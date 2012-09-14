PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ExhibitDay Officially Launches Free Tool for Managing Trade Shows and Exhibits ExhibitDay officially launches as a free trade show management and collaboration tool for trade show managers, exhibitors and event teams. - September 19, 2019 - ExhibitDay

M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing customer... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Versatile Award Winning Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean and Award Winning Americana U.K. Artist Trevor Sewell Release Americana Single Natalie Jean and Trevor Sewell are excited to announce the release of their upcoming single, “No control.” - May 10, 2019 - Natalie Jean

Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches Ministerial Institute, Offers New 3-Year Program Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership. The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Mission Microwave Confirms Ka Band Wins Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Confirms over $2,000,000 in recent orders for High Power Ka Band BUCs. - November 14, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Activists Worldwide Fast in Solidarity on World Day for Farmed Animals, Tuesday, Oct. 2 On October 2nd, animal rights activists around the globe will fast in solidarity in observance of the 36th annual World Day for Farmed Animals. - September 14, 2018 - Farm Animal Rights Movement

Turns Out Crackheads Can be Redeemed and This Man is Proof Crack. The most terrifying word during the 80s besides Hammer pants. It destroyed families, friends, marriages, churches, pimps, prostitutes, Mayors and Senators and the life of one inner city kid from a middle-class family, Russell Tolson, Jr. In this unflinching memoir, Russell takes readers where no one has ever dared to go before – inside the mind of a crackhead. - October 30, 2017 - Russell Tolson Jr.

Top Business Woman Admits to Being a Victim of Abuse to Help Other Women Terry Smack, owner of Terry’s Tags & Title, is a well respected and successful business woman and philanthropist in Carroll County. But in a new, short documentary she’s releasing, titled, “A Survivor’s Story,” her community will be surprised to learn that she is also... - October 30, 2017 - Terry's Tag & Title

Apex Welcomes Scott Shannon, PE, as Vice President of National Sales Apex Companies, LLC - a leading water resources, environmental services, and industrial hygiene firm - welcomes Scott Shannon as their new Vice President of National Sales. Prior to joining Apex, Scott served as the Vice President and Area Leader for ARCADIS where he led multi-year, multi-million dollar... - October 17, 2017 - Apex Companies, LLC

Vulnerable Species of Eupleridae (Fossa) Born at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve Now 10-weeks old, the male and female pair of pups are the second group born at the Preserve in two years. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the species as “Vulnerable,” with their greatest threat in the wild coming from habitat destruction. Fossa are their own unique species, but closely related to Mongoose and meercats. - August 31, 2017 - Catoctin Wildlife Preserve and Zoo

Eidos Technologies, LLC Receives 2017 Best of Manassas Award Eidos Technologies, LLC has been selected for the 2017 Best of Manassas Award in the Information Technology Services category by the Manassas Award Program. - June 13, 2017 - EIDOS Technologies, LLC

Unimarket Appoints Darren Blakely as President, Unimarket North America Unimarket, a leading provider of eProcurement and spend management solutions, announced today that Darren Blakely, a proven entrepreneur with a successful record of developing businesses within the software-as-a-service and fintech sectors, has joined Unimarket as President of its North American operations. Blakely... - April 10, 2017 - Unimarket

Long-Awaited Release of Fourth Book in Kaye Giuliani's Best-Selling "Corn Maze" Series The holidays are here again, and the gifts of choice for many discerning parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will be anything that sparks the imagination and enlarges the mind. Now, just in time to fill the needs of readers of all ages, the author of “The Corn Maze” series, Kaye Giuliani,... - November 30, 2016 - Brigand Books

Justification Truths Asks Lets Talk Don't Shoot Justification Truths is all about getting people to stop and talk and not shoot. The aim of the message is to Talk and Not to Shoot and to save lives. - November 22, 2016 - Justification Truths (Lets Talk Don't Shoot)

New Nonprofit Formed with Goal of Opening Community Center in Brunswick, Maryland New Hope Community Partnership is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with the goal of opening a Community Center in Brunswick, MD and to offer programs and services to the residents of the greater Brunswick area. - July 15, 2016 - New Hope Community Partnership, Inc.

Dr. Stephanie Offers Tips on How to "Spring Clean" Your Relationship Toss out those dirty habits and refresh your relationship! Dr. Stephanie Weiland Knarr, Ph.D., a nationally recognized psychotherapist and couples therapist, offers free Relationship Advice on The Relationship Repair Shop Radio Show, a weekly radio broadcast with the BBM Global Network. She invites listeners... - April 25, 2016 - BBM global Network

Everest Companies File Lawsuit Against Kirk Financial Group, Kirk Investment Advisors, and Christopher Kirk Everest Companies File Lawsuit against Kirk Financial Group, Kirk Investment Advisors, and Christopher Kirk for alleged Lanham Act Violations, Misappropriation of Trade Secrets, Trademark Infringement, Invasion of Privacy, and Tortious Interference with Contract. - October 20, 2015 - Everest Companies

