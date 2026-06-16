Arkansas: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers News
Scope Retail Systems Expands Its Development Capacity in India with Two New Office Locations
Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Supply Chain Software product development company, increases its innovation and development center capacity in Goa, India and Indore, India. Scopesys Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Scope Retail Systems, will now also operate from their new offices... - June 16, 2026 - Scope Retail Systems Inc
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Launches "Pitch In with Paschal ProPath" Campaign to Support Youth Sports Access Across the Region
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a whole-home service provider and the official air, plumbing, and electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is proud to announce the launch of Pitch In with Paschal ProPath — a community-driven campaign that turns every Paschal membership into a direct contribution to local youth sports organizations. - April 08, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
RepairUSA is Now Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal brings expanded HVAC capabilities and world-class service to the Jonesboro community and marks its first location in Northeast Arkansas. - April 03, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
NAF Awarded $15M Grant from the Walton Family Foundation to Accelerate Multi-Year Plan to Double Its Network
Three-Year, Catalytic Investment Will Advance a Six-Year Goal to Grow to 1,200 Career Academies by 2031, Providing Access to Career-Connected Learning for Thousands More Students Nationwide - February 11, 2026 - NAF
Hollifield Service Company is Now Part of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is excited to announce the acquisition of Hollifield Service Co., a trusted heating, air conditioning, geothermal service provider based in Muskogee, Oklahoma. This strategic move expands Paschal’s service footprint deeper into Eastern Oklahoma and... - February 10, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Announces Acquisition of Robison Air Inc., Expanding Service Footprint into Tulsa, Oklahoma
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading home-services provider across the central United States, today announced the acquisition of Robison Air Inc., a distinguished HVAC company serving Tulsa, Oklahoma, and surrounding communities for more than 60 years. This expansion marks Paschal’s 11th location and officially introduces the company’s full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to the Tulsa market. - December 08, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus. - November 30, 2025 - New Life Ranch
Ozark Import Specialists Celebrates 50 Years as Northwest Arkansas' Leading European Auto Repair Shop
Ozark Import Specialists in Springdale, Arkansas, celebrates its 50th anniversary as Northwest Arkansas' premier European auto repair shop. Founded in 1975 by the Vining family, the business has evolved from a VW and Porsche focus to servicing all European luxury and exotic brands, including Audi, BMW, Land Rover, Mercedes, and Ferrari. Owner Eric Vining credits this milestone to expert service and loyal customers, continuing a tradition of comprehensive care for high-performance vehicles. - November 20, 2025 - Ozark Import Specialists
DSV Announces Strategic Transition of USA Truck
DSV announces that, following the acquisition of USA Truck via DB Schenker, it has completed a strategic review and determined that USA Truck’s operations are not an optimal fit within DSV’s asset-light business model and will initiate a sales process of USA Truck. DSV will maintain... - October 31, 2025 - DSV
Tree Care Industry Highlights for 2025–2026
The tree care industry is rapidly evolving through sustainability, AI, and digital transformation. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – enhances safety, efficiency, and profitability with specialized assistants. As the market grows from $1.3B in 2024 to $2.5B by 2031, eco-friendly practices and digital tools like ArboStar’s CRM redefine how arborists manage crews, clients, and urban forest health. - October 21, 2025 - ArboStar
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Named Official Air, Plumbing & Electric Provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is proud to announce its partnership as the official Air, Plumbing & Electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks. As a company rooted in Arkansas for more than 50 years, Paschal is excited to support the state’s flagship athletic program and connect with Razorback fans across the region. - October 09, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Acquires JAK Services, LLC, Expanding Footprint in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metro
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the central U.S., proudly announces the acquisition of JAK Services, a trusted name in heating and air conditioning in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded in 2003 by David and Piper... - July 23, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Expands to Little Rock, Arkansas
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Little Rock, Arkansas. Seasoned Leader Brian Wood Appointed as General Manager of New Location. - June 03, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48. - May 21, 2025 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
When Hope Feels Lost: Ted's Inspiring Patient Journey at The Spero Clinic, from Despair to Recovery
Ted's journey from despair to recovery highlights the transformative power of the Spero Clinic’s innovative treatments for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a debilitating condition often called the "suicide disease." - February 21, 2025 - The Spero Clinic
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
beni Launches to Transform Women’s Wellness: Say Goodbye to Outdated Vitamins and Hello to Targeted Support
beni, a new wellness brand dedicated to women’s health, proudly announces its official launch. With a focus on delivering core and specialty supplements crafted entirely in the USA, beni is here to redefine how women approach their health and well-being. beni’s mission is simple: to... - January 08, 2025 - beni
Area Insurance Professional Receives “Noble Achievement Award”
Neil Bruce Porter Receives Highest Honorary Award from American Equity, a Top Fixed Index Annuity Provider American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company®, a leading issuer of fixed index and fixed rate annuities, announces Neil Bruce Porter, President, Advisor, and Founder of The Resource... - November 15, 2024 - The Resource Center, Inc.
