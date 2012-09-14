PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

JC Miller Pens a Wildly Compelling Tale in Faith-Based Debut Book Series "I Am Rahab: A Novel" is a profound story of sacrifice and redemption set to modern times. - May 15, 2019 - Jess, Mo' Books LLC

Jami L. Hartley Recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Jami L. Hartley of Covington Township, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - January 09, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

3rd Annual 1000 Pink Lights Walk This annual event for Breast Cancer Awareness features thousands of lights around the pond path. Representative Rosemary Brown will be in attendance. - October 10, 2018 - Saw Creek Estates

Bushkill Center for Active Adults Event - Saw Creek Estates Representative Rosemary M. Brown will be the key guest at the Senior Event presented by Pike County Center of the Aging to be held at Saw Creek Estates. - October 02, 2018 - Saw Creek Estates

International Burlesque Faire Comes to Philadelphia High glamour and even higher stakes on display as 12 professional burlesque artists take the stage to vie for top prize at the International Burlesque Faire. - September 18, 2018 - HoM Consulting

Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. to Acquire Lead-Acid Battery Business from Alcad in North America Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. acquires lead-acid battery business from Alcad in North America. Alcad will now focus exclusively on providing full battery solutions and services based on its flagship nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) products. Mesa will expand its lead-acid battery product and service offering to its customers in the utilities and industrial sectors. - September 13, 2018 - Mesa Technical Associates

NERETA Summit to Tackle Critical Shortage of Healthcare Workers The supply of healthcare workers is not keeping pace with the demand and the shortfall could have dramatic impacts on the quality of healthcare provided in the US Solutions to avert this talent shortage are available if leaders in local regions work together. NERETA is holding a Summit to help local regions address these healthcare talent shortages: summit.nereta.org. - July 13, 2018 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc

NERETA Summit Focusing on Future of Healthcare in the US Focusing on the future of healthcare in the US will help to create good quality jobs while at the same time improving individuals lives and create a better quality of life for all. But the future of healthcare encompasses so much more than was traditionally referred to as "healthcare." Today, healthcare includes integrative health, mental health, alternative health, public health, nutrition, exercise and so much more. - June 22, 2018 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc

Pet Expo June 30th 1-4pm at Saw Creek Estates Many vendors and services plus fun activities. Event to Benefit “Trap Neuter and Return” program at AWSOM. - June 14, 2018 - Saw Creek Estates

Registration for the 3rd Annual Breaking Clays for Kids Clay Shoot Now Open Announces Family Service Association and Get Involved Company The Bob Klein Breaking Clays for Kids - 3rd Annual Clay Shoot benefitting the Children's Center of Susquehanna & Wyoming Counties is officially open for registration for the July 13th Clay Shoot. - May 18, 2018 - Get Involved Company

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Teen’s “Adding Tomorrows” Mall Tour to Benefit CF Foundation is Underway Thirteen year old Rose Ostrowski of Berwick, PA recently returned from Nashville, TN after kicking off her third annual “Adding Tomorrows” tour at the Hard Rock Café. Using her singing and musical talent, Ostrowski hosts the annual tour to help raise awareness and donations for the... - October 19, 2017 - Rose Ostrowski

Kathleen L. Johnson, MA, RMT Recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Kathleen L. Johnson of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the area of holistic and complementary wellness. About Kathleen L. Johnson, MA, RMT Ms. - July 14, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Brilliant Minds Being Convened by NERETA in June to Discuss US Competitiveness and Job Creation Many highly regarded experts are convening in Scranton, PA on June 14 and 15 to discuss US competitiveness and how to create more jobs in the country. The event will cover two main topics. Day one (June 14) is about developing a talent pipeline for the tech industry and day two (June 15) is about supporting growth businesses who are the job creators! - March 30, 2017 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc

NSAV Announces Update on Reporting Status and Acquisition Plans Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV) announced today that it will continue to be an SEC fully reporting company. The Company believes it can be current on its SEC filings within the next 30 days, depending on the schedules of the auditors and attorneys. NSAV also announced that it is considering several... - March 06, 2017 - Net Savings Link, Inc.

