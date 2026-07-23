Texas: Corpus Christi News
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.” - December 30, 2025 - Sara Canady for Senate
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Unveils $1 Million in New STEM Exhibits Celebrating SpaceX’s Boca Chica to Mars Exhibit and the Aviation Legacy of Amelia Earhart
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMB) announces the grand opening of its newest permanent exhibits, SpaceX Boca Chica to Mars and Adventures in the Sky: Amelia’s Journey. The official unveiling will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the museum, and media representatives are invited to attend. - November 18, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Ranger Creek Announces Launch of Texas Landmark Original No. 2 Single Malt
Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling announced today the second release of its award-winning Texas Landmark Single Malt – the Original No.2. The second in the series continues Ranger Creek’s tradition of excellence winning a Gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits... - September 10, 2025 - Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling
Children’s Museum of Brownsville to Host 20th Birthday “Giant Celebration” on August 23
The Children’s Museum of Brownsville will host a Giant Celebration on August 23, 2025, to mark its 20th anniversary. The event will feature hands-on activities, science demos, interactive exhibits, and photo ops with a brand-new giant inflatable duck. Regular admission applies. - August 15, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48. - May 21, 2025 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
Children’s Museum of Brownsville Launches Space Exhibit Fundraiser
Community invited to help bring space to life for local families through merch campaign. - April 05, 2025 - Children's Museum of Brownsville
CORE POWER Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes CORE POWER, a technology and market development company which funds and builds scalable new nuclear technology solutions for ocean transport and heavy industry, as a Founding Member. - March 24, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Occidental Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Houston-based Occidental, a leading energy and chemical company that innovates for a lower-carbon future, as a Founding Member. - February 20, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Davy Crockett Execution Story Debunked, According to New Book "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It"
In this newly released book, "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It," researchers Phil Guarnieri and Richard L. Range employ modern-day forensic investigative techniques to tackle the most famous cold case in Texas history: how David Crockett died at the Alamo. The question of... - February 18, 2025 - Richard L. Range
Most Famous Cold Case Mystery in Texas History—What Really Happened to David Crockett
In this newly released book, "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It," researchers Phil Guarnieri and Richard L. Range employ modern-day forensic investigative techniques to tackle the most famous cold case in Texas history: how David Crockett died at the Alamo. The question of... - February 11, 2025 - Richard L. Range
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Lend Bucket Launches Comprehensive Credit Builder Program to Help Businesses Build Strong Credit
Lend Bucket's Credit Builder Program helps new and established businesses boost their credit by over 100 points in 2-3 months. With three tiers—Installment Flex, Installment Zone, and Revolving Flex—the program reports to Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, and Equifax. Designed to improve business credit fast, this program opens doors to larger loans, better terms, and long-term financial growth. Build business credit with Lend Bucket and unlock new opportunities for expansion. - October 16, 2024 - Lend Bucket
Home Energy Rating Systems Council Announces Commitment to Advancing Home Performance
The Home Energy Rating Systems Council (HERSC), a non-profit trade association helping companies whose mission is to support residential energy professionals in providing quality verifications with integrity, has announced its unwavering commitment to advancing energy code compliance and... - October 09, 2024 - Home Energy Rating Systems Council
Deep Centered Mental Health Launches "Mental Health Champions" Competition in Celebration of World Mental Health Day October 10
In honor of World Mental Health Day, Deep Centered Mental Health, one of Texas' leading outpatient mental health platforms, announces Mental Health Champions Competition. Three organizations will be selected through a community voting process to receive support from Deep Centered Mental Health’s team of over 200 highly-trained clinicians. - October 02, 2024 - Deep Centered Mental Health
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
