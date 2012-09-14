PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Plant Interscapes Outgrows Its Name National Leader in Ineriorscape & Urban Landscape celebrates 35 years in business with an updated image to reflect its growth and position itself for the future of enhancing the built environment. - April 30, 2018 - Natura

Phlebotomy Career Training Incorporates Echocardiogram Training Into Their Electrocardiogram and Telemetry Online Class Due to popular demand, Phlebotomy Career Training has now added instruction in echocardiogram as part of the Electrocardiogram Cardiac Monitor Technician course curriculum. - March 29, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

EPIC Pipeline Announces Capacity Agreement with BP Energy Company & Secures Capital Commitment for New 650-Mile NGL Pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP, a subsidiary of EPIC Y Grade Services, LP and EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with BP Energy Company to anchor a new 650-mile natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline that will be known as “EPIC NGL Pipeline,” which... - September 29, 2017 - EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP

Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess

Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global

ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana Design... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global

KT Diaries Provides New Adventure in Digital and Social Media TV star and famous hunting and fishing guide Kevin Townsend launches new adventure in digital and social media. - July 12, 2017 - KT Diaries

All-Pro Fasteners, Inc./ All-Pro Threaded Products Inc. Receive API Q1 Certification and 20E & 20F Monogram Licensing All-Pro Threaded Products, an All-Pro Fasteners company has reached another milestone in its ongoing commitment to excellence. The All-Pro Companies recognizes that the API Q1 is the international standard to which all petroleum related companies will be expected to meet in the 21st century; therefore... - October 07, 2016 - All-Pro Fasteners, Inc.

Jury Awards $25 Million to Motorcyclists Injured by Truck; Puts Most Blame on Trucking Company A $25 million judgement has been entered in Nueces County District Court against a Chicago-area trucking company and two others in a crash that severely injured two local motorcyclists, announced 18-wheeler injury attorney Billy Edwards. A Nueces County Jury had found that Dillon Transport, Inc. was 60 percent at fault in the accident because it did not properly supervise its drivers. - February 12, 2016 - The Edwards Law Firm

Oralia Tamez Lenny Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Oralia Tamez Lenny of McAllen, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year in 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Oralia Tamez Lenny Mrs. Lenny has 50 years experience in the healthcare... - November 26, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Corpus Christi Law Firm Herrman & Herrman Announces Fiesta de la Flor Festival Video Contest Herrman & Herrman sponsoring Video Contest in honor of Selena as part of Fiesta de la Flor. - March 11, 2015 - Herrman & Herrman

Texas Self Storage Association Tops Previous Donation to Hospital in Galveston Total Funds Donated To-Date Exceed $616,000 The Texas Self Storage Association (TSSA) donated $112,818 at the end of 2014 to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Galveston. This Association has raised funds through various events held during their annual conference for the past 14 years. The amount donated to-date exceeds $616,000. The group... - January 30, 2015 - Texas Self Storage Association

The Standard Reference Book for Paper and Wood Packaging Technology "Cartons, Crates & Corrugated Board" Publishes New 2nd Edition Through DEStech Publications DEStech Publications, Inc. announces the publication of the second edition of "Cartons, Crates, and Corrugated Board: Handbook of Paper and Wood Packaging Technology," by Diana Twede, Susan E. M. Selke, Donatien-Pascal Kamdem and David Shires. Used as a textbook worldwide, the first edition quickly became the standard reference for paper and wood packaging technology, the book has now been extensively revised and updated by a team formed by the original authors and two additional authors. - January 12, 2015 - DEStech Publications, Inc

Michael John Fuller Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Michael John Fuller of San Benito, Texas has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of property management. About Michael John Fuller Mr. Fuller has over 42 years experience in the property management... - March 11, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

2nd Annual Texas Eagle Ford Shale Exposition & Service Company Conference 2,000+ Attendees, 250 Exhibitors, 100 Speakers - Concurrent Sessions, 5 Platforms, Open-call for presentations & Speakers: “Trail of the Shale - Forging Pathways to a New Energy Marketplace” - April 28–30, 2014, American Bank Center - Corpus Christi, Texas, www.texaseaglefordshaleexpo.com - February 10, 2014 - Texas Eagle Ford Shale Expo

