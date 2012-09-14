PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Emerge Diagnostics has partnered with DoctorNow to offer a customized DoctorTriage and Virtual Wellness Clinics to enhance the Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment Soft Tissue Management (EFA-STM) Program.
The purpose of this program is to offer companies and employees access to doctors for work... - September 04, 2019 - Emerge Diagnostics
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Fayetteville, AR on August 13, 2019. - June 16, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
The Dallas based research company plans to roll out a new clinical rating training program, Pillar Precision. The program includes a clinician guide featuring best practices for specific CNS indications, placebo response training, malingering detection, data-driven decision making, and multi-site rating... - May 24, 2019 - Pillar Clinical Research
Tonya L. Baker of Springdale, Arkansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of drug and alcohol testing.
About Tonya L. Baker
Tonya L. Baker is the owner of Xpress... - May 03, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
Pregnancy resource centers, adoption/fostering support groups, mobile medical clinics for the uninsured and more will gather with Congressman Kevin Hern 12:30 Saturday, May 4th in Union High School Stadium (UMAC) to showcase free resources available to Tulsa and surrounding communities. They will simulcast "Alive from New York" with Focus on the Family from 1:30-3:30 celebrating life. - April 30, 2019 - Omega League Media
MagneSteps company, based in Bentonville, AR, is pleased to announce the release of their product - MagneSteps magnetic insoles. As a beginning, MagneSteps will be offered online in several Asian countries. Within couple of weeks the product will be spread in Europe and Africa.
MagneSteps acupressure... - February 14, 2019 - MagneSteps
Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool® is sending five well-deserving teachers from their schools across the country on a trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy. The all-expenses-paid trip is to further inspire and develop the already-established passion and knowledge of this international educational... - June 29, 2018 - Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool
Zephyr Foods, LLC, a Fayetteville, Arkansas based start-up, announced today it has closed its seed-funding round. The company raised more than $1.5 million to expand product development and accelerate its direct-to-consumer initiative. - March 08, 2018 - Zephyr Foods
Transportation industry technology executive first addition in Board of Directors expansion.
SleepSafe Drivers announced Steven Bryan, (President and founder of Vigillo, a SambaSafety Company), has joined its Board of Directors. As one of the nation’s leaders in Fatigue Management Programs (FMPs)... - October 19, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
Jerree Denise Winn of Harrison, Arkansas has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of cosmetology education.
About Jerree Denise Winn
Ms. Winn is the Owner of New Beginnings School of Cosmetology... - August 02, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Monte Johnston, of Springdale, Arkansas, is honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals for his distinguished contributions and achievements in field of Automotive Sales and Management. - July 26, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals
Monte Johnson, of Springdale, Arkansas has recently been honored by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Automotive Sales and Management. - June 23, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
Monte Johnson, of Springdale, Arkansas, will be honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals as a 2018 Professional of the Year. This honor is bestowed in recognition of his distinguished contributions and achievements in field of Automotive Sales and Management. - April 26, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals
Preferred Jewelers International™ Member Expands from Fort Smith, Arkansas into the Fayetteville Market. - April 19, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
The panel assembled to discuss the challenges and advantages of implementing a Fatigue Management Program (FMP) within transportation operations based on the FMCSA, ATRI and other regulatory and industry groups blueprint, found at NAFMP.com
SleepSafe Drivers, one of the nation's leaders in Fatigue Management... - March 16, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals has recognized Monte Johnston of Springdale, Arkansas for his accomplishments in the field of Automotive Sales and Management. Based on his achievements, he was honored as Industry Leader of the month of May 2016. - November 30, 2016 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals
Monte Johnston, of Springdale, Arkansas, has recently been honored as an Executive of the Year 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Automotive Sales and Management. - August 03, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Frederick D. Bailey, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, has recently been recognized as a Top 10 Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Government. - August 03, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Monte Johnston, of Springdale, Arkansas, has recently been honored as a Professional of the Year 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Automotive Sales and Management. - February 05, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Rebecca Ann Froning of Springdale, Arkansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year in 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Rebecca Ann Froning
Ms. Froning has over 30 years experience in the... - December 16, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Bourbon & Boots, the Southern-Inspired Lifestyle Brand announced today that it has entered into agreement to purchase Tales from the South, the southern story radio show and media company. - November 02, 2015 - Bourbon & Boots
Monte Johnston, of Springdale, Arkansas, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements. - October 16, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
The 4th annual SCHOOL OF ROCK DFW SUMMER TOUR is ready to get under way on July 30. The School of Rock is the world leader in performance-based music education. In keeping with the philosophy that the best way to learn to do something is by actually doing it, they decided to pack up the van with candy bars and juice boxes and hit the road. - July 06, 2015 - School of Rock
Cantor Colburn LLP, one the largest full-service intellectual property law firms in the country, announced today that U.S. design patent number 731,858 was issued to Mike Golic, host of ESPN’s popular Mike & Mike morning show and former NFL defensive lineman, and his son Jake Golic. The patent... - June 16, 2015 - Cantor Colburn LLP
Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:HIHI), an emerging small cap company transitioning to a real estate development, management, and marketing firm, announced today it has retained Integrative Business Alliance, LLC (“IBA”) to perform the Company’s Investment Relations and assist in... - December 09, 2014 - Holiday Island Holdings, Inc.
