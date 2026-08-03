Pennsylvania: Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton News
LSEO Launches Mention Engine™, an AI-Powered Platform for Building Brand Authority in the AI Search Era
New platform analyzes more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommends strategic third-party placements designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines. - August 03, 2026 - LSEO
O∆K Names Elizabeth Kameen 2026 National Leader of the Year for Communications
Elizabeth Kameen of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Miles Wine Cellars Celebrates Spooky Season with Haunted Weekend of Events
Halloween festivities blend wine, costumes, and canine companions. - October 14, 2025 - Miles Wine Cellars
U.S. Army Awards UTRS a Slot On 5-year, $21 Million Manufacturing Contract
Universal Technical Resource Services Inc. (UTRS) is one of nine companies recently selected by the U.S. Army to compete for $21 million in manufacturing work over the next five years in support of the Tobyhanna Army Depot's mission. The work includes fabricating electrical harnesses and cable... - October 07, 2025 - UTRS
Sue Mueller’s Newly Released "Jesus and Ernie: The Growing Years" is a Heartwarming Story That Highlights the Values of Kindness, Compassion, and Peace
“Jesus and Ernie: The Growing Years” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sue Mueller is an inspiring children’s book that teaches important life lessons about the power of compassion, joy, and helping others, modeled after Jesus’ early years. - August 01, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Anita Stump’s Newly Released "Red and the Glorious Day" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating Friendship, Kindness, and the Beauty of Differences
“Red and the Glorious Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anita Stump is a charming and uplifting tale that teaches children the value of kindness, acceptance, and the joy of unexpected friendships. - March 26, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rifah Manasra Recognized as One of NJ's top 50 Real Estate Attorneys
New Jersey - Manasra & Manasra LLC is proud to announce that founding attorney Rifah Manasra has been named one of the Top 50 Real Estate Attorneys in New Jersey by Legal Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights her exceptional expertise, dedication, and contributions to the real estate... - March 24, 2025 - Manasra & Manasra LLC
Author Van Taylor’s New Book, “I Found Du Bois W. E. B. Thanks to the N-word,” is a Creative and Poetic Autobiography That Takes Readers Into the World of the Author
Recent release “I Found Du Bois W. E. B. Thanks to the N-word” from Newman Springs Publishing author Van Taylor is an immersive and engaging autobiography that shares the authors lived experiences and views of the world. - January 24, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Exclusive Auction for Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant Equipment – Ends Tonight at 8 PM ET
For over 20 years, the beloved Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant has served the Lititz community with hearty Pennsylvania Dutch-style comfort food. Now, the restaurant is closing its doors and auctioning off its entire contents. The public auction is live now and will close tonight, Tuesday,... - November 12, 2024 - PCI Auction Group
ERISA 50th Anniversary Gala
Local Philadelphia Gala to celebrate 50 years of ERISA: the landmark legislation protecting worker's retirement saving plans. - September 19, 2024 - Greater Philadelphia ASPPA Benefits Council
Revolutionizing Construction Technology with Robotic Imaging (Now Available on IOS and Android)
Robotic Imaging's application is changing the way architects, engineers, construction teams, owners and developers exchange data. Integrating with existing technology is their focus and how these growing trends continue to grow in unison with the 3D data economy. - May 10, 2024 - Robotic Imaging
GUIDE Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Q.S.C. Enterprises to Empower Employees at McDonald's
GUIDE, the pioneering developer of The GUIDE App, a resilience and wellness app delivering industry-leading results in mental, emotional, and physical well-being, is thrilled to announce a significant new partnership with Q.S.C. Enterprises, a McDonald's franchise group in Northeast Pennsylvania. - May 02, 2024 - GUIDE
Chuck Wilson’s Newly Released "Merle’s Sweatshirt" is a Message of Comfort and Understanding to Those Facing the Loss of a Loved One
“Merle’s Sweatshirt” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chuck Wilson is a helpful narrative for aiding young readers learn how to cope with losing someone they cherished and how having special memories or mementos can help in the healing journey. - March 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
The GUIDE App Demonstrates Significant Resilience & Wellness Improvements for First Responders in Pilot Study
The GUIDE app, through a pilot study for a pre-clinical trail, showed significant improvements in resilience and wellness for first responders. - November 30, 2023 - GUIDE
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Wellsboro, Pennsylvania Named Ninth Best Fall Town in the U.S. for Foliage
Country Living recognizes the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon as a must-visit fall foliage destination. - September 25, 2023 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Lansdale, PA Police Department Selects The GUIDE App as Proactive Mental Health & Wellness Resource for Officers
