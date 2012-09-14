PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Varicose Veins Doctors Provide Minimally Invasive Treatment Procedures for Varicose Veins Varicose Veins Doctors is a reputable vein treatment center in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has gained a reputation for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - November 20, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered by Service Dogs by SDWR to Lucky Woman from Homer, NY Alyson is an 18-year-old college student who enjoys track, cross country as well as college events. Alyson also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Alyson’s service dog, Nelson, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes... - November 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brooklyn Friends School Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Syracuse Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - November 21, 2019 Future Horizons will be hosting the Syracuse Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - November 21, 2019. - September 22, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Managed Benefit Services Launches New Marketing Campaigns MBS or Managed Benefit Services is now offering traffic for prescription plans, helping lower the acquisition cost for buyers in this vertical. Who is Managed Benefit Services and why are customers concerned with prescription cost for their clients? Krishen Iyer is the founder of Managed Benefit Services,... - May 06, 2019 - Managed Benefits

William F. Rugino Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication William F. Rugino of Chittenango, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of U.S. government military defense. About William F. Rugino With almost 30 years of experience,... - February 28, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Ultimatum Inc. and StrainConnect Partner with New York Based Nonprofit, Veteran’s Ananda, to Support Cannabis as an Alternative for Veterans with PTSD As many as 3.9 million veterans in 2018 are suffering from PTSD. Medical marijuana (medically defined as "cannabis") has been found to be effective in alleviating PTSD symptoms. Sarah Stenuf, U.S. Army Veteran and founder of the New York based nonprofit Veteran's Ananda, has partnered with Ultimatum Inc. and sponsor, StrainConnect, to provide veterans with PTSD the help they need and deserve, which includes safe access to cannabis. - December 19, 2018 - Ultimatum Inc.

Cleaning Company Announces Partnership with One Tree Planted.org This cleaning company is pleased to announce their partnership with One Tree Planted.org, a charitable organization dedicated to sustainability and reforestation throughout the world. - October 02, 2018 - ABC Oriental Rug

Kimberly Berg Honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Kimberly Berg of Cadyville, New York has been honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of art. About Kimberly Berg Kimberly Berg is Male Feminist Advocate and... - August 17, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Reverend Rayne L. Dabney Recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Reverend Rayne L. Dabney of East Syracuse, New York has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 25 years in the field of healthcare. About Reverend Rayne L. Dabney Rev. Dabney serves as an Associate... - November 22, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

The New LawRecorder App: First to Provide Formatted Transcriptions on iPhone and Android LawRecorder is the first transcription app to let users upload, view and record from templates and forms. Simple to use. Formatted transcriptions to phone and e-mail in 24 hrs. or less. In Google Play and i-Tunes. - September 05, 2017 - LawRecorder

Challenges of Teens Growing Up Poor and Isolated Abound in "Cinderella Shoots the Moon" Bullying, peer pressure, parent trouble and classroom rivalries are among the problems students face as another school year begins. These issues and more are tackled in a new indie novel, “Cinderella Shoots the Moon” by writer Arlie Corday. The book is aimed at teens, young adults and anyone concerned about the challenges of growing up, and especially gives voice to an often forgotten group — those living in rural areas. The book is available on Amazon.com. - August 21, 2017 - Arlie Corday

Big Naked Wall Re-Imagines Art with New Backlit Product Company will focus on digital art that is backlit, interchangeable & large. - August 14, 2017 - Big Naked Wall

New Children’s Book Teaches Children How to Fit in and Helps Fight Cancer When Central New York resident Shellie McSloy was getting ready to publish her first children’s book, she looked for an organization that supported children in need, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital came to mind. With the release of her new book, “The Peach Soccer Game,”... - April 23, 2017 - Spring Hills Farm

Quality Inn Carrier Circle Reinvented & Sold The Quality Inn Carrier Circle located at 6611 Old Collamer Rd S, East Syracuse, NY 13057 has been sold to a private group of investors. Prior to the acquisition of the property, the sellers spent around $1M to reinvent the hotel which included new window treatments, carpets, furniture, various in-room... - March 07, 2017 - Quality Inn

Comfort Windows Announces Winner of $25,000 Home Makeover and How to Enter in 2017 Comfort Windows today announced the winner of its $25,000 Ultimate Home Makeover Sweepstakes held for the duration of 2016, in conjunction with its partner Time Warner Cable. - March 03, 2017 - Comfort Windows

Racism and Sexism in America: Verdadism Exhibition at Women's Rights National Historical Park Women’s History Month Exhibition at Women's Rights National Historical Park features Soraida Martinez’s historically significant Verdadism paintings on racism and sexism. - February 28, 2017 - Artist Soraida

