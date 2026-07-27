New York: Syracuse News
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, August 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 27, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Parkway Window Works Brings Custom Window Treatment Services to Designers in Syracuse, NY
Parkway Window Works, a custom window treatment workroom serving interior designers, has expanded into Syracuse, New York. Known for its in-house fabrication, technical expertise, and concierge-level service, the company helps design firms offer premium custom window treatments, motorization, bedding, and soft goods while reducing workload and increasing revenue opportunities. - June 30, 2026 - Parkway Window Works
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 01, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
ChargeSmart EV Brings Level 2 Charging to Microtel Inn & Suites Binghamton
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new 6-port Level 2 charging station at Microtel Inn & Suites in Binghamton, NY, giving hotel guests and local EV drivers reliable overnight charging through the ChargeSmart EV network. - March 25, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
New Book- "J Ranch Wild Turkey Cuisine: Wild Turkey Hunter Recipes"
Joyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Book Release of a New Cookbook by Lee & Mike Joyner Celebrates the Hunt, the Harvest, and the Meals That Bring Hunters Together Outdoor enthusiasts, wild‑game cooks, and turkey hunters have a new reason to gather around the table. Acclaimed... - February 06, 2026 - Joyner Outdoor Media
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life. - November 13, 2025 - Femm Parlour
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
UNYHookup.com Launches; a Bold New Dating & Hookup Platform Focused on Upstate New York
Singles, couples, and adventurous spirits across Upstate New York now have a new way to connect, flirt, and meet. UNYHookup.com, a dynamic new dating and hookup platform, officially launches as a direct competitor to DoubleList.com—tailored specifically to the unique communities of Upstate... - September 04, 2025 - UNYHookup.com
RocketCup Coffee Launches ‘Cuse® Coffee: a Limited Roast Celebrating Orange Pride with Syracuse University®
RocketCup Coffee has launched 'Cuse® Coffee, a custom blend created for Syracuse University fans, alumni, and students. Available for a limited time at rocketcupcoffee.com/cuse and select retail partners, this specialty roast celebrates Orange pride. - August 28, 2025 - RocketCup Coffee
RocketCup Coffee and United Way of Central New York Unite for Day of Caring with Community Mural Project
RocketCup Coffee is teaming up with United Way of Central New York for the 2025 Day of Caring, featuring a community mural project led by artist Tommy Lincoln. Volunteers will enjoy free coffee, and $1 from each Cuse® Coffee bag sold over the next 30 days will support United Way’s mission to uplift Central New York communities. - August 06, 2025 - RocketCup Coffee
Mecca Andrades’s Newly Released "Spiritual Sessions for Soul Growth" is an Inspiring Guide for Anyone Seeking Deeper Spiritual Insight and Personal Transformation
“Spiritual Sessions for Soul Growth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mecca Andrades is a powerful and practical devotional workbook designed to help readers reflect, grow, and apply spiritual principles to everyday life. - August 06, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
102-Year-Old Rosie the Riveter Returns to Historic WWII Factory 80 Years Later with Original Tribute Song She Wrote
At 102, WWII Rosie the Riveter Dorothy Nicholas returns to the factory where she was hired over 80 years ago as its FIRST female employee — carrying a powerful tribute song that captures her life, faith, and patriotism, told in her own voice. - July 31, 2025 - Dorothy Nicholas
Attribution App Named One of Two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, Solidifying Leadership in Marketing Attribution
Attribution App, the leading multi-touch attribution platform, has been named one of only two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, announced at SIGNAL 2025. Alongside Amplitude, Attribution will be featured as a top solution in its category and co-sell with Twilio Segment’s team. With a deep Twilio Segment integration and plug-and-play setup for tools like HubSpot and Shopify, Attribution helps marketers and growth leaders find ROI, CAC, CAC Payback, LTV:CAC from paid and organic performance. - May 15, 2025 - Attribution Inc.
