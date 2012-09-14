PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Emerge Diagnostics and DoctorsNow Announce Partnership for Doctor Triage and Virtual Wellness Clinics Emerge Diagnostics has partnered with DoctorNow to offer a customized DoctorTriage and Virtual Wellness Clinics to enhance the Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment Soft Tissue Management (EFA-STM) Program. The purpose of this program is to offer companies and employees access to doctors for work... - September 04, 2019 - Emerge Diagnostics

Pillar Clinical Research Announces New Ratings Initiative: Pillar Precision The Dallas based research company plans to roll out a new clinical rating training program, Pillar Precision. The program includes a clinician guide featuring best practices for specific CNS indications, placebo response training, malingering detection, data-driven decision making, and multi-site rating... - May 24, 2019 - Pillar Clinical Research

Tonya L. Baker Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tonya L. Baker of Springdale, Arkansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of drug and alcohol testing. About Tonya L. Baker Tonya L. Baker is the owner of Xpress... - May 03, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Alive from Oklahoma Pregnancy resource centers, adoption/fostering support groups, mobile medical clinics for the uninsured and more will gather with Congressman Kevin Hern 12:30 Saturday, May 4th in Union High School Stadium (UMAC) to showcase free resources available to Tulsa and surrounding communities. They will simulcast "Alive from New York" with Focus on the Family from 1:30-3:30 celebrating life. - April 30, 2019 - Omega League Media

MagneSteps Releases Acupressure Magnetic Insoles Online MagneSteps company, based in Bentonville, AR, is pleased to announce the release of their product - MagneSteps magnetic insoles. As a beginning, MagneSteps will be offered online in several Asian countries. Within couple of weeks the product will be spread in Europe and Africa. MagneSteps acupressure... - February 14, 2019 - MagneSteps

National Preschool, Little Sunshine’s Playhouse Announces Winners for Trip to Italy Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool® is sending five well-deserving teachers from their schools across the country on a trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy. The all-expenses-paid trip is to further inspire and develop the already-established passion and knowledge of this international educational... - June 29, 2018 - Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Zephyr Foods Secures $1.5 Million in Seed Funding Zephyr Foods, LLC, a Fayetteville, Arkansas based start-up, announced today it has closed its seed-funding round. The company raised more than $1.5 million to expand product development and accelerate its direct-to-consumer initiative. - March 08, 2018 - Zephyr Foods

SleepSafe Drivers® Names Vigillo Founder to Board of Directors Transportation industry technology executive first addition in Board of Directors expansion. SleepSafe Drivers announced Steven Bryan, (President and founder of Vigillo, a SambaSafety Company), has joined its Board of Directors. As one of the nation’s leaders in Fatigue Management Programs (FMPs)... - October 19, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

Jerree Denise Winn Recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Jerree Denise Winn of Harrison, Arkansas has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of cosmetology education. About Jerree Denise Winn Ms. Winn is the Owner of New Beginnings School of Cosmetology... - August 02, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Monte Johnston Honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Monte Johnston, of Springdale, Arkansas, is honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals for his distinguished contributions and achievements in field of Automotive Sales and Management. - July 26, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

Monte Johnston Honored by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Monte Johnson, of Springdale, Arkansas has recently been honored by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Automotive Sales and Management. - June 23, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Monte Johnston to be Honored as Professional of the Year by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Monte Johnson, of Springdale, Arkansas, will be honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals as a 2018 Professional of the Year. This honor is bestowed in recognition of his distinguished contributions and achievements in field of Automotive Sales and Management. - April 26, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

The Diamond Center Jewelers Embrace Growth with New Location in Fayetteville Preferred Jewelers International™ Member Expands from Fort Smith, Arkansas into the Fayetteville Market. - April 19, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International

SleepSafe Drivers® Assembles Unique Panel for the 10th International Conference on Managing Fatigue The panel assembled to discuss the challenges and advantages of implementing a Fatigue Management Program (FMP) within transportation operations based on the FMCSA, ATRI and other regulatory and industry groups blueprint, found at NAFMP.com SleepSafe Drivers, one of the nation's leaders in Fatigue Management... - March 16, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

