Maryland: Hagerstown News
The Old Guard Bourbon Expands Maryland Presence Through New Distribution Partnership with North Star Wine & Liquor
Award-Winning Hand-Crafted Bourbon Brand Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Growth Strategy - June 21, 2026 - The Old Guard Bourbon
Avpro, Inc. Appoints a New Managing Partner
Avpro, Inc. Appoints Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner. Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm with a 35-year history serving global clientele, today announced the appointment of Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner, effective January 2026. - February 09, 2026 - Avpro, Inc.
Diamond Care Transportation Expands Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services Across South Carolina and Beyond
Diamond Care Transportation announces a major service expansion across South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, bringing enhanced wheelchair-accessible transportation options to meet the growing needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities. - June 18, 2025 - Diamond Care Transportation
K.V. Neely’s New Book, "Penny the Puzzler," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Puzzle-Loving Girl Who Tests One of Her Classmate's Puzzle Solving Skills
Fulton Books author K.V. Neely has completed her most recent book, “Penny the Puzzler”: a heartwarming story of a young girl who, after her fellow puzzle-loving friend moves away, leaves a trail of intriguing clues for a classmate to follow, hoping to make a new friend in the... - May 02, 2025 - Fulton Books
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
X-energy Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes X-energy, a nuclear reactor and fuel design engineering company, as a Founding Member. - February 24, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Author Charles Morton’s New Book, "A Boy to A Man," is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey as He Finds Himself in His Transition Into Adulthood
Recent release “A Boy to A Man” from Page Publishing author Charles Morton is a captivating and heartfelt autobiographical account that follows the author from his youth to adulthood, detailing the trials and triumphs he experiences along the way. Deeply personal and stirring, “A Boy to A Man” is a classic coming-of-age tale that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life. - January 09, 2025 - Page Publishing
Historic Hagerstown YMCA Goes to Auction
The historic YMCA building in downtown Hagerstown, MD is going up for auction. - December 24, 2024 - Hurley Real Estate & Auctions
Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American. - October 21, 2024 - Paloma Arrigo Sailing
To Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Their Debut Album Crack the Sky Launches Official Biography: "All Things Crack" by Tyson Koska
Quirky, edgy, smart – like the band itself – this is the story of Crack the Sky. - October 18, 2024 - Tyson Koska
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for a Terrifying 2024 Season
Get ready to face your darkest fears as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland’s most terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2024 season. This year's haunt promises to be more chilling, more intense, and more unforgettable than ever before. - September 25, 2024 - The Nevermore Haunt
Nurse Lynx Welcomes Colleen Agate as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer
Nurse Lynx, the innovative healthcare staffing platform transforming how healthcare providers connect with qualified professionals, proudly announces Colleen Agate as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Colleen’s extensive experience in marketing, technology, and business strategy... - September 15, 2024 - nurse lynx inc
Maryland Braces for Major Medicare Changes in 2025
The 2025 Medicare race is upon Seniors looking to change or add coverage during the Annual Enrollment Period. The state of Maryland has some of the most changes throughout the state with Maryland Medicare Options coming in as one of the premier Medicare Broker Agencies for 2025. Focused on Advantage Part C plans, Supplement Plans and Prescription Drug Plans, will allow seniors an easier way to shop the market. - August 27, 2024 - Maryland Medicare Options
Author Claudia Spencer’s New Book, "God is Greater Than a Pandemic; Book One of the Tweetiamedia Series," is an Inspiring and Transformative Story of Faith and Resilience
Recent release “God is Greater Than a Pandemic; Book One of the Tweetiamedia Series” from Covenant Books author Claudia Spencer blends real-life experiences, humor, health insights, and Bible verses to offer encouragement, practical wisdom, and spiritual guidance amidst the challenges of the pandemic era. - July 18, 2024 - Covenant Books
Arwa Khadr Elboraei’s Newly Released "The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used" is a Poignant Tale of Unfulfilled Potential
“The Perfect Mug That Was Never Used” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arwa Khadr ElBoraei is a touching narrative that explores themes of longing, purpose, and the quest for fulfillment. Through the story of a vibrant mug yearning for a life beyond the confines of a glass cabinet, ElBoraei invites readers on a journey of self-discovery and resilience. - April 29, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Gary S. Williams of Williams Asset Management Honored in Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List for 2024
Williams Asset Management, an independent investment and financial planning firm in Howard County, Maryland, announced that its, CEO and President Gary Williams, CFP®, CRPC, AIF® has been named to Forbes’ Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2024. The list is published on Forbes.com. - April 18, 2024 - Williams Asset Management
Central PA Woman-Owned Business Hill Woodworks Plans for Growth with New Hiring
Hill Woodworks, a builder of finely crafted commercial cabinetry and fixtures for over 40 years in the Mid-Atlantic region, proudly announces the hiring of new Project Manager Mark Leonard. Mark has over 30 years of experience in the Cabinetry & Fixtures industry. Hill Woodworks, in southern York County, PA, has been providing precision-crafted custom commercial cabinetry and fixtures to business customers since 1981, and specializes in creative designs for workstations and business fixtures. - April 01, 2024 - Hill Woodworks
Author Debra Smith’s New Book, "Nature's ABC's," is an Adorable Ride Through the Alphabet Exploring All Sorts of Animals to Help Readers Master Their ABCs
