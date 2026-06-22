North Carolina: Fayetteville News
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
TriMkt Launches “Your Next Arena” Campaign Focused on Athlete to Career Transition
TriMkt, a marketing and sales consulting firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has launched a new thought leadership campaign focused on the successful transition of collegiate athletes into the corporate world. The initiative, titled “Your Next Arena: From College Athletics to the Corporate... - March 29, 2026 - TriMkt
Proof in the Promotion: Building Leaders from the Inside Out
What does advancement look like inside an organization where every title is earned and not given? And what happens when preparation and execution align? The answer is clear, as consistent performance has earned Hamilton Harrison a promotion to Assistant Manager. His advancement serves as proof that... - February 27, 2026 - TriMkt
Blue Shark Vodka Announces Limited Edition Bottle for U.S. 250th Celebration and Coinciding Sweepstakes
In celebration of the nation’s sesquicentennial, Blue Shark Vodka has a new, limited-edition bottle along with an exciting sweepstakes opportunity for fans. Blue Shark Vodka President Niki Bloomquist worked with in-house label artist Elif Siebenpfeiffer to create an underwater bottle... - February 18, 2026 - Daytoon, Inc.
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
John F. Avery Named an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide has named John F. Avery of Fayetteville, North Carolina, as an Honored Member, recognizing his exceptional contributions in government service, military training, and leadership. About John F. Avery Now retired, John F. Avery served as a sergeant major with the... - January 22, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
John F. Avery Chosen as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide has named John F. Avery of Fayetteville, North Carolina as a VIP for 2025, recognizing his exceptional contributions in government service, military training, and leadership. About John F. Avery Avery is a retired sergeant major from the U.S. Army Materiel... - December 13, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Sweet Candy Café Anniversary Celebration on ShopSmall Saturday
Sweet Candy Café Marks 13th Anniversary - November 25, 2025 - Sweet Candy Café
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering to Deliver Hands-On, Real-World Learning for Student Engineers - October 09, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
TeamCraft Roofing to Launch ShelterGuard.AI, a Revolutionary AI Platform for Proactive Storm Damage Monitoring
TeamCraft Roofing, a leading commercial roofing company, announced today the upcoming launch of ShelterGuard.AI, a groundbreaking open API platform designed to proactively monitor and assess the impact of severe weather events on commercial real estate portfolios. Engineered by in-house Artificial... - August 07, 2025 - TeamCraft Roofing Inc.
Turner Home Team Expands Statewide: A Trusted Cash Home Buyer Now Helping Homeowners Sell Houses Fast Across North Carolina
Turner Home Team, a trusted cash home buyer, is now serving homeowners statewide across North Carolina. Sellers in cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Jacksonville, Greensboro, and Goldsboro can now sell their house fast for cash as-is without repairs, fees, or delays. Turner Home Team specializes in helping home sellers avoid the hassle of listing by providing cash offers that allow you to sell your home fast. - June 17, 2025 - Turner Home Team
Daytoon Announces New Vice President of Communications
Daytoon Inc., the parent company of Blue Shark Vodka and Hacienda Chactun Tequila, announces a new Vice President of Communications. Ashley Morris, current public relations director, will oversee a vice president role in the spirits company. In her new role, Morris will lead the company’s... - April 24, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
John F. Avery Named a 2025 Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide has named John F. Avery of Fayetteville, North Carolina as a 2025 Professional of the Year, recognizing his exceptional contributions in government service, military training, and leadership. A retired sergeant major of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, Avery's... - April 16, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
