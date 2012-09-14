PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve Bornkessel... - February 08, 2019 - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

Black Label Holdings Real Estate Broker Earns Real Estate Collaboration Specialist-Divorce Designation CJ Johnson is the first RCS-D specialist in the state of Louisiana. - April 10, 2018 - Black Label Holdings Real Estate

American PetroLog, LLC Expands Services with Fleet of Domestic ISO Tanks American PetroLog, LLC expands their service offering by investing in domestic ISO tankers. This service will provide the chemical industry with reliable and cost effective alternative to the rising costs of traditional over the road tanker trucks. - October 18, 2017 - American PetroLog

Jorgenson Consulting Begins Recruitment for One Acadiana President & CEO Leaders of One Acadiana continue search for new President & CEO. - October 11, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

UPA Drive Bridge to Open, Connecting Apartments to Campus After more than a year, the pedestrian bridge connecting University Place Apartments to The University of Louisiana-Lafayette campus is set to open on July 1, 2017, once again giving UPA residents easy access to the campus. - June 22, 2017 - University Place Apartments

New Trade Show Debuts in Lafayette, Louisiana This Summer The new, semi-annual Southern Wholesale Gift Show debuts in Acadiana in July, welcoming boutique and retail buyers and wholesalers to the Cajun Dome Convention Center in Lafayette for a weekend of fun and profit. - April 07, 2017 - Southern Wholesale Gift Show

DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. Appoints PVG Global Exclusive Americas Distributor Agent DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. (DSEI) is pleased to announce the signed agreement with PVG Global, LLC of Broussard, LA as its exclusive agent for the offshore and marine product sales in the Americas continents. The executed agreement covers the broad range of marine accommodation products, including... - February 20, 2017 - PVG Global, LLC

Jim Million Named National Account Executive Executive allows American PetroLog to expand national customer base. - December 07, 2016 - American PetroLog

Peekaboo Faces by Play and Learn with Me Receives 2016 Best of Lafayette Award Peekaboo Faces by Play and Learn with Me Receives 2016 Best of Lafayette Award in Entertainers and Face Painting Categories. - October 18, 2016 - Play and Learn

Industrial Facility in Vermillion Parish, LA to Sell at Auction Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties Auction Group to Conduct Live Auction Event on Thursday, August 25th. - August 09, 2016 - Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties Auction & Real Estate Group

American PetroLog Expands Into Lafayette, LA With a new office centrally located in the Gulf South, American PetroLog is positioned to serve their customer base in Louisiana and Texas. - May 19, 2016 - American PetroLog

Million Dollar Business Owner Holds Live Workshop in Houston to Support Female Entrepreneurs “One Step” at a Time The Divine Purpose School announces the One Step 2016 - Live Workshop to be held on February 13th in Houston, Texas. The “mini-retreat” will include practical inspiration and a Q & A to help clarify the passion, and pursue the profit, that awaits attendees. - January 26, 2016 - Divine Purpose School

Donna Stelly Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Donna Stelly of Arnaudville, Louisiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Donna Stelly Ms. Stelly has over 15 years experience in the healthcare field. She is the HR Coordinator... - August 01, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Chad A. Broussard Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Chad A. Broussard of New Iberia, Louisiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of machinery. About Chad A. Broussard Mr. Broussard has over 25 years experience in the machinery field and has been... - April 23, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

MULTI SEAL Tire Sealants Launching New Brand in 2015 New logo, vision and marketing direction emphasize the science behind MULTI SEAL's tire sealant protection technology and products. - February 03, 2015 - MULTI SEAL

Remarkably Renee Helps Launch Advanced Cancer Awareness Campaign, “Gonna BEAT This Thing” Local jewelry designer, Renee Howard of Remarkably Renee, creates unique punk-retro fashion jewelry line to support and benefit YES, and raises awareness for those diagnosed with terminal cancer. - January 02, 2015 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

Donna Stelly Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Donna Stelly of Arnaudville, Louisiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Donna Stelly Ms. Stelly has over 15 years experience in the healthcare field. She is the HR Coordinator... - December 05, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

