the swamps of South Louisiana” from Covenant Books author Richard A. Morehead is an adorable and heartwarming tale that follows the life of a wild bobcat with a sensitive demeanor who travels throughout Louisiana to see the world and make new friends. - June 07, 2024 - Covenant Books
Antoine Graves Sr.’s Newly Released "From a Mess to a Miracle" Offers Hopeful Redemption for the Troubled Soul
“From a Mess to a Miracle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Antoine Graves Sr. provides a beacon of hope for those grappling with life's challenges, offering profound insights into the transformative power of faith and resilience. - May 31, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Robert Segrave’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Trinity the Cross" is a Whimsical Tale of Divine Intervention
“The Adventures of Trinity the Cross” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Segrave is a charming story that follows Trinity, a floating cross who comes to the aid of children in need. Through delightful storytelling, Segrave explores themes of faith, courage, and the power of prayer as Trinity helps Johnny, Sarah, and their loyal dog, Sparky, find their way home. - May 16, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated... - April 01, 2024 - Protego USA Inc
Hector J. Williams’s Newly Released “Woody, the Schoolyard Bully” is an Informative Narrative That Will Help Young Readers Recognize Bullying Behavior
“Woody, the Schoolyard Bully” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hector J. Williams is a compelling and compassionate children's story that addresses the dangers of bullying with sensitivity and insight, guiding young readers through a journey of empathy, understanding, and the importance of kindness in overcoming the challenges of schoolyard dynamics. - February 21, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Bonnette Auction Company Announces Online Auction of "Mallard Camp" - Louisiana Premier Hunting & Fishing Resort Retreat
Bonnette Auction Company is set to host an online auction for "Mallard Camp," a 1,769.3+ acre hunting and fishing resort retreat in Terrebonne Parish, LA, starting on January 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM CST, with a starting bid of $750,000. The property includes a premier lodge, crew quarters, access to Lake Boudreaux, alligator tags, boats, duck blinds, and more. Pre-auction offers are considered, offering a unique opportunity to own this extraordinary property. Preview on December 19. - December 07, 2023 - Bonnette Auction Company
Jessica Khan’s Newly Released "The Gifted Sleep Paralysis" is a Thought-Provoking Fiction That Explores What Can be Seen of the Unseen
“The Gifted Sleep Paralysis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Khan is a fascinating tale of a woman’s journey to discover what the purpose of her sleep paralysis truly is after years of uncertainty and discomfort. - December 06, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Candace Willis’s Newly Released "Little Big Sis" is an Informative and Deeply Personal Account of Life with Turner Syndrome
“Little Big Sis,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Candace Willis, is a unique autobiographical work that shares the challenges and blessings of one woman’s experiences of living with Turner syndrome. - June 21, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
De’Nasha Jackson’s Newly Released "Our Wonderful God’s Creations: A Short Bedtime Picture Book Story" is an Easy-to-Follow Exploration of the Creation Story
“Our Wonderful God’s Creations: A Short Bedtime Picture Book Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author De’Nasha Jackson, is an enjoyable opportunity to help young readers begin to build the foundation for a lifelong connection with God. - March 10, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Author Marie Ashby’s New Book, "In Your House Lord," is a Yearlong Devotional of Letters to God That Reveal the Wonders and Blessings Granted to the Author by the Lord
Recent release “In Your House Lord,” from Covenant Books author Marie Ashby, is a beautiful assemblage of prayers and love letters from the author's heart to the Lord, thanking him for all he has done for her. Through her own adoration of God, Ashby hopes to inspire her readers to take stock of the miracles in their own lives and give thanks as she does within the pages of "In Your House Lord." - December 21, 2022 - Covenant Books
T.W. Hicks, Inc. - Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise
T.W. Hicks, Inc. is certified as a Small Business Enterprise and a Woman Business Enterprise by the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency. - October 06, 2022 - T.W. Hicks, Inc.