The University of Texas at Austin Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that the University of Texas at Austin, a leader in nuclear research and education, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. - September 09, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Uranium Energy Corporation Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance to Strengthen Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Energy Security
UEC is the fastest growing U.S. uranium company and headquartered in Texas. The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. - July 30, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Dallas Wauson’s Newly Released "Restoring God’s Church to Holiness and Glory" is a Call to Renewal and Spiritual Revival
“Restoring God’s Church to Holiness and Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dallas Wauson is a powerful exhortation to the Body of Christ to return to its foundational principles of holiness and devotion. Drawing from forty years of pastoral ministry and divine revelation, Wauson delivers a prophetic message that challenges believers to repent, rebuild, and reclaim the spiritual purity and power of the early church. - May 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Wally Gonzalez Jr.’s Newly Released "John 3:16.5" is an Enlightening Journey of Faith
“John 3:16.5: The Rest of the Story: A Practical Guide into Reading the Bible and Understanding Christianity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wally Gonzalez Jr. offers readers a comprehensive and accessible approach to exploring the Bible and understanding the core tenets of Christianity. - April 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated... - April 01, 2024 - Protego USA Inc
Author Mayra Castaneda’s New Book "I Have My Eyes on You" Explores the Dark Side of Human Nature as a Woman Discovers a Rash of Murders Could be Connected to Her Stalker
Recent release “I Have My Eyes on You” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mayra Castaneda follows a young woman named Darrian who finds herself harassed by an unknown assailant just as she finds new love and begins to turn her life around. Meanwhile, young women are being abducted and murdered all over Austin, Texas, leading Darrian to suspect her stalker and these crimes could be connected. - January 19, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Triad Resource Group, LLC: a New Force in Cyber Security Advisory and Consulting
Veteran-Owned Small Business Founder, Jason Rorie Launches Pioneering Cyber Security Company - October 26, 2023 - Triad Resource Group, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
G&H Construction Group Expands Comprehensive Construction Services to Port Aransas, TX
Full-Service Construction Solutions are here for Port Aransas Residents. - August 30, 2023 - G&H Construction Group, LLC
G&H Construction Group Brings Expert Construction Services to Rockport, Texas, and the Surrounding Coastal Bend
G&H Construction Group, a reputable provider of residential and commercial construction services, is proud to announce their services are now available in Rockport, Texas, and the surrounding coastal bend. With over two decades of experience, the company has established a reputation for exceptional quality workmanship and outstanding customer service. - May 05, 2023 - G&H Construction Group, LLC
Dallas Wauson’s Newly Released "The Way of Escape from the Darkness" is an Empowering Message of the Need for Understanding of God’s Word
“The Way of Escape from the Darkness: Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father but by Me.’ (John 14:6),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dallas Wauson, is a spiritually driven discussion of key scripture related to overcoming sin and temptation during the final days. - February 21, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Lyonald Marston’s New Book, "God’s Way," is a Spiritual Work That Encourages All Devoted Readers to Live According to God’s Will and Infinite Wisdom
Recent release “God’s Way,” from Covenant Books author Lyonald Marston, promotes the author’s belief that people should strive to do things in “God’s Way,” always following in His path. - February 21, 2023 - Covenant Books
Author Delray Shudark, M.A.'s New Audiobook, "The Blood of Jesus as Our Healer," Examines What is Required for Humans to Transform Their Body and Spirit to Align with God
Recent audiobook release “The Blood of Jesus as Our Healer,” from Audiobook Network author Delray Shudark, M.A., is a poignant, faith-based discussion on how knowing Jesus is the ultimate key to entering the Kingdom of Heaven and gaining total spiritual growth and healing from Adam and Eve's original sin. - February 17, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Betco, Leading Casino and Sportsbook Brand Goes Live in US
Betco.ag, a leading online betting and gambling site with a huge presence in Latin America and Europe, is set to launch in the US, just ahead of the Super Bowl, bringing a new way of betting to online players across the region. The company, home to some 20,000 active players and with more than 20... - February 11, 2023 - Betco.ag
Nurse-Owned Staffing Agency ExpediteRN Sends Qualified RNs Where They Are Needed Most
Need Nurses? - November 15, 2022 - ExpediteRN Corp.
