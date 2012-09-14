|
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve Bornkessel... - February 08, 2019 - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
CJ Johnson is the first RCS-D specialist in the state of Louisiana. - April 10, 2018 - Black Label Holdings Real Estate
American PetroLog, LLC expands their service offering by investing in domestic ISO tankers. This service will provide the chemical industry with reliable and cost effective alternative to the rising costs of traditional over the road tanker trucks. - October 18, 2017 - American PetroLog
Leaders of One Acadiana continue search for new President & CEO. - October 11, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
After more than a year, the pedestrian bridge connecting University Place Apartments to The University of Louisiana-Lafayette campus is set to open on July 1, 2017, once again giving UPA residents easy access to the campus. - June 22, 2017 - University Place Apartments
The new, semi-annual Southern Wholesale Gift Show debuts in Acadiana in July, welcoming boutique and retail buyers and wholesalers to the Cajun Dome Convention Center in Lafayette for a weekend of fun and profit. - April 07, 2017 - Southern Wholesale Gift Show
DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. (DSEI) is pleased to announce the signed agreement with PVG Global, LLC of Broussard, LA as its exclusive agent for the offshore and marine product sales in the Americas continents. The executed agreement covers the broad range of marine accommodation products, including... - February 20, 2017 - PVG Global, LLC
Executive allows American PetroLog to expand national customer base. - December 07, 2016 - American PetroLog
Peekaboo Faces by Play and Learn with Me Receives 2016 Best of Lafayette Award in Entertainers and Face Painting Categories. - October 18, 2016 - Play and Learn
Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties Auction Group to Conduct Live Auction Event on Thursday, August 25th. - August 09, 2016 - Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties Auction & Real Estate Group
With a new office centrally located in the Gulf South, American PetroLog is positioned to serve their customer base in Louisiana and Texas. - May 19, 2016 - American PetroLog
The Divine Purpose School announces the One Step 2016 - Live Workshop to be held on February 13th in Houston, Texas. The “mini-retreat” will include practical inspiration and a Q & A to help clarify the passion, and pursue the profit, that awaits attendees. - January 26, 2016 - Divine Purpose School
Chad A. Broussard of New Iberia, Louisiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of machinery.
About Chad A. Broussard
Mr. Broussard has over 25 years experience in the machinery field and has been... - April 23, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
New logo, vision and marketing direction emphasize the science behind MULTI SEAL's tire sealant protection technology and products. - February 03, 2015 - MULTI SEAL
Local jewelry designer, Renee Howard of Remarkably Renee, creates unique punk-retro fashion jewelry line to support and benefit YES, and raises awareness for those diagnosed with terminal cancer. - January 02, 2015 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors
21-year-old multi-lingual CEO, award-winning novelist, international charity founder, and composer & lyricist, RJ Tolson, is a man on the move, and as Book Parade TV Host Richard Wills recently discovered, you can find Tolson traveling coast to coast from New England to Los Angeles encouraging youths and young adults across the country to excel to their full potential by reading and using their imagination. - August 13, 2014 - R.J. Tolson
"In many ways, I was captivated by the thoughts of defining who I really am as an individual and what I will do going forward to make a difference in the world...The main factor that I took away from this book is that dreams are achievable." -Readers' Favorite Official Reviewer, Michael Beas - August 13, 2014 - R.J. Tolson
From New England to Florida and across the USA 21-Yr-Old business guru, award-winning novelist, international charity founder, lyricist & composer, RJ Tolson, leads by example for millennials and cites legendary composer, conductor & pianist John Williams as inspiration. - August 07, 2014 - R.J. Tolson
Teamwork Solutions Group won the $10,000 Grand Prize at the 2014 CajunCodeFest 3.0 held by the Center for Business & Information Technologies (CBIT) at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. The yearly two and a half day event showcases the best innovative solutions in coding to help transform healthcare... - June 24, 2014 - Teamwork Solutions Group
Renée by Renée™, (Formerly Uniquely Designed Jewelry) by Renee Howard, designed 17 unique handmade jewelry sets to be worn by cancer survivors from the Non-Profit organization, “BeatLiverTumors.org,” during the Oscars Dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel, March 2, 2014. - March 10, 2014 - Renee by Renee
Donna Stelly of Arnaudville, Louisiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Donna Stelly
Ms. Stelly has over 15 years experience in the healthcare field. She is the HR Coordinator... - February 20, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy
Rapper Lil Daddy of 2 Cold Click is set to release his 1st solo mixtape "Modified Hustler" through independent label United Paper Chasers Entertainment. The mix-tape "Modified Hustler" paints a picture of the trials and tribulations of a young man coming up in the gritty streets of... - May 13, 2013 - United Paper Chasers Ent.
American Right of Way Academy announced today that they will be offering professional Oil & Gas Training Workshops in San Antonio Texas on Saturday, September 22nd, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - August 20, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy
On Wednesday July 20th, Michael's Men's Club of Broussard, Louisiana will host the 2011 Stripper Olympics, presented by Rock 93.7 and emceed by Jace Edwards. - July 19, 2011 - Michaels Mens Club
Relationship provides member libraries opportunity to enhance electronic content and access throughout the State of Kansas. - May 26, 2010 - WT Cox Subscriptions
"We chose Rabbit because it is oncology-specific, its ease of use, and reputation. Rabbit has a great track record for transitioning medical practices from paper to electronic health records, and this was a big factor in our decision making process. We’re looking forward to a smooth transition this Summer!” - Nancy Lormand, Practice Manager, Louisiana Oncology Associates, Lafayette, LA - May 18, 2010 - Rabbit Healthcare Systems
www.findLocks.com (A FindCo, LLC website) has become the most comprehensive Online Locksmith Directory on the web with over 50,000 Locksmiths. - August 25, 2009 - FindCo, LLC
The Small Town Poker Tour (STPT) finishes the 2007 season with two Louisiana events. The STPT continues its quest to raise awareness and funds for charities around the globe. - October 19, 2007 - AMT Media LLC