SOLD.com Appoints Bret Calltharp as Vice President of Broker Partnerships to Expand Real Estate Brokerage Collaborations
Innovative Home-Selling Platform Welcomes Real Estate Industry Veteran to Drive Strategic Partnerships with Brokerages Nationwide - September 25, 2024 - SOLD.com, Inc
the*gamehers Launches an Ambassador Program in Conjunction with Groundbreaking Partnerships
The synergistic convergence of groundbreaking partnerships with the launch of the*gamehers’ Ambassador program signifies a pivotal moment in the gaming industry in which inclusivity, accessibility, and community empowerment take center stage, inspiring positive change for gamers everywhere. - April 17, 2024 - the*gamehers
Donald Kidrowski’s New Book, "The Universe in Pristine Condition," Explores the Author’s Reflections of the Past, and the Role He Has in Repairing the Universe
Fulton Books author Donald Kidrowski, a veteran of the Marine Corps who grew up on his family farm in Minnesota, has completed his most recent book, “The Universe In Pristine Condition”: a gripping novel that describes events on Earth prior to the author’s life, what is to come... - March 26, 2024 - Fulton Books
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Announces NIL Partnership with Hagen Smith to Promote Youth Sports Initiative
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, a leading service provider committed to community engagement and youth development, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Hagen Smith, Arkansas Starting Pitcher. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the Paschal ProPath initiative, a visionary program designed to empower and equip underprivileged youth in sports. - March 14, 2024 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
The George Brothers Announce an Official Endorsement by Curt Mangan® Strings
The George Brothers, Randall and Dawayne George, Announce an Official Endorsement by Curt Mangan® Strings. - November 07, 2023 - George Brothers
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Larson Heating & Air to Expand to New Service Markets in Missouri
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services with a strong presence in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Larson Heating & Air. This strategic move will further solidify Paschal's position as a... - September 29, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Recognized as One of Arkansas’ Best Places to Work in 2023
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Arkansas' Best Places to Work in 2023. This prestigious award, presented by The Arkansas Business Journal, celebrates companies that... - September 16, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Baking Away the Douchebags: How One Woman Dealt with Toxic Co-Workers
"I only Remember Grievances and Desserts: What I have learned from the Cretins, Douchebags and Viper so far" is an honest and irreverent take on the modern workplace. Renowned Emergency Management Expert Andrea Davis published this professional development, self-help cookbook with hopes to empower young professionals to recognize personal strengths, share tips on how to deal with challenging situations and at the very least provide some delicious desserts to help cope with a difficult situation. - August 03, 2023 - The Resiliency Initiative
Hugg & Hall Equipment Named Among Best Places to Work in Arkansas
Dealership named to Top 50 Best Places to Work in Arkansas by Arkansas Business Magazine Hugg & Hall Equipment Company, a leading industrial and construction equipment provider in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas... - June 26, 2023 - Hugg & Hall Equipment
International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) Partners with mejo to Build Digital Caregiver Tool
My Rett Ally, a web application powered by mejo, will be specifically designed for Rett syndrome patients and families to organize and share medical information tailored to their unique journey. - June 02, 2023 - mejo
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Straight Shooter Heating & Air in Strategic Move to Expand Market Presence in Dallas-Fort Worth Area
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce an addition to their operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex following the acquisition of Straight Shooter Heating & Air. With this acquisition, Paschal Air... - March 30, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Author Adelle Penn-Brown’s New Book, "63 Days +/- to Your Healing and Miracle," Reveals How One Can Experience Healing Through Daily Prayer and God's Holy Word
Recent release “63 Days +/- to Your Healing and Miracle,” from Covenant Books author Adelle Penn-Brown, is a stirring faith-based guide to help readers access God's healing power by building up a daily routine of prayer and meditation. Adelle leads readers through each daily reflection in order to create a habit of prayer and study of the Word of God that will release the power of God that already dwells within each believer. - March 09, 2023 - Covenant Books