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy
Picture A Moment Pet Productions' new website is part of a new and unique Canine Barketing Strategy that brings fun solutions to reduce pet overpopulation. - August 14, 2013 - Picture A Moment Pet Productions LLC
In these times of managed care, Affordable Care Act, increasing and unreachable deductible costs and difficult physician access, the solution might just be simpler than expected. - July 03, 2013 - Springdale Health PLLC
Are you needle phobic? Most patients that hear about Acupuncture are scared of needles. A physician in Springdale now offers laser acupuncture and ear acupuncture which as 100% needle free to cater to children and people afraid of needles - June 06, 2013 - Springdale Health PLLC
Physicians are often criticized for spending little time with patients and merely patching symptoms, not addressing the actual cause of the health problem.
One concern often poorly addressed in medicine is chronic pain. The Institute of Medicine estimates that 100 million Americans suffer from it and... - May 29, 2013 - Springdale Health PLLC
Fly-N-Hog Media Group, a digital advertising company is excited to announce the sale of their Central Arkansas territory to MLW Advertising. Fly-N-Hog Media Group is the sister company to Aurora Technologies, a digital signage software and hardware provider. - May 03, 2013 - Aurora Technologies
El Shaddai Ministries presents "Worship Seminar" with Jimmie Black on May 17-18 at Quality Inn Convention Ctr. www.ElShaddaiMinistries.net for details. - May 01, 2013 - El Shaddai Ministries
Nestled in the scenic Lake Sunapee region of central New Hampshire, Colby-Sawyer College is a comprehensive baccalaureate college that integrates liberal arts and science with professional preparation. The faculty is known for their focus on teaching and a strong commitment to students’ education. In 2012, Colby-Sawyer College celebrated their 175th anniversary. Additionally, Colby-Sawyer College was named one of the “2010 Great Places to Work For” by The Chronicle of Higher Education. - April 26, 2013 - CS3 Technology
Being honest and setting realistic customer expectations are why Brandi Clymer is the recipient of this month’s Service Pillar recognition. - March 11, 2013 - CS3 Technology
New application consultant for time collection application, TimeStar™ by Insperity™ joins the CS3 Technology team. - March 11, 2013 - CS3 Technology
To help further the CITP distinction, the AICPA is naming CITP Champions by state to help further their reach. - March 11, 2013 - CS3 Technology
PurO3 Activated Oxygen Skin Care is the leader in the ozonated oil industry, using only organic oils, pure ozone and high purity oxygen. The ever-expanding product line includes favorites like Ozonated Olive Oil, Ozonated Jojoba Oil, Ozonated Hemp Oil and Ozonated Sunflower Oil and all oils are made... - February 15, 2013 - PurO3
Fixed fee engagements come with a money-back guarantee and access agreements are designed for customers to select a plan that works for their business. - December 13, 2012 - CS3 Technology
Annual Toys for Tots participation creates community, benefits Toys for Tots and honors Corporal Toothman. - November 26, 2012 - CS3 Technology
Executive Search begins for President and CEO of the Bentonville/Bella Vista Chamber of Commerce. - October 30, 2012 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.
As part of their on-going Essential Behavior recognition program, CS3 Technology is pleased to announce that David Garrison with Eureka Water Company is the recipient of the “Focus on Customer Value” Essential Behavior recognition. - October 01, 2012 - CS3 Technology
Protection Pricing and CS3’s Confidence Contract reduces customer risk while maximizing customer value. - October 01, 2012 - CS3 Technology
CS3 Technology continues their Essential Behavior recognition program. The program features one of CS3’s 18 Essential Behaviors each month and recognizes a customer who exhibits that behavior. Customers are nominated by CS3 employees or customers. - September 20, 2012 - CS3 Technology
CS3 Technology continues the Essential Behavior recognition program for their customers. - September 19, 2012 - CS3 Technology
Congratulations to Beth Welch, who received her Adaptive Planning certification, which gives CS3 Technology’s customers the ability to implement a world-class, cloud-based corporate performance management solution. - September 19, 2012 - CS3 Technology
Fixed fee engagements come with a money-back guarantee and access agreements are designed for customers to select a plan that works for their business. - February 13, 2012 - CS3 Technology
Alan Lister with The Hardesty Family Foundation has been honored as the recipient of the “Be Authentic” Essential Behavior recognition. - February 02, 2012 - CS3 Technology