"Establishing and Advancing Your Purpose": The Mystery of Recovering and Developing Your Spiritual Capacity
This book is aimed to build, grow, mature and keep readers or listeners firing in the grace of God. Also, it teaches believers how to be established, advanced, recover from spiritual losses and develop spiritual capacities. The world has really advanced, so has knowledge. It is, therefore, adequate for Christians to follow suit. While it is difficult to overlook the cutting-edge technologies, every believer must pursue spiritual growth and development of spiritual capacities. - April 01, 2025 - Ugochukwu Innocent Obi
Author Persia M. Niles’s New Book, "The Tree on the Hill Remembers," Centers Around an Apple Tree Who Remembers the Two Children That Planted Its Seeds to Help It Grow
Recent release “The Tree on the Hill Remembers” from Page Publishing author Persia M. Niles is a charming tale of an apple tree who fondly remembers the two children who first planted its seeds many years ago. As the tree looks back, young readers will be encouraged to think back and remember important moments from their own lives. - March 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
Jack Bryant’s Newly Released "Enduring Hope in the Aftermath of War, Loss, and Struggles of Life" is a Profound Look at Faith, Resilience, and God’s Unwavering Presence
“Enduring Hope in the Aftermath of War, Loss, and Struggles of Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack Bryant is a deeply personal and faith-driven reflection on finding hope in the darkest moments, grounded in biblical truth and personal experience. - February 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Marilynn Winters’s New Book, "Oliver and Kyler," Follows Two Feathered Friends Who Each Learn Valuable Lessons After a Dispute Almost Ruins Their Friendship
Recent release “Oliver and Kyler” from Covenant Books author Marilynn Winters is a charming tale that follows two birds, Oliver and Kyler, who end up testing their friendship when Oliver makes a rude comment about Kyler’s beak. With Kyler now upset at his comments, Oliver must find a way to make amends and repair the damage he’s caused. - February 26, 2025 - Covenant Books
Wyland’s Vanilla Vodka from Makers of Blue Shark, Launches for Holidays
The makers of Blue Shark Vodka created a naturally flavored vodka for the holiday season — their first flavored vodka venture. Wyland’s Vanilla Vodka, created by world-famous ocean and wildlife muralist Wyland, features an original hand-painted label with a polar bear to highlight... - December 27, 2024 - Daytoon, Inc.
The Debrief Project Announces Plans for a Documentary Film Honoring the Heroes of the Battle of Baqubah, Iraq
Compelling Stories from Soldiers, Leaders, and Families to be Captured in Time for 20-Year Anniversary of a Hard-Fought Victory - December 18, 2024 - The Debrief Project
East Coast Towing Acquires Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, Expanding On-Site Fleet Service Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, a provider of on-site fleet maintenance services for commercial fleet customers. This strategic acquisition further expands East Coast... - December 09, 2024 - East Coast Towing
Sweet Candy Café Marks 12th Anniversary with Fun for All
On Saturday, November 30, 2024, store owner Felicia Evans Williams, who recently married on November 2, will celebrate the 12th anniversary of Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. The store will host a festive event during Small Business Saturday with American... - November 26, 2024 - Sweet Candy Café
TeachMe TV® Welcomes Industry Leader Nathaniel Fairfield as Chief Technology Officer
Nathaniel Fairfield, formerly of Google's Waymo self-driving car company, joins TeachMe TV® as CTO to develop state of the art AI technology to drive the next phase of personalized learning for young students online. TeachMe TV® is an EdTech company dedicated to scaling best practices in education through technology to benefit both teachers and students. - November 13, 2024 - TeachMe TV®, Inc.
New Limited-Edition Artist Design Label to Debut on Shelves in November
A newly designed Blue Shark Vodka limited-edition artist bottle will swim into North Carolina ABC stores this November. Blue Shark Vodka is proud to introduce The Golden Shark by Scottish Highlands scientific illustrator and conservation artist Rachel Brooks. The 750ml bottle features a golden,... - November 07, 2024 - Daytoon, Inc.