Western Maryland Health System to Host Live Webinar on Value-Based Care Delivery Western Maryland Health System is hosting an hour-long webinar as part of a partnership with an entrepreneur team of MBA students from University of Maryland's Smith School of Business. - April 30, 2015 - Western Maryland Health System

Elaine F. McConkey Honored as Round Table Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Elaine F. McConkey, of Waldorf, Maryland, has been recognized as a member of the 2015 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table for her exceptional accomplishments in the Utility field. - March 13, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Longman & Van Grack Attorney Adam Van Grack Selected as Chair of U.S. Olympic Center of Excellence Adam Van Grack, one of Longman & Van Grack's Sports and Recreation Law attorneys, has been named Chair of the Potomac Whitewater Racing Center (PWRC), the largest U.S. Olympic Center of Excellence for canoe and kayak racing. Funded with private donations as nonprofit entities, U.S. Olympic Centers... - February 23, 2015 - Longman & Van Grack, LLC

Longman & Van Grack LLC Adds New Commercial Litigator The Bethesda and Rockville, Maryland law firm of Longman & Van Grack, LLC is happy to announce a new addition to its commercial litigation practice. Seasoned litigator, Attorney Theodore Kiviat, has joined the firm on an Of Counsel basis. Attorney Theodore Kiviat is an experienced civil litigator. - November 25, 2014 - Longman & Van Grack, LLC

WeInterpret.net Has Been Awarded the Interpreting Services Contract for Frederick County Government Maryland Interpreting Services dba: WeInterpret.net has been awarded the Interpreting Services contract for Frederick County Government. This contract establishes an exclusive partnership between WeInterpret.net and Frederick County Government for all sign language interpreting needs within county government. - November 19, 2014 - WeInterpret.net

American Association for Laboratory Accreditation Selects AboutWeb’s TouchStone System Product Suite The American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) has selected AboutWeb to develop and customize their TouchStone System as a way to realign their internal IT systems with their business processes. By customizing and deploying the AboutWeb-built system, A2LA will be able to implement a new... - September 13, 2014 - AboutWeb, LLC

Tap In Time is Now Available for iPhone and iPad Tap In Time is the Latest iOS Game from Jeans Applications - July 10, 2014 - Jeans Applications

March Madness: Bankruptcy Brackets Match Bankrupt Celebrities to Crown Champion Debtor March Madness: Bankruptcy Brackets Match Bankrupt Celebrities such as Bernie Madoff, Thomas Jefferson, Teresa Giudice, Tom Petty, Michael Vick and others in an effort to find the greatest celebrity debtor. - March 18, 2014 - Drescher & Associates

ChirpE Scavenger Hunt Engages Thousands of People on Leading Social Media During and After IAEE's Expo! Expo! 2013 a2z, Inc. - the leading event management and marketing software in North America - has released an infographic to highlight the results from the super-engaging ChirpE Scavenger Hunt at Expo! Expo! 2013. Hundreds of attendees visited the ChirpE-powered photo booths in partner locations during the event,... - February 27, 2014 - a2z, Inc.

Federal Labs, Agencies and Industry Set to Converge in Rockville as 2014 Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer National Meeting Registration Opens Registration is now open for the 2014 FLC National Meeting. This year's FLC National Meeting will take place from April 21 -23, 2014 at the North Bethesda Marriott Hotel. Over the course of three days, hundreds of technology transfer professionals, scientists, and other federal and industry members of the FLC community will partake in various education and training courses, an industry day, and panel discussions all designed to advance their tech transfer knowledge and skills. - January 22, 2014 - Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.

Black Friday Deals - Vacation Rentals Now Part of the Madness Southern Shores Realty - The Outer Banks Expert, announces Black Friday vacation deals to kick off the upcoming booking season. Founded on variable pricing strategies, the one day event features thousands of dollars in discounts and is groundbreaking for the Outer Banks rental market. - November 14, 2013 - Southern Shores Realty

PatientClick® Selected by Maryland Health Care Commission for Product Portfolio PatientClick EHR SaaS application selected by MHCC eliminates the stress of the selection process for Clinical Staff, and the costly integration process. Providers from State of Maryland will get special discounted price and additional services at much lower price as part of this program. - April 26, 2013 - PatientClick

3M Safety & Security Window Film Helps Protect Facilities from Would-Be Intruders The installation of 3M Safety & Security Window Film could make a difference when it comes to protection of the ones you love. ATD Solar & Security can help. - March 20, 2013 - ATD Solar & Security Inc

DC Based Muslim Charity Changes Perception of Muslims in the US - Partnering to Feed Hundreds of Needy Families in the Nations Capital American Third Pillar Charities partnering with the Embassy of the State of Qatar and the House of Praise, ATPC will package “meal boxes” consisting of a full turkey with all the trimmings. The boxes will be delivered on Wednesday evening to preselected families across the District of Columbia. The Muslim organization is changing public opinion of Muslims in the US through community work/service. - November 21, 2012 - American Third Pillar Charities

Judge Orders Maryland Dept. of Human Resources to Cease Extensive Violations of Its Own Residential Child Care Laws In a ruling that is startling in its implications, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge has ordered the Maryland Department of Human Resources (DHR) to refrain from the abusive tactics it has pursued in shutting down a 40-year-old business that serves adolescent children in the Maryland/DC metro area. In... - August 30, 2012 - Koba Institute, Inc.