Martial Arts and Self-Defense Expert Introduces Book and On-Line Instruction to Teach Personal Safety Skills With typical martial arts or self-defense training, the time it takes to learn to become effective at protecting yourself is beyond the reach of most people, yet the need to stay safe and be able to defend oneself has never been greater. By boiling down essential skills into an easy-to-learn method that begins with the proper mindset, it is possible for the average person with limited or no skills to develop proficiency in a much shorter period of time than what most people believe is possible. - February 18, 2016 - PJC Services

Record Breaking Freestanding Card Tower Built by Kardtects Kardtects builds over a 26 foot high freestanding card tower and breaks previous record. - November 30, 2015 - Kardtects

PA Workers' Compensation Attorney Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law Named to Best Attorneys of America PA Workers Comp Lawyer for Injured Workers, Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law, Named to Best Attorneys of America by Rue Ratings. - August 06, 2015 - Cardamone Law, LLC

Wendy L. Walter, LPN, EMTP, CMT Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Wendy L. Walter, LPN, EMTP, CMT of Muncy, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Wendy L. Walter, LPN, EMTP, CMT Ms. Walter has almost 35 years experience in the healthcare... - July 03, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Pennsylvania Man Shows Commitment to Fellow Business Professionals and Community Members in Need Successful sales executive Shane Lewis has regularly demonstrated that he has a commitment to the community, as well as to his career. Though his position as Vice President of Sales with Sundance Vacations is demanding and requires a large amount of time and energy, Mr. Lewis has found the resources... - April 03, 2015 - Shane Lewis

Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO, of Easton, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beverage distribution. About Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO Mrs. Racz has 33 years experience in the... - August 15, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Auction Sale of Andy Warhol’s Prized 1974 Silver Shadow Rolls Royce Continues on eBay Motors With over 3000 visits, the Andy Warhol Rolls Royce auction sale on eBay Motors continues to create robust interest in this iconic artist’s prized Silver Shadow luxury automobile. - May 29, 2014 - KenMarq, LLC

TV Personality/Energy Worker & Hypnotist Creates Charity to Motivate Others in Their Community Cindy Nolte, TV Personality / Energy Worker, recently founded a charity called Support Your Own to motivate others to help others in their communities using the skills that they have. By a twist of fate, the first charity event will benefit a friend of Nolte's that she shared her plans regarding the charity with. The individual to benefit from the event, Donna Scheibner, was diagnosed with PVOD, and in need of a double lung transplant. - March 15, 2014 - Support Your Own

Karol Media, Long-Standing Fulfillment Company, Entering 37th Year Karol Media, Inc., Hanover Industrial Estates, Wilkes Barre, PA, began managing 16mm film distribution for the likes of National Geographic in the 1970’s. February marks Karol Media’s 37th anniversary year providing storage, packaging, printing, and distribution fulfillment nationally to e-commerce, other business, non-profits, and associations. - February 13, 2013 - Karol Media

UTRS Announces Acquisition of RKR Hess Associates Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS), a leading provider of engineering services and information technology, today announced the acquisition of RKR Hess Associates (RKR), a civil and environmental engineering firm located in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. UTRS Chief Operating Officer and... - October 03, 2012 - Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.

Helmets with Bling at Pet Boutique with Luxury Dog Clothes Jessica Auria, owner of Rockstar Puppy, an online boutique that sells luxury dog clothes and accessories, has a new line of sparkly helmets for the summer. - July 04, 2012 - Rock Star Puppy Boutique

DarkBrain Comics Breaks Ground in the Adult Entertainment Industry DarkBrain.com launches new anthology title as a means of introduction into the adult entertainment industry. - March 01, 2012 - DarkBrain, LLC

Innovative Uses for Vycom's Celtec for Campers, Retail Displays and Games Vycom's Celtec material is an expanded PVC that has many innovative uses across several industries. Mostly known as highly printable and durable materials for indoor and outdoor applications, new application ideas for Celtec are coming up every day that have numerous benefits. - September 02, 2011 - Vycom Corp

Scranton Products’ Restroom Partitions at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville a Slam Dunk for Fans More than 300 bathroom stalls were upgraded at the KFC Yum! Center stadium in Louisville with Scranton Products' Hiny Hiders HDPE partitions. They will stand up to rowdy fans, scratches, dents and bacteria. - August 09, 2011 - Scranton Products

Continuation of Penn State Synthetic Turf Wear Testing Proves Yet Again the Superior Durability of FieldTurf Revolution Second round of expanded comparative testing at Penn State includes 7 total turf products; FieldTurf Revolution continues to outperform all other competing products in rigorous Lisport wear testing. - June 21, 2011 - FieldTurf

R&B/Soul Singer Donnie C Releases New Single "How Much I Feel" R&B/Soul Singer Donnie C gives his fans another taste of life with his new single ‘How Much I Feel’ on March 1st available on iTunes, Amazon.com and other online retail stores. Donnie C remakes Ambrosia’s hit song with his unique and powerful sound. Donnie C will be performing... - March 02, 2011 - Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac

DarkBrain.com Announces Fundraising Campaign Web comics publisher launches fundraising campaign to continue popular series. - November 17, 2010 - DarkBrain, LLC