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
Sahil Gandhi and Bhavik Sarkhedi Unite to Change Personal Branding and Strategic Brand Consulting
Sahil Gandhi, professionally known as the "Brand Professor," and Bhavik Sarkhedi, founder of Ohh My Brand, have united to change personal branding and strategic consulting. Their combined expertise promises a powerful, innovative approach to crafting authentic brand identities. - March 22, 2025 - Ohh My Brand
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Platinum Reine Foundation Launches New Programs to Empower Future Leaders
The Platinum Reine Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of its new programs, meticulously designed to cultivate strong, effective leaders ready to make a meaningful impact in their communities. As the new year unfolds, the Foundation is poised to make a significant impact by empowering... - February 02, 2025 - Platinum Reine Foundation
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
US EPA Final Report: Breathing in Formaldehyde Can Cause Cancer in Humans Even in Low Amounts
The review identified formaldehyde as a cause of myeloid leukemia, nasopharyngeal cancer, and sinonasal cancers. Researchers report that inhaling air concentrations of formaldehyde at one-hundredth per milligram per cubic meter over long periods of time can lead to nasopharyngeal cancer. - August 28, 2024 - Lundia USA
St. Lawrence County Hosts Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
St. Lawrence County is currently holding an online real estate auction for the County’s tax foreclosed real estate properties. The online auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 12pm (EST) and will continue until Saturday, September... - August 25, 2024 - Auctions International, Inc.
Oneida County Hosts Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for the County’s tax foreclosed real estate properties. The online auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 12pm (EST) and will continue until Saturday, September 21 of... - August 14, 2024 - Auctions International, Inc.
Author Rhonda Jerrett’s New Book, "Little Rose," is the Story of a Little Girl from Syracuse and Her Journey of Overcoming Hardship to Find Joy in Life
Recent release “Little Rose” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rhonda Jerrett follows Rose West and her story from abuse victim to survivor and eventually happiness. - August 12, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
XGlobe Corporation Launches Project Guardians: Empowering Small Businesses Across America
XGlobe Corporation has announced the launch of Project Guardians, an initiative aimed at empowering small businesses across America. This program aligns with XGlobe's mission of "One Nation, One Voice," providing vital support to small businesses in their struggle against large corporate entities. Project Guardians offers comprehensive services including consulting, marketing, technology integration, financial guidance, and HR/recruiting. - July 17, 2024 - XGlobe
Huntington Study Group Announces Launch of LEAD-HD Observational Study
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) today announce the release of their newest Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO) study, LEAD-HD. This observational study was developed collaboratively with the University of Rochester Center for Health +... - July 15, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger’s New Book, "Love After Him," is a Touching and Poignant Exploration of Love, Grief, and Learning to Continue on After an Incredible Loss
Fulton Books author Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger has completed her most recent book, “Love After Him”: a gripping and heartfelt tale that follows a young woman who, after her life is shattered by a tragic accident, must find the strength to rebuild her life and open her heart to love once... - July 10, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Diana Budhai’s New Book,“Under the Jimbilin Tree: The Memoir of a Jamaican Girl,” is a Remarkable True Story of a Young Woman’s Success Against All Odds
Recent release “Under the Jimbilin Tree: The Memoir of a Jamaican Girl” from Page Publishing author Diana Budhai is a gripping and potent saga recalling her 1940s-era childhood in Jamaica, through her educational endeavors in the US, marriage, and motherhood. It is a story of an abiding faith that gave her the strength to weather the joys and sorrows of life, love, and loss. - May 20, 2024 - Page Publishing
Attorney Pankaj Malik Opens Full-Service Law Firm Focusing on Litigation, Corporate, M&A, Divorce, Child Custody, Commercial Real Estate, Foreclosure Defense, Immigration
Pankaj Malik: “If you have a legal problem, we are the advocates you want on your side. Our goal is to find a solution to your issue – whatever it might be – using our knowledge of the law to find sophisticated solutions.” - April 09, 2024 - PM Law PC
Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger’s New Book, "Letting Go of Us," Follows a Couple Who Must Discern if Their Relationship Can be Saved or if It is Better to Let Each Other Go
Fulton Books author Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger has completed her most recent book, “Letting Go of Us”: gripping drama that centers around a seemingly perfect couple who are driven apart by a moment of betrayal and must deal with the consequences while navigating whether or not their... - March 26, 2024 - Fulton Books
Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger’s New Book, "Directly in Front of Me," Follows a High Schooler’s Attempts to Navigate Her Past Traumas & Relationships in Order to Move Forward
Fulton Books author Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger has completed her most recent book, “Directly in Front of Me”: a gripping coming-of-age tale that follows a high school senior who must learn to move on from her ex-boyfriend if she has any hope of opening herself up to a new relationship,... - March 18, 2024 - Fulton Books