Reclaim Construction Ranks No. 1068 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
This prestigious list includes the fastest-growing private businesses across the United States. Reclaim Construction stands at the 98th fastest growing private business in Texas, 43rd in construction (national), 40th in Dallas and 7th in construction (Texas). - August 23, 2022 - Reclaim Construction
Kyss Major Releases Second Single "Better Than You" Produced by Rhythm D
NWA producer Rhythm D teams up with Kyss Major on the Second Single from her Wisdom Speaks EP scheduled for a Fall/Winter 22 release. - June 06, 2022 - Kyss Major
Build Back Better Using the Envision® Sustainability Manual — Now in Spanish
ISI's Envision® framework is used worldwide to help communities build more resilient, sustainable, and equitable civil infrastructure. The Envision guidance manual (prepared for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry) is now in Spanish— and the timing couldn't be better, as communities everywhere look for solutions to design and deliver civil infrastructure projects that combat climate change, enhance human health and wellbeing, and promote economic prosperity. - December 17, 2021 - ISI
South Texas College Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform to First-Generation Hispanic Students
The award-winning iGrad platform uses artificial intelligence to customize and personalize financial wellness content for each student. Used by more than 600 colleges and universities nationwide, iGrad includes comprehensive customized and interactive information on everything from building and maintaining good credit, budgeting and money management to student loan/debt management and loan calculators. - December 06, 2021 - iGrad
Houston, Texas Immigration Law Firm Breaks Down the New Supreme Court Decision on Adjustment of Status Eligibility for TPS Holders
July 2, 2021, the US Supreme Court issued an official decision on the adjustment of status, AOS, eligibility for people with Temporary Protected Status, TPS. In the Sanchez v. Mayorkas case, the supreme court ruled that a person that has been granted TPS has not necessarily been... - July 23, 2021 - Davis & Associates
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform to Staff, Faculty, Students and Parents
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and Minority Serving Institution (MSI) with nearly 12,000 students - has partnered with iGrad to provide a customized, interactive online and mobile financial wellness platform to TAMUCC faculty, staff, students and parents. The funding for this financial literacy initiative was provided by a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. - April 13, 2021 - iGrad
Sicarios in Space? - New Adventure "Sicarionauts" Explores the Most Unlikely Heroes
Follow the exciting misadventures of the worst Sicarios ever (according to one observer) as every decision they make, takes them on a collision course with destiny. - September 03, 2020 - Anthony Acosta
Axiom Medical and ISS Facility Services Integrate a Comprehensive Layered Approach to Decrease Risk of Infectious Disease in the Workplace via CheckIn2Work
Axiom Medical announced today that it has partnered with ISS Facility Services, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, to provide a comprehensive layered approach to decrease the risk of infectious disease in the workplace by integrating its CheckIn2Work and Rapid Response... - May 26, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Plant Interscapes Outgrows Its Name
National Leader in Ineriorscape & Urban Landscape celebrates 35 years in business with an updated image to reflect its growth and position itself for the future of enhancing the built environment. - April 30, 2018 - Natura
Phlebotomy Career Training Incorporates Echocardiogram Training Into Their Electrocardiogram and Telemetry Online Class
Due to popular demand, Phlebotomy Career Training has now added instruction in echocardiogram as part of the Electrocardiogram Cardiac Monitor Technician course curriculum. - March 29, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
EPIC Pipeline Announces Capacity Agreement with BP Energy Company & Secures Capital Commitment for New 650-Mile NGL Pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi
EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP, a subsidiary of EPIC Y Grade Services, LP and EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with BP Energy Company to anchor a new 650-mile natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline that will be known as “EPIC NGL Pipeline,”... - September 29, 2017 - EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP
Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering
Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess
Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC
Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global
ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall
Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global
KT Diaries Provides New Adventure in Digital and Social Media
TV star and famous hunting and fishing guide Kevin Townsend launches new adventure in digital and social media. - July 12, 2017 - KT Diaries
All-Pro Fasteners, Inc./ All-Pro Threaded Products Inc. Receive API Q1 Certification and 20E & 20F Monogram Licensing
All-Pro Threaded Products, an All-Pro Fasteners company has reached another milestone in its ongoing commitment to excellence. The All-Pro Companies recognizes that the API Q1 is the international standard to which all petroleum related companies will be expected to meet in the 21st century;... - October 07, 2016 - All-Pro Fasteners, Inc.
Jury Awards $25 Million to Motorcyclists Injured by Truck; Puts Most Blame on Trucking Company
A $25 million judgement has been entered in Nueces County District Court against a Chicago-area trucking company and two others in a crash that severely injured two local motorcyclists, announced 18-wheeler injury attorney Billy Edwards. A Nueces County Jury had found that Dillon Transport, Inc. was 60 percent at fault in the accident because it did not properly supervise its drivers. - February 12, 2016 - The Edwards Law Firm