TriMkt, Inc. Partners with Local Elementary School to Donate Essential School Supplies
Over the past month, TriMkt organized an extensive school supply drive, encouraging employees to collect items including notebooks, pencils, markers, and backpacks to donate to a local elementary school in the community. The initiative was driven by a shared vision of enhancing the learning experience for students and ensuring that every child has the tools they need to succeed in the classroom. - October 23, 2024 - TriMkt
TriMkt's New Office to Support Continued Growth and Expansion
The new office will allow the team to expand offerings and tailor their services to meet diverse needs. This growth not only enhances TriMkt’s portfolio but also strengthens their reputation in the market. - October 23, 2024 - TriMkt
Brevity Expert Joe McCormack Calls for Quiet in New Book: Noisy Workplaces Provide Constant Collaboration, But Rarely Deep Work
In his new book "Quiet Works: Making Silence the Secret Ingredient of the Workday," author Joe McCormack challenges the chaotic, distraction-filled work environment, advocating for quiet time to improve focus and productivity. McCormack offers strategies to balance concentration with collaboration, helping individuals and teams thrive. Available at bookstores and online. - October 18, 2024 - The Quiet Workplace
Self-Storage Facilities Offer One Month Free Helene Relief Assistance
Properties managed by Absolute Storage Management and located in the path of Hurricane Helene are extending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Helene. To support communities in impacted regions, properties managed by Absolute Storage Management are offering One Month Free Storage with No... - October 04, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Paragon Theaters Commits to Bringing Spanish-Language Films to All Guests
Paragon Theaters rolls out Spanish-dubbed film series Cine Latino, and teams up with industry leader TheaterEars to provide guests easy-to-use dubbing technology via Mobile Phones. - September 16, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
Author Wesley Mooney’s New Book, “A Trip through Insanity: An Assortment of Works of Moonbeam,” is a Raw & Reflection Collection Born from the Struggle of Mental Illness
Recent release “A Trip through Insanity: An Assortment of Works of Moonbeam” from Page Publishing author Wesley Mooney is a compelling series that presents a unique and poignant exploration of mental health through the lens of creative storytelling, serving as a testament to Mooney’s journey to a place of understanding and artistic expression. - August 27, 2024 - Page Publishing
Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical
Author Fabienne Gareau Rudolph’s New Book, "When the Soccer Ball Goes Flat," is a Powerful Journey of Faith and Perseverance Following a Diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis
Recent release “When the Soccer Ball Goes Flat” from Covenant Books author Fabienne Gareau Rudolph is an intimate autobiographical account that follows the author as she learns to grapple with her new reality following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, and how her newfound relationship with God helped to carry her through. - July 15, 2024 - Covenant Books
Wanda M. Brewster’s Newly Released “Snatch Back Your Joy: With the Word of Truth” is a Refreshing Guide to Reclaiming and Maintaining Your Joy
“Snatch Back Your Joy: With the Word of Truth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wanda M. Brewster is a compelling handbook designed to empower readers with uplifting prayers and scriptures, guiding them towards maintaining joy despite life’s challenges. - June 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Odell Stigler’s New Book, “Choices: An Essay to Addicts and Their Families Drug- and Alcohol-Free through Better Choices,” Explores How the Author Overcame His Addictions
Fulton Books author Odell Stigler, who graduated from the US Army Airborne Training School at Fort Benning, Georgia, has completed his most recent book, “Choices: An Essay to Addicts and Their Families Drug- and Alcohol-Free through Better Choices”: a compelling memoir that follows the... - May 16, 2024 - Fulton Books
Saluting Sacrifice: National Van Lines Honors Military Spouses on Appreciation Day
National Van Lines proudly announces its sponsorship of the groundbreaking Military Spouse Appreciation Day event, organized by military spouse-owned Instant Teams and Twelve Million Plus. This event, set to unfold near Fort Liberty on May 2, 2024, promises an immersive experience celebrating the... - April 25, 2024 - National Van Lines
Author Clemmie Barnes’s New Book, "Mr. Monster: Caution, Monsters Really Do Exist," is a Moving Story of One Woman’s Desperate Fight to Escape Her Abusive Husband