New App Helps Children with Autism via the iPhone The new Skill Tracker Pro application, designed to increase efficiency in the instruction of children with autism, was approved today by Apple®. Designed by parents of a child with autism, Skill Tracker Pro (STP) helps automate applied behavioral analysis instruction. The new STP app frees a teacher,... - October 21, 2010 - Data Makes the Difference, LLC

Partners Toyota of Scranton and Kyle Busch Motorsport Sponsor #18 Tundra in the Camping World Truck Series, Pocono Mountains 125 Toyota of Scranton would like to invite the North East Pennsylvania community to attend an In-Field Experience taking place from Thursday July 29th, through Saturday July 31. Open to fans of all ages, this massive three-day event will feature a meet and greet with NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch on Thursday July 29th at 6pm, NASCAR race simulators, NASCAR vehicle displays including the #18 Snickers Toyota Camry and the #18 Interstate Toyota Tundra, food, entertainment and more. - July 20, 2010 - Toyota of Scranton

Newtechbio Offers Bed Bug Mace (TM) Control Treatment for Residential, Hospitality and Commercial Application Newtechbio, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its product offering line with the addition of Bed Bug Mace to control and get rid of bed bug infestations in residential, hospitality, commercial and industrial buildings. - September 11, 2009 - Newtechbio, Inc

Global Software Applications Acquires Full Ownership of Flight Time TV Global Software Applications, the largest independent provider of business center solutions to the hotel world, celebrates the recent acquisition of Flight Time TV. - December 03, 2008 - Global Software Applications

Long Distance Moving Experts Offer Money-Saving Tips for the Season This fall, save some green (while everything else turns red, orange and brown) with Transit Systems’ moving tips. - October 30, 2008 - Transit Systems, Inc.

Newtechbio Offers WHITECAP(TM) SC Aquatic Herbicide with Fluridone Newtechbio, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its product offering line with the addition of WHITECAP SC herbicide with Fluridone for the control of aquatic weeds in fresh water ponds, lakes, reservoirs, potable water sources, drainage canals and irrigation canals. WHITECAP SC contains Fluridone, a proven ingredient designed to kill and control Duckweed, Milfoil, Watermeal and other weeds. - October 18, 2008 - Newtechbio, Inc.

Trichotillomania Awareness Month Open House Support Mixers In Philadelphia and Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania On Sunday, October 5, 2008 and on Wednesday, October 8, 2008, The Secret Mane Salon will host two educational open house mixers for Trichotillomania Awareness Month. - September 25, 2008 - HelpMe2Stop.org

Trailer Superstore - New Website Will Transform the Way Consumers Shop the Ordinary Cargo Trailer Online All Pro will become the first Trailer Company to bring Trailer Accessories to life in an interactive online environment with their new 'Customize Your Trailer' Website. - July 18, 2008 - All Pro Trailer Superstore

Hancock’s Big Dave Mattey – Way More Than Just Another Guy with a Head Up His Tush Speaking of big, David “Big Dave” Mattey shares the big screen in two of this summer’s big blockbusters: The Steve Carell action comedy, Get Smart, also starring Anne Hathaway, and the just-released superhero saga, Hancock, starring superstar Will Smith, Jason Bateman and Charlize Theron. Mattey's... - July 01, 2008 - David Mattey

Azani Medical Spa Offers SmartLipo Performed by Dr. Richard Goldfarb, Board Certified by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery Azani Medical Spa offers SmartLipo performed by Dr. Richard Goldfarb at the Bethlehem and Macungie locations. Dr. Goldfarb was one of the first surgeons in Pennsylvania to perform the SmartLipo procedure. He has done more than 300 procedures without any complications or bad outcomes. Dr. Goldfarb’s... - May 30, 2008 - Azani Medical Spa

Flight Time TV Brings Flight Status Information to Hotels Flight Time TV allows to broadcast the departures of the neighboring Airport(s) onto the Guest TV Network in Real-Time. - May 30, 2008 - Flight Time TV

Azani Medical Spa’s Grand Opening of Second Location at Bear Creek Mountain Resort and Conference Center in Macungie, Pennsylvania Join Azani Medical Spa’s grand opening at the beautiful Bear Creek Mountain Resort and Conference Center on June 11, 2008 from 4-7PM. Azani Medical Spa would like to thank the Lehigh Valley, for voting them Best Medical Spa two years in a row. Because of the support and loyalty of their patients,... - May 28, 2008 - Azani Medical Spa

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

All Pro's New CarMate Trailer Superstore Website Offers Best Selection & Pricing of CarMate Trailers Online All Pro has been one of Car Mate Trailers Top 10 Trailer Dealers for over 15 years. After moving into a new, updated and larger facility in 2005, All Pro has become the #1 Car Mate Dealer in the USA. - February 18, 2008 - CarMate Trailer Superstore

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com