Esteemed Lifetime Member, Monte Johnston, Honored as Industry Leader of the Month of May 2016, by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals has recognized Monte Johnston of Springdale, Arkansas for his accomplishments in the field of Automotive Sales and Management. Based on his achievements, he was honored as Industry Leader of the month of May 2016. - November 30, 2016 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Monte Johnston as Executive of the Year Monte Johnston, of Springdale, Arkansas, has recently been honored as an Executive of the Year 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Automotive Sales and Management. - August 03, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Frederick D. Bailey Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Frederick D. Bailey, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, has recently been recognized as a Top 10 Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Government. - August 03, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Monte Johnston as Professional of the Year Monte Johnston, of Springdale, Arkansas, has recently been honored as a Professional of the Year 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Automotive Sales and Management. - February 05, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Rebecca Ann Froning Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Rebecca Ann Froning of Springdale, Arkansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year in 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Rebecca Ann Froning Ms. Froning has over 30 years experience in the... - December 16, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Bourbon & Boots to Purchase Southern Media and Distribution Company Tales from the South Bourbon & Boots, the Southern-Inspired Lifestyle Brand announced today that it has entered into agreement to purchase Tales from the South, the southern story radio show and media company. - November 02, 2015 - Bourbon & Boots

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Monte Johnston Monte Johnston, of Springdale, Arkansas, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements. - October 16, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

School of Rock Takes Its Show on the Road The 4th annual SCHOOL OF ROCK DFW SUMMER TOUR is ready to get under way on July 30. The School of Rock is the world leader in performance-based music education. In keeping with the philosophy that the best way to learn to do something is by actually doing it, they decided to pack up the van with candy bars and juice boxes and hit the road. - July 06, 2015 - School of Rock

ESPN’s Mike Golic Secures Patent for Innovative Tailgating Cooler Cantor Colburn LLP, one the largest full-service intellectual property law firms in the country, announced today that U.S. design patent number 731,858 was issued to Mike Golic, host of ESPN’s popular Mike & Mike morning show and former NFL defensive lineman, and his son Jake Golic. The patent... - June 16, 2015 - Cantor Colburn LLP

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. Announces Retention of Investor Relations Company Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:HIHI), an emerging small cap company transitioning to a real estate development, management, and marketing firm, announced today it has retained Integrative Business Alliance, LLC (“IBA”) to perform the Company’s Investment Relations and assist in... - December 09, 2014 - Holiday Island Holdings, Inc.

Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Talking Dog Reporters in Your Community Picture A Moment Pet Productions' new website is part of a new and unique Canine Barketing Strategy that brings fun solutions to reduce pet overpopulation. - August 14, 2013 - Picture A Moment Pet Productions LLC

Are the Good Old Days Making a Come Back in Medicine in North West Arkansas? In these times of managed care, Affordable Care Act, increasing and unreachable deductible costs and difficult physician access, the solution might just be simpler than expected. - July 03, 2013 - Springdale Health PLLC

Needle Free Acupuncture? Now There is a Way to Get Acupuncture Without the Pain. Are you needle phobic? Most patients that hear about Acupuncture are scared of needles. A physician in Springdale now offers laser acupuncture and ear acupuncture which as 100% needle free to cater to children and people afraid of needles - June 06, 2013 - Springdale Health PLLC

Springdale Health in Springdale, AR Offers a Balanced and Natural Approach to Achieve Pain Relief Physicians are often criticized for spending little time with patients and merely patching symptoms, not addressing the actual cause of the health problem. One concern often poorly addressed in medicine is chronic pain. The Institute of Medicine estimates that 100 million Americans suffer from it and... - May 29, 2013 - Springdale Health PLLC

Expansion of Digital Advertising Networks in Arkansas Fly-N-Hog Media Group, a digital advertising company is excited to announce the sale of their Central Arkansas territory to MLW Advertising. Fly-N-Hog Media Group is the sister company to Aurora Technologies, a digital signage software and hardware provider. - May 03, 2013 - Aurora Technologies

