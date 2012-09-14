|
The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com
"I Am Rahab: A Novel" is a profound story of sacrifice and redemption set to modern times. - May 15, 2019 - Jess, Mo' Books LLC
Jami L. Hartley of Covington Township, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - January 09, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
This annual event for Breast Cancer Awareness features thousands of lights around the pond path. Representative Rosemary Brown will be in attendance. - October 10, 2018 - Saw Creek Estates
Representative Rosemary M. Brown will be the key guest at the Senior Event presented by Pike County Center of the Aging to be held at Saw Creek Estates. - October 02, 2018 - Saw Creek Estates
High glamour and even higher stakes on display as 12 professional burlesque artists take the stage to vie for top prize at the International Burlesque Faire. - September 18, 2018 - HoM Consulting
Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. acquires lead-acid battery business from Alcad in North America. Alcad will now focus exclusively on providing full battery solutions and services based on its flagship nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) products. Mesa will expand its lead-acid battery product and service offering to its customers in the utilities and industrial sectors. - September 13, 2018 - Mesa Technical Associates
The supply of healthcare workers is not keeping pace with the demand and the shortfall could have dramatic impacts on the quality of healthcare provided in the US Solutions to avert this talent shortage are available if leaders in local regions work together. NERETA is holding a Summit to help local regions address these healthcare talent shortages: summit.nereta.org. - July 13, 2018 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc
FINRA Claim Alleges Unsuitable Investing in High-Risk Private Placements - June 25, 2018 - The White Law Group, LLC
Focusing on the future of healthcare in the US will help to create good quality jobs while at the same time improving individuals lives and create a better quality of life for all. But the future of healthcare encompasses so much more than was traditionally referred to as "healthcare." Today, healthcare includes integrative health, mental health, alternative health, public health, nutrition, exercise and so much more. - June 22, 2018 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc
Many vendors and services plus fun activities. Event to Benefit “Trap Neuter and Return” program at AWSOM. - June 14, 2018 - Saw Creek Estates
The Bob Klein Breaking Clays for Kids - 3rd Annual Clay Shoot benefitting the Children's Center of Susquehanna & Wyoming Counties is officially open for registration for the July 13th Clay Shoot. - May 18, 2018 - Get Involved Company
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Thirteen year old Rose Ostrowski of Berwick, PA recently returned from Nashville, TN after kicking off her third annual “Adding Tomorrows” tour at the Hard Rock Café. Using her singing and musical talent, Ostrowski hosts the annual tour to help raise awareness and donations for the... - October 19, 2017 - Rose Ostrowski
Kathleen L. Johnson of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the area of holistic and complementary wellness.
About Kathleen L. Johnson, MA, RMT
Ms. - July 14, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Many highly regarded experts are convening in Scranton, PA on June 14 and 15 to discuss US competitiveness and how to create more jobs in the country. The event will cover two main topics. Day one (June 14) is about developing a talent pipeline for the tech industry and day two (June 15) is about supporting growth businesses who are the job creators! - March 30, 2017 - North East Regional Employment and Training Assoc
Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV) announced today that it will continue to be an SEC fully reporting company. The Company believes it can be current on its SEC filings within the next 30 days, depending on the schedules of the auditors and attorneys.
NSAV also announced that it is considering several... - March 06, 2017 - Net Savings Link, Inc.
With typical martial arts or self-defense training, the time it takes to learn to become effective at protecting yourself is beyond the reach of most people, yet the need to stay safe and be able to defend oneself has never been greater. By boiling down essential skills into an easy-to-learn method that begins with the proper mindset, it is possible for the average person with limited or no skills to develop proficiency in a much shorter period of time than what most people believe is possible. - February 18, 2016 - PJC Services
Kardtects builds over a 26 foot high freestanding card tower and breaks previous record. - November 30, 2015 - Kardtects
PA Workers Comp Lawyer for Injured Workers, Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law, Named to Best Attorneys of America by Rue Ratings. - August 06, 2015 - Cardamone Law, LLC
Wendy L. Walter, LPN, EMTP, CMT of Muncy, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Wendy L. Walter, LPN, EMTP, CMT
Ms. Walter has almost 35 years experience in the healthcare... - July 03, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Successful sales executive Shane Lewis has regularly demonstrated that he has a commitment to the community, as well as to his career. Though his position as Vice President of Sales with Sundance Vacations is demanding and requires a large amount of time and energy, Mr. Lewis has found the resources... - April 03, 2015 - Shane Lewis
Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO, of Easton, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beverage distribution.
About Mary Ellen Racz, President/CEO
Mrs. Racz has 33 years experience in the... - August 15, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
With over 3000 visits, the Andy Warhol Rolls Royce auction sale on eBay Motors continues to create robust interest in this iconic artist’s prized Silver Shadow luxury automobile. - May 29, 2014 - KenMarq, LLC
Cindy Nolte, TV Personality / Energy Worker, recently founded a charity called Support Your Own to motivate others to help others in their communities using the skills that they have. By a twist of fate, the first charity event will benefit a friend of Nolte's that she shared her plans regarding the charity with. The individual to benefit from the event, Donna Scheibner, was diagnosed with PVOD, and in need of a double lung transplant. - March 15, 2014 - Support Your Own
Karol Media, Inc., Hanover Industrial Estates, Wilkes Barre, PA, began managing 16mm film distribution for the likes of National Geographic in the 1970’s. February marks Karol Media’s 37th anniversary year providing storage, packaging, printing, and distribution fulfillment nationally to e-commerce, other business, non-profits, and associations. - February 13, 2013 - Karol Media
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS), a leading provider of engineering services and information technology, today announced the acquisition of RKR Hess Associates (RKR), a civil and environmental engineering firm located in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. UTRS Chief Operating Officer and... - October 03, 2012 - Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.
Jessica Auria, owner of Rockstar Puppy, an online boutique that sells luxury dog clothes and accessories, has a new line of sparkly helmets for the summer. - July 04, 2012 - Rock Star Puppy Boutique
DarkBrain.com launches new anthology title as a means of introduction into the adult entertainment industry. - March 01, 2012 - DarkBrain, LLC
Vycom's Celtec material is an expanded PVC that has many innovative uses across several industries. Mostly known as highly printable and durable materials for indoor and outdoor applications, new application ideas for Celtec are coming up every day that have numerous benefits. - September 02, 2011 - Vycom Corp
More than 300 bathroom stalls were upgraded at the KFC Yum! Center stadium in Louisville with Scranton Products' Hiny Hiders HDPE partitions. They will stand up to rowdy fans, scratches, dents and bacteria. - August 09, 2011 - Scranton Products
Second round of expanded comparative testing at Penn State includes 7 total turf products; FieldTurf Revolution continues to outperform all other competing products in rigorous Lisport wear testing. - June 21, 2011 - FieldTurf
R&B/Soul Singer Donnie C gives his fans another taste of life with his new single ‘How Much I Feel’ on March 1st available on iTunes, Amazon.com and other online retail stores. Donnie C remakes Ambrosia’s hit song with his unique and powerful sound.
Donnie C will be performing... - March 02, 2011 - Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac
Web comics publisher launches fundraising campaign to continue popular series. - November 17, 2010 - DarkBrain, LLC
The new Skill Tracker Pro application, designed to increase efficiency in the instruction of children with autism, was approved today by Apple®. Designed by parents of a child with autism, Skill Tracker Pro (STP) helps automate applied behavioral analysis instruction.
The new STP app frees a teacher,... - October 21, 2010 - Data Makes the Difference, LLC
Toyota of Scranton would like to invite the North East Pennsylvania community to attend an In-Field Experience taking place from Thursday July 29th, through Saturday July 31. Open to fans of all ages, this massive three-day event will feature a meet and greet with NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch on Thursday July 29th at 6pm, NASCAR race simulators, NASCAR vehicle displays including the #18 Snickers Toyota Camry and the #18 Interstate Toyota Tundra, food, entertainment and more. - July 20, 2010 - Toyota of Scranton
Newtechbio, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its product offering line with the addition of Bed Bug Mace to control and get rid of bed bug infestations in residential, hospitality, commercial and industrial buildings. - September 11, 2009 - Newtechbio, Inc
Global Software Applications, the largest independent provider of business center solutions to the hotel world, celebrates the recent acquisition of Flight Time TV. - December 03, 2008 - Global Software Applications
This fall, save some green (while everything else turns red, orange and brown) with Transit Systems’ moving tips. - October 30, 2008 - Transit Systems, Inc.
Newtechbio, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its product offering line with the addition of WHITECAP SC herbicide with Fluridone for the control of aquatic weeds in fresh water ponds, lakes, reservoirs, potable water sources, drainage canals and irrigation canals. WHITECAP SC contains Fluridone, a proven ingredient designed to kill and control Duckweed, Milfoil, Watermeal and other weeds. - October 18, 2008 - Newtechbio, Inc.
On Sunday, October 5, 2008 and on Wednesday, October 8, 2008, The Secret Mane Salon will host two educational open house mixers for Trichotillomania Awareness Month. - September 25, 2008 - HelpMe2Stop.org
All Pro will become the first Trailer Company to bring Trailer Accessories to life in an interactive online environment with their new 'Customize Your Trailer' Website. - July 18, 2008 - All Pro Trailer Superstore
Speaking of big, David “Big Dave” Mattey shares the big screen in two of this summer’s big blockbusters: The Steve Carell action comedy, Get Smart, also starring Anne Hathaway, and the just-released superhero saga, Hancock, starring superstar Will Smith, Jason Bateman and Charlize Theron.
Mattey's... - July 01, 2008 - David Mattey
Azani Medical Spa offers SmartLipo performed by Dr. Richard Goldfarb at the Bethlehem and Macungie locations.
Dr. Goldfarb was one of the first surgeons in Pennsylvania to perform the SmartLipo procedure. He has done more than 300 procedures without any complications or bad outcomes. Dr. Goldfarb’s... - May 30, 2008 - Azani Medical Spa
Flight Time TV allows to broadcast the departures of the neighboring Airport(s) onto the Guest TV Network in Real-Time. - May 30, 2008 - Flight Time TV
Join Azani Medical Spa’s grand opening at the beautiful Bear Creek Mountain Resort and Conference Center on June 11, 2008 from 4-7PM.
Azani Medical Spa would like to thank the Lehigh Valley, for voting them Best Medical Spa two years in a row. Because of the support and loyalty of their patients,... - May 28, 2008 - Azani Medical Spa
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
All Pro has been one of Car Mate Trailers Top 10 Trailer Dealers for over 15 years. After moving into a new, updated and larger facility in 2005, All Pro has become the #1 Car Mate Dealer in the USA. - February 18, 2008 - CarMate Trailer Superstore
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com