6th Annual Marucci World Series to Deliver First-Class Experience
Marucci Sports will host 98 teams in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the 6th Annual Marucci World Series, on July 23 – 28, 2022. The competitive youth baseball tournament will showcase teams ranging from 14U – 17U, competing in some of the best amateur baseball in the country. “Our... - July 22, 2022 - Marucci Sports
hampr Announces Investment from Gurtin Ventures, Additional Markets, & Team Scaling
Founded by a working mother of two, hampr is an app-based, on-demand laundry service. - July 21, 2022 - hampr
Fastpace Health to Roll Out Physical Therapy Services in Moss Bluff, LA in Late June
Fastpace Health announces the upcoming opening of its first Physical Therapy (PT) clinic in Moss Bluff, LA - one of three PT clinics to open this summer in close proximity to existing Urgent Care/ Orthopedics locations to help provide quick, convenient, and affordable healthcare to residents in traditionally underserved regions. - June 15, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Guaranty Media and Mike Agovino Announce Joint Podcast Venture, Drop Biscuit Studios
Drop Biscuit Studios, based in Louisiana, features original and curated podcast productions with a southern style and attitude. The company plans to serve this underserved region of the country with sports, culture, food, history and politics. Drop Biscuit will release 5 original productions in 2022 doubling to 10 in 2023. - May 05, 2022 - Drop Biscuit Studios
Marucci Sports Commits to Fastpitch with Addition of Haley Cruse
In pursuit of peak performance on-field and creating a legacy off-field, Haley Cruse has signed with Marucci Sports to raise the bar in the sport she loves. Cruse will work directly with the Marucci team to design, test and develop all Marucci fastpitch products, as well as an emerging female... - November 03, 2021 - Marucci Sports
Marucci Sports Gears Up for Their 5th Annual Marucci World Series
Marucci Sports is eagerly anticipating the arrival of 118 teams to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the 5th Annual Marucci World Series, a competitive youth baseball tournament from July 24 – 28, 2021. The 2021 tournament will showcase teams ranging from 13U – 17U, competing in some of the... - July 21, 2021 - Marucci Sports
American PetroLog Adds Michael Rutherford as Senior Vice President
American PetroLog, a leader in the transportation and logistics industry, hires Michael Rutherford as their Senior Vice President. American PetroLog provides logistics, transportation and rail to truck transloading throughout the US. - January 16, 2020 - American PetroLog
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve... - February 08, 2019 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Black Label Holdings Real Estate Broker Earns Real Estate Collaboration Specialist-Divorce Designation
CJ Johnson is the first RCS-D specialist in the state of Louisiana. - April 10, 2018 - Black Label Holdings Real Estate
American PetroLog, LLC Expands Services with Fleet of Domestic ISO Tanks
American PetroLog, LLC expands their service offering by investing in domestic ISO tankers. This service will provide the chemical industry with reliable and cost effective alternative to the rising costs of traditional over the road tanker trucks. - October 18, 2017 - American PetroLog
Jorgenson Consulting Begins Recruitment for One Acadiana President & CEO
Leaders of One Acadiana continue search for new President & CEO. - October 11, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
UPA Drive Bridge to Open, Connecting Apartments to Campus
After more than a year, the pedestrian bridge connecting University Place Apartments to The University of Louisiana-Lafayette campus is set to open on July 1, 2017, once again giving UPA residents easy access to the campus. - June 22, 2017 - University Place Apartments
New Trade Show Debuts in Lafayette, Louisiana This Summer
The new, semi-annual Southern Wholesale Gift Show debuts in Acadiana in July, welcoming boutique and retail buyers and wholesalers to the Cajun Dome Convention Center in Lafayette for a weekend of fun and profit. - April 07, 2017 - Southern Wholesale Gift Show
DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. Appoints PVG Global Exclusive Americas Distributor Agent
DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. (DSEI) is pleased to announce the signed agreement with PVG Global, LLC of Broussard, LA as its exclusive agent for the offshore and marine product sales in the Americas continents. The executed agreement covers the broad range of marine accommodation products,... - February 20, 2017 - PVG Global, LLC
Jim Million Named National Account Executive
Executive allows American PetroLog to expand national customer base. - December 07, 2016 - American PetroLog
Peekaboo Faces by Play and Learn with Me Receives 2016 Best of Lafayette Award
Peekaboo Faces by Play and Learn with Me Receives 2016 Best of Lafayette Award in Entertainers and Face Painting Categories. - October 18, 2016 - Play and Learn
Industrial Facility in Vermillion Parish, LA to Sell at Auction
Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties Auction Group to Conduct Live Auction Event on Thursday, August 25th. - August 09, 2016 - Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties Auction & Real Estate Group