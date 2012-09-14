|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire
Absolute Storage Investments has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (ASM) to provide professional self-storage management. Fayetteville Storage is officially under new management as of February 2019. - May 29, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management
The Veteran Golfers Association (VGA) announced today that businessman, philanthropist and Vietnam combat veteran Bob Parsons will receive the organization’s Patriot Award at the 2018 VGA National Championship tournament being held at the famed Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., Nov. 4-7.
Parsons... - November 01, 2018 - Veteran Golfers Association
Over 80,000 Rounds of Golf Played by VGA Members Since Non-Profit’s Inception - October 25, 2018 - Veteran Golfers Association
Steve Eckhardt, the broker for Cornerstone Properties International, has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional Certification. The National Association of Realtors® awards the MRP certification to Realtors® who help military personnel, veterans and their families find housing that lets them make the best use of their benefits and serves the unique needs of military life. Steve specializes in permanent change of station (PCS) to MacDill AFB in Tampa, FL. - July 19, 2018 - Cornerstone Properties International
Renee Y. Vincent, of Vass, North Carolina, has recently been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Veteran Healthcare. - June 26, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who
McKee Homes has announced the grand opening of a new section of Legacy Lakes in Aberdeen, NC named The Preserve at Legacy Lakes. The official grand opening celebration will take place over three days from May 4-6, 2018. The grand opening events will take place at three of the newly built homes in The... - April 18, 2018 - McKee Homes
Forbes Coaches Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches - December 03, 2017 - Pneuma Empowerment Group LLC
Drum & Quill Public House is celebrating its third anniversary this month in the Village of Pinehurst. Back in June 2014 the Village of Pinehurst was pulling off a US Open doubleheader– a first of its kind. Despite all that activity a restaurant in the historic Pinehurst Sundry building was... - August 15, 2017 - Drum Media Group
McKee Homes has purchased all remaining lots in Evergreen at Flowers Plantation with plans to develop another phase with many additional lots in the near future. Mckee Homes is now building their cottage-style single family homes in this 55+ Active Adult Community. Flowers Plantation is located about... - August 01, 2017 - McKee Homes
Kweli Wireless' primary target is ethnic-based. There are 43 million black Americans, 50 million Latino Americans and a few million Native Americans, when you add in pop culture the numbers run over 100 million people as a potential subscriber base. About 2/3 of their base are at least 16 years old or older. Some of them use more than one device or service. Kweli is projecting they will register at least 10% of their base and become a billion dollar corporation within their first two years. - December 18, 2016 - Kweli Wireless
This event is for women only and will focus on different aspects of self-protection and defense. Speakers will present on a number of topics, such as concealed carry training, defense with firearms within the home, home security systems, non-lethal forms of defense, a demonstration of physical self-defense methods, and identity protection. Lunch will be provided. - September 01, 2016 - Gun Powder Gals
Jacksonville, NC-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - July 27, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International
The 2016 Summer Music Festival, Saturday, July 23rd 2016 - July 14, 2016 - WCCG 104.5 FM
CrawlSpaceRepair.com has just launched it's long anticipated e-commerce website on October 7, 2015. Previously, Crawlspacerepair.com was only an informational site. - October 16, 2015 - CrawlSpaceRepair.com,LLC
William Turlik of Kelly, North Carolina has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of medical devices.
About William Turlik
Mr. Turlik has over 12 years experience in the medical device field. He is the... - July 11, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Advanced Internet Technologies releases new Dedicated Private Cloud platform. - July 07, 2015 - Advanced Internet Technologies
Sarah Palin keynotes MOWP 4th annual fundraiser hosted by WoodsEdge Community Church in The Woodlands, Texas. - November 11, 2014 - Mighty Oaks Warrior Program
Tate Publishing is proud to announce the signing of local author RM Daniel and her soon-to-be-published book, "When It Matters With My Heart."
"When It Matters With My Heart" is an inspirational book of poetry that revolves around love, family, relationships, and faith in God. Readers... - October 08, 2014 - Tate Publishing & Enterprises, LLC
Source-Omega (http://www.source-omega.com) reported today a 2014 omega-3 conference speaker presented preliminary data from the KUDOS Study (Kansas University DHA Outcome Study) that supports their own conservative public health positions on DHA intake by pregnant mothers. The company’s Chief Scientist... - July 16, 2014 - Source-Omega
The 2014 Summer Music Festival, Saturday, July 26th 2014 - July 14, 2014 - WCCG 104.5 FM
Bernard K. Broadnax of Fayetteville, North Carolina has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the U.S. military.