Cinch Energy Services Engages David Gibson as General Counsel; Company Establishes Rockport, Texas Business Office Cinch Energy Services, L.L.C. (Cinch Energy) announced today that it has engaged David Gibson as its General Counsel. Gibson was formerly with Royston Rayzor Vickery & Williams a Houston law firm with offices in Corpus Christi. Gibson was working out of the Corpus Christi office. He is a graduate... - October 23, 2013 - Cinch Energy Services, LLC

Cinch Energy Services Beats Forecast by 22 Months; Company Completes $50.0 Million in Oil Field Work Ahead of Schedule Cinch Energy Services, L.L.C.(Cinch Energy) announced today that it has completed $50.0 Million in oil field service work twenty two months ahead of projections and in its 19th month of operation. Martin Kroesche, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer said, “While we have seen explosive... - October 23, 2013 - Cinch Energy Services, LLC

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

American Right of Way Academy is Offering Training Workshops for the Energy Industry American Right of Way Academy announced today, they will be offering two professional Oil & Gas Energy Training Workshops in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, November 10th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - October 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Oil and Gas Academy Offering Workshops in the Shale Plays American Right of Way Academy announced today that they will be offering professional Oil & Gas Training Workshops in San Antonio Texas on Saturday, September 22nd, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - August 20, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training Workshops for Summer 2012 in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 26, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training Classes Offered in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training Academy Offering Workshops for New Oil & Gas Agents in The Shale Plays American Right of Way Academy announced today that more training is needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 30, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Training Academy Offering Training to the Public American Right of Way Academy announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Training Classes Offered to the Public by American Right of Way Academy ARWA - American Right of Way Academy formally known as American Right of Way Associates announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near of San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - March 05, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Training Classes Are Needed in 2012 to Keep Up with the Demands Near San Antonio Texas ARWA - American Right of Way Associates announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near of San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, January 21st, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - January 13, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Training for Jobs for the Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Play in San Antonio, Texas There is still a shortage of trained Local Residents living in and around San Antonio, Texas for Right of Way Agent and Title Agent positions to acquire pipeline right of way to carry natural gas and crude oil from individual well sites to existing pipeline infrastructure. - October 20, 2011 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes for Oil & Gas in San Antonio, Texas There is a need for trained right of way agents and title agents to assist with acquiring right of way for pipelines to carry natural gas and crude oil from individual well sites to existing pipeline infrastructure located Southwest of San Antonio, Texas. - October 19, 2011 - American Right of Way Academy

TRWA Will Have an Exhibitor’s Booth at the Eagle Ford Shale DUG Conference Next Week in San Antonio, Texas "I am honored that the folks with the Eagle Ford Shale DUG Conference & Hart Energy have asked me to teach a Right of Way Workshop on Monday October 10th, 2011 in San Antonio, Texas,” Mr. Valden said. - October 03, 2011 - TRWA, Inc.

Oil and Gas Training in the Eagle Ford Shale Right of Way Acquisitions Training and Land Title Research Training classes near San Antonio, Texas. - September 02, 2011 - American Right of Way Academy

Eagle Ford Shale Oil & Gas Training Classes in San Antonio, Texas There is a need for trained right of way agents and title agents to assist with acquiring right of way for pipelines to carry natural gas and crude oil from individual well sites to existing pipeline infrastructure located Southwest of San Antonio, Texas. - July 04, 2011 - American Right of Way Academy

Logan Christian Publishing Announces the Release of Plugging Into Real Worship to Educate Readers About Life Transformation Through Worship "Many Christians today have grown dissatisfied with organized religion to the point of not attending church. Others feel lost, seeing their church as cold and impersonal." (www.kh.org, eNews, April 26, 2011) "Ironically, Christians desire a more intimate fellowship with God. Plugging... - June 05, 2011 - Logan Christian Publishing Company

Neuropsychiatrist Investigates Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Its Treatment with Neurofeedback in New, Innovative Book Werner Van den Bergh, M.D, a neurologist and neuropsychiatrist, provides an advanced, in-depth exploration of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and its treatment with neurofeedback in a new innovative book. - January 13, 2011 - BMED Press LLC