Recent release “Nature's ABC's” from Page Publishing author Debra Smith is a delightful picture book that invites readers of all ages on an exciting journey through the ABCs. Each letter is represented by an animal with a unique personality in order to help readers learn not only about the alphabet but all the incredible animals that can be found in nature. - March 28, 2024 - Page Publishing
Arlene R. Hale Featured as a VIP in the Spring 2024 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Arlene R. Hale of Montgomery Village, Maryland, will be featured in the spring 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of accounting. About Arlene R. Hale Arlene R. Hale is the... - March 15, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Lynnette M. Gonzalez Avila’s New Book “Not Even Self Doubt, Insecurities, and T1Diabetes Can Hinder a Flower That Is Meant to Bloom” Explores Living with Type 1 Diabetes
Fulton Books author Lynnette M. Gonzalez Avila, who works full time as an executive assistant for an insurance company, has completed her most recent book, “Not Even Self Doubt, Insecurities, and T1Diabetes Can Hinder a Flower That Is Meant to Bloom”: a uniquely honest and brave story... - January 03, 2024 - Fulton Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Maryland's First Black Film Festival Launched
KA ZARR Entertainment, an award-winning film production company, announced today the launch of the Maryland Black Film Festival (MBFF), the first film festival in Maryland dedicated exclusively to showcasing films that highlight the Black experience. The festival will be held March 4, 2024 in Greenbelt, MD. - October 01, 2023 - KA ZARR Entertainment
Lucielle Urgent Care Expands Telemedicine Services to Reach More Patients
Lucielle Urgent Care, a Maryland corporation, has decided to expand telemedicine services in order to reach more patients in Towson, Maryland. - August 02, 2023 - Lucielle Urgent Care
Duffy Compliance Services Launches New Branding & Offerings
Duffy Compliance is pleased to announce the launch of new branding to better match the strengths of the company. The new logo is not only a tribute to CEO Shawn Duffy’s passion for boating, but it sets the expectations to the client that Duffy Compliance Services is captaining the ship. - August 01, 2023 - Duffy Compliance Services
New Management for Local Self Storage Facility in Hagerstown, Maryland
Local acquisition of SecureLoc Self Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Hagerstown. The facility is located at 775 Frederick Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740. This facility is comprised of 238 units totaling 24,281 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure... - July 28, 2023 - Absolute Storage Management
AARP Awards Grants to Six Maryland Organizations as Part of Its Nationwide Program to Make Communities More Livable
AARP Maryland announced six organizations throughout the state will receive 2023 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationwide. - June 29, 2023 - AARP Maryland
Maryland Officials and Non-Profits Unite to Combat Elder Financial Abuse During PROTECT Week 2023
AARP Maryland, the Maryland Attorney General, Comptroller of Maryland, Maryland Department of Aging, Maryland Department of Human Services, Office of Financial Regulation in the Maryland Department of Labor, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office — along with a coalition of federal, local... - June 13, 2023 - AARP Maryland
Successful Exhibition Showcases Yunnan's Architectural Traditions at Asian Fusion Gallery in Washington, DC, During AAPI Heritage Month
Fields of Being: Architecture Traditions in Yunnan, China: Successful Exhibition Showcases Yunnan's Architectural Traditions at Asian Fusion Gallery. - June 06, 2023 - Studio Couture
Sugar Sugar™ Pushes Into Busy Beltway
Another Multi-Unit Agreement, this time in Maryland and Texas, will very soon bring the buzz concept to the Maryland suburbs. - May 10, 2023 - Sugar Sugar
Gary S. Williams of Williams Asset Management Honored in Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List in Maryland for 2023
Williams Asset Management, an independent investment and financial planning firm in Columbia, Maryland, announced that its Founder, Gary S. Williams, CFP®, CRPC, AIF® has been named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2023. The list is published on Forbes.com. According... - April 22, 2023 - Williams Asset Management
Author Dr. Vicky Deuboue’s New Book, "Art of Storm," is the True Story of the Hardships Faced by the Author and Her Family as They Fight Through All of Life's Trials
Recent release “Art of Storm,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Vicky Deuboue, explores the author's family history in Cameroon, Africa, beginning with her great-grandfather, who was captured as a slave but somehow returned to his home. Following generations of struggles, Deuboue takes readers on an unforgettable journey as she leaves for America to begin a new life of her own design. - March 08, 2023 - Page Publishing
Author Joshua Martin's New Audiobook, "Vigilante Blood," Finds Detective Pocker Investigating a Secret Criminal Organization While Dealing with Issues from Her Past
Recent audiobook release “Vigilante Blood,” from Audiobook Network author Joshua Martin, is a thrilling tale that centers around Detective Lynn Pocker, who finds herself fighting crime on all fronts. When she finds herself facing off against an underground crime ring, a devastating truth comes to light that forces Lynn to question whether or not - February 24, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Author Lawrence Williams’s New Book, "Construction 101 Story 1: Time Machine 1313," is Written to Encourage Young Readers and Teach Them Life’s Important Lessons
Recent release “Construction 101 Story 1: Time Machine 1313,” from Covenant Books author Lawrence Williams, inspires young readers to be all that they can be and never give up. - February 16, 2023 - Covenant Books
Ocean View Primary Care Wins Hearts in Delmarva
Ocean View Primary Care provides services such as adult primary care, pediatrics, preventative care, immunization, nutrition counseling and laboratory testing. In collaboration with Cardiac Medical Services, Inc. it also utilizes the latest advancements in cardiac technology to evaluate and assess a patient's cardiac health. The open-access practice model allows for same-day appointments for acute and same-day after-hours calls for all types of care. - February 08, 2023 - Cardiac Medical Services, Inc.
Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers is Now Operating as Kolmac Integrated Behavioral Health
Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers is proud to be celebrating 50 years of service treating those struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring psychiatric conditions. Staffed with a comprehensive treatment team consisting of Licensed Therapists, Certified Addictions Counselors,... - February 02, 2023 - Kolmac Integrated Behavioral Health
betPARX Teams with Greenmount OTB in Hampstead
betPARX, an interactive subsidiary of Pennsylvania's leading revenue producing gaming property, announces an agreement to enter the Maryland sports betting market through a multi-year strategic partnership with Greenmount OTB, which is located within Greenmount Station Restaurant in Hampstead,... - October 13, 2022 - betPARX Sportsbook
Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership for TPI Efficiency to Become Official Utility Consultant
Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew announce partnership for TPI Efficiency to become Official Utility Consultant of the Cleveland Browns and Official Utility Consultant of the Columbus Crew. - September 29, 2022 - TPI Efficiency
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for Its 6th Halloween Season with Brand New Scenes and Scares
The Nevermore Haunt, Baltimore’s most terrifying haunted attraction, is excited to announce that it will be returning for its 6th season starting Friday September 30, 2022. After having expanded the event last season, The Nevermore Haunt team has been hard at work expanding their staff and... - September 21, 2022 - The Nevermore Haunt
Experienced Gynecologic Oncologist Albert J. Steren, MD, FACOG, Joins Maryland Oncology Hematology
An accomplished and respected Dr. Steren is a surgeon with over 30 years of experience in gynecology and gynecologic oncology, joins the Rockville division of Maryland Oncology Hematology. - August 01, 2022 - Maryland Oncology Hematology
George Sotos, MD Named Practice President of Maryland Oncology Hematology
Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH), the largest independent oncology practice in Maryland and a member of The US Oncology Network, has elected George Sotos, MD as the new practice President. Dr. Sotos succeeds Dr. Joseph Haggerty as of June 1 and will serve a three-year term. Dr. Sotos practices... - July 06, 2022 - Maryland Oncology Hematology
Frederick Commercial Real Estate Co. Makes Their Social Media Debut
VCRE launches their Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages. - July 02, 2022 - Verita Commercial Real Estate
Kahoa Invests in Alternate Financing Company VUE Corp.
Kahoa has invested in VUE Corp., the alternative finance solution for the wedding event industry. This VUE Corp. series A round is led by Kahoa, whose goal is to invest in Silicon Slopes technology innovation. Financial terms are undisclosed. Kahoa will become a full investor in VUE Corp. and will... - April 13, 2022 - SolutionStream
Experienced Hematologist and Medical Oncologist Harminder Sethi, MD joins Maryland Oncology Hematology
Dr. Sethi has over 18 years of experience, specializing in targeted and biological therapy. - March 29, 2022 - Maryland Oncology Hematology
Maryland Oncology Hematology Adds Experienced Gynecologic Surgical Oncologist James Barter, MD, FACOG to White Oak Cancer Center
Dr. Barter is an accomplished surgeon and clinical researcher who will provide state-of-the-art treatments and minimally invasive surgical options to patients in the region. - March 15, 2022 - Maryland Oncology Hematology
New Middle Grade Book "Raven, Romda and Ravai: The Dark Beast" by Dave Maruszewski Presents a Fantasy World for the Antsy Reader
"Raven, Romda and Ravai: The Dark Beast" will be released at stores, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Bookshop.org, Booktopia, Indigo, Kindle, thriftbooks and BookBaby, on 2/8/2022. This is a book geared towards middle grade readers that involves an action-filled (epic) fantasy plot. - January 27, 2022 - Dave Maruszewski
Sackett-Waconia Turns 125
Baltimore, MD-based Sackett-Waconia is entering its 125th year of service to the Fertilizer Industry. - January 06, 2022 - Sackett-Waconia
marriedbook.com Official Launch: November 1, 2021
marriedbook.com is officially launching on November 1, 2021. Early access membership is available. Pre-order on their website: www.marriedbook.com - October 12, 2021 - marriedbook