Recent release “Mr. Monster: Caution, Monsters Really Do Exist” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clemmie Barnes is a gripping and compelling novel that centers around Janet, who endures physical and mental abuse from her husband. Finally fed up with her daily torture, Janet hatches a plan to take her children and leave her husband for good but must risk everything in order to do so. - April 10, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
THORLO and Pickleball Athlete Allyce Jones Announce New Partnership
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO announces sponsorship of pickleball athlete Allyce Jones. - April 06, 2024 - Lamour Group
Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina
Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will... - April 01, 2024 - Nicolock Paving Stones
Dennis McQuaig’s New Book, “Going Through Hell Into God's Grace,” Follows the Author as He Works to Change Himself and Turn to God to Seek Complete Salvation
Fulton Books author Dennis McQuaig, a veteran of the US Army, has completed his most recent book, “Going Through Hell Into God's Grace”: a powerful memoir that explores how, after years of sin and turning from the Lord, the author managed to forge a lasting relationship with God and... - March 11, 2024 - Fulton Books
Ugochukwu Innocent Obi’s Newly Released "The God of Interruption" is a Spiritually Charged Discussion of How God Work’s Within Our Lives
“The God of Interruption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ugochukwu Innocent Obi is an insightful reflection on personal experiences and observations that will encourage prayer and a rejuvenation of faith. - February 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Jacqueline Williams’s New Book, “The Many Faces of a Military Spouse: A Memoir,” Explores the Multiple Roles That a Military Spouse Must Often Undertake
Recent release “The Many Faces of a Military Spouse: A Memoir” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jacqueline Williams is a thought-provoking autobiographical account that reveals what life as a military spouse can be like, and the responsibilities the author undertook in order to manage her family as well as support her active-duty husband. - January 30, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
The "Not so Dirty Dozen" Beach Cleanup Series Adds More Dates Through March 2024
Forget the Dirty Dozen, a coastal North Carolina distillery is hosting the "Not So Dirty Dozen," a series of 12 beach sweeps in 12 months along the coastline to promote coastal stewardship. Blue Shark Vodka kicked off the "Not So Dirty Dozen" Beach Clean-up series Nov. 12 at... - December 09, 2023 - Daytoon, Inc.
Tuesday's Children Appoints Decorated Combat Marine Corps Veteran as New Chairman
John Fitzsimmons, LtCol USMC (RET), to Lead the Board of Directors, Bringing a Wealth of Leadership Experience and a Deep Commitment to Service - November 29, 2023 - Tuesday's Promise
Special Event Planned as Sweet Candy Café Marks 11th Anniversary
On Saturday, November 25, 2023, store owner Felicia Evans Long will celebrate the 11th anniversary of Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. Located in the Dick Taylor Plaza, the store will host a festive event during Small Business Saturday with confectionery... - November 14, 2023 - Sweet Candy Café
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Charles Calloway and Associates Launches Financial Empowerment Program, Revolutionizing Women's Financial Literacy
Charles Calloway and Associates, a leading financial advisory firm, is proud to unveil its innovative financial empowerment program exclusively designed for women. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of women's financial literacy, aiming to revolutionize how women approach and engage with their finances. - July 07, 2023 - Charles Calloway
All American Tattoo Convention Donates Over 10K After Successful Show
At one of the southeast's largest conventions, the All American Tattoo Convention donated 10,000 to the The 82nd Airborne Association and the Bobby Henline Foundation. - May 12, 2023 - American Tattoo Society
Driving Change: Another Positive Ripple to Hit Locust, NC
The brand-new ModWash in Locust offers an energetic environment with a wide range of cutting-edge facilities and technologies. Each wash at ModWash comes with free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and the famous ModAir™ freshener. The company's main focus is to... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
Parker Pawn Announced Luxury Handbag Authentication
With so many fakes available on the market, it is important to buy an authenticated luxury handbag to avoid a purchase nightmare. Parker Pawn in Fayetteville, NC announced they authenticate the luxury handbags in their inventory. - March 27, 2023 - Parker Pawn