The Lansdale Police Department has partnered with The GUIDE App to ensure their officers and staff are physically, mentally and emotionally healthy. Landsdale recognizes the stresses of serving the Lansdale community and is increasing their commitment to their team’s wellness through a... - September 21, 2023 - GUIDE
Neumann University Announces Innovative Partnership with Upright Education to Offer Cutting-Edge Online Technology Bootcamp Programs
Neumann University is thrilled to unveil its exciting collaboration with Upright Education, a renowned leader in online professional development, to deliver an array of dynamic and comprehensive non-credit technology bootcamp programs. This strategic partnership will empower individuals with the... - August 31, 2023 - Upright Education
Vacatia Selected to Manage Endless Mountain Resort
Pennsylvania Resort Gains Access to Full Suite of Vacatia Services - July 19, 2023 - Vacatia Partner Services
The Tri-County Fair Announces Its 9th Year, June 15-18, 2023 in Rockaway, NJ
Four Days of Summer Fun at the Tri-County Fair. Fireworks, rides, games and more, June 15-18, on 107-acre campus of Christ Church Campus. The 9th Annual Tri-County Fair is returning on Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18 with all-new rides, carnival games, free family entertainment, great... - April 05, 2023 - Christ Church USA
Joseph R. Mullen’s New Book, "The Quill Conspiracy," is an Exhilarating Science Fiction Novel About Earth in the Aftermath of a War That Left the Solar System in Shambles
Recent release “The Quill Conspiracy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph R. Mullen, is a captivating read following Karl Cregg, a retired military man who fears the war against Quill isn’t truly over. The Earth Force claims that the planet and its forts are safe, but the threat of invaders from outer space still looms over, literally and figuratively. - March 03, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Brandi Krayeski’s New Book, "Maggie Stays Calm," is an Empowering Children’s Story Offering Useful Coping Strategies for Children with Anxiety
Recent release “Maggie Stays Calm,” from Page Publishing author Brandi Krayeski, is an uplifting tale introducing Maggie, a young dog who experiences stress when her parents leave for work. Maggie learns to utilize a variety of calming techniques to help her feel calm and safe, and remind her that she will be just fine until she is reunited with her loved ones. - February 16, 2023 - Page Publishing
Multi-Award-Winning YA Fantasy Novel to be Published in Russian
Eksmo to Publish a Russian Version of "The Munchkins." - September 15, 2022 - The Munchkins Book Series
1-800-LEMON-LAW Attorneys Included on Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List for 19 Years Running
Attorneys at Kimmel & Silverman, Pennsylvania's oldest and largest automotive Lemon Law firm, have been included on the Super Lawyer list ever since its inception. - May 12, 2022 - Kimmel & Silverman, PC
Daryon Hotels International Welcomes Two New Properties to Their Portfolio
Daryon Hotels International is welcoming two new properties to their portfolio. DHI manages hotels in many locations in states that currently include the Carolinas, Delaware, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Kansas and Illinois. “Our first objective when onboarding a new property is to... - February 13, 2022 - Daryon Hotels International LLC
Largest International Re-Use Art Collection Seeks Curating Relationship
In 2008, Ken Marquis, a picture framer from Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania, had an epiphany while milling around an automobile show. “I started rushing up and down vendor aisles buying old hub caps. I bought 41 rusted old hub caps that day. My friend thought I was crazy. I said ‘I have an... - May 05, 2021 - KenMarq, LLC
Apple Watch Series 6 Giveaway by Daryon Hotels
Daryon Hotels International confirmed as vendor at AAHOACON 2021. - April 30, 2021 - Daryon Hotels International
Hotels Come Together in the Interest of Serving Truck Drivers
TruckerInn is a product of hotel operators whose primary interest is serving truck drivers. Daryon Hotels backed and sponsored this initiative by signing the hotels they manage onto the cause. Hotels from all over are now getting involved by offering 10%-20% off their rooms to all truck drivers. - February 25, 2021 - Daryon Hotels International
Truck Accessories Group Hiring for Manufacturing Positions Across the Company
Truck Accessories Group (TAG) is actively recruiting for manufacturing and OTR positions throughout the company. TAG locations across the country are hiring for a number of positions including paint preppers, assemblers, headliner installers, painters and OTR Class A drivers. TAG has openings in all of plants including the corporate headquarters in Elkhart County, IN. Other locations are in Milton, PA; Medford, OR; Woodland and Long Beach CA; and Centralia, WA. - January 06, 2021 - LEER
Daryon Hotels Announces the Launch of Cathedra Online Portal
Cathedra, a comprehensive web portal, provides hotel owners, investors and managers with complete knowledge of hotel operations. - July 17, 2020 - Daryon Hotels International LLC
Neuro Diverse Living to Develop Lifelong Housing & Job Opportunities for Those with Autism and Other Neuro-Diversities
Neuro Diverse Living, a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded to empower and elevate people with autism and other neuro-diversities, this week announced they are seeking out partners and corporate sponsors to establish their first sustainable personal care home community. Considering the cost of caring for... - June 15, 2020 - Neuro Diverse Living, Inc.