Rachel Bryan’s New Book, "Ingredients for a Superhero Recipe," is an Inspiring and Charming Children’s Tale About Finding the Superhero Within by Doing Good Deeds
Fulton Books author Rachel Bryan, a talented writer who was inspired by God to find her own inner superpower, has completed her most recent book, “Ingredients for a Superhero Recipe”: a delightful and engaging story about the superpower of kindness. “This story tells of a boy who... - March 09, 2023 - Fulton Books
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Expands to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce the expansion of their operations to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with the acquisition of Walker Air, Plumbing & Electric. Headquartered in Arlington, and with... - February 17, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Connie D. Taute Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Connie D. Taute of El Dorado, Arkansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field mental health. About Connie D. Taute Connie D. Taute is a licensed professional... - January 13, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
WebShield Unveils EasyAccess Rewards, EasyAccess Health, and EasyAccess Funding Enabled by a Self-Funding Privacy Network Exchange
WebShield announces the EasyAccess Network offering identity verification, consent, enrollment, and access for Personal Privacy Network services including EasyAccess Health, EasyAccess Rewards and EasyAccess Funding. These are enabled by the Privacy Network Exchange, Quantum Privacy & Proof of Trust, and allow data, digital content, software, infrastructure, contractual rights, online engagement & brands to be safely combined and re-used with unprecedented privacy, personalization & compliance. - November 11, 2022 - WebShield, Inc.
Lakeside Poly Manufacturing Announced the Acquisition of Ventco
Lakeside Poly Manufacturing, a Lakeside Group Company, has acquired Ventco, a manufacturer of commercial and residential ventilation products. - November 04, 2022 - Lakeside Group Company
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Continues Expansion in Central Arkansas, with Acquisition of GTS Heating & Cooling in Hot Springs
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are growing to Hot Springs, Arkansas, following the acquisition of GTS Inc. Heating and Air. GTS was founded in 1994 by Curtis Gibson and was most recently... - May 09, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
NWA to Pack 285K Meals for Ukrainian Refugees
On June 4th, the nonprofit MULTIPLi will be spearheading an opportunity to pack 285k thousand meals for Ukrainian refugees. This event will take place at the Fayetteville Boys and Girls Club from 8am to 6pm in two-hour shifts. With the growing need of food insecurity and lack of resources for the Ukrainian refugees, MULTIPLi recognized an opportunity to step in and mobilize the people of NWA. - May 06, 2022 - MULTIPLI Global
River Valley Relief Launches Relief by RVR Line of Marijuana Concentrates
Arkansas has always been a state known for finding diamonds; just maybe not the kind that are coming out of Fort Smith recently. River Valley Relief Cultivation (“RVR”) has been hard at work producing live diamonds, among other live resin extracts, that were released to many Arkansas... - April 15, 2022 - River Valley Relief
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Expands to Central Arkansas Through Acquisition of Mize Heating & Air
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce the acquisition of Mize Heating & Air. The acquisition will offer Central Arkansas property owners the opportunity to experience the customer-first service that... - April 06, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Levi Frazier Receives 2022 Carter G. Woodson Award of Merit
Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Levi Frazier was named the recipient of the 2022 Carter Godwin Woodson Award of Merit. - March 17, 2022 - Southwest Tennessee Community College
Southwest Tennessee Community College Ready to Take Flight with the Region’s First-Ever Two-Year Aviation Program
Tennessee Board of Regents approved the launch of Southwest’s aviation operations technology program that is poised to increase diversity in a field historically underrepresented by people of color. - December 15, 2021 - Southwest Tennessee Community College
Northwest Arkansas Fence Company Fills an Industry Void
New Superior Fence & Rail of Arkansas owners were in search of a fence company to build fences at their homes when they discovered their new franchise opportunity. - September 21, 2021 - Superior Fence & Rail
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Named as One of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, the leading provider of home comfort services and replacements in NW Arkansas & SW Missouri, is proud to be named as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. This eighth annual program was created by Arkansas Business and Best Companies Group. This... - August 06, 2021 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric