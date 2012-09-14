PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire

New Management for Local Self Storage Facility Absolute Storage Investments has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (ASM) to provide professional self-storage management. Fayetteville Storage is officially under new management as of February 2019. - May 29, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

PXG Founder and Purple Heart Veteran Bob Parsons to Receive Patriot Award at VGA National Championship The Veteran Golfers Association (VGA) announced today that businessman, philanthropist and Vietnam combat veteran Bob Parsons will receive the organization’s Patriot Award at the 2018 VGA National Championship tournament being held at the famed Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., Nov. 4-7. Parsons... - November 01, 2018 - Veteran Golfers Association

Olympic Club in San Francisco to Host VGA National Championship Nov. 4-7 Over 80,000 Rounds of Golf Played by VGA Members Since Non-Profit’s Inception - October 25, 2018 - Veteran Golfers Association

Steve Eckhardt Earns NAR’s Military Relocation Professional Certification Steve Eckhardt, the broker for Cornerstone Properties International, has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional Certification. The National Association of Realtors® awards the MRP certification to Realtors® who help military personnel, veterans and their families find housing that lets them make the best use of their benefits and serves the unique needs of military life. Steve specializes in permanent change of station (PCS) to MacDill AFB in Tampa, FL. - July 19, 2018 - Cornerstone Properties International

Renee Y. Vincent Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Renee Y. Vincent, of Vass, North Carolina, has recently been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Veteran Healthcare. - June 26, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

The Preserve at Legacy Lakes Grand Opening Celebration McKee Homes has announced the grand opening of a new section of Legacy Lakes in Aberdeen, NC named The Preserve at Legacy Lakes. The official grand opening celebration will take place over three days from May 4-6, 2018. The grand opening events will take place at three of the newly built homes in The... - April 18, 2018 - McKee Homes

Jamie Pendergrass Accepted Into Forbes Coaches Council Forbes Coaches Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches - December 03, 2017 - Pneuma Empowerment Group LLC

Drum & Quill, an Historic Pub in Pinehurst, Celebrates Three Year Anniversary Drum & Quill Public House is celebrating its third anniversary this month in the Village of Pinehurst. Back in June 2014 the Village of Pinehurst was pulling off a US Open doubleheader– a first of its kind. Despite all that activity a restaurant in the historic Pinehurst Sundry building was... - August 15, 2017 - Drum Media Group

McKee Homes Unveils New Cottage-Style Homes in Evergreen at Flowers Plantation Grand Opening McKee Homes has purchased all remaining lots in Evergreen at Flowers Plantation with plans to develop another phase with many additional lots in the near future. Mckee Homes is now building their cottage-style single family homes in this 55+ Active Adult Community. Flowers Plantation is located about... - August 01, 2017 - McKee Homes

Kweli Wireless is Preparing to File for Their FCC 214 Authorization. They Are Poised to Becoming the First Major Black Owned Wireless Service Provider in America. Kweli Wireless' primary target is ethnic-based. There are 43 million black Americans, 50 million Latino Americans and a few million Native Americans, when you add in pop culture the numbers run over 100 million people as a potential subscriber base. About 2/3 of their base are at least 16 years old or older. Some of them use more than one device or service. Kweli is projecting they will register at least 10% of their base and become a billion dollar corporation within their first two years. - December 18, 2016 - Kweli Wireless

A Unique Women's Only Event - Feminine & Fierce: a Self-Protection & Defense Event This event is for women only and will focus on different aspects of self-protection and defense. Speakers will present on a number of topics, such as concealed carry training, defense with firearms within the home, home security systems, non-lethal forms of defense, a demonstration of physical self-defense methods, and identity protection. Lunch will be provided. - September 01, 2016 - Gun Powder Gals

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Bradley’s Jewelers Into Its Network Jacksonville, NC-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - July 27, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International

2016 Summer Music Festival The 2016 Summer Music Festival, Saturday, July 23rd 2016 - July 14, 2016 - WCCG 104.5 FM

CrawlSpaceRepair.com Has a New Look with a New E-commerce Website CrawlSpaceRepair.com has just launched it's long anticipated e-commerce website on October 7, 2015. Previously, Crawlspacerepair.com was only an informational site. - October 16, 2015 - CrawlSpaceRepair.com,LLC

William Turlik Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication William Turlik of Kelly, North Carolina has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of medical devices. About William Turlik Mr. Turlik has over 12 years experience in the medical device field. He is the... - July 11, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Five Advantages Hosting a Private Cloud on Dedicated Servers Advanced Internet Technologies releases new Dedicated Private Cloud platform. - July 07, 2015 - Advanced Internet Technologies

Mighty Oaks Warrior Program Supporting U.S. Military and Their Families All Across the Globe Sarah Palin keynotes MOWP 4th annual fundraiser hosted by WoodsEdge Community Church in The Woodlands, Texas. - November 11, 2014 - Mighty Oaks Warrior Program

Local Author Signed to Publish Inspiration New Book Tate Publishing is proud to announce the signing of local author RM Daniel and her soon-to-be-published book, "When It Matters With My Heart." "When It Matters With My Heart" is an inspirational book of poetry that revolves around love, family, relationships, and faith in God. Readers... - October 08, 2014 - Tate Publishing & Enterprises, LLC

Does Algal DHA Support at-Risk Pregnancies? Source-Omega (http://www.source-omega.com) reported today a 2014 omega-3 conference speaker presented preliminary data from the KUDOS Study (Kansas University DHA Outcome Study) that supports their own conservative public health positions on DHA intake by pregnant mothers. The company’s Chief Scientist... - July 16, 2014 - Source-Omega

2014 Summer Music Festival The 2014 Summer Music Festival, Saturday, July 26th 2014 - July 14, 2014 - WCCG 104.5 FM

Bernard K. Broadnax Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Bernard K. Broadnax of Fayetteville, North Carolina has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the U.S. military. About Bernard K. Broadnax Mr. Broadnax has over 12 years experience in the military. He is the Operations... - May 21, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Cumberland County to Host the 2014 North Carolina Road Cycling State Championships The Carolinas Cycling Association (CCA) is proud to announce that Wade NC, Cumberland County, has been selected as the site for the 2014 North Carolina Road Cycling State Championships, June 14 -15. - May 15, 2014 - Cross Creek Cycling Club

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Honors Entrepreneurship Educators & Alumni Entrepreneurs at 11th Annual Conference NACCE names 2013 Entrepreneurial President and honors two other outstanding entrepreneurship educators, along with three community college alumni who have achieved entrepreneurial success. - October 15, 2013 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

TAC SHIELD Black Tactical Nylon Products Are Introduced to the Law Enforcement Teams. Proven in the Battlefields by Marines, TAC SHIELD Nylon is Made by Proud Americans. TAC SHIELD brand of American Made Tactical Nylon Gear is now offered to the Law Enforcement community in black. After years of proven support of our Warfighters in battlefields across the world, TAC SHIELD is now supporting our American Law Enforcement at the Federal, State and Local level. TAC SHIELD nylon is Made by Proud Americans. - September 14, 2013 - Military Products Inc

Money Habitudes Named Personal Finance Book of the Month by The Washington Post Award-winning personal finance activity helps people better understand their habits and attitudes about money and talk about the taboo topic. - December 31, 2011 - LifeWise

Triangle Orthopaedic Associates Establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research Triangle Orthopaedic Associates establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research. This cash prize is awarded to the Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident who has the best presentation and the most compelling research. - August 01, 2011 - Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.

Source-Omega’s Pure One Untouched by Seawater Pollution, Not Now, Not Ever For years, the lack of fish odor or reflux taste has led many people to microalgae oil instead of fish oil as a source for omega-3s. Another feature of microalgae oil is now more important than ever — it is not touched by any ocean, now or ever. - July 07, 2010 - Source-Omega

Free Vision Correction Surgery for Blown Sports Calls In the wake of the public outcry surrounding the bungled call that cost Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarrago a perfect game, an eye surgeon offers free vision correction surgery to any professional umpire or referee whose blown call has a significant impact on the outcome of a game or impacts the record books. - June 04, 2010 - Dr Dean Dornic

Up Public Relations Has Arrived to Fayetteville, NC with a Whole New PR Twist Public Relations services have come to the growing town of Fayetteville, NC with low cost prices to impact the world and spread the news for your company or service the right way the first time. - March 29, 2010 - Up Public Relations

Balfour Beatty Construction Selected for $25 Million Contract with Guilford County Schools In a joint venture with D.H. Griffin Construction, Balfour Beatty Construction was selected by Guilford County Schools to manage construction of $25 million in additions and renovations to Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, North Carolina. The school originally opened in 1959, and its renovation and... - November 04, 2009 - Balfour Beatty Construction

Lucky Magazine Announces Beautorium as One of the Luckymag.com’s “Sites We Love” Beautorium is delighted to be one of Luckmag.com’s new favorite web sites. This Wednesday it was announced that Beautorium was added to the green/eco-friendly section of Lucky Magazine's “Sites We Love.” Beautorium was first featured in Lucky Magazine as a “Lucky Break”... - June 22, 2009 - Beautorium

New Website Generates Renewed Interest in Romance Say It With Poetry, Inc. launches new website, www.sendherpoetry.com, offering custom romance poetry for all special occasions. - April 27, 2008 - Say It With Poetry, Inc.

Generation Y Expert Speaks to the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce on Attracting and Leading the Millennials Leadership Consultant and Generation Y Expert, Bea Fields, recently spoke to the Bellevue, Washington, Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Forum on the topic of Leading at the Speed of Y: Attracting, Developing and Leading the Millennial Leader. - March 31, 2008 - Bea Fields Companies, Inc.

Moon Costumes Adds Custom Costume Division Moon Costumes, a leading online retailer of Halloween costumes, masks, wigs and party supplies, has launched a custom-made costume service. - March 23, 2008 - Moon Costumes

North Carolina Center for Automotive Research Names New Chief Operating Officer The North Carolina Center for Automotive Research (NCCAR) announced today that Simon Cobb, most recently the Director of North Carolina Operations for Lotus Engineering, Inc., is being named to lead business and program development for the NCCAR, the automotive testing and research facility located in the northeastern region of North Carolina. - March 18, 2008 - Northeast Development Commission

Generation Y: Exposed, Explored, Explained New book highlights successes by members of the newest generation of young adults and offers insights about how to appeal to this group - February 07, 2008 - Bea Fields Companies, Inc.

Pattie Petty: Track Chic’s NASCAR Woman Behind the Wheels Pattie Petty, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Petty, Mother, CEO of Victory Junction Gang, is featured in Track Chic’s Women Behind the Wheels, www.TrackChic.com/wbw, section this month. - November 05, 2007 - Track Chic, Inc.

Charlotte Foreclosures Stabilize in September 2007 513 New Foreclosures Filed in One Month in Mecklenburg County - October 20, 2007 - Default Research Inc

QualiCare Asks Local Businesses and Residents to Help Feed the Homeless for Holidays QualiCare Commercial Cleaning will be donating money and recruiting volunteers for Christmas to feed the homeless citizens of Fayetteville, and they challenge all Fayetteville businesses and residents to donate money, food, or clothing. - December 01, 2006 - QualiCare Commercial Cleaning

Carpenter, Cammack & Associates Account Manager Earns CISR Designation Rebecca A. English Receives Service Accreditation. - July 10, 2006 - Carpenter, Cammack & Associates

Senior Vice President of Carpenter, Cammack & Associates, Inc. Named to Cumberland County Education Foundation Michael Morketter Joins Local Education Foundation Board. - June 30, 2006 - Carpenter, Cammack & Associates

Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union Delivers Financial Solutions to Military Personnel through Partnership with Active Data Services, Inc. Companies Partner To Provide Delivery Of Financial Information For Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union Members. - April 11, 2006 - Active Data Services

Carpenter, Cammack & Associates, Inc. Announces New Senior Vice President Chris Cammack, President of Carpenter, Cammack & Associates, Inc., has announced that Mike Morketter has been promoted to Senior Vice President at the firm’s Fayetteville office - October 18, 2005 - Carpenter, Cammack & Associates