Stacey A. DeLaney’s Newly Released “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Her Going to School” is an Uplifting and Empowering Read
“The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Her Going to School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacey A. DeLaney is a heartwarming tale that follows LayLa on an enchanting journey, teaching young readers valuable lessons about friendship, courage, and the joy of how a beloved rescue dog can make a difference in the lives of children who may be struggling in school. - March 18, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
ScienceCast and bioRxiv Join Forces to Improve Accessibility of Scientific Research Through Advanced AI Tools
ScienceCast and bioRxiv collaborate to offer innovative software tools enhancing the open science experience for researchers. - November 09, 2023 - ScienceCast, Inc.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Chiropractic Seminars That Are 100% Clinical One-on-One Seminars for Licensed Chiropractors; Advanced Adjusting Technique Protocols Giving the Attendee a Competitive Edge
Chiropractic Seminars for licensed chiropractors that are 100% clinical in nature with one-on-one instruction by Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory E. Johnson at Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC in Houston, Texas, every M-T-W, year around. - July 11, 2023 - Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC
Miles Wine Cellars Presents Wine and Food Pairing Themed Dinners
Elegant and memorable four course dinners paired with estate grown wines at Miles Wine Cellars. - June 15, 2023 - Miles Wine Cellars
Hand in Health Massage Therapy Relocates to Rockland Professional Building in North Syracuse, NY
Hand in Health Massage Therapy is a leading provider of wellness services, specializing in various massage techniques and complementary therapies. With a team of highly trained Providers and a dedication to customer satisfaction, Hand in Health aims to promote physical and mental well-being while helping the community feel good and live better. - June 13, 2023 - Hand in Health Massage Therapy
Huntington Study Group Achieves Last Patient Last Visit for Its Observational Study to Test Virtual Use of the Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale®
The Huntington Study Group (HSG) together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., announces an important milestone in the novel observational study Virtual Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale (vUHDRS™). The last participant completed the last visit, marking... - May 16, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
Nationally Recognized RESTORE Hair Transplant & Restoration Joins NYC
Dr. Glen Ross of New York City and RESTORE team up to tackle balding. - May 09, 2023 - RESTORE Hair
Thrombolex, Inc. Has Received FDA Clearance for Use of BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheters for Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism
Thrombolex, Inc. has received 510(k) clearance for use of the BASHIR™ and BASHIR™ S-B Endovascular Catheters for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (PE). - April 20, 2023 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Author Ron Bunal’s New Book, "Calming the Storm," is a Coming-of-Age Adventure About One Young Boy Who Must Confront the Violence That Brews Inside Him
Recent release “Calming the Storm,” from Covenant Books author Ron Bunal, is the story of young Marcus living on the island of Malta in the first century. Marcus hates snakes with a passion, but when his ire spirals out of control causing him to lose friendships, an unlikely mentor shows him how to calm the storm within himself. - March 07, 2023 - Covenant Books
Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "The Test of a Trial Family" is a Compelling Story of Unexpected Connections and Twists of Fate
“The Test of a Trial Family,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood, is an exciting adventure that takes readers on a journey of unforeseen wonder and trust in God as a young woman seeks connection with the one being who helped to defeat dangerous foes. - February 20, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Blue Moon Fabrics Elevates Spandex Fabric Shopping Experience with New User-Friendly E-Commerce Platform
Blue Moon Fabrics announces a significant step toward digital transformation with the launch of their new e-commerce platform. The new platform provides customers with a streamlined and user-friendly shopping experience, making it easier to purchase their high-quality spandex fabrics. The platform includes features such as real-time inventory, detailed product descriptions, and customer reviews, enabling customers to make informed purchasing decisions. - February 16, 2023 - Blue Moon Fabrics
Author Daniel Haro's New Audiobook, "Universal War Chronicles: Andy's Story—Part One," Follows a High Schooler & His Fight to Protect His Loved Ones from Destruction
Recent audiobook release “Universal War Chronicles: Andy's Story—Part One” from Audiobook Network author Daniel Haro is a fascinating story that centers around Andy, an average high schooler who finds his life changed forever when he becomes involved in an ongoing ancient war. Faced with the possibility of watching his friends and family die, Andy must strike up his courage and join the fight. - December 05, 2022 - Audiobook Network
Introducing Wholeview Direct: Delivering Addiction Treatment Directly Into the Homes of New Yorkers
Wholeview Direct, a new, fully virtual, outpatient addiction treatment program has begun to provide treatment throughout the State of New York. - November 01, 2022 - Wholeview Wellness
FPC of The Finger Lakes, NY, an Executive Recruiting Firm, Opens Its Doors
F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the opening of FPC of The Finger Lakes, NY. Owned by Joseph Majewski, FPC of The Finger Lakes will specialize in Operations, Supply Chain and Engineering. Joe has an... - July 25, 2022 - FPC National