TECHEXPO to Host an Exclusive Cyber Security Hiring Event March 20th in Columbia, Maryland In support of the Nation’s ongoing mission to safeguard & secure our cyberspace, TECHEXPO Cyber Security will hold its semi-annual hiring event on March 20th in Columbia, Maryland. - March 15, 2012 - TECHEXPO Top Secret

Hunter Palooza Raises $17,000 for Charity 4th Annual Event Went Above and Beyond to Help Feed the Hungry - October 08, 2011 - HuntOnly.com

UF Grad LadyBroadway Ends Her First Long Run Show as the "Best" University of Florida graduate LadyBroadway, Martina Sykes, ends her first long-run show with great reviews. - August 08, 2011 - Lady Broadway

Planet Technologies Teams with Citrix to Deliver Solutions to U.S. Public Sector Clients Relationship Enhances Planet’s Desktop Virtualization Practice and Client Base for Citrix Desktop Virtualization Solutions. - July 21, 2011 - Planet Technologies

Compare Auto Insurance Rates with Elephant Auto Insurance Elephant auto insurance is now offering cheap online auto insurance quotes in Maryland. Go online and explore for the best products and services that Elephant is offering with excellent customer services, cheap auto insurance rates and much more. - April 21, 2011 - Elephant Insurance Services

Krysztoforski Confirms He’ll Seek House Seat Joseph T. Krysztoforski confirmed what his supporters anticipated, he will to take advantage of the inroads made in 2010 and seek the republican nomination for House of Representatives for Maryland's 6th Congressional District. The Constitutional Republican made his formal announcement on Tuesday, March... - March 17, 2011 - JTK for Congress

Conservative Congress Endorses Krysztoforski Conservative Congress (conservativecongress.com) endorses Joseph Krysztoforski's candidacy for the US House of Representatives, Maryalnd 6th District, over that of 19 year Republican incumbent, Roscoe Bartlett. - July 25, 2010 - JTK for Congress

Planet Technologies Repeats as Both Microsoft Federal and Microsoft State and Local Government Partner of the Year Planet Technologies wins two Microsoft Public Sector Partner of the Year Awards. This is the fifth year in a row the company has been honored. - July 23, 2010 - Planet Technologies

mtiks Announces Current Piracy Trend for iPhone Apps mtiks is a privately held firm based in Andover, MA, USA. mtiks is the leader in providing anti-piracy service for iPhone/iPad developers. It's currently offering services for its private beta customers. - July 19, 2010 - mtiks LLC

Krysztoforski Announces Voter Outreach Program Taking advantage of multiple media venues, Joseph Krysztoforski, Candidate for House of Representatives from Maryland's 6th Congressional District unveils his Voter Outreach Program. - April 27, 2010 - JTK for Congress

Bob Sisson Has Become a Certified Senior Home Safety Inspector Bob Sisson, owner of Inspections by Bob, LLC, in Gaithersburg, MD, has just completed the approval process to become a Certified Senior Home Safety Inspector. Upon fulfilling the requirements, he has been named a provider for the Senior Home Safety Network (SHSN). This is a national network of inspectors... - January 25, 2010 - Inspections by Bob

Inspections by Bob Earns Coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award Inspections by Bob, LLC, of Gaithersburg, MD, has been awarded the prestigious 2009 Angie’s List Super Service Award. - January 04, 2010 - Inspections by Bob

Publish America Announces the Release of the Southern Gothic Novel "One Tin Soldier" by Phil Knight This story is about a time in America that many of the generation that lived through it would as soon forget. It is unfortunate that if we as a society are not aware of our past, we are doomed to repeat that past over and over again. Many of the political and social views portrayed by the characters are based on the views of real people that lived in that era, not just in Alabama. The story just happens to be in a mythical county in Alabama. The story could have been anywhere in America. - November 30, 2009 - Phil Knight

World’s First High Tech Classic Rowing Boat in US Sailboat Show World's first thermoformed high tech rowing and sculling boat, the Whitehall Spirit ® Solo 14 will be on display at the US Sailboat Show. - October 04, 2009 - Whitehall Rowing and Sail

Advanced Biotechnologies, Inc. (ABI) Adds UV-Inactivated Purified Whole Virus Product to Aid in Research of Human Influenza ABI adds (H2N2) Purified Whole Virus, UV-Inactivated for use in H2N2 subtype-specific protein-based testing. Catalog # 10-126-000 - June 01, 2009 - Advanced Biotechnologies, Inc.

The Transition Companies Advises King Oil Company on Sale to Private Investor The Transition Companies LLC (“TTC”) announces the sale of King Oil Company of Hagerstown, Maryland to a Private Investor. - December 19, 2008 - The Transition Companies