Drive Research, LLC Launches Using Customer Data to Guide Strategies for Businesses Drive Research, LLC officially launched its services to begin consulting with clients on market research needs. As a market research company located in Upstate New York, Drive specializes in several custom services including Voice of Customer (VoC), Customer Experience (CX), and User Experience (UX) research. The market research company works with a variety of industries including manufacturing, financial services, and retail to name a few. - February 01, 2017 - Drive Research, LLC

Lorraine A. McGee Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Lorraine A. McGee of Cazenovia, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 26 years in the financial field. About Lorraine A. McGee Ms. McGee is the Relationship Manager... - October 25, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc. Announces Robert Rayo Elected President At the October 13, 2016 annual Employee Owner Shareholders Meeting, Robert J. Rayo was named President of Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc. - October 18, 2016 - Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc.

MiTeGen Announces Sentinel™, Real-Time Intensity Monitoring Beamstop System MiTeGen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for protein crystallization and X-ray diffraction to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced the launch of their Sentinel™ Real-time Intensity Monitoring Beamstop Systems for X-ray beamlines. - July 15, 2016 - MiTeGen, LLC

Diet Doc Revolutionizes Dieting with Low Carb, High Protein Diet Plans That Deliver Healthy, Safe and Fast Weight Loss Diet Doc’s low carb, high protein, fat burning diet plans help thousands lose 20 or more pounds per month without harmful or annoying side effects. - June 29, 2016 - Diet Doc

MiTeGen Announces Expansion of Manufacturing and R&D Facilities MiTeGen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for protein crystallization and X-ray diffraction to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced facility expansions which include space for manufacturing of a new line of automated high-speed cryocooling devices, as well as dedicated areas for the manufacturing of CrystalDirect™ crystallization plates. - June 29, 2016 - MiTeGen, LLC

Online Music Production Company SongCat Presents at the Prestigious Canadian Music Week Offering music production, mixing & mastering, session singers & musicians and consulting, the innovative enterprise will participate May 5 in the "CMW Startup Launch Pad." - April 22, 2016 - SongCat LLC

Young Adult Novel Chronicles a New Generation of a Classic Journey Merge Publishing releases "Weariland," a fast-paced young adult novel, which takes off where Lewis Caroll’s adventure ends. - April 19, 2016 - Merge Publishing

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Hayden Jewelers Into Its Network Liverpool, New York-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - March 28, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International

Fortiter Publishing Announces the Release of the John Martin Adventure, "Staged Fright" Fortiter Publishing is pleased to announce the release of a new John Martin adventure, "Staged Fright” on September 23rd 2015. This novelette by James W. McAllister chronicles the adventures of our favorite New York City Police detective as he tracks a killer across The Big Apple. But solving... - September 23, 2015 - Fortiter Publishing LLC

Redrum Brings Authentic and Unique Romance with His New Video "When I'm with You" Ft. American Idol Singer Ashley Loren The Video was filmed in South Beach, Staten Island by Monstar Films with the treatment written by Redrum. Showing visual shots of South Beach Boardwalk and Ocean, The location and story was important for the rapper, saying, "It's how we met, where all the romance, risk and good times happened and I wanted that to come out in the video," says Redrum. The Video was filmed both in the winter and summer until completion and features stunning vocals from American Idol singer Ashely Loren. - August 31, 2015 - Mekanizm Records

Price Chopper Back to Support Section III High School Lacrosse Championships for the Fourth Straight Year in a Row (Syracuse) Local Business supports Section III Athletics High School Lacrosse Championships - May 22, 2015 - School Sports Media

John Arquette Properties Sponsors The 6th Annual Bark John Arquette Properties, the Fayetteville, NY, real estate agency, is sponsoring The 6th Annual Bark for Helping Hound Dog Rescue. This non-profit group has rescued more than 4,000 dogs in six years. - May 11, 2015 - John Arquette Properties

Assumptions - a New Card Game Where Everyone Gets Stereotyped A graphic designer from Ithaca, New York is trying to create a hilarious and simple card game where first impressions are the only impressions. - March 21, 2015 - You Think This Is A Game LLC

Goodman Beck Publishing Releases NAMI President's Third Mental Health Advocacy Novel The Chocolate Debacle expertly addresses the societal effects of mental illness. - November 06, 2014 - Goodman Beck Publishing

Upstate Orthopedics to Host a Series of Courtesy Care Clinics Upstate Orthopedics is hosting a series of courtesy care clinics for uninsured individuals experiencing knee, hand, or wrist pain. Patients can make an appointment for a free orthopedic evaluation. - September 23, 2014 - Upstate Orthopedics