21 Yr Old CEO Mesmerizes Book Parade TV 21-year-old multi-lingual CEO, award-winning novelist, international charity founder, and composer & lyricist, RJ Tolson, is a man on the move, and as Book Parade TV Host Richard Wills recently discovered, you can find Tolson traveling coast to coast from New England to Los Angeles encouraging youths and young adults across the country to excel to their full potential by reading and using their imagination. - August 13, 2014 - R.J. Tolson

4 Stars 21 Yr Old CEO's "The Success Initiative" "In many ways, I was captivated by the thoughts of defining who I really am as an individual and what I will do going forward to make a difference in the world...The main factor that I took away from this book is that dreams are achievable." -Readers' Favorite Official Reviewer, Michael Beas - August 13, 2014 - R.J. Tolson

21 Yr Old CEO Composer Empowers Ygen & Composer John Williams Inspiration From New England to Florida and across the USA 21-Yr-Old business guru, award-winning novelist, international charity founder, lyricist & composer, RJ Tolson, leads by example for millennials and cites legendary composer, conductor & pianist John Williams as inspiration. - August 07, 2014 - R.J. Tolson

Teamwork Solutions Wins Big at CajunCode Fest 3.0 Teamwork Solutions Group won the $10,000 Grand Prize at the 2014 CajunCodeFest 3.0 held by the Center for Business & Information Technologies (CBIT) at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. The yearly two and a half day event showcases the best innovative solutions in coding to help transform healthcare... - June 24, 2014 - Teamwork Solutions Group

Louisiana Jewelry Designer at "Night of 100 Stars," Beverly Hills Renée by Renée™, (Formerly Uniquely Designed Jewelry) by Renee Howard, designed 17 unique handmade jewelry sets to be worn by cancer survivors from the Non-Profit organization, “BeatLiverTumors.org,” during the Oscars Dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel, March 2, 2014. - March 10, 2014 - Renee by Renee

Donna Stelly Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Donna Stelly of Arnaudville, Louisiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Donna Stelly Ms. Stelly has over 15 years experience in the healthcare field. She is the HR Coordinator... - February 20, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

United Paper Chasers Ent. and Imso2coldinc. Set to Release Lil Daddy's: Modified Hustler Mixtape Rapper Lil Daddy of 2 Cold Click is set to release his 1st solo mixtape "Modified Hustler" through independent label United Paper Chasers Entertainment. The mix-tape "Modified Hustler" paints a picture of the trials and tribulations of a young man coming up in the gritty streets of... - May 13, 2013 - United Paper Chasers Ent.

Oil and Gas Academy Offering Workshops in the Shale Plays American Right of Way Academy announced today that they will be offering professional Oil & Gas Training Workshops in San Antonio Texas on Saturday, September 22nd, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - August 20, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Michael's Men's Club to Host Amateur Night October 5th On Wednesday October 5th, Michael's Men's Club of Broussard, Louisiana will host the 2011 Stripper Olympics, presented by Rock 93.7 and emceed by Jace Edwards. - September 30, 2011 - Michaels Mens Club

Michael's Men's Club to Host 2011 Stripper Olympics On Wednesday July 20th, Michael's Men's Club of Broussard, Louisiana will host the 2011 Stripper Olympics, presented by Rock 93.7 and emceed by Jace Edwards. - July 19, 2011 - Michaels Mens Club

WT Cox Subscriptions Forms Strategic Partnership with the State Library of Kansas, Making “Journal Finder” Available to Member Libraries Relationship provides member libraries opportunity to enhance electronic content and access throughout the State of Kansas. - May 26, 2010 - WT Cox Subscriptions

Rabbit Healthcare Systems Selected by Louisiana Oncology Associates "We chose Rabbit because it is oncology-specific, its ease of use, and reputation. Rabbit has a great track record for transitioning medical practices from paper to electronic health records, and this was a big factor in our decision making process. We’re looking forward to a smooth transition this Summer!” - Nancy Lormand, Practice Manager, Louisiana Oncology Associates, Lafayette, LA - May 18, 2010 - Rabbit Healthcare Systems

Online Locksmith Directory Reaches 50,000 Locksmiths, Launches Recommendations to Help Consumers Find Reputable Locksmiths www.findLocks.com (A FindCo, LLC website) has become the most comprehensive Online Locksmith Directory on the web with over 50,000 Locksmiths. - August 25, 2009 - FindCo, LLC

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com