Bio-Synthesis Awarded NIH Grant to Develop Synergistic Adjuvants that Stimulate both Innate and Adaptive Immunities BioSynthesis announces the award of a two-year phase I SBIR grant by NIH to further its development program of immune agonists. These new agents have in their chemical structure different determinants that stimulate both innate and acquired immunity, leading to synergistic effects on the immune response. These new immune agonists could be useful in the development of difficult vaccines such as HIV-1 and cancer vaccines. - March 09, 2010 - Bio-Synthesis Inc.

SleepRestfully.com Announces an Overall Better Mask Experience SleepRestfully.com of Houston, Texas, a leading distributor in the sleep therapy and oxygen equipment and supplies, announces the arrival of the Sleep Comfort Care Pad for a better mask experience. SeQual Technologies has released the Sleep Comfort Care Pad intended for patients with Obstructive Sleep... - February 09, 2010 - Sleep Restfully, Inc.

HEI Resources East OMG Joint Venture Obtains Summary Judgment in $2.7 Million Oil and Gas Dispute A federal judge in Laredo, Texas, has ordered S. Lavon Evans Jr. to pay at least $2.7 million to the HEI Resources East OMG Joint Venture in connection with a failed oil and gas deal. - September 02, 2009 - Gulf Coast Western

Fishing Spots Making Online Impact JustGoFishin.com, an online directory and information hub for the Gulf Coast sport fishing community, announces the launch of their latest website addition, Fishing Spots. Found online at fishingspots.justgofishin.com, Fishing Spots offers accurate, updated information specific to some of the best fishing... - June 16, 2009 - JustGoFishin.com

Animal Shelters and Rescue Groups Can Benefit from Portions of Author Royalties from Sale of Book, Maggie: The Dog Who Changed My Life Authors' goal is to donate portions of book proceeds from Maggie: The Dog Who Changed My Life, released in July, 2008 to animal rescue groups who are interested in partnering in book sales. It also lets those grieving from the loss of their pets know this book can offer them support in their time of grief. - December 06, 2008 - Dawn Kairns

Fishin Designs Now Available at JustGoFishin.com JustGoFishin.com announces a new internet marketing option for businesses in the Texas Coastal Bend fishing community. Fishin’ Designs, a new branch of the popular fishing site JustGoFishin.com, offers custom website design and hosting for fishing-related businesses that do not currently have an... - September 02, 2008 - JustGoFishin.com

JustGoFishin.com to be One-Stop Internet Resource for Fishing the Texas Coastal Bend An experienced internet entrepreneur in Corpus Christi has launched JustGoFishin.com, an online search engine and directory serving the region’s sport fishing community. For the thousands of locals and visitors who fish the Texas Coastal Bend each year, JustGoFishin.com promises a one-stop source... - July 30, 2008 - JustGoFishin.com

Amazing Orb Photograph Amatuer Photographer, Evangelina Casarez captures the amazing details of an orb. Years back she had noticed some orbs on her photographs and her curiosity grew into a hobby of photographing orbs. Here is a jaw-dropping close-up view of one orb. This one is so unique. First time seeing one with strange... - May 24, 2008 - Angel-Orbs

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Moblize Launches Witsml Complaint Kanak3.0 Enterprise Software to Enable Real-Time Integrated Operations Centers for Digital Oilfields of the Future Moblize, an innovator in next generation real time surveillance technologies for the digital oilfields of the future today announced the official release of the Witsml complaint Kanak3.0 software to enable Real time Integrated Operations Centers (RTOCs) for operators like Chevron, Exxon Mobil, BP, Conoco etc. and Energy Service companies like Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford and others. - October 02, 2007 - moblize.com

Paperless Payroll Saves Time, Money and the Environment Best practices for businesses now include "going green" - July 20, 2007 - Payrollonabudget.com

CoffeeCup Software Former CEO & Founder Retires at 38 The Founder of one of the most popular software companies online walks away from the Web. - June 29, 2007 - Have Gun Will Travel, LLC.