For the Third Year in a Row Price Chopper Sponsors the High School Lacrosse Championships to Assist High School Athletics in Section III (Syracuse) Price Chopper supports Section III Athletics with their sponsorship of high school lacrosse sectional championships. - May 20, 2014 - School Sports Media

MiTeGen Announces Collaboration and License Agreements with MagnebotiX and NatX-ray MiTeGen LLC, a provider of innovative consumables for X-ray diffraction, crystallography and protein crystallization to academic, pharmaceutical, industrial and government researchers around the world, announced that it has signed agreements with MagnebotiX AG, and with NatX-ray SAS, and NatX-ray LLC for the development and distribution of RodBot non-contact magnetic rolling sample manipulation technology for crystallization and crystal handling. - May 14, 2014 - MiTeGen, LLC

Syracuse Investigations Company Growing AG Investigations is a Syracuse, NY based private investigations company, whose primary function is completing surveillance services for insurance carriers and NYS Governmental Agencies such as school districts and self-insured counties. In 2013 AG Investigations had 31 successful fraud cases and have several pending criminal charges against fraudulent claimants. AG Investigations is rapidly growing. - April 30, 2014 - AG Investigations

BullsEye Radio Adds Celebrity Interviews to Their Website BullsEye Radio On TV, a new feature of BullsEye Radio Golden Oldies Internet Radio, is attracting huge celebrity names such as: * Bobby Vinton * Pat Boone * Tommy James and more! Come listen to a conversation with some of the biggest names in the music industry. - April 24, 2014 - BullsEye Radio

Sunset Ridge Golf Club Names Jason Wall as General Manager Sunset Ridge Golf Club (formally known as the Links at Sunset Ridge), a 18 hole championship golf course located at 2814 W Seneca Turnpike in Marcellus has promoted Jason Wall as General Manager. In this position, Wall will be responsible for leading and inspiring associates, driving revenue, and managing... - March 18, 2014 - Sunset Ridge Golf Club

The Links at Sunset Ridge Golf Course Under New Ownership & Management After 15 years, the ownership and management of The Links at Sunset Ridge in Marcellus, New York has changed hands and has been sold to Marcellus Alumni DJ Van Keuren and his company Van Keuren International. Mr. Van Keuren was a 1987 graduate of Marcellus High School and has roots in Marcellus since... - March 06, 2014 - Sunset Ridge Golf Club

Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc. Named One of the 2014 Best Companies to Work for in New York State Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc., a full service Insurance/Risk Management Agency, has been named one of the Best Companies to work for in New York State for 2014. Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc. celebrated its 85th anniversary in September, 2013 and has been a thriving New York State business since... - January 10, 2014 - Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc.

Cannon Free Library of Delhi, NY to Host Free “A Remnant Surprise Party” with Local Children's Book Author, Vanessa Roam The “A Remnant Surprise Party” will be from 10:30AM-11:30AM, followed by a Meet and Greet. The “A Remnant Surprise Party” begins with Vanessa Roam welcoming children with a quick, individualized activity, before she reads the illustrated story. Afterwards, children will enjoy interacting with the author, as they participate in an enriching arts and crafts project based on the book’s theme. There is no admission. Craft supplies will be provided by Vanessa Roam. Find out more at vanessaroam.com. - November 18, 2013 - Vanessa Roam

Friends in Adoption, Licensed Non-Profit Agency, Defends Reproductive Rights and Highlights Best Practice to Celebrate November - National Adoption Awareness Month FIA believes it is important for women and couples facing a pregnancy decision to learn about all their legal options - knowing that they may be considering parenting, adoption, or abortion - and its ethical approach is to listen and provide information and support to those individuals, without telling them which decision they should make. - November 01, 2013 - Friends in Adoption

LGBTBE Certified Investigative Firm Insurance Fraud Investigations Company becomes certified by the NGLCC. - October 15, 2013 - AG Investigations

Tori L. DeSilvia Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tori L. DeSilvia of Syracuse, New York has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Tori L. DeSilvia Ms. DeSilvia has over 13 years experience in the education field. She is a Special... - August 02, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Saving Now Beats Borrowing Later When It Comes to College Costs In light of the current student debt crisis, 529 college savings plans are emerging as a cost-reducing alternative. - July 22, 2013 - Savingforcollege.com LLC

Price Chopper Announces 2nd Year in a Row High School Lacrosse Sponsorship Initiative to Assist High School Athletics in Section III (Syracuse) Regional grocer, Price Chopper supports high school athletics in Central New York State. - May 17, 2013 - School Sports Media