Worship Seminar with Jimmie Black Quality Inn Convention Center - Harrison, AR El Shaddai Ministries presents "Worship Seminar" with Jimmie Black on May 17-18 at Quality Inn Convention Ctr. www.ElShaddaiMinistries.net for details. - May 01, 2013 - El Shaddai Ministries

Colby-Sawyer College Makes the Grade with CS3 Technology and Sage HRMS Nestled in the scenic Lake Sunapee region of central New Hampshire, Colby-Sawyer College is a comprehensive baccalaureate college that integrates liberal arts and science with professional preparation. The faculty is known for their focus on teaching and a strong commitment to students’ education. In 2012, Colby-Sawyer College celebrated their 175th anniversary. Additionally, Colby-Sawyer College was named one of the “2010 Great Places to Work For” by The Chronicle of Higher Education. - April 26, 2013 - CS3 Technology

CS3 Technology Recognizes Brandi Clymer as the Recipient of the Protect Your Integrity Service Pillar Recognition Being honest and setting realistic customer expectations are why Brandi Clymer is the recipient of this month’s Service Pillar recognition. - March 11, 2013 - CS3 Technology

CS3 Technology Adds Applications Consultant and Certified Payroll Professional Lee Gonzalez to Team New application consultant for time collection application, TimeStar™ by Insperity™ joins the CS3 Technology team. - March 11, 2013 - CS3 Technology

Gary Crouch Named the Designated CITP Champion for Oklahoma by the AICPA To help further the CITP distinction, the AICPA is naming CITP Champions by state to help further their reach. - March 11, 2013 - CS3 Technology

The Leader in Ozonated Oils Introduces New Product and Website PurO3 Activated Oxygen Skin Care is the leader in the ozonated oil industry, using only organic oils, pure ozone and high purity oxygen. The ever-expanding product line includes favorites like Ozonated Olive Oil, Ozonated Jojoba Oil, Ozonated Hemp Oil and Ozonated Sunflower Oil and all oils are made... - February 15, 2013 - PurO3

CS3 Technology Moves Away from Billing by the Hour with New Customer Service Options Fixed fee engagements come with a money-back guarantee and access agreements are designed for customers to select a plan that works for their business. - December 13, 2012 - CS3 Technology

CS3 Technology Hosts Toys for Tots Drop-Off Location in Memory of USMC Corporal Wade Austin Toothman Annual Toys for Tots participation creates community, benefits Toys for Tots and honors Corporal Toothman. - November 26, 2012 - CS3 Technology

Bentonville/Bella Vista Chamber of Commerce Begins Search for President and CEO Executive Search begins for President and CEO of the Bentonville/Bella Vista Chamber of Commerce. - October 30, 2012 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

“Focus on Customer Value” Recognition Presented to David Garrison with Eureka Water Company As part of their on-going Essential Behavior recognition program, CS3 Technology is pleased to announce that David Garrison with Eureka Water Company is the recipient of the “Focus on Customer Value” Essential Behavior recognition. - October 01, 2012 - CS3 Technology

CS3 Technology Offers Customers Fixed Pricing and a 100% Money-Back Guarantee Protection Pricing and CS3’s Confidence Contract reduces customer risk while maximizing customer value. - October 01, 2012 - CS3 Technology

eLynx Technologies’ Steve Benway Receives the “Know Your Audience” Recognition from CS3 Technology CS3 Technology continues their Essential Behavior recognition program. The program features one of CS3’s 18 Essential Behaviors each month and recognizes a customer who exhibits that behavior. Customers are nominated by CS3 employees or customers. - September 20, 2012 - CS3 Technology

Ann Chambers of Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Inc. Honored with the “Stay Clear of Politics” Recognition from CS3 Technology CS3 Technology continues the Essential Behavior recognition program for their customers. - September 19, 2012 - CS3 Technology

CS3 Technology Certified to Recommend and Implement Solutions from Adaptive Planning Congratulations to Beth Welch, who received her Adaptive Planning certification, which gives CS3 Technology’s customers the ability to implement a world-class, cloud-based corporate performance management solution. - September 19, 2012 - CS3 Technology