Lancaster Theological Seminary Appoints Dr. David Rowe to be Interim President
Lancaster Theological Seminary's Board of Trustees appoints Dr. David Rowe of Windermere, FL, to be interim president following the retirement of the Rev. Dr. Carol E. Lytch who has served nine years as the graduate school's president. - May 18, 2020 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Visit Potter-Tioga Named American Marketing Association Pittsburgh Chapter Travel Marketing Marketer of the Year
Convention and Visitors Bureau celebrates successful 2019 travel marketing strategy. - December 21, 2019 - Visit Potter-Tioga
The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno
The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com
JC Miller Pens a Wildly Compelling Tale in Faith-Based Debut Book Series
"I Am Rahab: A Novel" is a profound story of sacrifice and redemption set to modern times. - May 15, 2019 - Jess, Mo' Books LLC
Jami L. Hartley Recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jami L. Hartley of Covington Township, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. Each month P.O.W.E.R. - January 09, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
3rd Annual 1000 Pink Lights Walk
This annual event for Breast Cancer Awareness features thousands of lights around the pond path. Representative Rosemary Brown will be in attendance. - October 10, 2018 - Saw Creek Estates
Bushkill Center for Active Adults Event - Saw Creek Estates
Representative Rosemary M. Brown will be the key guest at the Senior Event presented by Pike County Center of the Aging to be held at Saw Creek Estates. - October 02, 2018 - Saw Creek Estates
International Burlesque Faire Comes to Philadelphia
High glamour and even higher stakes on display as 12 professional burlesque artists take the stage to vie for top prize at the International Burlesque Faire. - September 18, 2018 - HoM Consulting
Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. to Acquire Lead-Acid Battery Business from Alcad in North America
Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. acquires lead-acid battery business from Alcad in North America. Alcad will now focus exclusively on providing full battery solutions and services based on its flagship nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) products. Mesa will expand its lead-acid battery product and service offering to its customers in the utilities and industrial sectors. - September 13, 2018 - Mesa Technical Associates
NERETA Summit to Tackle Critical Shortage of Healthcare Workers
The supply of healthcare workers is not keeping pace with the demand and the shortfall could have dramatic impacts on the quality of healthcare provided in the US Solutions to avert this talent shortage are available if leaders in local regions work together. NERETA is holding a Summit to help local regions address these healthcare talent shortages: summit.nereta.org. - July 13, 2018 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc
The White Law Group Announces the Filing of a FINRA Arbitration Claim Against IBN Financial Services, Inc.
FINRA Claim Alleges Unsuitable Investing in High-Risk Private Placements - June 25, 2018 - The White Law Group, LLC
NERETA Summit Focusing on Future of Healthcare in the US
Focusing on the future of healthcare in the US will help to create good quality jobs while at the same time improving individuals lives and create a better quality of life for all. But the future of healthcare encompasses so much more than was traditionally referred to as "healthcare." Today, healthcare includes integrative health, mental health, alternative health, public health, nutrition, exercise and so much more. - June 22, 2018 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc
Pet Expo June 30th 1-4pm at Saw Creek Estates
Many vendors and services plus fun activities. Event to Benefit “Trap Neuter and Return” program at AWSOM. - June 14, 2018 - Saw Creek Estates
Registration for the 3rd Annual Breaking Clays for Kids Clay Shoot Now Open Announces Family Service Association and Get Involved Company
The Bob Klein Breaking Clays for Kids - 3rd Annual Clay Shoot benefitting the Children's Center of Susquehanna & Wyoming Counties is officially open for registration for the July 13th Clay Shoot. - May 18, 2018 - Get Involved Company
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.