About Bernard K. Broadnax
Mr. Broadnax has over 12 years experience in the military. He is the Operations... - May 21, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Carolinas Cycling Association (CCA) is proud to announce that Wade NC, Cumberland County, has been selected as the site for the 2014 North Carolina Road Cycling State Championships, June 14 -15. - May 15, 2014 - Cross Creek Cycling Club
NACCE names 2013 Entrepreneurial President and honors two other outstanding entrepreneurship educators, along with three community college alumni who have achieved entrepreneurial success. - October 15, 2013 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
TAC SHIELD brand of American Made Tactical Nylon Gear is now offered to the Law Enforcement community in black. After years of proven support of our Warfighters in battlefields across the world, TAC SHIELD is now supporting our American Law Enforcement at the Federal, State and Local level. TAC SHIELD nylon is Made by Proud Americans. - September 14, 2013 - Military Products Inc
Award-winning personal finance activity helps people better understand their habits and attitudes about money and talk about the taboo topic. - December 31, 2011 - LifeWise
Triangle Orthopaedic Associates establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research. This cash prize is awarded to the Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident who has the best presentation and the most compelling research. - August 01, 2011 - Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.
For years, the lack of fish odor or reflux taste has led many people to microalgae oil instead of fish oil as a source for omega-3s. Another feature of microalgae oil is now more important than ever — it is not touched by any ocean, now or ever. - July 07, 2010 - Source-Omega
In the wake of the public outcry surrounding the bungled call that cost Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarrago a perfect game, an eye surgeon offers free vision correction surgery to any professional umpire or referee whose blown call has a significant impact on the outcome of a game or impacts the record books. - June 04, 2010 - Dr Dean Dornic
Public Relations services have come to the growing town of Fayetteville, NC with low cost prices to impact the world and spread the news for your company or service the right way the first time. - March 29, 2010 - Up Public Relations
In a joint venture with D.H. Griffin Construction, Balfour Beatty Construction was selected by Guilford County Schools to manage construction of $25 million in additions and renovations to Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, North Carolina. The school originally opened in 1959, and its renovation and... - November 04, 2009 - Balfour Beatty Construction
Beautorium is delighted to be one of Luckmag.com’s new favorite web sites. This Wednesday it was announced that Beautorium was added to the green/eco-friendly section of Lucky Magazine's “Sites We Love.”
Beautorium was first featured in Lucky Magazine as a “Lucky Break”... - June 22, 2009 - Beautorium
Say It With Poetry, Inc. launches new website, www.sendherpoetry.com, offering custom romance poetry for all special occasions. - April 27, 2008 - Say It With Poetry, Inc.
Leadership Consultant and Generation Y Expert, Bea Fields, recently spoke to the Bellevue, Washington, Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Forum on the topic of Leading at the Speed of Y: Attracting, Developing and Leading the Millennial Leader. - March 31, 2008 - Bea Fields Companies, Inc.
Moon Costumes, a leading online retailer of Halloween costumes, masks, wigs and party supplies, has launched a custom-made costume service. - March 23, 2008 - Moon Costumes
The North Carolina Center for Automotive Research (NCCAR) announced today that Simon Cobb, most recently the Director of North Carolina Operations for Lotus Engineering, Inc., is being named to lead business and program development for the NCCAR, the automotive testing and research facility located in the northeastern region of North Carolina. - March 18, 2008 - Northeast Development Commission
New book highlights successes by members of the newest generation of young adults and offers insights about how to appeal to this group - February 07, 2008 - Bea Fields Companies, Inc.
Pattie Petty, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Petty, Mother, CEO of Victory Junction Gang, is featured in Track Chic’s Women Behind the Wheels, www.TrackChic.com/wbw, section this month. - November 05, 2007 - Track Chic, Inc.
513 New Foreclosures Filed in One Month in Mecklenburg County - October 20, 2007 - Default Research Inc
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
QualiCare Commercial Cleaning will be donating money and recruiting volunteers for Christmas to feed the homeless citizens of Fayetteville, and they challenge all Fayetteville businesses and residents to donate money, food, or clothing. - December 01, 2006 - QualiCare Commercial Cleaning
Rebecca A. English Receives Service Accreditation. - July 10, 2006 - Carpenter, Cammack & Associates
Michael Morketter Joins Local Education Foundation Board. - June 30, 2006 - Carpenter, Cammack & Associates
Companies Partner To Provide Delivery Of Financial Information For Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union Members. - April 11, 2006 - Active Data Services
Chris Cammack, President of Carpenter, Cammack & Associates, Inc., has announced that Mike Morketter has been promoted to Senior Vice President at the firm’s Fayetteville office - October 18, 2005 - Carpenter, Cammack & Associates
Chris Cammack, President of Carpenter, Cammack & Associates, Inc., has announced that Mike Morketter has been named an Equity Partner of the firm - August 26, 2005 - Carpenter, Cammack & Associates